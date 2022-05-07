State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces new telework policy focused on innovation and teamwork
RICHMOND, VA – On May 6, 2020, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a new Commonwealth telework policy focusing on Virginia state employees returning to the workplace. Consistent with pre-pandemic policies and updated Department of Labor and Industry guidelines, agencies will determine work schedules in accordance with the Commonwealth’s telework policy and the Standard Telework Agreement.
“After listening to the needs of Virginians, discussing solutions with agency heads across government, and closely monitoring the pandemic, we are excited to welcome our employees in-person this summer. We know that creative, innovative, and effective solutions for all Virginians occur with regular, in-person interaction by our incredible workforce here in the Commonwealth. Embarking on a new path that values innovation and teamwork, we are updating Virginia’s telework policy for the first time in more than a decade. Since day one, my commitment to have a best-in-class government serving all Virginians has been clear, these updates balance the demands of government services with the needs of our public servants,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
The developed policy provides options for and supports the use of telework where appropriate. All employees with current telework agreements must apply for teleworking options with the new Standard Telework Agreement.
Key Dates:
• Applications Open (Friday, May 6th, 2022): The Standard Teleworking Agreement will be available and open for application on the DHRM website on Friday, May 6th.
• Application Deadline (Friday, May 20, 2022): Recommended deadline for all agreement requests.
• Review Deadline (Friday, June 3, 2022): Individual applications will be reviewed by June 3, 2022.
• Return to Office Date (Monday, July 5, 2022): All employees will return to their job function on-site, full time, unless outlined by an approved/executed Standard Teleworking Agreement.
State News
Governor Youngkin celebrates Commonwealth’s Early Childhood Public-Private Choice System and signs proclamation honoring educators
RICHMOND, VA – On May 6, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin visited River’s Bend Children’s Center in Chester, Virginia, a private preschool serving children supported by the publicly funded child care subsidy program. Governor Youngkin also signed the Child Care and Early Childhood Professionals Day Proclamation to recognize and celebrate the contributions of early childhood educators.
“The early childhood public-private choice system we are building has the potential to be the model for the nation,” said Governor Youngkin. “Early childhood education and care is critical to our youngest learners and their families. These educators are the workforce that supports the Commonwealth’s workforce, and we thank them today and every day. When our children are getting ready for kindergarten, they are getting ready for life.”
Startlingly, 42% of children across the Commonwealth begin kindergarten without key skills in literacy, numeracy, self-regulation, social skills, or a combination of the measures. In response, Governor Youngkin’s Administration has prioritized increasing access and choice, strengthening quality to support kindergarten readiness, and using data to improve impact in early childhood education and care.
“The Governor and I know that parents are our children’s first and most important teachers,” said First Lady Youngkin. “But they cannot do this all alone. They rely on family, friends, communities, and, importantly, early childhood education and care. We’re honored to help celebrate the Commonwealth’s child care and early childhood educators, who are making all the difference.”
Early childhood education and care providers, educators, and stakeholders shared their concerns with persistent staffing shortages, which they said limit their ability to serve more families. In fact, a recent Virginia survey found that staffing challenges made more than half of directors serve fewer children or turn away families. It also found more than a third of directors reduced class offerings due to staffing challenges.
“Childcare and early childhood professionals are often unsung heroes,” said Kathy Glazer, president of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation. “Virginia’s families count on these dedicated educators as partners in providing safe, learning-rich experiences for young children while parents earn a living and support their families.”
Virginia learners from low-income households who do not attend preschool are 25% more likely to not be ready compared to other kindergarteners across the Commonwealth. Data also shows that Virginia children who enter kindergarten least prepared are half as likely to read proficiently by third grade.
“Quality early childhood education isn’t a nice-to-have; it is a must-have,” said Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Education. “We know this in our hearts and from our personal experiences, but the data also tells us this. Expanding access and choice through our early childhood education system is one of the greatest investments we can make in our future.”
The Child Care and Early Childhood Professionals Day Proclamation proclamation is available here.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the members of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism
RICHMOND, VA – On May 6, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Commission to Combat Antisemitism members. The Commission will make recommendations to the Governor and General Assembly with the goal of identifying ways to reverse increasing antisemitic incidents in the Commonwealth.
