State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $631,262 award to enhance crisis management in schools
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) has been awarded $631,262 in competitive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program.
Funds will be used to implement a crisis management enhancement project to increase communication and coordination and improve information sharing between law enforcement and school officials in order to increase school safety and sustainability planning efforts.
“I am pleased to see Virginia developing stronger school-law enforcement partnerships,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This funding will have a significant impact on the safety and wellbeing of our school communities in Virginia.”
“Preparation is the key to ensuring the safety and security of Virginia’s schools,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier. “The importance of investing in resources and developing partnerships and communication between law enforcement officers and school personnel cannot be understated.”
“DCJS is committed to providing valuable resources to our school and law enforcement partners,” said Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Jackson Miller. “Our focus is to continuously improve and enhance safety in our schools across the Commonwealth by encouraging collaboration and supporting Virginia law enforcement and schools.”
DCJS will lead the project in collaboration with other state agencies, including the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia State Police.
Initiatives will include the:
• Development and implementation of a uniformed, statewide crisis management plan training curriculum;
• Development of a Virginia-specific mobile crisis planning application;
• Automation of the Virginia School Safety Inspection Checklist; and
• Development of age-appropriate and role-specific training videos on evidence-based response techniques to crisis events.
Through the standardization of site assessment, crisis planning, and response across Virginia, schools will facilitate an increased ability for an integrated and effective multidisciplinary response to any crisis.
In support of this grant project, the DCJS Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety is releasing new and updated resources to aid in crisis planning and crisis management for schools:
The Division Guide for Crisis Management Planning, developed in collaboration with state and national experts, is a six-step guide to forming and implementing crisis management plans.
The newly developed Virginia Safety Planning Guide for Individuals with Special Needs to help Virginia schools cultivate strategies to meet the diverse safety needs of all stakeholders within the educational community.
The updated Virginia Educator’s Guide for Planning and Conducting School Emergency Drills is designed to give faculty and staff in direct service positions, who interact with students daily, the hands-on information they need to practice the emergency response actions (drills) required by the Code of Virginia.
The DCJS Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety is a resource and training center for information and research about national and statewide safety efforts and initiatives in K–12 schools and institutions of higher education. More information about the DCJS Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety can be found here.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $6.5 million in funding to support HB741 and School Safety
Richmond, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the availability of $6.5 million through the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to assist public schools in the development of digital floor plans. In tandem with the announcement, Governor Youngkin signed Delegate Robert Bell’s House Bill 741, which requires local school boards to create detailed and accurate floor plans for each of their public school buildings
The Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will fund up to $3,500 per public school to create a common operation picture through digital maps for school administrators and first responders to use during emergencies.
“This legislation and the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will help ensure the safety of all students, staff, and visitors who enter our schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It will likewise promote the safety of the brave men and women who keep our children safe.”
“Each child deserves to feel welcome and secure in school,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “This new legislation is an important step towards ensuring every parent can trust their child is in a safe learning environment.”
“In an emergency, every second matters,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier. “It is imperative that our first responders have the ability to quickly assess the situation and coordinate response efforts. This legislation and the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools further the goal of minimizing harm.”
“In this day and age, every school should have accurate and accessible maps,” said Delegate Robert Bell. “This information is the first step in ensuring the best possible outcome to any emergency.”
“As a parent of a child enrolled in a public school, I am excited that DCJS is offering this program,” said Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Jackson Miller. “The Digital Mapping Program is one of many ways DCJS is supporting collaboration between schools and first responders.”
To receive funding through the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools, an authorized school division representative should collaborate with local first responder partners, select a vendor for the digital mapping project, and submit an application to DCJS. After the maps have been created and shared with first responders, school divisions may be reimbursed.
More information about the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools can be found here.
State News
Attorney General Jason Miyares supports benefits for public safety officers, families affected by PTSD-RELATED PTSD
RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares, along with a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general, urged Congress to pass The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022. The legislation addresses gaps in support for public safety officers who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) associated with the high-risk nature of their jobs.
