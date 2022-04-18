State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces that the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in March
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.0 percent in March, while total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,700 jobs. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.0 percent is 1.5 percentage points below the rate from a year ago. The labor force increased by 19,532 to 4,311,629, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 4,922 to 131,101. The number of employed residents rose by 24,454 to 4,180,528. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 3.6 percent. Virginia had the second-lowest unemployment in the southeast and 15th lowest in the nation.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased slightly by 0.3 percentage points to 63.3 percent in March. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.
“We’re seeing green shoots in job recovery as we hit the lowest unemployment rate in the Commonwealth in nearly two years, that’s really exciting. My administration is focused on continuing this trend, creating jobs, and boosting our economy. We’re going to have a big surplus and we look forward to investing that back into Virginians, job recovery, our economy, education, law enforcement and mental health.” said Governor Youngkin.
“We’re happy to see the unemployment rate fall and the labor force continue to grow,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The labor force participation rate increased as well, but it’s still well below the pre-pandemic levels. We expect that number to continue rising as more Virginians head back to work.”
“Compared to this time last year, employment is up in all but two of the Commonwealth’s major industry divisions,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “Even though the employment gains in March weren’t as large as the month before, our economy is continuing to trend in the right direction.”
From March 2021 to March 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 109,200 jobs, an increase of 2.8%. In March, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 98,900 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 10,300 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while two saw employment decrease. The largest year-over-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 54,700 jobs (+16.1%). The next largest over-the-year job gains occurred in professional and business services, up to 16,900 jobs (+2.2%) and trade and transportation (+13,000 jobs). The only two industries to record over-the-year job losses were finance (-3,600 jobs) and manufacturing (-2,800 jobs).
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Attorney General Miyares urges CDC to address the opioid epidemic
As a part of the ongoing fight against the opioid epidemic, Attorney General Miyares announced that he joined 10 other States in a letter urging the CDC to address the danger of diverted drugs as it writes new guidelines on opioid prescriptions.
Diverted drugs are drugs that are sold legally but come into the possession of users without a prescription. A common example would be an individual taking leftover drugs from a friend or family member that was prescribed opioids due to a recent surgery. Diverted drugs play a massive role in the opioid epidemic. One study found, for example, that, in 2016, 71% of Americans who abused opioids received their drugs through diversion.
“The opioid epidemic has touched the lives of Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth. To defeat and prevent it, we must address each way individuals can fall into addiction. Diverted drugs are a low-risk and convenient way for individuals to access opioids. I’ve joined 10 other Attorneys General in asking the CDC to recommend preventative measures physicians could use to prevent opioids from falling into the wrong hands,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The Attorneys General suggests:
- Opioids should not be considered a first-line treatment.
- The CDC should recommend that prescribers administer toxicology tests for patients with long-term opioid prescriptions.
- These tests would help to prevent overdoses and identify patients that are not taking their medication, risking diversion.
- The CDC concedes these tests are inexpensive.
- These tests could be recommended in areas where the opioid crisis, and therefore the risk of diversion, is particularly severe.
- In addition to recommending physicians prescribe the “lowest effective dosage,” the guidelines should consider the physical quantity of pills prescribed.
- Previous guidelines issued in 2016 explicitly recommended time limits on opioid use for the treatment of acute pain.
Virginia becomes first Southern state to bungle cannabis legalization, advocates say
RICHMOND, Va. — The medical cannabis market is thriving in Virginia, while the future of recreational cannabis, including hemp, is hazier.
Cannabis advocates and smokers are disappointed after a 2022 General Assembly session that saw lawmakers fail to expedite recreational cannabis sales and propose penalties for possessing amounts over 2 pounds—despite lawmakers making it easier to get a medical cannabis card.
“I think as far as the customer’s perception of the legislation goes, people are kind of angry,” said Christopher Haynie, co-founder of Happy Trees Agricultural Supply, which sells equipment to grow cannabis.
Retail sales up in smoke
The Republican-led House of Delegates refused to pass a bipartisan Senate bill through a subcommittee that would have expedited retail sales of cannabis to September rather than waiting until the initially proposed 2024 date.
Since certain aspects of the 2021 bill were not reenacted, it is unlikely that the retail cannabis market will open in 2024 as originally planned.
Haynie said the company’s customers fear large corporations will primarily control the recreational cannabis market. Happy Trees works with small cannabis farms that want to join the retail market but fear license fees, restrictions and bigger farms will outprice small batch operations.
“There seems to be the pervasive attitude amongst our customers who stay informed about this stuff that Virginia is poised to turn over the recreational cannabis market to corporate candidates and not give the little guy a chance to really get in,” Haynie said.
