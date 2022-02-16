State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin statement on Loudoun County decision to empower parents
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement after the Loudoun County Circuit Court ruled to empower parents to opt-out of the school mask mandates starting tomorrow:
“Today is a great day for Virginia’s parents and kids. Not only did we pass a bipartisan bill empowering parents to opt-out of school mask mandates, but also the Loudoun Circuit Court reaffirmed parents’ rights to have a say in their child’s health, education, care, and wellbeing. We’re excited that Loudoun has reached this decision. Importantly, the court ordered that any disciplinary action against students who were punished for following their parents’ decision to remove their mask will be expunged from their records.”
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs bill to empower parents to opt-out of school mask mandates
Governor Glenn Youngkin today signed SB739, empowering parents by creating a parental opt-out from local school mask mandates and ensuring five day a week in-person instruction. The bill will take effect immediately, providing school districts a transition period to comply by March 1, 2022. Governor Youngkin issued the following statement on this important legislation for Virginia’s parents and students:
“Since day one, we have worked to empower Virginia parents who want to have a voice in the upbringing and education of their children. This is a defining moment and decisive victory for parents and kids across the Commonwealth. We are reaffirming that parents matter by signing SB739, effectively giving parents the ability to opt-out of school mask mandates.”
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin opens applications for the Commission to Prevent Human Trafficking and Survivor Support
RICHMOND, VA— On February 15, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his administration is seeking applications for individuals to participate in the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support.
“My administration is committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking in Virginia, which is why I signed Executive Order Number Seven to establish this Commission on my first day in office. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations from the Commission as we work to make Virginia safer,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“We need dedicated people within their field of expertise to lend a shoulder to the wheel to help stop the repeated crimes of commercial sexual exploitation. Be part of a team that will make a difference with the development of strategies of holding perpetrators accountable under the rule of law by applying to be on the Commission. There will be no tolerance in the Commonwealth for those who participate in any form of human trafficking,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier.
Applications for this commission can be submitted HERE.
About the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support
The Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support was created as an advisory commission within the Office of the Governor. The purpose of this commission is to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance prevention education in the Commonwealth. The Commission will make recommendations to the Governor and General Assembly with the goal of identifying ways to prevent human trafficking and increase support to survivors in the Commonwealth.
State News
Governor Youngkin signs first bill supporting dairy farmers
RICHMOND, VA – On February 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed his first piece of legislation into law in a small ceremony in the Capitol. H.B. 828, introduced by Delegate Tony Wilt, supports dairy producers in the Commonwealth by streamlining requirements to participate in a federal program.
“Agriculture is Virginia’s number one industry and plays a critical role in Virginia’s economic growth. Therefore, it is not lost on me that the first bill I signed assists Virginia’s dairy farmers. Virginia’s farmers can count on me to advance our economy and provide job growth opportunities in all corners of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“Since 2017, Virginia has seen a 35% decline in the number of dairy producers yet the dairy industry continues to generate over $9 billion annually in economic activity. This legislation will bring much-needed relief to Virginia dairy farmers as they continue modeling excellent stewardship while providing for their families and supporting our communities,” said Secretary of Agriculture Matt Lohr.
The bill makes adjustments to the Dairy Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program due to a significant delay in the passage of the Federal Farm Bill last fall. In the current code, the state premium assistance program closed on Feb. 1, well before the close date for the federal program. The bill contains an emergency clause so that upon the Governor’s signature, the state program will reopen for applicants through May 15.
Local News
Governor Youngkin encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated
On February 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin released a public service announcement with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated as part of his COVID-19 Action Plan. While Governor Youngkin does not believe in mandating the vaccine, he believes it’s a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.
“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can ensure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”
“Vaccines work, and we applaud Governor Youngkin for sharing these very important messages. Most of the people hospitalized with COVID-19, especially those experiencing severe symptoms, are unvaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It could save your life,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH.
Governor Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan includes re-prioritizing resources toward vaccine education and outreach, including expanded efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities. The plan also includes efforts to host additional COVID-19 vaccine events across the state and increase the number of mobile vaccine units that serve rural communities. Currently, there are approximately 1400 vaccine events across the Commonwealth.
Virginians who are unvaccinated remain at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19. VDH recommends individuals who are 12 and older receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Local Health Departments sponsor vaccine events every week in communities across Virginia, while VDH also has a mobile unit program taking the COVID-19 vaccine to areas where access is challenging. Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) also have been open in nine locations in Virginia since October.
Statewide, 90 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 80 percent of adults fully vaccinated. Statewide, 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but in many areas of Southwest Virginia, the percentage is less than 60 percent.
To find a vaccine event near you, contact or check the website of your local health department; to schedule a vaccine appointment at a CVC, pharmacy, or other location, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome at the CVCs, but appointments are encouraged.
State News
Virginia releases January 2022 revenue report
On February 11, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that January General Fund revenues increased 21.9 percent from the previous January. January is a significant month for revenue collections. Besides the normal monthly payroll withholding and sales tax collections, estimated payments from individuals are due. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 15.4 percent through the end of the month, ahead of the forecasted 4.2 percent growth.
“The continued growth in state government revenue shows once again that hardworking Virginians are being overtaxed,” said Governor Youngkin. “With this report, and as the General Assembly continues its work this session, it is clear we must deliver meaningful tax relief for Virginia families. We can do that while also providing a record investment in public education and fully funding our law enforcement heroes.”
Governor Youngkin added, “It is time to start growing jobs and preparing a workforce to take them. What we cannot do, however, is continue to conflate record revenue with economic success for Virginians. I am concerned about lagging job growth and record low labor participation, particularly at a time when we want to get people back to work.”
“For the first seven months of the fiscal year, collections have been significantly better than expected – especially in individual estimated payments, sales/use taxes, and payroll withholding,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “Collections of payroll withholding taxes grew 17.5 percent for the month. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting December sales, rose 19.9 percent in January.”
The combined December and January receipts, representing the bulk of the holiday shopping season, were 18.3 percent above the same period last year. Also, December and January are significant months for collections of non-withholding and receipts can be distorted by the timing of payments. Taxpayers had until January 18th to submit their fourth estimated payment for the tax year 2021 and some of these payments are received in December. Receipts of non-withholding for the two-month period of January-December increased 27.2 percent from last year. Collections of corporate income taxes were $61.5 million in January, compared with receipts of $49.3 million in January of last year.
Year-to-date, withholding collections grew 11.4 percent ahead of the same period last year and above the annual estimate of 5.9 percent growth. On a year-to-date basis, sales tax collections have risen 15.7 percent, well ahead of the annual estimate of a 6.3 percent increase. Non-withholding collections for the first seven months of the fiscal year grew 8.1 percent, ahead of the annual estimate of a slight decline.
The full January 2022 revenue report is available here.
State News
Governor Youngkin statement on bipartisan vote to empower parents with passage of Senate Bill 739
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today released the following statement following the Senate of Virginia’s final passage of bill SB739, introduced by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, which keeps schools open five days a week for in-person instruction and provides a parental opt-out from school mask mandates:
“Kids across the Commonwealth win with this bipartisan vote today. Parents are now empowered to decide whether their children should wear a mask in schools. I promised that as governor, Virginia would move forward with an agenda that empowers parents on the upbringing, education, and care of their own children. I am proud to continue to deliver on that promise. This vote also shows that school boards who are attacking their own students are stunningly detached from reality. It’s time to put kids first and get back to normal,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
