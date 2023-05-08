State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs law formally defining antisemitism
On May 8, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB 1606, sponsored by Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata (R-Virginia Beach), which formally adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism. This definition will be used as a tool and guide to identify instances of antisemitism and train first responders, educators, and other public servants on how to respond to antisemitism and prevent hate crimes from happening.
“When we acknowledge that we live in a world where there is hate, and where that hate is translated into despicable actions, we can stand up together and say there is no room for that. When we clearly define hatred, as this bill does, then we can transform for the good and build a better future,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m so proud of the progress we’re making and humbled by the shining lights we see across the Commonwealth.”
“My faith is so important in my life, and a fundamental tenet of my faith is to ‘love one another.’ I love our Jewish community, which is why I worked closely with them to carry this vital legislation. Adopting the IHRA definition is an important first step toward ending antisemitism in Virginia,” said Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata.
“The district I serve is home to Virginians of all faiths, backgrounds, and ethnicities, many of whom came to Virginia seeking tolerance and religious liberty. As Virginians, we have an obligation to stand up and defend the right of everyone to practice their faith free from discrimination and oppression. This bill gives public servants another tool to combat antisemitism and fulfill Virginia’s promise of religious liberty,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant.
“To fight the rising wave of anti-Jewish bigotry and extremism, it helps to have Virginia stand up and begin the hard work of taking tangible steps to confront this hatred head-on,” said Chair of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism and former U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.
Virginia police agencies battle loss of recruits in ‘changing profession’
Virginia agencies have started to revamp and boost recruitment efforts after a two-year dip in applications.
Police hiring trended up from 2018-2020 and then dropped. There was a 21.7% bump in the number of sworn police officers in 2020 from the year before.
However, the number of sworn police officers last year dropped by almost 16% when compared to the number of sworn officers employed in 2020.
The 2018-2021 employment numbers are based on annual reports from the Virginia State Police. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police provided the 2022 numbers since the VSP report has not yet been released. The numbers represent the best approximation of employment that Capital News Service was able to obtain.
The number of sworn officers employed last year was slightly higher than the two years before the pandemic, despite the significant dip. There was an almost 4% increase in the number of employed sworn officers last year if compared to 2018 staffing numbers.
CNS asked Dana Schrad, executive director at the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police if there was any significant recruiting effort or budget funding to explain why 2020 force numbers were higher. She did not reply to multiple requests for that information by publication time.
The loss has been visible in police departments in larger cities such as Arlington, Richmond, and Virginia Beach. Arlington has 35 fewer officers than in 2019, Richmond has 137 fewer officers, and Virginia Beach has 70 fewer officers, according to records requests from the three departments.
Virginia State Police employment also dipped in a two-year period. VSP has lost 53 sworn officers since 2020, according to annual reports and current information provided by Corinne Geller, VSP public relations manager.
Contributing causes
The number of police officer applications has dropped, but so has the number of qualified candidates, Schrad said. Applications for police chief positions have also decreased, she said.
Law enforcement competes with the private security sector for applicants. And the incoming generation of potential candidates don’t necessarily align with traditional job expectations and demands, Schrad said.
“We see people gravitating, especially the younger generation, gravitating toward teleworking jobs, which of course, are not viable in the law enforcement profession,” Schrad said.
Other expectations from an incoming generation include job satisfaction standards that can be harder to meet, according to Schrad.
Applicants are not interested in “a ton of overtime.” They expect to rise quickly through the ranks and expect a faster promotion timeline, which is “not the tradition in law enforcement,” Schrad said.
Recruitment videos portrayed the job as a “high excitement” type of profession, but now recruiters are looking for a “different type of skill set,” Schrad said. Other aspects that come with the turf include work on the weekends, in bad weather conditions, and exposure to traumatic scenes, Schrad said.
“So the profession is changing, the expectations of applicants are changing, and the applicant pool has dropped significantly because of other opportunities,” she said. “The application pool used to be pretty rich. We used to be able to get people despite all the rigors of the job because they felt like it was a profession to be proud of and it was a profession supported by the general public,” Schrad said.
Law enforcement is actively working to change how they showcase the job, recruit talent, and “meet the needs of our next generation of potential employees,” according to Schrad.
Recruitment efforts
More police departments have reevaluated recruitment efforts. Police chiefs attend job fairs, go to universities, step up their online presence and visit local events to connect with the public, according to Schrad. Law enforcement visits to college campuses and high school classes make potential recruits more aware of agency jobs, according to Schrad.
