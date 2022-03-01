State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin releases updated COVID Action Plan
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin updated Virginia’s COVID-19 Action Plan this week to continue the Commonwealth’s commitment to providing additional vaccine events throughout the Commonwealth, grant flexibilities to health care workers and facilities, and his commitment to chart a path to normalcy.
“As we have learned to live with the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years, we know that we can protect lives and livelihoods,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With increased immunity to omicron, and a decline in cases and hospitalizations, now is the time to chart a path to normalcy. My updated COVID-19 Action Plan and Executive Order 16 are a path forward for all Virginians that addresses the current needs for flexibility, continually encourages individuals to get the vaccine, and allows individuals to make decisions regarding their own health.”
Governor Youngkin also recently issued Executive Order 16, which extended emergency flexibilities and added provisions for assisted living facilities.
Updated COVID-19 Action Plan
Shortly after Governor Youngkin’s inauguration, he established and released his COVID-19 Action Plan crafted with his Secretary of Health and Human Resources, John Littel. Since announcing his plan, the Governor has followed through on his promises by encouraging individuals to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their neighbors through public service announcements, expanding vaccination event efforts, dispersing rapid tests, and providing flexibility and support to our healthcare facilities while also empowering individuals to make health care decisions that work for them and their families.
In addition to expanding these efforts in the fight against COVID-19, he is applying both science and commonsense to make sure that we protect both lives and livelihoods. Governor Youngkin is establishing a path forward to ensure that we keep Virginians healthy and keep our Commonwealth open for business through his updated action plan that includes provisions to reduce cumbersome regulations which have had significant negative impacts on Virginians.
While we will remain vigilant, it is time to start planning for a return to normalcy.
COVID-19 VACCINE MARSHALL PLAN FOR VIRGINIA
Governor Youngkin is devoting additional resources and efforts to encouraging the nearly 1.6 million Virginians who are still unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster. We have focused on facts and science to empower Virginians with choices, not mandates. Data shows that people vaccinated from COVID-19 are significantly less likely to be hospitalized than those who are not. Governor Youngkin’s actions include:
1. Working with local community experts and “trusted voices,” especially in disproportionately unvaccinated communities to ensure that the messages are appropriate and fact-based. Governor Youngkin has spoken about this frequently and recently released video and audio PSAs encouraging individuals to get vaccinated.
Governor Youngkin and Secretary Littel hosted round table discussions about COVID-19 vaccination with community leaders in Southwest and Central Virginia. In Petersburg, he was joined by the First Lady and the Acting Commissioner of Health.
Additionally, the following initiatives are underway:
- The Virginia Department of Health conducted research about marketing messages that resonate with Virginians who have not yet received the vaccine. Earlier this month, they produced a video series highlighting the stories of rural Virginians and other target demographics who advocate for the vaccine in their communities and are sharing those videos in communities across the Commonwealth.
- Launched Vaccine Communications on Hesitancy Education Workgroup (VCHEW) to identify barriers and solutions in populations with lower vaccination rates.
- Partnered with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to promote testing, vaccination, and address vaccine hesitancy in Black young adults and their surrounding communities.
- Partnered with faith-based organizations throughout the Commonwealth to promote vaccination and address vaccine hesitancy in surrounding communities.
- Supported the development and launch of tele-town halls focused on providing schools and parents information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Engaging local health district representatives and pediatrician partners as subject matter experts to specifically address hesitations from parents of young children about COVID-19 vaccines. So far, 17 health districts have expressed their interest in supporting tele-town halls for their school communities and event scheduling is underway.
- Conducted school-based vaccination clinics in target areas to support access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children who do not have regular health care providers. These were done in collaboration between the VDOE, VDH, and local health districts.
- Spanish language marketing campaigns to promote vaccination, boosters, pediatric vaccination, and other COVID-19 public health guidance, which parallel the concurrent English-language campaigns.
- In collaboration with the Department of Medical Assistance Services and the Medicaid managed care organizations, working on incentives and other programs to identify unvaccinated populations and plan vaccination events and targeted
communications to encourage vaccination and address vaccine hesitancy.
