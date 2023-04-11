State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces record-high for Virginia’s agricultural and forestry exports in 2022
On April 10, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a record value for Virginia’s agricultural and forestry exports as he unveiled the 2022 export data at the Virginia Inland Port facility in Richmond. Newly released data by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) values Virginia’s 2022 agricultural and forestry exports at more than $5.1 billion dollars. The 2022 export total eclipses the previous record set in 2021 by 25%, which totaled more than $4 billion.
“I am excited to announce the 2022 agriculture and forestry export data, as it is a clear indication of the strength of the Commonwealth’s first and third largest private industries,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The 2022 export data provides a tremendous foundation to work from as I prepare to embark on my first international trade mission.”
Governor Youngkin recently announced plans to lead the Virginia delegation in visiting Tapei City, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea in April. Taiwan and Japan are two of Virginia’s top export destinations.
“These export numbers speak to the high quality and value of Virginia products and the success of our agricultural and forestry producers to establish fruitful international commercial relationships,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Virginia producers also benefit from the strategic advantage of the Commonwealth’s premier transportation system, which is anchored by the Port of Virginia.”
Virginia’s top agricultural and forestry exports in 2022 were soybeans at over $2.3 billion, animal products at over $960 million, tobacco at $215 million, wood products earned more than $509 million, and beer exports totaled over $145 million. One of the largest increases in 2022 was wood pellets which increased by 1,379% versus the yearly average. This was likely driven by increased demand in Europe and Asia. All categories related to soybeans showed increases, and tobacco exports remained strong, with most exports going to Asia.
The VDACS Office of International Marketing assists Virginia’s agricultural, food, and forest product producers in assessing market potential, understanding international regulations, identifying buyers, and learning about product-specific export programs and marketing events. In addition, the office promotes Virginia agricultural commodities, wood products, seafood, and specialty food and beverage items through a global network of trade representatives.
Click here for other facts and figures about Virginia agriculture.
Lack of transparency from ghost kitchens spooks state officials
Scrolling through UberEats offerings in the Richmond neighborhood of Shockoe Bottom can make the area seem like poultry heaven: The app shows six similar-looking chicken restaurants available to order from all within a stone’s throw of the community’s main street.
However, finding “Tender Luvin” or “CHIC CHICK” on foot is an impossible task. That’s because the six chicken joints are ghost kitchens — restaurants that only exist online.
All six share almost identical menu items and come from the kitchen of one restaurant called CHIC’N & BEER, owned by entrepreneur and realtor Tysean Ford.
“We just want to make sure that we get more of a market share. We could make more profits and reach more people,” Ford said. “More people are ordering delivery now than before.”
A phenomenon that took off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ghost kitchens, cloud kitchens, and virtual restaurants are umbrella terms for restaurant brands sold exclusively for delivery and sometimes pickup through third-party apps like UberEats, Grubhub, and Doordash. There’s an array of forms ghost kitchens can take, but Gary Coggins, an environmental health manager with the New River Health District who oversees restaurant inspections, said the most common model he encounters is a brick-and-mortar restaurant that operates under a different name online.
Examples of these models include Ford’s business, as well as restaurants like Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, which comes from the kitchen of Chuck E. Cheese, and Cosmic Wings, which comes from Applebee’s.
The National Restaurant Association says ghost kitchens have become extra revenue sources for restaurants and were especially vital for businesses struggling to stay open during the beginning of the pandemic.
But Coggins said local and state officials are struggling to keep tabs on the kitchens due to the sheer amount of them popping up across the state. That surge, coupled with the lack of transparency that characterizes many ghost kitchens in Virginia, raises questions about the ability of officials to enforce the laws and regulations that have long been used to protect consumers in traditional restaurants and food service establishments.
In many cases, government agencies say they simply aren’t aware of the businesses’ existence, even if they readily appear on takeout apps. And while some ghost kitchens say they are simply an alternative restaurant model keeping up with the times of an evolving industry, oversight systems in some instances haven’t caught up. The ability of ghost kitchens to fly under the radar has stoked fears that less scrupulous businesses could mislead customers, lead to foodborne illness outbreaks through unpermitted food handling and cause confusion for tax collectors.
Multiple models
Besides traditional restaurants running ghost kitchens as extra revenue streams, other ghost kitchen models include virtual food halls, where multiple restaurants have individual kitchens operating under the same roof or a shared commercial kitchen where multiple online restaurant brands without storefronts make orders.
Each food delivery app has its own conditions for businesses setting up ghost kitchens on the platform, which Ford said can include requirements that 15% of the menu be different from that of the original restaurant.
Several ghost kitchens also operate out of convenience stores that have delis. Approximately 20 ghost kitchen brands, like “Croissant Club” and “Freaking Good Pizza,” come from just two convenience stores in Richmond, but similar operations can be seen in other stores across the state.
Food establishments have the option to franchise and sell ghost kitchen brands from national chains such as Acelerate, which owns brands such as “Super Smash Burgers” and “Egghead Breakfast Burritos,” the latter of which can be found in Richmond. A more high-profile venture known as MrBeast Burger, a ghost kitchen brand created by YouTuber MrBeast in partnership with national chain Virtual Dining Concepts, similarly franchises the recipes for its brand for food establishments to make across the country.
How closely these brands oversee the quality and consistency of what’s being served is unclear. The Mercury found noticeable differences between three of the same menu items ordered on the same day at the same time from two different MrBeast Burger ghost kitchens, ranging from packaging to seasoning to the type of ingredients used.
Neither MrBeast nor his publicist at advertising firm Kovert Creative responded to comment requests from the Mercury.
