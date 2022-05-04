State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the official launch of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the official launch of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman. In addition to advocating for systemic changes in Virginia’s child welfare system, the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman is authorized to receive complaints from the public regarding the actions or decisions of departments of social services in cases involving children alleged to have been abused or neglected and children who are in foster care.
“I am pleased that we are officially launching the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, which will play a critical role in improving Virginia’s foster care system, facilitate complaints, and advocate for changes to the child welfare system. My administration is committed to serving the next generation of Virginia’s children,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
The Office of the Children’s Ombudsman (OCO) was established in statute by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020 as a means of effecting changes in child welfare policy, procedure, and legislation and reviewing actions of departments of social services in cases involving children receiving child protective services or who are in foster care. The creation of the office was a recommendation of the 2018 report “Improving Virginia’s Foster Care System” issued by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. The office is housed within the Office of the Governor but is not within any Secretariat in order to maintain its independence.
“I am excited that, after several months of preparation and with the support of the Administration and our partner agencies, information about the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman and the services we provide will finally be made publicly available to Virginians across the Commonwealth. My staff and I are looking forward to helping families navigate the child welfare system and ensuring that child safety and family preservation remain top priorities for our local and state agencies that serve Virginia’s children and families,” said the Director of OCO, Eric Reynolds.
Eric J. Reynolds, Esq. was appointed for a four-year term in June 2021 as the OCO’s first Director. Since then, Reynolds has been assembling a team, establishing office procedures, and assisting families with their concerns regarding the child welfare system. During the 2022 session of the General Assembly, he supported bipartisan legislation promoting the welfare of children in foster care recently signed into law by the Governor. Reynolds is also a member of the Governor’s Safe and Sound Task Force and helped identify some of the root causes that have led to children in foster care becoming displaced and having to sleep in emergency rooms, hotels, and social services offices while they await appropriate mental health treatment and placement arrangements.
The Office can investigate complaints alleging that agency actions violated laws or policies or were imposed without a stated reason or based on irrelevant or erroneous information. The OCO works closely with the Virginia Department of Social Services to assist local departments to improve practices to better serve the Commonwealth’s children and families.
The official OCO website will be unveiled at the event, along with contact information for the Office. The website will be found at www.oco.virginia.gov. Complaints can be submitted by email to complaints@oco.virginia.gov or by phone at (804) 225-4801. For general information about the OCO, inquiries can be emailed to info@oco.vriginia.gov.
‘Heavy hand of law’ isn’t needed in Virginia schools, education advocates say
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia schools still rely heavily on law enforcement to discipline students, and years of efforts to lessen the practice could be halted with recent legislation, according to juvenile justice advocates and some state lawmakers.
“Sometimes the heavy hand of the law is not what’s needed,” said James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association. “What’s needed sometimes is a strong hand of encouragement and direction.”
Schools need to invest in “wraparound services” that prioritize help over punishments, Fedderman said. For example, the National Association of Education created the Community Schools Model to assist students who live in under-resourced homes and to offer help in the communities where these students live, he said. Under the model, schools offer or refer people to before and after school care, food, and medical services.
Virginia was ranked highest in the nation for referring students to law enforcement, based on 2017 to 2018 data analyzed by the Center for Public Integrity, an independent nonprofit news organization. Over 18,000 total Virginia students were referred to law enforcement from 2017 to 2018 according to the DOE data. The analysis is sourced from the most recently available data provided by the U.S. Department of Education. Black students and students with disabilities disproportionately represented the students referred to law enforcement, according to the center’s analysis.
A Virginia Tech analysis of DOE data published in 2015 from the center found only about 2 out of 1,000 students were required to appear before a court intake officer. The referral rate can be difficult to interpret based on how schools report the data, according to the Tech study.
Lawmakers have examined discipline issues for seven years
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced the Classrooms not Courtrooms initiative in 2015, in an effort to reform school discipline.
The initiative was a push to reduce student referrals to law enforcement and decrease suspensions and expulsions. Multiple agencies were encouraged to address the practices statistics showed disproportionately impact Black students and students with disabilities and to address the emphasis on subjective offenses like disorderly conduct.
