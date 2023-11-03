State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Prevent Student Overdoses and Require Prompt Parental Notification
In response to nine student overdoses at a Loudoun County high school just last month, Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued Executive Order Twenty-Eight. While the Loudoun County Public School division reportedly waited more than twenty days to notify parents of the overdose incidents, Governor Youngkin is taking immediate action to enhance prompt parental notification. The order directs the Virginia Department of Education to issue guidance ensuring school divisions notify all parents of school-connected overdoses within 24 hours, work closely with law enforcement to prevent overdoses and enhance student education about the dangers of abusing drugs.
“Parents have a right to know what’s going on in their child’s lives, especially in schools. Overdoses that occur on school grounds or are connected to the school must lead to an immediate parental notification,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “School administrators’ first instinct when there is a problem cannot be to delay relevant information on critical children’s health and safety matters – it must be passed on to parents immediately. Opioid overdoses have claimed the lives of far too many Virginians, devastating families and communities across the Commonwealth, and we must continue to combat opioid abuse and overdoses with action and transparency.”
The Governor’s executive order instructs Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Department of Education to notify parents within twenty-four hours of a student overdose that has occurred within a school system. The order instructs the issuance of new guidance in coordination with law enforcement to prevent student overdoses and address the scourge of fentanyl on Virginia’s families and communities.
Acknowledging that transparency and community understanding of available resources are essential to ensuring the well-being of young Virginians, the order instructs the issuance of information to local school divisions and parents about drug education and prevention programs for students. The One Pill Can Kill campaign led by the First Lady of Virginia and the Attorney General, along with the Attorney General’s Virginia Rules program, will develop critical decision-making skills in Virginia’s children and help generate conversations around the dangers of counterfeit drugs and fentanyl.
On his first day in office, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Order Number 2 to reaffirm the fundamental rights of parents in the upbringing, education, and care of their children. In May 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order Number Twenty-Six to strengthen Virginia’s interdiction and response to the ongoing fentanyl and opioid crisis.
The Governor continues to address the ongoing behavioral health crisis with his transformational Right Help, Right Now plan to support individuals in crisis. In June, Governor Youngkin signed 24 bills into law, delivering on his promise to deliver.
Madison County Wildfire Expands to 425 Acres Near Shenandoah National Park
A wildfire that began a week ago on 20 acres in central Virginia’s Madison County has expanded to 425 acres near Shenandoah National Park and is expected to grow while firefighters construct a broader containment line to stop the blaze’s spread.
“The objective is to burn out the fuel (leaves, fallen trees, branches, etc.) between the fire lines,” said Virginia Department of Forestry spokesperson Greg Bilyeu in an email. “While this approach results in a larger fire in the short term, implementing this strategy will help us achieve our objective of providing firefighter and public safety while protecting homes and other critical infrastructure.”
To date, no structures have been damaged by what the agency calls the Quaker Run Fire after a nearby roadway. The forestry agency says the property is privately owned and lies near the Rapidan Wildlife Management Area and the Shenandoah National Park.
Bilyeu said officials haven’t figured out the cause of the conflagration yet. While an investigation is underway, he said the department’s first priority is managing and halting the fire. As of Monday afternoon, the Department of Forestry estimated it was 35% contained.
Firefighters are in the process of digging a containment line — a perimeter that deprives a fire of any fuel source, stopping it from progressing any farther — around 650 acres surrounding the wildfire.
“This fire will quickly run out of fuel when it reaches the firelines crews are creating that will prevent its progress past the 650-acre containment area,” said VDOF Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller in a release issued Saturday when the fire had expanded to cover 390 acres. “As long as weather conditions don’t shift, we anticipate this fire will be fully contained within the next few days.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor operated by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Madison County is currently experiencing abnormal dryness and, in the western part of the county, severe drought.
“Dry conditions, lower humidity, and higher winds definitely assist conditions for wildfires,” Bilyeu said. However, he continued, “The terrain in this location is the main challenge.”
The Department of Forestry has described the area where the fire is burning as both “steep and difficult to access.”
Bilyeu said the Quaker Run Fire, occurring during Virginia’s fall fire season, is “somewhat average for this time of year” because of the availability of dead leaves and dry grasses and the tendency of people to burn yard debris in the fall.
While he emphasized that officials have not yet determined the cause of the blaze, he noted that “escaped burning debris is the leading cause of wildfires in Virginia.”
“With a few precautions, folks can dramatically reduce the chances of a fire escaping their control,” he said. “Also — before burning, everyone should make sure to check with local officials for burning-related ordinances or burn bans.”
