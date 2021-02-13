State News
Governor Northam announces second annual ‘Black History Month Historical Marker Contest’
On February 12, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam invited Virginia students, educators, and families to participate in the second annual Black History Month Historical Marker Contest.
This initiative offers opportunities to learn about African Americans who have made important contributions to Virginia history, provides teachers with resources to guide history discussions, and includes a contest where students can submit ideas for new historical markers to the Department of Historical Resources.
“This contest is a new Virginia tradition, and one of many ways we are working to tell a more accurate and comprehensive story of our shared past,” said Governor Northam. “Historical markers are a unique and visible way to educate the public about our history, and we need to do a better job of recognizing Black Virginians who have played prominent roles in areas like improving education, championing equal justice, deepening faith communities, and advancing science, technology, and medicine throughout our history. I remain committed to elevating initiatives like this one that helps make our Commonwealth a more just, compassionate, and culturally rich place to live, work, visit, and learn.”
Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker Program began in 1927 with the installation of the first markers along U.S. Route 1 and is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Managed by the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Historic Resources, the program is an effort to recognize and chronicle events, accomplishments, sacrifices, and personalities of historic importance to Virginia’s story. The signs are known for their black lettering against a silver background and their distinctive shape.
“These markers bring Virginia history to a large audience, including people who may not have another occasion to learn about Virginia history,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “Virginia’s markers bear the state seal, so they should provide a clear indication of our values. This annual contest helps ensure Virginia’s historical markers more equitably represent Virginia’s diversity.”
Virginia has erected more than 2,600 markers along its roadways, but as of January 2020, only 350 markers honored African Americans. Last year on Juneteenth, Governor Northam announced 20 newly approved state historical highway markers addressing topics of national, state, and regional significance to African American history in the Commonwealth. Ten of the markers were submitted by Virginia students through Governor Northam’s inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest and included civil rights pioneer Barbara Rose Johns, entrepreneur Maggie Lena Walker, Sergeant William H. Carney, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.
“As a classroom teacher, I believe that Black history is the cornerstone to build a better tomorrow,” said Dr. Shavonne Ruffin, a Northampton County Public Schools elementary school teacher. “The Governor’s Black History Month Historical Marker Contest allowed my students an opportunity to discover the stories of influential African Americans in Virginia. It was remarkable to watch them light up as they learned about heroes like Katherine Johnson, and to witness their joy when they found out that due to their efforts, her important contributions would be forever memorialized through a historical marker.”
“I liked the contest because I got to learn about amazing people who inspire me to be a better kid and make a difference in my community,” said Javier Rodriguez-Aragon, a fifth-grader in Fairfax County Public Schools. “Last year, I nominated William H. Carney and Barbara Johns for Virginia historical markers so that more people can learn their stories and be inspired.”
Learn more about the winning markers submitted by students in the inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest here.
The contest web page includes a lesson plan and classroom activity guide developed by Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood, which is designed to help teachers and administrators navigate these discussions thoughtfully and inclusively and can be used for in-person or virtual classroom settings.
“As an educator, I believe deeply in the power of learning through the exploration of local history,” said Dr. Underwood. “Since 1619, stories of incredible African American Virginians have frequently been ignored. This contest allows for students to discover local heroes and provides students an opportunity for civic engagement inviting them to suggest new historical markers.”
Governor Northam’s Black History Month Historical Marker Contest begins on Monday, February 15, and suggested historical markers must be submitted by Monday, March 15. The Department of Historical Resources will review all submissions and will select the top five, in consultation with Governor Northam and members of his Cabinet.
“As the leaders of tomorrow, it is critically important for students to develop a deeper understanding of Black history in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “The Black History Month Historical Marker Contest provides students and educators alike an opportunity to celebrate the incredible contributions of Black and brown Virginians. I invite all educators and students to help us tell a more complete Virginia story through participating in this contest.”
More information about how to participate in the second annual Black History Month Historical Marker Contest is available here.
State News
Prisoners criticize VADOC vaccine rollout, coronavirus response
Jillian Floyd hasn’t seen her son in a year. She is one of many Virginia prisoners experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia’s correctional institutions, where thousands of incarcerated people have tested positive for the coronavirus since March, and more than 50 who died also tested positive for the disease.