Two years ago, students could be charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 1 misdemeanor, for causing inconveniences, annoyances, or alarm. Disorderly conduct has drawn Black students into the criminal justice system more than students of other races in Virginia schools, according to a study from the Legal Aid Justice Center.
“A middle school student was charged with disorderly conduct for singing a rap song on a bus and a middle school student was charged for kicking a trash can on his way to the principal’s office,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. “So, it almost seemed like behavior that someone found annoying, they charged them with disorderly conduct.”
Juvenile justice advocates also stated in the study that disorderly conduct laws find their strongest roots in the public order laws that fueled policing in the Jim Crow South—the racial caste system that kept African Americans as second-class citizens, promoted anti-Black sentiments, and maintained laws that enforced segregation.
McClellan sponsored Senate Bill 3 with some bipartisan support in 2020. The bill eliminated charging K-12 students with disorderly conduct charges while on school property, buses, or at school-sponsored activities.
Ashley Moore, attorney for the Youth Justice Program at The Virginia Legal Aid Justice Center, said lawmakers made some “great progress” to chip away at the issue.
“That disorderly conduct bill is actually a major step forward for children of color, and children with disabilities historically who were disproportionately harmed by the school discipline and policing,” Moore said.
Disorderly conduct can still go on the student’s school record. Over 1,000 students were reported for disorderly conduct in the 2020-21 school year, or 8% of all student incidents reported. There were over 16,000 students reported the year before, or 10% of all student incidents. The 2020-21 school years is the most recent data available, and the pandemic affected enrollment during both years.
McClellan also introduced the 2020 bill loosening the requirement that student misdemeanors be reported to law enforcement, though felonies would still be reported.
“What my bill in 2020 says was that felonies will be reported to law enforcement,” McClellan said. “All misdemeanors will still be reported to parents, but the principal will have discretion as to whether it’s something that should be referred to law enforcement or not.”
Advocates think recent legislative measures will undo years of effort. The governor signed two recent measures passed by lawmakers.
Recent measures
Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover, introduced House Bill 4. Sen. Thomas Norment, R- Williamsburg, introduced the identical bill, which will allow school principals to report some misdemeanor offenses of students. Norment said during a committee meeting that his bill was designed just to add better structure to McClellan’s 2020 bill on reporting school incidents.
Not all lawmakers agreed. Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, objected to Norment’s bill during its committee hearing.
“I care about the school-to-prison pipeline and what this does is open that back up again,” Locke said. “Those who are going to be reported are Black and Brown children, primarily.”
Norment celebrated the legislative victory in his constituent newsletter, writing that the bill “will require school principals to report misdemeanor offenses.”
The bills still make reporting misdemeanors to law enforcement optional, but there are objections that how the language is now laid out will prompt more reporting.
“I think when in doubt, and especially given the political climate, some principals, when in doubt, are going to report even if it’s a minor thing,” McClellan said.
The General Assembly this year passed HB 873, introduced by Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach. The bill originally required school districts to place a school resource officer —law enforcement officers stationed in public schools—in every elementary and secondary school. If a district failed to comply with the legislation it would not receive state grant funding, according to the fiscal statement.
Lawmakers amended the bill and dropped the requirement to have a resource officer in every school. Instead, a designated law enforcement officer will be trained and serve as a liaison for the school administrator in schools without a resource officer.
Disparities with young students, Black students, and students with disabilities
Black students accounted for 40% of referrals to law enforcement but make up less than a quarter of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education department data for the 2017-18 school year.
Students with disabilities account for almost 30% of referrals to law enforcement, and make up 13% of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education data.
Hispanic students account for 11% of referrals to law enforcement, and make up 16% of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education data.
White students account for 39% of referrals to law enforcement, and they make up 49% of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education data.
Virginia middle school students, typically aged 11 to 14 years old, had some of the highest rates of referral in the nation, according to 2015 data analyzed by the Center for Public Integrity. In one case, 228 middle school students per 1,000 students were referred, according to the center.
