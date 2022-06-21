State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin celebrates signing of Virginia State Budget
On June 21, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed the Virginia State Budget, which delivers on his promise to provide tax relief for Virginian families, increase funding for law enforcement, and support the development of lab schools, among other key initiatives of his Day One Game Plan.
“Every day we have worked hard to build a more prosperous Virginia, with greater opportunity for future generations,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Together, we enacted historic tax cuts and made record investments in education and public safety. Together, we stood for greater accountability and transparency in government. And together, we are building an opportunity society, where Virginians can find the jobs they are looking for right here in the Commonwealth. This has always been about the movement we created together. It’s the people who sent us all to Richmond who make this Virginia we love so great.”
“I’m very proud of the budget that we have put forward. The end result is not only a structurally-balanced budget that protects our AAA bond rating, but a budget that funds our priorities while simultaneously providing tax relief,” said Delegate Barry Knight, House Appropriations Committee Chair. “No new general fund debt, no tax hikes, no higher fees. It’s a budget we can all be proud of.”
“After months of effort, we have successfully completed the state budget process. Working together across party lines, we have made historic investments in our educational system from preschool through grad school, mental health services, economic development programs, and our park systems,” said Senator Janet Howell, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chair.” We have also made unprecedented additions to our reserves, thus protecting our AAAaaa bond rating.”
The final Virginia State Budget includes many critical initiatives to ensure Virginia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family, including:
Cutting Costs For Virginians
- Provides almost $4 billion in tax relief to Virginians
- The largest tax relief in Virginia history
- Eliminates the 1.5% state grocery tax
- Nearly doubles the standard deduction to $8,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint
- Gives every Virginia taxpayer a tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint
- Exempts $40,000 of veteran retirement income tax for veterans over 55
Restoring Excellence In Education
- Boosts education spending to the largest level in Virginia history with $3.2 billion in direct aid
- Raises teacher pay by 10%
- Provides $100 million to launch lab schools with colleges, including community colleges and HBCUs
- Provides almost $900 million in funding to Virginia’s HBCUs
- Funds the Virginia Literacy Act with nearly $10 million
- Puts $7 million towards reading specialists to coach our students who are furthest behind
- $1.25 billion in grants and loans to support school construction
- Requires each public college to adopt an official policy on academic freedom and begin reporting on the state of free expression and diversity of thought on their campus
Keeping Our Communities Safe
- Provides $45 million to fund school resource officers
- Establishes $13 million for violence prevention grants including Operation Ceasefire
- Provides $400 million in compensation and additional support for our law enforcement and public safety heroes
- Prevents the early release of over 500 violent inmates
Reinvigorating Job Growth And Making Government Work for You
- Invests $150 million in site development to attract job creators
- $10 million to support transformation initiatives at the DMV, the Virginia Employment Commission, and other state agencies
The re-enrolled Virginia State Budget for Fiscal Year 2023 and Fiscal Year 2024, HB 30, will be formally enrolled in the Acts of Assembly this week.
State News
Attorney General Miyares urges US Attorney General Garland to stop attacks on pro-life charities
In a pointed letter sent today to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Attorney General Jason Miyares and 18 other state attorneys general urged Garland to take swift action in response to recent domestic terrorist acts against pro-life charities, calling the lack of action intolerable, politically motivated and in violation of his oath of office.
The attorneys general argue that since the early May leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, “charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked almost daily and terrorized.”
Although the attacks began last month, it was only last week that the FBI announced that it would investigate them. The letter calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously investigate and prosecute these illegal acts.
“The Federal Government’s lack of action on this pattern of terrorism is unacceptable. Radical progressive organizations like Jane’s Revenge have been actively encouraging their supporters to harass and harm Pregnancy Centers and the people who work there. It is the U.S. Attorney General’s legal duty to investigate these criminal attacks on pro-life charities,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.
The letter suggests that the Department of Justice begin its investigations with Jane’s Revenge, a radical progressive group that has declared “open season” on pro-life charities by urging its members “to paint, to burn, to cut, (and) to jam” pro-life centers and advocates. Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for attacks in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Centers in Virginia have also been vandalized.
“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” the attorneys general wrote.
