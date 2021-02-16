Local News
Governor Northam announces $524 million in new funding for Virginia Rent Relief Program
Governor Ralph Northam today, February 16, 2021, announced $524 million in new federal funding to help keep Virginia families in their homes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) is funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program included in the recent federal stimulus package and will assist households and landlords with rent payments to avoid eviction. Governor Northam made the announcement at Gilliam Place Apartments, which is owned by the nonprofit organization Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized efforts to keep Virginians safely in their homes,” said Governor Northam. “There continues to be an overwhelming need for additional relief to help those struggling to make ends meet. This new federal funding will provide an important lifeline to individuals and families, and bolster our ongoing work to address housing affordability in the Commonwealth. I urge eligible households to act quickly and work with their landlords to seek rental assistance through this program.”
Virginia is immediately putting $160 million into the RRP to increase housing stability across the Commonwealth and will make additional funding available based upon need. The program will be administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
In June 2020, Virginia was one of the first states in the nation to create a statewide rent and mortgage relief program with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. To date, the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) has distributed over $83.7 million in 24,294 rent and mortgage payments for households throughout the Commonwealth. Families with children represent the majority of households assisted by the program. Governor Northam and the General Assembly allocated Virginia Housing Trust Funds to continue supporting the program prior to this new federal allocation.
“RRP is based on a unique, collaborative partnership between tenants and landlords to ensure both remain whole amid the pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Our priority remains to keep our families in stable housing while also ensuring landlords are receiving the payments they need.”
The new ERA funding does not include mortgage relief, so the RMRP that has been operating since June will become the RRP and will no longer accept applications for assistance with mortgage payments. Earlier today, the Biden Administration announced an expansion and extension of federal forbearance and foreclosure relief programs.
In addition, Chesterfield County and Fairfax County will operate their own ERA-funded rent relief programs for their residents. Virginia tenants outside Chesterfield and Fairfax Counties struggling to pay rent are encouraged to reach out to their landlords for the quickest path to rental assistance. To submit a landlord-initiated application, visit virginiahousing.com/rentrelief. Virginia law requires landlords to work with their tenants to apply for this assistance.
Tenants interested in applying should check their eligibility by completing the self-assessment at dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility or by dialing 2-1-1 from their phones. Tenants may be eligible for rent arrears payments back to April 1, 2020, and up to three months of payments into the future. The total payments may not exceed 15 months of rental assistance per household.
“Maintaining housing for all Virginians is in the interest of public health,” said Senator Janet Howell, Chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. “This additional funding is vital to providing rent relief to prevent evictions and get financially distressed Virginians back on track with rent payments.”
“This program has been critical to addressing and preventing evictions for thousands of Virginians,” said Delegate Luke Torian, Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “Continued funding of this program is necessary to prevent gaps in assistance for Virginians who are facing unprecedented challenges in the face of this pandemic.”
Current state and federal eviction protections through the courts do not prevent rent payments from accumulating. The Commonwealth remains focused on helping eligible households access resources to maintain housing stability during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future. Additional information on RRP is available at dhcd.virginia.gov/RRP. For additional housing resources, visit StayHomeVirginia.com.
Another winter storm watch Wednesday thru Thursday
Warren County is under a Winter Storm Watch tomorrow night (Wednesday) through Thursday night, February 17-18.
From National Weather Service, Sterling, Va.:
6:23 AM EST Tuesday, February 16, 2021
DAY ONE: Today and Tonight – No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN – Wednesday through Monday:
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for central and Virginia starting late Wednesday night through Thursday night. Further north, there is an enhanced winter storm threat Thursday into Friday morning. There is an increased potential for more significant travel impacts and closures.
More help is on the way for small businesses
WOODSTOCK, VA – People Incorporated is offering a second round of U.S. Small Business Administration microloans to small businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA will help borrowers make payments on any qualifying loan closed between Feb. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2021.
Small business mircoloans will be customized to meet the needs of each individual borrower. Loans can be as little as $500 or as much as $50,000. They can have terms of as little as seven months or up to six years. The first round of SBA assisted loans was offered May through Sept. 2020, and 56 small business owners were able to use borrowed funds to keep their businesses open during the pandemic while the SBA paid some of – in some cases, most of – their monthly payments for that loan.
“Small businesses have used this opportunity to stabilize during the pandemic,” said Shane Simmons, director of community economic development at People Inc. “Businesses who may not have qualified for the first round of funding are now encouraged to apply.”
Microloans are available to small businesses located in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County and Warren County.
Interested small business owners are encouraged to speak to a People Inc. lender at 833-437-0115.
People Incorporated is a community action agency serving 16 cities and counties across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Elections announces statewide post-election risk limiting audit for the November 2020 General Election
The Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) will coordinate a statewide post-election Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) of the November 2020 General Election for President and U.S. Senate. The audit was announced by Christopher Piper, Commissioner of the Department of Elections, at the January 12, 2021, State Board of Elections meeting.
Pursuant to Va. Code §24.2-671.1, ELECT is required to coordinate an annual post-election RLA of ballot scanner machines used in the Commonwealth of Virginia. All the 133 localities in the Commonwealth of Virginia will be participating in the audit.
ELECT is partnering with VotingWorks, a non-profit organization, which will be assisting with the statewide audit. Based on the vote totals and voter turnout, VotingWorks projects around 1,423 ballots will need to be retrieved by localities across the Commonwealth to provide for an accurate audit.
“This statewide audit helps to support the idea that the integrity of the election process is always of the utmost importance. The Department is continually vigilant on matters related to the security and accuracy of the vote in Virginia,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections. “The ability to meaningfully participate in our democracy is one of the most important rights we have as citizens, and the Department of Elections is dedicated to maintaining voter confidence in the democratic process.”
