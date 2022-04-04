State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin to Legislators: Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now
On April 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin sent legislation to the General Assembly to suspend Virginia’s gas tax for three months. The legislation will be introduced by Delegate Tara Durant (R-Stafford) and Senator Steve Newman (R-Lynchburg).
“Virginians need tax relief and it’s time for the General Assembly to act on the multiple tax relief proposals. With gas prices and inflation squeezing families’ pocketbooks across Virginia and the nation and with over $1 billion in unanticipated revenue in our transportation fund, the general assembly must act now. Virginia should join numerous other states, led by both Republicans and Democrats, in temporarily suspending the gas tax. Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now for all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Youngkin’s proposal would suspend the Motor Vehicle Fuels Tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel, for three months, May, June, and July, and phase it back in slowly in August and September. The Governor’s proposal would also cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than two percent per year to further protect Virginians from the hidden tax increase of inflation.
Revenue from the tax, commonly referred to as “the gas tax” is deposited in the Commonwealth Transportation Fund along with a portion of the state’s sales and use tax. The Commonwealth Transportation Fund, which funds maintenance and construction for all modes of transportation, is currently realizing revenue well-above forecast and has $671.4 million in unanticipated revenue in FY22 and $457.6 million in FY23.
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs legislation to support animal welfare reform for dogs or cats rred and sold for experimental purposes
On April 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB1350 introduced by Delegate Robert B. Bell. Additionally, the governor signed SB87, SB88, SB90, and SB604 introduced by Senator William M. Stanley to support animal welfare reform for dogs or cats bred and sold for experimental purposes.
“Today’s remarkable achievement brought every single Republican and Democrat together to protect our four-legged constituents,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This historic package of bills I signed today clarifies that dogs and cats bred and sold for experimental purposes are protected by Virginia’s cruelty-to-animals law, will help ensure welfare standards and save lives, and will give Virginia the authority to take action when welfare violations occur.”
More on “The Beagle Bills”
HB 1350 & SB 87: Dealers; prohibit the sale of dogs or cats for experimental purposes.
Amends the Comprehensive Animal Care Law (Va. Code § 3.2-6500 et seq.) to include cats and breeders of cats. The current code language only specifically lists dogs and dog breeders. The bill also clarifies that a “dealer,” “commercial dog breeder,” or “cat breeder” includes ANY person or entity that breeds dogs or cats regulated under federal law as research animals. This is intended to close a loophole that applies to breeders and “dealers” to prohibit the importation or sale of dogs or cats bred by anyone with certain federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA) violations.
Currently, you cannot be a dealer or a commercial dog breeder in the Commonwealth if you have received a certain number of AWA citations from the USDA. The language “including sale for experimental purposes” was also added to close the loophole on breeders and dealers who sell dogs and cats for experimental purposes.
The bill includes an enactment clause to outline that these updates to the Comprehensive Animal Care Law would not apply to citations received before July 1, 2023.
SB 88: Breeders of cats and dogs; records of animals sold or transferred to an animal testing facility.
Requires breeders of dogs and cats for experimental purposes to keep records on each animal for two years from the date of sale and transfer. The bill also requires a quarterly summary of these records to be provided to the State Veterinarian and be made available to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, animal control officers, and law enforcement, upon request.
SB 90: Breeders of dogs and cats for animal testing facilities; adoption of dogs and cats.
Adds breeders to those included in the Comprehensive Animal Care section of the code that are required to offer dogs and cats for sale or transfer to an animal testing facility that no longer has a need for a dog or cat in its possession to offer the animal for adoption prior to euthanizing it. Currently, only animal testing facilities are subject to this requirement.
SB 604: Animal cruelty; companion animals, penalty.
Amends the definition of a companion animal in the Comprehensive Animal Care Law section of the code to replace the current language that exempts all animals regulated under federal law as a “research animal” with more specific language that exempts only those animals that are actively involved in bona fide scientific or medical experimentation. The intention of this bill is to clarify that dogs and cats in the possession of breeders that sell animals for experimental purposes are protected by Virginia’s cruelty-to-animals laws.
Highly contagious avian influenza in Virginia
Commercial poultry producers, zoological institutions, wildlife conservationists, and wildlife rehabilitators across the country are doing all they can to stop the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This includes educating the public about this avian virus that is largely spread by migrating birds.