In 2016, the Rocky Mount Fire in Shenandoah National Park burned more than 10,000 acres, becoming what officials called the second-largest fire in park history. In 2011, a lightning strike ignited a fire in the Great Dismal Swamp in southern Virginia that burned for 111 days. On Monday, the Virginia Department of Forestry’s public fire response map listed several other blazes around the state, including a 100-acre fire on Parrott River Road in Pulaski County and another 100-acre fire in Buchanan County.
The Virginia Department of Forestry reports that every year, the state sees an average of 700 fires affecting just under 9,500 acres.
“Each year in Virginia, more than 60 homes and other structures are damaged or destroyed by wildland fire, although agency suppression efforts are credited with directly protecting more than 460 homes and 280 other structures, collectively worth more than 60 million dollars,” the department states on its website.
Virginia’s fall fire season, one of two times the year when the risk of fire is highest, runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30. During this period, fallen leaves and dead vegetation provide fuel for flames, while winds and variably warm temperatures can help them spread.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Federal Judge Denies Aattempt to Block Virginia’s Toughened Hemp Law
A federal judge in Northern Virginia rejected an effort to block a new Virginia law imposing stricter limits on hemp products that contain intoxicating amounts of THC.
The initial opinion issued Monday denied a group of hemp businesses’ request for an injunction that would have prevented state officials from enforcing the law, meaning the new rules remain in place as the lawsuit progresses.
The controversial bill approved earlier this year was aimed at cracking down on edibles and other products containing delta-8, a hemp-derived marijuana alternative that had become widely available in smoke shops across Virginia. The law came with stiff fines for retail businesses that continue to sell products that exceed total THC limits covering both natural and synthetic forms of the compound that gets cannabis users high.
U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema indicated she was unconvinced by arguments Virginia had overstepped its authority to regulate hemp in a way that conflicted with federal law and interfered with interstate commerce.
“On this record, defendants have demonstrated that delta-8 THC is a credible threat to the Virginia population, and there is a strong public interest in protecting the citizens of the commonwealth from substances like delta-8, including a vulnerable population, such as children, from hospitalizations and poisonings,” Brinkema wrote in a 27-page opinion. “The decision to advance that interest was done by the elected policymakers of Virginia, and this court must defer to those political and social welfare judgments.”
The ruling doesn’t end the lawsuit entirely, but it signals the hemp industry is facing an uphill battle as it tries to fight the new law.
The businesses that brought the suit are Northern Virginia Hemp and Agriculture, a retailer that says it lost 90% of its sales due to the new law, and a North Carolina-based company, Franny’s Farmacy, that says it’s now prohibited from shipping its products into or through Virginia. Rose Lane, a private citizen who says the law has blocked her from acquiring delta-8 to ease her arthritis, is also a plaintiff in the case.
The lawsuit attacked the hemp law from several angles, arguing broadly that because the federal government legalized industrial hemp in 2018, Virginia had effectively overruled federal law by banning certain hemp products.
Brinkema disagreed, concluding that federal hemp laws aren’t so sweeping that they prevent states from taking stricter or more specific action to regulate or restrict some forms of hemp.
“If Congress chooses to make a substance — here, industrial hemp as defined by its delta-9 THC level — legal at the federal level with respect to the Controlled Substances Act, that does not mean that Congress has mandated that the substance must be legal in every state,” Brinkema wrote. “Nor does it mean that Congress has mandated that any product that simply includes industrial hemp as one ingredient or derivative among many must be legalized by every state legislature.”
The judge was also unswayed by claims dealing with interstate commerce, pointing out that Virginia law still allows hemp businesses to “transport federally compliant hemp products through Virginia.” She said Franny’s Farmacy’s claims were partly hypothetical because the company “has not alleged that any of its shippers have actually had to detour around Virginia.”
Though some may question a law that “threatens to disrupt the existing practices of hemp industry participants,” Brinkema wrote, hemp businesses are free to adhere to the new rules, buy “raw product” from outside Virginia to continue to make delta-8 or “withdraw from Virginia’s market entirely.”
When the new law took effect July 1, some hemp retailers began getting hit with six-figure fines to force them to comply with the new rules.
Representatives for the businesses that filed the legal challenge did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning.
This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Abortion Battle Could Come Down to How Voters Feel About the Word ‘Ban’
During Virginia’s 2021 election, former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe warned that Texas’ push to ban almost all abortions could spread across the country unless states took action to protect abortion rights.
That note of alarm two years ago didn’t resonate with voters as much as McAuliffe wanted. He lost to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who mockingly said McAuliffe was running to be an “abortion governor” instead of a “jobs governor.”
