State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces nomination period for Virginia’s Annual Volunteerism and Community Service Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The nomination period began on Monday, April 18, 2022, and ends at 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, June 17, 2022. Individual honors will be awarded in the categories of youth, young adult, senior and adult volunteers. Group honors will be awarded in the categories of faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses, and corporations.
“It is an honor and a privilege to recognize the commitment of our statewide volunteers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Each year we celebrate the service of these individuals, organizations, and companies as a way to not only thank them for their extraordinary efforts but to raise up all of our incredible volunteers and inspire all Virginians to serve.”
“For more than 20 years, Virginia has annually recognized individuals, families, and organizations dedicated to sharing their time and talents to make a difference in their communities,” said Kathy Spangler, executive director of the Virginia Service Commission, a division of the Virginia Department of Social Services. Those honored are among the more than two million Virginians who serve each year across our state and contribute more than 240 million volunteer hours annually. That equals $5.5 billion of service to the Commonwealth.
This year’s winners will be honored in September. Follow this link to nominate a person or group or to receive more information. Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support. If you have additional questions about the Governor’s Volunteerism Awards, email your inquiries to VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov. Information on last year’s winners can be found here.
State News
System-wide efforts needed in fight against human trafficking
Chirping ducklings at the Restoring Ivy Collective center, a refuge for human trafficking victims, aren’t just cute — they’re calming.
Sex trafficking survivors can drop in at the Washington, D.C.-area center to hang out with animals, bake bread and create art.
“Therapy animals can be helpful; finding volunteering passions that aren’t triggering and spending time in nature are different things that can be healing outside of therapy,” according to Elizabeth Bowman, executive director and founder of the Restoring Ivy Collective.
Bowman said she was recruited into sex trafficking work when she was 17. She’s part of a group of advocates and lawmakers working to help human trafficking victims in the region. Bowman uses her doctorate in social service throughout her work.
Though local, state, and regional efforts have ramped up in recent years, data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline in Virginia show human trafficking is a consistent issue in the state. The hotline helps human trafficking victims and fields tips about potential sex trafficking situations.
More than 800 human trafficking cases were reported in the commonwealth from 2016 to 2020, although the number of cases decreased by 37% from 2019 to 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Numbers are not available for 2021. Statistics on human trafficking are underreported because it is considered a hidden crime, according to advocates fighting to end human trafficking.
Human trafficking takes place when someone forces, frauds, or coerces another person into labor or commercial sex activity, the Department of Homeland Security states. The crime primarily impacts women, according to the United Nations, although men are also victims.
There have been at least 1,546 human trafficking cases in the state since 2007, data show. The hotline receives hundreds of calls and messages from Virginia each year and has fielded more than 6,000 contacts from people located in the commonwealth since 2007, according to its website.
Mixed legislative results this session
Lawmakers introduced at least 19 bills to combat human trafficking in this year’s Virginia General Assembly session. Legislators introduced bills to help survivors erase past convictions relating to forced criminality, train employees to spot human trafficking, and allow some victims to get in-state college tuition rates.
There were some wins this session, according to Patrick McKenna, co-founder of Virginia Coalition Against Human Trafficking, but he stated there is still work that needs to be done.
Del. Shelly A. Simonds, D-Newport News, introduced HB 258. The bill will create an online training course for hotel staff to recognize human trafficking and report it. The legislation was set to become law in July, but the governor recommended delaying the bill’s effective date until 2023. Lawmakers will decide later this month whether to accept the governor’s recommendation.
Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, introduced House Bill 283. The legislation, which goes into effect in July, allows the Department of Criminal Justice Services to create training standards for law-enforcement personnel to help prevent and recognize human trafficking.
However, McKenna was disappointed that lawmakers did not pass criminal record relief for victims and continued “to resist efforts to remove criminal sanctions against minors who are forced to commit crimes as part of their trafficking.”
Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, D-Virginia Beach, introduced HB 579, which would allow additional court records to be expunged for sex trafficking victims. The bill was left in a House committee. Current law only allows the expungement of these records for prostitution convictions and keeping, residing in, or frequenting a bawdy place.
“Sixty percent of survivors have felony records that are associated with theft or forced criminality,” McKenna said. “In order to be able to break the cycle for many of them, in and out of the jail system and such, we’ve got to deal with those criminal records.”