The veterinarians and rehabilitators at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Clarke County, Virginia, are among those who want individuals – especially anyone who has chickens, ducks, turkeys, or other domestic birds – to assist in protecting all birds.
“Positive cases of HPAI have been confirmed all over the U.S. with many along the Atlantic Flyway,” said Dr. Jen Riley, director of Veterinary Services at the Center. “It was confirmed in Virginia in January, and it was recently found in a domestic flock in Fauquier County, located at Clarke County’s southeastern border.”
Dr. Riley said avian influenza is not a new disease, but there are major outbreaks every few years with various subtypes and this type is particularly hard on wildlife.
The HPAI virus is highly contagious between birds, and while close to 100% fatal in some species, other species carry and shed the virus with no obvious signs. Birds carry the virus in respiratory secretions, saliva, and fecal material.
Wild waterfowl, including ducks, geese, and shorebirds, are the most common carriers of the virus, although they often show no signs of illness. Infection and illness can be more severe in birds of prey, such as hawks and owls, and scavengers such as crows and gulls.
Spring migration increases the spread of HPAI to new areas. “The virus is easily transmissible and can be devastating to domestic and wild birds,” said Dr. Riley.
HPAI can infect humans, but this subtype is considered relatively low risk to humans. The much greater risk is that people will spread the virus via their shoes and clothing as well as shared farm equipment and tools.
What can you do to protect domestic and wild birds?
“If you have chickens or other fowl, keep them as contained as possible,” Dr. Riley said, noting a 90-100 percent mortality rate in chickens with HPAI. “Do not visit one farm and then be among your birds. Do not share farm equipment and change clothes and shoes before tending to your own birds if you have been anywhere with other poultry.”
She urges adults to not buy ducklings or chicks as Easter gifts for children. This is never a good idea, but can be even more dangerous with a disease like this circulating.
“A confirmed case on our property could have dire effects for our patients and ambassadors. After consulting with other wildlife hospitals and wildlife-related government agencies, we have decided not to treat the most susceptible species at this time. This is primarily waterfowl and shorebirds,” Dr. Riley said. “We will admit raptors and corvids, but with greatly increased safety measures.”
Additionally, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center itself has implemented policies and procedures to reduce the risk of HPAI at its veterinary hospital and rehabilitation facility in Boyce.
Access to the building and outdoor enclosures is limited and Wildlife Walk tours are temporarily on hold. Staff and volunteers are following strict guidelines, including outdoor triage of new avian patients. There are bleach foot baths between rooms, and movement from the lobby and classroom to the hospital area of the building is restricted.
“If we do have a positive HPAI case in the Center, federal response may require immediate closure and complete depopulation,” said Executive Director Annie Bradfield. Depopulation means euthanasia of all birds on the premises, including the beloved owls and raptors kept as education ambassadors.
“We have no control over or say in these decisions,” Bradfield added. “We do not currently have known cases of HPAI in Clarke County, but we take patients from all over northern Virginia, including counties with positive cases. Because the consequences may be so severe, we need to err on the side of extreme caution.”
What should you do if you find injured or seemingly unwell wild animals?
“If you’re calling us because an animal appears ill or injured, please bring it to us,” Dr. Riley said. “If it is suffering, it will die in the wild and not in a pleasant way. Euthanasia is always a better option than allowing a wild animal to suffer.”
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center staff plead with the public to leave all healthy wild animals alone, even babies whose mothers are not in plain sight. Always call before intervening as human interference with wild animals generally does more harm than good.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce is the only licensed wildlife hospital in Northern Virginia, and it is one of only three licensed wildlife-exclusive hospitals in the state. With a skilled staff of veterinarians, licensed wildlife rehabilitators, and administrators, the Center handles calls and accepts injured and ill animals from across the region.
In 2021 alone, the BRWC team treated 3,331 native wildlife patients – a 16.3 percent increase from 2020. Injuries ranged from eye infections to gunshot wounds, and BRWC staff raised hundreds of orphaned or injured babies, all with the goal of releasing every animal back into its natural habitat. “Our patients avoid immense suffering because of our care and the compassion of finders,” said Bradfield.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is a not-for-profit organization that depends solely on the generosity of the community to continue its work. Contact the Center at (540) 837-9000 or info@blueridgewildlifectr.org. Learn more at blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs 45 bills into law
Governor Glenn Youngkin signed more than 40 bills into law Friday including legislation strengthening school safety audits, cutting fees for sportsmen, and establishing training for law enforcement to recognize signs of human trafficking.
