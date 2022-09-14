State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces 100,000th veteran hire through V3 program
RICHMOND, VA – On September 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program has surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth program. The 100,000th hire was made by V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach.
“As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our highly skilled, trained, and disciplined veterans have suitable employment and workforce opportunities in the Commonwealth. More than 700,000 military veterans call Virginia home, and my administration is working every day to make the Commonwealth the best place for our veterans to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program 100,000th hire is an incredible achievement and demonstrates our unified mission and commendable progress to serve Virginia’s veterans. Hiring veterans not only makes good business sense, it is the right thing to do.”
Governor Youngkin announced this milestone achievement during the annual Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Award Luncheon, where V3 Certified Employers were recognized for their outstanding contributions in hiring Virginia veterans and military spouses. The luncheon capped off the 2022 Veterans and Military Affairs Conference hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).
“With nearly 30 military installations located within our borders, Virginia has a special relationship with our Armed Forces and those that serve. These service men and women are a real asset to the Commonwealth when they transition from active duty to civilian life,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw. “The V3 Program has proven to make their transition to the civilian workforce easier and much more efficient. Thanks to so many committed V3 Certified Employers such as the ones we honor here today, the V3 Program will continue to fulfill this important mission.”
“The goal of this administration and here at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is to assure that Virginia remains the most veteran-friendly state in America,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade. “The V3 Program is one of the most effective tools we have to continue this mission and I look forward to increasing the number of V3 Certified Employers and the number of veterans hired during the next year.”
The winners of the 2022 Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards are:
Governor’s Awards (In recognition of most veterans hired during 2021)
• (Small employer) Ryde Technologies, LLC, Alexandria, 16 hires
• (Medium employer) ITA International, LLC, Newport News, 67 hires
• (Large employer) B3 Group Inc., Leesburg, 200 hires
• (Enterprise employer) Navy Exchange Service Command, Virginia Beach, 4,192 hires
V3 Triumph Award (Most innovative veteran employee retention program)
• American Systems, Chantilly
V3 Breakthrough Award (Most inspiring workplace culture for veterans)
• Eenu Dutcher Holdings, LLC, Springfield
V3 Impact Awards (For going “above and beyond” to make a community impact)
• (Medium employer), Prism, Inc., Reston
• (Large employer), Virginia Tech, Blacksburg
V3 Triumph Award (Most transformative hiring process)
• American Systems, Chantilly
V3 Influencer Awards (Best strategy to recruit, hire and retain veteran employees)
• (Small/medium employer), Varada Consulting, Vienna
• (Large/enterprise employer), Xcelerate Solutions, McLean
V3 Phoenix Award (Recognizes comprehensive support to an employed veteran or veteran job seeker)
• Phase II Staffing & Contracting, LLC, Woodbridge
V3 Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Award (Recognizes a state agency or public entity for exceptional support of veterans and veteran employment)
• City of Norfolk, Norfolk
Military Medics and Corpsman Program (MMAC) Award (Recognizes total number of veterans hired during 2021 by a healthcare employer)
• Riverside Health System, Newport News
V3 100K Hires Award (Recognizes employer who reported the 100,000th veteran hired)
• Paramount Builders, Virginia Beach
About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program
More than 2,100 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 100,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS)
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present.
For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
State News
World’s largest campus for indoor vertical farming coming to Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – On September 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. will build the world’s largest indoor vertical farming campus, a $300 million investment in Chesterfield County’s Meadowville Technology Park. The company recently secured $400 million in a Series E financing round, the largest investment to date for an indoor farming company. Plenty has developed the world’s most advanced indoor farm, powered by the company’s more than 200 patent assets, to efficiently and sustainably grow clean, flavorful produce year-round on its more than 30-foot grow towers. Plenty will complete its Richmond Farm Campus in multiple phases over the next six years, creating more than 300 full-time jobs. The company’s first farm on this site, a dedicated Driscoll’s berry farm to be completed by winter 2023-2024, will be the first to grow indoor, vertically farmed strawberries at scale.
Virginia successfully competed with five other states for the project, further advancing the Commonwealth’s reputation as a leader in the fast-growing industry of Controlled Environment Agriculture.
“Plenty’s decision to establish its first major east coast vertical farming campus in Virginia shines a spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best location in the nation for companies growing our food safely and sustainably indoors,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This transformational project further bolsters Virginia’s agriculture and technology industries and positions the Commonwealth as a leader in this next generation of agriculture. I am pleased to welcome Plenty to Virginia and look forward to the company’s growth and success in Chesterfield County.”
“Indoor farming is fundamentally changing agribusiness with environmentally and socially responsible farming technologies that make local, sustainable produce available to more communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Plenty will be able to easily grow and distribute fresh products to thousands of customers from its new campus in Chesterfield County, reinforcing the benefits of Virginia’s strategic location and dedicated workforce. We are proud to welcome Plenty to the Commonwealth and thank the company for further advancing Virginia’s Controlled Environment Agriculture industry.”
“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Technological advancement is what drives the agriculture industry forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”
“At Plenty, we’re on a mission to sustainably grow fresh food for everyone, everywhere,” said Plenty CEO Arama Kukutai. “This campus will raise the bar on what indoor vertical farming can deliver. The scale and sophistication of what we’re building here in Virginia will make it possible to economically grow a variety of produce with superior quality and flavor. We look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with the government of Virginia as we endeavor to rewrite the rules of agriculture.”