Invisible to the health department
The exact number of ghost kitchens that operate in Virginia is unknown. Olivia McCormick, director of the Division of Food and General Environmental Sciences with the Virginia Department of Health, said that’s because the department doesn’t track ghost kitchens as a distinct type of food establishment.
Fewer than 30 of the 665 food establishments permitted in Coggins’ district, which covers five localities in Southwest Virginia, are for ghost kitchens, but he said he suspects that number is “way underreported and recognized.”
“Some of the ones we are aware of have multiple virtual storefronts,” Coggins said, “so it can be a little bit hard to quantify sometimes because is that six restaurants or is it one restaurant also operating as these five other places?”
Restaurants are expected to let the health department know when they change operations or start a ghost kitchen, especially when introducing new menu items that may require additional permits or inspections. But he said the department usually becomes aware of ghost kitchens during inspections of existing businesses or through foodborne illness complaints.
“During an inspection, we’ll start seeing foods that we’ve never seen in that facility before,” Coggins said. “Like all of a sudden, they’re doing egg rolls, and they’re traditionally an Italian or kind of a pasta joint maybe, and it’s like, ‘All right, why are these here?’”
Tracing foodborne illness complaints back to the ghost kitchens from which they originated can also prove difficult when their physical address is unknown to the department, Coggins said, leading to a much slower response and the potential for more people to get sick.
Some ghost kitchen operators may assume they don’t need to notify the health department when opening a ghost kitchen. Ford said his understanding is his menu can change as long as his establishment operates within food safety standards reviewed through inspections.
State laws and regulations require all restaurants and food service businesses to make their inspection reports available to customers. The idea, said McCormick, is that consumers should be able to look up inspection reports and see if there have been any instances of foodborne illness complaints or outbreaks from a ghost kitchen before ordering.
But it’s unclear how customers of ghost kitchens with neither a storefront nor a website can access this information.
Furthermore, businesses that repeatedly fail to comply with state laws and regulations can face fines and a misdemeanor charge. Coggins said that, fortunately, doesn’t happen very often, but such penalties can be easy for ghost kitchens running multiple operations to hide.
“The scariest of the bunch are these ones that are really just kind of the whack-a-mole example,” Coggins said. “They just go and hide, and they run and pop up someplace else.”
Coggins said, “it goes back to knowing them by all of their various aliases and making sure that they’re all matched together with where the food is physically being prepared.”
Complicating the situation further is those ghost kitchens operated out of convenience store delis are regulated not by VDH but by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. While VDACS says, it holds these establishments to the same permitting and inspection standards as the VDH, the division of oversight could potentially cause confusion.
Unseen by the SCC and tax collectors
Businesses that operate ghost kitchens out of their establishments under a different name — like Ford’s various ghost kitchens running out of CHIC’N & BEER — are legally required to register these fictitious names with the State Corporation Commission.
Registration of a fictitious name is important because it allows the public to know the actual owner of the business they’re buying from, said Andy Farmer, director of the SCC’s Division of Information Resources, in an email.
A local commonwealth’s attorney can bring charges against a business for failing to register a fictitious name, said Farmer, which can result in a misdemeanor conviction and a fine of not more than $2,500, jail time, or both.
In practice, though, searches by the Mercury of several ghost kitchens operating in the Richmond region alone reveal many owners aren’t registering their fictitious names as required.
Officials may not be aware of the extent to which registrations aren’t occurring. Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys Administrator Amanda Howie said cases against businesses that fail to register fictitious ghost kitchen names had not been brought up in any of the organization’s meetings.
Kyle Wingfield, an attorney, and chair of the Taxation Section Council at the Virginia Bar Association, said unregistered fictitious names could also be a source of confusion for state and local tax auditors who may have trouble enforcing tax collections from a ghost kitchen business when its true owner is nowhere to be found online.
It’s possible, Wingfield said, that an unregistered ghost kitchen could also be removed from a delivery app and disappear without a trace when it comes time to pay taxes.
“The way it should be working is that whatever ghost kitchen is operating, that’s what the LLC is: the ultimate owner of the ghost kitchen,” Wingfield said. “Everything should be rolling up and being reported on the LLC’s sales tax returns, meals tax, and a business license and income tax returns.”
Wingfield also emphasized that some businesses simply aren’t fully educated on tax laws and may not have any malicious intent behind not registering their ghost kitchens.
Heather Cooper, director of communications and training with the Virginia Department of Taxation, said in an email that agency staff who work in the field review data like SCC business registrations, VDH inspection reports, and information provided by local tax officials on a regular basis.
In the case of an unregistered ghost kitchen, Cooper said the department might partner with local officials to explore available data and determine what steps need to be taken next.
‘Transparency is key’
Not all ghost kitchens fly under the state’s radar. Some businesses like ChefSuite, a virtual food hall in Richmond that houses several local restaurants with a storefront offering delivery or pickup options for orders, pride themselves on transparency.
Longtime friends Jarnail Tucker and Jay Modi envisioned ChefSuite as an alternative ghost kitchen model with an emphasis on supporting local restaurants with affordable options.
Latin Quarter Kitchen, A Pinch of Sugar, and On A Roll Italian Subs occupy three of the storefront’s 16 kitchen suites available for rent, each of which can be fully customized to install whatever equipment each restaurant needs. The pair said ChefSuite works with the restaurants “every step of the way” when it comes to setting up their business, from getting required permits and licenses to registering on food delivery apps.
“Transparency is key not just for the customer and the end user in the community, but even for our tenants and making sure that everybody understands what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” said Tucker. “Because at the end of the day, it’s a partnership between tenants and us. They are renting space from us, but their success is our success.”
Ultimately, the challenges state officials face with ghost kitchens all boil down to proper communication, Coggins said.