“I promised that I would fight antisemitism in all its forms and address discrimination head-on. Hate has no place in our great Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am proud to appoint these new members to the commission. Together we will take concrete steps to help Virginia combat antisemitism.”
“These individuals will be engaged in important work which will produce policy recommendations and will inform us all of a pathway forward free of violence, hatred and ignorance,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James.
The Commission will study antisemitism in the Commonwealth, propose actions to combat antisemitism, reduce the number of antisemitic incidents, and compile materials and provide assistance to Virginia’s public school system and state institutions of higher education in relation to antisemitism and its connection to the Holocaust.
The new commission consists of the following members:
• Jeffrey A. Rosen of McLean, Former Acting Attorney General of the United States, Chairman
• Samuel Asher of Richmond, Executive Director, Virginia Holocaust Museum
• Mel Chaskin of Fairfax Station, President, Vanguard Research, Inc.
• Eric Fusfield of Arlington, Director of Legislative Affairs, B’nai B’rith International
• Jennifer L. Goss of Augusta County, Program Manager, Echoes & Reflections
• Bruce Hoffman of Fairfax, Director, Center for Jewish Civilization, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.
• William J. Kilberg of McLean, Retired Senior Partner, Gibson Dunn, LLP
• Julie Strauss Levin of Leesburg, Attorney
• Earl G. Matthews of Great Falls, President, Veeam Government Solutions
• Connie A. Meyer of Virginia Beach, Editor, and Founder, Hampton Roads Weekly
• Kenneth A. Miller of Virginia Beach, Retired Police Chief, Petersburg Bureau of Police
• Susan O’Prandy Fierro of Prince George, Commonwealth’s Attorney of Prince George County
• Eric Rozenman of Fairfax City, Communications Consultant, Jewish Policy Center, Washington, D.C.
• Arthur B. Sandler of Virginia Beach
• Camille Q. Solberg of Purcellville, State Policy Expert, Intercessors of America
The new commission consists of the following Ex-officio members:
• Attorney General Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia
• Secretary Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Education
• Secretary Robert Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
• Rosa Atkins, Interim Chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer
State News
Small cannabis entrepreneurs say they can’t compete against ‘Walmart of weed’
RICHMOND, Va. — Many small cannabis entrepreneurs say large companies are jockeying to lock them out of the industry and have funding that gives them more access to lawmakers.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the country,” said Sarah Grant, general manager of The Dispensary in Richmond.
The shop opened last year and sells Delta-8-THC flower and vape cartridges.
“It’s hard to compete if you’re going against the Walmart of weed,” Grant said.
Grant said the lack of structure in the recreational cannabis market is stressful for smaller businesses and that her store could never compete with lobbyists from national cannabis corporations.
New lobbying clients, special interest groups and investors have entered the arena the past four years as Virginia lawmakers grappled with medical and recreational cannabis legislation. State lawmakers decriminalized simple possession of cannabis in 2021 with initial plans to legalize recreational cannabis by 2024—though that floundered in this year’s session. Potential sellers were left in limbo and parts of the legislation needed to be reenacted or passed again the next year before becoming law.
The market currently favors the four companies licensed to serve five health districts in Virginia. The Northwest health district does not currently have a licensed company. Only state licensed companies can open medical cannabis dispensaries in their district.
Some of those companies have merged to expand their business and have the cash to inject into Virginia politics.
Stephen Farnsworth is a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington and director of the school’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies.
“The recreational marijuana industry is the wild, wild West right now,” Farnsworth said.
The state’s commercial cannabis market could yield between $30 million to $60 million in tax revenue in the first year, according to a 2020 report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the state’s legislative watchdog agency. JLARC estimated that by the fifth year, commercial cannabis sales could generate between $154 million to $308 million in tax revenue.
Virginia’s illicit recreational cannabis market is estimated to be the No. 4 in the nation, according to the 2020 U.S. Cannabis Report. Virginia’s market generated roughly $1.8 billion of America’s estimated $60 billion in total illegal cannabis sales in 2020.
A burgeoning industry always has numerous wealthy interests competing for the best position in the field, Farnsworth said.
“From the point of view of an elected official, that means there are a lot of people who want to influence you,” Farnsworth said.
