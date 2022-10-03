Governor Glenn Youngkin releases Virginia’s Energy Plan

On October 3, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg, Virginia. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.

“A growing Virginia must have reliable, affordable, and clean energy for Virginia’s families and businesses. We need to shift to realistic and dynamic plans. The 2022 Energy Plan will meet the power demands of a growing economy and ensures Virginia has that reliable, affordable, clean, and growing supply of power by embracing an all-of-the-above energy plan that includes natural gas, nuclear, renewables, and the exploration of emerging sources to satisfy the growing needs of Commonwealth residents and businesses,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“Energy is a key driver of economic productivity and growth. Existing businesses are reliant on the grid to deliver energy on-demand every second of every day. Businesses considering Virginia as a state to open or relocate their businesses expect energy-ready sites and a choice of energy generation sources. All Virginians and businesses deserve access to reliable, affordable, clean energy. As we explore various pathways to managing the energy transition underway, we look forward to supporting innovative thinking across the Commonwealth to support the Governor’s goal of making Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

“I am thrilled that the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan recognizes Virginia’s unique nuclear advantage. Two of the nation’s largest nuclear manufacturing companies are located here in Lynchburg. They offer exciting opportunities to research and develop cutting-edge nuclear generation technologies that will create new, high-paying jobs in the Commonwealth while delivering reliable energy to Virginians. I am also glad Governor Youngkin’s plan includes actions to protect our natural resources, including farmland, rivers, and streams,” said House Commerce and Energy Chair, Delegate Kathy Byron.

“The Plan’s strong support for an all-the-above energy approach is a meaningful step to ensure that Virginia has a reliable energy grid into the future. Virginians deserve an energy portfolio that prioritizes affordability and innovation and makes real investments in nuclear power generation,” said Republican Leader Pro Tempore, Senator Steve Newman.

“The Virginia Energy team is excited to have the opportunity to work with the Governor and his Administration on pursuing an energy plan for Virginia that explores all of the many options and challenges in transitioning existing energy supply resources to clean energy resources. Existing assets represent significant consumer investment and are a critical component of a clean energy transition in order to maintain reliability and affordability. Acknowledging all of the emerging clean energy technologies as compliments to wind, solar, and storage offers flexibility and the opportunity to advance those that align with the Virginia advantage. Stakeholder outreach has been extensive and offered various forums to facilitate feedback in developing the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan. Our team understands the hard work will begin after the Plan is released and looks forward to the next phase of planning and implementation,” said Virginia Department of Energy Director John Warren.

Read the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan here.

Virginians across the Commonwealth have come out supporting the Governor’s new Virginia Energy Plan.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY LEADERS

“Our existing energy plan, brought about by environmental extremism, might well leave people freezing in the dark. That is the definition of failure. Governor Youngkin’s plan to emphasize clean, safe, nuclear power is a key step forward on the road to a reliable energy future for Virginia,” said Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert.

“I want to thank Governor Youngkin for the release of his 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, which outlines a reliable, affordable energy future and includes several exciting opportunities for Southwest Virginia. His endorsement of small modular nuclear reactors supports a technology that can innovate and revitalize abandoned coal mines and diversify Southwest Virginia’s economy,” said House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore.

“At a time when Virginia families are facing dramatically higher energy costs, Governor Youngkin’s plan is what we need now. By adopting an ‘all of the above’ approach, and including nuclear, the Governor has crafted a plan that will fulfill Virginia’s future energy requirements for generations to come,” said Senate Republican Leader Senator Tommy Norment.

“Creating a reliable, innovative, and affordable all of the above approach energy economy is vital to create an environment for businesses to thrive. Without a strong and reliable grid and keeping costs low for industrial users of energy Virginia cannot stay competitive at the national level,” said House Appropriations Chair, Delegate Barry Knight.

