State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces unemployment rate at pre-pandemic level, nearly 2,000 fewer Virginians unemployed in the month of August
RICHMOND, VA— On September 16, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
According to BLS household survey data, the labor force decreased by 7,142 to 4,346,858, and the number of employed residents fell by 5,186 to 4,232,755 while the number of unemployed workers contracted by 1,956 to 114,103.
“While jobs added since January and unemployment levels continue to be strong, I am focused on labor participation amidst this slight pullback in job numbers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia is battling hard against the economic headwinds coming from Washington, and our mission to generate economic growth and investment continues to be a top priority for the Commonwealth.”
Despite the decline in employment in the month, employment growth throughout the year remains strong, averaging 14,000 a month, over three times the 2021 average, and nearly double the pre-pandemic average in 2019. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent is 1.0 percentage point below the rate from a year ago.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, measuring the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, decreased slightly to 63.7 percent in August from July’s revised 63.8 percent rate.
“While employment levels contracted in the month, unemployment continued to improve,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “The unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and we see job openings still exceeding the number of unemployed people. We continue to pursue efforts to get more Virginians back in the labor market to satisfy the current employment opportunities.”
“On a year-to-date basis, we have seen employment pick up substantially compared to 2021,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We remain on pace to achieve the highest level of annual job growth in the last five years.”
Virginia nonfarm payrolls rose by 16,700 jobs in August to 4,085,300. From August 2021 to August 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 118,100 jobs, an increase of 3.0%. In August, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 110,600 jobs, while employment in the public sector increased by 7,500 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, ten of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases on a seasonally adjusted basis, while one saw an employment decrease. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 41,900 jobs (+11.4%). The second-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services, up 30,600 jobs (+5.7%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 16,300 jobs (+2.1%). Other job gains occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities (+15,200 jobs), government (+7,500 jobs), information (+4,400 jobs), miscellaneous services (+3,300 jobs), manufacturing (+2,600 jobs), mining and logging (+500 jobs), and construction (+100 jobs). The only job loss occurred in finance, with a decrease of 4,300 jobs.
Within government, local government (+3,400 jobs), state government (+3,000 jobs), and federal government (+1,100 jobs) all saw increases in employment. For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
A UVA rebate for undergrads and more Va. headlines
• To meet Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s request to keep tuition level, the University of Virginia is expected to approve a rebate for in-state undergraduates worth $690 per student.—Washington Post
• In a split vote, the Virginia Board of Education approved licensure for a man hired to run Spotsylvania County’s schools despite having no background in education and a history of controversial social media posts.—WRIC
• Virginia officials denied parole to D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.—Associated Press
• Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s proposal to ban stock trading by members of Congress could be coming up for a vote soon, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.—Washington Post
• Virginia Railway Express commuters in Northern Virginia are breathing easy again after a potential rail shutdown was avoided.—Associated Press
• The U.S. Army says a Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy currently serving overseas with the National Guard isn’t actively involved with the far-right Oath Keepers group, despite a recent report listing her as a member.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• After a marathon public hearing, Prince William County’s planning commission took a vote at 5 a.m. to recommend approval for the controversial PW Digital Gateway project, which would allocate more than 2,000 acres of land for data centers.—InsideNoVa
• “How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake.”—Cardinal News
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season.
On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries to keep up with credit card bills and higher costs for gas and groceries, Benson, 40, says a recent change to state tax policy has given her hope she’ll be getting a little more help next April.
“The state doesn’t let up on us. We’re always paying something,” Benson said. “I’m just happy to get some kind of break.”
Heading into this year’s General Assembly session, the state was flush with revenue, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin was eager to deliver on his promises for big tax cuts, and Democrats still held enough power to insist on at least some of their priorities. Those factors combined to bring about a policy change years in the making: An earned-income tax credit (EITC) that’s now partially refundable.
Making Virginia’s version of the credit refundable, a change done through the new state budget, means that instead of only reducing how much a low-income tax filer owes without giving money back, it can now lead to a bigger refund — or create a refund that otherwise wouldn’t exist.
Proponents say the change will mean hundreds of dollars going back into the pockets of roughly 600,000 working-class earners eligible for the credit next tax season, many of whom don’t make enough to owe state income taxes but pay sales taxes and contribute to state revenues in other ways. The exact size of the credit depends on a tax filer’s income and how many children they have. For the 2022 tax year, maximum credit amounts range from $560 for filers with no children to $6,935 for filers with three or more children, according to the IRS.