High stakes to get into the business
Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, sponsored a bill to establish a recreational cannabis market through a handful of medical dispensaries that already operate in the state and large-scale industrial hemp processors. The measure was an attempt to reenact legislation passed last year and accelerate the creation of the recreational cannabis market.
The currently licensed medical cannabis dispensaries each paid $70,000 total in permit fees for their medical facilities to become operational. The annual renewal fee is $10,000. The dispensaries would have paid $6 million to hold another license to open recreational retail stores, and hemp growers would pay half a million dollars each under Ebbin’s amended bill. Lawmakers were unable to agree on several conditions of the bill, choosing instead to carry it over to the 2023 legislative session.
Jason Amatucci is president of the Virginia Industrial Hemp Coalition, a group that wants to establish robust hemp-centered agricultural and manufacturing industries in the commonwealth.
Amatucci pointed to California’s thriving hemp industry. California produced almost 4 million square feet of hemp grown in protected areas in 2021 —about double the production amount of the next largest state, Colorado, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. California has a $4 billion annual market, according to Forbes business magazine, though the majority is medical and recreational cannabis sales.
Amatucci said he didn’t want to see pharmaceutical companies gain a foothold in the recreational market before small businesses could.
“The government wants to protect Big Pharma,” Amatucci said, referring to the retail purchasing power of national medical marijuana companies and the donations made to legislators. “Follow the money on this because it’s all in plain view for everyone to see.”
Medical cannabis monopolies
The only way to legally purchase cannabis with over .3% THC is by going to a practitioner licensed by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. The practitioners issue a written certification that the patient suffers from an ailment and would benefit from the use of medical cannabis. Approved patients then apply to the board to get their official card. The General Assembly recently passed a bill that, starting in July, allows patients to bypass the Board of Pharmacy application and take the referral to the dispensary.
Virginia’s licensed medical cannabis companies can grow cannabis at their processing facility and sell it through their dispensaries. There are currently 11 medical cannabis dispensaries open throughout the state, according to cannabis legalization advocacy group Virginia NORML. Each licensee is allowed to operate one dispensary for growing and processing cannabis and up to five satellite locations for retail.
The four operators licensed to serve Virginia are:
• Dalitso, which also goes by Beyond / Hello, for the Northern health district.
• Dharma Pharmaceuticals, which also goes by RISE, in the Southwest health district.
• Green Leaf Medical in the Central health district.
• Columbia Care in the Eastern health district.
Green Leaf Medical, headquartered in Richmond, was acquired by Columbia Care in 2021.
Cresco Labs, a Chicago-based medical cannabis giant, announced plans to acquire Columbia Care in late March for $2 billion, but the deal has not closed yet.
Florida-based Jushi Holdings, which operates in five other states, acquired the Virginia-based Dalitso in 2021 for approximately $22 million.
Dharma Pharmaceuticals was acquired in 2021 by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, which operates in 13 other markets, according to the Bristol Herald Courier.
The state’s four licensed pharmaceutical processing firms now fall under the ownership of three out-of-state companies valued at hundreds of millions and traded on the stock market.
Cannabis lobbyists
The merger of Cresco Labs and Columbia Care could make them the second-largest retailer in the country and the largest retailer outside of Florida if the company hits its forecasted revenue, according to a joint press release. They would have 130 retail shops in eight states, the company stated. The company estimated it could make over $100 million annually.
Cannabis money has made its way into campaign donations. The licensed operators donated between 2021 and 2022 a combined amount of close to $160,000 to Democrats and just over $100,000 to Republicans, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonprofit that tracks campaign finance reports.
Jushi donated the most with $117,000 total. Dalitso, now owned by Jushi, contributed $30,000. The other operators donated total amounts between approximately $21,000 and $50,000. Then there are other donations from testing labs and individuals involved in the industry.
The amounts don’t rival the hundreds of thousands of dollars or even millions that other political special interest groups have spent. But the cannabis industry is new, and smaller business owners who thought last year they would have a clearer path to the market are worried.
“At a minimum, a campaign donation is going to buy you an opportunity to be heard,” Farnsworth said.
Donations don’t guarantee a lawmaker will support legislation favorable to a lobbying firm, but money can buy access, Farnsworth said.
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, is the only nurse practitioner in the House of Delegates, according to VPAP. Adams is registered with the state to refer patients for medical cannabis. Adams owns RVA Telecare, where a consultation for a medical cannabis card costs $155.