Attorney General Miyares and his colleagues also offer state assistance with the investigations.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces more than $37.5M in Criminal Justice Grant Funding
RICHMOND, VA – On June 17, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced grants totaling $37.5M to support local criminal justice programs in Virginia were awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board. This includes $6.8 million for local school resource officers (SRO) and school security officers (SSO). Additional grant awards include funds to support local victim-witness programs, gun violence prevention programs, juvenile delinquency prevention programming, and hospital-based violence prevention programming among others. These grants will fund a wide range of local criminal justice programs and services in Virginia communities. The SRO/SSO funding will support 86 SRO positions and 15 SSO positions for FY23 in school divisions throughout the Commonwealth.
Governor Youngkin has proposed an additional $22.5M in both FY 23 and 24 to fund additional SRO and SSO positions in Virginia’s schools. Included in the Governor’s proposed increase is the language which waives the matching cash requirements for grant recipients in the first year of the four-year grant, further alleviating the burden on the localities to find matching funds for these grants which require a local match.
“The grants awarded today will provide funding for localities that fund positions and programs that help to make our schools and communities safe as well as ensuring our youth and crime victims receive the support and services they need,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These awards also reflect my commitment to make school safety my number one priority and I look forward to making available the additional funding I have proposed in the upcoming budget.”
“As a former Sheriff, I understand how essential these grant funds are to support criminal justice programming in Virginia’s communities. School resource officers and school security officers are critical to a safe school environment that supports learning and supports our teachers and staff,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier.
“The grants awarded today reflect Virginia’s commitment to supporting local programs Virginia is proud to boast one of the most robust School Resource Officer Programs in the nation and DCJS has been supporting these programs since the 1990s,” said Director Jackson Miller. “These grants and the additional available funding propel Virginia as the leader in school safety efforts and our dedication to having the safest schools in the country.”
The criminal justice programs that were awarded funding by the Criminal Justice Services Board include; School Resource Officer Program, School Security Officer Program, Victim Witness Program, Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program, Peer Supported Critical Incident Stress Management Program, Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program, Gun Violence Grant Program, Project Safe Neighborhoods program, Child Advocacy Centers program, Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, and Hate Crimes program.
The Criminal Justice Services Board is the Policy Board of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). DCJS supports Virginia’s criminal justice system through funding, development of standards, training, research, and regulation.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces more than 18,000 Virginians gained employment in the month of May
RICHMOND, VA – On June 17, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the number of employed Virginians expanded to more than 4.2 million workers in May 2022. Virginia has added nearly 80,000 since February. Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3 percent in May. This continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.6 percent. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, measuring the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, rose by 0.3 percent to 63.8 percent in May.
According to BLS household survey data, the number of employed residents rose by 18,134 to 4,218,336. In recent months, employment growth has accelerated. April’s employment growth was the eighth-largest monthly increase, while May’s was the tenth-largest going back to 1976. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3 percent is 1.1 percentage points below the rate from a year ago. The labor force increased by 17,175 to 4,347,177, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 959 to 128,841.
“I’m encouraged, after one of the worst job recoveries from the pandemic in the nation, nearly 80,000 more Virginians are working today than when I took office,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia is heading in the right direction. We are focused on getting Virginians back to work and expanding opportunities across the Commonwealth. While our labor force participation continues to increase, with fewer people working than before the pandemic there is still plenty of room for growth.”
“Since the height of pandemic unemployment in April 2020, the number of unemployed residents has decreased by over 385,500,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This undoubtedly shows that Virginians are getting back to work and that the state economy is improving.”
“The May unemployment rate of 3.0% is approaching the near historically low pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 2.7%,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We are also encouraged by the continued increase of employed Virginians.”
Virginia nonfarm payrolls increased by 7,000 to 4,044,400 in May. From May 2021 to May 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 125,000 jobs, an increase of 3.2%. In May, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 110,300 jobs, while the public sector gained 14,700 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while two saw employment decreases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Leisure and Hospitality, with up to 64,000 jobs (+18.8%). The second-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Education and Health Services, up 20,500 jobs (+3.8%). The third-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Government, up 14,700 jobs (+2.1%). Other job gains occurred in Professional and Business Services (+12,500 jobs), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+8,700 jobs), Miscellaneous Services (+6,300 jobs), Information (+2,700 jobs), Manufacturing (+600 jobs), and Mining and Logging (+200 jobs).
Within Government, Local (+10,400 jobs), State (+4,300 jobs), and Federal employment held steady. The job losses occurred in Finance (-4,200 jobs) to 205,700 and Construction, with a decrease of 1,000 jobs to 205,100.
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin dedicates Seven Bends State Park
WOODSTOCK, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin officially dedicated Seven Bends State Park on June 14, 2022, in Shenandoah County. The park consists of 1,066 acres situated in the geographically unique Seven Bends area of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.
