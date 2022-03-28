State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs legislation empowering localities to lower car tax rates
Governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law HB1239 sponsored by Delegate Phillip A. Scott, empowering localities to cut car tax rates and prevent huge tax hikes driven by dramatic increases in used vehicle values.
“With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to their wallets. I am proud to sign this legislation and work with the General Assembly to empower localities to lower the cost of living,” said Governor Youngkin. “Many Virginians are struggling due to rising prices, now it is up to local leaders across Virginia to step up and fight inflation with real tax relief. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver real tax relief for all Virginians.”
If local government leadership does not address the increased value of used vehicles, then taxpayers are facing significant tax increases, as the Commonwealth of Virginia
constitutionally mandates 100% fair market value in property tax assessments.
Prior to this bill’s passage car tax rates could not be lower than the general rate of personal property which created a roadblock to cutting car taxes.
Commonwealth’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.2 percent in February, labor participation rate still lagging
On March 25, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in February while total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 21,300 jobs. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.2% is 1.4 percentage points below the rate from a year ago. The labor force increased by 14,138 to 4,291,990, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 3,330 to 136,004. The number of employed residents rose by 17,468 to 4,155,986. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell from 4.0 to 3.8 percent.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased slightly by 0.1 of a percentage point to 63.0 percent in February. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.
“Given our current economy and business environment, now is a great time to forge a career and join the workforce in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin. “Although we see an uptick in the labor force participation, my administration is laser-focused on continually increasing our labor participation rate.”
“With a 3.2% unemployment rate in February, Virginia continues to outperform most states,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The number of employed residents grew while our labor force rose significantly last month.”
“The latest jobs figures indicate that Virginia is trending in the right direction,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “The increase in February payroll jobs is encouraging, as year-over-year job growth was spread across most industries.”
Virginia was tied with Georgia for the fourth-lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states behind Oklahoma, Alabama, and Arkansas. Virginia was tied with Georgia for the sixth-lowest rate among the states east of the Mississippi. Indiana, New Hampshire, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Alabama had lower rates. Virginia was ranked 17th in the nation for the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate.
Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia had been positive for six consecutive two years ago in February 2020 but dramatically changed course with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2022, Virginia’s over-the-year job gain of 2.9% was less than the 4.6% increase nationwide.
From February 2021 to February 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 111,900 jobs, an increase of 2.9%. In February, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 99,600 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 12,300 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while two saw employment decreases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 55,300 jobs (+16.4%). The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 18,300 jobs (+2.4%). Other job gains occurred in trade and transportation (+15,600 jobs), government (+12,300 jobs), and education and health services (+6,000 jobs). Within government, local (+12,600 jobs) and state government (+1,000 jobs) both gained jobs over the year while federal government saw a decrease in employment (-1,300 jobs). The largest job loss during February occurred in finance (-2,900 jobs) to 207,200. The second largest decrease occurred in manufacturing with a decrease of 2,200 jobs to 236,200.
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Crime/Court
IRS-CI releases latest COVID-related fraud investigational statistics ahead of CARES Act anniversary
The IRS-Criminal Investigation Washington, D.C. Field Office investigated 84 of the agency’s more than 660 tax and money laundering cases related to alleged COVID fraud, totaling $1.8 billion since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law nearly two years ago.
These cases involved a broad range of criminal activity, including unemployment fraud, fraudulently obtained loans, credits and payments meant for American workers, families, and small businesses.
The IRS-CI Washington, D.C. Field Office is responsible for investigating financial cases in the District, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia as well as cybercrimes and international financial and tax investigations.
“It’s unfortunate that many criminals thought they could take advantage of a crisis and defraud taxpayers while diverting relief from people who truly needed it,” said Darrell Waldon, special agent in charge of the IRS-CI Washington, D.C. Field Office. “Our field office’s special agents have successfully rooted out these crimes and continue to pursue those who committed COVID fraud.”
The consequences include a 100% conviction rate for prosecuted cases with prison sentences averaging 42 months on average nationally, although some of the Washington, D.C. Field Office’s cases greatly exceeded that average.