Virginia made 15% of that credit refundable on state tax returns, joining at least 26 other states and the District of Columbia with similar policies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Ashley Kenneth, president and CEO of the progressive Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, which has advocated for the change for 15 years, said the strengthened credit will be particularly helpful to Black and Latino workers, who are more likely to have lower incomes that cause them to miss out on other forms of tax relief the General Assembly approved.
“It has an outsized impact on the families that need the most help,” Kenneth said. She added that help for those on the lower end will bring some balance to a “regressive” state system that taxes all income above $17,000 at the same rate.
In the next few weeks, the state will send out 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person, but that money is only going to Virginians who made enough to owe state income taxes.
For a married couple with two children making $24,000 a year, the refundable EITC could be worth $827 next tax season, according to an online calculator the Commonwealth Institute created to estimate its impacts.
Making the EITC refundable was one of the main economic proposals recommended in a report released in January by a commission former Gov. Ralph Northam created to study racial inequality in Virginia and how it could be addressed. Black workers will disproportionately benefit from the change, that study found, because they account for 32% of the EITC-eligible population despite Black Virginians making up roughly a fifth of the state’s population.
“It’s a huge win for us as advocates,” Kenneth said. “But an even bigger win for low-income working families who are now going to see some relief at tax time.”
Why now?
Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, pointed to several factors to explain the breakthrough on EITC refundability: the work of those who have championed it for years, Senate Democrats “digging their heels in” during budget negotiations and a broad recognition that the COVID-19 crisis hit the poor harder than the wealthy.
“The pandemic just had a way of exposing things in a new light,” said Price, one of several lawmakers who sponsored EITC legislation last session.
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, who helped negotiate the bipartisan tax deal, said a big factor was the state having enough money to let the two parties get part, but not all, of what they wanted.
“We were able to do things where both sides were getting a win out of it,” Barker said.
Bills to enact a refundable EITC in Virginia have been proposed for decades, but the idea got new traction recently due to changes in federal tax policy. That included former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax-cutting plan, which Democrats criticized as skewed toward the wealthy.
When Northam proposed making the EITC refundable in the first two years of his term, Republican leaders dismissed it as an expensive giveaway that would stick the middle class with the bill.
The GOP characterized the policy as helping people who don’t pay state income taxes at the expense of those who do.
“We keep talking about tax cuts,” Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, said at a 2019 committee hearing on a refundable EITC bill that failed. “But if we’re giving the money back to someone that hasn’t paid the taxes, or they’re getting more than what they paid in taxes, is that a tax cut? Or is that spending?”
After Democrats took control of the General Assembly in the 2019 elections, the Northam administration pursued a plan to send out direct tax rebates instead of making structural tax changes. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a period of fiscal caution as policymakers braced for economic disruption. But by 2021, the state was looking at record revenue surpluses, and Youngkin’s victory in November meant tax relief would be a top item on the legislative agenda. In his final budget proposal, Northam included a partially refundable EITC along with several other tax cuts Youngkin campaigned on.
A signature from Youngkin, but no endorsement
In the past, the EITC concept has drawn support from across the ideological spectrum because it’s a pro-work incentive targeted largely toward people with children. It’s often compared to free-market economist Milton Friedman’s proposal for a “negative income tax,” an anti-poverty idea he said would be more efficient than government aid programs by giving cash directly to lower-income people and letting them use it however they see fit.
Youngkin signed the budget making Virginia’s EITC partially refundable, but he doesn’t spotlight the policy in speeches about the $4 billion in tax cuts the state approved on his watch.
Asked if Youngkin came around to supporting a refundable EITC or if it was mostly a concession to Democrats to get other wins like cutting grocery taxes and increasing the standard deduction on state income taxes, the governor’s office didn’t lay out a clear stance.
“The governor appreciated the work of the House and the Senate working with him to provide a budget that provided the largest tax relief in Virginia’s history while focusing on reforms that can benefit taxpayers,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter. “Regardless of whether the issue is cost of groceries, college affordability, housing, or the tax burden, the governor’s commitment is to lower the rising cost of living as a result of failed leadership and economic policies from Washington.”
During this year’s legislative session, Youngkin administration officials opposed standalone bills to make the EITC refundable.
Republicans pushed back against accusations their policies were leaving low-income Virginians behind, arguing their plan to get rid of the state tax on groceries would help low-income people, who spend a bigger percentage of their income on food. Republicans also pitched Youngkin’s unsuccessful plan for a gas tax holiday in populist terms, insisting even a slight dip in gas prices might not mean much to the laptop class but would help working people who have to drive on a regular basis.