In the letter, the attorneys general praise the vital efforts of public safety officers including police, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians who respond to stressful and potentially traumatic situations. Compared to the public, they are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD and therefore are at increased risk of suicide.
“Police officers, firefighters, and first responders are community heroes that put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. Every day they do their jobs, knowing they are always risking injury, trauma, and even their lives. The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022 is the least we can do to support and thank them for their sacrifice. That is why I am urging Congress to pass it immediately and get life-saving aid to those who most deserve it” said Attorney General Miyares.
The legislation supports public safety officers suffering from PTSD by:
· Designating work-related PTSD as a “line-of-duty” injury for eligible officers and those disabled from attempted suicide.
· Allowing families of officers who die by trauma-linked suicide to apply for death benefits.
This legislation is also endorsed by the American Psychological Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Association of Police Organizations, Sergeants Benevolent Association, National Sheriffs Association, Blue H.E.L.P, the National Border Patrol Council, and the United States Capitol Police Labor Committee.
To read the letter, click here.
State News
‘Political will,’ funding needed to combat increased flooding issues, experts say
RICHMOND, Va. – Yvonne Rife was in the attic holding her dog Lucy as her Buchanan County home was swept off its foundation and carried a quarter of a mile by the water.
A large oak tree lodged in a trestle bridge eventually halted the home, she said. She lost everything, Rife said, including two cats, the house she lived in for over 40 years, and the precious memories it contained.
Rife’s cousin, Opal Mildred Rife, died and 70 residences were destroyed or seriously damaged last August in Hurley, a small community located in Southwest Virginia. A heavy downpour of rain combined with mudslides over the course of a few hours resulted in a flood Rife said she’s never seen before.
“I was hitting things and things were hitting me, just awful scratching and banging,” Rife said. “It was worse than any carnival ride.”
Climate change advocates and some officials warn that flooding due to increased precipitation – such as the one in Hurley – will cost Virginia billions of dollars and threaten residents’ safety. This is something they warn will get worse unless mitigation efforts receive proper funding – sooner rather than later.
Rising waters
The total annual precipitation in Virginia has trended slightly upward since 2000, according to the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information 2022 state climate summary. The wettest consecutive 5-year interval in the state’s history was recorded between 2016 and 2020. The highest rates of 2-inch extreme precipitation events were recorded between 2015 and 2020 and are projected to increase over time.
TV weather reports estimated the area around Guesses Fork Road in Hurley received as much as 7 inches of rain in a few hours. Similar events have happened all over the state, like in 2019 when a month’s worth of rain fell around the Northern Virginia area in an hour, turning roads into rivers, flooding basements, and causing massive sinkholes, according to the Washington Post.
Heavy rain in Radford during 2013 caused the New River to overflow and peak at 21 feet, consuming parks, the Radford Animal Shelter, and more than 100 cars, according to WSET.
Precipitation events like prolonged or intense rainfall can inundate areas throughout the state with flooding, caused when runoff overwhelms natural or built drainage systems, according to the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan. Heavy rainfall can also cause rivers and streams to overflow and lead to flooding.
Rising costs
Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. It is estimated that 1 inch of water in a home can cause upwards of $25,000 in damages.
Rife estimated she lost over $500,000 during the flood, between the home, property, and total belongings. She said she canceled her flood insurance months before the incident due to financial struggles, leaving her with no coverage on the day she most needed it.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, denied requests for private assistance for residents of Hurley, according to multiple news outlets. Donations and efforts from churches, individuals, and the United Way of Southwest Virginia have supported residents for months. FEMA distributed public assistance funds for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities.
While projects aimed at mitigating damages from flooding could cost the commonwealth billions, not investing in them would cost significantly more, said Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan.
The cost of flood damages annually for coastal residential, public, and commercial buildings is projected to increase by over 930% from $550 million to $5.7 billion by 2080, according to the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan.
“When you talk to FEMA, they say for every dollar invested now, you’re saving between $7 to $10 of post-disaster recovery money,” McClellan said.