“We are here to provide solutions to the problems that matter to Virginians and we are working every day to serve our parents and students, veterans, and law enforcement,” said Governor Youngkin. “I thank these bipartisan legislators for their ability to find common-sense solutions for their constituents and the Commonwealth.”
Agriculture & Wildlife
HB 1224, sponsored by Delegate David Bulova, reduces regulatory burdens on best management practices (BMPs) for our farmers.
HB 463 & SB 141, sponsored by Delegate Terry Austin and Senator John Edwards, removes the fee for state boat ramps.
HB 189 & SB 509, sponsored by Delegate Michael Webert and Senator Richard Stuart, provides the right to propagate shellfish by whatever legal means necessary.
Veterans & Military
HB 17 & SB 618, sponsored by Delegate Buddy Fowler and Senator Richard Stuart, clarifies that members of military color guards, honor guards, and veterans service organizations are exempt from the crime of unlawful paramilitary activity when the member is participating in training and education exercises, funerals, parades, or other public ceremonies
HB 540, sponsored by Delegate Danica Roem, extends driver’s licenses to accommodate for military deployments.
HB 120, sponsored by Delegate Scott Wyatt, reduces the fees for lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for disabled veterans.
Public Safety
HB 748 & SB 150, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senator John Edwards, modernizes the DNA data bank sample tracking system.
HB 907 and SB 526, sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senator Louise Lucas, streamlines the permitting of battery-charged fence security systems.
HB 283 & SB 467, sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senator Jill Vogel, establish training standards for law enforcement to recognize, prevent, and report human trafficking.
HB 756 & SB 614, sponsored by Delegate Les Adams and Senator Bill Stanley, provides Commonwealth’s Attorneys with more information to protect communities from violent criminals.
HB 342, sponsored by Delegate Marcus Simon, removes obsolete language related to teletype systems no longer used by Virginia State Police.
Transportation
HB 67, sponsored by Delegate James Edmunds, provides for more road safety.
HB 179 & SB 186, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bloxom and Senator Emmett Hanger, closes the loophole on farm use placards.
HB 667, sponsored by Delegate Will Wampler, designates “Staff Sergeant Darrell “Shifty” Powers Memorial Highway in the Town of Clinchco.
HB 703, sponsored by Delegate Mark Keam, grants localities the option to pay the fee associated with specialty license plates in lieu of the prepaid applications.
HB 1050, sponsored by Delegate Jay Leftwich, allows for an alternative driver’s license issuance ceremony.
HB 1363, sponsored by Delegate Terry Austin, designates Norvel Lafellette Ray Lee Memorial Highway in Botetourt County.
Education
HB 741, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell, requires local schools to create a detailed and accurate floor plan for school safety audits.
HB 246 & SB 596, sponsored by Delegate Terry Kilgore and Senator Todd Pillion, allows for excused absences for students participating in 4-H educational programs.
HB 1146, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell, authorizes governmental entities such as community colleges to train and test for commercial driver’s licenses.
HB 418, sponsored by Delegate Karrie Delaney, streamlines the At-Risk Add-On program established by Section 22.1-199.1 of the Code of Virginia to remove a program that evidence shows does not address key deficits of struggling young readers.
Good Government
HB 449, sponsored by Delegate David Bulova, allows Virginia-licensed auctioneers or auction firms to transport distrained or levied-on personal property outside of the home locality.
HB 733 & SB 316, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senator Dave Marsden, clarifies circumstances for the sharing of records for children receiving coordinated services.
HB 470 & SB 197, sponsored by Delegate David Bulova and Senator Monty Mason, clarifies the powers of property owners associations.
HB 1019 & SB 444, sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senator Jennifer Boysko, accelerates broadband deployment across state-owned property.
HB 774 & SB 499, sponsored by Delegate Keith Hodges and Lynwood Lewis, creates a task force to analyze the life cycle of renewable energy facilities.