“Bringing the world’s largest indoor vertical farming facility to Chesterfield is a tremendous success for the county,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Winslow. “Indoor vertical farming is a growing and important way to bring fresh, locally grown products to consumers throughout the year, and Plenty Unlimited is the national leader in this field. We could not be more pleased to welcome them to Chesterfield.”
“Innovation, technology, and agriculture go hand-in-hand in Virginia, and we are thrilled that Chesterfield County will soon be home to the world’s largest indoor farming campus,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President, and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “We’re pleased that Plenty is the latest sustainable company to select Greater Richmond to grow their operations.”
“We are excited that Plenty has chosen Chesterfield County for their first East Coast facility,” said Felicia Howard, Vice President of Economic Development Strategy, Dominion Energy. “Dominion Energy looks forward to providing them the necessary power to reach new markets successfully.”
“It is clear that access to an expanding international trade gateway was key in Plenty Unlimited’s strategic decision to come to Chesterfield County, and we look forward to partnering with them as their global gateway,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Plenty is building a one-of-a-kind, environmentally conscious vertical farming operation, and this company’s sustainability philosophy aligns with The Port of Virginia’s larger goal of becoming completely carbon neutral by 2040. Virginia is the top location for agriculture-related cargo, and we welcome the news of Plenty’s investment in Virginia.”
“Plenty Unlimited Inc.’s decision to expand in Chesterfield County is welcomed news,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “This sizable investment in our Commonwealth will create hundreds of jobs, bolster our agricultural industry, and increase healthy food production while doing so in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. I am proud that Virginia is helping lead in the indoor farming space, and I look forward to Plenty Unlimited’s success in our Commonwealth.”
“I am beyond proud to hear that Plenty will be making Virginia’s largest vertical farming investment,” said Senator Joseph D. Morrissey. “Not only is Plenty investing $300 million, they will also be bringing 300 much-needed jobs. It is initiatives such as this one that will make Central Virginia, and the Commonwealth as a whole, thrive for generations to come.”
“Access to fresh fruits and vegetables is a key component of healthy and thriving communities, so I am thrilled to welcome Plenty to Meadowville, where they will lead the way in vertical farming technology right here in the 62nd district,” said Delegate Carrie Coyner. “Families in our community cannot wait to pick up a carton of strawberries in our local grocery stores and have peace of mind knowing they were grown right here in our own backyard and that every time we purchase your products, we are supporting our local economy.”
Founded in 2014, Plenty is rewriting the rules of agriculture through its advanced technology platform that can grow fresh produce anywhere in the world, year-round, with peak-season quality and up to 350x more yield per acre than conventional farms. Plenty’s proprietary approach preserves the world’s natural resources, makes healthy produce available to all communities, and creates resilience in our food systems against weather, location, pests, and climate. Plenty operates the largest-of-its-kind indoor plant science research facility in Laramie, Wyoming, and is currently building the world’s most advanced, vertical indoor farm in Compton, California.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Chesterfield County, the Greater Richmond Partnership, and Dominion Energy to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $2.4 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and a $500,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to assist Chesterfield County in winning this project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program and the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs.
Support for Plenty’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups by directly delivering recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.
State News
Libertarian Party of Virginia dissolving after national party’s ‘bigoted’ turn, ex-chair says
If the main purpose of a political party is to run candidates for office, former Libertarian Party of Virginia Chairwoman Holly Ward says it felt like a “violation” to keep taking people’s money.
“It’s clear that we can’t function,” Ward said in an interview as she explained why the party is dissolving as a corporation and giving back the nearly $30,000 it had in the bank.
Ward provided documents showing the party had dissolved its corporate entity registered in Virginia, but other Libertarians have been questioning the legitimacy of the move and insisting the party will live on.
In an emailed statement, Angela McArdle, the chair of the National Libertarian Committee, said that, as of Tuesday evening, the national body “does not acknowledge that a disaffiliation has taken place and we are waiting on the members of the Libertarian Party of Virginia to issue a statement on the matter.”
“As far as I can tell, the alleged disaffiliation and resolution of the Libertarian Party of Virginia are the actions of a small group of rogue individuals who exploited their positions of power and moved to disaffiliate with no regard for the other members of the party or the bylaws of their organization,” McArdle said.
Ward, a 36-year-old Northern Virginia resident who works in tech, said the disarray over the Libertarians’ status in Virginia is part of a bigger battle over the national party’s tone and focus. The resolution to dissolve the state party, which Ward says was approved Sunday in a 7-6-1 vote by the party’s central committee, said the national party has become “functionally indistinct from other alt-right parties and movements.”
Those “destructive” ideas, the resolution said, include “endorsing thinly-veiled antisemitism, explicitly welcoming bigotry into the party, reversing the LP’s 50-year legacy of support for LGBTQ+ rights, and openly denouncing women’s suffrage, the civil rights act, and democracy itself.”
Ward attributed those trends to a Libertarian faction called the Mises Caucus, which she said is taking over the party apparatus and discouraging Libertarian candidates from running in swing states where they could hurt Republican votes and tilt the outcome toward Democrats.
