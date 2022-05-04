State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs bill to encourage more commercial driver’s license applicants and alleviate food supply chain issues
RICHMOND, VA – On May 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed HB 553 in conjunction with the Governor’s Grocery Roundtable, sponsored by Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, which directs the Secretary of Transportation, in consultation and working with various agencies of the Commonwealth, to promote and implement various initiatives related to Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL).
“The Commonwealth and nation are currently facing critical shortages of CDL drivers, which is hindering our supply chain. Today is a meaningful bipartisan step forward to remove burdens, create opportunities, and encourage more commercial driver’s license applicants,” said Glenn Governor Youngkin. “There is an abundance of job openings right now for Virginians who have a CDL permit, and by encouraging more to obtain this permit, we can lower the costs of goods and keep communities nourished across the Commonwealth with affordable products.”
“With Governor Youngkin’s signing of my HB 553, the Commonwealth of Virginia is taking real steps to help alleviate the supply chain issues in our state and get Virginians working,” said Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn. “By requiring these state agencies to coordinate on CDL initiatives, Virginia can better locate, identify, and address the shortages facing our economy.”
Small cannabis entrepreneurs say they can’t compete against ‘Walmart of weed’
RICHMOND, Va. — Many small cannabis entrepreneurs say large companies are jockeying to lock them out of the industry and have funding that gives them more access to lawmakers.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the country,” said Sarah Grant, general manager of The Dispensary in Richmond.
The shop opened last year and sells Delta-8-THC flower and vape cartridges.
“It’s hard to compete if you’re going against the Walmart of weed,” Grant said.
Grant said the lack of structure in the recreational cannabis market is stressful for smaller businesses and that her store could never compete with lobbyists from national cannabis corporations.
New lobbying clients, special interest groups and investors have entered the arena the past four years as Virginia lawmakers grappled with medical and recreational cannabis legislation. State lawmakers decriminalized simple possession of cannabis in 2021 with initial plans to legalize recreational cannabis by 2024—though that floundered in this year’s session. Potential sellers were left in limbo and parts of the legislation needed to be reenacted or passed again the next year before becoming law.
The market currently favors the four companies licensed to serve five health districts in Virginia. The Northwest health district does not currently have a licensed company. Only state licensed companies can open medical cannabis dispensaries in their district.
Some of those companies have merged to expand their business and have the cash to inject into Virginia politics.
Stephen Farnsworth is a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington and director of the school’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies.
“The recreational marijuana industry is the wild, wild West right now,” Farnsworth said.
The state’s commercial cannabis market could yield between $30 million to $60 million in tax revenue in the first year, according to a 2020 report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the state’s legislative watchdog agency. JLARC estimated that by the fifth year, commercial cannabis sales could generate between $154 million to $308 million in tax revenue.
Virginia’s illicit recreational cannabis market is estimated to be the No. 4 in the nation, according to the 2020 U.S. Cannabis Report. Virginia’s market generated roughly $1.8 billion of America’s estimated $60 billion in total illegal cannabis sales in 2020.
A burgeoning industry always has numerous wealthy interests competing for the best position in the field, Farnsworth said.
“From the point of view of an elected official, that means there are a lot of people who want to influence you,” Farnsworth said.
High stakes to get into the business
Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, sponsored a bill to establish a recreational cannabis market through a handful of medical dispensaries that already operate in the state and large-scale industrial hemp processors. The measure was an attempt to reenact legislation passed last year and accelerate the creation of the recreational cannabis market.
The currently licensed medical cannabis dispensaries each paid $70,000 total in permit fees for their medical facilities to become operational. The annual renewal fee is $10,000. The dispensaries would have paid $6 million to hold another license to open recreational retail stores, and hemp growers would pay half a million dollars each under Ebbin’s amended bill. Lawmakers were unable to agree on several conditions of the bill, choosing instead to carry it over to the 2023 legislative session.
Jason Amatucci is president of the Virginia Industrial Hemp Coalition, a group that wants to establish robust hemp-centered agricultural and manufacturing industries in the commonwealth.
Amatucci pointed to California’s thriving hemp industry. California produced almost 4 million square feet of hemp grown in protected areas in 2021 —about double the production amount of the next largest state, Colorado, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. California has a $4 billion annual market, according to Forbes business magazine, though the majority is medical and recreational cannabis sales.
Amatucci said he didn’t want to see pharmaceutical companies gain a foothold in the recreational market before small businesses could.
“The government wants to protect Big Pharma,” Amatucci said, referring to the retail purchasing power of national medical marijuana companies and the donations made to legislators. “Follow the money on this because it’s all in plain view for everyone to see.”