Other bills also didn’t get a green light from lawmakers. Del. Paul Krizek, D-Alexandria, introduced HB 755, to create the Anti-Human Trafficking and Survivor Trust Fund to support victims and fund services that prevent human trafficking. The bill was left in a House committee.
Education is part of the fight against trafficking
While lawmakers can change laws to combat human trafficking, doctors can help spot it. Dr. Fidelma Rigby leads a human trafficking elective for medical students at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond.
The class helps students understand the scope of human trafficking and how to recognize the signs and report suspicions to authorities. Doctors must learn to identify victims of human trafficking, Rigby said. She added that 80% of victims in a trafficked situation come into contact with a medical professional.
Lawmakers also need to ensure human trafficking victims can better access health care, Rigby said. There should be specialized clinics for human trafficking victims, Rigby said.
“They don’t want to be in a waiting room where other people would have free access to them,” Rigby said.
Even things like the common clinical practice of putting the patient’s chart on the door before the doctor enters, that anyone can see, can be frightening for a victim, she said. Medical practices might also consider implementing longer clinic visits for human trafficking victims and having social workers meet on-site with victims.
“Don’t just hand them the number of the social worker, have the social worker walk in,” Rigby said.
Rigby hopes VCU Health System employees will be required to undergo in-person training in the near future, as opposed to just an online course to help medical professionals better recognize human trafficking signs and learn how to approach victims.
The VCU School of Medicine and nonprofit ImPACT Virginia host an annual Medical Symposium on Human Trafficking, but attendance is not mandatory, according to Rigby.
Collaborations
In addition to educating medical professionals and the public on human trafficking, advocacy groups at the local, state, and regional levels are creating new partnerships to help end the problem.
The Regional Interdisciplinary Collaborative, with advocates from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia, had its first regional summit in 2021. Advocates and professionals discussed their work around human trafficking, according to Trish Danner, regional outreach specialist at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and partner of the regional group.
“I found two things that were happening in our region around human trafficking, is that there were a lot of initiatives in our region that needed to be duplicated and improved upon, and there was a lot of reinventing of the wheel,” Danner said.
For example, states creating medical guidelines around human trafficking could reach out for advice to other states which already have guidelines in place, Danner said.
The next summit will take place on Feb. 8 and 9, 2023. The group plans to host workshops year-round in addition to presenting annually, according to Danner.
Additionally, Virginia State Police recently collaborated with the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Virginia Trucking Association for an “Operation Safe Passage” initiative to detect, deter and raise awareness of human trafficking. State troopers were at truck stops, motor carrier service centers, and rest areas from April 18 to 20 to distribute informational materials and educate drivers about human trafficking.
Ongoing efforts and needed resources
Attorneys who are willing to do pro bono services and have experience in family and criminal law are also needed to defend human trafficking victims, according to McKenna.
McKenna has worked with four other attorneys on human trafficking cases. He is on a listserv used by attorneys to share ideas, ask questions and help with legal issues on their human trafficking cases.
The Statewide Sex Trafficking Response coordinator released a report in December 2021 regarding the state’s strategy to combat human trafficking.
The General Assembly created in 2019 the coordinator position within the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, to file annual reports and make legislative recommendations. Additional staff positions are needed to increase communication and assist local and regional efforts across the state, as well as funding for training programs, according to the report.
Other recommendations included creating a comprehensive state human trafficking data collection system to inform decisions and funding for training practitioners on the state’s human trafficking screening advisory tool. The coordinator also reported that arrests appear to focus more on individual buyers and sellers, and not target commercial sex trafficking.
Moving forward
Organized efforts, education, and resources can help prevent the number of future victims. But what survivors said they need is to be seen as more than the abuse they experienced.
It took Bowman a long time to share her story, she said. To combat human trafficking, people need a seat at the table, including survivors.
But survivors often get pigeonholed as “experience experts,” Bowman said, and they need to also be seen beyond that role.
“It’s not OK to say, ‘OK, you’re part of the team but only tell us your trauma and shut up the rest of the time,’” Bowman said.
By Monica Alarcon-Najarro
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Keep Virginia Beautiful is accepting grant applications for annual Green Grants program
Keep Virginia Beautiful, Inc. is accepting grant applications from groups all across the Commonwealth who want to make a difference in their community. Applications for Green Grants are being accepted through April 30th. Thirty grant awards will be announced, one each day in the month of June.