Floyd, a prisoner at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Fluvanna County, said she talks on the phone every day with her 10-year-old child. She said it is difficult for her son not to see her as he did before COVID-19.
“I used to have video visits with my son, and regular in-person visits too,” Floyd said in an email. “I could see how big he was getting.”
Now, without access to video calls and living in the red zone, an area designated for prisoners who test positive for COVID-19, Floyd said she can’t go outside and that she is expected to stay in her cell. She said she tested positive about two weeks ago. Prisoners in red zones may leave their cells to access phones, kiosks, showers, restrooms, nursing stations, food trays, and laundry, according to Gregory Carter, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections.
More than 11,800 prisoners and 4,700 employees have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. That accounts for approximately half of the prison population. More than 470 prisoners and 210 employees have received a second dose, Moran said.
There are 629 active coronavirus cases as of Thursday among on-site incarcerated individuals, three active cases in hospitals, and 132 active cases among employees, according to VADOC. There have been more than 8,800 total positive COVID-19 cases, and more than 50 prisoners have died who tested positive for COVID-19.
Floyd, among others living in Virginia’s prisons, said she doesn’t think she could get the vaccine right now even if she wanted to.
“Some women have already gotten it but they haven’t told us when we are going to get it,” Floyd said.
Staff is administering two-dose Moderna vaccines, VADOC said in a January news release. The department is offering email stamps, telephone credits, and commissary items that will become available in early March to prisoners who take the vaccine.
“We want all staff and inmates who want the COVID-19 vaccine to get their inoculations as soon as possible,” Director Harold Clarke said in the release. “This effort is important to all in the VADOC community – our staff, inmates, and the community outside the walls, where our staff and inmates’ families live.”
Floyd said she was moved to the yellow zone, a quarantined area for those who may have been exposed to the virus, “in the middle of a freezing cold rain storm” after her previous roommate tested positive for COVID-19. Floyd said she initially tested negative but felt sick after moving to the yellow zone. She was worried she had the virus but wasn’t tested again for days.
“When I finally got tested, I tested positive and was moved to the red zone,” Floyd said. “The nice thing about the red zone is the kind of let us pick who we wanted to live with, so I’m with someone I knew already.”
Floyd said staff removed personal belongings from those moving into the red zone to quarantine the items, but two of her bags were lost in the move. She now sleeps without a pillow under a borrowed blanket and sheet, she said. The state issues linens to prisoners and they may request replacements, Carter said.
Shannon Ellis, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center, a statewide legal aid and advocacy organization, said Floyd’s experience is consistent with what she’s heard from prisoners across the commonwealth.
“I think it’s fair to say that there has been a lot of chaos within [VADOC] in handling the coronavirus,” Ellis said.
Ellis is a co-leading attorney in long-running litigation against Fluvanna Women’s Correctional Center, she said. Ellis’ duties include counseling incarcerated women living in the facility and evaluating healthcare standards following a settlement agreement under which VADOC would improve Fluvanna’s medical care.
Ellis said her legal partners conduct between 100 and 200 interviews with incarcerated women per year, and she receives around 60 emails and letters every week.
Fluvanna Women’s Correctional Center has reported more than 630 COVID-19 cases among prisoners, ranking fifth in total positive inmate cases among the commonwealth’s correctional institutions, according to VADOC data.
“What we’re hearing from our clients at Fluvanna and what I’m hearing from other advocates that work with other facilities around the state is that there’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy that’s being caused simply by poor education and counseling ahead of time with the vaccines,” Ellis said.
Women living in Fluvanna have “had to say yes or no” to the COVID-19 vaccine without the opportunity to consult a doctor or a nurse despite having multiple serious health conditions and medication regimens, Ellis said.
“That’s a big problem,” Ellis said.
Prisoners are able to directly consult with a nurse or a doctor before receiving the vaccine, Carter said.
VADOC follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and communicates with local health districts regarding COVID-19 protocol and vaccine rollout, Moran said.
“We feel it’s going smoothly,” Moran said. “So if there are complaints, then you know, we’ll try to address those. But as of now, I’m being told it’s going fairly well in terms of the delivery of the vaccines.”