Medical cannabis monopolies
The only way to legally purchase cannabis with over .3% THC is by going to a practitioner licensed by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. The practitioners issue a written certification that the patient suffers from an ailment and would benefit from the use of medical cannabis. Approved patients then apply to the board to get their official card. The General Assembly recently passed a bill that, starting in July, allows patients to bypass the Board of Pharmacy application and take the referral to the dispensary.
Virginia’s licensed medical cannabis companies can grow cannabis at their processing facility and sell it through their dispensaries. There are currently 11 medical cannabis dispensaries open throughout the state, according to cannabis legalization advocacy group Virginia NORML. Each licensee is allowed to operate one dispensary for growing and processing cannabis and up to five satellite locations for retail.
The four operators licensed to serve Virginia are:
• Dalitso, which also goes by Beyond / Hello, for the Northern health district.
• Dharma Pharmaceuticals, which also goes by RISE, in the Southwest health district.
• Green Leaf Medical in the Central health district.
• Columbia Care in the Eastern health district.
Green Leaf Medical, headquartered in Richmond, was acquired by Columbia Care in 2021.
Cresco Labs, a Chicago-based medical cannabis giant, announced plans to acquire Columbia Care in late March for $2 billion, but the deal has not closed yet.
Florida-based Jushi Holdings, which operates in five other states, acquired the Virginia-based Dalitso in 2021 for approximately $22 million.
Dharma Pharmaceuticals was acquired in 2021 by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, which operates in 13 other markets, according to the Bristol Herald Courier.
The state’s four licensed pharmaceutical processing firms now fall under the ownership of three out-of-state companies valued at hundreds of millions and traded on the stock market.
Cannabis lobbyists
The merger of Cresco Labs and Columbia Care could make them the second-largest retailer in the country and the largest retailer outside of Florida if the company hits its forecasted revenue, according to a joint press release. They would have 130 retail shops in eight states, the company stated. The company estimated it could make over $100 million annually.
Cannabis money has made its way into campaign donations. The licensed operators donated between 2021 and 2022 a combined amount of close to $160,000 to Democrats and just over $100,000 to Republicans, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonprofit that tracks campaign finance reports.
Jushi donated the most with $117,000 total. Dalitso, now owned by Jushi, contributed $30,000. The other operators donated total amounts between approximately $21,000 and $50,000. Then there are other donations from testing labs and individuals involved in the industry.
The amounts don’t rival the hundreds of thousands of dollars or even millions that other political special interest groups have spent. But the cannabis industry is new, and smaller business owners who thought last year they would have a clearer path to the market are worried.
“At a minimum, a campaign donation is going to buy you an opportunity to be heard,” Farnsworth said.
Donations don’t guarantee a lawmaker will support legislation favorable to a lobbying firm, but money can buy access, Farnsworth said.
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, is the only nurse practitioner in the House of Delegates, according to VPAP. Adams is registered with the state to refer patients for medical cannabis. Adams owns RVA Telecare, where a consultation for a medical cannabis card costs $155.
Adams has sponsored several pieces of legislation on cannabis reform. She provided testimony in favor of the now-dead bill introduced by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, which many hemp advocates said would limit their products and instead favor the medical cannabis industry. The bill also aimed to eliminate access to synthetic Delta-8 products.
Adams declined interview requests to discuss the revenue she makes from issuing medical cannabis referrals. Adams did not respond to a follow-up phone call and email to comment if she feels there is any conflict of interest between her two roles as a lawmaker and her medical cannabis referral practice.
State code defines conflict of interest for lawmakers. A legislator with a personal interest should disqualify themselves from voting on measures according to state code. They can participate in discussions if any potential interest is disclosed. Personal interest can exist when a lawmaker has a personal interest in a business or provides a service related to the proposed measure, according to state code.
Adams listed her Integrated Health Consulting business earlier this year as an economic interest with the state’s Ethics Advisory Council. RVA Telecare is listed twice with the State Corporation Commission, once under Integrated Health and once as its own entity. The company is not listed as a potential conflict of interest with the council.
The lawmaker voted on a bill that allows a patient to bypass obtaining a medical cannabis card from the Board of Pharmacy after getting a referral from a medical provider, which her office could do. She later was recorded as “present but not voting” on an identical Senate bill. The lawmaker did not excuse herself from voting in support of Hanger’s bill.
The delegate spoke before the final House vote on Hanger’s bill and said that she has no financial interest in her support of the legislation.
“All I can tell you is that I spend a lot of time reading, studying,” Adams said. “I have no financial stake in anything … this is a public safety issue.”
Adams wanted the market to be safer and more regulated, she said in testimony.
Cannabis advocates said Hanger’s bill would push people toward the medical cannabis industry, which Adams is a part of, while eliminating access to certain hemp-produced, low-THC CBD products.