Black females represented approximately 11% of Virginia’s school population from 2016 to 2019, but averaged 31% of the school-based disorderly conduct complaints, according to the Legal Aid Justice Center.
“I think part of it is implicit bias that – some people see Black children as more adult than they are, especially with Black girls,” McClellan said.
Black preschool children made up 43.3% of out-of-school suspensions and 18.2% of the school population in the 2017-18 school year, according to DOE data.
Addressing root causes
Advocates question how schools will address the root causes that led to disproportionately charging Black students and students with disabilities, even if lawmakers reduced the number of available charges. Lawmakers and reform advocates say new models are needed.
“Everything is not something that should be reported to the law as an infraction,” Fedderman said.
Legislation passed in 2020 required local school boards to employ one full-time equivalent school counselor position per 325 students in K-12, effective with the 2021–22 school year. A 2021 law–sponsored by McClellan–called for a $49 million investment to increase student support staff, including nurses, social workers, and mental health professionals. The law requires at least three staff for every 1,000 students.
Schools need to include “counselors and psychologists, not resource officers” to help the youth and meet their needs, said Crystal Shin, a law professor and Director of Holistic Juvenile Defense Clinic at the University of Virginia.
Over 60% of schools surveyed by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services reported they employed resource officers in 2019-20. Over 90% of middle schools and high schools have officers, DCJS reported. A small percentage are deployed in elementary schools.
Law enforcement should be used to handle school security, not discipline, according to McClellan.
“I think the problem is that over time, resource officers have been used as counselors when they’re not trained to be counselors,” McClellan said. “They have been used as disciplinarians when they are not trained to understand brain development.”
New models emerge
Some school districts in Virginia replaced resource officers with new safety models and programs. Charlottesville City Schools removed officers from schools in 2020, along with Albemarle County Public Schools.
Black students made up 34.5% of the Charlottesville City Public Schools student population but were referred to law enforcement nearly five times more frequently than their white counterparts, according to 2017 data from the Department of Education. Black students accounted for over 63% of referrals.
CPS school resource officers were replaced with care and safety assistants, who have a similar role but can not charge students with criminal offenses. The new officials are similar to Albemarle County Public Schools’ student safety coaches, which were hired in 2021.
The Albemarle school coaches are hired to provide a safe school environment and address student discipline. The coaches complete training in trauma-informed interactions, culturally responsive student interaction, mental health first aid, crisis intervention, and de-escalation. They also complete the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services school security officer certification.
“There has to be a school-wide commitment to dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline by not over-relying on suspension and expulsion, and rather, finally get to the root causes of the misbehavior,” Shin said.
Richmond City Public Schools began using the Community in Schools model in 2018 to address dropout rates. This includes monitoring attendance, behavior, and course completion. The method was compiled through research over several years and consistently identified the highly predictive factors of dropping out and working to resolve the problem. RPS uses this program to focus on student success with the use of health and social services as well as youth and community development.
Black students made up 69% of the RPS student population but were 89% of the referrals made to law enforcement, according to 2017 data.
“I just think it’s important that we invest in kids and keep them in their schools and homes and in their communities,” Shin said.
By Safia Abdulahi and Tarazha Jenkins
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signs the bipartisan Virginia Literacy Act
RICHMOND, VA – On April 28, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed the bipartisan Virginia Literacy Act, sponsored by Delegate Carrie Coyner, R-Hopewell, and Senate President pro tempore, Senator Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, a bill which will empower parents and students with a transformational focus on early childhood literacy. The Virginia Literacy Act, HB 319 & SB 616, ensures that teachers are trained in the science of reading, supported by science-driven professional development, and requires school systems to provide all students with instruction, screening, and monitoring of their early reading progress, with those results shared with parents. Working with parents, schools will be required to create an individualized reading plan for each student identified to have a reading deficiency. The bill also requires that school systems provide resources to support literacy development at home.
“The most important thing we can do, as parents, as educators, and as a community, is ensure our children learn to read so that they can read to learn. Today is a meaningful bipartisan step forward to give our students the tools they need to succeed not only in the classroom but in life,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We have a real challenge on our hands when it comes to childhood literacy. Over the last few years, Virginia has seen a decrease in reading proficiency and the pandemic has magnified this challenge facing families, students, and educators.”