Health
HB 598, sponsored by Delegate Cliff Hayes, streamlines certification for surgical technologists.
HB 1345, sponsored by Delegate Matthew Fariss, adds Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to the membership of the Virginia Transplant Council.
HB 555, sponsored by Delegate Cliff Hayes, allows health care providers to notify patients electronically of the transfer of patient records.
HB 738 & SB 691, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senator Monty Mason, requires a court order for an evaluation of a defendant’s competency to stand trial to be provided to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
SB103, sponsored by Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr., supports economic development by updating provisions of the Shipping and Logistics Headquarters Grant Program that was originally established in 2021.
Attorney General Miyares announcies Virginia leads the country in Medicaid and federal healthcare program recoveries
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General recently released their 2021 Annual Report on State Medicaid Fraud Control Units (MFCUs) which has Virginia leading the country in Medicaid and federal health care program recoveries. The Virginia MFCU had over $444 million in court-ordered restitution, fines, and penalties for Medicaid and other federal health care programs.
“Protecting Virginians from Medicaid and health care fraud is one of the most important functions of the Office of the Attorney General. I am extremely proud of our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their record of success and look forward to their continued good work in the years to come,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The MFCU is comprised of a management team, investigators, attorneys, data analysts, eDiscovery staff, paralegals, and administrative staff. These dedicated employees work tirelessly going through medical records, and evidence, conducting interviews both in-state and out-of-state, participating in search warrants, inspections, and sometimes weeklong trials.
These successes would not be possible without the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, HHS-OIG, DEA, FDA, and the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which administers the Commonwealth’s Medicaid program and works directly with the MFCU on investigations.
Governor Youngkin announces Safe and Sound Task Force to end practice of kids sleeping in local government offices
On April 1, 2022, Governor Youngkin announced that he has launched an initiative aimed at creating safe housing placements for children in foster care. As today marks the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the “Safe and Sound Task Force” will bring together government agencies, the Virginia League of Social Services Executives, and other community partners to end the practice of children sleeping in local departments of social services, hotels, and emergency rooms.
“It is unacceptable that last year over 150 children in foster care spent the night in places that just simply are not meant for kids. When this challenge came to our attention, my administration knew we had to act swiftly to ensure that every child has a safe place to belong,” stated Governor Youngkin. “Beyond the immediate need, we hope Virginians from all walks of life will step up to help children in foster care.”
Over a six-month period in 2021 (February 1-July 30, 2021), 163 children were displaced for at least one night in unsuitable sleeping arrangements. This phenomenon occurs because of a dire shortage of foster homes, kinship family placements, and beds in group homes and residential treatment centers.
These youth ranged in age from 7 to 17 years. Social workers or law enforcement personnel stay overnight with children who are displaced, creating an undue burden on already overworked staff. This greatly exacerbates the existing workforce shortages in the child welfare and criminal justice systems.
Janet Kelly will serve as the Special Advisor for Children’s Issues and convene state and local government agencies, residential facilities and hospitals, and community partners to collaboratively seek immediate solutions to this crisis. The Task Force’s objectives include finding safe placements for kids who are currently displaced, ensuring a reservoir of safe placements for kids who may need them in the future, and eventually making recommendations that go upstream to address policy and systemic changes.
The Virginia Department of Social Services and the Virginia League of Social Services Executives raised this ongoing issue in July 2021, and since then Eric Reynolds, the Director of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, and several state agencies have worked to identify some of the root causes.
“While there are a number of issues that created this untenable situation, it will require collaboration and creativity at both the local and state levels to solve it. We are grateful to every child welfare worker who has worked to the best of their ability to ensure these kids are safe and we look forward to working together with them to end this practice,” stated Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “I appreciate how swiftly Governor Youngkin reacted to this information and for providing the leadership necessary to end this practice.”
“The current situation involves children in foster care who are often inappropriately placed in emergency departments and other non-licensed settings without mental health treatment or qualified professional support,” said Andrew Crawford, The Virginia League of Social Services Executives (VLSSE) President and Director, Bedford County Department of Social Services. “The Virginia League of Social Services Executives is committed to addressing the continuing crisis associated with placement of children in foster care with behavioral and mental health needs. Local Departments of Social Services look forward to collaborating with the Governor, our state partners, and our private sector professionals to find solutions for Virginia’s most vulnerable children.”
