State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs 45 bills into law
Governor Glenn Youngkin signed more than 40 bills into law Friday including legislation strengthening school safety audits, cutting fees for sportsmen, and establishing training for law enforcement to recognize signs of human trafficking.
“We are here to provide solutions to the problems that matter to Virginians and we are working every day to serve our parents and students, veterans, and law enforcement,” said Governor Youngkin. “I thank these bipartisan legislators for their ability to find common-sense solutions for their constituents and the Commonwealth.”
Agriculture & Wildlife
HB 1224, sponsored by Delegate David Bulova, reduces regulatory burdens on best management practices (BMPs) for our farmers.
HB 463 & SB 141, sponsored by Delegate Terry Austin and Senator John Edwards, removes the fee for state boat ramps.
HB 189 & SB 509, sponsored by Delegate Michael Webert and Senator Richard Stuart, provides the right to propagate shellfish by whatever legal means necessary.
Veterans & Military
HB 17 & SB 618, sponsored by Delegate Buddy Fowler and Senator Richard Stuart, clarifies that members of military color guards, honor guards, and veterans service organizations are exempt from the crime of unlawful paramilitary activity when the member is participating in training and education exercises, funerals, parades, or other public ceremonies
HB 540, sponsored by Delegate Danica Roem, extends driver’s licenses to accommodate for military deployments.
HB 120, sponsored by Delegate Scott Wyatt, reduces the fees for lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for disabled veterans.
Public Safety
HB 748 & SB 150, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senator John Edwards, modernizes the DNA data bank sample tracking system.
HB 907 and SB 526, sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senator Louise Lucas, streamlines the permitting of battery-charged fence security systems.
HB 283 & SB 467, sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senator Jill Vogel, establish training standards for law enforcement to recognize, prevent, and report human trafficking.
HB 756 & SB 614, sponsored by Delegate Les Adams and Senator Bill Stanley, provides Commonwealth’s Attorneys with more information to protect communities from violent criminals.
HB 342, sponsored by Delegate Marcus Simon, removes obsolete language related to teletype systems no longer used by Virginia State Police.
Transportation
HB 67, sponsored by Delegate James Edmunds, provides for more road safety.
HB 179 & SB 186, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bloxom and Senator Emmett Hanger, closes the loophole on farm use placards.
HB 667, sponsored by Delegate Will Wampler, designates “Staff Sergeant Darrell “Shifty” Powers Memorial Highway in the Town of Clinchco.
HB 703, sponsored by Delegate Mark Keam, grants localities the option to pay the fee associated with specialty license plates in lieu of the prepaid applications.
HB 1050, sponsored by Delegate Jay Leftwich, allows for an alternative driver’s license issuance ceremony.
HB 1363, sponsored by Delegate Terry Austin, designates Norvel Lafellette Ray Lee Memorial Highway in Botetourt County.
Education
HB 741, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell, requires local schools to create a detailed and accurate floor plan for school safety audits.
HB 246 & SB 596, sponsored by Delegate Terry Kilgore and Senator Todd Pillion, allows for excused absences for students participating in 4-H educational programs.
HB 1146, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell, authorizes governmental entities such as community colleges to train and test for commercial driver’s licenses.
HB 418, sponsored by Delegate Karrie Delaney, streamlines the At-Risk Add-On program established by Section 22.1-199.1 of the Code of Virginia to remove a program that evidence shows does not address key deficits of struggling young readers.
Good Government
HB 449, sponsored by Delegate David Bulova, allows Virginia-licensed auctioneers or auction firms to transport distrained or levied-on personal property outside of the home locality.
HB 733 & SB 316, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senator Dave Marsden, clarifies circumstances for the sharing of records for children receiving coordinated services.
HB 470 & SB 197, sponsored by Delegate David Bulova and Senator Monty Mason, clarifies the powers of property owners associations.
HB 1019 & SB 444, sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senator Jennifer Boysko, accelerates broadband deployment across state-owned property.