Ward pointed to several social media posts as examples of the types of messages she opposed, including posts from the national party saying “Social justice is a Marxist lie created to bully and divide the American people,” defining democracy as “mob rule that endangers individual rights” and replying to the AP Stylebook suggesting the pronoun “she” could no longer be used “since we don’t know what a woman is anymore.” She also pointed to a deleted Martin Luther King Jr. Day Twitter post by the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire, an account the national party amplifies, that said, “America isn’t in debt to black people, if anything it’s the other way around.” Another post from the New Hampshire account said “6 million dollar minimum wage or you’re antisemitic,” which many interpreted as a reference to the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.
“Obviously, I don’t support any of these messages,” Ward said. “It’s bigoted. It’s absolutely repugnant.”
Asked about the criticisms of the national party, McArdle said those sentiments came from “the same group of rogue actors” and may not reflect the views of all Virginia Libertarians.
Libertarians don’t have a major presence in Virginia’s elected offices, but they used to have at least some heft in state politics.
In 2013, Libertarian Robert Sarvis earned more than 145,000 votes while running to be Virginia’s governor, more than the difference between the winner, former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and the loser, former Republican Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli. Around that time, the party was involved in a handful of lawsuits challenging Virginia’s strict ballot access laws, which many Libertarians feel are designed to make it difficult for any alternative movement to break through and compete with the two dominant parties.
The party has faded in relevance since, running no candidates in recent statewide elections and having little discernible impact on state policy debates. A similar entity could re-emerge in some other form, but the new troubles raise serious questions about the viability of what was once Virginia’s highest-profile third party.
The Libertarians didn’t have a candidate in last year’s gubernatorial race, but the party defended its right to use “L” on state ballots to avoid confusion with the Liberation Party, a third-party effort spearheaded by anti-police brutality activist Princess Blanding.
Online records from Virginia’s State Corporation Commission show the state Libertarian Party’s nonstock corporation is in the process of dissolving, and the party’s website has already been taken down. But there appears to be a power struggle underway over whether the party is or isn’t calling it quits.
Daniel John, the state party’s treasurer, emailed the Virginia Department of Elections Sunday night saying “a few members of the organization acted inappropriately” by attempting to dissolve the party “against the wishes of the body and its bylaws.”
“Due to their choices, they have constructively resigned,” John wrote. “The rest of our board members and I will continue on with business as normal.”
John didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
A new Twitter account ostensibly representing Virginia Libertarians appeared Sunday and also cast doubt on the validity of the dissolution vote. And local Libertarian chapters around the state have been chiming in to say the party’s staying put.
“The Libertarian Party of Virginia attempted to dissolve through a childish coup that violated multiple procedures,” wrote the Libertarian Party of Northern Virginia.
A spokesman for the Department of Elections said that, as of Monday, the Libertarian Party of Virginia’s PAC was still considered active, and there had been no formal communication apart from John’s email. According to its most recent campaign finance report, the PAC took in a little more than $6,100 between January and March and had $26,984 on hand as of March 31.
Ward, the party’s former chair, said she didn’t think any notification to state election officials was necessary because Virginia only treats Democrats and Republicans as officially recognized political parties. A party must have received at least 10% of the vote in one of the last two statewide elections to be recognized to qualify as a political party.
If a different group wants to try to reincorporate a new Libertarian Party of Virginia, Ward said, they’re welcome to do so. But she questioned what the point would be since the party doesn’t have candidates to support.
“We couldn’t run anybody,” Ward said. “No one’s even willing to put their names behind this.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Preparations underway for potential rail strike and more Va. headlines
• A possible rail strike that might start Friday could mean a full shutdown of Virginia Railway Express, the Northern Virginia commuter service.—InsideNoVa
• Norfolk Southern and the Virginia Port Authority were also taking steps to prepare for possible freight rail disruptions in Hampton Roads.—Virginian-Pilot
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia might miss its 2025 deadline to cut pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, but he’s still working on it.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• State health officials are getting $46 million to replace lead pipes that may be contaminating drinking water.—WRIC
• Fairfax County, which prohibits its employees from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, isn’t doing enough to reduce deportations, advocacy groups say.—Washington Post
• Fairfax’s Board of Supervisors voted to drop the names of two major highways that honored Confederate generals.—Associated Press
• Norfolk’s City Council approved a plan to use local deputies to provide extra local protection for U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat who has received threats while serving on the Jan. 6 commission.—Virginian-Pilot
• After a decades-long fight, Richmond has a plan to build a new minor league baseball stadium.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The town of Grottoes and JMU are teaming up to raise the profile of Grand Caverns, “the oldest show cavern in the continental United States.”—Northern Virginia Daily
• A Romanian ATM skimming ring allegedly hit several counties in Southwest Virginia.—Martinsville Bulletin
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say, housing advocates.
People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, have increased across the nation, particularly in urban areas on the West Coast, but rural areas across the country are also being affected, a department spokesperson said.
Continuums of Care, the planning bodies that address homelessness within specific regions, have until Oct. 20 to apply for a portion of $54.5 million targeted at rural homelessness. HUD could not estimate how many organizations would benefit from this funding but said that 127 of them are eligible to apply.
According to the department’s January 2021 report to Congress, 2020 was the first year since it began collecting this data in 2005 that there were more unsheltered unhoused people than people living in shelters. The report also noted that “largely rural [Continuums of Care] had the largest percentage of people experiencing homelessness in unsheltered locations” at 44%, compared to 39% in Continuums of Care, including major cities. From 2019 to 2020, there was an 8.3% increase in unsheltered homelessness in largely rural Continuums of Care.