Lobbyists influenced Virginia legislators into believing that it is safer for several large corporations to produce the products rather than having hundreds of small-batch operations, Happy Trees co-founder Josiah Ickes said.
“We have all these small breweries in Richmond,” Ickes said. “It would be kinda like if we said: ‘Oh, well look at all these small breweries, they need to go away because we don’t know if they’re creating safe beer.’”
People will continue growing their own cannabis or apply for medical cannabis patient cards since the General Assembly didn’t expedite retail sales, Haynie said.
Medical cannabis cards
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently signed into law legislation that eliminates the requirement to register with the state Board of Pharmacy before being cleared to purchase medical cannabis products from approved sellers.
Del. Roxann L. Robinson, R-Chesterfield, introduced House Bill 933, which allows a patient to bypass obtaining a card from the Board of Pharmacy after getting a referral from a medical provider.
Pharmaceutical processors and cannabis dispensing facilities will update the Board each month with newly written certifications received by pharmaceutical processors or cannabis dispensing facilities, according to the bill.
The Board of Pharmacy issued 1,377 medical cannabis cards in 2019 after lawmakers approved the sale of low-dose THC oil. The following year, 7,135 cards were issued.
The number of cards issued grew to 33,340 in 2021, when the General Assembly approved the sale of cannabis flowers, or buds that are smoked, with a medical card. The Board has issued 10,055 cards as of early April. There are currently 6,000 pending applications, which fluctuate for various reasons according to Diane Powers, director of communications with the Virginia Department of
Health Professions.
Smokers say there are limitations
Richmond resident Brandy, who wished to be identified only by her first name because she is currently seeking employment, began smoking cannabis at age 15. Brandy, now 37, grows plants in her home. Citizens can grow up to four plants legally per household.
Brandy has a state-approved prescription for cannabis to treat anxiety and bipolar disorder but said she prefers growing cannabis as opposed to going to a dispensary because it’s cheaper. Health insurance does not cover medical cannabis.
“In Virginia, it really sucks,” Brandy said. “You go in and they have the little half-gram carts, and it’s $65.”
With a retail market still not established, Brandy said she prefers growing her own supply versus buying illegally from a dealer.
“This way I know exactly what goes in it,” Brandy said. “It’s all organic product, there aren’t chemicals in it.”
There are four state-licensed medical cannabis companies to serve five health districts in Virginia, and only those companies can open medical cannabis dispensaries in that district. Health District 1, which includes areas like Albemarle, Charlottesville, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Staunton, does not currently have a licensed company.
Meanwhile, a Richmond resident has two locations within 16 miles to pick up prescription cannabis. There are currently 11 such dispensaries open throughout the state, according to cannabis legalization advocacy group Virginia NORML.
In addition to expensive products, some patients travel long distances to obtain medical cannabis.
“Another important factor about people, you know, not wanting to go medical, is patient access,” Haynie said. “During their day-to-day life they have to go out of their way, and it might be a day trip for some people.”
These are all reasons that Happy Trees reported a steady increase in customers since opening in 2020, Haynie said.
“One of the primary benefits to growing your own personal use plants is your ability to pick what’s best for you,” Haynie said. “Medical farms will be just like any other agricultural clients so they’re going to grow what’s best for them.”
Along with working with personal growers, Happy Trees has hemp farm clients, some of which grow their crop for CBD, that depend on the business for equipment.
Governor amends cannabis bill
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, proposed Senate Bill 591 which initially aimed to curtail underage use of retail cannabis products by banning depictions of animals, humans, vehicles, and fruits.
Lawmakers amended and passed a bill that changes the definition of cannabis in the Virginia code to include any substance containing over .3%, or more than 0.25 milligrams of THC per serving or more than one milligram of THC per package.
The bill also cracked down on the delta-8 market, or products synthetically produced to have higher THC levels, which sprang up over what lawmakers considered a legislative loophole. Hanger’s bill also worried industrial hemp farmers because some market products could surpass the allowable levels.
Haynie said several customers moved their hemp businesses back to Virginia when it became legal and that they will either move their business out of state or quit working in the industry.
“I can literally count 20 people I know that will be out of jobs if this bill passes,” Haynie said.
Youngkin had several recommendations for the bill, including making it a class 2 misdemeanor to possess 2 to 6 ounces of cannabis, which could mean up to six months in jail, or up to a $1,000 fine, or both. Youngkin recommended that possession over 6 ounces and up to 16 ounces be made a Class 1 misdemeanor. Currently, the penalty is a $25 fine for possessing more than 1 ounce and up to 16 ounces.