Hurley “still looks like a war zone,” eight months after the event, Rife said. The town has not received enough assistance through the county, state, or federal government, she said.
“We are tired of waiting and we’re just praying that we do get help,” Rife said.
The underlying issue that McClellan and other climate advocates consistently point out is there is not nearly enough funding from the state to support current flood survivors and invest in mitigation projects.
Where’s the money?
Virginia never prioritized funding flood mitigation projects until the Community Flood Preparedness Fund was created in 2020, McClellan said. Proceeds of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, are the sole source of financing for the fund, which has received approximately $142 million since March 2021, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.
“The bad news is, one project in my neighborhood costs $80 million,” McClellan said
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called to end Virginia’s participation in RGGI. He signed an executive order which failed to take effect, and then released a report from the DEQ which outlined reasons why the initiative would not benefit taxpayers.
It would be detrimental for Virginia to withdraw from RGGI, said Jay Ford, Virginia policy and grassroots adviser for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
“There’s no way to sugarcoat that we are not where we should be in our response to rising waters and recurrent flooding,” Ford said. “The consequences would be significant.”
Localities are sometimes able to access federal funding in the event of a natural disaster, such as when FEMA provided assistance after Tropical Storm Gaston struck the state in 2004, as well as Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
The Olde Towne Stormwater Pump Station in the City of Portsmouth received over $7 million from a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant. The improvement of the drainage system showcases how federal funding can support the construction of critical flood mitigation projects.
“Federal funding can be helpful, but is not a consistent revenue stream,” Ford said.
This is the case with Hurley, when FEMA denied assistance to individuals, saying the flooding lacked “severity and magnitude,” according to United Way of Southwest Virginia.
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, D-Va., along with Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., announced in February $174,458 in funding for Hurley from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
House Republicans proposed $11.4 million in state funding explicitly for survivors of the flood in Hurley, in the fiscal year 2022. Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell County, initially introduced legislation to create a designated fund for flood victims using RGGI money. Morefield requested to table the bill after determining “a clearer path in securing private assistance,” for Hurley residents.
The solutions
Faith Williams Schesventer is the Hampton Roads community organizer for Mothers Out Front, or MOF, a mother-led volunteer group aimed at developing solutions to create a livable climate.
She is proud of the work MOF has accomplished, like creating alternative school bus routes when streets flood, but acknowledged that large-scale change comes from protections and funding implemented through legislation.
Lawmakers should look at what grassroots organizations like MOF are doing and use it to inform policy, Williams Schesventer said.
“If they looked into the communities and all the solutions that are already there,” Williams Schesventer said, “then we would have it all figured out, right?”
Implementing tree steward programs is a step towards mitigating the effects of flooding, said Desiree Shelley, community organizer for MOF in Roanoke.
Restoring previously deforested and degraded riparian areas would serve as a buffer to prevent runoff, Shelley said.
Shelly has also seen design efforts that help prevent flooding in parking lots through the use of permeable pavers to help to absorb water.
The Agrarian Commons, a nationwide effort with members in Virginia, works to put land into a trust so that it stays within a sustainable agriculture model unthreatened by development – another solution Shelley said can help the effort.
The Ohio Creek Watershed Project in Norfolk is funded through a federal grant that protects the area from increased flood hazards and connects the Chesterfield Heights and Grandy Village neighborhoods with a multi-use park that could be used for community gatherings, McClellan said.
Virginia Beach residents approved a referendum last year that will allow the city to issue up to $567 million in bonds to cover the cost of a flood protection program designed to deal with stormwater and sea-level rise issues.
The bond issuances will increase real estate taxes for residents over the next decade to fund over 20 flood protection projects.
The new normal
“Flooding in the Hampton Roads area is a regular life occurrence,” Williams Schesventer said. “Anything from water into the yards to being completely immobilized.”
Another challenge to building mitigation efforts is that some people accept heavy precipitation and flooding as normal events, not as a direct result of climate change, Shelley said.
