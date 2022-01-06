State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Labor Secretary
RICHMOND, VA – On January 6, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced George “Bryan” Slater as the next Secretary of Labor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Workforce development will play a crucial part in jumpstarting our economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bryan’s experience and leadership will be critical to the development of talent, training of workers, and protection of Virginia’s right-to-work laws that will attract investment to Virginia,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. “On Day One, Virginia will be open for business as we aim to make government work for all Virginians, Bryan will be a key partner in fixing the Virginia Employment Commission and delivering results for the Commonwealth.”
George “Bryan” Slater, Secretary of Labor
George “Bryan” Slater brings more than 20 years of experience to the Youngkin Administration with a wealth of knowledge and senior-level experience leading public, non-profit, and private sector organizations.
Bryan received his associate’s degree from Ferrum College and his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Richmond and immediately began his career in politics. He has taken on roles large and small from campaign work to serving in senior management, operations, transformation, and administration.
In Virginia, Bryan served as Secretary of Administration for Governor James Gilmore (R-VA) and as Director of Administration for the Attorney General’s Office under Attorney General James Gilmore. Most recently, Bryan served as Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management at the U.S. Department of Labor and Assistant Secretary of Administration for the U.S. Department of Transportation under President Trump. He was the White House Liaison at the U.S. Department of Labor under President George W. Bush, where he managed all non-career appointee hiring, and as a congressional relations officer for the Department of Housing and Urban Development under President George H.W. Bush.
Bryan has served in numerous senior positions in non-profit organizations including Americans United for Life, Freedom Partners Shared Services, and Generation Opportunity. He was also the former Executive Director of the Republican Party of Georgia.
Bryan is a recipient of the 2007 Innovation in Government Award from the Virginia Commonwealth University Wilder School of Government, as well as previously serving on the Board of Visitors for Virginia Commonwealth University.
State News
Price gouging protections in effect ahead of potential winter weather
RICHMOND (January 6, 2021) – As Virginia prepares for more winter weather in the coming days, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency.
“The sad reality is that bad actor will take advantage of inclement weather or other natural disasters just to make an extra buck,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginians should not have to worry about paying too much for necessary goods when they are trying to keep themselves and their families safe and warm during a snowstorm. I want to encourage any Virginian who believes they may have experienced any kind of price gouging to reach out to my Consumer Protection Section and please take extra precautions during this winter weather.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, with the exception of claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Attorney General Herring’s Anti-Price Gouging Work
Attorney General Herring has taken numerous enforcement actions regarding price gouging following the state of emergency that was declared in May 2021 in response to the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline that disrupted gasoline supply throughout the Commonwealth.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. He and his Consumer Protection Section took enforcement action against price gouging in relation to the emergency declaration in response to COVID. Investigation of these complaints largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April 2020, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
Local News
Governor Northam announces $5 million for new community testing centers across Virginia
RICHMOND—On January 6, 2022, Governor Northam announced that the Virginia Department of Health will open nine new Community Testing Centers (CTCs) to increase testing availability across the Commonwealth. Centers will be funded with an initial $5 million from the Virginia Department of Health, which is seeking FEMA funding to reimburse expenses and continue testing deployment. New testing centers will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests—the most reliable form of testing for COVID-19—and will supplement numerous locally-coordinated Community Testing Events.
“Testing is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to everything we can do to increase access,” said Governor Northam. “As Virginians continue to grapple with a national shortage of rapid tests, expanding our PCR capabilities will ensure more Virginians have access to free, reliable testing and can better protect themselves and their families.”
The testing locations will be near or on the same property as existing VDH Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William, Richmond, and Roanoke that have been operating since October.
“Testing helps us identify individuals who are ill with the disease so the appropriate medical and public health actions can be taken and can help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Oliver. “We understand that there is a lot of demand for testing, and this expanded capacity through the CTCs will help address some of these critical needs across the Commonwealth.”
These new testing centers are expected to administer more than 50,000 tests in the month of January. Each of the nine sites will operate between 4-6 days per week and will be open from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., depending on the location. The first CTC will open on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Richmond International Raceway (Gate 7, 4690 Caroline Ave.) with eight additional sites opening in the coming weeks.
