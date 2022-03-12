State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin statement on the General Assembly’s adjournment
On March 12, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin offered the following statement on the General Assembly’s adjournment:
“I’m encouraged with the recent progress on the budget and I’m grateful to the members on both sides of the aisle for their efforts. We need to finalize tax relief, lab schools, and other bipartisan priorities including investing in education, funding law enforcement, and addressing our behavioral health crisis, among others. As I said last week, it could take time to get the budget right. I’d ask that the negotiators work quickly. Virginians are ready and together we can deliver for them all,” said Governor Youngkin.
State News
February 2022 General Fund revenue collections support revised forecast
On March 11, 2022, Governor Youngkin announced that February revenue collections support the revised general fund forecast issued last month. Total general fund revenues fell 1.2 percent in February compared to last year’s unusually large number, as more refunds were issued this February due to last year’s delayed opening to the refund-processing season. February is not considered a significant month for revenue collections. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 13.6 percent, ahead of the annual forecast of 9.2 percent growth.
“This revenue report supports the mid-session forecast, and reinforces the need for us to cut costs on families and strengthen Virginia,” said Governor Youngkin. “We have strong revenue forecasts that can fund tax cuts. With the highest gas prices on record and the highest inflation rates in decades, we have to provide relief for Virginians and we have the revenues to do it now.”
“This month provided no surprises since we announced the mid-session forecast last month. The key to the general fund revenue forecast remains the 4th quarter when individual income tax final payments are due on May 1,” said Secretary Cummings. “I am closely watching non withholding collections given its connection to a volatile stock market. However, I am confident that the revised revenue estimate provides sufficient cushion to meet the forecast.”
Collections of payroll withholding taxes decreased 1.3 percent in February. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting January sales, rose 7.9 percent in February. February receipts include January post-holiday sales and gift card purchases, completing the holiday shopping season, however, the severe winter weather could have delayed some purchases. The main tax return filing season began in February; the Department of Taxation issued $280.1 million in refunds compared with $217.0 million in February of last year. Through February, 595,000 refunds were processed compared with 486,000 last year.
On a year-to-date basis, collections of payroll withholding taxes – 56 percent of General Fund revenues – increased 9.7 percent ahead of the annual forecast of 9.0 percent growth. Sales tax collections – 17 percent of General Fund revenues – increased 14.8 percent through February, ahead of the annual forecast calling for an 11.4 percent increase. Recordation taxes advanced 0.5 percent on a fiscal-year-basis, ahead of the 4.3 percent decline in the annual forecast. Total revenues rose 13.6 percent through February, ahead of the annual forecast of 9.2 percent growth.
The full February 2022 revenue report is available here.
State News
AG Miyares identifies common consumer protection issues and offers tips on how Virginians can protect themselves
Richmond, VA — As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is issuing further information and guidance for Virginians to prevent themselves from becoming the victim of fraud.
The best way to protect yourself from fraud is being proactive and knowing the signs that an entity might be a scammer – here are some warning signs for better detecting them:
- The Offer Seems Too Good to be True — If it seems too good to be true, like randomly winning a large sum of money, it almost certainly is.
- Requests for Fees or Payment in Advance — Scammers often ask for payments before you can receive funds or “winnings.” Never pay fees or taxes in advance.
- Pressure — A genuine business or government entity will not threaten or pressure you to act immediately, especially if you’ve never heard from them before.
- Know who you are dealing with — If you cannot find information about the person or business online (reviews, phone number, or verified address) it probably is a scam.
- They Want Private Information — You should never hand out your bank information, social security number, or other personal information.
- Untraceable Payment Method — Never wire money to someone you do not know.
- Grammatical Errors or Poor Production Values — You should be suspicious if the correspondence you receive is full of errors, low-resolution images, or poor formatting.
- Suspicious Email Domains and Web Addresses — Businesses rarely use free email services like Hotmail, AOL, Yahoo, or Gmail. Even if the business seems legitimate, do some research to make sure they have readily available contact information and verify the information.
- Suspicious or No Addresses — If there is no physical address and your contacts won’t give you one, then it is scam.
- Request for Access to Your Computer — You should never give anyone remote access to your computer unless you have contacted them and are 100% certain they are not a scammer.
Scammers want to take advantage of hardworking people. Along with recognizing the common signs of scams, it is important to adopt lifestyle practices that help to reduce your risk of falling victim to a scam. Every Virginian could fall for a scam, but elderly Virginians are often targeted as scammers believe they are the most vulnerable.