HB 774 & SB 499, sponsored by Delegate Keith Hodges and Lynwood Lewis, creates a task force to analyze the life cycle of renewable energy facilities.
Health
HB 598, sponsored by Delegate Cliff Hayes, streamlines certification for surgical technologists.
HB 1345, sponsored by Delegate Matthew Fariss, adds Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to the membership of the Virginia Transplant Council.
HB 555, sponsored by Delegate Cliff Hayes, allows health care providers to notify patients electronically of the transfer of patient records.
HB 738 & SB 691, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senator Monty Mason, requires a court order for an evaluation of a defendant’s competency to stand trial to be provided to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
SB103, sponsored by Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr., supports economic development by updating provisions of the Shipping and Logistics Headquarters Grant Program that was originally established in 2021.
Office of the Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia | P.O. Box 1475, Richmond, VA 23218
Unsubscribe news@royalexaminer.com
Constant Contact Data Notice
Sent by press@governor.virginia.gov
State News
Attorney General Miyares announcies Virginia leads the country in Medicaid and federal healthcare program recoveries
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General recently released their 2021 Annual Report on State Medicaid Fraud Control Units (MFCUs) which has Virginia leading the country in Medicaid and federal health care program recoveries. The Virginia MFCU had over $444 million in court-ordered restitution, fines, and penalties for Medicaid and other federal health care programs.
“Protecting Virginians from Medicaid and health care fraud is one of the most important functions of the Office of the Attorney General. I am extremely proud of our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their record of success and look forward to their continued good work in the years to come,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The MFCU is comprised of a management team, investigators, attorneys, data analysts, eDiscovery staff, paralegals, and administrative staff. These dedicated employees work tirelessly going through medical records, and evidence, conducting interviews both in-state and out-of-state, participating in search warrants, inspections, and sometimes weeklong trials.
These successes would not be possible without the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, HHS-OIG, DEA, FDA, and the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which administers the Commonwealth’s Medicaid program and works directly with the MFCU on investigations.
State News
Governor Youngkin announces Safe and Sound Task Force to end practice of kids sleeping in local government offices
On April 1, 2022, Governor Youngkin announced that he has launched an initiative aimed at creating safe housing placements for children in foster care. As today marks the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the “Safe and Sound Task Force” will bring together government agencies, the Virginia League of Social Services Executives, and other community partners to end the practice of children sleeping in local departments of social services, hotels, and emergency rooms.
“It is unacceptable that last year over 150 children in foster care spent the night in places that just simply are not meant for kids. When this challenge came to our attention, my administration knew we had to act swiftly to ensure that every child has a safe place to belong,” stated Governor Youngkin. “Beyond the immediate need, we hope Virginians from all walks of life will step up to help children in foster care.”
Over a six-month period in 2021 (February 1-July 30, 2021), 163 children were displaced for at least one night in unsuitable sleeping arrangements. This phenomenon occurs because of a dire shortage of foster homes, kinship family placements, and beds in group homes and residential treatment centers.
These youth ranged in age from 7 to 17 years. Social workers or law enforcement personnel stay overnight with children who are displaced, creating an undue burden on already overworked staff. This greatly exacerbates the existing workforce shortages in the child welfare and criminal justice systems.
Janet Kelly will serve as the Special Advisor for Children’s Issues and convene state and local government agencies, residential facilities and hospitals, and community partners to collaboratively seek immediate solutions to this crisis. The Task Force’s objectives include finding safe placements for kids who are currently displaced, ensuring a reservoir of safe placements for kids who may need them in the future, and eventually making recommendations that go upstream to address policy and systemic changes.
The Virginia Department of Social Services and the Virginia League of Social Services Executives raised this ongoing issue in July 2021, and since then Eric Reynolds, the Director of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, and several state agencies have worked to identify some of the root causes.
“While there are a number of issues that created this untenable situation, it will require collaboration and creativity at both the local and state levels to solve it. We are grateful to every child welfare worker who has worked to the best of their ability to ensure these kids are safe and we look forward to working together with them to end this practice,” stated Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “I appreciate how swiftly Governor Youngkin reacted to this information and for providing the leadership necessary to end this practice.”