The Virginia Department of Health began offering COVID-19 vaccines to people living in state prisons and local jails in January, expanding eligibility for who can get the shot under phase 1b of the commonwealth’s distribution plan. For the public, the phase now includes frontline workers, people aged 65 or older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant camps. People aged 16 to 64 years old with an underlying condition were added to phase 1b, though the vaccines aren’t readily available to them yet.
Moran said those in law enforcement, including correctional officers, were a priority in the early days of phase 1b.
“As we went to the prisons to do the correctional officers, it was a matter of operational efficiency … to do all individuals at the facility,” Moran said. “And in recognizing the particularly vulnerable population of those who are in confined spaces, it was determined that we would include inmates for the vaccinations.”
Moran said his office is focused on having an aggressive vaccination and testing program to drive down positive cases in correctional institutions. However, the process is not running smoothly, Ellis said.
“I think that Brian Moran has heard many complaints from advocates and from family members of incarcerated people across the state,” Ellis said.
Some cells in the COVID-19 red zone at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women don’t have call buttons, Ellis said. This prevents women inside the cell from being able to quickly communicate if they are in a crisis.
“For example, if they’re having difficulty breathing,” Ellis said. “The only way to get attention is by shouting and basically banging on your closed locked cell door to try to get the attention of a guard, which, if you’re in a medical crisis, you may not even be able to do.”
Carter said cell intercom systems are not required by the American Correctional Association, the accrediting body for VADOC. Some facilities have cell intercom systems and some do not.
“Security and medical staff make regular rounds to check the inmates’ status and address specific needs,” Carter said in an email.
Carter said department staff provides mental health resources and services to prisoners. He said services vary by location but generally include periodic newsletters from mental health staff; a toll-free number to ask questions and the opportunity to share concerns and receive information from mental health staff.
“We also provide psychiatric services as needed and other programs and services as needed,” Carter said.
The department uses several methods to educate prisoners on the vaccine. This includes recorded interviews with medical and public safety authorities that are shared with staff and prisoners, Carter said.
“Our health services staff has done tremendous work these last few weeks getting shots into arms,” VADOC Director of Communications Lisa Kinney said in an email.
Regarding VADOC’s incentive packs for those who receive the vaccine, Floyd said it doesn’t change her mind about the shot.
“I think I’m going to get it, but I’m not going to base my decision about whether to take it on free stuff,” Floyd said. “If it gets people to take it that’s great.”
Nicholes Callahan, a prisoner at River North Correctional Center in Grayson County, said he recalls when VADOC offered similar incentives to encourage getting the flu shot in the fall. He said it did not play a part in his decision to get the shot.
“I feel like the incentive pack is a bribe,” Callahan said in an email.
Callahan said he’s unsure if he wants to get vaccinated. He is concerned about the vaccine’s possible side effects.
“Some other inmates have gotten it this week so now I am going to see if they have any immediate side effects,” Callahan said.
Callahan said he was moved into quarantine after his cellmate tested positive for the virus. Prior to COVID-19, he said he would spend the entire day out of his cell with in-person visits and two weekly trips to the gym. Now, he is out of his cell for about three hours a day “if we are lucky,” he said.
“I feel they have done the best they can in River North,” Callahan said. “It would have been nice to not have lost so much rec time in them doing it.”
David Bomber, a prisoner of Nottoway Correctional Center, said he lives in a cell that is about 8 feet tall and 6 feet wide with a sink and a toilet. The cell is designed for one person but he has a cellmate, Bomber said.
“We basically live in a toilet,” Bomber said.
VADOC’s average daily population has decreased from 29,136 in March 2020 to 23,811 in January, Carter said. He did not respond directly to whether one-man cells are used to house more than one prisoner.
Bomber tested positive for COVID-19 in December with about 200 other prisoners, he said. Bomber and roughly 40 other men moved into quarantine in an area that previously served as a restrictive housing unit, Bomber said. These areas are intended to separate prisoners from the general population.
“The conditions were punitive at best,” Bomber said.
Bomber said he received temperature checks twice daily and only suffered from a headache. He’s now out of quarantine and on modified lockdown but doesn’t know if he’s eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They’re not putting out no kind of memos; there’s no exchange of information,” Bomber said.
Bomber said he hasn’t heard of incentives for getting the vaccine, but he remembers when he received bags of peanuts and Doritos for getting the flu shot several months ago.