Adams has sponsored several pieces of legislation on cannabis reform. She provided testimony in favor of the now-dead bill introduced by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, which many hemp advocates said would limit their products and instead favor the medical cannabis industry. The bill also aimed to eliminate access to synthetic Delta-8 products.
Adams declined interview requests to discuss the revenue she makes from issuing medical cannabis referrals. Adams did not respond to a follow-up phone call and email to comment if she feels there is any conflict of interest between her two roles as a lawmaker and her medical cannabis referral practice.
State code defines conflict of interest for lawmakers. A legislator with a personal interest should disqualify themselves from voting on measures according to state code. They can participate in discussions if any potential interest is disclosed. Personal interest can exist when a lawmaker has a personal interest in a business or provides a service related to the proposed measure, according to state code.
Adams listed her Integrated Health Consulting business earlier this year as an economic interest with the state’s Ethics Advisory Council. RVA Telecare is listed twice with the State Corporation Commission, once under Integrated Health and once as its own entity. The company is not listed as a potential conflict of interest with the council.
The lawmaker voted on a bill that allows a patient to bypass obtaining a medical cannabis card from the Board of Pharmacy after getting a referral from a medical provider, which her office could do. She later was recorded as “present but not voting” on an identical Senate bill. The lawmaker did not excuse herself from voting in support of Hanger’s bill.
The delegate spoke before the final House vote on Hanger’s bill and said that she has no financial interest in her support of the legislation.
“All I can tell you is that I spend a lot of time reading, studying,” Adams said. “I have no financial stake in anything … this is a public safety issue.”
Adams wanted the market to be safer and more regulated, she said in testimony.
Cannabis advocates said Hanger’s bill would push people toward the medical cannabis industry, which Adams is a part of, while eliminating access to certain hemp-produced, low-THC CBD products.
“They can position themselves so that the medical monopoly is the only ones that can sell these products,” Amatucci said. “What we have now, with this medical monopoly system, is the worst product, worst prices.”
Social equity licenses
Luke Greer is the owner of the Northern Virginia Hemp Co. and has operated in Virginia since industrial hemp farming was legalized.
“I don’t mean to villainize large money interests,” Greer said. “But I don’t feel that they should prioritize that over the small businesses that have been operating in the space prior.”
Colorado’s Department of Revenue issues licenses to recreational cannabis retailers for approximately $7,500 per license and application fees. California’s Department of Cannabis Control issues licenses on a ranked revenue system capped at $96,000 for a retailer making more than $7.5 million. Applicants negatively affected by the criminalization of cannabis can apply in California to have the fee waived.
Virginia lawmakers have also disagreed on how and whether to make the recreational market more accessible to people who have been operating in it prior to decriminalization or what cannabis reform advocates call the legacy market.
Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, introduced the 2021 House bill that legalized simple possession of cannabis and established the initial outline for a recreational market. The bill included social equity provisions intended to keep already existing processors from squeezing out smaller entrepreneurs. It also confronted decades of disproportionate policing for cannabis crimes.
Lawmakers disagreed on the number of licenses allocated to social equity applicants and how much these sellers should pay for licensing.
Legislators killed a bill proposed by Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, which required licensed industrial hemp sellers wanting to have an additional license, for example, to sell recreational cannabis, to pay a $1 million fee to the Board of Pharmacy and be a long-time resident or business owner in an economically disadvantaged area.
Grant said these fees are inaccessible to small business owners, especially if they have already been financially impacted by the legal system.
“People have been in this business their whole life, just in the illicit market,” Grant said. “Those folks should definitely have an opportunity to get into this legally.”
Amber Littlejohn is executive director of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, a group that wants Virginia to establish a legal market that is favorable to minorities targeted by the war on drugs.
“When we make the investment in social equity programs, we are going to get that back,” Littlejohn said.
Supernova Women is an advocacy group run by women of color who want to lower barriers of entry and build sustainability in the cannabis industry. A Supernova Women study this year found for every dollar invested in a social cannabis equity program, there is a $1.20 return.
“Even if people are not compelled by the moral imperative, there are actually economic and broader social reasons to do it,” Littlejohn said.
She was hopeful that her group’s demands for inclusion in the industry would be met but said that it would be an uphill battle.