“Seven Bends State Park is a wonderful addition to the Virginia State Parks system, and it provides much-needed additional public access to the North Fork of the Shenandoah River,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With 41 state parks across the Commonwealth, our dedication to preserving our unique geological, natural and historical resources endures, and state parks continue to provide a much-needed place to exercise, relax and gather with family and friends.”
The park had a soft opening in early 2020. Located near the town of Woodstock, it features two hand-carry boat launches, picnic areas, a single family-sized picnic shelter, restrooms, and more than 8 miles of hiking and biking trails. The trails include access to the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests trail system along the Massanutten mountain range.
“The purpose of Seven Bends State Park is to provide water- and land-based outdoor recreational and educational opportunities, while protecting and interpreting the spectacular scenic viewshed,” said Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles. “The diversity of habitats provides outstanding opportunities for nature study, outdoor classrooms, and programming.”
The majority of the park was amassed through several land donations. The town of Woodstock donated 85 acres of what was once the site of the town reservoir. Dr. James R. Myers donated the largest parcel adjacent to the reservoir, with approximately 674 acres.
The last parcel of land, at more than 306 acres and known as Camp Lupton, was purchased by the state from Massanutten Military Academy.
“As a long-time area resident, I am pleased to see the local community as well as visitors afar experiencing the natural beauty and participating in the outdoor recreation opportunities here at Seven Bends State Park,” said Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Todd Gilbert. “I am committed to our Virginia State Parks and understand the importance of working together to support and further the mission of these critical assets of the Commonwealth.”
“Virginians desire greater access to the Commonwealth’s rivers and public lands and Seven Bends State Parks, with its breathtaking viewshed, delivers,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “The addition of this park to the tourist assets that already exist in this part of the Shenandoah Valley solidifies this area as a premiere travel destination on the East Coast.”
“There is a large demand for nearby public access to open spaces and recreational water resources, and Seven Bends State Park is ideally positioned to help meet those demands,” said Matt Wells, Director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which manages Virginia State Parks. “Developing a park is a partnership, requiring many players at the table – from concerned and interested citizens to our partners in other state agencies. Virginia’s master planning process allows everyone to have a seat at the table. The plan adopted for Seven Bends will protect these valuable natural and cultural resources for the generations that follow.”
“The park’s western boundary is the North Fork of the Shenandoah River where a 4-mile long shoreline provides exceptional water-based recreation opportunities,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, Director of Virginia State Parks. “The park’s eastern border is shared with the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, provided highly desirable connectivity between public lands and expanding the area’s recreational opportunities.”
“Partnerships with the community will continue to play such a vital role in the development of Seven Bends State Park and will build on the work already completed here,” Baker added.
“We are proud of the close partnership with the Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River and are thankful for the organization’s continued volunteer support of the park,” said Tom Stevens, Assistant Manager of Seven Bends State Park. “Community support and local partnerships are the difference between existing and thriving. With the Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, we created the North Fork Conservation Corps, which is a summer program for teens that blends community service with outdoor exploration and education. Local partnerships have brought in over $100,000 in grant-funded projects, including River’s Way Natural Play Space and Outdoor Classroom, and the Dupont Waynesboro Grant, which helped fund the opening and maintenance of Gokotta and Bass Bright Trails.”
Outdoor exploration has continued to be very popular, with nearly 84,000 visitors to the park in 2021. Seven Bends State Park is distinctly positioned geographically and offers a variety of activities for all to enjoy.
To learn more about Virginia State Parks, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.
State News
Century-old Rockingham Cooperative to invest nearly $17 million in major expansion of Dayton feed mill
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the historic Rockingham Cooperative will invest nearly $17 million to upgrade and expand the grain handling and feed manufacturing operations at its Dayton mill in Rockingham County. Founded in 1921 to save Shenandoah Valley farmers money on feed and fertilizer, the Rockingham Cooperative now boasts 5,156 member farms across twenty-five states, enjoying annual revenues of nearly $130 million. Through this expansion, the Cooperative will add jobs and has committed to purchasing more than $11.6 million, or 30,000 tons, of Virginia-grown soybeans, corn, and barley over the next three years.
“As Virginia’s largest private industry, our agricultural sector draws its strength from the diversity of our production and the entrepreneurial spirit like those who make up this farmer-member cooperative,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I thank Rockingham Cooperative for its commitment to the Commonwealth and wish them all the best during their next 100 years of service to the farmers of Virginia.”
