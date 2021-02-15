State News
Governor Northam announces additional general fund resources from mid-session reforecast
On February 15, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam sent a letter to the General Assembly Money Committees announcing that a final mid-session revenue analysis shows Virginia’s tax revenues continue to strengthen.
The additional data means total revenues and transfers for the fiscal year 2021 will be revised upwards by an additional $410.1 million. Fiscal year 2022 total revenues and transfers will be revised upward by an additional $320.1 million. In total, the Commonwealth expects an additional $730.2 million over the forecast from December 2020.
“These revised budget numbers tell us that Virginia’s economy continues to thrive, in spite of the pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “Before the pandemic, we had passed the most progressive budget in Virginia history. These additional dollars help us get back to that historic budget and allow us to move forward with our shared priorities—providing Virginia families and businesses the relief they need to get back on their feet, supporting public schools, and giving our public workers a pay raise.”
The revenue analysis was completed after the Commonwealth’s books closed on February 8, 2021. January’s monthly revenue report provided additional data on retail sales tax collections for the holiday shopping season as well as individual estimated payments, corporate income tax, and the recordation tax.
Governor Northam provided these additional revenues at a meeting with the Money Committee chairs this morning. He will meet with budget conferees later this week for further discussions on shared priorities.
Here is the full text of Governor Northam’s letter.
February 15, 2021
The Honorable Janet D. Howell
Chair, Finance and Appropriations Committee
Senate of Virginia
Pocahontas Building, Room E506
Richmond, Virginia 23219
The Honorable Luke Torian
Chair, Appropriations Committee
Virginia House of Delegates
Pocahontas Building, Room W1304
Richmond, Virginia 23219
Dear Senator Howell and Delegate Torian:
Since the time I met with the members of GACRE late last fall, I have continued to monitor our revenue collections. Through January revenues increased 6.0 percent over the prior year, well ahead of the current annual forecast of 1.2 percent. Our economy is rebounding and is generating growing revenues to fund services that Virginians expect—from public schools to salaries for public workers and much more.
Accordingly, I have instructed my Finance staff to perform a mid-session revenue forecast. My review of the data indicates that it is reasonable to increase projected General Fund resources by $730.2 million for the 2020-2022 biennium. This adjustment is based solely on the trend of actual revenue collections year to date and incorporates a re-evaluation of the sales tax forecast. The underlying economic forecast has not changed from the one that we reviewed last November during the GACRE meeting.
Sources of this additional revenue are detailed in the attachment titled Mid-Session Revenue Review. In addition, I have also instructed Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne to review this information with your respective staffs.
As the General Assembly Session has progressed, we have worked diligently together to address very important issues facing the Commonwealth, and it is my hope we continue to do so during these next few weeks—and beyond.
Sincerely,
Ralph S. Northam
Cc: April Kees – Staff Director, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee
Anne Oman – Staff Director, House Appropriations Committee
The Honorable Aubrey L. Layne, Jr. – Secretary of Finance
Governor Northam highlights progress of Capitol Square construction, renovation
On February 15, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam and the Department of General Services (DGS) released a behind-the-scenes video tour ( see below) of three high-profile Capitol Square construction and renovation projects: the new General Assembly Building, Old City Hall, and Morson’s Row.
“We are excited to give Virginians a peek behind the curtain at the tremendous work being done to transform Capitol Square in Richmond,” said Governor Northam. “Much of this progress has gone unseen with fewer visitors to Capitol Square over the last year, and many of our state employees and legislators working remotely. The success of these projects is a testament to the strong stewardship of these historic buildings and grounds by the Department of General Services.”
The video takes viewers inside the construction of the new General Assembly Building and the renovation of Old City Hall and Morson’s Row, two historically significant buildings around the Capitol Complex. Fuel Creative, a woman-owned small business in Richmond, produced the video.
“The advancement of these projects at Capitol Square is evidence of the collaboration between the Northam Administration and the General Assembly,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson. “We are all looking on with excitement as we watch the new General Assembly Building rise and these historic buildings being brought back to life.”
“We are excited to showcase the progress we’ve made on these three iconic buildings, which are well on their way toward completion,” DGS Director Joe Damico added. “DGS is proud to have the opportunity to transform these historic buildings into more functional, modern spaces for our legislators, state employees, and visitors.”