“In 2020 I urged my colleagues to see that the Virginia Clean Economy Act was a bad deal for Virginians, especially those who call Southwest Virginia home. Today, I am encouraged to see the Governor’s plan emphasize the need for a diversified energy economy to benefit all regions of the Commonwealth and bring nuclear innovation to Southwest Virginia,” said Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn.

“The Governor’s Energy Plan released today prioritizes Virginians. The diversification of Virginia’s energy portfolio will strengthen the state’s economic development position while creating more affordable rates for Virginia’s families and businesses,” said Senate Republican Caucus Chair Senator Ryan McDougle.

“When the VCEA was passed, Democrats put Virginia on the same ruinous path as California, where the state pleads with customers to delay their energy needs to avoid blackouts. Governor Youngkin’s Energy Plan prioritizes an all-of-the-above energy approach that will ensure Virginia’s grid continues to meet our energy demands when and where energy is needed,” said Senate Republican Caucus Co-Chair, Senator Mark Obenshain.

“Governor Youngkin’s plan restores meaningful ratepayer protections and addresses the previous eight years of Democratic administration excesses raising costs on working families. I am excited to see a Governor addressing the dramatic rise in the cost of living for working Virginians while maintaining reliable energy and pursuing new environmentally friendly opportunities,” said Senator David Suetterlein.

“In 2020 under the previous General Assembly, Virginians lost. The path set by the Virginia Clean Economy Act places all burdens on Virginia ratepayers and no responsibility on the energy producers for the expansion of renewables. Governor Youngkin’s plan aims to right-size renewable energy policy in Virginia and turn Virginia’s energy plan into one with achievable, commonsense objectives,” said Senator Jen Kiggans.

“After the General Assembly in 2020 planned to retire many of Southwest Virginia’s power plants, I am glad to see that Governor Youngkin’s energy plan is an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses all of Virginia’s power generation resources – wind, nuclear, natural gas, and biomass. Virginia’s energy policy should be focused on securing affordable and reliable electricity for our families and businesses, and the Governor’s plan does just that,” said House Transportation Committee Chair, Delegate Terry Austin.

“The VCEA put mandates and deadlines on our energy industry without any protections for Virginians from massive increases in their electric bills and California style rolling-blackouts. It also limited the use of other 21st century energy innovation that may be on the horizon. Governor Youngkin’s ‘all of the above’ policy initiative makes a bold statement that Virginia is ready and willing to lead on 21st century energy policy. It includes a roadmap utilizing innovation to modernize our grid and infrastructure to ensure affordable, reliable, and environmentally conscious energy for the Virginians of today and for generations to come,” said House Education Committee Chair, Delegate Glenn Davis.

“Governor Youngkin just announced his new Energy Plan, and there’s a lot for everyone to like in it…,” said Delegate Sally Hudson

“I have always been a staunch advocate for the advancement of renewable energy such as solar in the General Assembly. As these developments bring much needed investment to Southside Virginia. Today’s energy plan announcement by Governor Youngkin will diversify Virginia’s energy grid and ensure that the Commonwealth continues to be good stewards of the environment without breaking the bank for taxpayers,” said House Agriculture Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee Vice Chair, Delegate Danny Marshall.

“In 2020, Democrats’ Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and Virginia Clean Economy Act hastily placed an irrational and unrealistic timeline for the decommissioning of Virginia’s reliable energy sources. Those polices placed all of the burden on Virginia ratepayers and put Virginia’s economy and energy grid at risk. Governor Youngkin’s plan puts Virginia back on the path of reliable and affordable energy that meets the needs of all Virginians,” said House Republican Caucus Chair, Delegate Amanda Batten.

“This Plan encourages Virginia to adopt innovative energy technologies such as small modular nuclear reactors to ensure a stable and reliable power grid. It is vital for Virginia to move away from the required retirement of reliable forms of power generation and focus on carbon neutral efforts which provide benefits to the environment while maintaining a dependable energy grid,” said Delegate Michael Webert.