Governor Glenn Youngkin opens applications for the Commission to Prevent Human Trafficking and Survivor Support
RICHMOND, VA— On February 15, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his administration is seeking applications for individuals to participate in the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support.
“My administration is committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking in Virginia, which is why I signed Executive Order Number Seven to establish this Commission on my first day in office. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations from the Commission as we work to make Virginia safer,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“We need dedicated people within their field of expertise to lend a shoulder to the wheel to help stop the repeated crimes of commercial sexual exploitation. Be part of a team that will make a difference with the development of strategies of holding perpetrators accountable under the rule of law by applying to be on the Commission. There will be no tolerance in the Commonwealth for those who participate in any form of human trafficking,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier.
About the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support
The Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support was created as an advisory commission within the Office of the Governor. The purpose of this commission is to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance prevention education in the Commonwealth. The Commission will make recommendations to the Governor and General Assembly with the goal of identifying ways to prevent human trafficking and increase support to survivors in the Commonwealth.
Governor Youngkin signs first bill supporting dairy farmers
RICHMOND, VA – On February 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed his first piece of legislation into law in a small ceremony in the Capitol. H.B. 828, introduced by Delegate Tony Wilt, supports dairy producers in the Commonwealth by streamlining requirements to participate in a federal program.
“Agriculture is Virginia’s number one industry and plays a critical role in Virginia’s economic growth. Therefore, it is not lost on me that the first bill I signed assists Virginia’s dairy farmers. Virginia’s farmers can count on me to advance our economy and provide job growth opportunities in all corners of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“Since 2017, Virginia has seen a 35% decline in the number of dairy producers yet the dairy industry continues to generate over $9 billion annually in economic activity. This legislation will bring much-needed relief to Virginia dairy farmers as they continue modeling excellent stewardship while providing for their families and supporting our communities,” said Secretary of Agriculture Matt Lohr.
The bill makes adjustments to the Dairy Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program due to a significant delay in the passage of the Federal Farm Bill last fall. In the current code, the state premium assistance program closed on Feb. 1, well before the close date for the federal program. The bill contains an emergency clause so that upon the Governor’s signature, the state program will reopen for applicants through May 15.
Governor Youngkin encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated
On February 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin released a public service announcement with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated as part of his COVID-19 Action Plan. While Governor Youngkin does not believe in mandating the vaccine, he believes it’s a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.
“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can ensure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”
“Vaccines work, and we applaud Governor Youngkin for sharing these very important messages. Most of the people hospitalized with COVID-19, especially those experiencing severe symptoms, are unvaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It could save your life,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH.
Governor Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan includes re-prioritizing resources toward vaccine education and outreach, including expanded efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities. The plan also includes efforts to host additional COVID-19 vaccine events across the state and increase the number of mobile vaccine units that serve rural communities. Currently, there are approximately 1400 vaccine events across the Commonwealth.
Virginians who are unvaccinated remain at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19. VDH recommends individuals who are 12 and older receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Local Health Departments sponsor vaccine events every week in communities across Virginia, while VDH also has a mobile unit program taking the COVID-19 vaccine to areas where access is challenging. Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) also have been open in nine locations in Virginia since October.
Statewide, 90 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 80 percent of adults fully vaccinated. Statewide, 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but in many areas of Southwest Virginia, the percentage is less than 60 percent.
To find a vaccine event near you, contact or check the website of your local health department; to schedule a vaccine appointment at a CVC, pharmacy, or other location, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome at the CVCs, but appointments are encouraged.
Virginia releases January 2022 revenue report
On February 11, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that January General Fund revenues increased 21.9 percent from the previous January. January is a significant month for revenue collections. Besides the normal monthly payroll withholding and sales tax collections, estimated payments from individuals are due. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 15.4 percent through the end of the month, ahead of the forecasted 4.2 percent growth.
“The continued growth in state government revenue shows once again that hardworking Virginians are being overtaxed,” said Governor Youngkin. “With this report, and as the General Assembly continues its work this session, it is clear we must deliver meaningful tax relief for Virginia families. We can do that while also providing a record investment in public education and fully funding our law enforcement heroes.”
Governor Youngkin added, “It is time to start growing jobs and preparing a workforce to take them. What we cannot do, however, is continue to conflate record revenue with economic success for Virginians. I am concerned about lagging job growth and record low labor participation, particularly at a time when we want to get people back to work.”
“For the first seven months of the fiscal year, collections have been significantly better than expected – especially in individual estimated payments, sales/use taxes, and payroll withholding,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “Collections of payroll withholding taxes grew 17.5 percent for the month. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting December sales, rose 19.9 percent in January.”