Michael Carter Jr. is an 11th-generation farmer whose family owns Carter Farms in Orange County. Carter said social equity programs won’t solve the damage done to communities of color but recognizing the past by opening access to licensing could be a start.
“We had the opportunity to make up the deficit when it comes to opportunities like this,” Carter said. “But many farmers and many African Americans realize that we’re not gonna get that opportunity.”
By Josephine Walker
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs bill to encourage more commercial driver’s license applicants and alleviate food supply chain issues
RICHMOND, VA – On May 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed HB 553 in conjunction with the Governor’s Grocery Roundtable, sponsored by Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, which directs the Secretary of Transportation, in consultation and working with various agencies of the Commonwealth, to promote and implement various initiatives related to Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL).
“The Commonwealth and nation are currently facing critical shortages of CDL drivers, which is hindering our supply chain. Today is a meaningful bipartisan step forward to remove burdens, create opportunities, and encourage more commercial driver’s license applicants,” said Glenn Governor Youngkin. “There is an abundance of job openings right now for Virginians who have a CDL permit, and by encouraging more to obtain this permit, we can lower the costs of goods and keep communities nourished across the Commonwealth with affordable products.”
“With Governor Youngkin’s signing of my HB 553, the Commonwealth of Virginia is taking real steps to help alleviate the supply chain issues in our state and get Virginians working,” said Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn. “By requiring these state agencies to coordinate on CDL initiatives, Virginia can better locate, identify, and address the shortages facing our economy.”
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the official launch of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the official launch of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman. In addition to advocating for systemic changes in Virginia’s child welfare system, the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman is authorized to receive complaints from the public regarding the actions or decisions of departments of social services in cases involving children alleged to have been abused or neglected and children who are in foster care.
“I am pleased that we are officially launching the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, which will play a critical role in improving Virginia’s foster care system, facilitate complaints, and advocate for changes to the child welfare system. My administration is committed to serving the next generation of Virginia’s children,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
The Office of the Children’s Ombudsman (OCO) was established in statute by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020 as a means of effecting changes in child welfare policy, procedure, and legislation and reviewing actions of departments of social services in cases involving children receiving child protective services or who are in foster care. The creation of the office was a recommendation of the 2018 report “Improving Virginia’s Foster Care System” issued by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. The office is housed within the Office of the Governor but is not within any Secretariat in order to maintain its independence.
“I am excited that, after several months of preparation and with the support of the Administration and our partner agencies, information about the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman and the services we provide will finally be made publicly available to Virginians across the Commonwealth. My staff and I are looking forward to helping families navigate the child welfare system and ensuring that child safety and family preservation remain top priorities for our local and state agencies that serve Virginia’s children and families,” said the Director of OCO, Eric Reynolds.
Eric J. Reynolds, Esq. was appointed for a four-year term in June 2021 as the OCO’s first Director. Since then, Reynolds has been assembling a team, establishing office procedures, and assisting families with their concerns regarding the child welfare system. During the 2022 session of the General Assembly, he supported bipartisan legislation promoting the welfare of children in foster care recently signed into law by the Governor. Reynolds is also a member of the Governor’s Safe and Sound Task Force and helped identify some of the root causes that have led to children in foster care becoming displaced and having to sleep in emergency rooms, hotels, and social services offices while they await appropriate mental health treatment and placement arrangements.
The Office can investigate complaints alleging that agency actions violated laws or policies or were imposed without a stated reason or based on irrelevant or erroneous information. The OCO works closely with the Virginia Department of Social Services to assist local departments to improve practices to better serve the Commonwealth’s children and families.
The official OCO website will be unveiled at the event, along with contact information for the Office. The website will be found at www.oco.virginia.gov. Complaints can be submitted by email to complaints@oco.virginia.gov or by phone at (804) 225-4801. For general information about the OCO, inquiries can be emailed to info@oco.vriginia.gov.
State News
‘Heavy hand of law’ isn’t needed in Virginia schools, education advocates say
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia schools still rely heavily on law enforcement to discipline students, and years of efforts to lessen the practice could be halted with recent legislation, according to juvenile justice advocates and some state lawmakers.
“Sometimes the heavy hand of the law is not what’s needed,” said James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association. “What’s needed sometimes is a strong hand of encouragement and direction.”