2. The original plan called for 120 COVID-19 vaccine events across the Commonwealth. As directed, the Secretary of Health and Human Resources and VDH deployed resources to significantly increase that number. Between January 20 and February 19, over 1,000 vaccine events occurred. There are 948 events planned through the end of April.
3. Additional Mobile Vaccine Units were deployed to rural communities. Since January 1, 2022, VDH has conducted 15 Pharmacy Clinics which focused in areas with low vaccination rates. There are more than 200 mobile events scheduled for first, second, and booster doses through March 2022 (e.g., schools, places of worship, partners).
EXPANDED HEALTH CARE FLEXIBILITY, SUPPORT, & TREATMENT
Governor Youngkin recognizes that Virginia’s hospitals and healthcare facilities are in crisis. Even with diminishing cases and fewer hospitalizations, these facilities continue to struggle.
Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Executive Orders #11 and #16 to give health care providers flexibility and support to battle staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and unconstitutional federal mandates on health care workers.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there are 9,300 open permanent nursing positions, 5,900 of which are jobs in hospitals. This represents a 77% increase since January 2020.
We must make sure that patients who delayed care during the pandemic are able to get that care today.
These executive orders allowed facilities to open several hundred additional beds (144 ICU beds; 467 med/surg beds; 9 long-term care beds) and increase staffing to serve these patients.
Governor Youngkin’s actions include:
1. Creating appropriate exemptions to the scope of practice requirements to allow health care providers to care for patients in this difficult time.
2. Allowing hospitals and other healthcare facilities (assisted living and nursing homes) to rapidly expand bed capacity by temporarily waiving regulations.
3. Expanding flexibility, overtime hours, and availability for personal care workers.
4. Providing flexibility for licensed out-of-state nurses and health care professionals to practice in Virginia.
5. Redirecting resources to assist with the access and availability of therapeutics and expanding the number of providers available to offer oral therapeutics, including allowing therapeutics to be distributed at hospitals without onsite pharmacies.
- VDH created guidance on dispensing oral antivirals in hospital emergency departments, which can be found here on the VDH COVID-19 Therapeutics website.
- Hospitals and health systems now have the capability to order oral antivirals through the VaxMaX Portal and dispense treatment directly from their emergency departments.
- VDH continues to update providers with timely information through a bi-weekly therapeutics newsletter, and regular calls with hospital clinicians (bi-weekly) and leadership (monthly); and, conducted eight webinars since January 20, 2022.
6. Ensure appropriate reimbursement for innovative treatment solutions for individuals, including telemedicine, like safe at home programs that allow individuals with mild symptoms to receive care remotely. Work is underway for a mail-order oral antiviral
program and a pharmacy model to support therapeutics for long-term care facilities.
7. The blood supply levels, though still low from a historical perspective, have improved. We continue to encourage blood donation and support for the Red Cross.
CHARTING A PATH TO NORMALCY
The pandemic is not over, and we must all stay vigilant about the health risks of COVID-19. We recognize how difficult this pandemic has been for many families who have lost loved ones and suffered other hardships. Widespread vaccination and growing awareness about natural immunity should guide us as we consider the path towards more normal work, school, and
social environments. A recent study conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on behalf of The Associated Press estimates that 73% of the US population already has some immunity to Omicron. This is consistent with work done on infection status by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
As cases and hospitalizations begin to decline, we should individually and collectively consider our own risk tolerance and what precautions we might change as the pandemic evolves. Again, the most important precaution currently available is the vaccine and booster. For some, masking and social distancing are additional steps that they will follow. We should respect that choice. For others, especially those who have been fully vaccinated or have natural immunity, they may determine that face-to-face interactions are the best option, and those decisions should be respected too. As a community moving forward, we must respect each other and their ability to determine the level of risk that is appropriate for them.
Many localities and institutions have already relaxed social distancing and opened up spaces that have been closed in the past. With the expanding availability of testing and widespread vaccinations, many businesses, and governments, including the Commonwealth of Virginia, is planning to bring employees back to the workplace.
Governor Youngkin is committed to creating a better future for all Virginians, and that includes refocusing health care on the whole of an individual and the whole of health care infrastructure.
