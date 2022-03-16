State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday for struggling Virginians
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on March 16, 2022, that he would send a bill to the General Assembly in the upcoming special session to suspend Virginia’s gas tax for 3 months. The Governor proposes using over $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues to support the gas tax holiday. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics this week showed a 38.8% surge, year over year, in the gasoline index, and inflation on all items is at a 40-year high.
“Inflation, especially in energy and gasoline, is increasing because of failed policies by the current Presidential administration that constrain domestic supply. In addition, the conflict in Ukraine is further exacerbating the problem. These rising gas prices are hurting Virginians, and we need to do something about it,” Governor Youngkin said. “The Commonwealth Transportation fund has over $1 billion more revenue than anticipated this year and next, from the taxes paid by the people of Virginia. This bill gives money back to them in the form of a gas tax holiday.”
The Governor’s proposal would suspend the Motor Vehicle Fuels tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel, for three months, May, June, and July, and phase it back in slowly in August and September. The Governor’s proposal would also cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than two percent per year to further protect Virginians from the hidden tax increase of inflation.
Revenue from the tax, commonly referred to as “the gas tax” is deposited in the Commonwealth Transportation Fund along with a portion of the state’s sales and use tax.
The Commonwealth Transportation Fund, which funds maintenance and construction for all modes of transportation, is currently realizing revenue well-above forecast and has $671.4 million unanticipated revenue in FY22 and $457.6 million FY23.
Middlesex man sentenced to 105 years for child exploitation offenses
RICHMOND, VA – Daniel Garith Ebinger, 25, pled guilty in Middlesex County Circuit Court on March 16, 2022, to one count of internet solicitation of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography, first offense, and nine counts of possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense. Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey W. Shaw accepted Ebinger’s guilty pleas and sentenced him to seven years of active imprisonment with an additional 98 years suspended.
Upon his release, Ebinger will be placed on supervised probation and be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he lives or works.
“I am proud of my team for successfully prosecuting this case and ensuring that justice was served. The Office of the Attorney General has no tolerance for crimes against children and will not stop prosecuting these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Miyares.
In 2019 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, headquartered in Alexandria, discovered that an individual had uploaded child pornography to various internet accounts and solicited sexually explicit images online from minors on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2019. Detectives with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified the online predator as Daniel Ebinger when an undercover detective posed as a 15-year-old girl. After learning that he was talking to a 15-year-old, Ebinger continued to engage in sexually charged conversation with the child.
Soon after, officers executed a search warrant at Ebinger’s Middlesex residence where they seized the electronic devices used in the criminal activity. The forensic examination of those devices revealed that Ebigner had saved approximately 200 images of child pornography. Ebinger admitted to his crimes during questioning.
This case was investigated by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Attorney General Miyares’ Computer Forensic Unit. Assistant Attorney General Cynthia Paoletta of the Attorney General’s Computer Crime Section prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with assistance from the Middlesex County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces addition of two new disorders to Virginia’s Newborn Screening Program
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on March 16, 2022, the addition of two new disorders to the Commonwealth’s newborn screening program, which helps detect a variety of rare, life-threatening conditions in infants. Beginning March 16, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) will join a screening panel of metabolic and genetic disorders that range from the more well-known Cystic Fibrosis to many relatively obscure conditions that can cause severe sickness, physical or mental disabilities, even death, if not diagnosed early.
“While these disorders are rare, the ability to diagnose and treat them early is life-changing and possibly life-saving for these babies,” Governor Youngkin said. “Every child born in Virginia deserves the best possible start in life, and our dedicated scientists and nurses in the newborn screening program have committed their lives to making sure that happens.”
Virginia’s newborn screening program is a partnership between the Department of General Services’ Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The program was first mandated in 1966 and is required by law for all babies born in the Commonwealth except when parents have a religious objection. DCLS tests dried blood samples derived from pricking the baby’s heel 24-48 hours after birth to screen for 33 disorders, once the two are added this week. Additionally, the program includes screening for Critical Congenital Heart Defect and a hearing test to identify congenital hearing loss, both of which are completed before the baby leaves the hospital. Babies who fail the initial hearing screen are tested for congenital Cytomegalovirus (cCMV), a viral infection that can lead to hearing loss.