“The current situation involves children in foster care who are often inappropriately placed in emergency departments and other non-licensed settings without mental health treatment or qualified professional support,” said Andrew Crawford, The Virginia League of Social Services Executives (VLSSE) President and Director, Bedford County Department of Social Services. “The Virginia League of Social Services Executives is committed to addressing the continuing crisis associated with placement of children in foster care with behavioral and mental health needs. Local Departments of Social Services look forward to collaborating with the Governor, our state partners, and our private sector professionals to find solutions for Virginia’s most vulnerable children.”
State News
Sandy River Distillery to renovate historic log cabin, open farm distillery highlighting Virginia grains, barrels
On March 31, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the growing cluster of outdoor attractions around High Bridge State Park and Appomattox River near Farmville will soon be adding a Virginia-focused craft distillery to its list of amenities. Sandy River Distillery will be part of the popular Sandy River Outdoor Adventures Resort, which offers bike and kayak rentals, high-ropes courses, zip lines, as well as glamping tents, and cabin rentals. This project will lead to the creation of ten new jobs, over $500,000 in new investment, and the purchase of more than 20 tons of Virginia-grown corn, berries, and rye. An 1840s log cabin relocated from nearby Prospect, Virginia has been rebuilt on-site to serve as the farm distillery’s tasting room.
“Today’s new agriculture and tourism-focused announcement show that the entrepreneurial spirit in Virginia continues to grow,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Sandy River Distillery is giving our residents and our visitors yet another reason to get out and experience all the Commonwealth has to offer.”
Sandy River Distillery will produce a line of grain-to-glass whiskey and gin that pays homage to Virginia’s distilled spirit traditions, in addition to a line of canned specialty cocktails. The company plans to source as many ingredients from Prince Edward County as possible, including berries grown on Sandy River’s farm. All whiskeys will be made using Virginia-grown grains and aged in new White Oak barrels produced by Speyside Bourbon Cooperage in Atkins, Virginia. The craft distillery will complement the many other tourism-related businesses that have been growing in the area since the opening of High Bridge Trail State Park in 2008.
“This project is a great example of the strong connection that Virginia’s surging craft beverage industry is forging between that state’s two largest industries, agriculture, and tourism,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I thank Sandy River Distillery for their commitment to Virginia sourcing and I am pleased we could partner with Prince Edward County for their first-ever AFID award to help bring new jobs, investment, and market opportunities for our farmers to this part of rural Virginia.”
“Virginia is the Birthplace of American Spirits, and has quickly become a premier destination for spirits lovers from all over the country and the world,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Sandy River Distillery is a welcome and exciting addition to an already thriving and diverse region, as travelers can now enjoy fine Virginia spirits after experiencing world-class outdoor recreation offerings and unique lodging options. Additionally, the success of cross-industry collaboration and the anticipated economic impact are further testaments to the power of partnership. The addition of Sandy River Distillery provides an inviting opportunity for Virginians and travelers alike to discover why Virginia is for Spirits Lovers.”
“Through our unique destination and the mixing of old and new techniques and materials, we seek to honor the history of Virginia homesteaders, traditional craft distilling, and to tell the story of who we are today,” said Sandy River Distillery owner Mark Smith. “We hope our distillery can be a bridge between our region’s farmers and our community’s many residents and visitors, and that through our use of local ingredients and commitment to producing only the highest quality whiskeys and spirits, together we are Distilling Pure Adventure.”
“On behalf of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors, I want to congratulate Mark and Candace Smith and Sandy River Distillery,” said Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors Chair Dr. Odessa Pride. “This project represents a significant investment in Prince Edward and continues our efforts to diversify our local economy adding to the local attractions that we have to offer. Prince Edward County is proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Virginia in obtaining AFID grant funding for this project thereby creating jobs and capital investment while supporting our local agricultural community.”