The old General Assembly Building was an aggregate of four buildings of vastly different architectural styles that were constructed over 55 years and joined together. The first of the original buildings was classically designed and used to be the Life Insurance Company of Virginia. Due to the high level of craftsmanship of this 1912 building, a decision was made to keep the south and east sections of the building’s façade and incorporate it into the new building design.
The new 414,000-square-foot General Assembly Building is being constructed on the same footprint as the old 320,000-square-foot building. When it is complete next summer, the new General Assembly Building will be 14 stories above grade and one below, with one tunnel connecting it to a new parking deck that will be built at the corner of Ninth and Broad streets and another connecting it to the Capitol extension. The new building will feature a large first-floor cafeteria, more efficient committee and subcommittee spaces, and convenient public spaces for those who visit to participate in the legislative process.
“The construction of the new General Assembly Building blends the historically significant architecture of the old building with all the technology and functionality of a modern space to serve as the seat of government,” said Chinh Vu, Director of the Office of Construction Management for Special Projects at DGS and the project manager for the General Assembly build.
Old City Hall, which was constructed between 1886 and 1894, is a National Historic Landmark and stands out on Capitol Square for its Gothic Revival architecture. The building served as Richmond’s City Hall through the 1970s, and the Commonwealth purchased it in 1983, which was the last time it was renovated.
The current renovation is the most comprehensive since the building’s construction. It includes replacing all electrical, mechanical, and plumbing systems, refurbishing windows, restoring the roof and exterior stone walls, modernizing the interior while restoring its original finishes, making the building ADA-accessible, and installing new elevators. DGS also will restore the clock and replace the skylight. The project is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2022.
“It has been such an honor to oversee the renovation of Old City Hall, one of three National Historic Landmarks on Capitol Square,” said Erich Thomas, DGS Project Manager who is supervising the renovation. “Once we finish taking it back to its original look and updating the interior space for modern use, it will be one of the crown jewels of Capitol Square and Richmond.”
Morson’s Row, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, represents the last example of residential row homes on Governor Street. Named for the Richmond attorney who had the three Italianate-style attached row houses built in the 1850s, Morson’s Row was bought by the Commonwealth in the 1970s and 1980s. Once this project is complete in late summer of 2021, it will return to state agency office use.
The project consists of renovating the buildings’ interiors and exteriors, as well as the construction of a new tower and other building elements. While the renovation will provide a modern workspace, it will keep intact historic details like the ornamental marble mantles in the former parlors.
“The renovation of Morson’s Row is unique in that we are taking what was originally three historic row houses, and repurposing the space into state-of-the-art offices,” said Brett Keesecker, DGS Project Manager overseeing the Morson’s Row renovation. “This challenge has allowed us to really get creative in re-envisioning the interior of these buildings, and we are looking forward to presenting the finished product.”
For more information about these projects, visit dgs.virginia.gov.
Local News
Virginia Department of Elections announces statewide post-election risk limiting audit for the November 2020 General Election
The Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) will coordinate a statewide post-election Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) of the November 2020 General Election for President and U.S. Senate. The audit was announced by Christopher Piper, Commissioner of the Department of Elections, at the January 12, 2021, State Board of Elections meeting.
Pursuant to Va. Code §24.2-671.1, ELECT is required to coordinate an annual post-election RLA of ballot scanner machines used in the Commonwealth of Virginia. All the 133 localities in the Commonwealth of Virginia will be participating in the audit.
ELECT is partnering with VotingWorks, a non-profit organization, which will be assisting with the statewide audit. Based on the vote totals and voter turnout, VotingWorks projects around 1,423 ballots will need to be retrieved by localities across the Commonwealth to provide for an accurate audit.
“This statewide audit helps to support the idea that the integrity of the election process is always of the utmost importance. The Department is continually vigilant on matters related to the security and accuracy of the vote in Virginia,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections. “The ability to meaningfully participate in our democracy is one of the most important rights we have as citizens, and the Department of Elections is dedicated to maintaining voter confidence in the democratic process.”
A statewide audit will provide opportunities for all localities and the public to participate. The audit kicks off on February 16th for the general registrars and Electoral Board members.
The basic steps involved in the upcoming RLA include:
● Creating a ballot manifest – Localities will create a simple spreadsheet that lists all the containers or the batches that contain the ballots cast and how many ballots are in each batch. All types of ballots are to be included (in person, mail-in, provisional, etc.).
● Uploading the ballot manifest – once the ballot manifest is completed, localities will upload the spreadsheet into VotingWorks’ audit software.