“It’s a very simple process,” he said. “It really wouldn’t burden anybody, and we’d have the awareness that we need.”
Virginia bus driver shortages continue, but determining how bad they are is complicated
Virginia’s public schools continue to face challenges transporting students to school amid ongoing bus driver shortages spurred by factors such as low pay and strict safety and retirement regulations.
At the same time, divisions have also found creative ways to stay ahead of the driver shortage. Shannon Grimsley, superintendent of Rappahannock County Public Schools, said she is becoming a part-time bus driver in hopes of alleviating transportation barriers for students.
“The best way for me to get in there to see what’s going on is to understand the whole process myself,” said Grimsley.
Last school year, the Virginia Department of Education began collecting bus driver vacancy data from school divisions. The most recent numbers collected by the department for the 2022-23 year appear to show some improvements, with vacant roles falling from almost 16% of full-time driving jobs across the state to a little over 12%. Central Virginia, which includes the city of Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, and Goochland counties, has seen the largest uptick in bus drivers over the past year, decreasing its vacancy rate by 10.8 percentage points.
However, those data also reveal the situation is far more complicated, making it difficult to determine whether shortages are actually improving.
For example, many school divisions significantly changed the number of full- and part-time drivers they require, citing declining enrollment and logistical changes like route consolidation. Divisions were also required to provide the number of car and van drivers for the first time this year.
The Tidewater and Eastern Shore region offers a good illustration. In 2021-22, divisions in the region reported needing 2,240 full-time bus drivers. In 2022-23, however, that number decreased to 2,091. Similarly, in Northern Virginia, the required number of full-time drivers declined from 3,742 to 3,327 over the past year.
Virginia is not alone in facing driver shortages. Some 88% of school officials who responded to a survey by Hop Skip Drive, an organization focused on transportation access for children, said shortages had constrained their school transportation operations in 2021-22.
According to the group’s data, the top reasons for the driver shortage are low pay and drivers retiring, contracting COVID-19, or leaving for jobs in the private sector.
In Virginia, data collected by the Virginia Education Association indicates school divisions with high rates of students in poverty and students of color have high bus driver vacancy rates. Vacancy rates were also found to be nearly three times as high at schools with the highest share of Black students, averaging 18% compared to just 6% at schools with the lowest shares of Black students.
“Our state funding formula doesn’t take student needs into account, which means that divisions with the most need often don’t have the capacity to offer competitive pay needed to attract and retain workers,” said Chad Stewart, a policy analyst for the Virginia Education Association.
Grimsley, who has been in contact with her counterparts in Northern Virginia on the issue, said her experience also indicates there are many reasons for the shortage. She believes her decision to join the ranks of bus drivers has helped: Recently, the division attracted three applicants.
“I think there’s a whole lot of reasons why people don’t at least step through the door, but that’s what we’re trying to find out, and that’s why I’m going through it myself to see if there’s any way I can help the training process, and make it less intimidating for people who want to join,” she said.
Issues for applicants
Some drivers and education experts have said disruptive student behavior could discourage people from applying to be school bus drivers.
There’s some evidence behavior problems may be worsening in Virginia. A November report from Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts analysis and provides oversight of state agencies on behalf of the General Assembly, found school staff reported more students exhibited disruptive behavior when they returned to in-person learning in 2021-22 compared to the years prior to the pandemic.
“Behavior on the school bus has gotten totally out of hand,” said Brenda Riddell, a bus driver, during a Feb. 23 Henrico County School Board meeting.
“Riding the bus is a privilege. It’s not a right,” she continued. “Please listen to bus drivers. We’re your eyes and your ears. If it’s going to happen on the bus, sooner or later, it’s going to happen in the school.”
A bill that would have required bus drivers to complete one mental health training program to help support students with special needs failed in a 4-4 vote during the last session.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, said she introduced the bill to protect students with special needs and give bus drivers the training they need to do their jobs.
She said parents shouldn’t be worried about their children being mistreated because of their mental health condition, and drivers should be set up to succeed.
“Parents shouldn’t be worried about their children being mistreated because of their mental health condition,” Guzman said in a statement. “We also want our bus drivers to be set up to succeed.”
Over the past 20 years, Virginia’s criteria for school bus drivers, which are in addition to the national requirement that drivers hold a commercial driver’s license, have also become stricter, requiring more hours on a school bus and greater familiarity with the parts of the bus.
Jerry Goebel, a school bus driver for Rappahannock County Schools, said he remembered when the test to become a driver covered a single piece of paper, front and back. Now that test has expanded to eight or nine pages, Goebel said, testing applicants on more technical parts of the school bus, such as how far the push rod can extend and the operation of air brakes compared to hydraulic brakes.
“You just never had to know all of that detail,” Goebel said.
Under state law, bus driver applicants must obtain a commercial driver’s license with various classifications and endorsements, which permit licensed drivers to operate certain vehicles like school buses or those carrying hazardous materials. If drivers don’t have all the endorsements, they can’t drive.
Then in 2018, the law was updated, requiring applicants in the process of getting their commercial driver’s license to undergo 24 hours of classroom training and six hours of behind-the-wheel training on a school bus with no students. Applicants who begin training with a CDL only need four hours of classroom instruction and three hours behind the wheel. The Virginia Department of Education also provides training and development for bus operators.
Changes in the past year
One of the factors complicating divisions’ efforts to fill driver positions is the significant drop in students Virginia has seen over the past five years.
In 2019-20, Virginia recorded 1.298 million students enrolled in public schools. Enrollment was down to 1.261 million in 2022-23 — a difference of almost 30,000 students. Some of those decreases are due to aging populations and declining youth in areas like Charlotte County, where the fastest growth has occurred among residents aged 65 and older.