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Prince Edward County and Sandy River Distillery, Inc. to secure this project for Virginia with a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Prince Edward County will match with local funds. This is Prince Edward County’s first-ever AFID Facility Grant award, an economic development tool to help localities support new and expanding agriculture and forestry-based businesses.
“Since the High Bridge Trail State Park opened in 2008, there has been a flurry of development in this area of Prince Edward County,” said Senator Mark Peake. ” With the announcement of Sandy River Distillery, it will complement the many other attractions that have developed around the park meaning guests who come to enjoy the beauty of the park have many options to choose from to encourage them to spend more time in our beautiful section of the Commonwealth.”
“Welcoming Sandy River Distillery to the 60th House District is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Delegate James Edmunds. “In addition to the jobs and the direct economic development that the distillery will bring, I am excited they will be purchasing Virginia’s own commodities such as corn, berries, and rye. This will help ensure local farmers and producers continue to be successful.”
State News
Legislators have nipped Virginia’s budding cannabis industry, advocates say
Jacob Williamson grows, makes, and sells hemp-based CBD products through his family’s Hens and Hemp farm. He went through the permitting process to be a hemp farmer when it became legal in 2019, but now he is leaving the industry.
“We can’t keep up with the multimillion-dollar cannabis industry coming into the state,” Williamson said. “So, we’re just gonna stop because it’s too much.”
Williamson represents a group of entrepreneurs concerned about the future of the commercial hemp industry in Virginia, because of what they say is the risk and increased regulation of selling these products.
Industrial hemp definition changes
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, introduced Senate Bill 591 which originally focused on the prohibition of cannabis goods that can be easily confused with everyday treats, and that is shaped like a “human, animal, vehicle, or fruit.”
“It would restrict the use of products that appeal to children through gummies,” Hanger said in committee.
The Virginia General Assembly allowed farmers to grow industrial hemp starting in 2019.
Lawmakers passed an amended version of Hanger’s bill, which redefines marijuana as any cannabis product with over .3% THC or .25 milligrams of THC per serving. That includes some non-intoxicating CBD products. The bill, however, excludes industrial hemp that is possessed by a person or company who holds a U.S. Department of Agriculture hemp producer license, as long as the THC level remains under .3%.
It is currently legal to possess, but not sell marijuana in the state of Virginia.
The .3% THC threshold comes from the 2018 Federal Farm bill. Anything over .3% THC is still federally defined as marijuana. In 2018, most marijuana used recreationally contained over 15% THC, according to the National Institute for Drug Abuse.
Hemp advocates are upset because they say the bill will limit product sales of items from edibles to salves.
Hanger told a Roanoke Times reporter recently that lawmakers “kind of stirred a hornet’s nest” but there is time to work on the bill before the legislature reconvenes in late April.
“Delta-8” legal loophole
Legislators want to crack down on the sale of Delta-8-THC, which has a similar chemical structure as the main psychoactive compound, or Delta-9, found in marijuana that gets users high. Delta-8 typically comes from hemp-derived CBD, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Many Delta-8 products, which are low in THC, are made in a lab because additional chemicals are needed to increase the amount of THC, according to the industry website Cannabis Tech.
The products get people buzzed but still fall into a legal loophole. And a few adverse reactions to Delta-8 products have been reported to the FDA.
“I recognize there are a lot of legitimate businesses with legitimate products out there that shouldn’t be forced out of the market,” Hanger said. “But I think the broader issue right now is public safety.”
The U.S. Hemp Roundtable, a national advocacy group for hemp cultivators, stated in a press release that it supports regulation for public safety, but that new regulations are too broad.
“Advocates for SB591 provided no scientific basis or public-safety justifications for these arbitrary restrictions,” the group stated.
