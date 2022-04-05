State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs bill to help Gold Star families
Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB 957, patroned by Delegate Kathy Tran and passed unanimously by the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia, into law on Gold Star Spouses Day. The bill gives local governments the opportunity to offer tax relief for surviving spouses of a member of the Armed Forces who died in the line of duty.
“By taking care of our Gold Star Families, we honor the legacy of our servicemen and women, who gave their lives to protect our freedom,” said Governor Youngkin. “This legislation enables local governments to give something back to families who have sacrificed so much on behalf of this country.”
This legislation provides localities with the option to declare real property that is owned by a surviving spouse of a member of the Armed Forces who died in the line of duty as a separate class of property for local taxation purposes. The spouse must not be remarried and the service member’s death must be verified by the U.S. DoD and confirmed that the death was not the result of criminal conduct.
The bill outlines that the tax rate must be greater than zero and less than the rate on the general class of real property. This bill would become effective July 1, 2022, for taxable years beginning on and after January 1, 2022.
State News
Bill to end Virginia roadway fatalities got zero support in committee
Virginia legislators tabled a bill during the regular General Assembly session that pledged to end roadway fatalities. The move disappointed road safety advocates, but supporters say they’re still committed to advancing policies to protect pedestrians and drivers.
House Joint Resolution 100 was a commitment to the Vision Zero initiative, which seeks to end roadway fatalities by 2050 and cut them in half by 2030. The legislation received no support in a House subcommittee and died in the transportation committee.
On average two people died and at least 18 people were injured daily in Virginia traffic crashes in 2020, according to the bill resolution statement. Almost 850 people were killed in Virginia that year and over 110 were pedestrians. Nearly 7,000 people were seriously injured that same year due to traffic crashes and over 370 were pedestrians.
Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, patroned the resolution.
Vision Zero originated in Sweden in 1997. The program is a strategy to achieve a transportation system with no deaths or serious injuries, through policy, equity, and improved traffic death reporting data, according to the initiative’s website. It has since been adopted in several countries and 51 U.S. communities as of August 2021, including Richmond, Alexandria, Arlington, and Norfolk. The proposed resolution would have adopted the safety initiative for the entire state.
Traffic deaths and serious injuries can be eliminated by taking proactive and preventative measures such as proper engineering, enforcement, evaluation, and education, the strategy states.
Richmond and Alexandria cities were early adopters of the Vision Zero plan in Virginia. Alexandria adopted its Vision Zero plan in late 2017. At least 1,000 residents, visitors, employees, and business owners were active in the Vision Zero action plan process, according to the City of Alexandria website.
Alex Carroll manages street infrastructure and safety initiatives in Alexandria while working on Vision Zero with other partners such as the Alexandria Police Department. Alexandria’s team has completed education campaigns to inform people of their rights and responsibilities when using roads. They also provide monthly classes that incorporate Vision Zero training to city employees who drive city vehicles.
Vision Zero’s goal to end traffic deaths and injuries is ambitious, but the city is dedicated to the initiative, Carroll said.
“We’re committed to getting as close to that as we can,” Carroll said.
Localities committed to the Vision Zero initiative help highlight the initiative, Carroll said.
“Virginia is starting to pay more attention to Vision Zero and traffic safety,” Carroll said. “They’re all taking the lead from localities like Alexandria and Arlington and others as well as the federal government to integrate safety more into what they do.”
Over 30 high-visibility crosswalks have been installed in Alexandria, along with permanent crossing improvements and new signals at high pedestrian crash locations, according to a third-year progress report by the Alexandria Families For Safe Streets group.
Bike Walk RVA, an initiative of the active lifestyle organization Sports Backers, is one of the organizations involved with Vision Zero in Richmond. Bike Walk RVA supports pedestrian and bicycling-friendly infrastructure through citywide projects, according to the program’s website.
Brantley Tyndall, director of outreach at Bike Walk RVA, said the resolution’s failure was disappointing.
“It will be a setback to life-saving measures,” Tyndall said.
Sarah G. Taylor, the assistant city manager and legislative director of Alexandria, said she is disappointed that the bill died in committee but thinks groups will continue to make progress.
Lawmakers passed other transportation safety legislation like Senate Bill 247 and House Bill 920, which advocates said are positive steps forward. A driver can face misdemeanor charges and have their license suspended if found guilty of careless driving that kills or seriously injures a vulnerable road user, such as a pedestrian or bicyclist.
“There’s not one bill. There’s not one law. There’s not one study. There’s not one thing,” Taylor said. “It’s what are all the things that we can put together that in combination make our roads safer for cyclists, pedestrians, and vulnerable road users.”