Steve Berg, vice president for programs and policy at the National Alliance to End Homelessness, said the housing challenges are different in rural areas. Berg said the issue in rural areas is not always a lack of housing, as it is in urban areas, but a lack of safe housing.
“In rural areas, there’s housing, and a lot of it is vacant or it’s run down. It’s not kept up well, so it’s substandard housing. If that goes on for too long, then people just can’t live there safely.”
Berg added that the systems in place for addressing homelessness in rural areas also operate differently from those in urban areas.
“There aren’t homeless programs in a lot of rural areas. A county that’s mostly rural might get a little bit of federal homelessness money, but it’s not enough to really run a program or people’s salaries,” he said. “So in a big city, you’ve got a whole sort of system of homeless programs that deal with different aspects of the problem and are usually overseen by a centralized agency that makes decisions about how the funding will be doled out and who will go to work. None of that really exists in a lot of rural areas.”
Service deserts
Adrienne Bush, executive director for the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky, said that understanding how many unhoused people are in rural areas is challenging because of “service deserts” where there aren’t shelters or housing programs available to count the number of unhoused people.
Bush said there is a need for more outreach resources, which looks different in rural areas. For example, it could require going to a state park and walking up and down river beds rather than going to an encampment under an overpass.
In 2020, the states with the highest percentages of unsheltered unhoused people overall were Nevada, Oregon, California, Hawaii, and Arkansas. Maine, New York, Nebraska, Massachusetts and North Dakota had the lowest rates, according to the 2021 HUD report. HUD also has $267.5 million in funds available to address the unsheltered homeless population in non-rural areas. The report also found that largely rural Continuums of Care with the highest percentages of unsheltered unhoused people were in West Tennessee, including the city of Jackson; Lake County, California; and seven counties in Florida: Hamilton, Columbia, Suwanee, Lafayette, Hardee, Highlands, and Hendry.
The HUD funding will begin to address the challenges advocates describe.
Brenda Gray, executive director of Heartland Coalition for the Homeless in Florida, whose coverage area includes Hendry, Hardee, and Highlands counties, said that some of the challenges of preventing homelessness in the area include a lack of affordable housing.
Gray said she hopes that at least a few of the six counties the Heartland Coalition serves will be selected for projects. One possible project she’s looked at would be a pilot project in Hendry County for 12 or 13 tiny houses on a third of an acre of land.
“We’re a small Continuum of Care, and we really need funds for a housing specialist. My clients that we serve right now — we try to assist them as much as we can in locating housing,” Gray said. “But without a housing locator or a housing specialist, there’s not too much we can do. So we ask them to find housing, and then we will help you get into that place financially, providing you will qualify. So housing specialists and outreach is the most important in my point of view. Because we’ve got a case manager trying to do everything.”
Housing first policy
Bush said that she sees the HUD funding as an opportunity for areas that can’t supplement federal dollars with money from their local general fund and tax base like Louisville and Lexington can.
“Some of these smaller communities, say Hopkinsville, Kentucky, don’t have that luxury, and so whatever money for homeless services they have, it’s going to be coming from the federal government and dependent on whether there is a local organization that has the capacity to apply for and deliver high-quality services with federal funds,” she said. “The state is not supplementing anything from its general fund towards homeless assistance, which is unfortunately true for many southern states.”
She added that one of the things she likes about the funding opportunity is that it incentivizes projects with partnerships with housing providers.
“The idea here is to increase the [housing] stock and streamline the process from people experiencing homelessness actually to get into the housing,” Bush said.
HUD says that one of its policy priorities for funding is a “housing first” approach. The department says that Continuums of Care should “engage landlords and property owners to identify an inventory of housing available for rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing participants, remove barriers to entry, and adopt service delivery methods that respond to the preferences and needs of the individual or family presenting for assistance.” It also requires that Continuums of Care describe its current strategy for recruiting landlords and how it would use data to change its recruitment strategy.
In an email, Leeanne Sacino, executive director of the Florida Coalition to End Homelessness, said that many rural communities struggle to provide services because of staffing issues caused by low pay. Sacino added that many rural communities in the state don’t even have shelters.
She said that the HUD funding provides for services like short-term emergency stays in hotels, emergency food and clothing, prevention of homelessness for those who are behind on paying rent, and things that will help build agencies’ and organizations’ capacity, such as employee education, that aren’t usually available to Continuums of Care.
While the HUD funding represents a step toward addressing rural homelessness in the U.S., Berg said that the department needs a lot more funding from Congress to address homelessness throughout the country truly: “They have programs that are well designed to get good results, but they’re just never funded enough to really go to scale.”
For upcoming federal appropriations, the National Alliance to End Homelessness is advocating for $3.6 billion in funding for HUD’s Homeless Assistance Grants and $32.1 billion for the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance account.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Nineteen Virginia Law Enforcement Officers & One K-9 Receive 2022 VACP Awards for Valor
Officers from Arlington County, Ashland, Big Stone Gap, Bridgewater College, Colonial Heights, Covington, Marion, Martinsville, Norton, Roanoke, and Virginia State Police were recognized for heroism.