Below are some simple steps you can take in your personal life to better protect yourself and your family, especially elderly relatives, who are the most common target of scammers. Share the following list with important older people in your life:
- Never wire money or send cash or a pre-paid card — Once your money is gone, you can’t trace it or get it back.
- Don’t give out any personal information
- Don’t trust unfamiliar names or numbers – Scammers are good at using technology to make fake caller IDs, phone numbers, emails, etc.
- Join the National Do Not Call Registry and don’t answer numbers you don’t know.
- Stay socially active. Being alone increases your risk of becoming a victim of ﬁnancial exploitation – Stay in touch with your community and stay in the loop about what is going on.
- Plan. Document your ﬁnancial arrangements. Planning for your future gives you control over your assets and resources. Put your wishes concerning ﬁnancial arrangements in writing. It reduces the chance of a misunderstanding.
- Don’t give away property to anyone in exchange for lifelong care. Before you enter into an agreement with a person to provide you lifelong care, discuss the arrangement with an attorney, a ﬁnancial advisor, or other professional you trust. Spell out what compensation, if any, will be paid to the caregiver.
- Never sign anything you do not understand. If you are asked to sign a document, have someone you trust review it with you.
- Be careful when you give someone power of attorney. Before you assign a power of attorney, be sure you understand the agreement and the authority you are giving to your power of attorney.
- Keep track of your ﬁnancial documents and personal items. Monitor your savings, checking or retirement account balances. Contact your ﬁnancial institution if you see accounting irregularities. Keep an inventory of your jewelry and other personal items. A person may try to take these items without your permission.
Below are some common scams targeted at older Virginians:
- Telemarketing Fraud – Fake deals, prizes, etc., offered via phone.
- Romance Scams – When someone pretends to be in a relationship with someone to steal their money.
- Grandparent Scams – When callers pretend to be someone’s grandchild in danger and ask for money.
Consumer protection scams are very real and very dangerous.
If you believe you or someone you know is being financially exploited, please call your local department of social services or you can call the 24-hour Adult Protective Services hotline at (888) 832-3858. Learn more about financial exploitation at the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services website.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
By phone: (800) 552-9963
By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Online Complaint Form
Online Contact Form
State News
Obenshain releases statement on failure of Senate to confirm Parole Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA – On March 10, 2022, Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement following the failure of Senate Joint Resolution 169:
“Today, Senate Democrats voted to kill SJ 169 which would have confirmed 4 out of 5 of Governor Youngkin’s appointments to the Parole Board. The Privileges and Elections Committee reported the bill on March 1 which typically would have been followed by two consecutive days of voting to pass the resolution, resulting in these nominees being confirmed. However, Senate Democrats delayed the vote until today (the penultimate day of Session) presumably with an intention all along of voting down Youngkin’s nominees but a motive to wait as long as possible so as to limit retribution from the chamber down the hall.”
Obenshain continued, “I call it like I see it…this decision is cutting off the nose to spite the face. By torpedoing this resolution, they are ensuring that no paroles are granted until replacements are seated on the Parole Board. Filing a resolution with the intention of killing it is the height of cynicism. It certainly is not consistent with the manner in which the Senate prides itself in conducting its business.”
“I find it puzzling,” said Obenshain, “that this demonstration represents an attempt by the Senate Democrats to double down on Governor Northam’s scandalized Parole Board. Let’s not forget the multiple reports of knowing or reckless violations of the law allegedly committed by members of Northam’s Parole Board. In particular, the allegations that Chair Adrienne Bennett violated the state constitution by not remaining impartial in the Martin case and requesting an examiner to falsify a report.”
Last year, credible accusations were made detailing violations of Northam’s Parole Board including:
- Releasing parolees without notifying victims as required by law
- Releasing parolees without notifying Commonwealth’s Attorneys as required by law
- Efforts by Parole Board to cover up actions of former Chair Adrienne Bennett who abused her power as ChairViolating an executive order requiring all executive agencies to cooperate with a state inspector general investigation
Obenshain concluded, “Despite the Inspector General refusing to investigate further complaints against Northam’s Parole Board, I’m grateful that we have an Attorney General who takes the allegations of misconduct seriously and urges further investigation and, if proper, prosecution against those responsible for these violations. I just wish Democrats in the Senate would stop playing with the future and career of these qualified nominees which will only serve to hinder the rights of those who deserve to be evaluated for parole eligibility.”