A statewide audit will provide opportunities for all localities and the public to participate. The audit kicks off on February 16th for the general registrars and Electoral Board members.
The basic steps involved in the upcoming RLA include:
● Creating a ballot manifest – Localities will create a simple spreadsheet that lists all the containers or the batches that contain the ballots cast and how many ballots are in each batch. All types of ballots are to be included (in person, mail-in, provisional, etc.).
● Uploading the ballot manifest – once the ballot manifest is completed, localities will upload the spreadsheet into VotingWorks’ audit software.
● Generating a Random Seed Number & ballot selection – ELECT and VotingWorks will hold another virtual meeting on February 22 to generate the random seed number. A random seed number is a 20-digit number created by a roll of dice. The random seed number entered into the audit system software generates the list of ballots for retrieval by each locality.
● Ballot Retrieval lists – Localities will receive a list of ballots to review. The lists will include which batches to open and the ballot(s) to retrieve. Localities will have three days to upload the vote tallies from the ballots retrieved.
● Ballot retrieval – Each locality will hold a public meeting to retrieve the ballots on the ballot retrieval list. A review board of two people from each participating locality will retrieve ballots and record the Presidential and Senatorial votes on a tally sheet. Some localities in the Commonwealth will not have to retrieve any ballots and not need to have a meeting.
● Entering ballot tallies – After retrieving the ballots, localities will enter the vote(s) cast for the Presidential and Senatorial contest on each ballot VotingWorks’ audit software.
After all the localities have entered the tallies into the system, ELECT will review and announce the audit completion and its results at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 2 at 11:30 AM. A video recording of this meeting will be made available.
For more information on past audits, please visit the Virginia Department of Elections’ website, https://www.elections.virginia.gov/resultsreports/election-security/.
National Weather Services issues a winter weather advisory
Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 am Tuesday
* WHAT…Light mixed precipitation today, with primarily freezing rain tonight. Little to no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, the highest on the ridges.
* WHERE…Portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia, and Frederick County Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions and scattered tree damage are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on
steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery,
increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of eastern West Virginia, northern and central Virginia, and central and western Maryland.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tonight for portions of western Maryland, eastern West Virginia, and Frederick County Virginia. Additional Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the I-81 corridor and northern Maryland until 10 AM, then again from 5 PM until 7 AM.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday
There is an enhanced winter storm threat late Wednesday night into Friday morning. There is increased potential of more significant travel impacts and closures.
FORECAST
Washington’s Birthday
A chance of freezing rain before 10 am, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet between 10 am and 11 am, then rain likely after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 11 pm. Patchy fog between 8 pm and 10 pm. Patchy freezing fog between 10 pm and 11 pm. Low around 32. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch possible.
A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet before 7 am, then a slight chance of sleet between 7 am and 8 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Patchy freezing fog before 7 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light southwest wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Snow, mainly after 1 am. Low around 25. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 2 pm, then freezing rain and sleet. High near 33. The chance of precipitation is 100%.
Freezing rain and sleet before 9 pm, then freezing rain between 9 pm and midnight, then rain after midnight. Low around 30. The chance of precipitation is 90%.
A chance of rain and snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain between 11 am and 5 pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
A chance of snow before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Crashes & disabled vehicles continue across Virginia due to slick conditions
As temperatures drop below freezing overnight, today’s wet roads will become extremely icy and treacherous. Virginians are advised to avoid travel overnight due to slick conditions and the increased potential for fallen trees, power lines, etc.
At 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police are on the scene of 29 traffic crashes statewide and 5 disabled vehicles statewide. The majority of those crashes involve only damage to vehicles, as vehicles slide off the slick roadways into ditches, guardrails, and fallen trees. (https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations_Map_Div5.shtm)
From 12 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 13) through 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police have responded to a total of 195 disabled vehicles and 366 traffic crashes statewide. Still, no fatal crashes have been reported at this time. (Map of VSP Division jurisdictions: https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm)
A regional breakdown for the 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. period:
Richmond Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 77 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 10 Disabled Vehicles & 47 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 14 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 15 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 51 Disabled Vehicles & 60 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 22 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 93 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads, and clear fallen debris.
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out
• Slow speed for icy conditions.
• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
• Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.
South Carolina murder suspects apprehended in Frederick County after I-81 chase
On Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the Anderson Police Department in South Carolina issued a “Be On the Lookout” for three suspects wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in the city of Anderson. At approximately 1 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper observed the suspect’s vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 283-mile marker in Shenandoah County. The trooper waited for additional troopers and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect’s vehicle pulled onto the right shoulder and then accelerated at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated.
During the course of the pursuit, the Ford Fusion ended up heading south in the northbound lanes. The driver lost control at the 309 mile-marker in Frederick County and the Fusion ran off the left side of the roadway and went down an embankment, through a fence, and struck a tree. The suspects then fled the vehicle on foot. All three suspects were apprehended a short time later without further incident.
The driver, Frank T. Rhoads, 39, of Anderson, S.C., suffered minor injuries during the incident and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Rhoads was then transported to Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and charged by Virginia State Police with one felony count of eluding police, reckless driving, and for having altered/fictitious license plates on his vehicle.
The two passengers in the Ford, Dominick M. Rhoads, 19, and William C. Flynn, 31, both of Anderson, S.C., were uninjured during the incident.
All three suspects are being held on warrants of extradition out of Anderson, South Carolina. Virginia State Police was assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