The Award for Valor recognizes a law enforcement officer who, in the line of duty, performs an act of extraordinary heroism while engaged with an adversary at imminent personal risk.
Additionally, the Virginia Division of Capitol Police will be recognized with a Special Commendation for Heroism.
Officers receiving the 2022 Awards for Valor are:
Arlington County Police Department
Officer Jesse R. Brown
Cpl. Thomas C.J. DeNoville
Cpl. Juan P. Montoya
On August 25, 2021, Arlington County Police Officers Jesse R. Brown and Corporal Thomas C. J. DeNoville were speaking with another officer outside of the main entrance into the police station. A male subject walked up the nearby steps and attempted to enter the police department through the secure doors. The subject then turned his attention to all three officers, approaching them and asking if they were police officers. When the officers responded in the affirmative, the subject stated that he needed the officers to kill him and proceeded to advance on their position after removing two knives from his pocket.
Officer Brown and Corporal DeNoville distanced themselves from the subject, and Officer Brown put himself between the suspect and the unarmed, light-duty officer. Officer Brown quickly broadcasted details over the radio to alert other officers of their location and the situation.
Officer Brown and Corporal DeNoville drew their lethal and less lethal equipment options to cover the subject and gave him verbal commands, which were ignored. Officer DeNoville discharged his taser after the subject refused to drop the knives, however; the device’s probes did not achieve the required contact points necessary to incapacitate the subject.
At that point, the subject turned on Officer Brown, who was armed with his department-issued firearm, and began advancing on him with knives extended. Officer Brown quickly assessed the unfolding situation and created distance between himself and the suspect, who continued to ask the officers to kill him.
Corporal Montoya, who heard Officer Brown’s announcement over the radio and realized that he was approximately one block away from the incident, responded to the location to assist. His arrival distracted the suspect and caused him to change his course of movement away from Officer Brown. Officer Montoya successfully deployed his department-issued taser on the suspect, incapacitating him and allowing for other responding officers to take the suspect into custody.
This entire incident occurred in less than one minute. The involved officers quickly recognized the threat they faced and employed tactics and techniques learned through the Department’s extensive training program that emphasizes de-escalation when at all possible. Officer Brown, Corporal DeNoville and Corporal Montoya remained calm, focused, and professional, bringing a highly volatile and tense situation to a successful resolution.
The highly commendable actions of these officers not only saved the life of the suspect but protected the officers and others from being injured or killed. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is proud to present Arlington County Police Officer Jesse R. Brown, Corporal Thomas C.J. DeNoville and Corporal Juan P. Montoya with the 2022 Award for Valor.
Ashland Police Department
Lt. Grant Bonistalli
Officer Jennifer Beyers
On September 9, 2021, Ashland Police Lieutenant Grant Bonistalli and Officer Jennifer Beyers responded to a domestic situation at an apartment involving an assault with injuries. The officers knocked at the door several times before an adult male answered the door. While the male remained behind a screen door, Lieutenant Bonistalli observed something in his hand. When asked what he was holding, the suspect stated, “a newspaper.” The officers continued to speak with the suspect, who was not compliant with the officers’ requests.
Upon further observation, Lieutenant Bonistalli observed a knife inside of the rolled-up newspaper. Lieutenant Bonistalli asked the suspect several times to place the knife upon the ground. The suspect began to back up, failing to comply with officer commands.
Concerned for the safety of the victim inside, Lieutenant Bonistalli and Officer Beyers entered the apartment where they challenged the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect turned toward the rear of the apartment. Not knowing where the victim was located and concerned for the victim’s safety, officers pursued the suspect further into the apartment.
Due to the suspect’s possession of a knife and to prevent the possibility of an additional assault, Lieutenant Bonistalli discharged his taser. Once the uninjured suspect was taken into custody, and the butcher knife was secured, the officers quickly refocused their attention to locating and assessing the female’s condition. They located her upstairs in the residence with significant injuries. They were able to address her injuries alongside the Hanover Fire/EMS Department and have her transported to the emergency room.
Both officers used their extensive training and exercised excellent de-escalation techniques and decision-making skills to safely take the suspect into custody. The VACP is proud to honor Ashland Lieutenant Grant Bonistalli and Officer Jennifer Beyers with the 2022 Award for Valor.
Big Stone Gap Police Department
Officer Michael Chandler (Posthumous)
In the early morning hours of November 13, 2021, Town of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was asked by an individual to conduct a welfare check on a person at a vacant residence in the 2500 block of Orr Street. When Officer Chandler arrived at the residence, he encountered at least one individual. It was during this encounter that Officer Chandler was shot and gravely injured. A Wise County Sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive and found Officer Chandler lying unconscious in a ditch along a roadway to the home. His patrol car and another vehicle were found at the home with no other person being located.
Officer Chandler succumbed to his injuries around 7:00 p.m. that evening at the hospital with his family at his side. It was Officer Chandler’s 29th birthday. The suspect, who was on probation for grand larceny and conspiracy, was arrested without incident by the Kingsport Tennessee Police Department at a nearby motel.
The greatest fear of any police chief is the loss of an officer in the line of duty. Officer Chandler was well loved by the Big Stone Gap Community and was a true brother to his fellow Big Stone Gap police officers. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is honored to recognize the service of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler with this posthumous Award for Valor.