Senator Obenshain represents the twenty-sixth district in the Virginia Senate. The district includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock and Rockingham (part). He serves on the Senate Judiciary; Commerce & Labor; Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources; and Transportation Committees.
State News
Attorney General Miyares joins 3rd Annual Slam the Scam Day
RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares is participating in the third annual National Slam the Scam Day, a project of the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).
Slam the Scam Day is part of the larger National Consumer Protection Week, (NCPW) coordinated by the Federal Trade Commission March 6 through 12, 2022.
The initiative’s purpose is to spread the word about how to spot social security and other government imposter scams. Scam prevention and preparedness education go a long way in protecting consumers and it is critical that Virginians are equipped with the information they need to be able to spot fraud and not get swindled by criminals.
Here are some telltale signs of a government imposter scam –
- Someone claims to be with the Social Security Administration, or another government employee.
- They try to convince you there is a problem with your Social Security Number, account, or benefits.
- Scammers may ask for personal information, demand payment, or make threats to resolve the fabricated issue.
- Scammers often require payment via retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency such as Bitcoin, or prepaid debit card.
The Attorney General wants to remind Virginians of some key safety tips that can help protect you and your loved ones –
- If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email, hang up or do not respond.
- Government employees will NEVER threaten you or demand immediate payment.
- If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email that mentions Social Security, ignore it and report it to oig.ssa.gov. Report other government impostor scams to FTC.gov.
It takes all of us to #slamthescam, and the more you know the more protected you are from scammers. Attorney General Miyares urges Virginians to be proactive and remain alert for possible scams.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
By phone: (800) 552-9963
By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Online Complaint Form
Online Contact Form
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares announce agreement to protect Virginians and prosecute fraudulent unemployment claims
RICHMOND, VA – On March 10, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that the Attorney General has signed an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia has been inundated with fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. These fraudulent claims are perpetrated through identity theft of innocent Virginians by organized criminal rings. Under Virginia law, the VEC can request and authorize the Attorney General to represent the VEC in the prosecution of criminal unemployment compensation fraud cases.
“When someone commits fraud against the state, they are stealing from all Virginians. When that fraud impacts our unemployment insurance program, it is especially hurting people in need. I am proud of Attorney General Miyares who will take on this important role of fighting fraud and abuse on behalf of all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“The VEC has asked that I take on this responsibility, and I enthusiastically agreed to the VEC’s request,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Protecting the Commonwealth from crime is one of my top priorities as Attorney General. Fraudulent claims must be prosecuted and fraud on the unemployment fund diverts resources from those who need them most.”
“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on our customers, the individuals and employers, and get them the resources they need,” said Commissioner Carrie Roth. “Working with the Attorney General’s office, we are increasing our efforts to go after those who are committing fraud and taking from Virginians the benefits they are entitled to receive. This fraudulent activity is frustrating to many Virginians who are already in tough situations and we are bringing the additional support of the Attorney General’s office to hold those committing this crime accountable.”
State News
Warner & Kaine applaud $1.5 million in federal funding for electric school buses
On March 8, 2022, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded $1,530,000 in federal funding awarded to school districts across the Commonwealth. The funds were administered through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of two programs: the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates and the annual 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates. The funds will go towards the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, propane, compressed natural gas, diesel or gasoline buses that will reduce harmful emissions in the environment.
“We are glad to see so many Virginia school districts receive funding to invest in electric school buses and cleaner vehicles,” the Senators said. “This investment will significantly benefit our communities by reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. We look forward to helping Virginia school districts compete for additional funding through the $5 billion clean and electric school bus grant program in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”
The funds will be broken down as follows:
• $900,000 for three school buses for Petersburg City Public Schools as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates.
This new program provides funds to replace old diesel school buses with new, zero-emission electric school buses. The funds are reserved exclusively for school districts in underserved communities, Tribal schools, and private fleets serving those schools.
• $250,000 for 10 buses for Newport News Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.
• $200,000 for 10 buses for Loudoun County Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.
• $100,000 for five buses for Carroll County Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.
• $80,000 for four buses for Culpeper County Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.
This program funds the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane, or compressed natural gas school buses meeting current emission standards.
Wind: 17mph W
Humidity: 53%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
59/37°F
66/37°F