Governor Northam allocates $60 million in CARES Act funding for municipal utility relief
On November 9, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam announced a new allocation of $60 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support municipal utility relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Combined with the Governor’s proposed budget amendment to provide $60 million for jurisdictional utilities, the Commonwealth is directing a total of $120 million for residential and non-residential utility customers impacted by the ongoing public health crisis.
“These are challenging times for Virginia families and businesses, and we remain committed to helping them keep the electricity on and the water running,” said Governor Northam. “This program will provide critical financial relief to those struggling to pay their utility bills and ensure that Virginians can remain safely in their homes with access to basic utilities as we continue our fight against COVID-19.”
The $60 million municipal utility relief program will be administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Accounts. The program will allow counties and cities to apply to set up smaller, locally administered relief programs, which will support customers’ bill payments and assist with outstanding debt. On November 5, Governor Northam proposed an amendment to the biennial budget that would match the $60 million in CARES Act funding for municipal utilities with $60 million for jurisdictional utilities, which are utilities overseen by the State Corporation Commission.
“The pandemic has placed a tremendous burden on Virginians, and I applaud the Governor for recognizing the importance of utility relief,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Families can sleep easier at night knowing their lights will remain on and their water running—and our Commonwealth will be safer as a result.”
The program application and eligibility criteria for counties and cities and their municipal utilities will be available in the coming weeks. For more information about the program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/utilityrelief.
Governor Northam announces $25 million in CARES Act funding for Medicaid day support providers
On November 9, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia will allocate $25 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to fund monthly retainer payments for day support programs that provide services for Virginians with developmental disabilities. These programs offer day support, community engagement, and community coaching to individuals who are receiving Medicaid’s developmental disability waiver services.
“Day support programs provide opportunities for Virginians with developmental disabilities to gain important life skills and have meaningful social interaction, but they have been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will extend much-needed support to these facilities, so they can keep their doors open and continue to serve our communities.”
Because of the pandemic, many day support programs have had to change their service delivery models and limit the services they provide and the number of clients they are able to serve. This has had an impact on their budgets and the ability to remain open. Between March 12 and July 31, 2020, these providers were allowed to bill Medicaid for retainer payments instead of services.
New budget language extends the ability of the Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) to offer similar payments through the end of December, using this CARES Act funding. DMAS will administer the payments and determine eligibility. Payments will cover the period from August 1 to December 30, 2020.
Governor Northam directs $7 million in CARES Act funding to Virginia food banks
On November 9, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia will allocate $7 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to Virginia food banks to help Virginians who rely on food assistance.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the already serious problem of food insecurity in Virginia and across the country,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will help Virginia food banks and other food assistance programs meet the increased demand for their services and ensure every Virginian has continued access to nutritious food during these challenging times.”
Prior to the pandemic, approximately 850,000 Virginians, including 250,000 children, did not know where their next meal would come from. Feeding America estimates that up to 275,000 more Virginians may experience food insecurity in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This allocation of CARES Act funding will help the Federation of Virginia Food Banks purchase fresh food and dairy products, filling an expected gap caused by the end of the federal Farmers to Families Food Box program and a severe drop in commodities at the end of the year. Food banks can also use the money to purchase shelf-stable commodities and address storage, refrigeration, and transportation issues.
“Our seven-member food banks have gone the extra mile this year to ensure every Virginian has access to the food they need to thrive,” said Eddie Oliver, Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. “Our efforts to create a food system that works for all has been made all the more urgent by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are so grateful to have the Commonwealth as a committed partner in that mission.”
In July, the Commonwealth committed an initial $1.4 million in CARES Act funding to help launch a new statewide initiative with Sentara Healthcare, Truist, and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks called the “We Care” COVID-19 Virginia Emergency Food Support Plan, providing approximately 100,000 food boxes to Virginia families.
Governor Northam asked the General Assembly to approve an additional $650,000 in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding to support food bank services. Governor Northam and the Children’s Cabinet recently released the Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger, a set of goals and strategies to prioritize food security during the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19 and beyond.
Additionally, Governor Northam, members of his Cabinet, and staff will be volunteering at food banks during the month of November.
Governor Northam announces $22 million for Virginia’s private institutions of higher education
On November 9, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam announced a new allocation of $22 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to support Virginia’s private institutions of higher education. This funding is proportionate to recently announced CARES Act funding for public institutions and will be used to support COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts at Virginia’s private non-profit colleges and universities.
“Like public colleges and universities, Virginia’s private institutions are facing tremendous financial challenges as a result of COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “My administration is proud to support these institutions as they continue to provide a world-class education while protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and communities.”