Bridgewater College Campus Police & Safety Department
Police Officer John Painter (Posthumous)
Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson (Posthumous)
On February 1, 2022, around 1:20 p.m., Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson responded to a call about a suspicious man close to Memorial Hall.
Officer Painter and CSO Officer Jefferson contacted the suspect directly outside of the building. After briefly interacting with the male suspect, the suspect opened fire and shot Officers Painter and Jefferson. During the gunfire, the suspect sustained a bullet wound, and he fled from the college campus buildings.
Officer John Painter and CSO Officer J.J. Jefferson faced down evil while defending the innocent lives within those buildings. While protecting the community they loved and cared for, Officer John Painter and CSO Officer J.J. Jefferson refused to back down or surrender their ground as they were killed in the line of duty by a person with malevolent actions that resulted in harm to the Bridgewater College family.
Officer John Painter and CSO Officer J.J. Jefferson, known by the campus community as the “Dynamic Duo,” always patrolled together, epitomizing community engagement. Their sheep-doggish heartbeat for the safety of the students compelled them to quickly respond. They knew that many students, faculty and campus staff could be in danger on what has historically been a safe and secure college campus.
Safety Officer Jefferson was an unsworn, unarmed security officer at Bridgewater College. While the Award for Valor is routinely reserved for sworn law enforcement officers, the VACP departs from that tradition in this event. We are proud to honor Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter and Campus Security Officer J. J. Jefferson posthumously with the 2022 VACP Award for Valor.
Colonial Heights Police Department
Lt. James Stacey Whitt
On March 20, 2022, at 1920 hours, Colonial Heights Police Lieutenant James Stacey Whitt responded to a city residence for a report of a female who had been shot by her husband. He was able to get a statement from the female identifying her husband as the shooter.
Lieutenant Whitt and other officers conducted a search of the property and located a garage in the back of the residence. To ensure the safety of responding officers, Lt. Whitt opened the side door of that structure and located the husband inside the garage with a firearm in his hand. Lt. Whitt remained in the doorway and began to speak with the husband.
Lieutenant Whitt has had no formal negotiation training; however, he was able to keep the husband talking and remained engaged throughout the two-hour negotiation. A plan was devised to deploy a taser if the man moved away from the firearm. As the plan progressed, the taser was deployed but was ineffective, and the male turned and ran back to the firearm and pointed the firearm at Lt. Whitt. One officer discharged his firearm, missing the suspect. Lt. Whitt was able to gain control of the incident and began the negotiation process again. Meanwhile, Chesterfield County Police responded with negotiators and a S.W.A.T. team. Once they were on scene, Lt. Whitt was removed from the scene and negotiations resumed via phone. The suspect shot himself in the abdomen several hours later. Medical aid was provided and he and his wife both survived the incident.
Lieutenant Whitt remained calm throughout the incident, established plans of action, and was able to effectively communicate with the suspect. Lt. Whitt’s selfless act of courage and compassion allowed officers to remain safe and uninjured.
The VACP is honored to present Colonial Heights Lieutenant James Stacey Whitt with the 2022 VACP Award for Valor.
Covington Division of Police
Officer Caleb Ogilvie (Posthumous)
Officer Justin Jefferson
Detective Richard Baker
On March 14, 2022, Covington Police Officers Caleb Ogilvie and Justin Jefferson responded to a disturbance call at a local gas station convenience store. Covington Detective Richard Baker arrived separately to help secure the scene. The suspect got into an argument with a relative working at the business and fatally shot him. When Covington Police officers and Alleghany County deputies arrived on scene, they saw the armed suspect leaving the store. Shots were fired, leading to the death of the suspect and Covington Police Officer Caleb Daniel Ogilvie.
No other employees were injured in the shooting, and no customers inside or outside of the business or additional law enforcement officers were injured. Details of the incident are still under investigation by the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Officers Ogilvie and Jefferson and Detective Baker responded quickly and bravely to protect the employees and customers of the business and to bring the incident to an end. The Covington Police Department has never before suffered the line of duty death of an officer.
The VACP is honored to present the 2022 Award for Valor to Covington Officer Justin Jefferson and Detective Richard Baker, and posthumously to Officer Caleb Ogilvie, who tragically lost his life in service to his community.
Marion Police Department
Officer Mason Wagoner
On Monday October 4th, 2021 Officer Wagoner was dispatched to the Smyth County Sheriffs Office processing center, to assist a female victim in obtaining an Emergency Protective Order against her husband. When Officer Wagoner arrived on scene, he spoke with the victim who advised that her husband was intoxicated and had displayed violent tendencies toward her. She further informed Officer Wagoner that he followed her to the processing center and was lying in wait, outside.
Officer Wagoner located the suspect outside of the center, and as he approached the vehicle he observed the suspect in an intoxicated state and noted an open container in the passenger compartment. When Officer Wagoner inquired about the open container, the suspect exited his vehicle and produced a compound bow. During these tense moments the suspect shouted over and over again “shoot me” and made clear he desired this encounter to end with violence. After making several verbal indications that he wanted to be shot by Officer Wagoner, the suspect nocked an arrow into the bow in order to force such a conclusion, by putting Officer Wagoner at a decision to defend his own life. Officer Wagoner immediately deployed his taser and simultaneously stripped the compound bow from the suspect ‘s hand. Officer Wagoner, along with assisting units, eventually took the suspect into custody, and the suspect was ultimately charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
If it were not for the valiant and professionally aware response of Officer Wagoner in disarming the suspect and effecting the arrest, this encounter may have ended with a loss of life. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is proud to present the 2022 Award for Valor to Marion Police Officer Mason Wagoner.