In the current political atmosphere, some policymakers and citizens won’t admit climate change is a real thing and recognize that it would be a huge step toward building solutions, Shelley said.
“If we have to keep pretending that flooding is just this random thing that’s happening and we don’t know why it’s happening, it’s really hard for us to have a real conversation about what we are going to do about it,” Shelley said.
Williams Schesventer has heard from community members stuck at home sometimes for days because of flooding.. Homeowners, especially those without flood insurance, are left with costly repairs when rooms or basements are flooded.
Mold and mildew were present inside the homes of about a third of the Portsmouth households with asthma, according to a 2021 Old Dominion University study on the link between asthma in children and neighborhoods that experience flooding. Researchers reported the prevalence of pediatric asthma in the Hampton Roads area is above the state average, and that low-income households had a higher rate of children affected. The authors said the study should “ring alarm bells.”
One of McClellan’s constituents took their paddleboard out to the bus stop to get their kids home because of flooding, she said.
Flooding also leads to school cancellations, in which families said their kids weren’t performing as well because they were missing days of school, according to Williams Schesventer. Flooding is causing financial, environmental, and social-economic problems, she said.
“All of everything is affected by climate change,” Williams Schesventer said.
Moving forward
McClellan emphasized the importance of getting lawmakers to truly understand the consequences of inaction when it comes to funding these efforts.
“What we really need is the political will,” McClellan said. “That is a piece of the puzzle that has been missing.”
The lack of acknowledgment and flood mitigation funding can be frustrating, Shelley said, but it’s important to realize that climate change might not be the first thing on people’s minds when other issues are directly affecting them.
“We’re in a pandemic and people are just trying to survive day to day,” Shelley said.
While people can understandably feel overwhelmed, getting in touch with legislators to let them know this is a priority is important, Ford said.
“We are gonna make some concrete steps this year because of citizen support for resilience efforts,” Ford said. “We need to keep doing that.”
Rife has been reaching out to legislators for help and supports the effort toward funding mitigation projects, she said.
“I don’t want anybody to ever have to go through what I went through,” Rife said.
By Meghan McIntyre
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Attorney General Jason Miyares joins coalition opposing proposed changes to federal funding for charter schools
Attorney General Miyares announced he joined 15 other state attorneys general in a letter criticizing the Biden Administration’s new regulatory proposal restricting federal grants for public charter schools.
In a letter to the U.S. Department of Education, the attorneys general argue two of the proposed changes to the Charter School Program (“CSP”) would decrease the education opportunities for students in areas with underperforming schools. Under a proposed community impact analysis requirement, an applicant trying to open or expand a charter school must demonstrate demand through over-enrollment in local public schools, failing to consider evidence of demand for high quality education due to poor performance rather than over-enrollment. Additionally, a proposed partnership priority unfairly penalizes charter schools who compete with local school districts and gives low-performing public schools a veto over funding for local charter schools.
Attorney General Miyares said that “No two children are the same so it’s important to have educational diversity and options that work best for each student. The success and availability of charter schools in the United States is fundamental to parental rights. Parents know what is best for their children, and charter schools provide families unhappy with the existing local public schools an alternative. Any effort to weaken the charter school system will be damaging to young Americans nationwide who want a different option for education.”
The Charter School Program’s purpose is to provide more education opportunities for all children in the United States. The program is “intended to provide an alternative to low-performing schools in order to improve education, not merely to supplement offerings by traditional public schools,” the letter states.
The attorneys general argue changing the preferences for funds will inevitably decrease the total funding awarded to charter schools that compete with underperforming public schools
The letter was led by Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and Attorney General Miyares was joined by Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.
State News
System-wide efforts needed in fight against human trafficking
Chirping ducklings at the Restoring Ivy Collective center, a refuge for human trafficking victims, aren’t just cute — they’re calming.
Sex trafficking survivors can drop in at the Washington, D.C.-area center to hang out with animals, bake bread and create art.
“Therapy animals can be helpful; finding volunteering passions that aren’t triggering and spending time in nature are different things that can be healing outside of therapy,” according to Elizabeth Bowman, executive director and founder of the Restoring Ivy Collective.