“They are trying to emphasize the fact that we need officers with good communications skills, with good negotiation skills, that are problem solvers, that are creative thinkers and have a real empathy and understanding of the diverse aspects of our society and the people that they serve,” Schrad said.
Traditional incentives to join include a recruitment package if basic training has been completed, perks like taking the company car home, and efforts to purchase newer vehicles and better equipment.
Nontraditional methods include a $15,000 hiring incentive offered by Fairfax County Police for a brief time. The Norfolk Police Department offered a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with two of its “hot cops.” The Norfolk department also used an out-of-state recruitment strategy that included running billboards in the New York City subway, according to WVEC news.
Ride-alongs
Henrico County Police Department, and other departments, have used ride-alongs as a way to show potential officers what a shift entails. A civilian signs a waiver and rides along with an officer as they cover the local beat.
A Capital News Service reporter accompanied Henrico County police Lt. Jermaine Alley on a busy weekend shift from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to learn more about the job and recruitment efforts. Alley is a police recruiter who has been with the force for almost 30 years.
The ride-along allows applicants to see the chain of command, interact with the community, and see how officers can band together, according to Alley. A majority of the job is as seen on TV: traffic violations and crashes, disorderly conduct calls, and service requests, Alley said.
Ride-alongs allow citizens and potential recruits to see how far communication and “negotiating the problems” can go. Alley is able to better understand the candidates, he said.
“We need to establish real relationships with them first instead of treating them specifically like a number,” Alley said.
The tactic also helps a candidate understand how police can work with the community, Alley said.
“The circumstances that I grew up in mirrored the circumstances that I worked in as an officer,” Alley said. “Having those experiences beforehand, positive and negative with police, guided my decision-making. I had no problem being a servant to that community.”
‘It’s far worse now’
Retired police Capt. Steve Neal, the author of Toxic Boss Blues, worked for the Chesterfield County Police Department for almost 30 years.
He remembers the time he responded to a scene where an 8-year-old boy was being physically and sexually abused. The case went to court. The boy saw Neal outside of the courthouse, ran to him, and hugged him, Neal said.
“It was like being his hero, I saved his life,” Neal said.
Civilians join the force for reasons such as those calls for help, according to Neal.
“That is the real benefit of being in law enforcement,” Neal added. “You get to do a lot of good, you make a lot of impact on your community and you even get to save lives.”
Recruitment was always challenging for various reasons, according to Neal.
“But it’s never been anything like it’s been in the last couple of years,” Neal said. “It’s far worse now.”
He compared public opinion of law enforcement to a pendulum that swings, over the decades, based on political and social ideologies.
The public view of police conduct overall rebounded slightly since 2020, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. There were sharp racial and partisan divides in the responses. The survey also noted that it was conducted right before the video release of Memphis police officers beating citizen Tyre Nichols, whose autopsy later found that he died from blunt force injuries to the head.
Hundreds of applicants would compete for open jobs in the ‘80s, according to Neal. But now the applicant pool has shrunk, he said.
“It is a very different world than it was back then,” Neal said. “It’s just not the same level of interest.”
One policy change Neal thinks could impact recruitment and employment is to soften some drug policies. Some departments have graduated levels of acceptable drug use. In previous times, if a candidate admitted to any prior drug use, even if it was just once, they were not hired, according to Neal.
“If you smoked a joint … they wouldn’t consider you, you were out,” Neal said.
An unexpected career
Danielle Foley is a Henrico County police officer who graduated from the academy in January 2020, right ahead of what became a tumultuous year. She was recruited to Henrico police by Lt. Alley.
Although she was still fairly new to the force, everyone said they were working in “completely uncharted territory,” Foley said. The year 2020 brought police officers on the same platoon together even more and led Foley to some of her closest friends, she said.
Foley graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a double major in criminal justice and psychology. Most police departments only require a high school diploma. A college degree can give an officer the advantage of learning more about law enforcement and also the criminal justice system as a whole, according to Foley.
Foley was drawn to the public service part of the job, she said.
“We don’t typically interact with people on the best day of their life,” Foley said. “Usually it is one of the worst days of their life, or they are really going through something ‒ and that’s why we’re there, so we can help them in whatever way that we can.”
The decline in police officers has impacted how they respond to calls. Dispatch has to “triage” and prioritize urgent calls. The motto is just to take it “a call at a time,” according to Foley.
“You give each call still the attention … that it deserves and … just figure out a way to get to everything that we need to get to,” Foley said.
Looking to the future
There needs to be more recruiting of people of color and women to better diversify the police force, Schrad said.
Women accounted for 20% of sworn officers in 2021, based on the most recent VSP report that included gender.
“We’re hoping that the image of law enforcement will start changing,” Schrad said.