“They can position themselves so that the medical monopoly is the only ones that can sell these products,” Amatucci said. “What we have now, with this medical monopoly system, is the worst product, worst prices.”
Social equity licenses
Luke Greer is the owner of the Northern Virginia Hemp Co. and has operated in Virginia since industrial hemp farming was legalized.
“I don’t mean to villainize large money interests,” Greer said. “But I don’t feel that they should prioritize that over the small businesses that have been operating in the space prior.”
Colorado’s Department of Revenue issues licenses to recreational cannabis retailers for approximately $7,500 per license and application fees. California’s Department of Cannabis Control issues licenses on a ranked revenue system capped at $96,000 for a retailer making more than $7.5 million. Applicants negatively affected by the criminalization of cannabis can apply in California to have the fee waived.
Virginia lawmakers have also disagreed on how and whether to make the recreational market more accessible to people who have been operating in it prior to decriminalization or what cannabis reform advocates call the legacy market.
Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, introduced the 2021 House bill that legalized simple possession of cannabis and established the initial outline for a recreational market. The bill included social equity provisions intended to keep already existing processors from squeezing out smaller entrepreneurs. It also confronted decades of disproportionate policing for cannabis crimes.
Lawmakers disagreed on the number of licenses allocated to social equity applicants and how much these sellers should pay for licensing.
Legislators killed a bill proposed by Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, which required licensed industrial hemp sellers wanting to have an additional license, for example, to sell recreational cannabis, to pay a $1 million fee to the Board of Pharmacy and be a long-time resident or business owner in an economically disadvantaged area.
Grant said these fees are inaccessible to small business owners, especially if they have already been financially impacted by the legal system.
“People have been in this business their whole life, just in the illicit market,” Grant said. “Those folks should definitely have an opportunity to get into this legally.”
Amber Littlejohn is executive director of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, a group that wants Virginia to establish a legal market that is favorable to minorities targeted by the war on drugs.
“When we make the investment in social equity programs, we are going to get that back,” Littlejohn said.
Supernova Women is an advocacy group run by women of color who want to lower barriers of entry and build sustainability in the cannabis industry. A Supernova Women study this year found for every dollar invested in a social cannabis equity program, there is a $1.20 return.
“Even if people are not compelled by the moral imperative, there are actually economic and broader social reasons to do it,” Littlejohn said.
She was hopeful that her group’s demands for inclusion in the industry would be met but said that it would be an uphill battle.
Michael Carter Jr. is an 11th-generation farmer whose family owns Carter Farms in Orange County. Carter said social equity programs won’t solve the damage done to communities of color but recognizing the past by opening access to licensing could be a start.
“We had the opportunity to make up the deficit when it comes to opportunities like this,” Carter said. “But many farmers and many African Americans realize that we’re not gonna get that opportunity.”
By Josephine Walker
By Josephine Walker
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the official launch of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the official launch of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman. In addition to advocating for systemic changes in Virginia’s child welfare system, the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman is authorized to receive complaints from the public regarding the actions or decisions of departments of social services in cases involving children alleged to have been abused or neglected and children who are in foster care.
“I am pleased that we are officially launching the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, which will play a critical role in improving Virginia’s foster care system, facilitate complaints, and advocate for changes to the child welfare system. My administration is committed to serving the next generation of Virginia’s children,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
The Office of the Children’s Ombudsman (OCO) was established in statute by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020 as a means of effecting changes in child welfare policy, procedure, and legislation and reviewing actions of departments of social services in cases involving children receiving child protective services or who are in foster care. The creation of the office was a recommendation of the 2018 report “Improving Virginia’s Foster Care System” issued by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. The office is housed within the Office of the Governor but is not within any Secretariat in order to maintain its independence.
“I am excited that, after several months of preparation and with the support of the Administration and our partner agencies, information about the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman and the services we provide will finally be made publicly available to Virginians across the Commonwealth. My staff and I are looking forward to helping families navigate the child welfare system and ensuring that child safety and family preservation remain top priorities for our local and state agencies that serve Virginia’s children and families,” said the Director of OCO, Eric Reynolds.
Eric J. Reynolds, Esq. was appointed for a four-year term in June 2021 as the OCO’s first Director. Since then, Reynolds has been assembling a team, establishing office procedures, and assisting families with their concerns regarding the child welfare system. During the 2022 session of the General Assembly, he supported bipartisan legislation promoting the welfare of children in foster care recently signed into law by the Governor. Reynolds is also a member of the Governor’s Safe and Sound Task Force and helped identify some of the root causes that have led to children in foster care becoming displaced and having to sleep in emergency rooms, hotels, and social services offices while they await appropriate mental health treatment and placement arrangements.