With state revenues still looking strong, Youngkin said last month that he’s planning to pursue nearly $400 million in tax relief next year. Another round of tax negotiations could create another opportunity for Democrats to try to boost the EITC again by upping the percentage of the credit treated as refundable.
“Fifteen percent is just a step in the right direction. There are other states that have up to 30% and more,” Price said. “Eventually, Virginia is going to have to come to terms with the fact that the way we tax people is upside down and unfair, and continues to proliferate wealth gaps among communities of color.”
Benson, the Richmond coffee-shop worker, said she’s not sure how much extra money she’ll get next tax season. Whatever the amount, she said, she’ll probably use it to pay off a bill or stick it in savings.
“I’ll be happy if it was $50,” she said. “Anything would be nice.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
A state traffic death spike and more Virginia headlines
• The White House announced a tentative deal to avoid a railroad strike that could’ve caused major economic disruption.—Washington Post
• A member of the Hanover County School Board could face discipline for sending sensitive student information to a conservative legal group that opposes LGBTQ-friendly policies.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Speaking at Liberty University, former Vice President Mike Pence talked up constitutional duty and declared “wokeism has run amok.”—Cardinal News
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has expressed interested in allowing publicly funded K-12 lab schools at private universities. But there’s a dispute over whether the law allows it.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Traffic deaths in Virginia rose 72% in the first quarter of 2022, the third-highest increase in the nation for that period.—Axios
• Portsmouth City Council members don’t have a great record of attending board and commission meetings dealing with city business.—Virginian-Pilot
• One of the men police accused of plotting a July 4 mass shooting in Richmond is asking a federal court to suppress evidence against him, arguing police found guns by illegally searching his home.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• An independent commission recommended removing a Confederate memorial from Arlington National Cemetery. One retired Army officer called the monument “problematic from top to bottom.”—Associated Press
• Southwest Virginia’s Coalfields Expressway, a road project considered critical to the local economy, is getting another $7 million in federal funding.—Cardinal News
• A $300 million indoor farming operation is coming to Chesterfield County, creating 300 jobs.—WRIC
• A Virginia “Tinder Swindler” pleaded guilty in connection to a scam in which he and alleged co-conspirators posed as women on dating apps to try to get sailors to send them money.—Navy Times
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia to hold public input sessions on new history standards in October
The Virginia Board of Education plans to finalize new history and social science standards in January after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration raised concerns about a number of errors and content issues in a draft.
At Wednesday’s work session, education officials also proposed to begin holding public input sessions on the standards in October, with board-run public hearings to follow in December.
Before the delay, the public input process and final approval were expected in September and November 17, respectively.
“We want the best standards, and so your continued contemplation, Virginia’s continued engagement as contributors and as voices in this is very important,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, who called the review “tough water to navigate.”
Last month, Balow recommended against the board moving the draft standards forward for review, instead urging members to allow the proposal to undergo further development by Virginians and national experts before its acceptance.
The standards outline Virginia’s expectations for student learning in K-12 history and social science education and are assessed through the Standards of Learning tests. Virginia code requires the board to review the standards every seven years to update content and reflect current academic research.
Education officials also proposed splitting up course information after raising concerns that the standards were difficult to read.
The process of reviewing the history and social science standards began nearly two years ago and included repeated meetings by the Board of Education and a committee of experts, as well as public input from over 5,000 commenters.
Board members spoke at length Wednesday about the changes since the standards were first revised and the scope of the work.
“We need to have some faith that staff will do an adequate and appropriate first draft, bring it back to the board, and at that point if y’all want to pick it apart and talk about every line, we will spend the time to do that,” said President Daniel Gecker.
Officials said last month that the standards could go into effect as early as 2024.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
A hydrogen plant could rise near a former King George coal plant
Efforts to convert the site of a former coal plant in King George County into a solar and storage facility are being rerouted to develop the parcels surrounding it for an emerging power source: a hydrogen plant.
Clark Lemming, a Stafford-based land attorney representing Green Energy Ventures, LLC, told the Virginia Mercury Tuesday the company plans to submit a rezoning application to King George at the end of September for the four parcels surrounding the Birchwood Power Plant property.
The parcels, totaling about 230 acres, are currently zoned agricultural. Green Energy is asking them to be rezoned for industrial use.
Solar “requires acres and acres and acres to produce the same quantity of power that a much, much smaller hydrogen plant facility can produce,” Lemming said.
While Lemming provided only limited details of the project, he said the hydrogen plant would support a data center campus on the properties while also producing additional power that would be available.