By Faith Redd
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Regional News
Virginia War Memorial seeks personal photos of Virginia Vietnam War Veterans taken during their service during the war
The Virginia War Memorial is seeking personal photographs of Virginia Vietnam War veterans taken during their service in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. The photos will be reviewed by the Memorial staff and may be used for the upcoming exhibit entitled, 50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience.
“We plan to feature photos of fifty Vietnam veterans from Virginia in the exhibit which will open January 27, 2023 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords which officially ended the Vietnam War,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial. “These photos will be used alongside professional photo portraits of the selected veterans taken today.”
The Virginia War Memorial is collaborating with award-winning photographer and US Navy veteran Laura Hatcher to take the contemporary photos of the Vietnam veterans selected.
The Memorial staff is currently collecting “in-country” photos from the Vietnam War, personal correspondence, mementos and oral histories of veterans who served. Virginia Vietnam veterans should submit digital photos in jpg, tiff or PDF formats to the Virginia War Memorial by April 30, 2022 for consideration to be included in the upcoming exhibit.
“We greatly appreciate the assistance of Vietnam veterans and their families in this project. Please be assured that the Virginia War Memorial will not reproduce, publish or copy any photos submitted during the selection phase for the exhibit,” Dr. Mountcastle added. “Once fifty veterans are selected, the Memorial will secure written permission from the veteran submitting the photo for use.”
To submit photos and other materials, please go to vawarmemorial.org/50yearsbeyond
Photos and materials may also be submitted by mail to:
Fifty Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience
c/o The Virginia War Memorial
621 South Belvedere Street
Richmond, VA 23220
For more information about this project, please email exhibits@vawarmemorial.org or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Regional News
Virginia schools and youth groups kick off statewide campaign to encourage safe teen driving
More teen drivers in Virginia will be involved in traffic crashes between the months of May and August than any other time of the year, statistics show. To help save lives and prevent crashes during the high-risk warm weather months, Virginia schools are kicking off a statewide teen safety campaign this week to establish safe driving and passenger safety behaviors. The campaign, called “Arrive Alive,” focuses on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during the spring and summer months and during prom and graduation.
Thirty-six high schools, middle schools, and youth groups are participating in Arrive Alive which kicked off April 4th and runs through May 6th. During the campaign, students will work in peer-to-peer groups to develop programs and social media messages that influence their peers to be safer on Virginia roadways.
High school students will focus on preventing such risky driver and passenger behaviors as texting and driving, speeding, driving with too many passengers, not wearing a seat belt, underage drinking and driving, and joy riding or “cruising.” Middle school students will focus their campaign on how to be a safe passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist. Both middle and high school students are being asked to submit plans for continuing promotion of the campaign throughout the summer to reach students while on break.
“YOVASO encourages all schools, youth groups, parents, and teens to join the Arrive Alive campaign and help save lives during this critical time for our youth,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager. “A simple reminder to buckle up, a safety talk with your teen, a message to slow down, or a teen encouraging a friend to drive safely can make a difference and save a life, King emphasized. “So please, use and share the Arrive Alive resources and keep spreading this important message to teens in your school and community throughout the summer.”
During the three year period from 2017-2020, teen drivers in Virginia were involved in 31,517 crashes during the months from May through August, with 118 of those crashes resulting in a fatality to themselves or other motorists and passengers.* During the same three-year period, 97 teens aged 15-20 were killed, 10,414 were injured, and 1,291 were seriously injured in crashes between the months of May and August.
Throughout Arrive Alive, students at participating high schools and youth groups will develop a creative project designed to influence change in risky driving behaviors and attitudes among their peers. In addition, they will hold pre and post seat belt checks to measure the campaign’s impact on increasing seat belt use among students. Other activities will include wrecked car displays, mock crashes, pledge signing events, organizing safety rallies, and other creative messaging and programming.
Middle school students will complete similar activities and focus their creative project around good passenger and pedestrian safety habits including seat belt use, bicycle helmet use, and how to be safe when walking and biking in neighborhoods.
Arrive Alive is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) and the Virginia State Police, and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV. In addition, grants from State Farm will support prizes and educational incentives and materials.
For more information or to register your school or youth group for the Arrive Alive campaign, contact Mary King, Program Manager at (804) 461-0396 or visit the campaign page. YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Teen Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. Schools, organizations, or youth groups can continue to register for the campaign and order materials throughout the spring and summer. The campaign and resource materials are free to all schools, organizations, and youth groups to remind teens, youth to slow down, buckle up, and Arrive Alive safely to their destination during this high-risk period. Membership in YOVASO is also free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 90 active member schools.
Here are tips to help keep teen drivers safe during the high-risk warm weather months:
- Buckle up every time and in every seating position.
- Slow down and obey posted speed limits.