“We have a reading crisis on our hands as recently released data from the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening (PALS) assessment, which identifies students in grades K-2 who are at risk for reading difficulties, reveals our children’s reading peril. The data shows that even before the pandemic too many children in Virginia were failing to reach reading benchmarks and that children of color, children with disabilities, and children living in poverty were disproportionately performing below the benchmark,” said Delegate Carrie Coyner, patron of HB 319. “Today we celebrate the Virginia Literacy Act being signed into law as it will ensure all students receive the support they need to become proficient readers by third grade; parents receive information to ensure their children receive the instruction they need to become proficient readers, and teachers have access to professional development and curriculum for scientifically based core literacy instruction and to better identify and assist students with reading difficulties. Our scientific-based approach to literacy with our youngest learners will prepare all students for future scholastic achievement in higher grades.”
“The Virginia Literacy Act is a game-changing bipartisan effort currently stuck in neutral until the budget passes,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “Implementing this evidence-based legislation, including deploying reading coaches to work with our most-behind students and their teachers, is critical to preparing children to succeed across the Commonwealth. This transformational work cannot start until the General Assembly delivers appropriate funding to the Governor’s desk.”
Additionally, Governor Glenn Youngkin added: “This legislation aims to ensure above all else that every student, no matter their zip code, family income, or background, learns to read leveraging the most effective, evidence-based methods. Early literacy is the foundation for succeeding in school and in life. We must do everything to provide our students with every tool to achieve their unique dreams.”
Community members, legislators, academics work to eliminate food insecurity
RICHMOND, Va. – The founders of Fonticello Food Forest bent down under the picnic table to pick edible chickweed leaves and lavender flowers. Moments later they were running to their neighbors’ aid – some of their chickens were loose.
Jameson Price and Laney Sullivan founded the outdoor space, which serves as a free source of fresh and perishable food for community members. The food is donated or grown on-site, the pair said. The property is located in Carter Jones Park, south of the James River in Richmond.
“This is not charity work,” Price said. “This is just work.”
Price and Sullivan are part of a larger effort to mitigate food insecurity and food waste across Virginia.
Food insecurity means a household lacks access to enough food for a healthy lifestyle, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. An estimated 10% of Virginians were food insecure before the COVID-19 pandemic; that percentage increased to 22% between April and May 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Grassroots efforts
Nationally, food insecurity went unchanged at 10.5% between 2019 and 2020, according to the USDA. However, food pantry usage increased between those two years.
More than 4% of families used food pantries in 2019 and, almost 7% of families reported using a food pantry in 2020, according to USDA. The 2021 data was not available as of mid-April, according to USDA.
Food pantry usage is higher among those who experience food insecurity, according to USDA.
Local grocery stores and nonprofit organizations such as Feed More food bank provide food for the Fonticello Food Forest, Price and Sullivan said. They have built contacts with store employees to help acquire leftover food; one method also deployed by the food sharing organization Food Not Bombs where Sullivan also works.
“We’re trying to go and establish relationships and understanding of what we’re trying to do, and the impact that it’s giving to families and to folks that need the food,” Price said, “Especially as the cost continues to rise but waste doesn’t seem to be decreasing.”
Over 816,000 tons of surplus food were sent to the landfill in Virginia in 2019, according to data from ReFED, a nonprofit dedicated to ending food loss and waste across the U.S. That includes food surplus from manufacturing, retail, food service, farming, and residential sources. The food that Fonticello Food Forest saves from waste is a tiny piece of the billions of pounds of food thrown away every day, Sullivan said.
“This is not the better world,” Sullivan said. “This is better than it would be if it was all going in the trash, but it’s not the ideal.”
RVA Community Fridges works to increase access to fresh, locally-grown food, according to Taylor Scott, the mutual aid nonprofit’s founder. The program works to keep 10 established fridges in the Richmond area stocked with free food. Scott founded RVA Community Fridges in 2020 after wanting to redistribute surplus tomatoes she grew in her home garden.