“We are extremely dismayed that the Governor has sought to enact misdemeanor legal penalties on possession of certain amounts,” Happy Trees stated about Youngkin’s recommendations. “This seems to be creating legal penalties for something that is not a problem.”
Youngkin also added language that only persons 21 or older can purchase CBD products.
Although .3% THC was already the legal limit in Virginia, Youngkin struck language that would have made illegal any products with more than 0.25 milligrams of THC per serving. Growers said the bill legislators approved would have made it harder to find a market to sell hemp-based products, other than fiber if the product market is more heavily regulated.
“We applaud the Governor for removing the THC concentration limits that were a component of the original bill,” Happy Trees stated. “Easily 40 percent of our full-spectrum products would have been illegal if the bill was signed as it was originally passed by the General Assembly.”
Honey Seibert began growing legally in 2021 and has a side job helping people set up and maintain their cannabis grow environments. Growers are happy to ban cannabis products branded to appeal to underage users, she said.
“There is a serious community of growers that don’t want to see things marketed in that manner,” Seibert said. “They should have more adult names.”
Seibert said it would be horrible if the bill passes, regardless. Seibert’s husband began using easy-to-obtain delta-8 vape cartridges to alleviate back pain when traveling and in situations where he can’t smoke cannabis.
The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene on April 27 to consider the governor’s recommendations.
By Joe Dodson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
March 2022 General Fund revenues exceed forecasts
On April 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that March revenue collections exceeded forecasts by 22.3%. General fund revenues were approximately $870 million higher year-to-date than the mid-session revised forecast issued in January. Total revenue collections have risen 14.5% through March, well ahead of the revised annual forecast of 9.2% growth.
“This revenue report shows strong signs that Virginia is growing. I am encouraged by the strength we’re seeing in our economy when you look at steady job growth, wages rising and median family income increasing in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin. “With this report confirming and exceeding our mid-session general fund forecast, we continue to see evidence that there’s plenty of money in the system to provide critical tax cuts and needed relief for Virginians struggling with rising gas prices and record-high inflation on groceries and the products they need every day.”
“The March revenue report reflects an improving economic environment with an uptick in employment growth and strong wage growth,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “But as always, the fourth quarter collections will be highly dependent on individual estimated and final non withholding payments. I am closely watching non withholding collections given their connection to a volatile stock market. However, I am confident that the revised revenue estimate provides sufficient cushion to meet the forecast.”
Total general fund revenues rose by 22.3% in March. Continued strength in payroll withholding and retail sales tax as well as strong growth in the leading edge of individual final payments due May 2nd drove the growth. Also contributing to the month were fewer refunds issued in March due to the earlier opening of tax processing, shifting some refunds into February versus March. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 14.5% through March, ahead of the revised annual forecast of 9.2% growth. Based on the strong March revenue results, the mid-session general fund forecast released on February 18, 2022, is well supported the mid-session revised forecast reflected the fact that general fund revenues had exceeded the fiscal year-to-date forecast by approximately $1.45 billion.
The full March 2022 revenue report is available here.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces new manufacturing jobs in Frederick County
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Kingspan Insulation LLC, a division of the Kingspan Group, the global leader in advanced insulation and innovative building solutions, will invest $27 million to expand its operation at 200 Kingspan Way in Frederick County. Kingspan Insulation LLC manufactures energy efficiency and moisture management products for the residential and commercial construction industries. The company will increase production capacity by adding a new manufacturing facility for high-demand, ultra-high energy-efficient OPTIM-R® vacuum insulated panels to further expand its footprint on the East Coast. The project will create 37 new jobs.
In keeping with Kingspan’s Planet Passionate initiative, a 10-year global sustainability program that aims to significantly reduce its environmental footprint, the expanded facility will incorporate a number of sustainability aspects, including the replacement of all removed trees; the use of translucent wall panels to incorporate natural lighting and allow for reduced energy usage; the use of PV Roofing for the maximum use of renewable energy toward the goal of net-zero carbon emissions for all Winchester product facilities; and the use of recycled rainwater through a robust rainwater harvesting program.
“Kingspan Insulation has been a valued employer in Virginia for more than four decades, and we are proud to see the company reinvest in Frederick County,” said Governor Youngkin. “This great project is a win-win, as Kingspan will increase production capacity to expand its East Coast presence while also creating 37 high-quality jobs, tapping into the region’s workforce.”
“Virginia’s strong foundation for job growth is reinforced by Kingspan Insulation’s long-term success and expansion, demonstrating its confidence in our pro-business climate and talent,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company’s growth in Frederick County strengthens the local and regional economies and the Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector, which continues to be a pillar in communities across Virginia.”