Schools need to invest in “wraparound services” that prioritize help over punishments, Fedderman said. For example, the National Association of Education created the Community Schools Model to assist students who live in under-resourced homes and to offer help in the communities where these students live, he said. Under the model, schools offer or refer people to before and after school care, food, and medical services.
Virginia was ranked highest in the nation for referring students to law enforcement, based on 2017 to 2018 data analyzed by the Center for Public Integrity, an independent nonprofit news organization. Over 18,000 total Virginia students were referred to law enforcement from 2017 to 2018 according to the DOE data. The analysis is sourced from the most recently available data provided by the U.S. Department of Education. Black students and students with disabilities disproportionately represented the students referred to law enforcement, according to the center’s analysis.
A Virginia Tech analysis of DOE data published in 2015 from the center found only about 2 out of 1,000 students were required to appear before a court intake officer. The referral rate can be difficult to interpret based on how schools report the data, according to the Tech study.
Lawmakers have examined discipline issues for seven years
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced the Classrooms not Courtrooms initiative in 2015, in an effort to reform school discipline.
The initiative was a push to reduce student referrals to law enforcement and decrease suspensions and expulsions. Multiple agencies were encouraged to address the practices statistics showed disproportionately impact Black students and students with disabilities and to address the emphasis on subjective offenses like disorderly conduct.
Two years ago, students could be charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 1 misdemeanor, for causing inconveniences, annoyances, or alarm. Disorderly conduct has drawn Black students into the criminal justice system more than students of other races in Virginia schools, according to a study from the Legal Aid Justice Center.
“A middle school student was charged with disorderly conduct for singing a rap song on a bus and a middle school student was charged for kicking a trash can on his way to the principal’s office,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. “So, it almost seemed like behavior that someone found annoying, they charged them with disorderly conduct.”
Juvenile justice advocates also stated in the study that disorderly conduct laws find their strongest roots in the public order laws that fueled policing in the Jim Crow South—the racial caste system that kept African Americans as second-class citizens, promoted anti-Black sentiments, and maintained laws that enforced segregation.
McClellan sponsored Senate Bill 3 with some bipartisan support in 2020. The bill eliminated charging K-12 students with disorderly conduct charges while on school property, buses, or at school-sponsored activities.
Ashley Moore, attorney for the Youth Justice Program at The Virginia Legal Aid Justice Center, said lawmakers made some “great progress” to chip away at the issue.
“That disorderly conduct bill is actually a major step forward for children of color, and children with disabilities historically who were disproportionately harmed by the school discipline and policing,” Moore said.
Disorderly conduct can still go on the student’s school record. Over 1,000 students were reported for disorderly conduct in the 2020-21 school year, or 8% of all student incidents reported. There were over 16,000 students reported the year before, or 10% of all student incidents. The 2020-21 school years is the most recent data available, and the pandemic affected enrollment during both years.
McClellan also introduced the 2020 bill loosening the requirement that student misdemeanors be reported to law enforcement, though felonies would still be reported.
“What my bill in 2020 says was that felonies will be reported to law enforcement,” McClellan said. “All misdemeanors will still be reported to parents, but the principal will have discretion as to whether it’s something that should be referred to law enforcement or not.”
Advocates think recent legislative measures will undo years of effort. The governor signed two recent measures passed by lawmakers.
Recent measures
Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover, introduced House Bill 4. Sen. Thomas Norment, R- Williamsburg, introduced the identical bill, which will allow school principals to report some misdemeanor offenses of students. Norment said during a committee meeting that his bill was designed just to add better structure to McClellan’s 2020 bill on reporting school incidents.
Not all lawmakers agreed. Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, objected to Norment’s bill during its committee hearing.
“I care about the school-to-prison pipeline and what this does is open that back up again,” Locke said. “Those who are going to be reported are Black and Brown children, primarily.”
Norment celebrated the legislative victory in his constituent newsletter, writing that the bill “will require school principals to report misdemeanor offenses.”
The bills still make reporting misdemeanors to law enforcement optional, but there are objections that how the language is now laid out will prompt more reporting.
“I think when in doubt, and especially given the political climate, some principals, when in doubt, are going to report even if it’s a minor thing,” McClellan said.