Field office special agents investigated a southwest Virginia couple and a brother who were the ring leaders of a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program fraud scheme. They conspired with 35 others, including 15 inmates, to file false claims to get pandemic-related unemployment benefits, defrauding the government of at least $499,000. Gregory Tackett and Leelynn Chytka both received 108 months in federal prison, or 9 years each, for their crimes while the brother, Jeffrey Tackett, got 102 months.
Additional case examples of the IRS-CI DC Field Office include:
- District man pleads guilty in schemes to defraud small business pandemic relief programs and the Archdiocese of Washington | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
Washington, D.C. resident Kenneth Gaughan fraudulently obtained more than $2.1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funds by using a stolen identity and phony service-animal organizations. Gaughan used funds from the two programs, in part, to purchase a $300,000 yacht, a $1.13 million D.C. rowhouse, $46,000 luxury sports sedan, pay off his student loans, satisfy a civil judgment, and make significant payments on personal credit cards. Gaughan recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions and is awaiting sentencing.
- Senior NASA employee sentenced for COVID-19 related loan fraud | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
A Senior Executive Service employee of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was sentenced last July to 18 months in prison for submitting fraudulent applications to request over $350,000 in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program relief funds. He also applied for COVID-related unemployment for his retired mother-in-law. With the $285,000 he received from the PPP loan, he among other things, paid off a loan for a pool, a loan for a minivan, and credit card debt. He also used the funds for a down payment on a new car and a dog.
IRS-CI encourages the public to share information regarding known or suspected fraud attempts against any of the programs offered through the CARES Act. To report a suspected crime, taxpayers may visit IRS.gov.
The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020, to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP. In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional funding, and in December 2020, another $284 billion.
The Paycheck Protection Program allows qualifying small businesses and certain other organizations to receive loans with a maturity of two to five years and an interest rate of 1%. Businesses must use PPP loan proceeds for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. The PPP allows the interest and principal to be forgiven if businesses spend the proceeds on these expenses within a set time period and use at least a certain percentage of the loan towards payroll expenses.
To learn more about COVID-19 scams and other financial schemes visit IRS.gov. Official IRS information about COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page, which is updated frequently.
Cana Vineyards wins 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup® with 2019 Unité Reserve
RICHMOND, VA – During the annual celebration held at Main Street Station, Governor Glenn Youngkin awarded the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup® to Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg for its 2019 Unité Reserve—a signature estate red blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot. The competition received a record-breaking number of entries this year—615 wines from over 100 Virginia wineries.
Winemaker Melanie Natoli received the prestigious Governor’s Cup® on behalf of Cana Vineyards, becoming the first woman in the competition’s history to receive the award. Cana Vineyards’ first plantings were in 2012 with Natoli joining as winemaker and vineyard manager in 2015. The 2019 Unité Reserve is a particularly special wine for her as she notes, “it’s in my hands from bud break to bottle.”
“It is an honor to present this year’s Virginia Governor’s Cup® to Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg and Melanie Natoli, the first woman winemaker to receive this award,” said Governor Youngkin. “The 40th anniversary of the competition saw the most diverse selection of award-winning wines to date, demonstrating the passion and experimental spirit of Virginia driving our wine industry to new heights.”
Cana Vineyards’ 2019 Unité Reserve earned the highest average score from a panel of esteemed judges who evaluated the wines based on appearance, aroma, flavor, commercial suitability, and overall quality.
The 2019 Unité Reserve will be featured alongside 11 other wines in the Virginia Governor’s Cup® Case, a collection of the competition’s 12 highest scoring wines. Cana Vineyards also placed a second Meritage blend in the case with its 2019 Le Mariage. The full case includes:
• Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg 2019 Unité Reserve
• 50 West Vineyards 2019 Ashby Gap
• Barboursville Vineyards 2020 Vermentino Reserve
• Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg 2019 Le Mariage
• Maggie Malick Wine Caves 2020 Albariño
• Michael Shaps Winery 2019 Chardonnay
• Pollak Vineyards 2017 Meritage
• Rockbridge Vineyard 2018 V d’Or
• Shenandoah Vineyards 2019 Reserve Red
• Stinson Vineyards 2017 Meritage
• Trump Winery 2015 Brut Reserve
• Wisdom Oak Winery 2019 NINETEEN
The Virginia Governor’s Cup® Case includes a variety of styles and represents three leading wine regions across the Commonwealth: Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley. Seven wines in the case are Meritage, Bordeaux-style blends—wines that balance the subtlety of the Old World with the boldness of the new, embodying Virginia’s unique place in the world. Elegant, expressive white varietals also tell the story of this year’s competition with Chardonnay, Vermentino, Albariño, sparkling, and a dessert rounding out the case.