But one big part of McAuliffe’s prediction came true. As he said it might, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, clearing the way for states to pass sweeping abortion bans and infusing Virginia’s abortion debate with new energy and significance. Since the fall of Roe, Youngkin has marched with anti-abortion activists in Richmond and rallied the Virginia GOP behind a proposal to restrict abortion access after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Youngkin vows to ‘protect life’ as Supreme Court overturns right to abortion
With control of the Virginia General Assembly up for grabs next month, that changed political dynamic has Democrats hoping voters want to punish Republicans over the rollback of abortion access that would arrive in Virginia if Youngkin’s party wins majorities in the state Senate and the House of Delegates.
The key difference between 2021 and 2023, according to Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, is that the loss of the constitutional right to abortion is no longer a hypothetical concern. No matter how hard Republicans try to finesse their way out of an unpopular position, she said, abortion rights supporters are “fired up” to cast their ballots accordingly.
“People will see that a ban is a ban,” Lockhart said. “And that politicians can’t run away from their decades of anti-abortion votes.”
A strong Democratic performance on Nov. 7, when all 140 Virginia General Assembly seats are on the ballot, would end the GOP’s dream of completing a Youngkin-led revival of conservative power in a state that’s gone blue in every presidential election since 2008. Republicans winning full control would likely boost Youngkin’s profile as a rising Republican leader charting a new path through some of his party’s toughest political branding problems.
Both the Virginia Senate, where Democrats have a 22-18 majority, and the House, where Republicans had a 52-48 majority prior to a wave of post-session resignations, are closely divided enough that both parties have realistic shots at winning one or both chambers. In light of that highly competitive atmosphere, Virginia’s abortion-centered election cycle has drawn national attention as the next test of how long the string of post-Roe special election wins for Democrats around the country will continue.
On a recent press call organized by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, Democratic strategist Tom Bonier said Virginia’s early voting data shows strong engagement by Democratic voters, but all signs point to a “very close election.”
“Since Dobbs, we’ve seen this Democratic overperformance that’s been fairly consistent,” Bonier said, referring to last summer’s Supreme Court decision that scrapped the Roe precedent and empowered red states to pass strict abortion bans.
‘What they’re selling is not true’
Republicans, who have the newfound advantage of a decently popular governor raising millions to support their statehouse candidates, aren’t exactly ducking the abortion fight. They’re arguing aggressively that a 15-week cutoff — with exceptions for cases of rape and incest and to protect the life of the mother — is a middle-ground position closer to the laws in many socially liberal European countries than it is to the draconian proposal portrayed in Democratic ads.
Youngkin and his allies hope their abortion messaging, which the governor’s PAC is pushing in a $1.4 million ad campaign, can mute the swing-district backlash and prevent the 15-week proposal from becoming a dealbreaker for voters also concerned about the economy, crime, and other issues more favorable for their party.
“There’s a reason why this is the only note they’re hitting,” House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said of the barrage of Democratic ads on abortion. “But they keep having to run up against the fact that what they’re selling is not true.”
For weeks, Republican operatives have cried foul over Democratic ads they say attempt to mislead voters into believing Virginia Republicans are pushing for a complete abortion ban with no exceptions.
In one example from a competitive Senate race in the Fredericksburg area, Democratic candidate Joel Griffin ran an ad accusing Del. Tara Durant, R-Fredericksburg, of backing an abortion ban without exceptions that would “force a 10-year-old rape victim to carry to term.” Durant, who says she supports a rape exception, called the ad “brazen fearmongering” and noted the Griffin campaign’s citation for its claim was a Facebook post in which she praised the fall of Roe as “a great day for life” but said nothing about child rape victims.
Abortion rights supporters say there’s good reason to be distrustful of the GOP’s newly moderate tone on abortion, given the numerous examples of staunchly anti-abortion comments Republican figures have made in more unguarded moments.
“We’ve seen across the South and across the country what happens when Republicans get a majority. They don’t just institute a ban; they become more punitive over time,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who’s trying to flip a key GOP-held district represented by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico. “Maybe it starts at 15 weeks and becomes six weeks.”
After a GOP rally in battleground Henrico County this week, Youngkin said he’s been specific about what he and his party will support and thinks people are “ready to move on and talk about topics besides abortion.”
“They are all about no limits,” Youngkin said of the Democratic Party. “We are for reasonable limits. And we’ve been wholly clear on what we want to do. I think the other side is really trying to sell disinformation.”
Republican leaders have pushed back on claims the 15-week proposal they’re campaigning on might not actually reflect their true position.