The force might be very different in 10 years, according to Foley and other officers interviewed.
“Our world and our society is ever-changing, our profession will just have to continue to change and grow,” Foley said. “We will certainly need to, whether that’s you know, look at policies and procedures or if it’s just changing the way … we interact with people.”
“We just need to be ready for whatever’s coming down the pike,” Foley added.
By Samuel Britt
Capital News Service
Appeals court questions state law on referendum signature collectors
The Virginia Court of Appeals is asking a lower court to consider whether state law setting a local residency requirement for people collecting and witnessing signatures in support of a referendum violates political speech rights under the First Amendment.
The case, Williams v. Legere et al., concerns an attempt by Williamsburg resident Margaret Williams to put a referendum on the November 2022 ballot on the question of whether members of the joint Williamsburg-James City County School Board who represent Williamsburg should be directly elected.
The division is one of just 15 in Virginia where school boards are partially or fully appointed. While the five members of the seven-member Williamsburg-James City County board who represent the county are directly elected by residents, the two members who represent the city are appointed by the city council.
State law allows voters to petition a circuit court to hold a referendum on whether their local school board should be directly elected. Virginia code requires that the petition be signed by at least 10% of the locality’s registered voters 111 days before the general election.
Last June, Williams began collecting the 999 signatures needed for such a petition in Williamsburg. By the middle of July, she had submitted 1,587 signatures to the court, and City Registrar Tina Reitzel later determined 1,246 were qualified city voters.
However, the registrar found only 64 of the signatures met statutory requirements for a referendum because the people who witnessed the remaining signatures — the people circulating the petition — were residents of either James City County or York County.
Reitzel’s determination was based on a different provision of the state law requiring that all signatures collected on a petition for a referendum “shall be witnessed by a person who is qualified to vote, or qualified to register to vote, in the referendum for which he is circulating the petition.”
Williams then sued three members of the Williamsburg Electoral Board and the city registrar, arguing state law was severely limiting her First Amendment rights. The city of Williamsburg intervened, arguing that the requirement protected “the integrity of the referendum process … by requiring that those driving the change and circulating the petition are would-be voters of the referendum itself.”
After the joint Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court ruled in favor of the city, Williams appealed the case to the Virginia Court of Appeals.
On May 2, the higher court reversed that decision and asked the circuit court to analyze whether the residency requirement in state law “is necessary and narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling government interest.”
The opinion by Judge Kimberley Slayton White noted the U.S. Supreme Court has previously found “that the distribution of referendum petitions is a protected right to speech under the First Amendment and that any limitation on political expression is subject to ‘exacting scrutiny.”
In the Williamsburg case, “the City wishes to enforce a requirement which would cut down the number of political message carriers, thus limiting the audience Williams may reach,” wrote White. “Such a requirement substantially restricts Williams’ ability to engage in ‘core political speech. Because this restriction on political speech is a clear deprivation of a right guaranteed in the First Amendment, courts must subject it to strict scrutiny.”
White also pointed to U.S. Supreme Court decisions striking down various requirements linked to the circulation of petitions, such as requirements that a person circulating a petition for a ballot initiative be a registered voter and wear an identification badge, as “impermissible restrictions on the fundamental free speech right of political expression as guaranteed by the First Amendment.”
Nicole Trifone, a spokesperson for the city of Williamsburg, said the city had no comment on the ruling.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Fisheries regulators impose emergency limit on recreational striped bass fishing
Regional fisheries regulators are limiting recreational fishers from catching larger striped bass after unexpectedly heavy recreational catches in 2022 raised alarms about whether the struggling Atlantic Coast population could rebound as hoped by the end of the decade.
The new limit, which went into effect May 3 and will last through Oct. 28, forbids recreational fishers in the Chesapeake Bay and along the coast from taking any striped bass more than 31 inches long in an attempt to protect a robust population of the species born in 2015. It was imposed by the Striped Bass Management Board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, the body that oversees all fishing in state waters along the East Coast.
“Based on a concern for the stock and the long-term interests of its stakeholders, the Board acted decisively to protect one of the few remaining strong year classes,” said board chair Marty Gary, who also serves on the Potomac River Fisheries Commission.
Besides the emergency limits, the board also voted to begin considering whether changes should be made to current catch restrictions and season closures in both the recreational and commercial fisheries in order to help rebuild the Atlantic population.
“Recreational fishing pressure on striped bass is increasing just as the population is struggling to recover,” said Chris Moore, a scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, in a statement. “Fish that are caught and released can die, especially if released in the summer when water temperatures are high, and oxygen levels are low.”