As Bomber spoke on the phone, someone in the background announced with a megaphone that prisoners could sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think if they’re going to offer it, I’m going to go ahead and take it,” Bomber said.
By Andrew Ringle
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia issues January 2021 revenue report
On February 11, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that January General Fund revenues fell 2.4 percent from the previous year.
“As we work to put this pandemic behind us, we must stay focused on positioning our Commonwealth for broad-based and inclusive growth,” said Governor Northam. “Our revenue picture remains stable, and I am confident that we can strengthen our cash reserves, provide Virginia families and businesses with the relief they need to get back on their feet and meet our budget priorities, which includes giving our teachers a pay raise.”
Collections of payroll withholding taxes fell 12.6 percent for the month, which was expected due to one less deposit day in January relative to a year ago. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting December sales, rose 5.6 percent in January. The combined December and January receipts, representing the bulk of the holiday shopping season, was 5.4 percent above the same period last year.
“Collections have been strong for the first seven months of the fiscal year, especially in individual estimated payments, sales and use taxes, corporate income tax, and recordation taxes,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “Besides the normal monthly payroll withholding and sales tax collections, estimated payments from individuals are due in January, making it a significant month for revenue collections.”
December and January are significant months for collections of non-withholding and receipts can be distorted by the timing of payments. Taxpayers had until January 15 to submit their fourth estimated payment for the tax year 2020 and some of these payments are received in December. Receipts of non withholding for the two-month period of January-December increased 14.7 percent from last year. Collections of corporate income taxes were $49.3 million in January, compared with receipts of $29.8 million in January of last year.
On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 6.0 percent through January, ahead of the forecasted 1.2 percent growth. Year-to-date, withholding collections are 0.3 percent ahead of the same period last year, but below the annual estimate of 2.7 percent growth. On a year-to-date basis, sales tax collections have risen 6.5 percent, well ahead of the annual estimate of a 2.6 percent decline. Non-withholding collections for the first seven months of the fiscal year grew 28.5 percent, ahead of the annual estimate of a 4.4 percent increase. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, corporate income tax collections rose 39.3 percent through January, ahead of the annual forecast of 19.9 percent growth.
Local News
Governor Northam, Governor Hogan, and Mayor Bowser request federal support to vaccinate essential federal employees
On February 10, 2021, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting increased federal support in administering the COVID-19 vaccines to essential federal employees.
“The federal Office of Personnel Management reports that more than 281,000 Federal Civilian Employees work in the National Capital Region around the nation’s capital,” Northam, Hogan, and Bowser wrote. “The federal government has identified more than 10 percent of these workers—more than 30,000 individuals—as critical personnel to ensuring the continuity of national societal functions.”
The letter specifically requests:
• A dedicated allocation of vaccine and associated supplies to support the vaccination of essential federal workers, contractors, and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) employees within the National Capital Region;
• A federally supported and operated vaccination site for all essential federal workers, contractors, and WMATA employees within the National Capital Region; and
• Coordinated messaging to employees regarding vaccination efforts for the federal workforce.
“The District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia are focused on vaccinating our residents according to the framework recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the three leaders continued in their letter. “We welcome the opportunity to support the Administration’s efforts to ensure the continuity of operations for the United States federal government.”
Local News
Governor Northam announces personal protective equipment manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Valley Guard Supply LLC will invest $1 million to establish a personal protective equipment manufacturing facility in the City of Harrisonburg. A service-disabled, veteran-owned company, Valley Guard produces three-ply disposable masks that are 100 percent made in the United States and intends to manufacture other types of safety and security gear in the future. The project will create 45 new jobs.
“Domestic manufacturers of personal protective equipment are critical as we battle this global pandemic, and we thank Valley Guard Supply for answering the call right here in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The company’s new Harrisonburg operation will play an important role in localizing our supply chain and keeping health care workers and citizens safe. Valley Guard is a veteran-owned small business with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and we extend our gratitude for their service to our Commonwealth and our country.”
Founded by James Madison University alumni, Valley Guard Supply is a new start-up manufacturer of personal protective equipment that launched in April 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The company has leased a facility, is purchasing machinery and hiring full-time staff to establish its first permanent location in Virginia. Valley Guard has a strong sense of social responsibility and has started working with Harrisonburg officials to donate masks to local nonprofits and community organizations serving families in need.