“I’ve been asked if I would sign a different bill,” Youngkin said. “No. That’s the bill that I’m going to sign.”
Public polling on abortion in Virginia has consistently shown that most voters don’t support sweeping new restrictions. But when asked specifically about the 15-week proposal, voters are closer to an even split.
For that reason, Virginia’s abortion debate partly comes down to a semantic battle over the poll-tested word “ban.”
Democratic candidates say it’s a perfectly valid term to apply to Youngkin’s proposal, because some abortions that are legal in Virginia today would become illegal if the governor’s bill becomes law. As the last Southern state that hasn’t passed more restrictive abortion laws after Roe was overturned, abortion-rights advocates say any winnowing of access in Virginia will also affect women in nearby states who might consider coming here for procedures no longer available to them at home.
Republicans insist the term “ban” is an inaccurate description of a law that would keep abortion legal during the first four months of pregnancy, when the overwhelming majority of abortions occur while allowing several exceptions beyond that point.
‘A firm law that should not be touched’
Many Democratic candidates in competitive races have said they support keeping the state’s abortion laws as they are and/or enshrining the right to an abortion in the Virginia Constitution.
On the DLCC call, multiple Democratic lawmakers emphasized that they didn’t push for a broad overhaul of Virginia’s abortion laws when they had full control of the statehouse in 2020 and 2021.
“We wrote a firm law that should not be touched,” said Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, who’s trying to hold off a challenge from Republican Danny Diggs, the former sheriff of York County and the city of Poqouson.
Democrats used their period of majority power to repeal some abortion rules like mandatory ultrasounds and waiting periods but didn’t push to lift the ban on third-trimester abortions.
Unlike other states, where activists have led referendum efforts to let voters weigh in on abortion rights, Virginia’s system requires all constitutional amendments to originate with the General Assembly. Once the legislature passes a proposed amendment two years in a row, it goes on the ballot for a final up-or-down vote by regular Virginians.
“Their side’s campaigning on a ban,” said Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, who’s running in a competitive state Senate race in Northern Virginia against Republican Bill Woolf. “Our side is campaigning on a statewide referendum to the people: ‘Do you want to codify the existing protections that we have?’”
The binary choices on offer in both parties’ talking points (ban vs. no ban, limits vs. no limits) gloss over the nuances of Virginia’s existing abortion laws, which already impose a time-based cutoff for routine procedures but allow late-term abortions when doctors determine there’s a compelling medical reason.
Under current law, abortion is largely unrestricted in the first and second trimesters but is only allowed in the third trimester, which starts at about 28 weeks, if three doctors agree continuing the pregnancy poses a serious threat to the woman’s life or health. Starting in the second trimester, abortions must be performed in licensed hospitals. Virginia law also requires patients under 18 to have written consent from an adult family member before an abortion, but judges can waive the consent rule if the minor objects due to abuse or other reasons.
Democrats in several battleground races have accused Republicans of wanting to jail doctors who perform abortions, and abortion-rights supporters say any tightening of the laws could have broader, chilling effects on doctors who may want to err on the side of caution. Performing abortions outside the bounds of Virginia’s current laws — which exist in a section of state code titled “Crimes and Offenses Generally” — is already punishable as a class 4 felony that can come with prison time.
Prosecutions of doctors under Virginia’s existing laws appear rare, but one high-profile case in the early 1980s received extensive media coverage and rose all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In that case, a Northern Virginia physician, Dr. Chris Simopoulos, was prosecuted after a 17-year-old girl who had been more than five months pregnant left an aborted fetus in a motel wastebasket two days after the doctor injected her with a saline solution at his clinic. Despite differing testimony over whether Simopoulos had or hadn’t instructed the teen to deliver the fetus under medical supervision, the doctor was convicted of performing a second-trimester abortion at a clinic instead of a hospital and sentenced to serve 30 days in jail. Both the Supreme Court of Virginia and the U.S. Supreme Court upheld that outcome after Simopoulos challenged the constitutionality of Virginia’s second-trimester rules.
‘This is about who makes decisions’
Democrats have been largely successful in turning the General Assembly races into a referendum on Youngkin’s 15-week proposal without getting into specifics about their counter push to create a state-level constitutional right to abortion.
The constitutional amendment’s backers portray it as a straightforward effort to block future erosion of abortion access in Virginia, but opponents argue it’s written so broadly it could invalidate existing abortion limits that many Democrats say they support.
Like the GOP’s 15-week bill, the Democratic-sponsored amendment has been unable to pass the politically divided General Assembly.