ASMFC boards are allowed to take emergency actions like this week’s new restrictions when public health and fisheries conservation goals have “been placed substantially at risk by unanticipated changes in the ecosystem, the stock, or the fishery.”
The striped bass board had found that if death rates remained as high as they were during 2022, the probability that the spawning population could reach the 2029 targets set by regulators fell from 97% likelihood to 15%.
Steve Atkinson, president of the Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association, said the striped bass declines have led to a situation of “either pay me now or pay me more later.”
“I always prefer the now option,” he said in an email. “This fishery has been in decline for years, and it is time that they took bold action to save it.”
Recent research by William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science found that 2022 was “another average year” for the hatching of striped bass in Virginia tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
New information in 138-year-old Virginia Beach lynching shatters state’s genteel veneer
This is Part 1 of a two-part series on the lynching of Noah Cherry, whose violent death at the hands of an enraged mob refuted Virginia’s carefully curated image as a moderate and genteel commonwealth. Part 2, which looks at the ways Virginia newspapers powered political disenfranchisement and brutalization of Black people, will be published tomorrow, May 3.
According to a news story, Medora Alice Powell was singing a Christian hymn, “The Sweet By-and-By,” as the 10-year-old girl left for school early in the morning on Friday the 13th of November in 1885. She took a solitary path through a portion of the rural area then known as Princess Anne County, where Holland Road now snakes past a paint store, a tattoo shop, and a Starbucks in southside Hampton Roads.
At the day’s end, following a violent thunderstorm, she didn’t return home.
A search party gathered and combed through the piney woods near the child’s home, retracing her steps. Late that night, they came upon the scattered remains of her lunch before discovering Powell’s mutilated body in a gruesome crime scene within the dark scrub just a half-mile from her home.
When people found out what had been done to Powell, it triggered deadly mob violence that escalated into the only publicly recorded lynching in what is now Virginia Beach.
Two Virginia newspapers, the Norfolk Virginian and the Richmond Dispatch, gave the first accounts of Powell’s death and were among the first to report the subsequent lynching of her alleged killer, a Black employee of the family named Noah Cherry.
The same weekend the Dispatch and Virginian’s accounts came out, Cherry was murdered by an angry crowd not far from the Princess Anne jail near the intersection of Princess Anne and North Landing roads.
The two deaths became a nationwide story, reported by newspapers from Maine to California. The account continues to surface in articles, in a book, and on a true crime podcast. Alice Powell’s entry on the Findagrave.com database says, “This child was murdered by a young black man who had a grudge against her father.”
Reports of this case have made Noah Cherry the chief suspect in Powell’s murder for more than 135 years. They cast his lynching as an act of vigilante justice. But the reports of the timeline of when this crime occurred and how authorities blamed Cherry for it do not match a review by the Virginia Mercury of official records in the Library of Virginia in Richmond and files at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
All this comes to light at a time when Virginians are arguing over what to teach about the state’s history of systemic racism, as lawmakers in other states wonder if “hanging by a tree” could be added to official execution methods and amid shifting public sentiment about racism and racial history in America.
Lynching and its secrets
A 2017 report by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) shows more than 4,400 lynchings occurred between 1877 and 1950 nationwide. Virginia documented 84 of them within its borders.
The EJI makes a distinction between “frontier lynching” in the West and racial terror lynchings that occurred in the South. In frontier lynchings, the subject was accused of a serious crime and given “some form of process and trial.” Southern lynchings were largely “extrajudicial” – without court proceedings – and racialized: The ratio of Black victims to White victims in Southern states was 4-to-1 from 1882 to 1889, increasing to more than 17-to-1 after 1900.
Lynching in Virginia was commonly triggered by allegations that Black people committed violence against white people, according to Gianluca De Fazio, an associate professor at James Madison University who directs a research project that has collected almost 600 historical news accounts of lynching across the state.
“It’s very helpful … to think of some kind of racial terrorism in which these lynchings are not just about punishing an alleged or perceived criminal,” De Fazio said, adding that the lynchings were often meant to send a message to the community not to violate laws or the racial hierarchy.
Cassandra Newby-Alexander, Endowed Professor of Virginia Black History and Culture at Norfolk State University, described how historically Virginia “managed the publicity” around racial violence to project a moderate, genteel image that wasn’t supported by facts.
“Virginia crafted a very specific narrative that they publicized internationally,” Newby-Alexander said. “They were keeping the more violent and extremist elements from impacting race relations and the state. But in fact, the opposite was actually true.”
