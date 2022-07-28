Governor Glenn Youngkin declares State of Emergency in response to flooding in Southwest Virginia

On July 25, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin officially welcomed Walmart as a Certified Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer at a special National Hire a Veteran Day ceremony and presentation at the Walmart Supercenter at 11400 West Broad Street in Glen Allen.

The Governor was joined by Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Commissioner of Veterans Services Daniel Gade, and representatives of Walmart to announce the retailer’s commitment to hiring Virginia veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses as a V3 program partner.

“Our Commonwealth is home to more than 700,000 men and women who have served in our armed forces and more than 150,000 active duty, Reserve, and National Guard members. This makes it vitally important to bring attention to the importance of National Hire a Veteran Day and to partners like Walmart and hundreds of other employers – large and small – to ensure this valuable pipeline of skilled and talented people stay in Virginia” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Walmart has shown its dedication to hiring these veterans at its 149 retail locations and six distribution centers throughout our state and today, strengthens its commitment by becoming a Certified Partner Employer in our Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program. My administration is reimagining the way we provide veteran benefits, we have relieved veterans of unnecessary taxing on their retirement pay, and we are focused on creating further employment opportunities. Hiring Virginia Veterans is not only the right thing to do – it is the smart thing to do.”

“Since its creation in 2013, the Department of Veterans Services’ V3 Program has trained and certified more than 2,000 Virginia businesses and other employers on how to best recruit, hire and retain Virginia Veterans in their workforces. The program has resulted in over 96,000 veteran hires,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw. “With more than 46,000 sales associates statewide and their own corporate “Find A Future” national program dedicated to hiring veterans and military spouses, we are exceptionally pleased to have Walmart partner with our V3 program.”

“Walmart is proud to partner with the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program to provide opportunities for veterans and military spouses to learn and grow,” said Brynt Parmeter, Walmart’s Senior Director of Military Programs. “Our partnership will help advance the economic opportunity and well-being of our veterans, building on our focus to help them achieve their goals in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.”

The program also included introductions and remarks from Walmart Regional Senior People Director and veteran Kirsten Frey and Baron Dixon, a veteran and Asset Protection Operations Lead.

“Welcoming Walmart as a Certified Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer is especially meaningful on this National Hire a Veteran Day,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade. “One of our most important missions at DVS is to assure that our Virginia veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find successful employment in our civilian workforce. This is one reason Virginia continues to be recognized nationally as the #1 state for military veterans and retirees. Virginia is for veterans.”

About National Hire a Veteran Day

Established in 2017, the purpose of National Hire a Veteran Day is to serve as a call to action for employers to hire veterans and for veterans to apply for civilian positions upon transition from the armed forces.

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program

More than 2,000 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are committed partners of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 96,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2013. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining Virginia veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com or www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.