The proposed amendment declares “every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom” and says that right cannot be denied or infringed “unless justified by a compelling state interest and achieved by the least restrictive means that do not infringe an individual’s autonomous decision-making.” The state only has a valid interest in restricting abortion access, the amendment specifies when a law is designed to “ensure the protection of the health of an individual seeking care, consistent with accepted clinical standards of practice and evidence-based medicine.”
56% of Virginia abortions were performed via medication in 2021
During a committee hearing on the amendment earlier this year, Republican lawmakers said the amendment appears to leave no room for the concept of fetal viability. The now-defunct Roe decision only prevented abortion bans until viability, usually defined as beginning around 24 weeks, leaving states free to ban the procedure once a fetus has a significant chance of surviving outside the womb. After viability, the Roe decision said, states have an interest in “the potentiality of human life.”
One of the amendment’s chief sponsors was former state senator turned U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. After the amendment cleared the state Senate on a party-line vote, a Republican-led House committee grilled McClellan on whether the proposal could invalidate laws like the third-trimester ban and parental consent rule.
In her committee testimony, McClellan said third-trimester abortions are rare and typically only occur when something has gone “horribly wrong” with a pregnancy and the question of viability has become moot.
“This is about who makes the decisions. And those decisions should be made by patients and their providers,” McClellan said, repeatedly emphasizing that abortion restrictions could still stand if deemed consistent with medical standards.
When asked again if the amendment would create a right to abortion at any point in pregnancy, McClellan said: “I’m not going to give you a different answer.”
“Well, I know what it sounds like,” replied Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. “It sounds like a yes.”
One high-profile Republican candidate this cycle says Youngkin’s bill doesn’t do enough to accommodate the difficult choices women and healthcare providers have to make when something goes wrong late in pregnancy.
Dunnavant, a practicing OB/GYN running in a Democratic-friendly district that’s made her one of the most imperiled Republicans of the 2023 cycle, has said she can’t support a 15-week ban without an additional exception allowing abortions in cases of severe fetal anomalies that leave no realistic chance of survival. At a recent press conference, Dunnavant said she pressed her own party to include that exception and feels it was a mistake to move forward without it.
“We all are beleaguered and fatigued by the extreme language around abortion,” Dunnavant said, specifying that includes extremism from her own side. “And I think people are worried. I think we need to find a way to go forward together.”
In 2019, Republicans in Virginia and beyond accused Democrats of backing “infanticide” after debate over a failed Democratic bill that would have lifted restrictions on second and third-trimester abortions. In the third trimester, the bill would have allowed one doctor to verify the necessity of an abortion as opposed to three. It also would have lowered the bar for how severe the health threat needs to be to allow a third-trimester abortion.
In the ensuing furor over a video clip of the bill’s sponsor, Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, saying it would allow abortion up until birth if one doctor felt it was necessary, Democrats accused Republicans of recklessly demagoguing the issue despite third-trimester abortions already being legal under certain circumstances.
The 2019 abortion controversy didn’t stop Democrats from winning full control of the General Assembly later that year. But the party didn’t revive the bill in the ensuing two years of Democratic control when they might’ve had the numbers to pass it.
Despite the disappearance of the 2019 bill, Gilbert, the Republican House speaker, said the proposed constitutional amendment could have a similar effect of allowing “abortion at any point without any limitations.”
Gilbert said the fact that he and other conservative lawmakers are supporting a position that doesn’t necessarily align with their personal beliefs or the public’s views in the parts of Virginia they represent “speaks volumes” about the seriousness of their effort to arrive at an abortion policy with broad support.
“Some of our candidates are adamantly pro-life, but they understand that this is where Virginians are, and they have embraced this legislative proposal as a basic framework of where we intend to be,” Gilbert said. “And I have been exceedingly clear that we will not go beyond it as long as I am speaker.”
In a national atmosphere that indicates Republicans are paying a political price over the shock of a conservative Supreme Court eliminating a right that had stood for 50 years, Virginia’s elections could swing on how many voters are buying GOP leaders’ assurances that they’re not interested in forcing the kind of sharp right turn on abortion Virginians would reject.
Asked about Gilbert’s comments, Lockhart, the Virginia Planned Parenthood leader, said the speaker “has voted to restrict abortion access dozens of times.”
“I don’t trust him,” she said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia to Consider Metro’s Funding Request to Address Projected $750 Million Shortfall
As Metro considers ways to address a looming $750 million shortfall and stave off changes to its operations, officials are requesting jurisdictions, including Virginia, review their options to help address the funding deficit that threatens thousands of jobs and various services.