Individuals who have their health care needs met and are addressing underlying conditions can better handle new health risks.
Communities that have stronger healthcare systems with higher staff retention and more access to available resources are better prepared to support their neighbors.
We have seen the negative impacts of COVID-19 on individuals’ other health care needs as they have been struggling to maintain the necessary care to keep those needs addressed or managed. We have seen those with obesity, diabetes, asthma, and other underlying conditions to be more at risk, which is why Governor Youngkin wants to refocus resources on caring for the whole of an individual. Additionally, over the last two years, mental health has become a significant issue, especially for younger generations. Working with communities to address these underlying needs will be at the forefront of the Commonwealth’s efforts.
State News
Attorney General Miyares secures private debt relief for former Argosy University Students
Richmond, VA — On February 28, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced an agreement with the current owners of student debt taken out by Argosy University students to cancel outstanding principal and interest for students who attended in the years preceding the schools’ abrupt closure in 2019. A bipartisan group of nine other states joined the agreement, which will be filed in a federal receivership court. In total, the agreement cancels nearly $2.1 million in “institutional debt” taken out by students at 12 campuses directly from the school. The multistate deal includes relief of $24,353 for students in Virginia who attended Argosy’s Virginia campus, in addition to the relief obtained for Virginia students who attended Argosy’s online campus. The agreement also prevents the further collection and negative credit reporting against harmed students.
“Choosing what college to attend is a huge decision in a person’s life, and it can come with a financial burden. Argosy University’s misrepresentation to these students in the years leading to its abrupt closure was unfair, and I’m proud of the work the Office of the Attorney General has done to protect Virginia’s students and hold bad actors accountable,” said Attorney General Miyares.
As detailed in the agreement, Attorney General Miyares alleged that when Argosy was purchased by Dream Center Education Holdings in 2017, it falsely marketed to prospective students that it was a “nonprofit” institution. Attorney General Miyares also alleged that the owners misled students about their ability to obtain degrees and provided misleading and incomplete information leading up to the school’s ultimate closure. The schools issued so-called “institutional loan debt” to students who were enrolled based on these marketing and recruitment practices.
Mismanagement by Dream Center ultimately led to insolvency and closure of Argosy schools in 2019, which upended the lives of Argosy students in Virginia. The schools ended up entering federal receivership, a process similar to bankruptcy that can limit the financial relief available to students and other aggrieved creditors. Once in receivership, ownership of the institutional student debt changed hands, but Attorney General Miyares and the multistate group were able to secure today’s agreement with the entities that now control the debt.
Joining Attorney General Miyares in the settlement were the attorneys general of Minnesota, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, and Utah, and the State of Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection. The agreement will be filed in the Ohio federal court overseeing the receivership.
State News
Virginia State Police investigating 2nd serious crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Palmer is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 17 (Marsh Road) and Route 1700 (Granite Street).
A 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Route 1700 when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Toyota proceeded to cross the northbound lanes of Route 17, it pulled into the path of a 2014 Dodge Charger. The Dodge was not able to avoid striking the Toyota in the side. The impact caused the Toyota to overturn in the median.
The driver of the Toyota, Brian P. Dangerfield, 65, of Bealeton, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Dangerfield was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Toyota, Mary D. Dangerfield, 65, of Bealeton, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Dodge, Brock K. Smith, 25, of Amissville, Va., was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The Dodge is owned by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Smith, a deputy, was on duty.
The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the crash investigation. The crash investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the Fauquier Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson commit to $26 billion opioid agreement
Richmond, VA — On February 25, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the final approval of the $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and Johnson & Johnson. Following successful state sign-on and subdivision sign-on periods, the defendants will start releasing funds to a national administrator on April 2, 2022. Money will start flowing to state and local governments in the second quarter of 2022.
