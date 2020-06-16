State News
Governor Northam and VMFA announce Virginia Visual Artist Relief Program
~ Grant applications now being accepted ~
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, First Lady Pamela Northam, and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) Director and CEO Alex Nyerges today announced a special program to assist visual artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic: the Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program.
“The arts are critically important—particularly in times of collective struggle and hardship,” Governor Ralph Northam. “Pam and I are proud to stand alongside VMFA in supporting Virginia’s artists during their time of need.”
Forty (40) visual artists from the Commonwealth will be selected to each receive a $5,000 grant. To be eligible, applicants must live and work in Virginia, be 21 years of age or older, and derive a significant part of their income from their artwork including sales and lectures. Applications must be received online between June 16, 2020, and July 10, 2020. Recipients will be notified of grant awards on July 24, 2020. Complete eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the museum’s website at www.VMFA.museum.
The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program is funded by the museum’s existing Artist Fellowship Endowment established in 1941 through a generous gift made by the late John Lee Pratt of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Pratt stipulated that the funds be used to support professional artists in the Commonwealth and not for other purposes. Through this endowment, VMFA has awarded nearly $5.8 million to Virginia artists in the Commonwealth over the past 80 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on the art world. “Museums and galleries have had to close their doors, lay off employees, and cancel exhibitions. Full-time artists, many of whom work without health insurance or other benefits, are in a particularly fragile situation,” said Nyerges. “The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has carefully invested Mr. Pratt’s gift—the accrued excess balance of which is being used to aid our state’s visual artists during this historic crisis.”
About the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia, is one of the largest comprehensive art museums in the United States. VMFA, which opened in 1936, is a state agency and privately endowed educational institution. Its purpose is to collect, preserve, exhibit, and interpret art, and to encourage the study of the arts. Through the Office of Statewide Partnerships program, the museum offers curated exhibitions, arts-related audiovisual programs, symposia, lectures, conferences, and workshops by visual and performing artists. In addition to presenting a wide array of special exhibitions, the museum provides visitors with the opportunity to experience a global collection of art that spans more than 6,000 years. VMFA’s permanent holdings encompass nearly 50,000 artworks, including the largest public collection of Fabergé outside of Russia, the finest collection of Art Nouveau outside of Paris, and one of the nation’s finest collections of American art.
VMFA is also home to important collections of Chinese art, English silver, French Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, British sporting, and modern and contemporary art, as well as renowned South Asian, Himalayan, and African art. In May 2010, VMFA opened its doors to the public after a transformative expansion, the largest in its history. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is the only art museum in the United States opens 365 days a year with free general admission. For additional information, telephone 804-340-1400 or visit www.VMFA.museum.
Local News
Governor Northam announces $14.66 million for new economic resilience and recovery program
~ Program will support communities in developing economic recovery tools to address pandemic ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 15, 2020, announced more than $14.66 million for a new Economic Resilience and Recovery Program to respond to the unprecedented economic conditions facing Virginia and address the near and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative was created through a restructuring of Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) funding. The program will focus resources on economic resilience and recovery while staying true to the GO Virginia mission of creating higher-paying jobs that strengthen and diversify regional economies.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our economy, and we must use every asset we have to assist businesses and communities as we rebuild,” said Governor Northam. “GO Virginia will be a key partner as we work to spearhead an economic recovery and drive new economic development. Through the Economic Resilience and Recovery program, GO Virginia has been able to pivot and help support these important initiatives throughout the Commonwealth.”
The GO Virginia Board has approved a policy to implement the Economic Resilience and Recovery Program with up to $14.66 million in GO Virginia funds. Each GO Virginia regional council may apply for up to $1 million to support strategic initiatives in response to the economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the GO Virginia Board approved flexible policy changes to accelerate the deployment of funding. Applications will be accepted through the nine GO Virginia Regional Councils. For more information on the regional councils, click here.
The following four projects have been administratively approved through the new Economic Resilience and Recovery Program, totaling $341,800.
• GO Virginia Region 2 and the Office of the Vice President for Health Sciences and Technology at Virginia Tech will receive $100,000 for Rapid High-Throughput COVID-19 Testing project. The project will deliver timely COVID-19 test results to the New River Valley and Roanoke health districts with a projected 1,000 test samples analyzed per day. The project will also provide specialized on-the-job training to medical lab specialists and medical lab technician students hired to scale-up lab operations.