Metro hopes policymakers in the commonwealth will consider adjusting the state law that sets a 3% cap on the growth of Virginia’s annual payment to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Dedicating more funding to Metro and overlooking the demands of other transportation projects, however, concerns some lawmakers and transportation leaders.
The shortfall
Last week, Metro officials made their case to Virginia leaders at the Commonwealth Transportation Board’s work session and joint House and Senate Transportation meeting in Arlington.
“We are obviously trying to avoid the cuts, but to do that, we need the cap [readjusted] and the certainty around funding,” said Randy Clarke, general manager and CEO of Metro, speaking at the Oct. 17 CTB work session.
As the agency faces a loss of COVID-19 relief funding at the end of the fiscal year, Metro officials said the reasons for the expected shortfall include revenue decreases since the COVID-19 pandemic, contractual commitments such as bargaining agreements and increased inflation costs.
In the meantime, Metro is focused on belt-tightening to avoid potential layoffs of about 5,000 employees, hiring freezes, and service cuts; the agency is also considering fare increases. Clarke said Metro is closely managing its operating expenses to help with carryover to the next fiscal year, and it could have a recurring fund of $50 million every year going forward for the next 10 years as part of an earlier initiative to create a savings plan.
“We’ve significantly reduced the …deficit for this year, but some of these are one-year solutions, but I think everyone again is just trying to figure out a more holistic path forward,” Clarke said.
On Oct. 19, Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller told the Mercury at the Governor’s Transportation Conference that region and state transportation leaders are considering Metro’s proposed shortfall. However, after speaking with committee members, it’s unclear which body will take up Metro’s request.
At the Oct. 17 work session, Miller said Metro is an important system and has been on “good footing” compared to previous years marked by management issues. Still, the agreement between the jurisdictions, and the millions of dollars each is being asked to contribute to Metro, is a difficult matter.
“Whether the number is 750 or whether it’s 500, or whether it’s 350, on an annual basis, [it] is going to be a choker for the folks that got to come up with the money,” Miller said.
3% cap
Clarke said Metro needs some clarity on what funding adjustments Virginia can make to address the expected deficit, ideally by December. To help address the $750 million shortfall, Metro officials are proposing Maryland and Virginia adjust their 3% cap on the growth of their annual payments to WMATA, which would require a one-time adjustment for fiscal year 2025.
However, in Virginia, any changes to the state law could be a lengthy process.
“Virginia, Maryland and the District all have different calendars and the timing and some of the things that the general manager and his team will have to enact or put in place [makes for] a very complicated situation that we’ll have to work through,” said Paul Smedberg, chair of the Metro Board of Directors.
In 2018, Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and WMATA partnered to address the agency’s financial issues operating transit services in the D.C. metropolitan area, primarily in Northern Virginia. The three jurisdictions established a dedicated funding source for the transit agency to help address any maintenance issues. The Virginia General Assembly then created the WMATA Capital Fund to uphold its portion of the agreement.
The state appropriates the funds to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, transferring them to WMATA for capital projects and operating assistance. In 2022, Virginia contributed $200.8 million to WMATA, according to the Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
Under the state law, if WMATA’s budget increases the commonwealth’s payments by more than 3% in any given year, state code directs the Commonwealth Transportation Board to withhold 35% of funding for capital and operating assistance.
However, at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Metro provided jurisdictions including Virginia a credit of $196 million. Metro provided the credit because jurisdictions’ funding was unclear until they received the second round of federal pandemic relief money.
Clarke said if the credit were compounded, it would be worth $690 million to date.
“You could actually argue that without the credit, we would actually have a more or less balanced budget this year,” Clarke said. “That doesn’t mean we wouldn’t have a next year of significant funding issue, but that’s how large that credit is, especially when you add in the compounding.”
Virginia legislators’ funding concerns
Lawmakers at the Oct. 19 Joint House and Senate Transportation Committee meeting expressed concern about the potential impacts of the shortfall, while others didn’t want their colleagues to lose sight of other priorities such as road and multimodal projects in the commonwealth.
Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, said lawmakers must fund and maintain the rest of Virginia’s transportation network.
“We have to acknowledge the needs of Metro and the needs of the transportation surface movers in this region of the state, nor can we allow [it] to take away from all the needs of all the rest of the state,” Austin said. “We have a problem with revenue. Our transportation needs far exceed our ability and this is a huge need.”
Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, added that when the agreement was created between the jurisdictions it was because of trust issues with the transit agency and its management of operations. However, she applauded Clark’s work since joining the agency last July.
Still, Watts said, “We cannot, as we move forward, take all of the importance of Metro and say that it overrides this region’s total transportation needs.”