Two murders in 1885
According to the Norfolk Virginian, Alice Powell left her house near what is now the corner of Holland Road and Rosemont Road at 7:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 1885. She walked west through a wild country landscape dotted with pine trees toward her school in Kempsville, then just a village of about 20 wooden houses.
The story said that when Alice didn’t come back after school, her parents assumed she’d taken shelter from a storm that had blown through the area that afternoon. But one of her brothers went looking for her and discovered she’d never made it to school.
“Alarm turned to fear,” according to the Virginian’s account. A crowd of people searched for the little girl and found her body about a half-mile away from her home. The Virginian’s description of her corpse was graphic:
“On the right side of her neck was a terrible gash, large enough to insert a man’s hand. … [H]er underclothing was torn, showing that the murderer had also attempted an outrage before the murder.”
The wound on her neck was allegedly so deep that when searchers picked up her body, Alice’s head nearly dropped off.
The Virginian said someone in the crowd remembered Noah Cherry had had an argument with one of Alice’s brothers and had sworn to get even. A constable arrested Cherry Saturday morning, and authorities gathered evidence against him through the weekend, finding Cherry’s blood-spotted clothing and Powell’s school books in a bundle near Cherry’s home.
The Virginian and the Dispatch both said a coroner’s inquest found Noah Cherry killed Alice Powell with an ax or hatchet.
After Alice Powell’s funeral that Sunday, newspapers reported that the clues found near Cherry’s house were “noised about the county,” and talk of lynching intensified. But both the Virginian and the Dispatch had already mentioned the possibility of lynching in their very first accounts of Powell’s death. The Virginian’s story came out before the funeral and publicized it as well as the possibility of a lynching.
A 2021 report by the University of Maryland’s Howard Center for Investigative Journalism found news accounts after Reconstruction often fueled racial hate and drove lynchings with their coverage.
According to an account from the Virginian, on Sunday night, a crowd of masked people assembled near the jail. They marched to the jail at 11 p.m., forced the jailer to flee and seized Noah Cherry.
They marched him down the road to a nearby pine tree. According to the newspaper, moments before his death, surrounded by that angry mob, Cherry confessed to killing Alice Powell. The crowd then hung him and shot him more than a dozen times.
The day after the lynching, a Princess Anne County judge ordered Cherry’s body to be taken down, according to the Virginian, that said a second coroner’s inquest found that he’d been killed by unknown people. The Dispatch had fewer details but also mentioned this second inquest. Cherry was buried near the Princess Anne jail, somewhere around the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
What really happened?
The Virginian and the Dispatch published the first stories about Powell’s death in the Sunday, Nov. 15, 1885 editions of their papers. This was the day of her funeral and Noah Cherry’s lynching. Other Virginia publications followed with stories that Monday, and then coverage exploded across the country in hundreds of papers later in the week, according to a news archive search.
However, the Virginian and the Dispatch disagree with each other and the county record on the timeline of Alice Powell’s death.
The Dispatch said Alice Powell disappeared Thursday, Nov. 12, and was murdered that afternoon or evening. The Virginian reported she was murdered Friday morning, Nov. 13. The Virginian’s account is more precise, anchoring the timeline to a storm witness remembered. But the Virginian’s timeline doesn’t agree with Alice Powell’s gravestone, which says she was murdered on Nov. 12.
What’s more, neither paper agrees with the Princess Anne death registry, a document in the archives of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center (and republished online), which says Alice Powell died Nov. 1. Her immediate family reported the death, according to the registry.
That registry said Alice Powell died more than ten days before the story of her murder appeared in newspapers, just as authorities arrested Noah Cherry.
Furthermore, while the newspapers that led coverage of Alice Powell’s death and Noah Cherry’s lynching describe authorities gathering the evidence that made Cherry the suspect, there’s no indication in the court record that authorities did any of that. The two coroner’s inquests mentioned in news accounts – which were supposed to sift through evidence in the deaths – are not in the collection of coroner’s records for Princess Anne at the Library of Virginia. The Minute Book of Princess Anne County during the time period, which recorded jury proceedings and payments for jurors and coroners, also has no record of the investigations.
According to Newby-Alexander, it’s common for criminal charges against lynching victims to be thinly sourced.
“There is no ‘there’ there when you dig deeper into the story,” she said. “It’s almost as if all the racists in the nation got the same memo: ‘Blame Black men regardless of whether or not an actual crime existed. … You don’t even need to conduct a supposed investigation. All you need is the allegation.’”
by Paul Bibeau, Virginia Mercury
Commanders sale could revive Virginia General Assembly interest in stadium relocation
The potential sale of the Washington Commanders is reviving interest among Virginia lawmakers in pitching the franchise on relocating its stadium and commercial complex to the commonwealth.