The General Assembly this year passed HB 873, introduced by Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach. The bill originally required school districts to place a school resource officer —law enforcement officers stationed in public schools—in every elementary and secondary school. If a district failed to comply with the legislation it would not receive state grant funding, according to the fiscal statement.
Lawmakers amended the bill and dropped the requirement to have a resource officer in every school. Instead, a designated law enforcement officer will be trained and serve as a liaison for the school administrator in schools without a resource officer.
Disparities with young students, Black students, and students with disabilities
Black students accounted for 40% of referrals to law enforcement but make up less than a quarter of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education department data for the 2017-18 school year.
Students with disabilities account for almost 30% of referrals to law enforcement, and make up 13% of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education data.
Hispanic students account for 11% of referrals to law enforcement, and make up 16% of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education data.
White students account for 39% of referrals to law enforcement, and they make up 49% of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education data.
Virginia middle school students, typically aged 11 to 14 years old, had some of the highest rates of referral in the nation, according to 2015 data analyzed by the Center for Public Integrity. In one case, 228 middle school students per 1,000 students were referred, according to the center.
Black females represented approximately 11% of Virginia’s school population from 2016 to 2019, but averaged 31% of the school-based disorderly conduct complaints, according to the Legal Aid Justice Center.
“I think part of it is implicit bias that – some people see Black children as more adult than they are, especially with Black girls,” McClellan said.
Black preschool children made up 43.3% of out-of-school suspensions and 18.2% of the school population in the 2017-18 school year, according to DOE data.
Addressing root causes
Advocates question how schools will address the root causes that led to disproportionately charging Black students and students with disabilities, even if lawmakers reduced the number of available charges. Lawmakers and reform advocates say new models are needed.
“Everything is not something that should be reported to the law as an infraction,” Fedderman said.
Legislation passed in 2020 required local school boards to employ one full-time equivalent school counselor position per 325 students in K-12, effective with the 2021–22 school year. A 2021 law–sponsored by McClellan–called for a $49 million investment to increase student support staff, including nurses, social workers, and mental health professionals. The law requires at least three staff for every 1,000 students.
Schools need to include “counselors and psychologists, not resource officers” to help the youth and meet their needs, said Crystal Shin, a law professor and Director of Holistic Juvenile Defense Clinic at the University of Virginia.
Over 60% of schools surveyed by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services reported they employed resource officers in 2019-20. Over 90% of middle schools and high schools have officers, DCJS reported. A small percentage are deployed in elementary schools.
Law enforcement should be used to handle school security, not discipline, according to McClellan.
“I think the problem is that over time, resource officers have been used as counselors when they’re not trained to be counselors,” McClellan said. “They have been used as disciplinarians when they are not trained to understand brain development.”
New models emerge
Some school districts in Virginia replaced resource officers with new safety models and programs. Charlottesville City Schools removed officers from schools in 2020, along with Albemarle County Public Schools.
Black students made up 34.5% of the Charlottesville City Public Schools student population but were referred to law enforcement nearly five times more frequently than their white counterparts, according to 2017 data from the Department of Education. Black students accounted for over 63% of referrals.
CPS school resource officers were replaced with care and safety assistants, who have a similar role but can not charge students with criminal offenses. The new officials are similar to Albemarle County Public Schools’ student safety coaches, which were hired in 2021.
The Albemarle school coaches are hired to provide a safe school environment and address student discipline. The coaches complete training in trauma-informed interactions, culturally responsive student interaction, mental health first aid, crisis intervention, and de-escalation. They also complete the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services school security officer certification.
“There has to be a school-wide commitment to dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline by not over-relying on suspension and expulsion, and rather, finally get to the root causes of the misbehavior,” Shin said.
Richmond City Public Schools began using the Community in Schools model in 2018 to address dropout rates. This includes monitoring attendance, behavior, and course completion. The method was compiled through research over several years and consistently identified the highly predictive factors of dropping out and working to resolve the problem. RPS uses this program to focus on student success with the use of health and social services as well as youth and community development.
Black students made up 69% of the RPS student population but were 89% of the referrals made to law enforcement, according to 2017 data.
“I just think it’s important that we invest in kids and keep them in their schools and homes and in their communities,” Shin said.
By Safia Abdulahi and Tarazha Jenkins
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Wind: 6mph N
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 29.67"Hg
UV index: 2
57/28°F
61/28°F