The Virginia Hemp Coalition is an industrial hemp education and advocacy group whose goal is to create new agricultural and manufacturing opportunities for hemp farmers. The group has been involved in campaigns to amend SB 591 and shared a petition that has garnered almost 4,000 signatures. The group also wants Congress to expand the THC threshold to 1% in the next Farm Bill.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service issues hemp permits and tests THC concentrations of hemp plants. The THC levels increase as CBD levels increase in the cannabis plant. Growers run the risk of getting higher THC levels in their cannabis plants in order to get a higher amount of CBD.
Henry Watkins, chief of staff for Sen. Adam Ebbins, D-Alexandria, said hemp growers might see a little more regulatory oversight, more testing, and enforcement.
“I think folks who are saying this wasn’t enforced before are really saying ‘no one enforced it on me before,’” Watkins said.
Nipping the budding market
Many stores throughout Virginia since 2019 began selling a variety of CBD-based, low-THC products for a variety of reasons and ailments.
People who want to buy actual, high quantity THC marijuana can easily find it, despite the risk of prosecution. Some sellers offer delivery options and showcase product menus on social media.
Many people began operating in those spaces when marijuana possession was decriminalized and in anticipation of the legal recreational market that many thought was greenlit for 2024.
Both parties mostly agreed a legal recreational marijuana market would generate substantial tax revenue for Virginians, but the session ended without lawmakers adopting a framework for sales.
The bill that passed in 2021 needed to be reenacted in the 2022 session, but a House committee continued the bill to the next session next year, effectively killing the reenactment clause and likely the January 2024 start date for recreational sales. The only way marijuana can be obtained legally is if it is grown or gifted, or if an individual has a state-issued medical marijuana card.
Jay Rooks is co-owner of N-fused Cannabis Boutique in Richmond. The storefront sells everything from CBD gummies to THC flowers, the smokable parts of the plant. Rooks is a part of what cannabis advocates call the legacy market in Virginia or a group of sellers who have been previously incarcerated for marijuana sales.
“We’ve been trying to keep people that have been deprived of moving forward in life from something that is medically good for people to have,” Rooks said.
Rooks said he isn’t afraid of legal repercussions for his shop, as he feels the gray area between the decriminalization of marijuana and the establishment of the legal market will protect him.
“You can’t walk around being scared,” he said. “If it does happen, I know I can handle the repercussions.”
Rooks also said he takes solace in the fact that Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, is co-owner of a Norfolk shop that sells legal CBD products. Some products sold at the store were over the threshold for allowed THC, according to a report published by Virginia Mercury. The dispensary could be affected by Hanger’s legislation.
Lucas, who co-patroned the 2021 legislation that decriminalized simple possession of marijuana, voted for Hanger’s original bill but not the final amendment. She did not respond to repeated phone and email requests for comment on the bill.
Michael J. Massie, an attorney and board member of the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority, said there is no gray area for selling marijuana products.
“There is no provision that allows for the legal sales of marijuana at this juncture,” he said. “You sort of put yourself in a very precarious position where you might be prosecuted.”
David Treccariche sells lab-tested CBD products at his boutique dispensary Skooma in Charlottesville. Hanger’s bill was an “absolute death nail in the coffin” for the industry, he said.
Treccariche said he expected small business owners to be more involved in cannabis policymaking.
“They’re [Republicans] theoretically, pro-small business, limited government, limited oversight, limited regulations,” Treccariche said. “He’s a Republican, he should improve small businesses.
Why would he shut me down?”
Treccariche and Rooks say their shops have QR codes for consumer protection, with nutrition information and THC concentrations for their products.
“You can check them out all the way down to the calories,” Rooks said.
Marijuana advocate Dylan Bishop, a lobbyist for the Cannabis Business Association of Virginia, argued in a committee hearing that having a legal market allows consumers to verify a product’s authenticity.
The association doesn’t think limiting the definition of hemp or cracking down on low THC levels in CBD products is the best course. Instead, they suggested stringent testing and labeling requirements, which advise the consumer of any potential psychoactive effect.
The General Assembly will hold its reconvene session on April 27. Hanger said he is open to suggestions about modifying his bill.