While enrollment picked up in 2021-22 as the pandemic eased, many families still decided not to send their children back to school or found other ways of getting there besides the bus, such as walking with other students in areas like Arlington and Charlottesville. Chronic absenteeism is also still unusually high across divisions.
Due to strict laws governing retirement, former bus operators who want to help fill shortages are also finding it more challenging to rejoin the roster of drivers.
Under state law, any retired employee must wait 12 consecutive months after retirement before being rehired by the district to continue receiving a retirement allowance.
Legislation that passed this February reduced the waiting period from 12 months to six. The Virginia Retirement System is tasked with providing a report to the House and Senate finance committee chairs by Nov. 1 to determine whether retired school employees could return to work earlier than six months after retirement.
New incentives for drivers
With shortages remaining, school divisions are experimenting with new ways to attract drivers.
William Pettus, an elementary school principal in Charlotte County, said school divisions like Charlotte are offering driving training to instructional aides to supplement their income. The school division also hired instructional aides with bus-driving experience as well.
Across the commonwealth, some divisions are offering signing bonuses to new school bus drivers who meet eligibility requirements. Others have relaxed the application process and created incentives such as referral bonuses.
Last January, the federal government gave Virginia and other states the option of temporarily waiving the portion of the commercial driver’s license skills test that requires applicants to identify “under the hood” engine components.
Pettus, who has split his time as an educator and bus driver for over 20 years, said drivers should be commended for their work.
“Student safety is paramount, and that’s always in drivers’ minds as they’re driving, but it’s not easy transporting kids every day,” Pettus said. “It takes a lot to be a driver and to focus on the road and to keep kids safe.”
Report: Making longer prison sentences ‘More Effective’
A new report outlines ways that states like Virginia could rethink long prison sentences and how to use them more sparingly.
The Council on Criminal Justice Task Force on Long Sentences makes a series of policy recommendations for more judicial discretion in sentencing and for promoting more individual accountability.
They focus on allocating more resources to rehabilitation through behavioral healthcare or trauma services.
Virginia is among the states where more people serve long sentences, and John Maki – the director of the task force – described what’s causing the uptick nationwide.
“What we’re seeing is that the nation’s overall share of people serving long sentences is growing,” said Maki. “And that’s not primarily because the nation is increasing its use of long sentences – but rather, we’re slightly decreasing our use of shorter sentences. And people serving longer sentences are stacking up.”
He added that it’s an important point because the perceived public safety advantages of longer prison terms diminish as people tend to “age out” of criminal behavior.
A bill this year in the Virginia General Assembly would have allowed eligible people who’ve served at least 15 years to petition a court for a second look at their sentence. But it failed to advance out of the committee.
While these recommendations are designed to make better use of long sentences, Maki noted that they are a framework for policymakers. He said more could be done to ensure that long sentences are only used when necessary.
“Ultimately,” said Maki, “this is on legislators, governors, to take a look at their long-sentence populations – to ask themselves, ‘Are our laws and policies calibrated to achieve the best outcome that all people want, which are safe communities?'”
Upon release, the report says people serving longer sentences often have different needs that can be challenging – from aging to having been separated from family for so long.
While there are numerous prison programs, few target this group of people.
Updated: Who might — and who won’t — be returning to the General Assembly next year
This story is an updated and expanded version of our General Assembly Tracker.
In Virginia’s never-sleepy political calendar, April 6 was a red-letter day: the last day for candidates affiliated with a party to file paperwork announcing their intention to run for office in the June primaries.
The primary filing deadline is always a watershed moment for determining who’s likely to be on the ballot in November. But 2023 will see an unusual level of turnover in the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere. Not only is every one of Virginia’s 140 General Assembly seats up for election, but redistricting has radically rejiggered the state’s political landscape.
Beginning this winter, a growing number of senators and delegates began announcing this session would be their last. Some of the announcements were expected. A handful of older, long-term representatives like Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, were effectively retiring after years in the legislature.
The 2023 election cycle will be the first under the new legislative maps drawn in the independent redistricting process of 2021. Because those maps gave less protection to incumbents, several lawmakers were drawn into the same district as one or more colleagues. That dynamic is partly fueling the retirement wave, as some lawmakers choose to step down rather than face a primary or compete in a dramatically different district.
Altogether, 28 legislators are waving farewell to the Capitol.
Farewell House … hello Senate?
But it’s not just retirements that will leave vacancies in the General Assembly.
Fourteen delegates have announced their intention to run for the state Senate. Whether they will make it to the Senate isn’t clear, but what is clear is that their departure from the House will further shake up its composition. Here’s who is gambling on being able to move into the upper chamber.
Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach
A firebrand conservative who flipped a competitive Hampton Roads district in 2021, Anderson earlier this year said he would not seek reelection in a new district that now includes the Eastern Shore and Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack.
On April 4, Anderson announced on Facebook he will be running for the new Senate District 19, a strongly Republican-leaning district that covers parts of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.
Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico
Bagby has already left the House to fill out the term of former state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who was sworn into Congress in early March.
While the eight-year delegate and chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus easily won the contest for McClellan’s seat, he will have to run again this November in a new Richmond-area district laid out in the new maps.
Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight
Elected to the House in 2017 in a Tidewater district encompassing Isle of Wight, Prince George, Surry and parts of Suffolk, Brewer chairs the House Communications, Technology and Innovation Committee.
Her race against former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler to represent the new Senate District 17 has already provoked a lawsuit over whether the choice of a nominee should occur through a state-run primary or a party-run convention.
Del. Tara Durant, R-Fredericksburg
Durant was first elected to the House in 2021, unseating incumbent Democrat Josh Cole.
