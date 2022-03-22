State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin applauds Virginia Worker Safety Board for removing disruptive COVID-19 workplace restrictions
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today praised the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Safety Board for their vote to remove unnecessary COVID-19 workplace restrictions. The board, consisting of former governor Ralph Northam appointees, evaluated the current COVID-19 infections in Virginia, mitigation strategies, and asserted that the COVID-19 virus no longer poses a grave danger to Virginians.
The governor issued the following statement on the matter:
“Businesses asked us for updated workplace guidance to reflect our current COVID-19 situation in Virginia. We are pleased with the board’s move and this vote signals that a return to normalcy in Virginia is not a partisan issue. We’re going to continue providing greater certainty and decision-making power to businesses and workers in the Commonwealth as we move beyond the pandemic. With the removal of these regulations, it is undeniable that Virginia is open for business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
This vote follows the Governor’s clear actions to chart a path to normalcy and consistently update COVID-19 approaches through:
• The administration’s updated and less restrictive DOLI draft guidelines
• The governor’s executive order to remove business community regulations
• The governor’s COVID-19 Action Plan
• The governor’s executive order to provide flexibility in health systems
• Updated guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools
• The governor’s updated COVID-19 Action Plan
• The governor’s executive order to renew health system flexibilities
State News
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces First Inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin today presented the very first Spirit of Virginia Award, which recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth. The award highlights Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, and the arts and philanthropy.
The National Center for Healthy Veterans is a comprehensive, scalable solution and unique strategic initiative of national impact. The organization’s mission is to “Return Healthy Veterans to America.” The organization addresses five areas of veterans’ health.
“I cannot think of a mission more deserving of the Spirit of Virginia Award. The organization successfully combines healing, hard work, and a home for veterans who need it most. It also serves as an inspiring vision for how a scenic farm in Virginia can contribute to veteran wellbeing and long-term success,” said First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.
Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name five more Spirit of Virginia Award recipients this year. Learn more about the award here.
State News
Governor’s Flag Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
March 18, 2022
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie who was killed in the line of duty.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, March 19, 2022, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 18th day of March 2022.
Sincerely
Glenn Youngkin
State News
Wager on college sports betting bill will not pan out
RICHMOND, Va. — Six Virginia men’s and women’s basketball teams made it into March Madness, but state law prevents fans and bettors from placing wagers on their favorite in-state college teams.
Lawmakers attempted to change that law this session. Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, introduced Senate Bill 576 that would allow Virginia sports bettors to bet on games played by Virginia colleges. The bill passed the Senate in a 23-17 vote, with legislators from both parties voting for and against it, but the measure died in the House General Laws Committee.
“People look at this issue backwards,” Mason said. “I believe that the biggest part of it [the bill] is making sure underground gambling, that has always existed, is eliminated.”
Almost 30 states allow some form of online or in person sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in 2018 the federal ban on sports betting, according to American Gaming Association, a trade group that also lobbies on behalf of the U.S. casino industry.
Rules and limitations of sports betting, including in-state college betting, is up to each state when creating legislation. Currently 12 states that have legalized sports betting prohibit local college wagers, according to betting news website Play USA.
Virginia legalized sports betting in April 2020. The first sportsbooks – a place or online site that accepts sports bets – went live in January 2021. Virginia was at one point the fastest state to wager over $1 billion in bets, according to Play Virginia, a betting updates and news website.
However, lawmakers left out a provision that would allow in-state college betting, according to the bill.
Virginia citizens still have several ways to bet on in-state colleges, whether it be an offshore sportsbook or simply crossing the state border, according to Dustin Gouker, an analyst for the U.S. sports betting and sports fantasy news website Legal Sports Report.
“There’s so many ways to wager right now on colleges that carving them out from Virginia sportsbooks doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense,” Gouker said.
Multiple Virginia college presidents requested in a joint letter to lawmakers that in-state college betting be eliminated when lawmakers were in the process of passing sports betting legislation in 2020, according to Mason.
The safety of student athletes is an ongoing concern when creating new legislation, according to Carolyn Hawley, president of the nonprofit Virginia Council on Problem Gambling.
“A lot of dialogue is about the harm to student athletes, that being in their own state places more risk for illegal natures and sabotaging of games,” Hawley said.
However, manipulating athletes and the outcome of college games is not a common practice, according to Gouker.
“Trying to manipulate a college game for betting purposes is pretty hard,” Gouker said. “If there was a large wager, those things raise red flags in today’s regulated market.”
The concern isn’t just over college athletes. College students display higher rates of gambling addiction, according to Hawley.
“There’s a misconception in the general population that there is less risk associated with gambling,” Hawley said. “And that’s just not the case. So, we have to educate people that this is a highly addictive behavior.”
Calls related to seeking help for problem gambling increased 114% from 2020, according to Virginia Council on Problem Gambling’s 2021 annual report. Of the calls made, 15% were related to sports gambling.
Some students who participate in sports betting find it makes games more interesting to watch.
“I think sports gambling gets a bad rep because of the past,” VCU student Gabriel Aref said. “Random games I would never have interest in, if you bet on it, it’s more fun to watch.”
The conversation of in-state college sports betting remains alive even though the bill has died, according to Mason. Debates of in-state betting will appear as more states continue to pass legislation legalizing sports betting.
Prior to presenting to the House, Mason said he was doubtful that the bill would pass after the identical House Bill 1127 failed to advance from a House committee in February.
“Whether it works this year or next year, at some point this is going to happen,” Mason said. “Because you got to take the final step to try to do away with the gambling that have always been behind closed doors.”