- Limit the number of teen passengers in the vehicle and obey Virginia’s passenger limitation law for teens. Remember, teens under 18 are only allowed to carry one passenger under age 21 for the first year of licensure unless accompanied by a licensed adult.
- Drive distraction-free. It’s illegal in Virginia to use a hand-held device while driving.
- Drive alcohol and drug-free. Virginia’s Zero Tolerance law makes consuming alcohol or driving under the influence of any amount of alcohol a serious criminal offense for teens under the age of 21. (Va. Code 18.2-266.1)
- Avoid “cruising” and joy riding with friends. This leads to an increased risk for teen crashes.
- Obey Virginia’s midnight curfew which restricts teens under 18 from driving between midnight and 4 a.m.
- Never Drive Drowsy. Never drive if you are sleepy or on medication that causes drowsiness.
- Celebrate responsibly during prom, graduation, and summer celebrations. Make a commitment to being safe and arriving alive.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs legislation to support animal welfare reform for dogs or cats rred and sold for experimental purposes
On April 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB1350 introduced by Delegate Robert B. Bell. Additionally, the governor signed SB87, SB88, SB90, and SB604 introduced by Senator William M. Stanley to support animal welfare reform for dogs or cats bred and sold for experimental purposes.
“Today’s remarkable achievement brought every single Republican and Democrat together to protect our four-legged constituents,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This historic package of bills I signed today clarifies that dogs and cats bred and sold for experimental purposes are protected by Virginia’s cruelty-to-animals law, will help ensure welfare standards and save lives, and will give Virginia the authority to take action when welfare violations occur.”
More on “The Beagle Bills”
HB 1350 & SB 87: Dealers; prohibit the sale of dogs or cats for experimental purposes.
Amends the Comprehensive Animal Care Law (Va. Code § 3.2-6500 et seq.) to include cats and breeders of cats. The current code language only specifically lists dogs and dog breeders. The bill also clarifies that a “dealer,” “commercial dog breeder,” or “cat breeder” includes ANY person or entity that breeds dogs or cats regulated under federal law as research animals. This is intended to close a loophole that applies to breeders and “dealers” to prohibit the importation or sale of dogs or cats bred by anyone with certain federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA) violations.
Currently, you cannot be a dealer or a commercial dog breeder in the Commonwealth if you have received a certain number of AWA citations from the USDA. The language “including sale for experimental purposes” was also added to close the loophole on breeders and dealers who sell dogs and cats for experimental purposes.
The bill includes an enactment clause to outline that these updates to the Comprehensive Animal Care Law would not apply to citations received before July 1, 2023.
SB 88: Breeders of cats and dogs; records of animals sold or transferred to an animal testing facility.
Requires breeders of dogs and cats for experimental purposes to keep records on each animal for two years from the date of sale and transfer. The bill also requires a quarterly summary of these records to be provided to the State Veterinarian and be made available to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, animal control officers, and law enforcement, upon request.
SB 90: Breeders of dogs and cats for animal testing facilities; adoption of dogs and cats.
Adds breeders to those included in the Comprehensive Animal Care section of the code that are required to offer dogs and cats for sale or transfer to an animal testing facility that no longer has a need for a dog or cat in its possession to offer the animal for adoption prior to euthanizing it. Currently, only animal testing facilities are subject to this requirement.
SB 604: Animal cruelty; companion animals, penalty.
Amends the definition of a companion animal in the Comprehensive Animal Care Law section of the code to replace the current language that exempts all animals regulated under federal law as a “research animal” with more specific language that exempts only those animals that are actively involved in bona fide scientific or medical experimentation. The intention of this bill is to clarify that dogs and cats in the possession of breeders that sell animals for experimental purposes are protected by Virginia’s cruelty-to-animals laws.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin to Legislators: Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now
On April 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin sent legislation to the General Assembly to suspend Virginia’s gas tax for three months. The legislation will be introduced by Delegate Tara Durant (R-Stafford) and Senator Steve Newman (R-Lynchburg).
“Virginians need tax relief and it’s time for the General Assembly to act on the multiple tax relief proposals. With gas prices and inflation squeezing families’ pocketbooks across Virginia and the nation and with over $1 billion in unanticipated revenue in our transportation fund, the general assembly must act now. Virginia should join numerous other states, led by both Republicans and Democrats, in temporarily suspending the gas tax. Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now for all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Youngkin’s proposal would suspend the Motor Vehicle Fuels Tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel, for three months, May, June, and July, and phase it back in slowly in August and September. The Governor’s proposal would also cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than two percent per year to further protect Virginians from the hidden tax increase of inflation.
Revenue from the tax, commonly referred to as “the gas tax” is deposited in the Commonwealth Transportation Fund along with a portion of the state’s sales and use tax. The Commonwealth Transportation Fund, which funds maintenance and construction for all modes of transportation, is currently realizing revenue well-above forecast and has $671.4 million in unanticipated revenue in FY22 and $457.6 million in FY23.