“We are excited to add this homegrown Virginia company to our roster, and thank Valley Guard Supply for creating 45 new jobs in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This project is a great success story of proud JMU alumni with first-hand knowledge of the region’s assets and talent who are committed to the Harrisonburg community and the Commonwealth. We thank Valley Guard for its investment and look forward to our partnership.”
“Without a doubt, talent was the driving force behind Valley Guard Supply’s decision to locate it’s ‘Made in the USA’ operation in Harrisonburg,” said Andy Perrine, Strategic Advisor at Valley Guard Supply. “James Madison University’s ranking as Virginia’s best school for getting a job and the university’s programs teaching innovation—most notably JMU X-labs—gives the company great confidence that our plans for growth and expansion can rely on a steady stream of top talent.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Harrisonburg to secure the project for Virginia, and connected Valley Guard Supply with GenEdge, which has since approved the company for the GO Virginia-funded Retooling Virginia Manufacturers for Strategic Industries Program. VEDP will support Valley Guard’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
“We are thrilled to have attracted a ‘Made in the USA’ PPE manufacturer to Harrisonburg,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed. “We love seeing JMU alumni launching businesses in our city, especially when that business is showing its commitment to the health and wellness of our community during a time when that is most needed. It speaks to the impact that the people and beauty of The Friendly City have on students who come to Harrisonburg for college.”
“Thanks to Valley Guard for working in partnership with the Commonwealth and the City of Harrisonburg, we have a veteran-owned small business here in the Shenandoah Valley providing more job opportunities,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This project will greatly benefit our region and state with an increase in supply of personal protective equipment, which is critical as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a supporter of small business, I am extremely excited about this announcement.”
“I appreciate Valley Guard Supply’s commitment to Harrisonburg,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “The pandemic has made clear the need to manufacture personal protective equipment and other medical supplies here in the United States. Having these facilities in our own community is an even greater benefit and a win-win for job creation and public health.”
Crime/Court
Cartel money launderer sentenced to 96 months in federal prison
Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios, the former owner and operator of a Martinsville business used to launder more than $4.3 million in profits for an international drug cartel, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court to 96 months in federal prison. Sanchez-Rios laundered the funds for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a Mexican-based criminal organization considered by the Department of Justice to be one of the most dangerous transnational organizations in the world. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar, Special Agent in Charge Jarod A. Forgot of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division, and Raymond Villanueva, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. Field Office announced the sentence.
“When individuals launder money for a drug cartel, they play a critical role for the organization by concealing and transferring illegally-obtained funds, which perpetuates the cartel’s illegal activity and the scourge of the narcotics the cartel pedals,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar. “Money laundering investigations can be particularly difficult, and I’m proud of the hard work of our federal and state law enforcement partners in bringing Sanchez-Rios to justice.”
“Drug cartels like CJNG perpetrate unspeakable violence across the globe and drive the spread of deadly drugs like fentanyl and heroin,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division. “We are committed to working with our partners to shut down these violent organizations in our area, often by tracking their illicit proceeds and disrupting these organizations at their bottom line. Today, these criminals’ addiction to money and greed has met its consequence.”
Sanchez-Rios, 48, was indicted in March 2019 along with 12 members of CJNG on a variety of federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges. In June 2020, Sanchez-Rios pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and operating a business that transmitted criminally derived funds.
Sanchez-Rios owned and operated Bella’s Tortilla & Meat Market, a business that contracted with Intermex Wire Transfer, LLC. Sanchez-Rios admitted that from 2016 through 2018, she used the business to launder the drug trafficking proceeds on behalf of CJNG. Sanchez-Rios’ role was to receive U.S. currency from multiple individuals working for the CJNG, which she knew where the drug trafficking proceeds and derived from a criminal offense. Sanchez-Rios then wired that money to individuals in Mexico. The defendant conducted wire transfers in small amounts and falsified and fabricated the names and addresses of the senders in order to conceal the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the funds.
In total, between May 10, 2016, and September 11, 2018, Sanchez-Rios transferred or caused to be transferred $4,394,959 in the proceeds of drug trafficking via Intermex from Bella’s Tortilla & Meat Market in Martinsville to individuals in Mexico.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Sean Welsh is prosecuting the case for the United States.