Mutual aid is the principle of serving one’s community to meet the immediate needs of community members, according to GlobalGiving, a nonprofit organization that connects other nonprofits with donors and companies.
The goal is to add more fridges in food deserts, areas that are far from grocery stores and have limited access to affordable and fresh food.
The newest fridge was established at Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen—a restaurant in the Fulton Hill neighborhood—after community members highly requested it. The area is a food desert lacking basic infrastructure, according to Scott.
Providing food for the Fulton Hill community has been rewarding, Scott said. Over 60% of the neighborhood’s population is Black, and 10% are over age 65, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Scott wants to add more fridges in communities of color. Black individuals make up 29% of the population of Richmond and Petersburg but account for 48% of people experiencing poverty, according to United Way, an organization that funds nonprofits in the Richmond area. Latino individuals make up 6% of the population but account for 15% of individuals experiencing poverty, according to the same data.
Black Space Matters
The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in 2020 started a collaboration with Duron Chavis, an urban farmer, and community activist, to highlight issues of food insecurity. Chavis grew food in the vacant lot outside the museum that was later distributed. The project also highlighted the importance of Black community spaces to have conversations about food justice.
People cannot discuss food insecurity without discussing the issue of land use, Chavis said, because those who do not have access to healthy food often don’t have access to land to grow that food.
“Our work is about reaching people’s dignity and their ability to be self-determining and to make decisions for themselves that increase their health and increase access to healthy food without hoping on some outside resources to come in and make everything better for them,” Chavis said.
Governments could create something like an office dedicated to urban agriculture, but Richmond hasn’t established such an office, Chavis said.
Mark Davis, the founder of Real Roots Food Systems, also is working to expand access to locally-grown food. The organization’s goal is for people to know where their food comes from and experiment with ways to obtain food that doesn’t involve purchasing items.
“I think it’s a special thing to be in a cashless exchange in times like these, to create a resiliency in communities like this,” Davis said recently when interviewed for the “Black Space Matters” Season Two documentary series.
Davis said that he grows food on land in Hanover County, owned by Richmond-based First Baptist Church. The church then donates the food to food pantries and other outlets. RealRoots wants to create less waste in landfills and meaningful collection of research around waste diversion.
Legislative action
Virginia legislators are also enacting laws to help support access to local agriculture. Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, introduced House Bill 2068 in the 2021 Virginia General Assembly session to connect local farmers to local consumers, he said.
The bill, which was passed unanimously by both chambers in 2021, established the Local Food and Farming Infrastructure Grant Program. The program created grants to support infrastructure and other projects to support local farming. The grants are available on a competitive basis and award up to $25,000 per grant, according to the bill.
Some examples of ways the grants have been used include flash freezing produce, canning farmed food, and transferring farmed food to wholesale markets, Rasoul said.
“So, it’s all about trying to get that local food from the farm to the market, and at the same time reducing our [carbon] footprint,” Rasoul said.
Rasoul introduced HB 323 this past session to double the program’s available grant money from $25,000 to $50,000. Both chambers in the General Assembly also passed this measure unanimously.
The grant program awarded eight grants in December 2021 to various food infrastructure projects. Two of the projects involve improving farmer’s markets, two involve meat processors and two involve upgrading local canning systems, according to the Virginia Department for Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Campus connections
Food insecurity worsened because of COVID-19, according to data from Feeding America. However, data suggest food insecurity was a problem among college students before the pandemic.
Youngmi Kim, associate professor of social work at Virginia Commonwealth University, researched food insecurity among college students before the onset of COVID-19. She found that 35% of VCU students experienced food insecurity.
This finding inspired environmental studies professor John Jones to dream up a miniature version of the main food pantry on campus, which began in 2014 and is located inside the University Student Commons at VCU.
Little Ram Pantries launched in October 2021 in various locations around campus. People can take however much of the nonperishable items they need and donate as much food as they can.
Jones had the idea for the effort when he came across a small food pantry in the Church Hill neighborhood in Richmond, he said. The effort mirrors the “little free pantry” movement spawned from little free libraries seen in neighborhoods around the U.S.