The Office can investigate complaints alleging that agency actions violated laws or policies or were imposed without a stated reason or based on irrelevant or erroneous information. The OCO works closely with the Virginia Department of Social Services to assist local departments to improve practices to better serve the Commonwealth’s children and families.
The official OCO website will be unveiled at the event, along with contact information for the Office. The website will be found at www.oco.virginia.gov. Complaints can be submitted by email to complaints@oco.virginia.gov or by phone at (804) 225-4801. For general information about the OCO, inquiries can be emailed to info@oco.vriginia.gov.
‘Heavy hand of law’ isn’t needed in Virginia schools, education advocates say
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia schools still rely heavily on law enforcement to discipline students, and years of efforts to lessen the practice could be halted with recent legislation, according to juvenile justice advocates and some state lawmakers.
“Sometimes the heavy hand of the law is not what’s needed,” said James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association. “What’s needed sometimes is a strong hand of encouragement and direction.”
Schools need to invest in “wraparound services” that prioritize help over punishments, Fedderman said. For example, the National Association of Education created the Community Schools Model to assist students who live in under-resourced homes and to offer help in the communities where these students live, he said. Under the model, schools offer or refer people to before and after school care, food, and medical services.
Virginia was ranked highest in the nation for referring students to law enforcement, based on 2017 to 2018 data analyzed by the Center for Public Integrity, an independent nonprofit news organization. Over 18,000 total Virginia students were referred to law enforcement from 2017 to 2018 according to the DOE data. The analysis is sourced from the most recently available data provided by the U.S. Department of Education. Black students and students with disabilities disproportionately represented the students referred to law enforcement, according to the center’s analysis.
A Virginia Tech analysis of DOE data published in 2015 from the center found only about 2 out of 1,000 students were required to appear before a court intake officer. The referral rate can be difficult to interpret based on how schools report the data, according to the Tech study.
Lawmakers have examined discipline issues for seven years
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced the Classrooms not Courtrooms initiative in 2015, in an effort to reform school discipline.
The initiative was a push to reduce student referrals to law enforcement and decrease suspensions and expulsions. Multiple agencies were encouraged to address the practices statistics showed disproportionately impact Black students and students with disabilities and to address the emphasis on subjective offenses like disorderly conduct.
Two years ago, students could be charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 1 misdemeanor, for causing inconveniences, annoyances, or alarm. Disorderly conduct has drawn Black students into the criminal justice system more than students of other races in Virginia schools, according to a study from the Legal Aid Justice Center.
“A middle school student was charged with disorderly conduct for singing a rap song on a bus and a middle school student was charged for kicking a trash can on his way to the principal’s office,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. “So, it almost seemed like behavior that someone found annoying, they charged them with disorderly conduct.”
Juvenile justice advocates also stated in the study that disorderly conduct laws find their strongest roots in the public order laws that fueled policing in the Jim Crow South—the racial caste system that kept African Americans as second-class citizens, promoted anti-Black sentiments, and maintained laws that enforced segregation.
McClellan sponsored Senate Bill 3 with some bipartisan support in 2020. The bill eliminated charging K-12 students with disorderly conduct charges while on school property, buses, or at school-sponsored activities.
Ashley Moore, attorney for the Youth Justice Program at The Virginia Legal Aid Justice Center, said lawmakers made some “great progress” to chip away at the issue.
“That disorderly conduct bill is actually a major step forward for children of color, and children with disabilities historically who were disproportionately harmed by the school discipline and policing,” Moore said.
Disorderly conduct can still go on the student’s school record. Over 1,000 students were reported for disorderly conduct in the 2020-21 school year, or 8% of all student incidents reported. There were over 16,000 students reported the year before, or 10% of all student incidents. The 2020-21 school years is the most recent data available, and the pandemic affected enrollment during both years.
McClellan also introduced the 2020 bill loosening the requirement that student misdemeanors be reported to law enforcement, though felonies would still be reported.
“What my bill in 2020 says was that felonies will be reported to law enforcement,” McClellan said. “All misdemeanors will still be reported to parents, but the principal will have discretion as to whether it’s something that should be referred to law enforcement or not.”
Advocates think recent legislative measures will undo years of effort. The governor signed two recent measures passed by lawmakers.
Recent measures
Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover, introduced House Bill 4. Sen. Thomas Norment, R- Williamsburg, introduced the identical bill, which will allow school principals to report some misdemeanor offenses of students. Norment said during a committee meeting that his bill was designed just to add better structure to McClellan’s 2020 bill on reporting school incidents.
Not all lawmakers agreed. Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, objected to Norment’s bill during its committee hearing.