For the second consecutive year, Virginia cider was judged in its own category with the highest scoring cider named “Best in Show.” Earning three gold medals in this year’s competition, Albemarle Ciderworks received the top cider recognition for its 2019 Virginia Hewes Crab.
“Virginia wines and ciders continue to cement their place in our exceptional agriculture and tourism industries and as major contributors to the Virginia economy,” said Virginia’s Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr. “As the state’s oldest operating cidery, this year’s Best in Show Cider winner Albemarle Ciderworks has shown a dedication to bringing locally crafted cider to the table of Virginians everywhere.”
About the Virginia Governor’s Cup® Competition
The Virginia Wineries Association’s Governor’s Cup® is held in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association.
All entries must be made from 100% Virginia-grown fruit to be eligible. Each wine is ranked based on a unified scoring system. For more information about the Virginia Governor’s Cup® Competition and a complete list of winners, visit www.virginiawine.org/governors-cup.
Attorney General asks Court of Appeals for a Writ of Actual Innocence in the case of Michael Haas
The Office of the Attorney General today supported the issue of a Writ of Actual Innocence for Michael Haas, who was convicted of sexually assaulting his two young sons in 1994 and was released in 2017 after serving more than two decades in prison.
Arguing in the Court of Appeals of Virginia, the Office’s Cold Cases, Actual Innocence and Special Investigations Unit joined former Virginia Solicitor General William Hurd in asking the Court to declare Haas innocent.
“My mother fled a country where there was no real criminal justice system or consent of the governed. After reviewing Mr. Haas’ case, my office has concluded that he was wrongly convicted and is deserving of a writ of actual innocence. While our system is imperfect, the ability to correct wrongdoings is incredibly important and I’m proud of the work that my office does to try to right those wrongs,” said Attorney General Miyares.
In 1994, Michael Haas was convicted at a bench trial in the circuit court of sodomy committed upon his two sons in 1992 and 1993, when they were eleven and nine years of age, respectively. After Haas’ petition for writ of habeas corpus was denied, Hass filed a petition for a writ of actual innocence based on non-biological evidence, including recantation evidence.
For years, Mr. Haas’ sons have said they were coerced into testifying against their father, and have repeatedly recanted their 1994 testimony. Additionally, the medical testimony relied on for Haas’ conviction was recently proven unreliable. Due to these developments, the Commonwealth of Virginia has moved to support a Writ of Actual Innocence for Michael Haas.
Court affirms that parents have the choice whether their children should wear masks to school in Virginia
On March 24, 2022, Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement:
“Today’s ruling affirms that Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 and Senate Bill 739 is the law of Virginia and parents have the right to make choices for their children.”
In a 56-page written opinion order released this evening, the Court stated “E.O. 2 and S.B. 739 are the law in Virginia and they remain in force, affording parents the choice whether their children should wear masks to school, notwithstanding any school rule that would require students to wear masks.”
Governor Glenn Youngkin calls on lawmakers to finish budget, deliver tax breaks for Virginians
On March 23, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation calling the members of the General Assembly into a special session on April 4th to address the unfinished work from the 2022 legislative session.
Governor Youngkin issued the following statement:
“Today I am calling back lawmakers to Richmond to finish their work. Between high gas prices and rising inflation, Virginians are more squeezed than ever and the General Assembly can deliver much-needed tax relief to struggling Virginia families. Together, we can produce the biggest tax cut in the history of the Commonwealth at a time when Virginians need it the most and also make record investments in our education, law enforcement, and behavioral health system, among other important priorities. Let’s get back to work.”
The full text of Governor Youngkin’s proclamation is available here.