Last year, the Virginia General Assembly abandoned legislation that offered the Commanders incentives ranging from $300 million to $1 billion amid growing concerns over the use of potential tax revenue to build a stadium and complex that would be owned by billionaire investor and owner Dan Snyder and investigations into the team’s workplace environment.
Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, who represents one of the districts where a stadium site was proposed, said that given sale talks, lawmakers should reconsider the legislation.
“With a new ownership team coming in, I think we all should go back to the drawing board,” said Torian.
In 2022, leaked reports of the proposed plans showed Prince William and Loudoun counties were in the running for the new stadium, with three possible sites identified. Those included locations in Woodbridge, Dumfries, and Sterling, which is a few miles from where the Commanders’ headquarters is currently located in Ashburn.
The Commanders’ stadium lease in Landover, Maryland, ends in 2027.
In Virginia, legislation to entice the team to the commonwealth gained bipartisan support in 2022 before going down in flames. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has also said he would like the Commanders to relocate to Virginia rather than move to the District of Columbia or remain in Maryland.
“We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team,” he said last September.
In the governor’s list of budget amendments put forward in December, Youngkin proposed appropriating $500,000 to “evaluate potential economic development incentives related to the relocation of the Washington Commanders” to Virginia.
Lawmakers have not set a timetable to vote on the budget amendments. In the meantime, the NFL is still reviewing the agreement between Snyder and new team owners.
Infrastructure
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, who represents an area that includes one of the proposed stadium sites, said while he was pleased to learn about new ownership, he is uncertain whether it changes his interest in legislation that would incentive the team’s relocation.
The proposed site in Woodbridge is adjacent to Interstate 95, which has recurring traffic congestion issues, he noted.
“The key thing for Prince William is traffic and transportation, and last year when the discussions were being had, I asked the Commanders, ‘Have you gone out and talked to commuters?’ and the answer was no,” he said.
“You can’t solve this without solving the number one bottleneck, not only [in] the East Coast, but the country,” McPike said.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who currently represents a portion of an area containing a potential stadium site, said Youngkin’s idea to conduct a study of potential economic development incentives involved with relocating the team isn’t bad.
“I think having the ownership situation solved definitely removes one obstacle to having a conversation about possibilities,” Surovell said.
With the potential sale of the team, he said he suspects leaders in the District of Columbia and Maryland might be more engaged with the stadium conversations and Virginia should consider being involved.
“Virginia should try and compete,” Surovell said. “If there’s a way to accomplish it, if it’s a good deal for taxpayers and doesn’t completely destroy traffic, I think we should really try and figure out if there’s a solution in there somewhere.”
Lawmakers are already touting the advantages of their particular regions as a new home for the Commanders. Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, said Loudoun County has the “most robust” transportation infrastructure for the team, including the extension of the Metrorail Silver Line to Dulles International Airport, which lies near the team’s headquarters in Ashburn.
The last General Assembly was generally in favor of the legislation. However, interest could change since all 140 seats are up for election and many lawmakers have indicated their intentions to seek higher offices or resign.
Funding
In 2022, the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate floated two different plans for legislation incentivizing the Commanders’ relocation. Both would have set up a new stadium authority, which would have been appointed by the governor and charged with financing the stadium’s construction, to issue bonds to finance the facility. The House version would have capped the bonds at 20 years compared to the Senate version, where they could have been at least 30 years.
While the proposed legislation would not have used existing state income, sales, or revenue tax to build the stadium, it would have allowed the team to use new tax revenue generated within the stadium’s district to cover construction costs.
The Virginia Department of Planning and Budget found the bills had an “unknown, but potentially significant negative impact to state revenues” because the stadium authority would have been entitled to all sales and use tax revenue generated in the stadium’s commercial district.
Other costs were possible: Surovell noted any transportation improvements needed around the I-95 corridor to support the new stadium could potentially draw on taxpayer dollars.
He also said relocating the stadium could provide an opportunity to extend the Metro to Potomac Mills.
“I think what we all should understand is that if there’s a potential possibility for a new stadium — either Prince William County or Loudoun County; those are the two sites in the commonwealth of Virginia — infrastructure is going to play a major part of it,” Torian said.
Michael Van Meter, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the 33rd Senate District seat in Prince William, representing one of the proposed stadium sites, said taxpayers should not be funding the stadium.
“I think that if the Commanders came in and they want tax breaks, it’s something that we could discuss initially, but I don’t think that we should be in a situation where they get deep tax incentives in perpetuity,” said Van Meter, who will face either Hala Ayala or Jennifer Carroll Foy, both former Democratic delegates, this fall.