“I care about the school-to-prison pipeline and what this does is open that back up again,” Locke said. “Those who are going to be reported are Black and Brown children, primarily.”
Norment celebrated the legislative victory in his constituent newsletter, writing that the bill “will require school principals to report misdemeanor offenses.”
The bills still make reporting misdemeanors to law enforcement optional, but there are objections that how the language is now laid out will prompt more reporting.
“I think when in doubt, and especially given the political climate, some principals, when in doubt, are going to report even if it’s a minor thing,” McClellan said.
The General Assembly this year passed HB 873, introduced by Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach. The bill originally required school districts to place a school resource officer —law enforcement officers stationed in public schools—in every elementary and secondary school. If a district failed to comply with the legislation it would not receive state grant funding, according to the fiscal statement.
Lawmakers amended the bill and dropped the requirement to have a resource officer in every school. Instead, a designated law enforcement officer will be trained and serve as a liaison for the school administrator in schools without a resource officer.
Disparities with young students, Black students, and students with disabilities
Black students accounted for 40% of referrals to law enforcement but make up less than a quarter of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education department data for the 2017-18 school year.
Students with disabilities account for almost 30% of referrals to law enforcement, and make up 13% of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education data.
Hispanic students account for 11% of referrals to law enforcement, and make up 16% of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education data.
White students account for 39% of referrals to law enforcement, and they make up 49% of the Virginia student population, according to state and federal education data.
Virginia middle school students, typically aged 11 to 14 years old, had some of the highest rates of referral in the nation, according to 2015 data analyzed by the Center for Public Integrity. In one case, 228 middle school students per 1,000 students were referred, according to the center.
Black females represented approximately 11% of Virginia’s school population from 2016 to 2019, but averaged 31% of the school-based disorderly conduct complaints, according to the Legal Aid Justice Center.
“I think part of it is implicit bias that – some people see Black children as more adult than they are, especially with Black girls,” McClellan said.
Black preschool children made up 43.3% of out-of-school suspensions and 18.2% of the school population in the 2017-18 school year, according to DOE data.
Addressing root causes
Advocates question how schools will address the root causes that led to disproportionately charging Black students and students with disabilities, even if lawmakers reduced the number of available charges. Lawmakers and reform advocates say new models are needed.
“Everything is not something that should be reported to the law as an infraction,” Fedderman said.
Legislation passed in 2020 required local school boards to employ one full-time equivalent school counselor position per 325 students in K-12, effective with the 2021–22 school year. A 2021 law–sponsored by McClellan–called for a $49 million investment to increase student support staff, including nurses, social workers, and mental health professionals. The law requires at least three staff for every 1,000 students.
Schools need to include “counselors and psychologists, not resource officers” to help the youth and meet their needs, said Crystal Shin, a law professor and Director of Holistic Juvenile Defense Clinic at the University of Virginia.
Over 60% of schools surveyed by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services reported they employed resource officers in 2019-20. Over 90% of middle schools and high schools have officers, DCJS reported. A small percentage are deployed in elementary schools.
Law enforcement should be used to handle school security, not discipline, according to McClellan.
“I think the problem is that over time, resource officers have been used as counselors when they’re not trained to be counselors,” McClellan said. “They have been used as disciplinarians when they are not trained to understand brain development.”
New models emerge
Some school districts in Virginia replaced resource officers with new safety models and programs. Charlottesville City Schools removed officers from schools in 2020, along with Albemarle County Public Schools.
Black students made up 34.5% of the Charlottesville City Public Schools student population but were referred to law enforcement nearly five times more frequently than their white counterparts, according to 2017 data from the Department of Education. Black students accounted for over 63% of referrals.
CPS school resource officers were replaced with care and safety assistants, who have a similar role but can not charge students with criminal offenses. The new officials are similar to Albemarle County Public Schools’ student safety coaches, which were hired in 2021.
The Albemarle school coaches are hired to provide a safe school environment and address student discipline. The coaches complete training in trauma-informed interactions, culturally responsive student interaction, mental health first aid, crisis intervention, and de-escalation. They also complete the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services school security officer certification.
“There has to be a school-wide commitment to dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline by not over-relying on suspension and expulsion, and rather, finally get to the root causes of the misbehavior,” Shin said.
Richmond City Public Schools began using the Community in Schools model in 2018 to address dropout rates. This includes monitoring attendance, behavior, and course completion. The method was compiled through research over several years and consistently identified the highly predictive factors of dropping out and working to resolve the problem. RPS uses this program to focus on student success with the use of health and social services as well as youth and community development.
Black students made up 69% of the RPS student population but were 89% of the referrals made to law enforcement, according to 2017 data.
“I just think it’s important that we invest in kids and keep them in their schools and homes and in their communities,” Shin said.