Martinsville Police Department
Sgt. Chase Bennett
On February 5, 2021, while on patrol, Martinsville Police Sergeant Chase Bennett heard the sound of gunfire coming from the area of the El Norteno restaurant. Upon arrival, Sergeant Bennett reported that multiple people and vehicles were hurriedly leaving the restaurant. Sergeant Bennett exited his vehicle with his patrol rifle when the ongoing gun battle that had begun inside spilled outside. Multiple individuals were firing handguns in the restaurant’s outdoor seating area. At least one person had been hit and was on the ground while the others continued to fire. Sergeant Bennett gave commands to drop their weapons, but the suspects continued firing. Sergeant Bennett then engaged two of the armed suspects with his patrol rifle. Two of the armed suspects stopped firing and retreated into the restaurant, pulling a wounded man with them. Sergeant Bennett held the scene secure until multiple other units arrived. After the arrival of other units, Sergeant Bennett and others made entry into the restaurant, where they found that two men had been killed prior to Sergeant Bennett’s arrival and two others shot during the ensuing gun battle.
Sergeant Bennett’s quick and heroic actions in the face of imminent danger to put an end to the gun battle that had already claimed two lives and likely would have claimed the lives of others. In addition to saving lives, his actions led to the arrest and prosecution of multiple individuals. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is proud to present the 2022 Award for Valor to Martinsville Police Sergeant Chase Bennett.
Norton Police Department
Chief James C. Lane
Sgt. Jason F. McConnell
On May 7, 2021, Norton Police Chief James C. Lane responded to assist other officers on a routine shoplifting call near the area of Walmart in the City of Norton. Chief Lane was searching the area around the shopping center for a suspect that fled on foot when he observed a man matching the description of the suspect. Chief Lane notified dispatch of his location and the suspect’s description as he pulled over to initiate contact. Before Chief Lane was able to exit his vehicle, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire on Chief Lane. Chief Lane was able to make the call for help over the radio, advising that he had been shot. He escaped the vehicle to return fire on the suspect.
Sergeant Jason McConnell (now Norton City Sheriff McConnell) responded to Chief Lane’s call for assistance in record time. Upon Sergeant McConnell’s arrival he found Chief Lane on the ground with gunshot wounds. Both Sergeant McConnell and Chief Lane were able to return fire on the suspect and eliminate the threat. Once the suspect was down and unarmed, Sergeant McConnell immediately rendered medical aid to both the suspect and Chief Lane. Chief Lane suffered several gunshot wounds that resulted in an extensive recovery. The suspect did also survive the incident with injuries from gunshot wounds and is awaiting trial. Norton Chief James Lane and Sergeant Jason McConnell, now Sheriff McConnell, responded bravely to end the incident despite the injuries to Chief Lane. The VACP is honored to present them with the 2022 Award for Valor.
Roanoke Police Department
Sgt. Michael E. Thompson
K-9 Loki
On July 24, 2021, Sergeant Michael E. Thompson and his partner, K-9 Loki, were on patrol in downtown Roanoke. There had been a recent spree of property crimes in the area and Sergeant Thompson, along with the patrol shift working that night, were positioning themselves in locations that may have been targeted by the suspected offender.
City of Roanoke E-911 Center personnel dispatched a call regarding a larceny from a motor vehicle that had just been reported near Sergeant Thompson’s location. As he scanned the area, Sergeant Thompson quickly spotted a person who appeared to match the description of the suspect from the property crimes spree. Sergeant Thompson attempted to speak with the person, but the individual refused to communicate with Sergeant Thompson or comply with his orders to stop. The suspect began to flee the area on foot, at which point Sergeant Thompson engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect. He gave verbal warnings that his partner, K-9 Loki, would be deployed if the suspect did not stop running. The offender continued to flee, which is when K-9 Loki was deployed and caught up to the pursuit.
K-9 Loki managed to apprehend the fleeing suspect on the arm. The suspect then produced a knife but dropped it shortly after K-9 Loki adjusted his grip on the man’s arm. The man then pulled a personal taser device out of his pocket and began repeatedly shocking K-9 Loki in the neck with the device. Even though K-9 Loki was shocked in the neck several times, he did not loosen his grip or release the suspect’s arm. Sergeant Thompson began assisting his K-9 partner. He attempted to knock the taser out of the man’s hands and was shocked in the process. Eventually the man dropped the taser, but at that point he pulled garden shears from another pocket and began stabbing at K-9 Loki’s chest. Sergeant Thompson managed to knock the garden shears away from the man’s hands without injury to himself or K-9 Loki, but the fight was not yet over.
Astonishingly, the suspect then lowered his face to K-9 Loki’s and bit down on K-9 Loki’s snout. Although K-9 Loki appeared to be in tremendous distress and pain, he continued to hold onto the man’s arm. After numerous attempts to remove the man’s mouth from K-9 Loki’s snout, Sergeant Thompson resorted to using pepper spray on the suspect. The pepper spray was deployed, and the suspect began coughing and finally detached himself from K-9 Loki’s nose. At that point Sergeant Thompson gave the “release” command to K-9 Loki to assess any potential injuries.