You can submit a proposal for a program or project in any of four categories: Litter Prevention, Cigarette Litter Prevention, Community Beautification, and Recycling. Past awards have gone to place cigarette butt receptacles outside municipal buildings and restaurants, or to host a fix-it-fair to repair bicycles and household items instead of adding them to the landfill.
“People know what’s needed to make improvements in their community,” said Cristi Lawton, Executive Director. “This program gives them the resources to put plans for their environmental projects and programs into action.”
Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided $254,500 for 355 programs and projects throughout the state, through the generosity of Altria, along with this year’s sponsors WestRock and Village Bank.
The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve our natural and scenic environment.
Regional News
Motorcycle riders urged to sign up for free course during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and Virginia State Police is once again offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses across the Commonwealth, now through October.
The free motorcycle self-assessment courses allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more. The courses are conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers in a safe and controlled environment.
“The beautiful spring weather is calling the motorcycling community to Virginia’s highways and scenic byways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Riding a motorcycle is a unique experience with its own unique nuances, making rider safety extremely important. I encourage all Virginia riders to take advantage of this free opportunity to learn from our professional motorcycle troopers. They ride in all weather, all year and can help you better understand the intricacies of operating your bike safely.”
The courses will be held all across the state, including Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Manassas, Richmond, Salem, Virginia Beach, and Wytheville. All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be USDOT approved to participate in this program.
- April 23 – 8:30 a.m. – Virginia Beach – ADS, Inc.
- April 23 – 8:30 a.m. – Salem – Salem Red Sox Stadium
- April 23 – 9 a.m. – Richmond – Steel Horse Harley-Davidson
- May 7 – 9 a.m. – Richmond – Steel Horse Harley-Davidson
- May 14 – 8:30 a.m. – Salem – Lakeside Baptist Church
- May 21 – 8:30 a.m. – Yorktown – Waters Edge Church
In addition to the six courses being held in April and May, courses are being held throughout the summer and fall. A comprehensive listing of Ride 2 Save Lives courses can be found by visiting virginiastatepolice.eventbrite.com. Space is limited and advanced registration is required.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces that the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in March
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.0 percent in March, while total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,700 jobs. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.0 percent is 1.5 percentage points below the rate from a year ago. The labor force increased by 19,532 to 4,311,629, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 4,922 to 131,101. The number of employed residents rose by 24,454 to 4,180,528. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 3.6 percent. Virginia had the second-lowest unemployment in the southeast and 15th lowest in the nation.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased slightly by 0.3 percentage points to 63.3 percent in March. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.
“We’re seeing green shoots in job recovery as we hit the lowest unemployment rate in the Commonwealth in nearly two years, that’s really exciting. My administration is focused on continuing this trend, creating jobs, and boosting our economy. We’re going to have a big surplus and we look forward to investing that back into Virginians, job recovery, our economy, education, law enforcement and mental health.” said Governor Youngkin.
“We’re happy to see the unemployment rate fall and the labor force continue to grow,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The labor force participation rate increased as well, but it’s still well below the pre-pandemic levels. We expect that number to continue rising as more Virginians head back to work.”
“Compared to this time last year, employment is up in all but two of the Commonwealth’s major industry divisions,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “Even though the employment gains in March weren’t as large as the month before, our economy is continuing to trend in the right direction.”
From March 2021 to March 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 109,200 jobs, an increase of 2.8%. In March, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 98,900 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 10,300 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while two saw employment decrease. The largest year-over-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 54,700 jobs (+16.1%). The next largest over-the-year job gains occurred in professional and business services, up to 16,900 jobs (+2.2%) and trade and transportation (+13,000 jobs). The only two industries to record over-the-year job losses were finance (-3,600 jobs) and manufacturing (-2,800 jobs).
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
Attorney General Miyares urges CDC to address the opioid epidemic
As a part of the ongoing fight against the opioid epidemic, Attorney General Miyares announced that he joined 10 other States in a letter urging the CDC to address the danger of diverted drugs as it writes new guidelines on opioid prescriptions.