By Safia Abdulahi and Tarazha Jenkins
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signs the bipartisan Virginia Literacy Act
RICHMOND, VA – On April 28, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed the bipartisan Virginia Literacy Act, sponsored by Delegate Carrie Coyner, R-Hopewell, and Senate President pro tempore, Senator Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, a bill which will empower parents and students with a transformational focus on early childhood literacy. The Virginia Literacy Act, HB 319 & SB 616, ensures that teachers are trained in the science of reading, supported by science-driven professional development, and requires school systems to provide all students with instruction, screening, and monitoring of their early reading progress, with those results shared with parents. Working with parents, schools will be required to create an individualized reading plan for each student identified to have a reading deficiency. The bill also requires that school systems provide resources to support literacy development at home.
“The most important thing we can do, as parents, as educators, and as a community, is ensure our children learn to read so that they can read to learn. Today is a meaningful bipartisan step forward to give our students the tools they need to succeed not only in the classroom but in life,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We have a real challenge on our hands when it comes to childhood literacy. Over the last few years, Virginia has seen a decrease in reading proficiency and the pandemic has magnified this challenge facing families, students, and educators.”
“We have a reading crisis on our hands as recently released data from the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening (PALS) assessment, which identifies students in grades K-2 who are at risk for reading difficulties, reveals our children’s reading peril. The data shows that even before the pandemic too many children in Virginia were failing to reach reading benchmarks and that children of color, children with disabilities, and children living in poverty were disproportionately performing below the benchmark,” said Delegate Carrie Coyner, patron of HB 319. “Today we celebrate the Virginia Literacy Act being signed into law as it will ensure all students receive the support they need to become proficient readers by third grade; parents receive information to ensure their children receive the instruction they need to become proficient readers, and teachers have access to professional development and curriculum for scientifically based core literacy instruction and to better identify and assist students with reading difficulties. Our scientific-based approach to literacy with our youngest learners will prepare all students for future scholastic achievement in higher grades.”
“The Virginia Literacy Act is a game-changing bipartisan effort currently stuck in neutral until the budget passes,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “Implementing this evidence-based legislation, including deploying reading coaches to work with our most-behind students and their teachers, is critical to preparing children to succeed across the Commonwealth. This transformational work cannot start until the General Assembly delivers appropriate funding to the Governor’s desk.”
Additionally, Governor Glenn Youngkin added: “This legislation aims to ensure above all else that every student, no matter their zip code, family income, or background, learns to read leveraging the most effective, evidence-based methods. Early literacy is the foundation for succeeding in school and in life. We must do everything to provide our students with every tool to achieve their unique dreams.”
Community members, legislators, academics work to eliminate food insecurity
RICHMOND, Va. – The founders of Fonticello Food Forest bent down under the picnic table to pick edible chickweed leaves and lavender flowers. Moments later they were running to their neighbors’ aid – some of their chickens were loose.
Jameson Price and Laney Sullivan founded the outdoor space, which serves as a free source of fresh and perishable food for community members. The food is donated or grown on-site, the pair said. The property is located in Carter Jones Park, south of the James River in Richmond.
“This is not charity work,” Price said. “This is just work.”
Price and Sullivan are part of a larger effort to mitigate food insecurity and food waste across Virginia.
Food insecurity means a household lacks access to enough food for a healthy lifestyle, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. An estimated 10% of Virginians were food insecure before the COVID-19 pandemic; that percentage increased to 22% between April and May 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Grassroots efforts
Nationally, food insecurity went unchanged at 10.5% between 2019 and 2020, according to the USDA. However, food pantry usage increased between those two years.
More than 4% of families used food pantries in 2019 and, almost 7% of families reported using a food pantry in 2020, according to USDA. The 2021 data was not available as of mid-April, according to USDA.
Food pantry usage is higher among those who experience food insecurity, according to USDA.
Local grocery stores and nonprofit organizations such as Feed More food bank provide food for the Fonticello Food Forest, Price and Sullivan said. They have built contacts with store employees to help acquire leftover food; one method also deployed by the food sharing organization Food Not Bombs where Sullivan also works.
“We’re trying to go and establish relationships and understanding of what we’re trying to do, and the impact that it’s giving to families and to folks that need the food,” Price said, “Especially as the cost continues to rise but waste doesn’t seem to be decreasing.”
Over 816,000 tons of surplus food were sent to the landfill in Virginia in 2019, according to data from ReFED, a nonprofit dedicated to ending food loss and waste across the U.S. That includes food surplus from manufacturing, retail, food service, farming, and residential sources. The food that Fonticello Food Forest saves from waste is a tiny piece of the billions of pounds of food thrown away every day, Sullivan said.