Democratic Del. David Reid, who represents the portion of Loudoun County that encompasses one proposed stadium site, said provisions in the 2022 House legislation requiring the team to meet specific performance metrics to receive incentives from the state were one “way that minimizes the financial risk to the state and taxpayers.”
He also said one reason lawmakers abandoned legislation in 2022 is that the conversation shifted from an “economic development opportunity” discussion to a “referendum on ownership.”
“That was just untenable. We were not going to be able to get beyond the referendum on the ownership and all of the issues surrounding the owner,” Reid said. “Once there’s an ownership change, then that means we should be able to go back and have an objective discussion about this being a good economic development opportunity for the Commonwealth.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Commentary: Why Sen. Chap Petersen is right: Va. shouldn’t build Dan Snyder a stadium
A top GOP lawyer wants to crack down on the college vote. States already are.
A top Republican election lawyer recently caused a stir when she told GOP donors that the party should work to make it harder for college students to vote in key states.
But the comments from Cleta Mitchell, who worked closely with then-President Donald Trump to try to overturn the 2020 election, are perhaps less surprising than they seem.
They follow numerous efforts in recent years by Republican lawmakers across the country to restrict voting by college students, a group that leans Democratic. And they come at a time when the youth vote has been surging.
At an April 15 retreat for donors to the Republican National Committee, Mitchell, a leader in the broader conservative push to impose new voting restrictions, called on her party to find ways to tighten the rules for student voting in several battleground states.
Mitchell’s comments were first posted online by the independent progressive journalist Lauren Windsor.
With Republicans now enjoying veto-proof majorities in both of North Carolina’s chambers, Mitchell said, the party has a chance to crack down on voting by students there.
“We need to be looking at, what are these college campus locations and polling, what is this young people effort that [Democrats] do?” said Mitchell. “They basically put the polling place next to the student dorm, so they just have to roll out of bed, vote, and go back to bed.”
“And we need to build strong election integrity task forces in those counties,” Mitchell added, naming Durham, Wake, and Mecklenburg counties — all of which are Democratic strongholds and are home to large colleges.
Wisconsin ‘is a big problem’
The Election Integrity Network, which Mitchell chairs, works to build what it calls Election Integrity Task Forces, in which volunteers aim to root out fraud and illegal voting.
Mitchell also lamented that in Wisconsin and Michigan, both of which offer same-day voter registration, polling sites are located on campuses, making it easy for students to register and vote in one trip.
“So they’ve registered them in one line, and then they vote them in the second line,” Mitchell said.
“Wisconsin is a big problem because of the polling locations on college campuses,” Mitchell continued. “Their goal for the Supreme Court race was to turn out 240,000 college students in that Supreme Court race. And we don’t have anything like that, and we need to figure out how to do that and how to combat that.”
The recent race for a seat on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court, which was won by the liberal candidate backed by Democrats, saw record campus turnout.
Mitchell also brought up New Hampshire, which has a higher share of college students than any other state, as well as statewide elections that are often decided by just a few thousand votes. The Granite State has seen a series of efforts in recent years to impose stricter rules for student voting, despite no evidence of illegal voting by students.
“I just talked to Governor Sununu and asked him about the college student voting issue that has been a problem,” Mitchell said, referring to the state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu. “He thinks it’s fixed. We just need to have an active task force to make sure it’s fixed, and do our look back about whether or not they did go back and make sure those college students who presented, who said they were residents, really were.”
Finally, Mitchell falsely claimed that thanks to President Joe Biden, people who apply for federal student loan aid are required to fill out a voter registration form.
A White House executive order does urge federal agencies, including the Department of Education, to offer voter registration opportunities. But no one is required to register.
Banning student IDs for voting
Mitchell’s remarks weren’t focused only on student voting.
She also declared that if Republicans win full control of Virginia state government this year, they should eliminate early voting and same-day registration in the state. And she said that any group “that’s got democracy in their name — those are not friends of ours.”
But the comments about voting by college students deserve particular scrutiny because of an ongoing multi-state push to tighten the rules for student voters — including by banning student IDs for voting.
Mike Burns, the national director for the Campus Vote Project, which works as an arm of the nonpartisan Fair Elections Center to expand access to voting for college students, said the tens of millions of students enrolled in higher education across the country already face a unique set of hurdles in casting a ballot: They’re less likely than other voters to have a driver’s license or utility bill to use as ID; they’re less likely to have a car to get to an off-campus polling site; and they often move each year, requiring them to go through the registration process anew each time.