Sandy River Distillery to renovate historic log cabin, open farm distillery highlighting Virginia grains, barrels
On March 31, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the growing cluster of outdoor attractions around High Bridge State Park and Appomattox River near Farmville will soon be adding a Virginia-focused craft distillery to its list of amenities. Sandy River Distillery will be part of the popular Sandy River Outdoor Adventures Resort, which offers bike and kayak rentals, high-ropes courses, zip lines, as well as glamping tents, and cabin rentals. This project will lead to the creation of ten new jobs, over $500,000 in new investment, and the purchase of more than 20 tons of Virginia-grown corn, berries, and rye. An 1840s log cabin relocated from nearby Prospect, Virginia has been rebuilt on-site to serve as the farm distillery’s tasting room.
“Today’s new agriculture and tourism-focused announcement show that the entrepreneurial spirit in Virginia continues to grow,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Sandy River Distillery is giving our residents and our visitors yet another reason to get out and experience all the Commonwealth has to offer.”
Sandy River Distillery will produce a line of grain-to-glass whiskey and gin that pays homage to Virginia’s distilled spirit traditions, in addition to a line of canned specialty cocktails. The company plans to source as many ingredients from Prince Edward County as possible, including berries grown on Sandy River’s farm. All whiskeys will be made using Virginia-grown grains and aged in new White Oak barrels produced by Speyside Bourbon Cooperage in Atkins, Virginia. The craft distillery will complement the many other tourism-related businesses that have been growing in the area since the opening of High Bridge Trail State Park in 2008.
“This project is a great example of the strong connection that Virginia’s surging craft beverage industry is forging between that state’s two largest industries, agriculture, and tourism,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I thank Sandy River Distillery for their commitment to Virginia sourcing and I am pleased we could partner with Prince Edward County for their first-ever AFID award to help bring new jobs, investment, and market opportunities for our farmers to this part of rural Virginia.”
“Virginia is the Birthplace of American Spirits, and has quickly become a premier destination for spirits lovers from all over the country and the world,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Sandy River Distillery is a welcome and exciting addition to an already thriving and diverse region, as travelers can now enjoy fine Virginia spirits after experiencing world-class outdoor recreation offerings and unique lodging options. Additionally, the success of cross-industry collaboration and the anticipated economic impact are further testaments to the power of partnership. The addition of Sandy River Distillery provides an inviting opportunity for Virginians and travelers alike to discover why Virginia is for Spirits Lovers.”
“Through our unique destination and the mixing of old and new techniques and materials, we seek to honor the history of Virginia homesteaders, traditional craft distilling, and to tell the story of who we are today,” said Sandy River Distillery owner Mark Smith. “We hope our distillery can be a bridge between our region’s farmers and our community’s many residents and visitors, and that through our use of local ingredients and commitment to producing only the highest quality whiskeys and spirits, together we are Distilling Pure Adventure.”
“On behalf of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors, I want to congratulate Mark and Candace Smith and Sandy River Distillery,” said Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors Chair Dr. Odessa Pride. “This project represents a significant investment in Prince Edward and continues our efforts to diversify our local economy adding to the local attractions that we have to offer. Prince Edward County is proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Virginia in obtaining AFID grant funding for this project thereby creating jobs and capital investment while supporting our local agricultural community.”
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Prince Edward County and Sandy River Distillery, Inc. to secure this project for Virginia with a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Prince Edward County will match with local funds. This is Prince Edward County’s first-ever AFID Facility Grant award, an economic development tool to help localities support new and expanding agriculture and forestry-based businesses.
“Since the High Bridge Trail State Park opened in 2008, there has been a flurry of development in this area of Prince Edward County,” said Senator Mark Peake. ” With the announcement of Sandy River Distillery, it will complement the many other attractions that have developed around the park meaning guests who come to enjoy the beauty of the park have many options to choose from to encourage them to spend more time in our beautiful section of the Commonwealth.”
“Welcoming Sandy River Distillery to the 60th House District is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Delegate James Edmunds. “In addition to the jobs and the direct economic development that the distillery will bring, I am excited they will be purchasing Virginia’s own commodities such as corn, berries, and rye. This will help ensure local farmers and producers continue to be successful.”