• GO Virginia Region 2 and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council will receive $97,200 to offer virtual education, mentoring, and business assistance programming to companies throughout the region. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council is partnering with the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the counties of Botetourt, Montgomery, and Roanoke, and the Roanoke Economic Development Authority to build off their existing business accelerator program and deliver enhanced services and programming that is responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• GO Virginia Region 3 will receive $75,000 for a critical drone test delivery project to assess the efficacy and safety of increased last-mile delivery of COVID-19 medical supplies, tests, and equipment by commercial drones. The Virginia Growth Alliance is working with Virginia’s Center for Innovative Technology and commercial drone company, DroneUp, to complete the testing at St. Paul’s College in Lawrenceville.
• GO Virginia Region 7 will receive $69,600 for the Back to Work Website and Information Program, which will create a “one-stop-shop” for businesses in the region. This project is a partnership between the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance and will be guided by the newly formed Back to Work Leadership Task Force. The website will feature information on business continuity, recovery, and worker training and retraining as well as content that specifically addresses business solutions through a webinar series.
“Now more than ever, we need to think creatively about how to utilize GO Virginia resources to address the economic challenges we face today and in the near future,” said Chair of the GO Virginia Board Tom Farrell. “The GO Virginia regions have demonstrated hard work over the last year with the myriad of projects, and now given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing innovation and ingenuity with a robust project pipeline that will deliver impact and address their regional economies’ recovery. We look forward to realizing the success of these projects and seeing economies bounce back and deliver new opportunities for individuals across the Commonwealth.”
Since GO Virginia’s inception in 2017, it has funded 90 projects and awarded approximately $30 million to support regional economic development efforts. More information about GO Virginia can be found here.
State News
Smith supports Chase’s 2021 gubernatorial bid
RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Attorney General candidate Chuck Smith announced this week that he is supporting 11th District State Senator Amanda Chase in her 2021 gubernatorial bid.
Smith, a former chairman of the Virginia Beach Republican Party, said that after meeting with Sen. Chase on June 9, he “came away convinced that she has the qualities and courage to be elected Virginia’s next Governor and restore Virginia values.”
Smith stated in a written release, “We have just witnessed the most destructive session the General Assembly has ever perpetrated. The Republicans stood idly as our freedoms guaranteed by our Constitutions were assaulted day after day.”
Praising Sen. Chase, Smith stated, “I see in Sen. Amanda Chase a warrior spirit and ‘never give up attitude’ so lacking in the Republican representatives. She stood tall as her Republican colleagues cowered. They snickered as she carried her weapon openly after receiving death threats. After all, if you sit idly you do not have to worry about death threats.
Smith said he felt compelled to support Chase because her actions sent the message, “Bring it” while her Republican colleagues said, “Take it,” something Smith said he felt that the liberal majority did.
The 2021 Attorney General candidate went on to state, “They are taking the lives of the unborn; they are taking the integrity of our precious freedom of choice at the polls and were well on their way to taking our 2nd Amendment rights. It was at this point that Senator Chase and the VDCL joined forces on the Capitol grounds, a show of force that moderated the 2nd amendment assault.
The successful gun sanctuary movement throughout the state consolidated their efforts.
Senator Chase’s courage in standing her ground against a double-barreled assault from both political parties is legendary. Her example encourages me to work even harder to return Virginia to its rightful Constitutional place. Senator Chase can count on my support.”
The second-term senator, a member of the Virginia Senate for the 11th District, representing Amelia County, the city of Colonial Heights, and part of Chesterfield County. cited Democratic gun control proposals as one of the reasons she is running.
In 2016, Chase co-founded the Transparency Caucus with Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, who this year sponsored the assault weapons ban. Though they disagree on the gun bill, Chase has lauded their past joint efforts to add transparency to the assembly’s procedures.
Other potential candidates for the Republican nomination include Pete Snyder, a technology and marketing executive who made an unsuccessful bid for the lieutenant governor nomination in 2013, and Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, who bowed out of the race for the 5th District GOP congressional nomination in 2018, saying then that he would consider a run for governor or attorney general in 2021.
State law prohibits Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, from running for re-election in 2021. Virginia is the only state that bars governors from seeking consecutive terms.
State News
Governor Northam announces expansion of data sharing platform to help combat COVID-19
~ Opioid data-sharing platform leveraged to provide statewide visibility on virus outbreaks and availability of critical resources ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam on June 12, 2020, announced that the Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation (FAACT), Virginia’s cross-agency, cloud-based, data-sharing, and analytics platform, is expanding to help the Commonwealth mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and maintain an adequate supply of resources.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have relied on data and science to better understand this novel virus and guide our decision-making process,” said Governor Northam. “The expansion of the FAACT platform is enhancing the way our state agencies and local health partners work together to protect the health and safety of Virginians, and helping us chart a safe, measured, and a successful path forward.”