Additional officers had responded to Sergeant Thompson’s distress call and were now on scene, attempting to take the suspect into custody; however, the man continuously fought back and would not comply with any commands. K-9 Loki bravely engaged with the suspect again, even after being injured. It was only after K-9 Loki’s second apprehension that the man was successfully taken into custody.
K-9 Loki was immediately rushed to the vet after this incident. Fortunately, K-9 Loki did not suffer any serious injuries and was able to return to work after the bite wounds on his nose healed. An injury to a K-9’s nose is potentially career ending, and we can all be very thankful that these injuries were not serious enough to prematurely retire K-9 Loki. K-9 Loki also was wearing a personal safety vest that was donated to the Roanoke Police Department by Spike’s K9 Fund. Without that vest, the garden shears would have made contact with K-9 Loki’s chest, and he could have been gravely injured or killed.
The suspect was charged with numerous property crimes, along with felony assault of a Police K-9 and felony assault of a law enforcement officer for the physical altercation involving K-9 Loki and Sergeant Thompson. Outstanding warrants for assault on a law enforcement officer from another jurisdiction also were served.
Though they did not know it at the time, this suspect had a violent history and was carrying a number of weapons. Sergeant Thompson and K-9 Loki did not hesitate to put themselves in danger to serve and protect the City of Roanoke. Thanks to Sergeant Thompson’s investigative skills and K-9 Loki’s courageous actions, a career criminal was apprehended before he could commit another crime or harm anyone else.
The VACP is very proud to present the 2022 Award for Valor to Roanoke Police Sergeant Michael E. Thompson and K-9 Loki.
Virginia State Police
Master Trooper Christopher D. Bingham
CVEO Paul G. Judy
On any given day, Virginia State Police Master Trooper Christopher D. Bingham and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Paul G. Judy will inspect several hundred commercial vehicles during their shift at the Dahlgren Weigh Station in King George County. On occasion, it is also common for passenger vehicles to pull into the weigh station parking lot to ask for directions or to make a momentary stop. Therefore neither officer gave much thought to the white Chevrolet Tahoe driving up to them shortly before 11 a.m. on March 25, 2021.
Officer Judy and Master Trooper Bingham were conducting an inspection when the Tahoe approached them. Officer Judy spoke to the driver very briefly and the Tahoe proceeded to pull around to the back of the weigh station office building and into the parking lot on the other side. Without further thought or concern, Officer Judy and Master Trooper Bingham returned to their ongoing inspection of a box truck. They were startled to see the Tahoe’s female passenger come sprinting by them screaming as she headed towards a shed near the access road. As they took notice of her, they saw the Tahoe’s driver chasing after her with a gun in his hand. Both quickly disappeared behind the shed and shots rang out.
Officer Judy and Master Trooper Bingham immediately ran towards the gunfire and before they could take cover, the Tahoe’s driver stepped out from behind the shed and began firing at them. Both the officer and trooper returned fire, striking the gunman. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. During the exchange of gunfire, the driver of the box truck that was being inspected was struck by a bullet fired by the Tahoe driver’s gun. Officer Judy and Master Trooper Bingham secured the scene, called for rescue, split up, and began administering aid to the driver of the box truck and to the female, who were shot during the initial burst of gunfire behind the shed. Both survived their injuries. Neither Master Trooper Bingham nor Officer Judy was injured.
The Tahoe driver’s actions placed countless individuals in a life-and-death situation: the female passenger, box truck driver, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) employees working inside the weigh station building, motorists traveling just a few hundred feet away on Route 301, and Officer Judy and Master Trooper Bingham. Those lives were saved by the rapid, selfless actions of Master Trooper Bingham and Officer Judy. Both readily put their own safety at risk as they purposely engaged the shooter to get him away from the injured female and to prevent him from harming others.
It was later confirmed that the gunman had an extensive, violent criminal record. The Office of the Medical Examiner’s autopsy and examination confirmed the presence of multiple illegal narcotics in his bloodstream.
The concerted, valiant actions demonstrated by Master Trooper Bingham and Officer Judy went well above and beyond the call of duty. The VACP is proud to present the 2022 Award for Valor to Virginia State Police Master Trooper Christopher D. Bingham and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Paul G. Judy.
State News
Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines
• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system on Monday with little explanation, frustrating some parents who said they should’ve gotten more info.—NBC12
• Roanoke’s jail might drop “jail” from its name as the facility launches a new program aimed at giving inmates the skills they need to succeed when released.—Roanoke Times
• “Virginia Board of Censors sought to enforce Jim Crow on the big screen.”—VPM
• Norfolk officials are set to make a decision on revoking the permit for a local nightclub where four people were shot last month.—Virginian-Pilot
• The debate over whether the city of Martinsville should revert to a town in Henry County has led to dueling Facebook videos from spokesmen for the two localities.—Martinsville Bulletin
• University of Virginia students protested at a statue of the Greek poet Homer after someone hung a noose around the statue’s neck last week.—Daily Progress
• Former President Donald Trump was spotted golfing at his Northern Virginia club on Monday.—New York Post
• An Elkton Town Council member was cleared of assault charges after a worker at a local community center accused him of trying to grab her facemask. The judge said it looked like a “joke that’s gone too far.”—Daily News-Record
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 0mph SE
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 0
82/57°F
82/59°F