One aspect preventing people from using the main food pantry on campus is the stigma associated with food pantries, according to Jones. He wanted to employ the Little Ram Pantries as a way to eliminate the stigma surrounding using resources, he said.
“Let’s try to make this so visible on campus that it fades into the background,” Jones said.
Jones received program funding from the Office of Community Engagement and VCU Service Learning and has support from the school’s Institute for Inclusion, Inquiry, and Innovation. Each box has a sensor to track when the boxes are opened and closed for Jones’ research.
Jones found students interact with the Little Ram Pantries at over twice the rate they visit the main campus food pantry. The main food pantry on campus receives about 34 visits per week, Jones said, while the satellite version he launched receives about 75. This success led to him expanding the program by creating more locations.
“I think that the data that we have is very promising,” Jones said. “And I think that with some tweaking, I think the model could be very effective on other campuses.”
Professors from the University of Alabama and the University of West Georgia reached out to him about starting their own version of the program, Jones said. He wants to launch a website that details best practices for miniature food pantries, he said.
Despite the success of the Little Ram Pantries and other food pantry models, Jones said food pantries are not a solution to food insecurity.
“If our society wants to be serious about fixing the underlying issue as to why people are hungry, then we need to look at the issue of why people aren’t being paid enough,” Jones said.
Fonticello Food Forest founders Price and Sullivan helped round up the neighbor’s loose chickens and returned to finish the interview.
Efforts to combat food insecurity are notable, they said, but shouldn’t be necessary.
“In a truly just world and a truly reciprocal, mutual-aid world, there wouldn’t be this food waste to be redistributed and folks would be more connected to the food process,” Price said. “We understand that that’s not such an easy thing, to just suddenly flip a switch on, so you do what you do in the meantime.”
By Grace Bost and Katharine DeRosa
Governor Youngkin celebrates public Education Innovation and Signs Proclamation Ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week
RICHMOND, VA – On April 28, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin visited CodeRVA Regional High School, a computer science magnet school that enrolls students from fifteen school divisions, to sign a proclamation ahead of teacher appreciation week, which is celebrated from May 2nd to May 6th.
“CodeRVA is an excellent example of how innovation and partnership can benefit our students and improve their opportunities. This school is a model for Commonwealth innovation schools and demonstrates that we can move beyond a ‘one-size-fits-all’ education,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
At the governor’s visit to CodeRVA, he also recognized Teacher Appreciation Week with a proclamation and Governor Youngkin noted, “I’m honored to highlight our amazing teachers across the Commonwealth who work tirelessly to educate, prepare, and nurture Virginia’s students. Teachers are trusted, respected professionals who must be empowered and supported to do their best work and to provide high-quality, innovative learning experiences that serve all students.”
Governor Youngkin also recognized commitments from public school divisions and higher education centers across the Commonwealth to establish computer science lab schools, if supported by the General Assembly. Partners include Stafford County Public School and the University of Mary Washington, Chesapeake Public Schools and Old Dominion University, Harrisonburg City Public Schools and James Madison University, as well as Loudoun County Public School, Roanoke Higher Education Center, and Southwest Higher Education Center.
“We cannot keep doing things the same way and expect a different result,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “Too many of our children have fallen behind, so much so that it has become a national security issue. It’s time to innovate and think outside the box so that all of our kids can excel. Our teachers have a huge responsibility, and we so appreciate them. Let’s put more tools in the toolbox of education in the Commonwealth. We owe it to our children.”
“Here’s the hard reality–we need this,” said Dr. Thomas Taylor, superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. “Public schools and educators want and can be the drivers of unique opportunities, innovation, and improvement so that all children are able to succeed, meet high expectations, and be prepared for life.”
CodeRVA serves a diverse student body that reflects each of the participating school divisions. And CodeRVA serves nearly two times the number of students with disabilities than the average schools in the Commonwealth. In this personalized learning school model, all juniors and seniors participate in relevant internships with businesses and community partners. Then nearly one-third of CodeRVA graduates get an associate degree in computer science.
