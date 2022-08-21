Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Next Virginia Energy Plan open for public comment now accepting ideas and comments for the next Virginia Energy Plan

On August 19, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the development of the Virginia Energy Plan. The Virginia Department of Energy and the administration are accepting ideas and comments on Virginia’s next Energy Plan.

“Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy sources, provides transparent and data-driven information for Virginians about costs, and is an ‘all of the above’ approach,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We believe energy policy isn’t about things, it’s about people. How energy is generated and delivered to Virginians and Virginia businesses should accommodate the current and future needs of all Virginians.”

The objectives of the energy plan will focus on lowering the cost of living, creating jobs, and bringing people to Virginia. Affordability, reliability, capacity, competition, environmental stewardship, choice, and innovation are the seven guiding principles that will inform Governor Youngkin’s ‘all of the above’ approach.

An informational webinar about how you can participate in building the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan will be held on August 24th at 2 p.m. Those wishing to participate may register via this website.

Those wishing to share ideas or submit comments may do so by using one of the options below:

Comments will be accepted through September 16, 2022.

For more information, please visit the Virginia Energy Plan website.