The combined December and January receipts, representing the bulk of the holiday shopping season, were 18.3 percent above the same period last year. Also, December and January are significant months for collections of non-withholding and receipts can be distorted by the timing of payments. Taxpayers had until January 18th to submit their fourth estimated payment for the tax year 2021 and some of these payments are received in December. Receipts of non-withholding for the two-month period of January-December increased 27.2 percent from last year. Collections of corporate income taxes were $61.5 million in January, compared with receipts of $49.3 million in January of last year.
Year-to-date, withholding collections grew 11.4 percent ahead of the same period last year and above the annual estimate of 5.9 percent growth. On a year-to-date basis, sales tax collections have risen 15.7 percent, well ahead of the annual estimate of a 6.3 percent increase. Non-withholding collections for the first seven months of the fiscal year grew 8.1 percent, ahead of the annual estimate of a slight decline.
The full January 2022 revenue report is available here.
Governor Youngkin statement on bipartisan vote to empower parents with passage of Senate Bill 739
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today released the following statement following the Senate of Virginia’s final passage of bill SB739, introduced by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, which keeps schools open five days a week for in-person instruction and provides a parental opt-out from school mask mandates:
“Kids across the Commonwealth win with this bipartisan vote today. Parents are now empowered to decide whether their children should wear a mask in schools. I promised that as governor, Virginia would move forward with an agenda that empowers parents on the upbringing, education, and care of their own children. I am proud to continue to deliver on that promise. This vote also shows that school boards who are attacking their own students are stunningly detached from reality. It’s time to put kids first and get back to normal,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Youngkin statement on Senate Passage of Bill 656
RICHMOND, VA – On February 9, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement after the passage of Senate Bill 656, introduced by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, on a vote of 20-18. The bill requires the Department of Education to develop model policies for school districts to and make available to each school board model policies for ensuring parental notification of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content.
“Today, the Senate moved forward on a bill that reaffirmed parental rights. Since the very beginning, I have advocated to give parents a voice and a say on whether their children can receive alternative reading materials because Parents Matter. The passage of this bill, signals to schools that parents will not be silenced. Notifying parents is just commonsense, and I look forward to signing it when it reaches my desk,” said Governor Youngkin.
Proposed Senate bill expands pay bump to other K-12 school personnel
A Virginia senator wants to ensure K-12 educators and other school personnel earn competitive salaries.
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, introduced Senate Bill 157, which advanced out of the Education and Health Committee and was sent to the Finance and Appropriations committee.
Social workers, nurses, and other school personnel would see their pay increase as well, not just teachers, according to the bill. State law already requires a biennial review and increase of teacher pay, starting in 2023 and ending in 2028. That pay increase also requires some funding from local school boards.
The bill would require Virginia salaries to be at or above the national average, which is currently $63,645 for teachers according to a Business.org report using data from the National Center for Educational Statistics.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam stated in a December press release that his proposed budget includes pay raises that would raise a teacher’s salary above the national average when combined with local funds. Gov. Glenn Youngkin also agreed that teachers should be paid “as the professionals they are.”
“When it comes to the education budget, I’ve heard consistent bipartisan agreement from all of you that the budget you’ll pass, and that I’ll sign will reflect a record investment in education including a significant boost in teacher pay,” Youngkin stated in January.
Teachers in Virginia made approximately 10% less than the state average salary during the 2019–2020 school year. Virginia ranks last out of all states when comparing teacher salary to the state average salary according to the Business.org report.
Teaching vacancies increased by nearly 62% from 2018 to 2021. That resulted in an increase from 877 vacant positions to 1,420, according to an article published by Virginia Mercury.
Hashmi worked in higher education for over two decades and saw the need for K-12 personnel to be better compensated. She recalled seeing one of her daughter’s middle school teachers working in a grocery store in the evening.
“We have folks who are working so hard, and yet we are not paying them enough so that they can comfortably live on one salary,” Hashmi said.
Hashmi said the pandemic’s effect on educators made writing the bill even more pressing.
“Teachers have been on the front line in so many ways, and I talked to many folks who are completely burned out,” Hashmi said. “They have felt unappreciated.”
Legislators raised concerns over how the bill would be funded.
Under existing law, certain public school employees’ pay would increase by 5% annually from 2023 through 2028 school years. School boards match the pay increases “in accordance with each local school board’s composite index of local ability-to-pay.”
By Jackson Rebraca
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