“Scientific advances allow us to continue to build on Virginia’s newborn screening program, which started with screening for one disorder in 1966 and has grown to include the identification of thousands of babies each year who are either born with a disorder or could be a carrier,” said DGS Director Joe Damico. “This program is an extraordinary example of agencies working together to improve the lives of Virginia’s residents.”
“For parents of a baby identified on a newborn screen with one of these disorders, VDH newborn screening nurses are able to assist them as they seek appropriate follow-up diagnostic testing and referral to consultants,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “By screening for these disorders shortly after birth, and linking families with specialists and resources, we are protecting the health of Virginia’s youngest residents by promoting timely diagnosis and treatment for optimal outcomes.”
SMA, which affects approximately one out of every 11,000 U.S. births, can impact a baby’s ability to swallow, breathe, sit and walk, and without treatment could lead to premature death. X-ALD renders certain fats unable to be broken down in the body, and their buildup affects the nervous system and adrenal glands. Symptoms vary widely for the disorder, which disproportionally affects males. Six of every 100,000 babies born in the U.S. will be diagnosed with X-ALD.
The newborn screening lab at DCLS performs 4 million newborn screening tests on approximately 100,000 samples received annually. The lab operates seven days a week, including holidays, to deliver timely results to new parents. VDH newborn screening staff follows up on abnormal test results for more than 20,000 infants each year, making sure the babies are referred to physician specialists to receive the care they need.
“We are excited to get started screening for these two new disorders, as we know the real impact it will have on the lives of those families affected by these conditions,” said Dr. Denise Toney, Director of DCLS. “The state lab is committed to building our newborn screening program as proven tests and treatments are developed.”
The Virginia Newborn Screening Advisory Committee recommended the addition of SMA and X-ALD to the Commonwealth’s newborn screening panel after they were included nationally on the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP). The RUSP is a list of disorders the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services recommends for states to screen as part of their newborn screening programs based on evidence regarding the potential benefit of screening, the ability to screen for the disorder, and the availability of effective treatments.
Governor Glenn Youngkin releases RGGI Report
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued the following statement on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative report, as outlined in the governor’s executive order 9.
“Costs are soaring for Virginia families and as governor, I pledged to address over taxation and Virginia’s high cost of living. That’s why I signed Executive Order 9 to direct DEQ to examine the impact of RGGI and start the process of ending Virginia’s participation. This report reveals that RGGI is in reality a carbon tax passed on to families, individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth–it’s a bad deal for Virginians,” said Governor Youngkin. “Hardworking Virginians are having to do more with less as inflation steals a historic amount from their paychecks and the failed Biden Administration energy policies are costing Virginians more at the pump and in their homes. We’re working every day to cut energy taxes and reduce costs–like the RGGI carbon tax–and make Virginia the best place to live, work and do business.”
During the review of the data, the report provides the following conclusions and findings regarding RGGI:
Without and prior to RGGI, electricity generation has increased while CO2 per MWh has almost been cut in half in Virginia over the last ten years.
Because of the captive nature of their ratepayers, the ability for power-generators to fully pass on costs to consumers, and the fact that the Code of Virginia dedicates RGGI proceeds to grants programs, participation in RGGI is in effect a direct carbon tax on all households and businesses;
In addition, consumers are unable to avoid the pass through of these costs because they do not have the opportunity to switch electric providers – Dominion and other providers are monopolies in most regions of Virginia.
The imposition of the RGGI “carbon tax” fails to achieve its goal as a carbon “cap-and-trade” system because it lacks any incentive for power-generators to actually reduce emissions, due to the ability to pass through costs to consumers.
The costs of compliance with the trading rule and participation in RGGI have materialized in higher electricity rates as identified in the filings before the State Corporation Commission by Dominion Energy.
Emission allowance prices have increased over time and substantially in the last year, just last week setting a new record-breaking price, and are expected to continue increasing which will increase the tax on ratepayers.
The full report can be found here.
Attorney General Miyares statement on the General Assembly’s adjournment Sine Die and intention to call a Special Session to conclude business on the biennial budget.
Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement on the General Assembly’s adjournment Sine Die (without any future date being designated as for resumption):
“I’d like to congratulate the members and staff of the General Assembly on a successful 2022 session. I was delighted to see many friends and colleagues return to Mr. Jefferson’s Capitol to conduct the people’s business. Over the past three months, my staff worked in a bi-cameral and bi-partisan fashion to ensure we delivered on promises made. The oldest continually operating legislative body in the Western Hemisphere continues to be an example of our American Experiment working for Virginians, and I’m proud of what we accomplished,” said Attorney General Miyares.
“My office laid out several legislative priorities at the beginning of the session- bills, ideas, and concepts that I believe are critical to helping get Virginia back on track and keep our communities safe. I’m thrilled legislation has passed and is heading to Governor Younkin’s desk that will us fight human trafficking, afford greater protections to the elderly, provide accountability to our Parole Board, and ensure our children are safe in school. Additionally, I am delighted that Virginia has led the way in providing parents the opportunity to ensure their children attend public schools without the requirement to wear a mask.”
Miyares’ Legislative Priorities:
SB 5 / HB 1303 – Makes Parole Board member votes public record and subject to FOIA
SB 36 / HB 4 – Reverses legislation that banned mandatory reporting of sexual assaults at school and other crimes to law enforcement
SB 124 / HB 497 – Increases penalty for those who financially exploit vulnerable and elderly Virginians by misusing the power of attorney
SB 687 / HB 496 – Gives greater protection to the most vulnerable in our society
SB 467 / HB 283 – Requires human trafficking training for Law-Enforcement Personnel
SB 614 / HB 756 – Requires notice to Commonwealth’s Attorney if person accused of violent crime is released on bail
“As the House and Senate conferees prepare to continue their deliberations over the biennial budget, I’d like to thank them for considering additional support for the Office of the Attorney General. I am hopeful that resources proposed in the House and Senate will be maintained in the final conference report to address the significant increase in the Court of Appeals cases handled by the Office. Also included in both budget proposals is funding to re-establish a satellite office in Hampton Roads, which will allow the Office to provide constituent services more effectively in the second largest metropolitan area in the state. I am also optimistic about the prospect of significant pay increases for all of our hardworking state employees, teachers, and law enforcement personnel in the final conference report. Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to the House Appropriations and Senate Finance Committees, particularly Chairman Knight and Chairwoman Howell, for all of their hardwork this session.”
“Unlike the dysfunctional system in Washington, D.C., I am grateful for the bi-partisan and bi-cameral work that continues to take place in Virginia and look forward to continuing to work together to make our Commonwealth the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”
Governor Younkin announces I-495 express lanes northern extention construction to begin
TYSONS, VA – On March 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the start of construction on a two-and-a-half-mile extension of the express lanes on Interstate 495 between the Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Fairfax County. Governor Youngkin was joined by Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller, state and local officials, and Transurban—Virginia’s project partner and operator of the 495, 95, and 395 Express Lanes—at a groundbreaking ceremony to officially kick off construction on the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project. The latest extension of Virginia’s 90+-mile express lanes network planned for Northern Virginia, the project will provide new travel options, reduce congestion, support new transit services, and minimize cut-through traffic in residential communities.
“The 495 NEXT project represents the Commonwealth’s commitment to improving regional infrastructure and traffic flow for Virginians, our visitors, and the broader business community,” said Governor Youngkin. “Together with our partners from the public and private sectors, we are prioritizing investments in Virginia’s transportation network to keep people, goods, and our economy moving.”
“495 NEXT is an important new link in the safe and modern transportation system we’re working hard to build throughout the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “This extension to our express lanes system will provide needed relief for a highly congested portion of the Capital Beltway, providing major benefits to the greater region. This regional approach is crucial to solving our transportation challenges, and through close coordination with our partners in Maryland, Virginia’s 495 NEXT projects will be built to connect and complement future improvements in the Capital Region.”
The 495 NEXT projects will add two new dynamically tolled express lanes in each direction, including new connections at the Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchanges. The project will deliver faster and more reliable travel options, cutting travel times for express lanes users by up to 50 percent, including for HOV 3+ and transit riders who can travel the lanes toll-free. It will also improve safety in the corridor by reducing crashes by an estimated 20 percent and limiting cut-through traffic in residential communities. The project is estimated to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits and 6,300 jobs.