“Let’s regulate some stuff for safety,” Williamson said. “I can see that. However, they probably didn’t realize how far a little law could change a lot for a bunch of farms.”
By Josephine Walker
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Hotel workers will complete training to combat human trafficking
After a few lawmakers missed time during the session due to COVID-19, Del. Shelly A. Simonds, D-Newport News, said she was thrilled to see all 100 members of the House unanimously passed a bill requiring hotels to provide human trafficking training for employees.
“It was really exciting for me to watch the vote because I didn’t know how it was going to go,” Simonds said. “We haven’t had 100 to zero very often.”
House Bill 258 will authorize the Department of Criminal Justice Services to create a free online mandatory course to help hotel employees better recognize and report human trafficking. After passing through the House in February it passed the Senate 36-4 on March 11.
Anyone employed by a hotel as of July 1 has to complete the required training course by Dec. 31.
In a survey conducted by the Polaris Project, 75% of human trafficking survivors reported coming into contact with hotels at some point during their trafficking situation. The Polaris Project collects data on and works to combat human trafficking, in addition to maintaining the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline.
Robert Melvin, director of government affairs for the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association, said that organizations like the Polaris Project have helped to develop onboard training courses for major brands like Marriott International and Hilton Hotels.
The hospitality industry has made combating human trafficking a priority, Melvin said.
“It’s something that we take very seriously,” Melvin said. “We’ve worked really hard to curtail on our own as an industry.”
A provision in the bill states that hotel employees can use alternative online or in-person training courses like those already required by major brands if approved by the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Simonds said that the bill will help raise all hotels to the standards of those with training courses already in place.
“I think that there are smaller hotels that aren’t part of these large chains that need support and need a way for their employees to complete this training,” Simonds said.
The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association worked with Simonds to create a provision that expedites the process of getting major brands’ current training courses approved by the DCJS, according to Melvin.
DCJS would need to approve or disapprove the use of an alternative course within 60 days of it being submitted for approval, according to the final version of the bill.
The bill could also help smaller hotel owners become part of larger brands quicker by already having the standard of human trafficking training courses required for employees throughout the state, Simonds said.
“In order to move up and become a Holiday Inn you need to show that you do have certain standards,” Simonds said. “This is going to lift up the standards for everyone in the hotel industry.”
Sen. Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, asked Simonds in a Senate committee hearing if hotel proprietors would have to pay any cost to the DCJS. Lawmakers substituted the bill to state that it would be free for hotel owners and their employees to take the course.
Simonds proposed almost $233,000 each year for the next two years in the budget to implement an online training platform. General Assembly members return next week to approve the final budget.
Questions were raised during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about which employees would be required to complete the training. Simonds added a substitute to restrict the required training to public-facing employees, including housekeepers, bartending staff, and management.
“Training housekeepers could be the most important part of this bill,” Simonds said. “Because they see things.”
An estimated 1,500 hotels and over 116,000 hotel employees would be subject to the requirements, according to the bill’s impact statement.
Despite the substitutions, the bill still serves its purpose of empowering bystanders to report human trafficking, Simonds said. She said she hopes to pass similar legislation next session focused on short-term rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo.
By Joe Dodson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
AG Miyares files Amicus Brief against discriminatory policy at Thomas Jefferson HS
Attorney General Miyares filed an amicus brief against the discriminatory and illegal admission process at Thomas Jefferson High School. The Attorney General is fighting against this unconstitutional policy because it unfairly punishes Asian American students due to their race.
“Thomas Jefferson High School has been consistently among the top public schools in the country, and they created and maintained this achievement with a merit-based admissions process. But over the past year, Thomas Jefferson High School changed their policy to prioritize an individual’s race over merit. By doing so, Thomas Jefferson High School has discriminated against deserving students and violated the Equal Protection Clause. This is not equality,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The Office of the Attorney General will always fight for the equal protection and treatment of Virginians and therefore believes the Fairfax County School Board’s request to reinstate the discriminatory admission process should be denied.
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 0
57/41°F
64/52°F