Bowman said she was recruited into sex trafficking work when she was 17. She’s part of a group of advocates and lawmakers working to help human trafficking victims in the region. Bowman uses her doctorate in social service throughout her work.
Though local, state, and regional efforts have ramped up in recent years, data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline in Virginia show human trafficking is a consistent issue in the state. The hotline helps human trafficking victims and fields tips about potential sex trafficking situations.
More than 800 human trafficking cases were reported in the commonwealth from 2016 to 2020, although the number of cases decreased by 37% from 2019 to 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Numbers are not available for 2021. Statistics on human trafficking are underreported because it is considered a hidden crime, according to advocates fighting to end human trafficking.
Human trafficking takes place when someone forces, frauds, or coerces another person into labor or commercial sex activity, the Department of Homeland Security states. The crime primarily impacts women, according to the United Nations, although men are also victims.
There have been at least 1,546 human trafficking cases in the state since 2007, data show. The hotline receives hundreds of calls and messages from Virginia each year and has fielded more than 6,000 contacts from people located in the commonwealth since 2007, according to its website.
Mixed legislative results this session
Lawmakers introduced at least 19 bills to combat human trafficking in this year’s Virginia General Assembly session. Legislators introduced bills to help survivors erase past convictions relating to forced criminality, train employees to spot human trafficking, and allow some victims to get in-state college tuition rates.
There were some wins this session, according to Patrick McKenna, co-founder of Virginia Coalition Against Human Trafficking, but he stated there is still work that needs to be done.
Del. Shelly A. Simonds, D-Newport News, introduced HB 258. The bill will create an online training course for hotel staff to recognize human trafficking and report it. The legislation was set to become law in July, but the governor recommended delaying the bill’s effective date until 2023. Lawmakers will decide later this month whether to accept the governor’s recommendation.
Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, introduced House Bill 283. The legislation, which goes into effect in July, allows the Department of Criminal Justice Services to create training standards for law-enforcement personnel to help prevent and recognize human trafficking.
However, McKenna was disappointed that lawmakers did not pass criminal record relief for victims and continued “to resist efforts to remove criminal sanctions against minors who are forced to commit crimes as part of their trafficking.”
Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, D-Virginia Beach, introduced HB 579, which would allow additional court records to be expunged for sex trafficking victims. The bill was left in a House committee. Current law only allows the expungement of these records for prostitution convictions and keeping, residing in, or frequenting a bawdy place.
“Sixty percent of survivors have felony records that are associated with theft or forced criminality,” McKenna said. “In order to be able to break the cycle for many of them, in and out of the jail system and such, we’ve got to deal with those criminal records.”
Other bills also didn’t get a green light from lawmakers. Del. Paul Krizek, D-Alexandria, introduced HB 755, to create the Anti-Human Trafficking and Survivor Trust Fund to support victims and fund services that prevent human trafficking. The bill was left in a House committee.
Education is part of the fight against trafficking
While lawmakers can change laws to combat human trafficking, doctors can help spot it. Dr. Fidelma Rigby leads a human trafficking elective for medical students at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond.
The class helps students understand the scope of human trafficking and how to recognize the signs and report suspicions to authorities. Doctors must learn to identify victims of human trafficking, Rigby said. She added that 80% of victims in a trafficked situation come into contact with a medical professional.
Lawmakers also need to ensure human trafficking victims can better access health care, Rigby said. There should be specialized clinics for human trafficking victims, Rigby said.
“They don’t want to be in a waiting room where other people would have free access to them,” Rigby said.
Even things like the common clinical practice of putting the patient’s chart on the door before the doctor enters, that anyone can see, can be frightening for a victim, she said. Medical practices might also consider implementing longer clinic visits for human trafficking victims and having social workers meet on-site with victims.
“Don’t just hand them the number of the social worker, have the social worker walk in,” Rigby said.
Rigby hopes VCU Health System employees will be required to undergo in-person training in the near future, as opposed to just an online course to help medical professionals better recognize human trafficking signs and learn how to approach victims.