Few states, Burns added, design their election systems to address these challenges. Despite Mitchell’s fear about students rolling out of bed to vote, a 2022 Duke University study that looked at 35 states found that nearly three-quarters of colleges did not have voting sites on campus.
Given this backdrop, “it’s just that much more exasperating,” Burns said, “to hear someone talk about intentionally trying to make that even harder and to do it for political reasons.”
Surging youth vote
The issue of student voting has flared lately thanks to a recent surge in the youth vote. The midterm elections of 2018 and 2022 saw the two highest turnout rates for voters under 30 in the last three decades. And in 2020, half of all eligible voters under 30 turned out, a stunning 11-point increase from 2016.
In 2018, those voters went for Democratic candidates by a 49-point margin, and in 2020 they went for Biden over Trump by 24 points — making them easily the most Democratic-leaning age group in both years.
That’s spurred Republican legislators to take action. This year alone, three GOP-controlled states — Missouri, Montana, and Idaho — have tightened their voter ID laws to remove student IDs from the list of documents voters can use to prove their identity.
Montana’s law was struck down as a violation of the state constitution. Idaho is being challenged in court by voting rights groups.
One of the Idaho bill’s backers, state Rep. Tina Lambert, said she was concerned that students from neighboring Oregon or Washington might use their student IDs to vote in Idaho, then also vote in their home state. In fact, there has not been a single instance of fraud linked to student IDs in the state.
Idaho saw a 66% increase in registration by 18- and 19-year-olds between November 2018 and September 2022, by far the highest in the country, a Tufts University study found.
A fourth state, Ohio, passed a strict voter ID law with a similar impact. Ohio doesn’t allow student IDs for voting, but previously it did allow utility bills. So colleges would issue students zero-dollar utility bills to be used for voter ID purposes. The new law, which is also being challenged in court, eliminates that option by requiring a photo ID.
In Texas, where growing numbers of young and non-white voters threaten to upend the state’s politics, one Republican bill introduced this session would ban polling places on college campuses. The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Carrie Isaac, has described it as a safety measure aimed at keeping outsiders off campus since campus polling places also serve the wider voting public.
Voter advocates charged in a lawsuit that a 2021 Texas law establishing strict residency requirements would particularly burden college students by preventing them from registering at their prior home address when they temporarily move away for college. A federal judge last year struck down much of the law, but the decision was reversed on appeal.
‘They just vote their feelings’
Efforts to make it difficult for students and other young people to vote are almost as old as the 26th Amendment, which went into effect in 1971, enfranchising Americans aged 18 to 20.
In one Texas county with a large, historically Black university, the chief voting official responded to the measure by requiring students to answer questions about their employment status and property ownership before being stopped by a federal court in a key ruling for student voting rights.
Following the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision weakening the Voting Rights Act, Texas imposed a voter ID law that didn’t allow student IDs, even those from state universities, though it did include handgun licenses. And North Carolina passed a sweeping 2013 voting law that, among other steps, ended pre-registration of high school students.
Two years earlier, Wisconsin passed a voter ID law that does allow student IDs from state universities but mandates that the ID have an expiration date and have been issued within the last two years — requirements that many student IDs don’t meet. Though some colleges have created special voter IDs, advocates say the issue still generates significant confusion among students.
New Hampshire has often been a hotspot for efforts to restrict student voting. Backers of these efforts have at times argued that students don’t have as much stake in the community as other voters since they might not stick around after college.
A 2021 bill that died in committee would have barred students from using their campus address to register. “People who go to college in New Hampshire, unless they are really bona fide permanent residents … should vote by absentee ballot in their home states,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Norman Silver, told Stateline. “It’s a matter of simple equity.”
Back in 2011, Rep. William O’Brien, then the House speaker and advocating for a bill to tighten residency requirements, was even blunter.
“They go into these general elections, they’ll have 900 same-day registrations, which are the kids coming out of the schools and basically doing what I did when I was a kid, which is voting as a liberal,” O’Brien said. “That’s what kids do. They don’t have life experience, and they just vote their feelings, and they’re taking away the towns’ ability to govern themselves. It’s not fair.”
Burns, of the Campus Vote Project, said that kind of sentiment runs counter not only to the purpose of the 26th Amendment but to any notion of voting as a civic good.
“This is a formative process,” said Burns. “We know from research that if people start to vote at a younger age, they will stay involved. It puts them on a trajectory of being more involved in civic life for the rest of their life, and I think that’s a good thing.”
“Every community is better when more people have their voices heard. And that includes young people,” Burns added. “So regardless of who someone’s going to vote for, we think they should have equal access.”
by Zachary Roth, Virginia Mercury