“This is not the better world,” Sullivan said. “This is better than it would be if it was all going in the trash, but it’s not the ideal.”
RVA Community Fridges works to increase access to fresh, locally-grown food, according to Taylor Scott, the mutual aid nonprofit’s founder. The program works to keep 10 established fridges in the Richmond area stocked with free food. Scott founded RVA Community Fridges in 2020 after wanting to redistribute surplus tomatoes she grew in her home garden.
Mutual aid is the principle of serving one’s community to meet the immediate needs of community members, according to GlobalGiving, a nonprofit organization that connects other nonprofits with donors and companies.
The goal is to add more fridges in food deserts, areas that are far from grocery stores and have limited access to affordable and fresh food.
The newest fridge was established at Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen—a restaurant in the Fulton Hill neighborhood—after community members highly requested it. The area is a food desert lacking basic infrastructure, according to Scott.
Providing food for the Fulton Hill community has been rewarding, Scott said. Over 60% of the neighborhood’s population is Black, and 10% are over age 65, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Scott wants to add more fridges in communities of color. Black individuals make up 29% of the population of Richmond and Petersburg but account for 48% of people experiencing poverty, according to United Way, an organization that funds nonprofits in the Richmond area. Latino individuals make up 6% of the population but account for 15% of individuals experiencing poverty, according to the same data.
Black Space Matters
The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in 2020 started a collaboration with Duron Chavis, an urban farmer, and community activist, to highlight issues of food insecurity. Chavis grew food in the vacant lot outside the museum that was later distributed. The project also highlighted the importance of Black community spaces to have conversations about food justice.
People cannot discuss food insecurity without discussing the issue of land use, Chavis said, because those who do not have access to healthy food often don’t have access to land to grow that food.
“Our work is about reaching people’s dignity and their ability to be self-determining and to make decisions for themselves that increase their health and increase access to healthy food without hoping on some outside resources to come in and make everything better for them,” Chavis said.
Governments could create something like an office dedicated to urban agriculture, but Richmond hasn’t established such an office, Chavis said.
Mark Davis, the founder of Real Roots Food Systems, also is working to expand access to locally-grown food. The organization’s goal is for people to know where their food comes from and experiment with ways to obtain food that doesn’t involve purchasing items.
“I think it’s a special thing to be in a cashless exchange in times like these, to create a resiliency in communities like this,” Davis said recently when interviewed for the “Black Space Matters” Season Two documentary series.
Davis said that he grows food on land in Hanover County, owned by Richmond-based First Baptist Church. The church then donates the food to food pantries and other outlets. RealRoots wants to create less waste in landfills and meaningful collection of research around waste diversion.
Legislative action
Virginia legislators are also enacting laws to help support access to local agriculture. Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, introduced House Bill 2068 in the 2021 Virginia General Assembly session to connect local farmers to local consumers, he said.
The bill, which was passed unanimously by both chambers in 2021, established the Local Food and Farming Infrastructure Grant Program. The program created grants to support infrastructure and other projects to support local farming. The grants are available on a competitive basis and award up to $25,000 per grant, according to the bill.
Some examples of ways the grants have been used include flash freezing produce, canning farmed food, and transferring farmed food to wholesale markets, Rasoul said.
“So, it’s all about trying to get that local food from the farm to the market, and at the same time reducing our [carbon] footprint,” Rasoul said.
Rasoul introduced HB 323 this past session to double the program’s available grant money from $25,000 to $50,000. Both chambers in the General Assembly also passed this measure unanimously.
The grant program awarded eight grants in December 2021 to various food infrastructure projects. Two of the projects involve improving farmer’s markets, two involve meat processors and two involve upgrading local canning systems, according to the Virginia Department for Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Campus connections
Food insecurity worsened because of COVID-19, according to data from Feeding America. However, data suggest food insecurity was a problem among college students before the pandemic.
Youngmi Kim, associate professor of social work at Virginia Commonwealth University, researched food insecurity among college students before the onset of COVID-19. She found that 35% of VCU students experienced food insecurity.
This finding inspired environmental studies professor John Jones to dream up a miniature version of the main food pantry on campus, which began in 2014 and is located inside the University Student Commons at VCU.
Little Ram Pantries launched in October 2021 in various locations around campus. People can take however much of the nonperishable items they need and donate as much food as they can.
Jones had the idea for the effort when he came across a small food pantry in the Church Hill neighborhood in Richmond, he said. The effort mirrors the “little free pantry” movement spawned from little free libraries seen in neighborhoods around the U.S.
One aspect preventing people from using the main food pantry on campus is the stigma associated with food pantries, according to Jones. He wanted to employ the Little Ram Pantries as a way to eliminate the stigma surrounding using resources, he said.