The VCU School of Medicine and nonprofit ImPACT Virginia host an annual Medical Symposium on Human Trafficking, but attendance is not mandatory, according to Rigby.
Collaborations
In addition to educating medical professionals and the public on human trafficking, advocacy groups at the local, state, and regional levels are creating new partnerships to help end the problem.
The Regional Interdisciplinary Collaborative, with advocates from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia, had its first regional summit in 2021. Advocates and professionals discussed their work around human trafficking, according to Trish Danner, regional outreach specialist at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and partner of the regional group.
“I found two things that were happening in our region around human trafficking, is that there were a lot of initiatives in our region that needed to be duplicated and improved upon, and there was a lot of reinventing of the wheel,” Danner said.
For example, states creating medical guidelines around human trafficking could reach out for advice to other states which already have guidelines in place, Danner said.
The next summit will take place on Feb. 8 and 9, 2023. The group plans to host workshops year-round in addition to presenting annually, according to Danner.
Additionally, Virginia State Police recently collaborated with the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Virginia Trucking Association for an “Operation Safe Passage” initiative to detect, deter and raise awareness of human trafficking. State troopers were at truck stops, motor carrier service centers, and rest areas from April 18 to 20 to distribute informational materials and educate drivers about human trafficking.
Ongoing efforts and needed resources
Attorneys who are willing to do pro bono services and have experience in family and criminal law are also needed to defend human trafficking victims, according to McKenna.
McKenna has worked with four other attorneys on human trafficking cases. He is on a listserv used by attorneys to share ideas, ask questions and help with legal issues on their human trafficking cases.
The Statewide Sex Trafficking Response coordinator released a report in December 2021 regarding the state’s strategy to combat human trafficking.
The General Assembly created in 2019 the coordinator position within the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, to file annual reports and make legislative recommendations. Additional staff positions are needed to increase communication and assist local and regional efforts across the state, as well as funding for training programs, according to the report.
Other recommendations included creating a comprehensive state human trafficking data collection system to inform decisions and funding for training practitioners on the state’s human trafficking screening advisory tool. The coordinator also reported that arrests appear to focus more on individual buyers and sellers, and not target commercial sex trafficking.
Moving forward
Organized efforts, education, and resources can help prevent the number of future victims. But what survivors said they need is to be seen as more than the abuse they experienced.
It took Bowman a long time to share her story, she said. To combat human trafficking, people need a seat at the table, including survivors.
But survivors often get pigeonholed as “experience experts,” Bowman said, and they need to also be seen beyond that role.
“It’s not OK to say, ‘OK, you’re part of the team but only tell us your trauma and shut up the rest of the time,’” Bowman said.
By Monica Alarcon-Najarro
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces nomination period for Virginia’s Annual Volunteerism and Community Service Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The nomination period began on Monday, April 18, 2022, and ends at 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, June 17, 2022. Individual honors will be awarded in the categories of youth, young adult, senior and adult volunteers. Group honors will be awarded in the categories of faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses, and corporations.
“It is an honor and a privilege to recognize the commitment of our statewide volunteers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Each year we celebrate the service of these individuals, organizations, and companies as a way to not only thank them for their extraordinary efforts but to raise up all of our incredible volunteers and inspire all Virginians to serve.”
“For more than 20 years, Virginia has annually recognized individuals, families, and organizations dedicated to sharing their time and talents to make a difference in their communities,” said Kathy Spangler, executive director of the Virginia Service Commission, a division of the Virginia Department of Social Services. Those honored are among the more than two million Virginians who serve each year across our state and contribute more than 240 million volunteer hours annually. That equals $5.5 billion of service to the Commonwealth.
This year’s winners will be honored in September. Follow this link to nominate a person or group or to receive more information. Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support. If you have additional questions about the Governor’s Volunteerism Awards, email your inquiries to VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov. Information on last year’s winners can be found here.
Wind: 1mph NNW
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
59/28°F
63/32°F