Sens. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, and Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, said Metro has had a major impact on the environment and business communities in their districts. According to Metro, 70% of jobs and 60% of the region’s population are within a half-mile of a transit stop.
Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, said policymakers must work as “diligently” as possible to restore things for Metro next fiscal year.
“When you start talking about the 3% cap not being adjusted, when you start talking about the possible layoffs, possible reductions in budget that require reduced services because you do have to be a balanced budget, you’re talking about the beginning of the death spiral for an agency that is critical to this commonwealth’s economy, [and] critical to Northern Virginia because COVID has changed everything,” Marsden said.
On Oct. 17, Miller told Metro officials he was also concerned with the agency’s overdue safety needs, totaling approximately $4.5 billion.
Clarke said Metro’s structures, tracks and power cabling are in good condition, but the agency is concerned that using its capital for operations will delay the roll out of the 8000 series rail cars and keep the 3000 series railcars in service longer. Clarke said the 3000 series rail cars have already reached the maximum life of a railcar, around 35-40 years.
Safety commission approves Metro plan to put more trains in service
Clarke said he doesn’t believe the agency will ever have zero dollars worth of overdue safety needs because Metro is constantly working on its safety plan.
Still, he said, “We got to keep that number low because that number means a state of good repair, which means reliability, which means, ultimately, a safe system.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares Files Lawsuit Against Meta for Harming Youth Mental Health Through its Social Media Platforms
Attorney General Jason Miyares and 41 other attorneys general throughout the country sued Meta in federal and state courts, alleging that the company knowingly designed and deployed harmful features on Instagram and its other social media platforms that are purposefully addictive for children and teens. At the same time, Meta falsely assured the public that these features are safe and suitable for young users.
The attorneys general assert that Meta’s business practices violate state consumer protection laws and the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). These practices have harmed and continue to harm the physical and mental health of children and teens and have fueled what the U.S. Surgeon General has deemed a “youth mental health crisis,” which has ended lives, devastated families, and damaged the potential of a generation of young people.
“We have a mental health crisis in our country. Everywhere I go – from Loudoun to Lee – Virginians agree that social media presents a new and unique danger to our children. Users know that platforms like Instagram are addicting – especially to children. It’s obvious. But this addictive nature goes beyond just distracting our youth. It’s harmful, has real-world implications, and Meta has been flat-out disingenuous to the American people,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “This lawsuit is about holding big corporations that prioritize financial gain over our children’s wellbeing accountable.”
The federal complaint, joined by 33 states and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Meta knew of the harmful impact of its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, on young people. Instead of taking steps to mitigate these harms, it misled the public about the harms associated with the use of its platform, concealing the extent of the psychological and health harms suffered by young users addicted to the use of its platforms. The complaint further alleges that Meta knew that young users, including those under 13, were active on the platforms and knowingly collected data from these users without parental consent. It targeted these young users, noting, as a 2021 Wall Street Journal article reported, that such a user base was “valuable but untapped.”
While much of the complaint relies on confidential material that is not yet available to the public, publicly available sources, including those previously released by former Meta employees, detail that Meta profited by purposely making its platforms addictive to children and teens. Its platform algorithms push users into descending “rabbit holes” in an effort to maximize engagement. Features like infinite scroll and near-constant alerts were created with the express goal of hooking young users. These manipulative tactics continually lure children and teens back onto the platform. As Aza Raskin, the original developer of the infinite scroll concept, noted to the BBC about the feature’s addictive qualities: “If you don’t give your brain time to catch up with your impulses, . . . you just keep scrolling.”
Meta knew these addictive features harmed young people’s physical and mental health, including undermining their ability to get adequate sleep, but did not disclose the harm nor did they make meaningful changes to minimize the harm. Instead, they claimed their platforms were safe for young users.
These choices, the complaint alleges, violate state consumer protection laws and COPPA. The federal complaint seeks injunctive and monetary relief to rectify the harms caused by these platforms.
In parallel complaints filed in state courts today, eight states have made similar allegations.
States joining the federal lawsuit are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Florida is filing its federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
The District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont are filing lawsuits in their own state courts.
College Students Hope to Boost Registration and Turnout This Election
New voter registration has slowed for this election compared to the last time all 140 General Assembly seats were on the ballot in 2019. The upcoming election is considered high stakes for many reasons, and college students are working to get out the vote.
About two-thirds as many new voters registered this September versus four years ago, according to an analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project. But, the overall number of registered voters is higher.
Virginia is one of a few states that has an election every year. The governor and state legislature are elected in years outside of federal races.