Diverted drugs are drugs that are sold legally but come into the possession of users without a prescription. A common example would be an individual taking leftover drugs from a friend or family member that was prescribed opioids due to a recent surgery. Diverted drugs play a massive role in the opioid epidemic. One study found, for example, that, in 2016, 71% of Americans who abused opioids received their drugs through diversion.
“The opioid epidemic has touched the lives of Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth. To defeat and prevent it, we must address each way individuals can fall into addiction. Diverted drugs are a low-risk and convenient way for individuals to access opioids. I’ve joined 10 other Attorneys General in asking the CDC to recommend preventative measures physicians could use to prevent opioids from falling into the wrong hands,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The Attorneys General suggests:
- Opioids should not be considered a first-line treatment.
- The CDC should recommend that prescribers administer toxicology tests for patients with long-term opioid prescriptions.
- These tests would help to prevent overdoses and identify patients that are not taking their medication, risking diversion.
- The CDC concedes these tests are inexpensive.
- These tests could be recommended in areas where the opioid crisis, and therefore the risk of diversion, is particularly severe.
- In addition to recommending physicians prescribe the “lowest effective dosage,” the guidelines should consider the physical quantity of pills prescribed.
- Previous guidelines issued in 2016 explicitly recommended time limits on opioid use for the treatment of acute pain.
State News
Virginia becomes first Southern state to bungle cannabis legalization, advocates say
RICHMOND, Va. — The medical cannabis market is thriving in Virginia, while the future of recreational cannabis, including hemp, is hazier.
Cannabis advocates and smokers are disappointed after a 2022 General Assembly session that saw lawmakers fail to expedite recreational cannabis sales and propose penalties for possessing amounts over 2 pounds—despite lawmakers making it easier to get a medical cannabis card.
“I think as far as the customer’s perception of the legislation goes, people are kind of angry,” said Christopher Haynie, co-founder of Happy Trees Agricultural Supply, which sells equipment to grow cannabis.
Retail sales up in smoke
The Republican-led House of Delegates refused to pass a bipartisan Senate bill through a subcommittee that would have expedited retail sales of cannabis to September rather than waiting until the initially proposed 2024 date.
Since certain aspects of the 2021 bill were not reenacted, it is unlikely that the retail cannabis market will open in 2024 as originally planned.
Haynie said the company’s customers fear large corporations will primarily control the recreational cannabis market. Happy Trees works with small cannabis farms that want to join the retail market but fear license fees, restrictions and bigger farms will outprice small batch operations.
“There seems to be the pervasive attitude amongst our customers who stay informed about this stuff that Virginia is poised to turn over the recreational cannabis market to corporate candidates and not give the little guy a chance to really get in,” Haynie said.
Lobbyists influenced Virginia legislators into believing that it is safer for several large corporations to produce the products rather than having hundreds of small-batch operations, Happy Trees co-founder Josiah Ickes said.
“We have all these small breweries in Richmond,” Ickes said. “It would be kinda like if we said: ‘Oh, well look at all these small breweries, they need to go away because we don’t know if they’re creating safe beer.’”
People will continue growing their own cannabis or apply for medical cannabis patient cards since the General Assembly didn’t expedite retail sales, Haynie said.
Medical cannabis cards
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently signed into law legislation that eliminates the requirement to register with the state Board of Pharmacy before being cleared to purchase medical cannabis products from approved sellers.
Del. Roxann L. Robinson, R-Chesterfield, introduced House Bill 933, which allows a patient to bypass obtaining a card from the Board of Pharmacy after getting a referral from a medical provider.
Pharmaceutical processors and cannabis dispensing facilities will update the Board each month with newly written certifications received by pharmaceutical processors or cannabis dispensing facilities, according to the bill.
The Board of Pharmacy issued 1,377 medical cannabis cards in 2019 after lawmakers approved the sale of low-dose THC oil. The following year, 7,135 cards were issued.
The number of cards issued grew to 33,340 in 2021, when the General Assembly approved the sale of cannabis flowers, or buds that are smoked, with a medical card. The Board has issued 10,055 cards as of early April. There are currently 6,000 pending applications, which fluctuate for various reasons according to Diane Powers, director of communications with the Virginia Department of
Health Professions.
Smokers say there are limitations
Richmond resident Brandy, who wished to be identified only by her first name because she is currently seeking employment, began smoking cannabis at age 15. Brandy, now 37, grows plants in her home. Citizens can grow up to four plants legally per household.