The new Senate District 27 seat she’s seeking now to represent parts of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg leans Republican but has a wide-open field of candidates. In a Republican primary, Durant will face Matt Strickland, the owner of a Fredericksburg restaurant that openly flouted COVID-19 restrictions and was raided by Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority agents.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William
Guzman joined the House in 2018 after unseating long-time Republican Del. Scott Lingamfelter in a rapidly changing district covering parts of Prince William and Fauquier. In 2020-21, she sought the lieutenant governorship in a crowded primary before fundraising results spurred her to withdraw.
Redistricting left Guzman in the same House district as Del. Luke Torian, who under Democratic control of the House chaired the chamber’s powerful Appropriations Committee. This December, Guzman announced she would challenge Sen. Jeremy McPike for the Democratic nomination in Senate District 29.
Del. Chris Head, R-Roanoke
After representing the Roanoke area in the House of Delegates for 17 years, Head is running for the new Senate District 3 this fall. Sen. Emmett Hanger’s announcement April 6 that he won’t also seek the nomination for the new district clears the path for Head in the firmly Republican area.
Vice Chair of the House Committee on Health, Welfare, and Institutions, Head has pledged “to be a strong conservative voice for traditional Virginia values in Richmond.”
Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville
An economist who teaches at the University of Virginia, Hudson was elected in 2019 to the House of Delegates, where she has staked out a position in the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
She will face long-running Sen. Creigh Deeds in the party’s nominating contest for the Charlottesville-area seat in what’s expected to be one of the most closely watched primaries of the year.
Del. Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk
Jenkins ousted long-time Republican delegate and former House Appropriations Chair Chris Jones from his Hampton Roads region seat in 2019 after a court-ordered redistricting rejiggered the district’s political makeup.
The new Senate District 17 that resulted from the state-driven redistricting leans Republican. This November, Jenkins — who has no Democratic opponents — will face either Republican Del. Emily Brewer or former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler.
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Clarke
A member of the House of Delegates since 2014, LaRock has staked out a position as one of the most conservative members of the House Republican caucus. He participated in the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally, although not the storming of the Capitol, and was one of three Republican members of the General Assembly to ask Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s election results.
The field of candidates LaRock will face in vying for the party nomination for the strongly Republican Senate District 1 is wide: Seven other candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.
Del. John McGuire, R-Henrico
McGuire was elected to the House of Delegates in 2017. In 2019, he unsuccessfully competed against Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, for the Republican nomination to run for the 7th Congressional District against Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. He participated in the Stop the Steal rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but has said he was not part of the attack on the Capitol.
He will face three other Republicans in a nominating convention to represent the strongly Republican Senate District 10 in central Virginia this June.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas
The 2017 victory won by Roem, the first openly transgender person elected to a legislature in the U.S., over self-described “chief homophobe” Republican Del. Bob Marshall to represent the Manassas-area seat catapulted her to national attention. Since then, Roem has been a vocal voice on state transportation as well as LGBTQ-related issues.
She is the only Democrat running to represent the newly redrawn Senate District 30, which is considered competitive.
Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun
Subramanyam was elected to the House in 2019 and in 2020 joined with Sen. Emmett Hanger to create the Commonwealth Caucus dedicated to increasing bipartisanship in the Virginia legislature.
Immediately after Democratic Sen. John Bell revealed his plans to retire in early March, Subramanyam announced he would run for Bell’s seat in eastern Loudoun County. Former Del. Ibraheem Samirah is also seeking the Democratic nomination for the district.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico
A schoolteacher and outspoken voice among Democrats on education issues, VanValkenburg entered the House in 2018.
With no other Democrats seeking the party nomination in Senate District 16, VanValkenburg is poised to take on Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, an OB-GYN and leading Republican lawmaker on health issues, in what could be one of the hardest-fought races of November.
Del. Angelia Williams Graves, D-Norfolk
Freshman delegate Williams Graves entered the House in 2021 to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Del. Joe Lindsey, who was appointed that year to a judgeship by the General Assembly.
In a primary for the new Senate District 21, Williams Graves will face Democratic Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan. No Republicans have announced they will run in the strongly Democratic Hampton Roads district.
Departures
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax
Saslaw, who is 83 and will have chalked up 48 years in the General Assembly at the expiration of his term, said Feb. 23 he was closing the book on a political career that began in the House of Delegates and ended up with him ruling the Senate Democrats for 25 years.
“Fish gotta swim. Birds gotta fly. And Saslaw’s gotta move on,” he told the chamber.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg
Norment, who has spent three decades in the Senate and leads that chamber’s Republican caucus, told The Richmond Times-Dispatch in February that he isn’t planning on seeking reelection.
Norment told the paper he wanted to spend more time with family and go back to teaching, which he previously did at the College of William and Mary. Redistricting also left him in the same new district as Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover.
Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax
Filler-Corn made history in 2020 when she became the first woman-elected speaker of the House of Delegates. After her party lost its majority in 2021 and she was deposed as the leader of her caucus, she’s leaving the House entirely after more than a decade of serving.
“When I first joined the House of Delegates, I was one of only 19 women in the entire body and one of the only mothers of school-aged children,” Filler-Corn said in a statement announcing her decision not to run for the House in 2023. “Today, our caucus is the first majority woman caucus in Virginia’s history. As the first woman and Jewish Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, I proudly appointed more women and diverse individuals to leadership positions than in our entire Commonwealth’s history.”
After redistricting, Filler-Corn ended up in the same Northern Virginia district as Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, who is now the only Democrat declared for the seat.
Filler-Corn, long considered a possible candidate for statewide office, indicated she’s not quitting Virginia politics entirely.