“Let’s try to make this so visible on campus that it fades into the background,” Jones said.
Jones received program funding from the Office of Community Engagement and VCU Service Learning and has support from the school’s Institute for Inclusion, Inquiry, and Innovation. Each box has a sensor to track when the boxes are opened and closed for Jones’ research.
Jones found students interact with the Little Ram Pantries at over twice the rate they visit the main campus food pantry. The main food pantry on campus receives about 34 visits per week, Jones said, while the satellite version he launched receives about 75. This success led to him expanding the program by creating more locations.
“I think that the data that we have is very promising,” Jones said. “And I think that with some tweaking, I think the model could be very effective on other campuses.”
Professors from the University of Alabama and the University of West Georgia reached out to him about starting their own version of the program, Jones said. He wants to launch a website that details best practices for miniature food pantries, he said.
Despite the success of the Little Ram Pantries and other food pantry models, Jones said food pantries are not a solution to food insecurity.
“If our society wants to be serious about fixing the underlying issue as to why people are hungry, then we need to look at the issue of why people aren’t being paid enough,” Jones said.
Fonticello Food Forest founders Price and Sullivan helped round up the neighbor’s loose chickens and returned to finish the interview.
Efforts to combat food insecurity are notable, they said, but shouldn’t be necessary.
“In a truly just world and a truly reciprocal, mutual-aid world, there wouldn’t be this food waste to be redistributed and folks would be more connected to the food process,” Price said. “We understand that that’s not such an easy thing, to just suddenly flip a switch on, so you do what you do in the meantime.”
By Grace Bost and Katharine DeRosa
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Youngkin celebrates public Education Innovation and Signs Proclamation Ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week
RICHMOND, VA – On April 28, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin visited CodeRVA Regional High School, a computer science magnet school that enrolls students from fifteen school divisions, to sign a proclamation ahead of teacher appreciation week, which is celebrated from May 2nd to May 6th.
“CodeRVA is an excellent example of how innovation and partnership can benefit our students and improve their opportunities. This school is a model for Commonwealth innovation schools and demonstrates that we can move beyond a ‘one-size-fits-all’ education,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
At the governor’s visit to CodeRVA, he also recognized Teacher Appreciation Week with a proclamation and Governor Youngkin noted, “I’m honored to highlight our amazing teachers across the Commonwealth who work tirelessly to educate, prepare, and nurture Virginia’s students. Teachers are trusted, respected professionals who must be empowered and supported to do their best work and to provide high-quality, innovative learning experiences that serve all students.”
Governor Youngkin also recognized commitments from public school divisions and higher education centers across the Commonwealth to establish computer science lab schools, if supported by the General Assembly. Partners include Stafford County Public School and the University of Mary Washington, Chesapeake Public Schools and Old Dominion University, Harrisonburg City Public Schools and James Madison University, as well as Loudoun County Public School, Roanoke Higher Education Center, and Southwest Higher Education Center.
“We cannot keep doing things the same way and expect a different result,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “Too many of our children have fallen behind, so much so that it has become a national security issue. It’s time to innovate and think outside the box so that all of our kids can excel. Our teachers have a huge responsibility, and we so appreciate them. Let’s put more tools in the toolbox of education in the Commonwealth. We owe it to our children.”
“Here’s the hard reality–we need this,” said Dr. Thomas Taylor, superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. “Public schools and educators want and can be the drivers of unique opportunities, innovation, and improvement so that all children are able to succeed, meet high expectations, and be prepared for life.”
CodeRVA serves a diverse student body that reflects each of the participating school divisions. And CodeRVA serves nearly two times the number of students with disabilities than the average schools in the Commonwealth. In this personalized learning school model, all juniors and seniors participate in relevant internships with businesses and community partners. Then nearly one-third of CodeRVA graduates get an associate degree in computer science.
“CodeRVA has enjoyed five years of success as the only magnet school of its kind in the Commonwealth,” said Kume Goranson, executive director of CodeRVA Regional High School. “As we look to the next five years, we will apply to be identified as a lab school and hope to partner with educators in every region to share our innovative instructional model in a new network of computer science-focused lab schools.”
Additionally, the Commonwealth’s computer science hub network, which will serve as the foundation for this constellation of new computer science lab schools, will grow to include direct student programs and new supports for school divisions to provide high-quality computer science education.
“Today’s visit to CodeRVA is a celebration of excellence and innovation in education,” said Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Education. “When the General Assembly sends the Governor a bill and budget supporting lab schools, we will be able to expand computer science opportunities modeled on this wildly successful high school across the Commonwealth. School divisions, higher education partners, and CodeVA are ready to go.”
The full proclamation is available here.