“The opioid crisis has devasted many Virginia communities, families, and lives. The Office of the Attorney General is dedicated to this fight and is proud to have played a role in this historic settlement, which every city and county in Virginia joined. Because of this, the Commonwealth expects to receive approximately $530 million dollars to fight back against the opioid epidemic and support efforts to reduce, prevent and treat opioid addiction,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The agreement marks the culmination of three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country. It is the second-largest multistate agreement in U.S. history, second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. State negotiations were led by Attorneys General Josh Stein (NC) and Herbert Slatery (TN) and the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Fifty-two states and territories have signed on to the agreement as well as thousands of local governments across the country. In Virginia, all 95 counties and all 38 independent cities have signed onto the agreement. As a result, Virginia expects to receive its full share of approximately $530 million. A majority of the funds will go to Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Authority, which provides grants and loans to Virginia agencies and localities to support efforts to reduce, prevent, and treat opioid use disorder and fight the opioid epidemic.
“The opioid epidemic has touched lives in every county, city, and corner of the Commonwealth. This historic settlement will provide resources to help us fight back against opioid addiction and create a lasting impact in our communities. It’s time to get to work,” said Senator Todd Pillion, Chair of the Opioid Abatement Authority.
In addition to the funds, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen will:
- Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.
- Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.
- Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.
- Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.
- Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
- Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
Johnson & Johnson is required to:
- Stop selling opioids.
- Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
- Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
- Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
State News
Governor Youngkin announces Alarm.com to Expand in Fairfax County, Creating 180 New Jobs
RICHMOND, VA – On February 28, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, will invest $2.6 million to expand the technology research and development division at its headquarters in Fairfax County, creating 180 new jobs.
“Alarm.com’s exponential growth over the past two decades demonstrates that businesses of all sizes can succeed in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This cutting-edge Virginia company is at the forefront of smart technology in a booming global industry and will make further advances with its expansion of tech research and development.”
“We are thrilled that Alarm.com has chosen to reinvest in Fairfax County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia offers the highest concentration of tech talent in the United States, catalyzing the growth of industry leaders like Alarm.com, and we look forward to a continued partnership.”
“For more than 20 years, Alarm.com has been a leader in Virginia and we continued to grow in 2021, not only by our number of employees but also expanding how we hire talent,” said Victoria Schillinger, Vice President of Human Resources at Alarm.com. “Alarm.com, which has office locations in several other states, chose to make this investment in Virginia due to Northern Virginia’s strong workforce, including its high concentration of STEM workers, numerous higher education institutions, and desirable quality of life. It was only a decade ago that our company was 10 percent of the current size, and with our passion for research, development, and technology, we look forward to welcoming new talent to our team, and continuing to foster a culture of innovation, connectivity, growth, and development.”
“Alarm.com is one of Fairfax County’s most prominent technology innovators and we are thrilled that it is choosing to expand its R&D capacity and create more jobs here,” said Victor Hoskins, president, and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “The company also has been an innovator in workforce development, and we look forward to using our Fairfax County-funded talent initiative to help it grow in the county.”
“Today’s announcement that Alarm.com will be expanding its operation in Fairfax County is a win for our region,” said Congressman Gerald E. Connolly. “As one of the nation’s leading cloud-based security firms, Alarm.com will be well served by Northern Virginia’s growing high-tech expertise and world-class education system.”
“Congratulations to Alarm.com on its $2.6 million expansion in Fairfax County,” said Senator Janet Howell. “Virginia continues to be America’s top state for business. As a legislator, I am proud of all the collaborative efforts to make our Commonwealth a highly competitive and extraordinarily business-friendly state. Some of the world’s leading technology companies, such as Alarm.com, call Virginia home and continue to prosper here. I wish Alarm.com much continued success.”
“I want to thank the leadership of Alarm.com for expanding its presence in Fairfax County and for making a significant investment into our community,” said Delegate Mark Keam. “As a leader in home security using cutting-edge technology solutions, Alarm.com’s decision to keep its headquarters in our county confirms what we already know – the Commonwealth of Virginia is the hub of innovation and great jobs.”