● Generating a Random Seed Number & ballot selection – ELECT and VotingWorks will hold another virtual meeting on February 22 to generate the random seed number. A random seed number is a 20-digit number created by a roll of dice. The random seed number entered into the audit system software generates the list of ballots for retrieval by each locality.
● Ballot Retrieval lists – Localities will receive a list of ballots to review. The lists will include which batches to open and the ballot(s) to retrieve. Localities will have three days to upload the vote tallies from the ballots retrieved.
● Ballot retrieval – Each locality will hold a public meeting to retrieve the ballots on the ballot retrieval list. A review board of two people from each participating locality will retrieve ballots and record the Presidential and Senatorial votes on a tally sheet. Some localities in the Commonwealth will not have to retrieve any ballots and not need to have a meeting.
● Entering ballot tallies – After retrieving the ballots, localities will enter the vote(s) cast for the Presidential and Senatorial contest on each ballot VotingWorks’ audit software.
After all the localities have entered the tallies into the system, ELECT will review and announce the audit completion and its results at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 2 at 11:30 AM. A video recording of this meeting will be made available.
For more information on past audits, please visit the Virginia Department of Elections’ website, https://www.elections.virginia.gov/resultsreports/election-security/.
Crashes & disabled vehicles continue across Virginia due to slick conditions
As temperatures drop below freezing overnight, today’s wet roads will become extremely icy and treacherous. Virginians are advised to avoid travel overnight due to slick conditions and the increased potential for fallen trees, power lines, etc.
At 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police are on the scene of 29 traffic crashes statewide and 5 disabled vehicles statewide. The majority of those crashes involve only damage to vehicles, as vehicles slide off the slick roadways into ditches, guardrails, and fallen trees. (https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations_Map_Div5.shtm)
From 12 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 13) through 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police have responded to a total of 195 disabled vehicles and 366 traffic crashes statewide. Still, no fatal crashes have been reported at this time. (Map of VSP Division jurisdictions: https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm)
A regional breakdown for the 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. period:
Richmond Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 77 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 10 Disabled Vehicles & 47 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 14 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 15 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 51 Disabled Vehicles & 60 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 22 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 93 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads, and clear fallen debris.
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out
• Slow speed for icy conditions.
• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
• Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.
Governor Northam announces second annual ‘Black History Month Historical Marker Contest’
On February 12, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam invited Virginia students, educators, and families to participate in the second annual Black History Month Historical Marker Contest.
This initiative offers opportunities to learn about African Americans who have made important contributions to Virginia history, provides teachers with resources to guide history discussions, and includes a contest where students can submit ideas for new historical markers to the Department of Historical Resources.
“This contest is a new Virginia tradition, and one of many ways we are working to tell a more accurate and comprehensive story of our shared past,” said Governor Northam. “Historical markers are a unique and visible way to educate the public about our history, and we need to do a better job of recognizing Black Virginians who have played prominent roles in areas like improving education, championing equal justice, deepening faith communities, and advancing science, technology, and medicine throughout our history. I remain committed to elevating initiatives like this one that helps make our Commonwealth a more just, compassionate, and culturally rich place to live, work, visit, and learn.”
Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker Program began in 1927 with the installation of the first markers along U.S. Route 1 and is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Managed by the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Historic Resources, the program is an effort to recognize and chronicle events, accomplishments, sacrifices, and personalities of historic importance to Virginia’s story. The signs are known for their black lettering against a silver background and their distinctive shape.
“These markers bring Virginia history to a large audience, including people who may not have another occasion to learn about Virginia history,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “Virginia’s markers bear the state seal, so they should provide a clear indication of our values. This annual contest helps ensure Virginia’s historical markers more equitably represent Virginia’s diversity.”
Virginia has erected more than 2,600 markers along its roadways, but as of January 2020, only 350 markers honored African Americans. Last year on Juneteenth, Governor Northam announced 20 newly approved state historical highway markers addressing topics of national, state, and regional significance to African American history in the Commonwealth. Ten of the markers were submitted by Virginia students through Governor Northam’s inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest and included civil rights pioneer Barbara Rose Johns, entrepreneur Maggie Lena Walker, Sergeant William H. Carney, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.
“As a classroom teacher, I believe that Black history is the cornerstone to build a better tomorrow,” said Dr. Shavonne Ruffin, a Northampton County Public Schools elementary school teacher. “The Governor’s Black History Month Historical Marker Contest allowed my students an opportunity to discover the stories of influential African Americans in Virginia. It was remarkable to watch them light up as they learned about heroes like Katherine Johnson, and to witness their joy when they found out that due to their efforts, her important contributions would be forever memorialized through a historical marker.”