“Rockingham Cooperative is an invaluable partner to Virginia’s agricultural industry, whose expansion will have far-reaching benefits to farms in the Commonwealth and beyond,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “It’s through partnerships like this one formed one hundred years ago, that continue to make the Virginia agricultural community second to none. I am grateful to Rockingham County for its partnership with the Commonwealth to support this important project.”
“Rockingham Cooperative has long provided a firm foundation for the success of our members for the past 100 years,” said Rockingham Cooperative Feed Division Manager Keith Turner. “This AFID grant, combined with the major investment from Rockingham Cooperative, serves as a statement that the Commonwealth of Virginia and Rockingham Cooperative are committed to preserving and advancing the agricultural industry in Virginia. Through this expansion, Rockingham Cooperative is poised to continue its bedrock support of the agricultural industry in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, and beyond for the next 100 years.”
“More than a century ago, Rockingham Cooperative grew out of a local, communal need of the farming community. The Cooperative and particularly its feed division, Rockingham Mill, continues to support local farms and serves customers far beyond the Valley,” said Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison. “The expansion of Rockingham Mill is a testament to the Cooperative’s success in providing service today while planning for and anticipating the needs of tomorrow. Rockingham County is so very fortunate to have enterprises such as Rockingham Cooperative continuing the legacy of providing quality agricultural products throughout the region, the Commonwealth, and beyond.”
“Rockingham Cooperative has served our region’s farms for over a century and we truly value its commitment to supporting local growers and producers,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “Their expansion directly impacts the heart of our economy, agriculture, and addresses the increased market demand for high-quality animal feed.”
“As an integral part of the Shenandoah Valley’s rich agricultural history, this expansion highlights Rockingham Cooperative’s passionate dedication to serving its members and Rockingham County’s continued commitment to supporting farms and agri-businesses,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This strategic infrastructure investment will position the Cooperative to more efficiently and effectively serve its member farms for many more years to come.”
Headquartered in Rockingham County, the Cooperative is a mainstay within the Commonwealth’s leading agricultural region, the Shenandoah Valley, which accounts for more than a third of all agricultural sales in Virginia. Driving the Cooperative’s decision to expand were surging out-of-state demand for their custom feed blends, as well as a constant focus on keeping feed costs low for its members through ongoing improvements in operational efficiencies. These efficiencies will be further bolstered by the Cooperative’s installation of an on-site solar energy system capable of supplying low-cost, green energy for up to 90 percent of the mill’s needs. This project will benefit both Virginia grain producers, as well as the thousands of farmers across Virginia and beyond who rely on Rockingham Cooperative’s quality feed products and competitive prices.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Rockingham County and Rockingham Cooperative to secure this project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $100,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which Rockingham County will match with local funds.
State News
May 2022 General Fund revenues remain strong for Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that revenue collections for the Commonwealth’s general fund remained strong, rising 9.9 percent in May compared with May of last year. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections have risen 17.8 percent.
“This report confirms that the time is now to deliver meaningful tax cuts to Virginia families who are getting crushed by five-dollar gas and record-high inflation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “While Virginia was nearly last place in recovering from the pandemic, my administration remains laser-focused on job creation, and I’m so pleased we’re now in the top third among states for job growth this year, adding more than 60,000 jobs since the beginning of my administration. We still have much more work to do but I’m encouraged by our growing labor force, increasing wages, and the fundamental strength in Virginia’s economy.”
“Because of last year’s federal tax filing deadline that moved from April to May in 2021, we have to consider April and May collections together when compared to last year,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “On a combined basis, April and May revenues in 2022 grew 27.3 percent versus the same period last year, reflecting better than expected final income tax payments and lower than expected individual income tax refunds. Growth in payroll withholding and sales tax collections also showed strong year-over-year gains for the month, indicative of continuing employment and wage growth in Virginia.”
For the month, payroll withholding increased by 12.9 percent. A strong labor market, which has produced 61,000 jobs in the three months since January, drove growth in payroll withholding. There were 113,000 more Virginians employed in April 2022 than there were in April 2021, an increase of 2.7 percent year-over-year. Although recent trends are encouraging, Virginia has yet to recover more than 151,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic (now at 96.5 percent of pre-pandemic levels) while our key competitor states have all exceeded pre-pandemic employment levels. While the Commonwealth underperformed the nation in jobs recovered since the pandemic, ranking 47th overall, momentum is building and Virginia ranked 16th among the states in employment growth for the first four months of 2022.
The full May 2022 revenue report is available here.
Wind: 2mph SSE
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 0
77/57°F
86/63°F