“We have made significant progress in Virginia and I will continue this work for our communities and our Commonwealth outside the confines of the House of Delegates,” Filler-Corn said. “As for my next chapter, there are many exciting options ahead and I look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks and months.”
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond
Adams, who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2017, said in February that she doesn’t plan to run for her seat again and in an April 1 newsletter said she also doesn’t plan to run for the new Senate District 14.
“I know this will come as a shock and perhaps an initial disappointment to many, but please know that I am still considering my next steps,” she wrote. “Despite this announcement, my intention to serve and my commitment to improving the commonwealth remains steadfast. There is still much work I would like to do in Richmond, and I look forward to my next chapter.”
A nurse practitioner, Adams has been especially active on health issues in the General Assembly. This February, she lost a primary bid for the state Senate seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan to Lamont Bagby, who was overwhelmingly elected to the position in a March general election.
Redistricting would have pitted Adams against Dels. Jeff Bourne and Betsy Carr in a race to represent the 78th District in the House. Bourne said in February he wasn’t returning to the legislature.
Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton
First elected in 2019, Avoli announced Feb. 25 that he won’t seek reelection in his western Virginia district.
In a news release, Avoli, a former member of the Staunton City Council, said he was “ready to retire after 49 years in public service.” He had previously indicated he would run again, but he told the Staunton News-Leader he had changed his mind. The redrawn district he would have run in is safely Republican.
Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun
Bell, who joined the Senate in 2020 after several years in the House of Delegates, is not running again in his Northern Virginia district after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
In a news release, Bell said cancer treatment “will greatly impact my life going forward” while calling his prognosis “very positive.”
“I have a number of excellent treatment options I’m currently considering, and I’m very fortunate to have access to the world-class healthcare that is available in our area,” Bell said. “My doctors tell me that they are confident I will be able to be successfully treated and even cured. I’m thankful that my cancer has been caught so early, and I’m incredibly blessed to have a great team behind me.”
The district Bell would’ve run in is strongly Democratic. Shortly after Bell’s announcement, Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, announced he would run for the open Senate seat.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Charlottesville
First elected to the House in 2001, Bell announced his retirement Feb. 25, on the last day of the 2023 General Assembly. A former prosecutor, he has been one of Republicans’ leading voices on criminal justice issues, chairing the House Courts of Justice Committee and previously the Virginia State Crime Commission.
Bell was facing the prospect of competing in a significantly bluer district thanks to the new political map for the Charlottesville region.
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond
Bourne, who was first elected to the House in 2017, said Feb. 20 he wouldn’t run again. While he told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that redistricting played “zero” role in his decision, the new maps would have pitted him against veteran Democratic Del. Betsy Carr in elections to represent the new 78th District.
With a Richmond mayoral election coming up in 2024, there’s been some speculation Bourne, a former Richmond School Board member and City Hall aide, might seek the capital city’s strong mayor job.
“I’m going to enjoy some time with my family,” he said when asked about his future plans. “Then figure out what, if anything, is next.”
Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford
Byron told constituents she wouldn’t seek reelection after 26 sessions on Feb. 26.
“Passing legislation gives you a sense of accomplishment,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Having that legislation succeed in improving people’s lives — sometimes in big ways, other times in small ones — provides a truly humbling gratification.”
Byron currently chairs the House Commerce and Energy Committee and was the first woman to be elected chair of the House Republican Caucus. Under the new political maps, she would have faced Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, to represent the district.
Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Smyth
First elected to the House of Delegates in 2013, Campbell said April 1 he will retire from representing his Southwest Virginia district.
“My season has now come and gone,” said Campbell in a release. “When I was sworn into the House in 2014, our family photo, taken in front of the Clerk’s dais, displays a young family with children in elementary school. Ten years later, those children are grown and have gone off to college. If I have any regrets from service, it is that I wasn’t there nearly enough during their formative years.”
Campbell, a lawyer, was one of three GOP members of the House who supported abolition of the death penalty in 2021.
Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake
Saying it was time to “pass the torch” to new leaders, Cosgrove announced he’s not running for the Senate again after two decades in the General Assembly.
“I have two precious granddaughters that I rarely get to see, and my wonderful wife Sue has been very patient with me serving so long in public service,” Cosgrove said in his March 20 announcement. “It is time to move on and enjoy my family and the opportunities that may lie ahead for me and my family.”
It wasn’t immediately clear who in the GOP was lining up to try to succeed Cosgrove in the strongly Republican district. A Democrat, Myra Payne, has filed to run for the seat.
Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach
In an April 4 announcement, Davis said he wouldn’t run for reelection, describing himself as a casualty of a redistricting process that “created numerous intraparty conflicts across the commonwealth.”
Davis, who has been in the House since 2014 and most recently served as chair of the House Education Committee, had been drawn into the same district as House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight.
“While my desire would be to continue serving the citizens of Virginia Beach in the House of Delegates and leading our education agenda, there is no doubt that the City I represent, as well as the Hampton Roads Region as a whole, has benefited greatly from having the Chairman of Appropriations as its representative,” Davis wrote. “It is for this reason that I will not be running for re-election.”
Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax
First elected in 2009, Edmunds, who serves as co-chair of the Virginia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, said he’s not planning to seek reelection in his Southside Virginia district.
He was drawn into the same district as Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville.
In a farewell speech on the floor, Edmunds thanked his House colleagues for putting “humanity” above politics.
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke
Edwards, who has served in the Senate since 1996, is not seeking another term after being put in a Republican-leaning district with Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke.
“I appreciate the many who have urged me to seek another term,” Edwards said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing my law practice and to spending time traveling and with my family.”
Edwards recently served as co-chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
In a statement of his own, Suetterlein praised Edwards for his 28 years in the Senate and said the two have “a shared love of the Roanoke Valley.”
Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell
Fariss, who represents a strongly Republican area between Lynchburg and Roanoke, failed to meet the party’s deadline for filing his paperwork to run in the new House District 51, as Cardinal News reported.
First elected to the House in 2011, Fariss is currently facing several charges, including malicious wounding, after a March 2 incident in which a woman who said she had been in Fariss’ car alleges he deliberately struck her with the vehicle. Fariss has denied the allegations and was released on a $7,500 bond.
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke
Gooditis, who represents a rural part of Northern Virginia, announced March 1 that she won’t seek another term after her current district was separated into three new ones.
“After three hard-fought elections and six years in office, I feel I have served my time as Delegate,” she wrote in a press release that also called the new district where she resides “well-drawn” and “compact.”
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta
Hanger announced his exit from the General Assembly April 6, bringing an end to a long legislative career that began in 1983 in the House of Delegates.
Widely seen as a moderate Republican who has been willing to break with his party in the Senate to side with Democrats on issues such as Medicaid expansion, Hanger found himself in the same district as veteran colleague Sen. Mark Obenshain following redistricting, triggering a drawn-out will-he-or-won’t-he debate in Richmond.
Hanger decided not to run against Obenshain in the new Senate District 2 this winter. Jeff Ryer, a spokesman for Senate Republicans, confirmed April 6 that Obenshain was the only Republican candidate to file for the party’s district primary before the deadline, “making him the Republican nominee in that district.”
On April 6, Hanger also announced he wouldn’t run in the new Senate District 3, about half of which he currently represents and where he would be facing Del. Chris Head in a primary.
“I struggled with this decision because lots of people statewide have encouraged me to run again because of the loss of senior leadership in Richmond that is anticipated next year,” he wrote. “I went so far as to locate a house to purchase in SD3 but ultimately for personal, political and family reasons have decided not to move away from my current community.”
Hanger signaled, however, that he isn’t retiring from politics, noting he “will remain energetically involved” until the end of his term and will keep “all other options open to continue to serve.”
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax
Howell, the influential co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee, is retiring after more than three decades in the General Assembly.
“My focus has always been on education, from preschool through graduate school and on helping our neighbors in need,” Howell said in a statement first reported by journalist Brandon Jarvis. “We have made great progress yet much more must be done.”
In recent sessions, Howell has been Senate Democrats’ lead budget negotiator, putting her in a key role to get policy concessions from Republicans as Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for tax cuts.
The redistricting process had left Howell in the same Northern Virginia district as Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun.
Del. Kaye Kory, D-Falls Church
After 14 years in the House of Delegates, Kory announced on April 3 that she had made the “difficult decision” to retire at the end of her term.
Kory, who had been drawn into the same legislative district as Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, said her husband was “facing some health challenges to which I want to devote my full attention.”
“I am grateful to him and to my children for making our home a team environment that empowered me to pursue public office, and now I want to be there for them,” she said.
During her time in the House, Kory founded the Women’s Health Care Caucus, and she was also active on animal welfare and developmental disability issues.
Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack
One of the Senate Democrats most imperiled by redistricting, Lewis announced he won’t run against Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, in a significantly redder district.
Lewis has served in the Senate since 2014, when he narrowly won a special election for the state Senate being vacated by former Gov. Ralph Northam, who at the time had just been elected lieutenant governor.
In a statement announcing his decision, Lewis noted he has represented “vastly different” parts of the state in a district that extended from Norfolk to the rural Eastern Shore.
“In all my years of service, I always sought common ground even in times of turmoil, and I believe the opportunity to serve such a diverse district made me a better legislator and a better person,” Lewis said.
Lewis said he’s hopeful there will be “other opportunities to serve” in his future.
Another Democrat, Victoria Luevanos, has filed to run in the district.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond
After 17 years in the General Assembly, McClellan departed the legislature this winter to fill the 4th Congressional District seat left vacant by the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin in November. After defeating Republican pastor Leon Benjamin in a Feb. 21 election, she became the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from Virginia.
A corporate attorney who has backed progressive causes like combating climate change and protecting abortion access, McClellan also ran for governor in 2021 but came in third in the Democratic primary. The candidacy ultimately went to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who lost the race to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News
An influential voice on courts and criminal justice issues, Mullin isn’t running again after redistricting left him in a Republican-friendly district that would be tough for any Democrat to win.
Mullin, who was first elected to the House in 2015, said he planned to spend more time with his family.
Tragedy struck shortly after his announcement as Mullin announced the death of his 3-month-old son, news that left some General Assembly members visibly shaken as they finished up their work for the year.
Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax
First elected to the House in 2015, Murphy was drawn into a Northern Virginia district with Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington.
“I really don’t know what the words should be. I’m going to miss you,” Murphy said on the House floor as she announced her decision to leave.
After losing a brother to gun violence, Murphy has been one of House Democrats’ top advocates for stronger gun control laws.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford
Newman announced his retirement in mid-March in a Facebook video and news release.
“This is a bittersweet time for me and my family,” Newman said in the release. “It’s bitter because I’m leaving an institution I love and the individuals in the Senate and on my staff that have worked with me to better serve Central Virginia. But it’s a sweet time because I know I will be able to now spend more time with my family, friends, and business.”
Newman has served in the Senate since 1996. His time included a recent stint as president pro tempore, the highest leadership position elected by the body that mostly involves presiding over the Senate when the lieutenant governor is absent.
Newman had been drawn into the same Lynchburg-area district as Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, who now has a clearer shot at running for the strongly Republican seat.
Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax
Plum, who with 44 years in the House of Delegates is the longest-serving member of the chamber, said Feb. 22 he was hanging up his hat.