Voter registration often drops “slightly” in odd-numbered years because there is historically less interest in state legislature races, according to J. Miles Coleman, associate editor for Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a newsletter run by the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
There is concern that low voter registration could indicate low voter turnout, which usually dips anyhow in statehouse elections because of the number of races with no challenger. What will help ensure a victory for either party is a high turnout in competitive districts.
This will be the first full General Assembly election after redistricting. The new maps ushered in a bunch of retirements, and there are a lot of first-time candidates on the ballot.
More voters (42.4%) turned out in 2019 than had been seen in decades for a statehouse election. Higher turnout was part of an overall trend seen after the election of former President Donald Trump.
Young voters
Younger voters have been credited in the past for driving turnout and Democratic victories, especially in federal races. Voter turnout rates at Virginia college precincts and among millennials increased in 2019, according to a previous Capital News Service analysis of voter precinct results. Democrats clinched majority wins in the state House and Senate.
Coleman pointed to a 2017 Virginia House race that was so close the victor’s name was drawn from a bowl, along with a 2020 Iowa race decided by six votes. Votes do matter, he said, and it has been getting easier to vote in the past few years.
“Young people definitely have a lot going on, but these are critical decisions that are going to be made in Virginia based on whatever happens this election,” Coleman said. “So, I would just say not to get complacent.”
Alex Keena holds a doctorate in political science and is an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. He researches political representation.
“Voter registration doesn’t favor one party or another,” Keena said. “But when you see lower registration, that’s concerning.”
High registration and engagement usually mean younger people are showing up, according to Keena.
“Young people have their own issues that they care about,” Keena said. “It doesn’t necessarily give Republicans or Democrats an advantage, but it certainly does dictate the type of priorities and who gets elected.”
Republicans hold the governor’s mansion and a House majority, while Democrats have a Senate majority.
If Democrats win the General Assembly, they would be in a stronger position to negotiate the annual budget and pass legislation on issues like gun control and codifying the right to abortion. If Republicans gain control, Gov. Glenn Youngkin would have an easier time passing legislation to limit abortion access and institute corporate tax cuts, according to Keena.
A solid Republican victory in Virginia could also bode well for Republicans gaining control of the White House or Congress, according to Keena.
“On the flip side, if Democrats just come out and trounce the Republicans and sweep these elections, then that’s probably bad for Republicans,” he said.
Barriers to voting
Despite recent reforms that make it easier to vote, including a 45-day early voting period and same-day registration, college-age voters still have some logistical and personal barriers to voting.
Aria Lovelace is a VCU junior studying journalism and international relations. She is currently enrolled in the honors course VCU Votes, where students work to increase voter registration and participation.
Younger people don’t always show up at the polls because they don’t know how to vote, think they’re too young, or that life is too busy, according to Lovelace.
“That’s just not true,” Lovelace said. “You don’t have to be an expert to be a voter. You get to be a voter because you’re an American citizen, and you’re 18.”
The course is a nonpartisan student voter engagement initiative that began in 2012 to increase voter registration on campus. VCU Votes has registered over 15,000 students to vote since then and also helped drive turnout, according to the university.
“Future of our country”
The College Republicans at Virginia Tech are tabling weekly to reach and register voters, according to chapter chair Ashley Covitz. There are a lot of important local races also on the ballot, Covitz pointed out. The group has focused on “school board, town council, constitutional offices, and delegates” in Montgomery County and Blacksburg.
“With the amount of information spread through technology (i.e., social media), engaging can easily make or break a campaign,” Covitz stated over email. “Young voters are the future of our country.”
Conner Eppley is a junior studying political science who is enrolled in VCU Votes.
“There’s too much on the line not to vote,” Eppley said. “ I know that the state legislature is going to have way more of an impact on my life than the federal government, so it’s important to turn out this time.”
Virginia has a sizable, diverse population, along with rural and urban communities. For these reasons, Virginia is often considered a bellwether state, according to Eppley.
“It’s going to signal to voters across the country what, where we’re kind of headed politically,” Eppley said. “Presidential candidates from both sides should be tuning in to see how the election goes in Virginia.”
Voting information
Early voting has begun in Virginia. The last day to officially register to vote is Oct. 16, but voters can also register the day they vote and submit a provisional ballot.
A mail-in ballot must be requested by Oct. 27 and postmarked on or before Election Day. It must be received by the general registrar’s office by noon on Friday, Nov. 10. The last day to early vote in person is Saturday, Nov. 4. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Voters can check registration and polling information on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Jimmy Sidney
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture.