“CodeRVA has enjoyed five years of success as the only magnet school of its kind in the Commonwealth,” said Kume Goranson, executive director of CodeRVA Regional High School. “As we look to the next five years, we will apply to be identified as a lab school and hope to partner with educators in every region to share our innovative instructional model in a new network of computer science-focused lab schools.”
Additionally, the Commonwealth’s computer science hub network, which will serve as the foundation for this constellation of new computer science lab schools, will grow to include direct student programs and new supports for school divisions to provide high-quality computer science education.
“Today’s visit to CodeRVA is a celebration of excellence and innovation in education,” said Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Education. “When the General Assembly sends the Governor a bill and budget supporting lab schools, we will be able to expand computer science opportunities modeled on this wildly successful high school across the Commonwealth. School divisions, higher education partners, and CodeVA are ready to go.”
The full proclamation is available here.
Virginia student selected as national winner in the 2022 Kids Safe Online poster contest
RICHMOND – The Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) announced that a Virginia student has been named a national winner in the 2022 Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s (MS-ISAC) annual Kids Safe Online Poster Contest.
The national winner from Virginia is Leila, a third-grader from Ashland Elementary in Manassas.
The goal of the annual contest is to engage young people in creating posters to encourage their peers to use the internet safely and securely. The competition also offers an opportunity for teachers in classrooms across Virginia to address and reinforce cybersecurity and online safety issues. All students enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to participate.
In all, 35 finalists emerged this year from public, private, and home schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Themes reflected in this year’s submissions include creating strong passwords, protecting personal information, backing up critical data, and avoiding cyberbullying.
“We’re so proud of our Kids Safe Online national poster contest winner – Leila, and all of our 35 Virginia finalists as well,” said Chief Information Officer for the Commonwealth Robert Osmond. “We’re pleased to recognize our students for sharing the critically important message of staying safe while online.”
“These students are learning core aspects of safe, secure use of our increasingly-technological world, and we are pleased to support and encourage their efforts,” said Chief Information Security Officer for the Commonwealth Michael Watson.
“Virginia students and teachers are back in their classrooms but online safety remains a priority in the Commonwealth’s public schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “I congratulate Leila and all of the students who participated for helping raise awareness about the importance of keeping children safe online.”
To see a complete list of the Virginia winners in the 2022 Kids Safe Online poster contest, visit the VITA website.
DMV urges motorists to make a plan to avoid distracted driving
RICHMOND — As April comes to an end, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges motorists to stay focused on the task of driving not just during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month but every single time you get behind the wheel.
“Distracted driving is a risky, avoidable behavior that endangers not only drivers, but their passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Focus your full attention on one task: safe driving. Any time you divert your attention from driving, you’re distracted.”
In 2021, more than 20,000 crashes statewide were attributed to distracted driving, which resulted in 117 deaths and 11,297 injuries. Drivers taking their eyes off the road was the number one cause of distracted driving crashes in Virginia last year. Cell phone use, looking at roadside incidents, and navigation devices were other top causes of distracted driving crashes.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving causes 80% of crashes, and one of the most distracting activities drivers engage in is talking or texting on a cell phone. NHTSA research also shows that texting is considered the most dangerous type of distracted driving because it combines visual, manual, and cognitive distractions.
Effective January 1, 2021, Virginia law prohibits drivers from holding cell phones or any other wireless communication devices while driving except in a driver emergency or when the vehicle is lawfully parked or stopped. Texting while driving is also illegal in Virginia and is considered a primary offense. Texting while driving conviction carries a $125 fine for the first offense and a $250 fine for the second and subsequent offenses.
Studies have shown that hands-free isn’t risk-free. Even if the phone isn’t in your hand, there are still dangers involved when drivers do not fully concentrate on the road. The best option is to make a plan before getting behind the wheel to avoid non-driving activities:
• Silence your cell phone or put it out of reach while driving.
• Enable or download a “Do Not Disturb” app on your phone to block incoming calls or messaging while your vehicle is in motion.
• Change your voicemail to notify a caller that you are driving and will get back to them when it is safe to do so.