First launched by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) with support from Qlarion and championed by the Commonwealth’s Chief Data Officer, Carlos Rivero, FAACT was instituted in 2018 and significantly expanded in 2019 to help Virginia communities confront the challenges posed by the opioid epidemic. In a single platform, FAACT combines data from a variety of state and local organizations to generate actionable insight about the contributing factors to opioid use and the most effective ways for communities to respond. Now, Virginia is using this framework to support its continued response to COVID-19.
“By sharing data from disparate systems, FAACT has assisted criminal justice entities, health and human resources, and social services agencies in making proactive decisions to address the substance use and abuse crisis,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “I am grateful that the FAACT team was able to apply this framework to address the health needs that have quickly arisen due to COVID-19.”
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Health, Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has joined the Commonwealth Data Trust and are sharing their data via the FAACT platform.
“This expansion of FAACT unites information from sources across the Commonwealth to provide decision-makers with the insight needed to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic,” said Carlos Rivero. “Better yet, we were able to do so quickly and efficiently. Had we not previously had the technical, legal, and governance infrastructure in place through FAACT and the corresponding Commonwealth Data Trust, the expansion that took us just days to complete would have taken months. We were prepared and that preparation allowed us to best support our constituents and communities during a time when it’s needed the most.”
Data included within FAACT is updated frequently, in some cases, as often as every 15 minutes, to provide Virginia’s leaders with near real-time information to make critical response decisions. As a result, the Commonwealth will be able to quickly identify hospitals in need of supplies and pharmaceuticals, hospitals and regions that have surge capacity (i.e. available hospital beds and ventilators or the ability to quickly stand up an overflow hospital), and locations with the largest outbreaks of COVID-19 cases.
“We started this project as a data-sharing collaboration for public safety and behavioral health agencies to address the opioid crisis and save lives,” said DCJS Director Shannon Dion. “We are proud that the FAACT infrastructure is similarly helping Virginia save lives during this health crisis.”
“Data is critical to enabling our clients to make evidence-based decisions as they respond to any and every crisis—from the opioid epidemic to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jake Bittner, CEO of Qlarion, a data and analytics firm that specializes in government innovation. “Because Virginia had the foresight to create a platform for data sharing like FAACT, the Commonwealth was uniquely prepared to undertake a data-driven response and better protect its citizens during this pandemic.”
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 11, 2020; statue removal, open higher education
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- No spike in Covid-19 cases
- Issues re-opening higher education guidelines
- Release May 2020 revenue numbers
- Discussion of police
- Statues
Local News
Governor Northam provides guidance for reopening higher education institutions
~ Virginia’s public and private degree-granting institutions to develop plans to bring students back to campus, resume in-person instruction ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 11, 2020, issued guidance for Virginia public and private higher education institutions as they develop plans to safely reopen their campuses and resume in-person instruction. This guidance document was developed by the Office of the Secretary of Education, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Health, and was informed by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Governor is directing all of Virginia’s colleges and universities to create detailed reopening plans that demonstrate compliance with this new guidance.
“Virginia has one of the best and most diverse systems of higher education in the nation and each institution will take on this challenge in a way that meets their unique mission, location, circumstances, and student bodies,” said Governor Northam. “A safe, responsible reopening of Virginia’s college and university campuses is critical, especially for students who depend on our campus communities to provide valuable resources that they do not have access to at home.”
Secretary of Education Atif Qarni held 35 strategy sessions with diverse groups of education stakeholders between May 29 and June 8 to gather their recommendations on how different reopening scenarios would impact their respective roles. Secretary Qarni, Deputy Secretary Fran Bradford, and staff from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) engaged 800 individuals in these conversations and heard a wide range of perspectives including parents, students, faculty, student affairs specialists, college access program staff, and more.
“At their best, Virginia higher education institutions are engines of economic and social mobility for the students they serve and the communities they are embedded in,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Virginia’s colleges and universities create space for dialogue about hard issues and promote new ideas that are critical to moving the Commonwealth forward. For all of this to be possible, students, faculty, staff, and families alike need to know that our institutions are prioritizing the health and safety of campus communities. Transparency and accountability is critical in this process.”