The 495 NEXT project includes additional benefits and features such as:
• Replacement or rehabilitation of seven bridges
• Replacement of nine existing noise walls and the construction of one new noise wall
• Environmental commitments to improve streams and manage stormwater
• Four miles of new bicycle and pedestrian connections
• Funding for new American Legion Bridge bus service connecting Virginia and Maryland
“Despite unprecedented times and a global pandemic, VDOT and its partners have remained focused on advancing this critically important public-private partnership project for the region and the Commonwealth,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “We are proud of the hard work and collaboration that made today’s milestone possible, and look forward to getting to work on delivering these important improvements.”
“495 NEXT expands the benefits of faster and more reliable travel to more drivers in the region,” added Pierce Coffee, President of Transurban North America. “We know at Transurban that regional mobility is strengthened when the public and private sectors come together and we are seeing another strong example of that marking today’s milestone.”
The $660 million 495 NEXT project is a public-private partnership between the Commonwealth of Virginia and Transurban. Financial close was reached on February 28, 2022 with Transurban securing financing for the project composed of a mix of equity and debt, including loans through the federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) and the Virginia Transportation Infrastructure Bank.
In October 2021, VDOT and Transurban executed a comprehensive agreement for the 495 NEXT project, and Transurban selected Lane Construction as the design-build contractor for the project after a competitive selection process. In July 2021, VDOT completed more than three years of environmental study and evaluation for the project by receiving a “Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI),” from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and National Park Service (NPS). Additionally, VDOT received approval from FHWA on the project’s interchange justification report, a traffic study that includes analysis of traffic impacts and benefits associated with the 495 NEXT project.
In the coming months, the 495 NEXT team will continue to refine and finalize the project’s design details, while crews continue early exploratory field activities such as surveying and begin to mobilize for full construction activities, which could start as early as this summer. The partners continue to work with communities and travelers to reduce impacts both on and off the road, and are planning to have a public information meeting (with both virtual and in-person formats) in spring 2022, before full construction activities begin. The new extended lanes are scheduled to open in 2025.
Click here to learn more about 495 NEXT. To learn more about the project and 495 Express Lanes benefits, visit ExpressLanes.com.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces that the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.3% in January
RICHMOND, VA – On March 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3 percent in January, while total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 4,900 jobs. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3 percent is 1.5 percentage points below the rate from a year ago. The labor force increased by 16,461 to 4,277,757, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,892 to 139,261. The number of employed residents rose by 18,353 to 4,138,496. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose from 3.9 to 4.0 percent in January.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased slightly by 0.3 percentage points to 62.9 percent in January. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.
“My administration is committed to boosting economic growth, creating jobs, attracting businesses, and lowering the cost of living for all Virginians,” said Governor Youngkin. “One of our top priorities is ensuring that Virginia’s economy serves and benefits Virginia’s workers, businesses, and families alike.”
“The economic growth that we have seen in recent months slowed slightly in January, but that’s no cause for worry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, and our labor force participation rate rose to 62.9% last month. We’re confident that our business and worker-friendly policies will continue to spur economic growth throughout the Commonwealth in the months ahead.”
“We see plenty of good signs for Virginia’s economy”, said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “In recent months we have seen employers across the Commonwealth, and the nation, struggle to find and retain quality workers. We must work together with our workforce development partners to ensure that workers in Virginia have access to training and resources necessary to fill these positions.”
From January 2021 to January 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 89,800 jobs, an increase of 2.3%. In January, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 83,400 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 6,400 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, eight of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while three saw employment decrease. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 46,200 jobs (+13.7%). The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 17,700 jobs (+2.3%). Other job gains occurred in trade and transportation (+10,700 jobs), education and health services (+7,800 jobs), and government (+6,400 jobs). Within government, only local government saw an increase in employment (+11,100 jobs) while state (-4,500 jobs) and federal government (-200 jobs) both lost jobs over the year. The largest job decrease over the year occurred in manufacturing which lost 2,800 jobs (-1.2%). Other employment losses occurred in construction (-1,700 jobs) and finance (-1,600 jobs).
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