By Kaitlyn Fulmore
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Governor Youngkin announces over $5.4 Million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to accelerate economic growth and job creation efforts
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on March 16, 2022, $5,482,330 in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for two projects focused on creating a critical talent pipeline to support the emerging advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and expanding middle-mile broadband infrastructure to increase access and service quality to existing industry, as well as key economic development sites.
“Industry-responsive workforce development programs will play a critical role in jumpstarting our economy, as will increasing the marketability of sites through improved infrastructure, like broadband,” said Governor Youngkin. “These projects will provide invaluable support to our goals of opening Virginia for business, reinvigorating job growth and delivering on our Day One promises.”
The GO Virginia Board includes key members of the Governor’s cabinet, leadership from the business community and the General Assembly, including Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick and Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings. Newly appointed House of Delegates members include Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, Del. Terry Kilgore, House Majority Leader, Del. Barry Knight, chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, and Del. Terry Austin.
“GO Virginia plays an important role in developing the next generation of leaders and innovators across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “These projects showcase a collaborative approach by bringing regional partners together to expand and attract businesses and provide quality job opportunities to Virginians.”
“These recent efforts of the GO Virginia program demonstrate the critical nature of strategic thinking in these regions and how addressing near-term economic and infrastructure needs can create long-term economic growth opportunities,” said GO Virginia Board Member and Virginia Senator Frank Ruff. “These two projects represent how regions can come together to combine public, private and federal resources to ultimately produce a tremendously positive impact on communities in these particular regions and around the Commonwealth.”
Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 209 projects and awarded approximately $81 million to support regional economic development efforts. To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.
2022 STATEWIDE COMPETITIVE AWARDS:
MBC Middle Mile Fiber Expansion Project | $5,000,000
Region 3: Counties of Prince Edward, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg
Region 4: Counties of Dinwiddie, Prince George and Sussex, and the city of Petersburg
Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Inc. will build six middle-mile broadband infrastructure segments that will provide critical broadband connectivity and diversity in nine localities. The effort will extend middle mile open-access fiber optic infrastructure to critical business and industrial parks in GO Virginia Regions 3 and 4, increasing marketability, reducing future infrastructure extension costs and providing a robust fiber connection that will enable private-sector telecom carriers to support business and industry on strategic economic development sites.
2022 REGIONAL GRANT AWARDS:
Building a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Talent Pipeline | $482,330
Region 4: Counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Prince George, and the city of Petersburg
John Tyler Community College (JTCC), which is becoming Brightpoint Community College, has developed the Building a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Talent Pipeline (BPMTP) project to offer career-training programs
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday for struggling Virginians
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on March 16, 2022, that he would send a bill to the General Assembly in the upcoming special session to suspend Virginia’s gas tax for 3 months. The Governor proposes using over $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues to support the gas tax holiday. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics this week showed a 38.8% surge, year over year, in the gasoline index, and inflation on all items is at a 40-year high.
“Inflation, especially in energy and gasoline, is increasing because of failed policies by the current Presidential administration that constrain domestic supply. In addition, the conflict in Ukraine is further exacerbating the problem. These rising gas prices are hurting Virginians, and we need to do something about it,” Governor Youngkin said. “The Commonwealth Transportation fund has over $1 billion more revenue than anticipated this year and next, from the taxes paid by the people of Virginia. This bill gives money back to them in the form of a gas tax holiday.”
The Governor’s proposal would suspend the Motor Vehicle Fuels tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel, for three months, May, June, and July, and phase it back in slowly in August and September. The Governor’s proposal would also cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than two percent per year to further protect Virginians from the hidden tax increase of inflation.
Revenue from the tax, commonly referred to as “the gas tax” is deposited in the Commonwealth Transportation Fund along with a portion of the state’s sales and use tax.
The Commonwealth Transportation Fund, which funds maintenance and construction for all modes of transportation, is currently realizing revenue well-above forecast and has $671.4 million unanticipated revenue in FY22 and $457.6 million FY23.
State News
Middlesex man sentenced to 105 years for child exploitation offenses
RICHMOND, VA – Daniel Garith Ebinger, 25, pled guilty in Middlesex County Circuit Court on March 16, 2022, to one count of internet solicitation of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography, first offense, and nine counts of possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense. Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey W. Shaw accepted Ebinger’s guilty pleas and sentenced him to seven years of active imprisonment with an additional 98 years suspended.
Upon his release, Ebinger will be placed on supervised probation and be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he lives or works.
“I am proud of my team for successfully prosecuting this case and ensuring that justice was served. The Office of the Attorney General has no tolerance for crimes against children and will not stop prosecuting these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Miyares.
In 2019 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, headquartered in Alexandria, discovered that an individual had uploaded child pornography to various internet accounts and solicited sexually explicit images online from minors on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2019. Detectives with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified the online predator as Daniel Ebinger when an undercover detective posed as a 15-year-old girl. After learning that he was talking to a 15-year-old, Ebinger continued to engage in sexually charged conversation with the child.
Soon after, officers executed a search warrant at Ebinger’s Middlesex residence where they seized the electronic devices used in the criminal activity. The forensic examination of those devices revealed that Ebigner had saved approximately 200 images of child pornography. Ebinger admitted to his crimes during questioning.
This case was investigated by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Attorney General Miyares’ Computer Forensic Unit. Assistant Attorney General Cynthia Paoletta of the Attorney General’s Computer Crime Section prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with assistance from the Middlesex County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