This funding will be allocated to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) and distributed to institutions based on COVID-19 expenses incurred between July 1 and November 1, 2020. The funds will support pandemic-related expenditures, including personal protective equipment, sanitization and cleaning, and testing for students, staff, and faculty.
“Virginia is home to outstanding private colleges and universities,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This funding will help them navigate the COVID-19 crisis while providing high-quality education all students deserve.”
In June, the Commonwealth issued guidance to Virginia higher education institutions for developing plans to reopen campuses and resume in-person instruction safely.
“We are grateful to Governor Northam for extending this critical support to our colleges,” said Robert Lambeth, President of the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia. “Virginia’s private colleges serve a highly diverse student population of 140,000 students, with many families who have experienced financial challenges in the pandemic. Our institutions have made significant investments in educating students while keeping our campuses safe, and this funding will support these ongoing efforts.
Virginia receives more than $3.5 million in federal funding to support vulnerable youth
On November 2, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam announced that the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) has been awarded more than $3.5 million in competitive federal funding to help vulnerable youth in Virginia. DCJS has received two awards from the United States Department of Justice through the Office of Justice Programs—$1.83 million under the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Program and $1.68 million under the Office of Victims of Crime’s Services for Minor Victims of Sex Trafficking program.
“We know that when children are exposed to traumatic events, it impacts their ability to learn and succeed in school,” said Governor Northam. “This public health crisis has presented a myriad of new challenges for our schools, and we have a responsibility to ensure all students have safe environments where they can thrive, whether they are learning remotely from home or in the classroom. These grants will play an important role in strengthening assistance programs and expanding trauma-informed resources for our most vulnerable young Virginians.”
The STOP School Violence grant will fund a 36-month Virginia C.A.R.E.S. project to build Caring, Awareness, Recognition, Engagement, and Support in schools. The initiative works to increase mental health awareness and enhance the safety and well-being of educational settings by helping to create positive school climates, awareness of resources, recognition of at-risk behaviors, and engagement with the community. The project will consist of a public service announcement campaign on suicide prevention that is estimated to garner over five million social media impression and the implementation of the Handle with Care and Pathways for Prevention of School Violence programs.
A component of the STOP School Violence Program grant, the Handle with Care program aims to make sure children who are exposed to crime, violence, or abuse receive the appropriate interventions that will enable them to succeed in school. Virginia will set up a system for law enforcement to alert dedicated school personnel when a child has been identified at the scene of a traumatic incident so the school can provide the additional support that is needed to help mitigate the impacts of trauma on the child.
“Ensuring the physical and mental well-being of Virginia’s youth requires multi-agency coordination,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “These grants bridge gaps between systems and increase collaboration amongst stakeholders to help support children every step of the way.”
The Services for Minor Victims of Sex Trafficking project will develop, expand, and strengthen services for minor victims of sex trafficking, including comprehensive wraparound case management services, trauma-informed mental health services, substance abuse counseling, legal services, residential treatment options, and a non-traditional host home program.
“A key component of enhancing services for our youth is training adults to better identify who those children in need are and how they can help them,” said DCJS Director Shannon Dion. “Both grant programs will be providing training on how we can do this in a trauma-informed way.”
The STOP School Violence Program project will include the development of on-line training modules to help school divisions comply with the Virginia legislation that went into effect July 1, 2020 requiring relevant school personnel to complete mental health awareness training. Similarly, the Services for Minor Victims of Sex Trafficking grant will include specialized training for those who are in a position to identify and serve minor victims of trafficking, in support of newly codified trafficking response efforts that became effective on July 1, 2019.
Virginia localities take precautions to protect voters, workers
Virginia localities are taking a number of precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at polling places even though masks will not be required.
Saturday marked the last day to cast early, in-person ballots before Election Day, but voters can still cast in-person ballots on Nov. 3. They also can mail or return absentee ballots by that day. Election officials have been working to keep voters and workers safe during an election that has yielded a record number of early votes.
More than 5.9 million Virginians were registered to vote as of Oct. 1, with the cut off date in late October. Early voting commenced 45 days before Election Day, due to a new law. Legislators also recently changed laws to allow no-excuse absentee voting and made Election Day a state holiday. More than 2.7 million Virginians had voted as of Nov. 1, with around 1.8 million individuals voting or casting an absentee ballot in-person, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website. More than 886,000 voters have cast absentee ballots by mail and nearly 1.1 million mail-in ballots have been requested.
Voters are encouraged to wear a mask, and will be offered one, Andrea Gaines, director of community relations at the Virginia Department of Elections, said in an email. They will also be offered the opportunity to vote without leaving their vehicles.
“Ultimately, a voter will not be turned away if they are not wearing a mask but the Department strongly encourages them to do so to keep themselves and others around them safe,” Gaines said.