Brandy has a state-approved prescription for cannabis to treat anxiety and bipolar disorder but said she prefers growing cannabis as opposed to going to a dispensary because it’s cheaper. Health insurance does not cover medical cannabis.
“In Virginia, it really sucks,” Brandy said. “You go in and they have the little half-gram carts, and it’s $65.”
With a retail market still not established, Brandy said she prefers growing her own supply versus buying illegally from a dealer.
“This way I know exactly what goes in it,” Brandy said. “It’s all organic product, there aren’t chemicals in it.”
There are four state-licensed medical cannabis companies to serve five health districts in Virginia, and only those companies can open medical cannabis dispensaries in that district. Health District 1, which includes areas like Albemarle, Charlottesville, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Staunton, does not currently have a licensed company.
Meanwhile, a Richmond resident has two locations within 16 miles to pick up prescription cannabis. There are currently 11 such dispensaries open throughout the state, according to cannabis legalization advocacy group Virginia NORML.
In addition to expensive products, some patients travel long distances to obtain medical cannabis.
“Another important factor about people, you know, not wanting to go medical, is patient access,” Haynie said. “During their day-to-day life they have to go out of their way, and it might be a day trip for some people.”
These are all reasons that Happy Trees reported a steady increase in customers since opening in 2020, Haynie said.
“One of the primary benefits to growing your own personal use plants is your ability to pick what’s best for you,” Haynie said. “Medical farms will be just like any other agricultural clients so they’re going to grow what’s best for them.”
Along with working with personal growers, Happy Trees has hemp farm clients, some of which grow their crop for CBD, that depend on the business for equipment.
Governor amends cannabis bill
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, proposed Senate Bill 591 which initially aimed to curtail underage use of retail cannabis products by banning depictions of animals, humans, vehicles, and fruits.
Lawmakers amended and passed a bill that changes the definition of cannabis in the Virginia code to include any substance containing over .3%, or more than 0.25 milligrams of THC per serving or more than one milligram of THC per package.
The bill also cracked down on the delta-8 market, or products synthetically produced to have higher THC levels, which sprang up over what lawmakers considered a legislative loophole. Hanger’s bill also worried industrial hemp farmers because some market products could surpass the allowable levels.
Haynie said several customers moved their hemp businesses back to Virginia when it became legal and that they will either move their business out of state or quit working in the industry.
“I can literally count 20 people I know that will be out of jobs if this bill passes,” Haynie said.
Youngkin had several recommendations for the bill, including making it a class 2 misdemeanor to possess 2 to 6 ounces of cannabis, which could mean up to six months in jail, or up to a $1,000 fine, or both. Youngkin recommended that possession over 6 ounces and up to 16 ounces be made a Class 1 misdemeanor. Currently, the penalty is a $25 fine for possessing more than 1 ounce and up to 16 ounces.
“We are extremely dismayed that the Governor has sought to enact misdemeanor legal penalties on possession of certain amounts,” Happy Trees stated about Youngkin’s recommendations. “This seems to be creating legal penalties for something that is not a problem.”
Youngkin also added language that only persons 21 or older can purchase CBD products.
Although .3% THC was already the legal limit in Virginia, Youngkin struck language that would have made illegal any products with more than 0.25 milligrams of THC per serving. Growers said the bill legislators approved would have made it harder to find a market to sell hemp-based products, other than fiber if the product market is more heavily regulated.
“We applaud the Governor for removing the THC concentration limits that were a component of the original bill,” Happy Trees stated. “Easily 40 percent of our full-spectrum products would have been illegal if the bill was signed as it was originally passed by the General Assembly.”
Honey Seibert began growing legally in 2021 and has a side job helping people set up and maintain their cannabis grow environments. Growers are happy to ban cannabis products branded to appeal to underage users, she said.
“There is a serious community of growers that don’t want to see things marketed in that manner,” Seibert said. “They should have more adult names.”
Seibert said it would be horrible if the bill passes, regardless. Seibert’s husband began using easy-to-obtain delta-8 vape cartridges to alleviate back pain when traveling and in situations where he can’t smoke cannabis.
The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene on April 27 to consider the governor’s recommendations.
By Joe Dodson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Wind: 5mph SSW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.31"Hg
UV index: 2
75/54°F
86/55°F