CTC test results will be automatically sent via text or email message to individuals being tested, based on the information provided in the appointment system.
VDH urges people to get tested if they have symptoms, or if they have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. VDH recommends testing on day 5 after exposure, although testing on days 3-5 is also acceptable. As this is a time of high demand on testing and on the health system, if you do not have symptoms or known exposure, VDH encourages people to postpone any non-essential travel or events that would prompt them to test beforehand.
To learn more about COVID-19 testing, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing webpage.
Local News
Governor declares State of Emergency in advance of second winter storm
On January 5, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of a winter storm that is predicted to bring snow and other winter weather to many parts of Virginia. This storm, expected to arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning, comes on the heels of a storm Monday that left more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Commonwealth. Many areas still have snow and ice from that storm, and some remain without power because of fallen trees. This will exacerbate the impacts of the coming storm.
“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Governor Northam said. “While we typically have ample resources for snowstorms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”
The National Weather Service predicts that starting Thursday, the storm has potential for significant impacts across the Commonwealth, including greater impacts in areas most affected by the earlier storm. This weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions. Because the second storm is expected to continue to exacerbate damage from the first one, the emergency order will cover expenses for the combined storm events.
Virginians are urged to follow local news for up-to-date forecasts and to avoid traveling in dangerous weather.
The emergency declaration can be found here.
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Administration Secretary
RICHMOND, VA – On January 5, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Margaret “Lyn” McDermid as the next Secretary of Administration of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Lyn will play a pivotal role in making Virginia’s government work for the people. Her vast experience will allow us to hit the ground running on Day One as we seek to revamp our cybersecurity system to keep pace with growing security risks; root out waste, fraud, and abuse; and fix the Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia Employment Commission,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Margaret “Lyn” McDemid, Secretary of Administration
Lyn McDermid brings vast knowledge and experience to the administration. At a young age, Lyn was the first woman accepted to the Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding. She received a B.A. from Mary Baldwin College and an MBA from the University of Richmond.
From 2013-2020, Lyn worked at the Federal Reserve System as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Director of Federal Reserve Information Technology (FRIT). There, she oversaw the Federal Reserve System IT strategy, IT investment and spending, and enterprise cyber security. She also directed the management of national IT operations, project services, and enterprise architecture and standards. Prior to joining the Federal Reserve, she served as senior vice president and chief information officer at Richmond-based Fortune 500 company.
Lyn has served on several boards including Chair of the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Mary Baldwin College, Chair of the Board of the Greater Richmond Technology Council, and currently Chair of the ChildFund International Board.
Her commitment to education is reflected in the long-standing support of Reynolds Community College, the University of Richmond, and Virginia Commonwealth University. She also serves on the IT visiting committee for Harvard University.
Lyn was named to the Computerworld’s list of Premier 100 IT Leaders for 2004, received the 2008 Executive Women in Business Achievement Award, was recognized as one of the Richmond YWCA’s 2010 Outstanding Women, and was honored with the RichTech Chairman’s Award in 2013. She co-founded the Richmond Women in Technology group and is honored with the naming of their annual recognition of women technologists as the Margaret “Lyn” McDermid awards.
Local News
VDOT: Snow preparations and pretreatment underway for January 6th forecasted storm
The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District began pretreating roads on Wednesday morning, January 5. Pretreatment operations are expected to conclude early on Thursday. VDOT will have crews deployed to monitor and treat roads as needed. Beginning on Thursday crews will remain on 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day until roads have had at least one pass. Snow amounts of three to five inches are forecasted for Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The public is asked to monitor weather forecasts for any changing conditions.
Wreckers will be staged at various locations and tree crews will be on standby.
VDOT crews continue to clear roads and restore service following the effects of the unprecedented snowfall on Monday, Jan. 3. Parts of the state received more than a foot of snow during the winter storm, with snowfall rates exceeding two inches per hour. Total snowfall accumulations ranged from two to 14 inches across the Commonwealth.
People are asked not to travel during the storm if possible. Information on road conditions, crash sites, and road closures can be found on VDOT’s 511 sites at http://www.511Virginia.org, The 511 app is available on Android and Apple devices. The 511 services can be used by dialing 511 within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623). Callers can speak to agents 24/7 every day of the year. The customer service center has a mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.