Virginia’s higher education reopening guidance is among the first in the nation and is one of the most comprehensive accounts of criteria that should be considered when reopening a college or university campus. The document requires institutions to meet certain public health conditions in order to reopen their campuses, and to develop plans to address the following considerations:
• Re-population of the campus
• Monitoring health conditions to detect infection
• Containment to prevent the spread of the disease when detected
• Shutdown considerations if necessitated by severe Conditions and/or public health guidance
For more information, read the guidance document available here. This document is also available in Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Arabic, and Tagalog.
“With this robust guidance document, Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities can begin the hard work necessary to reopen their campuses,” said Peter Blake, Director of SCHEV. “While living at our colleges and universities will change, the energy, creativity, and commitment shown by faculty and staff ensures that the learning experience will not be sacrificed. SCHEV stands ready to support institutions in developing strategies to serve students more effectively, without sacrificing the highest public health standards.”
Institutions must submit comprehensive reopening plans SCHEV, who will review their plans for compliance with relevant guidelines. Plans may need to be updated as guidance evolves, especially in the areas of testing, contact tracing, and symptom tracking. Institutions are encouraged to post their reopening plans publicly.
State News
Governor Northam recommits to addressing inequities in Virginia’s Laws and Regulations
~ Expands scope extends the term of state commission ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 11, 2020, announced that he is expanding the mission and extending the term of the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law.
“Acknowledging and addressing the systemic, institutional racism that is deeply rooted in this country and this Commonwealth continues to be a top priority for our administration,” said Governor Northam. “While we have made significant progress, there is more work to do to eliminate the bias and discrimination that has remained entrenched in our policies even as laws and regulations have evolved. The efforts of this Commission are central to uncovering these inequities, dismantling the systems that have disproportionately hurt communities of color, and forging a path towards racial equity for all who live, work, and, and visit our Commonwealth.”
One year ago, Governor Northam established the Commission to examine and identify the racially discriminatory language in the Acts of Assembly and the Code of Virginia that should be removed. The Governor is now reauthorizing the nine-member Commission and directing it to identify current state laws and regulations that create or perpetuate inequities, propose changes to increase protections for minority and marginalized Virginians, and provide policy recommendations for state agencies and institutions. The Commission will focus the next stage of its work on public safety, criminal justice, education, health, housing, and voting.
“Virginia has a responsibility to lead at this defining moment given its foundational contributions to the institutionalized racism that has helped define the treatment of African Americans,” said Cynthia Hudson, Chair of the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law. “The Commission is ready to act with the same determination it applied in the first phase of its work, setting in motion the critical reforms we need to answer the demand and eliminate the shameful disparity between the treatment of people of color and the treatment of whites in our criminal justice system, access to education, housing, healthcare, and more. We all need to work together to undo the damage of our history, and we welcome input and support from others as we set about to do this important work.”
In its interim report issued in December, the Commission cited nearly 100 instances of language in Virginia’s Acts of Assembly and the Code of Virginia that was intended to or could have the effect of promoting or enabling racial discrimination.
“The work of the Commission has never been more critical to the public health of the Commonwealth, especially as we think about how to change specific laws that have been engrained in white supremacy and institutionalized racism,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity Officer. “The administration looks forward to collaboratively examining thoughtful strategies to build intentional momentum, synergy, and a cohesive partnership with the Commission and other partners to advance a robust racial equity agenda for 2021.”
During the last legislative session, Governor Northam signed bills repealing racist laws from Virginia’s Acts of Assembly. This includes laws that blocked the desegregation of schools, banned interracial marriage, implemented a state poll tax, required election officials to separate voter registration records by race, and prevented black and white Virginians from living in the same neighborhoods and traveling on the same railcars, streetcars, and buses. While subsequent federal and state legislation and court decisions have reversed many of these Acts, the overtly discriminatory language had remained on Virginia’s books as an all but hidden reminder of the Commonwealth’s painful legacy of pervasive, deliberate racism and forced segregation.
“The Commission is particularly thankful for the student researchers from across Virginia who have spent hours and hours identifying racially discriminatory laws in need of repeal and, more recently, identifying ongoing racial disparities in the areas of housing, education, criminal justice, voting, and health,” said Andy Block, Vice-Chair of the Commission. “Their work has been indispensable, and they are now helping the Commission develop an initial set of policy responses to address these disparities. It is inspiring to see how committed this next generation of attorneys and advocates is to racial equity and inclusion.”
The full text of amended Executive Order Thirty-Two can be found here.
Those interested in learning more about the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law and its work can find additional information on the Commission’s website. The Commission will issue a second report with its findings and recommendations by November 15, 2020.
King Cartoons
Wind: 9mph NE
Humidity: 50%
Pressure: 30.33"Hg
UV index: 9
68/62°F
75/61°F