The efficiency of hydrogen plants has been debated. Hydrogen projects are classified based on the different ways they produce energy. Green hydrogen is generated by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using power solely from renewable sources. Blue hydrogen converts natural gas to hydrogen and carbon dioxide by using heat, steam, and pressure. Gray hydrogen is made from fossil fuels and doesn’t capture carbon emissions during production as blue hydrogen does.
Hydrogen power plants are in their infancy, with the only prior plans to produce electricity from hydrogen in Virginia linked to the now-canceled Chickahominy Power Station. The developer of that project, Balico, initially planned to fuel the facility solely through natural gas but later entered an agreement to design the plant so that it could be converted to use hydrogen.
In February, a U.S. Senate committee expressed bipartisan support for using hydrogen fuel in the U.S.
The potential hydrogen plant would come with an additional water treatment plant built by Green Energy Ventures and then conveyed to King George to supply not only the plant but also data centers and manufacturing facilities.
Water is in high demand for data centers, which use it in large quantities to cool their servers. As data centers continue to multiply in Northern Virginia, already the data center capital of the world, water usage needs to be watched, said Lemming. In King George, water could be withdrawn from the nearby Rappahannock River to supply the new treatment plant instead of relying on deep wells, he added.
The hydrogen plant proposal would not involve the property that contains the Birchwood Power Plant owned by Birchwood Power Partners, an affiliate of J-POWER USA, itself a subsidiary of Tokyo-headquartered power producer J-POWER.
The Birchwood Power Plant was a coal-fired power plant that produced energy for Dominion from November 1996 until it was deactivated in March of 2021. Plans then called for turning the plant’s land into a solar and energy storage facility.
Green Energy Ventures initially reached out to Birchwood Power Partners with the hope of developing the site as a data center campus.
However, negotiations ran into difficulties, and in July, Green Energy Ventures filed a lawsuit in Richmond City Circuit Court claiming that Birchwood Power Partners had broken a confidentiality agreement the two had signed during negotiations for the purchase of the property.
Birchwood had disclosed “GEV’s confidential information concerning the concept of developing a data center campus on the Birchwood Property to a competitor of GEV,” Charlie Lee, an attorney representing Green Energy Ventures, wrote in the suit.
Green Energy Ventures claimed Birchwood then used that proprietary information to increase the market value of the land from $40 million to $150 million.
Court filings show the companies “entered into a settlement agreement” on Aug. 10, although the terms of the agreement were not available.
Lee confirmed by email that the “case is resolved and is being dismissed.”
Green Energy Ventures was created as a subsidiary of Green Energy Partners, LLC, to develop the data center campus on the Birchwood plant property, but the latter has been dissolved and only the former remains, Lemming said.
Birchwood Power Partners has faced scrutiny from King George officials over its plans to rezone the former plant property, as reported by the Fredericksburg Free Lance Star.
King George County issued a special use permit in 1991 for the plant to be operated on the agriculturally zoned land, but no other uses were allowed as part of a proffered condition.
The process to remove the proffer is underway alongside an effort to rezone the land from agricultural to industrial, but the Board of Supervisors, which discussed initial plans to repurpose the property for solar, agreed to delay the rezoning at the request of Birchwood Power Partners at the end of last month.
Attempts to reach Birchwood attorney Ann Neil Cosby were unsuccessful.
King George County Administrator Christopher Hill declined to comment until the proposal is placed before the county, preferring not to respond to “speculation or rumors.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia taxpayers to receive rebates this fall
This fall, approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually and up to $500 if they filed jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers must file by November 1, 2022, and have had a 2021 tax liability. Starting September 19, taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility for this one-time tax rebate. We are processing the rebates “first in/first out.” Those who filed by July 1 should expect their rebate to arrive in late October. Those who file between July 1 and November 1 will receive their rebate within four months of their file date.
Taxpayers who received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year will likely receive their one-time tax rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebate by a paper check in the mail.
“As Virginians face high inflation and prices coming from policies set in Washington, these one-time tax rebates will help families lower the cost of living,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Past administrations have overtaxed Virginians, and by returning taxpayer money to Virginia’s taxpayers, we are ensuring that hard-working Virginians get to keep more of their paycheck during these difficult economic times.”
Debt Setoff Rules Required for Rebates
If a taxpayer owes money to Virginia Tax, or another state or local agency, the Commonwealth will use their tax rebate to satisfy that debt before sending the taxpayer the remainder of the rebate (along with contact information for the agency that was owed). If a taxpayer owes more than the amount of the one-time tax rebate, Virginia Tax will send the taxpayer a letter explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt and contact information for the agency that was owed.