“I entered politics and the House of Delegates to fulfill a lifelong dream that Virginia could do better than being a backward Southern state and could fulfill the dreams expressed by our Founding Fathers who were Virginians,” Plum wrote in an announcement of his retirement on Patch. “We have made significant strides, but as the current session of the General Assembly has shown we need to be vigilant and continue our efforts.”
Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland
Ransone, the current chair of the House Privileges and Elections Committee, announced via Facebook that she won’t seek another term representing her Northern Neck-based district.
“My love for community will never change,” Ransone wrote, adding that she was planning to spend more time with family after about a decade in the legislature.
Ransone was first elected in 2011. No other candidates had filed to run against her at the time of her announcement.
Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield
First elected to the House of Delegates to represent the Richmond-area district, Robinson has served in senior Republican positions such as chair of the House Finance Committee.
Her Feb. 24 announcement that she won’t run again was something of a surprise. Although some of her more recent election victories were tight — she defeated a challenger by less than a percentage point in both 2017 and 2019, as reported by The Chesterfield Observer — her redrawn district had altered the landscape. Robinson had declared she intended to run last May and was poised to take on two other Republican candidates in a three-way primary.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier
Vogel announced late this January that she won’t seek another term after serving in the Senate since 2008.
“Anyone who makes that decision and says that they are not sad is not telling the truth!!” Vogel said on Twitter.
Vogel, the first woman to give birth to a child while serving as a member of the General Assembly, was the Virginia GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2017. She lost that year to former Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, but outperformed other Republicans on the statewide ticket.
In a recent interview with The Winchester Star, Vogel indicated changes to her district were a factor in her decision.
Del. William Wampler, R-Washington
Wampler, a member of a prominent Southwest Virginia political family who began serving in the House of Delegates in 2020 after a vigorous primary, said April 6 he doesn’t plan to run again in his strongly Republican district.
“While it is difficult to wrestle with the fact that our region has a declining number of representatives that will be returning to the General Assembly next term, I am confident in the leadership we have in place and in their ability to work with other leaders across the state to address our priorities,” he said in a statement.
Wampler had been drawn into the same district as Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington.
Other potential departures
Two primary races pitting incumbents against each other — a byproduct of redistricting — will also ensure one current senator and one current delegate won’t be a part of next year’s General Assembly.
In the Hampton Roads region, Democratic Sens. Louise Lucas and Lionell Spruill are battling for the party nomination to represent the new Senate District 18. The district, which includes parts of Chesapeake and Portsmouth, leans Democratic and has no declared Republican candidate, meaning whichever wins the primary is virtually assured election to the seat.
In Southwest Virginia, Dels. Marie March and Wren Williams, both staunch conservatives, are fighting for control over the strongly Republican House District 47. Both candidates are also freshman legislators, and their race has drawn attention statewide because of the acrimony they have displayed toward each other, culminating in March pressing charges against Williams for alleged “shoulder slamming” at a local fundraiser.
D.C. Crime is Virginia Crime; Attorney General Miyares urges D.C. leaders to take meaningful action
On April 6, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to Washington, D.C. Mayor Bowser, and D.C. City Council regarding their inability and refusal to enforce their public safety laws and address their crime spike. This silence puts their residents and Virginians in danger.
The letter is a direct response to the tragic murder of Christy Bautista over the weekend. Bautista was visiting D.C. from Harrisonburg for a concert when she was murdered in her hotel room.
“Washington, D.C., is dealing with a crime explosion. Actions speak louder than words – and the only actionable items taken by Washington D.C. leadership have been ways to lessen criminal penalties, further fostering an environment for criminal activity. There is no deterrent for illegal behavior in Washington, D.C., as these repeat offenders know they will either not be charged or let back on the streets in no time,” Miyares wrote in the letter.
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin names April 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award
Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin today presented a 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award to Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, a business enterprise of the nonprofit Every1 Can Work, which provides permanent employment opportunities for young adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
“The celebration of Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates is extra sweet this Passover and Easter week. We laud this remarkable nonprofit that transforms the lives of Virginians with cognitive disabilities by providing a job that is much more than a paycheck, it is purpose in life,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.
“At Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, we are telling Virginia, the U.S., and the world that individuals with intellectual disabilities are capable of being productive members of society when given the right opportunities and support. We are proud of our past and current employees and honored to be recognized by the Spirit of Virginia Award,” said Ellen Graham, co-founder of Every1 Can Work.
At Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, employees with intellectual disabilities work alongside volunteers and culinary specialists to produce delicious chocolates as well as other food products and services. They develop essential workforce readiness skills that serve them beyond their time at the shop and into their broader lives and careers.
Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates first opened in 2013 with three employees with intellectual disabilities. Today, it employs 23 workers with intellectual disabilities and is serving as a model to other U.S. states and nations on how to effectively empower individuals with disabilities. On October 1st of this year, Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates will celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Earlier in the day, during a swing through Northern Virginia, the Governor and First Lady toured the Sharon Bulova Center for Community Health and met with Fairfax healthcare professionals and families to discuss solutions to concerning health challenges as part of the Governor’s Right Help, Right Now behavioral health transformation efforts. They also stopped at Fairfax’s HMart, where they met with Asian community leaders and discussed tax relief, cost of living, workforce readiness, and more.
The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions to private industries, education, culture, the arts, and philanthropy.
Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name four more Spirit of Virginia Award recipients in 2023. Learn more about the award here. To learn more about Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, visit the organization’s website. All recipients of the Spirit of Virginia Award are recognized during a holiday reception at the end of the year at The Virginia Executive Mansion.
Follow the First Lady on Facebook and Instagram as she celebrates Virginians all across the Commonwealth.