Local News
Highly contagious avian influenza in Virginia
Commercial poultry producers, zoological institutions, wildlife conservationists, and wildlife rehabilitators across the country are doing all they can to stop the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This includes educating the public about this avian virus that is largely spread by migrating birds.
The veterinarians and rehabilitators at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Clarke County, Virginia, are among those who want individuals – especially anyone who has chickens, ducks, turkeys, or other domestic birds – to assist in protecting all birds.
“Positive cases of HPAI have been confirmed all over the U.S. with many along the Atlantic Flyway,” said Dr. Jen Riley, director of Veterinary Services at the Center. “It was confirmed in Virginia in January, and it was recently found in a domestic flock in Fauquier County, located at Clarke County’s southeastern border.”
Dr. Riley said avian influenza is not a new disease, but there are major outbreaks every few years with various subtypes and this type is particularly hard on wildlife.
The HPAI virus is highly contagious between birds, and while close to 100% fatal in some species, other species carry and shed the virus with no obvious signs. Birds carry the virus in respiratory secretions, saliva, and fecal material.
Wild waterfowl, including ducks, geese, and shorebirds, are the most common carriers of the virus, although they often show no signs of illness. Infection and illness can be more severe in birds of prey, such as hawks and owls, and scavengers such as crows and gulls.
Spring migration increases the spread of HPAI to new areas. “The virus is easily transmissible and can be devastating to domestic and wild birds,” said Dr. Riley.
HPAI can infect humans, but this subtype is considered relatively low risk to humans. The much greater risk is that people will spread the virus via their shoes and clothing as well as shared farm equipment and tools.
What can you do to protect domestic and wild birds?
“If you have chickens or other fowl, keep them as contained as possible,” Dr. Riley said, noting a 90-100 percent mortality rate in chickens with HPAI. “Do not visit one farm and then be among your birds. Do not share farm equipment and change clothes and shoes before tending to your own birds if you have been anywhere with other poultry.”
She urges adults to not buy ducklings or chicks as Easter gifts for children. This is never a good idea, but can be even more dangerous with a disease like this circulating.
“A confirmed case on our property could have dire effects for our patients and ambassadors. After consulting with other wildlife hospitals and wildlife-related government agencies, we have decided not to treat the most susceptible species at this time. This is primarily waterfowl and shorebirds,” Dr. Riley said. “We will admit raptors and corvids, but with greatly increased safety measures.”
Additionally, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center itself has implemented policies and procedures to reduce the risk of HPAI at its veterinary hospital and rehabilitation facility in Boyce.
Access to the building and outdoor enclosures is limited and Wildlife Walk tours are temporarily on hold. Staff and volunteers are following strict guidelines, including outdoor triage of new avian patients. There are bleach foot baths between rooms, and movement from the lobby and classroom to the hospital area of the building is restricted.
“If we do have a positive HPAI case in the Center, federal response may require immediate closure and complete depopulation,” said Executive Director Annie Bradfield. Depopulation means euthanasia of all birds on the premises, including the beloved owls and raptors kept as education ambassadors.
“We have no control over or say in these decisions,” Bradfield added. “We do not currently have known cases of HPAI in Clarke County, but we take patients from all over northern Virginia, including counties with positive cases. Because the consequences may be so severe, we need to err on the side of extreme caution.”
What should you do if you find injured or seemingly unwell wild animals?
“If you’re calling us because an animal appears ill or injured, please bring it to us,” Dr. Riley said. “If it is suffering, it will die in the wild and not in a pleasant way. Euthanasia is always a better option than allowing a wild animal to suffer.”
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center staff plead with the public to leave all healthy wild animals alone, even babies whose mothers are not in plain sight. Always call before intervening as human interference with wild animals generally does more harm than good.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce is the only licensed wildlife hospital in Northern Virginia, and it is one of only three licensed wildlife-exclusive hospitals in the state. With a skilled staff of veterinarians, licensed wildlife rehabilitators, and administrators, the Center handles calls and accepts injured and ill animals from across the region.
In 2021 alone, the BRWC team treated 3,331 native wildlife patients – a 16.3 percent increase from 2020. Injuries ranged from eye infections to gunshot wounds, and BRWC staff raised hundreds of orphaned or injured babies, all with the goal of releasing every animal back into its natural habitat. “Our patients avoid immense suffering because of our care and the compassion of finders,” said Bradfield.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is a not-for-profit organization that depends solely on the generosity of the community to continue its work. Contact the Center at (540) 837-9000 or info@blueridgewildlifectr.org. Learn more at blueridgewildlifectr.org.