Even though there is a state mandate requiring individuals to wear masks when in close proximity with others, it’s against state law to “to hinder or delay a qualified voter in entering or leaving a polling place,” regardless of whether they have on a mask, Gaines said.
Poll workers and voters will be buffered with a number of measures. Such precautions include enforcing social distancing as well as placing plexiglass between voters and poll workers, according to Gary Scott, general registrar and director of the Fairfax County Office of Elections. Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will assist at polling places to ensure social distancing and sanitization measures are followed, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
Fairfax County workers will also have shields, gloves and masks, which will be replaced throughout the day, Scott said. To avoid the chance of voters sharing pens, Fairfax County will provide voters with “I voted” pens that they can use to fill out their ballots and keep instead of offering stickers.
The Virginia Department of Elections distributed $9 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding that could be used to help secure personal protective equipment needed by local election offices, Gaines said.
In Charlottesville, poll workers will have sanitizing wipes and ponchos to help provide an extra layer of protection, said Taylor Yowell, the city’s deputy general registrar.
“We have plenty of sanitizing wipes and the sterilizing spray and paper towels in order to wipe down each polling booth after every voter throughout the day,” Yowell said.
Danville poll workers checking identification will be buffered by the use of a shower curtain placed on PVC pipe, said David Torborg, a chief poll worker at one of the city’s 16 precincts.
Torborg, who has been an election worker for about 20 years, decided to serve as an election worker again this year because he believes the precautions in place are good and will be enough to protect workers and voters from the coronavirus.
“I’m aware of COVID, I’m cautious as I can be,” Torborg said. “I’m not freaking out over it.”
Others, like former Danville poll worker JoAnn Howard, have decided against working at the polls this election to mitigate the chance of contracting the coronavirus.
“I was given the option and I did feel guilty because I’ve been working the polls for 10 years, and I really enjoy it,” Howard said. “Something could go wrong, I just didn’t want to take a risk.”
Election workers in Fairfax County are trained every three years or when laws impacting election workers or voters change, Scott said. The county has been training election workers since July on how to follow and implement social distancing measures. In Charlottesville, training sessions for new election officers were kept small to stay within Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“All election officers do get trained on protection and making sure they’re wiping down, sanitizing,” Yowell said. “Our chiefs get trained more thoroughly with helping with de-escalation and sanitizing throughout the day.”
Virginia Department of Elections also provides training along with each locality’s specific training, Gaines said over email.
Around half of registered voters had voted in Fairfax and Charlottesville, according to Scott and Yowell.
Around 9,000 people have voted in Charlottesville as of Oct. 28. Around 5,000 to 6,000 mail-in ballots were sent out, Yowell said. The number of in-person and absentee requests accounts for nearly half of the city’s 33,000 active registered voters.
“We’ve already gone over 50% of our anticipated turnout in five days of in-person voting,” Scott said. “We anticipate close to 60% of our voters will have voted prior to elections.”
By Sam Fowler
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Northam announces Virginia Values Veterans Program surpasses goal of 65,000 hires
On October 30, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam announced that more than 67,000 Virginia military veterans have been hired through the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program since its inception in 2012, surpassing the goal he set of 65,000 V3 hires by the end of his administration.
“Having served in the military myself, I am extremely proud that we achieved our goal of hiring 65,000 Virginia veterans, and that we did it more than a year early,” said Governor Northam. “Even in this time of economic uncertainty, we know that maximizing the effectiveness of programs like this one benefits everyone. As we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on nearly every aspect of our lives, Virginia is committed to supporting the more than 720,000 veterans that call our Commonwealth home.”
Virginia was the first state in the nation to create an official program dedicated to helping military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses find employment in the civilian workforce. The mission of the V3 Program is to educate and train employers throughout the Commonwealth on the value of Virginia’s veterans, and to help employers connect with them to maximize the productivity of their workforce.
The Department of Veterans Services (DVS) administers the program, working with more than 1,300 private and public companies, federal, state, and local government agencies, and colleges and universities throughout the Commonwealth to promote the recruitment, hiring, training, and retention of veterans.
“The V3 Program is another example of the unique and innovative ways that Virginia shows its commitment to serving veterans and their families,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “Leadership at all levels of the Commonwealth are committed to ensuring that Virginia is the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation, and 67,000 V3 hires is a major achievement for which all of us can take pride.”
“Helping service members transition to civilian employment is what V3 is all about,” said DVS Commissioner John Maxwell. “Our primary mission is to serve Virginia veterans and their families and encourage them to remain in Virginia, and this program helps us do exactly that.”
For more information on the V3 Program, including a list of participating partner employers, please visit dvsV3.com.
About the Department of Veterans Services
The Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; connects veterans and family members to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s and memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov.