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.
State News
Governor Northam announces second report on systemic bias in Virginia Law
On February 10, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam recommitted to addressing the legacy of structural racism in Virginia’s laws, as his Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in the Law issued its second report outlining policy recommendations to confront the impacts of discriminatory laws. Many of these recommendations are reflected in Governor Northam’s current legislative priorities, including measures to restore voting rights, invest in education, and expand expungements of prior convictions.
“Our Commonwealth remains focused on acknowledging and righting the wrongs of our past,” said Governor Northam. “This latest report makes clear that there is still work to do to shed the ugly remnants of Virginia’s history. The Commission is already having a significant impact on our shared legislative priorities and I look forward to continuing our partnership to build a more honest, equitable, and inclusive future for all.”
The Commission’s recommendations played a key role in the formation of Governor Northam’s current legislative agenda, which includes proposals to automatically restore the voting rights of people with felony convictions, legalize adult-use marijuana, abolish the death penalty, invest in education infrastructure and early childhood education, expand expungement of previous convictions, and protect the ownership rights of “heirs property.” The Commission’s work also informed many of Governor Northam’s legislative proposals for the August 2020 special session that centered on meaningful police reform and COVID-19 relief.
Governor Northam established the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law in June 2019 and appointed its members in September 2019. The Commission was initially tasked with reviewing the Acts of Assembly, Code of Virginia, and administrative regulations to identify racially discriminatory language still on Virginia’s books and making recommendations to address laws that were intended to or could have the effect of promoting or enabling racial discrimination or inequity. The Commission’s interim report, published in December 2019, cited nearly 100 instances of overtly discriminatory language. Working closely with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, Governor Northam proposed and secured the unanimous passage of fourteen bills that repealed racist language related to education, housing, transportation, health care, voting, and more. While many of these Acts of Assembly are longer enforced or have been invalidated by subsequent federal and state legislation and court decisions, they had remained enshrined in law.
In June 2020, Governor Northam extended the term and scope of the Commission with the goals of identifying existing state laws and regulations that create or perpetuate racial disparities and developing policies that increase protections for minority and marginalized Virginians. The Commission’s expanded charge underscores the Northam Administration’s ongoing work to remedy historical inequities in areas like education, health care, housing, and criminal justice.
“We were honored to support the Governor and his effort to right historic wrongs and create a more just and equitable Virginia,” said Chair of the Commission and former Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia Cynthia Hudson. “This summer’s events demonstrated that the relevance of the Commission’s work could not be more clear, nor the research and recommendations we made more timely.”
“In addition to informing ongoing policy change, our hope is that this report educates more Virginians about the history of structural racism in Virginia, and the negative impact that this history continues to inflict on so many people, and across so many areas of life, in the Commonwealth today,” said Vice-Chair of the Commission and University of Virginia School of Law Professor Andy Block. “Students in the State and Local Government Policy Clinic played a vital role in all aspects of our work, from putting together data on racial disparities, to researching policy recommendations to address these disparities, to helping draft the final report.”
The Commission’s work is slated to continue after the 2021 legislative session when members will focus their attention on laws and regulations that directly contribute to inequity in economic achievement and stability. The Commission will also use this report as a tool to engage with people across the Commonwealth and gain a deeper understanding of the effects of and solutions to centuries of state-sanctioned racial bias and discrimination in Virginia.
Governor Northam and members of the Commission thanked University of Virginia law students Juliet Buesing, Catherine Ward, Lukus Freeman, Chris Yarrell, Trust Kupupika, Kelsey Massey, and Wes Williams. They also extended thanks to the staff at the Library of Virginia who helped with research and selected historic images that brought the report text to life, including Roger Christman, Vince Brooks, Greg Crawford, Kelley Ewing, Mark Fagerburg, Cassandra Farrell, Dale Neighbors, Renee Savits, and Ben Steck. They also noted the many others that played a substantial role in supporting the Commission’s work, including Jessica R. Killeen, Grace T. Kelly, James “J.D.” Ratliff, and Nathan Dowdy from the Office of Governor.
The Commission’s full second report is available here. For more information about the Commission and its work, visit governor.virginia.gov/racial-inequity-commission.
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph NNE
Humidity: 93%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
41/36°F
41/21°F