“Our Winchester plant first opened its doors in 1980 and has grown to become a critical manufacturing facility for Kingspan,” said Doug Crawford, managing director, Kingspan Insulation North America. “The Winchester plant’s consistent track record of strong performance coupled with the support of Frederick County and the Commonwealth of Virginia has given us the confidence to continually invest in this operation. We are eager to start constructing a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant to produce OPTIM-R® vacuum insulated panels; an ultra-high performance insulation solution that is revolutionizing how architects and engineers achieve stringent thermal requirements for the roofs of their construction projects.”
“We are pleased Kingspan Insulation has chosen to make another significant investment in Frederick County as part of its North American growth strategy,” said Charles S. DeHaven, Jr., chair of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. “Advanced manufacturing continues to be the County’s largest employment sector because of the strength and innovation of companies like Kingspan.”
“The news that Kingspan Insulation is expanding in Frederick County is a positive development for Virginia’s economy,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Kingspan sources raw materials from around the world for its manufacturing operation, and The Port of Virginia is pleased to play an integral role in its logistics supply chain. We look forward to helping Kingspan Insulation leverage the efficiency of this world-class port to help the company grow and prosper for years to come.”
“I am very pleased that Kingspan is continuing to invest in our community,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “Frederick County attracts and maintains high-quality employers and we are grateful for corporate partners, like Kingspan, that bring more jobs to our region.”
“Two years ago, Kingspan contacted me for help because overly-burdensome state regulations being proposed threatened Kingspan’s ability to produce its environmentally-friendly insulation,” said Delegate David A. LaRock. “We addressed that concern, and Kingspan has renewed confidence to invest in Virginia, creating energy-saving products and good-paying jobs. With energy prices rising, it is great to see Kingspan investing in the local community and innovating to manufacture materials for energy-efficient homes and other buildings.”
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kingspan Insulation LLC is a leading manufacturer offering high-performance insulation, building wraps, and pre-insulated HVAC ductwork. Kingspan XPS insulation and house wrap products are standards in the industry, while newer product lines are among the most thermally efficient and technologically advanced insulation materials available. Kingspan Insulation products are suitable for both new build and renovation in a variety of applications within both residential and non-residential buildings.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. The Governor approved a performance-based grant of $550,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.
DMV expands online vehicle management to include smaller fleets
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has expanded its motor carrier self-service fleet management programs. A new system, called EZ Reg, allows companies with fleets between 25 and 74 vehicles to renew vehicle registrations, get replacement license plates, and maintain fleet vehicle records online at no extra cost without having to leave the office.
This new service complements DMV’s EZ Fleet program, which enables companies with larger fleets of 75 or more vehicles to title and register vehicles in Virginia without having to visit a DMV customer service center.
As part of the new EZ Reg system, customers may also:
· Renew expiring truck, tractor, and trailer registrations
· Surrender truck, tractor, and trailer registrations
· Request replacement plates
· Transfer truck, tractor, and trailer registration
· Report vehicles that have been sold or have changed garage jurisdictions
· Perform registration maintenance (change gross weight, unit #, etc.)
· Reprint truck, tractor, and trailer registrations
· Process overload permits
“We recognize fleet management is about efficiency and productivity. Offering companies an online option to handle their own DMV needs gives companies the tools to meet those goals,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Trucking companies of all sizes contribute to Virginia’s economy; we are proud to make these services more convenient to help keep them moving.”
Eligible customers should register here. For more information, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/commercial/#ez_reg.asp.
Governor Glenn Youngkin amends more than 100 bills
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced amendments to more than 100 pieces of legislation. Many amendments were technical in nature, others included eliminating a potential tax increase on gaming receipts paid by charitable organizations, clarifying hemp sale statutes and prohibiting sales of products containing Delta-8, changes to a bill allowing law enforcement the limited use of facial recognition technology, and requiring the Loudoun County School Board to stand for election this fall.
“The bipartisan accomplishments of this legislative session will be strengthened by the amendments I have added and will increase the positive impacts on Virginians,” said Governor Youngkin. “We engaged stakeholders on important issues in community safety and provided a commonsense path forward on facial recognition technology for law enforcement without compromising individual freedoms. We provided accountability and transparency in education by ensuring school boards reflect the will of their constituents right now. We eliminated a possible tax increase on charitable organizations and lowered the tax rate on charitable gaming receipts. We protected Virginians from potentially harmful synthetically-modified substances while preserving the market for regulated CBD products currently available. I call on the General Assembly to adopt these changes and quickly enact them into law so that they can benefit all residents of the Commonwealth.”
View Governor Youngkin’s full list of amendments here.