Personal emergency winter driving kits can include flashlights and batteries, ice scraper, cell phone and charger, jumper cables, blankets or quilts, first aid kit, bottled water, non-perishable food, abrasive material for traction, and a shovel.
For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of the Natural Resources Secretary and Director of Environmental Quality
RICHMOND, VA – On January 5, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen Andrew Wheeler as the next Secretary of Natural Resources and Michael Rolband as the next Director of Environmental Quality.
“Virginia needs a diverse energy portfolio in place to fuel our economic growth, the continued preservation of our natural resources, and a comprehensive plan to tackle rising sea levels. Andrew and Michael share my vision in finding new ways to innovate and use our natural resources to provide Virginia with a stable, dependable, and growing power supply that will meet Virginia’s power demands without passing the costs on to the consumer,” said Governor-elect Youngkin. “Together, we will address Virginia’s ongoing environmental, energy, and natural resources challenges, including protecting the Chesapeake Bay, fully funding our best management practices, solving longstanding stormwater management issues, and establishing a Coastal Virginia Resiliency Authority. Finally, David Paylor should be commended for his decades of service to DEQ. He has been an invaluable public servant, and I wish him well in his next adventures. I’m sure he will continue to make significant contributions to the Commonwealth.”
The Honorable Andrew Wheeler, Secretary of Natural Resources
Andrew brings extensive experience and passion to the administration, dedicating his career to advancing sound environmental policies. He completed his law degree at Washington University in St. Louis, his MBA at George Mason University, and his undergraduate work at Case Western Reserve University in English and Biology
In 2019, the U.S. Senate confirmed Andrew as the 15th Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. He was previously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the EPA Deputy Administrator in 2018. He began his career during the George H. W. Bush Administration as a Special Assistant in EPA’s Pollution Prevention and Toxics office as a career employee.
He served as a Principal and the team leader of the Energy and Environment Practice Group at FaegreBD Consulting, as well as Counsel at Faegre Baker Daniels law firm, where he practiced since 2009. He also served as the Co-chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Industry team across the entire firm.
Prior to his work with the firm, Andrew served for six years as the Majority Staff Director and Chief Counsel, as well as the Minority Staff Director, of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Before his time at the full Senate EPW Committee, he served in a similar capacity for six years for the Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate Change, Wetlands, and Nuclear Safety.
Andrew is the past Chairman of the National Energy Resource Organization (NERO) and a Stennis Fellow. He is also an Eagle Scout.
Michael Rolband, Director of Environmental Quality
Mike Rolband comes to the administration with an abundance of knowledge and hands-on experience, known as an environmental expert by colleagues across the United States, the team is grateful to have him as part of the administration. A graduate of Cornell University, Mike has a B.S. degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering along with an MBA and Master of Engineering Degree.
Mike founded Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc. (WSSI), and grew the company from a one-man firm to a multi-disciplinary natural and historic resources consulting firm where he managed and led over 160 regulatory and compliance specialists, scientists, engineers, surveyors, GIS specialists, archeologists, ecosystem and restoration specialists, and arborists. Over nearly 30 years, his company provided services and permit approvals on over 8,000 projects across 300,000 acres in the region, including data centers, major transportation infrastructure, master-planned communities, and office and industrial developments. He founded WSSI to assist economic developers in navigating the Clean Water Act, Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act, and local environmental regulations.
Mike and WSSI started Virginia’s first wetland mitigation bank in 1991 (approved in 1994, fourth in the U.S.). Virginia’s first mitigation bank to provide stream credits (2001), and Virginia’s first urban stream bank in 2006. He has received numerous industry achievement and civic engagement awards and is frequently invited by public and private sector entities to conduct seminars on stormwater management, mitigation, wetland and stream regulatory policy, and the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act regulations.
Mike established the Resource Protection Group, Inc., a 501(c) 3 non-profit that has awarded over $5.4 million in grants to date, advancing the science of wetland and stream restoration, and funding the graduate school education of dozens of students over the years through these research projects. From 2017 to 2020, Cornell University appointed him a Professor of Practice where he taught Wetlands and Stream Restoration. Mike is a registered Professional Engineer, Professional Wetland Delineator, and Professional Wetland Scientist (Emeritus).