Alarm.com is a Fairfax County-based technology company that has been pioneering smarter solutions that deliver total protection for millions of homes and businesses with one innovative and unified experience for a true smart property. The company’s platform integrates with a growing variety of IoT (Internet of Things) devices through its apps and interfaces. Alarm.com’s security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through its network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. The company currently employs approximately 700 workers in Virginia and will create additional engineering positions within its research and development division with this expansion.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Alarm.com’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Rocket Lab USA selects Virginia for Neutron Rocket launch site and major manufacturing complex, creating 250 new jobs
RICHMOND, VA – On February 28, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, has selected Wallops Island, Virginia in Accomack County as the location for its launch site and extensive manufacturing and operations facilities for its Neutron rocket, which is expected to create up to 250 new jobs.
Rocket Lab will launch the Neutron from a new Virginia Space owned launch pad that will be located within the NASA Wallops Flight Facility and Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The 250,000-square-foot state-of-the-art complex will be constructed on a 28-acre site adjacent to the Wallops Island Flight Facility, which was purchased by the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority in 2021. Up to 250 engineers, technicians, and support staff may be stationed at the complex.
This new manufacturing complex for the Neutron will be located within proximity of Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 2, the company’s first launch site in the United States. It was built specifically for the Electron rocket, the second-most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually since 2019.
“Virginia’s industrial and innovation ecosystem and skilled workforce make the Commonwealth an optimal location for industry leaders like Rocket Lab,” said Governor Youngkin. “This important project reinforces the Eastern Shore’s legacy as an aerospace hub that offers the infrastructure for manufacturing and developing new technologies, and we look forward to a long partnership with Rocket Lab.”
“Wallops Island is a prime site for aerospace and aviation operations, and it is an honor to officially welcome Rocket Lab to the Eastern Shore of Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth has a strong aerospace and unmanned systems industry workforce, which is forecast to grow 8.5% over the next decade, and is well-positioned to provide the skilled talent that Rocket Lab will require for its Neutron launch site, manufacturing, and operations.”
“Neutron is a new generation of rocket that will advance the way space is accessed, and Virginia makes perfect sense as Neutron’s home base,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck. “Its position on the eastern seaboard is the ideal location to support both Neutron’s frequent launch cadence and the rocket’s return-to-Earth capability of landing back at its launch site after lift-off; and as one of only four states in the United States with an FAA spaceport license for missions to Earth orbit or on interplanetary trajectories, Virginia is home to an active and experienced aerospace workforce we can pull from to support Neutron’s development and launch. I’m thankful for the Commonwealth’s enthusiasm and backing of Neutron which, combined with the state’s rich heritage as an aerospace state, made it difficult to see anywhere else but Virginia as Neutron’s future home.”
“General Ted Mercer and his team at Virginia Space are the best in the business. This commitment from Rocket Lab is further testament to the quality of personnel and facilities the Commonwealth has developed at Wallops Island,” said Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “We are excited to welcome Rocket Lab to Virginia, and look forward to future developments in the aerospace industry that will bring engineers, technicians, and families to the Eastern Shore.”
“Rocket Lab’s new manufacturing and launch facilities in Accomack County represent a tremendous win for the region and the Commonwealth, building on the Eastern Shore’s rich history in the aerospace sector,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Chair Senator Janet Howell. “We are pleased that the company recognized Virginia as the optimal location for this important project, and are proud the MEI Commission could play a role.”
“Rocket Lab is a significant addition to Virginia’s booming aerospace sector, and I am pleased the MEI Commission could collaborate with our state, regional, and local partners on this important project to get it across the finish line,” said Delegate Barry Knight, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “The addition of 250 new jobs is transformational for the Eastern Shore of Virginia, which has emerged as a hub for aerospace and aviation operations.”
“Virginia Space will continue our already outstanding relationship with a premiere company like Rocket Lab,” said Major General Ted Mercer, USAF (ret), CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority. “We were able to leverage our existing world-class assets and the significant investment the Commonwealth has made at MARS to enhance our capability, which was instrumental in convincing Rocket Lab to expand their operations and bring a new mission to Virginia. This is a win-win for Rocket Lab, the Commonwealth, and our nation!”
“On behalf of Accomack County, I want to thank Rocket Lab for selecting the County as the location to manufacture and launch the Neutron Rocket,” said Accomack Board of Supervisors Chairman Billy Joe Tarr. “This is a tremendous opportunity for all involved and a huge economic boost for Accomack County. We look forward to watching Electron and Neutron Rocket launches from Virginia Space’s MARS Facility on Wallops Island.”
“Rocket Lab’s launch and major manufacturing complex in Accomack County is an exciting opportunity that will bring 250 good-paying jobs to the Eastern Shore and advance Coastal Virginia’s position as a national leader in the space industry,” said Representative Elaine G. Luria. “I am proud to support initiatives that create economic opportunities and expand the Commonwealth’s role in the space industry.”
“Rocket Lab’s official decision to establish its Neutron Production and Launch Complex operation in Accomack County is a game changer for the Eastern Shore and the Commonwealth,” said Senator Lynwood Lewis. “We are thrilled that Virginia was selected for this expansion, which will spur even more economic activity, and look forward to building a lasting partnership with this industry-leading company.”
“Rocket Lab’s selection of Virginia for this major project is a tremendous win, and I appreciate the hard work by all sides,” said Delegate Robert Bloxom. “Rocket Lab is a welcome addition to Virginia Space and Accomack County, and I am confident the great workforce and infrastructure offered by NASA Wallops Flight Facility helped the company make its decision to expand on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.”
Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. The company delivers reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites, other spacecraft as well as on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 109 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Accomack County, the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority (Virginia Space), and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project for the Commonwealth.
Subject to approval by the General Assembly, the Commonwealth will support the project through a $30 million appropriation to Virginia Space for the infrastructure and operational systems. These improvements to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport will enhance the capabilities of the Spaceport to support existing programs and provide access for new customers like Rocket Lab. In addition, the MEI Project Approval Commission approved an investment of up to $15 million to support site improvements and construction of a building to be owned by Virginia Space and leased to Rocket Lab.
Support for Rocket Lab’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified, new, and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.
Rocket Lab is currently working with NASA to secure all necessary agreements and certifications for launches from Wallops Island.
The Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority (VCSFA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia Space owns and operates the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS), the MARS Unmanned Systems Test Range, the MARS Payload Processing Facility, and the Integration and Control Facility in Wallops Research Park. Collocated on the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, the mission of Virginia Space and MARS is to provide low-cost, safe, reliable, “schedule-friendly” access to space and secure facilities for testing of unmanned vehicles for integration into the National Air Space. Virginia continues to play a key role in national security and assured access to space, as one of only four states in the United States hosting a spaceport licensed by the FAA to launch spacecraft into orbit or on interplanetary trajectories. For more information, visit www.vaspace.org.
Local News
Virginia DMV expands service center offerings to include both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday
Beginning Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will:
- Expand access to DMV Customer Service Centers by offering both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday.
- Appointments and walk-ins will be available Monday through Friday at all 75 customer service centers (CSCs) starting on March 2.
- Saturday will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours (CSC hours vary by location).
- Currently, customers may reserve an appointment on Monday or Friday or walk-in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.
Governor Glenn Youngkin stated: “As Governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV. Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”
“Increasing options and access for DMV customers is a top priority as we get Virginia open for business,” said Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “This hybrid model will not only better accommodate Virginians’ schedules, but will also allow our DMV to serve more customers, more quickly.”
Employ a more advanced appointment system to improve service and increase throughput.
- A more advanced appointment system and the ability to prioritize planned visits through the CSCs’ queuing system will let customers choose their in-person DMV experience.
- This hybrid model allows CSCs to increase throughput by serving additional customers when customers do not show up for their scheduled appointments.
- CSCs will achieve a balance by dedicating a percentage of in-person weekday service to appointments, with the number of appointments based on the size and location of the office.
“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers. We can now meet everyone’s needs by offering the best of both worlds,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”
Continue providing convenient alternative service options that don’t require an in-person visit. Alternate service options are available to complete many transactions without a visit to a traditional CSC, including:
- Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com.
- Mail: Popular services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail.
- Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC.
- DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through 57 partner offices statewide.
- DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s 14 mobile teams, which are positioned statewide. To view DMV Connect schedules and book an appointment, please visit here.
To schedule your visit or complete your transaction remotely, please visit dmvNOW.com.