“I liked the contest because I got to learn about amazing people who inspire me to be a better kid and make a difference in my community,” said Javier Rodriguez-Aragon, a fifth-grader in Fairfax County Public Schools. “Last year, I nominated William H. Carney and Barbara Johns for Virginia historical markers so that more people can learn their stories and be inspired.”
Learn more about the winning markers submitted by students in the inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest here.
The contest web page includes a lesson plan and classroom activity guide developed by Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood, which is designed to help teachers and administrators navigate these discussions thoughtfully and inclusively and can be used for in-person or virtual classroom settings.
“As an educator, I believe deeply in the power of learning through the exploration of local history,” said Dr. Underwood. “Since 1619, stories of incredible African American Virginians have frequently been ignored. This contest allows for students to discover local heroes and provides students an opportunity for civic engagement inviting them to suggest new historical markers.”
Governor Northam’s Black History Month Historical Marker Contest begins on Monday, February 15, and suggested historical markers must be submitted by Monday, March 15. The Department of Historical Resources will review all submissions and will select the top five, in consultation with Governor Northam and members of his Cabinet.
“As the leaders of tomorrow, it is critically important for students to develop a deeper understanding of Black history in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “The Black History Month Historical Marker Contest provides students and educators alike an opportunity to celebrate the incredible contributions of Black and brown Virginians. I invite all educators and students to help us tell a more complete Virginia story through participating in this contest.”
More information about how to participate in the second annual Black History Month Historical Marker Contest is available here.
Prisoners criticize VADOC vaccine rollout, coronavirus response
Jillian Floyd hasn’t seen her son in a year. She is one of many Virginia prisoners experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia’s correctional institutions, where thousands of incarcerated people have tested positive for the coronavirus since March, and more than 50 who died also tested positive for the disease.
Floyd, a prisoner at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Fluvanna County, said she talks on the phone every day with her 10-year-old child. She said it is difficult for her son not to see her as he did before COVID-19.
“I used to have video visits with my son, and regular in-person visits too,” Floyd said in an email. “I could see how big he was getting.”
Now, without access to video calls and living in the red zone, an area designated for prisoners who test positive for COVID-19, Floyd said she can’t go outside and that she is expected to stay in her cell. She said she tested positive about two weeks ago. Prisoners in red zones may leave their cells to access phones, kiosks, showers, restrooms, nursing stations, food trays, and laundry, according to Gregory Carter, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections.
More than 11,800 prisoners and 4,700 employees have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. That accounts for approximately half of the prison population. More than 470 prisoners and 210 employees have received a second dose, Moran said.
There are 629 active coronavirus cases as of Thursday among on-site incarcerated individuals, three active cases in hospitals, and 132 active cases among employees, according to VADOC. There have been more than 8,800 total positive COVID-19 cases, and more than 50 prisoners have died who tested positive for COVID-19.
Floyd, among others living in Virginia’s prisons, said she doesn’t think she could get the vaccine right now even if she wanted to.
“Some women have already gotten it but they haven’t told us when we are going to get it,” Floyd said.
Staff is administering two-dose Moderna vaccines, VADOC said in a January news release. The department is offering email stamps, telephone credits, and commissary items that will become available in early March to prisoners who take the vaccine.
“We want all staff and inmates who want the COVID-19 vaccine to get their inoculations as soon as possible,” Director Harold Clarke said in the release. “This effort is important to all in the VADOC community – our staff, inmates, and the community outside the walls, where our staff and inmates’ families live.”
Floyd said she was moved to the yellow zone, a quarantined area for those who may have been exposed to the virus, “in the middle of a freezing cold rain storm” after her previous roommate tested positive for COVID-19. Floyd said she initially tested negative but felt sick after moving to the yellow zone. She was worried she had the virus but wasn’t tested again for days.
“When I finally got tested, I tested positive and was moved to the red zone,” Floyd said. “The nice thing about the red zone is the kind of let us pick who we wanted to live with, so I’m with someone I knew already.”
Floyd said staff removed personal belongings from those moving into the red zone to quarantine the items, but two of her bags were lost in the move. She now sleeps without a pillow under a borrowed blanket and sheet, she said. The state issues linens to prisoners and they may request replacements, Carter said.
Shannon Ellis, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center, a statewide legal aid and advocacy organization, said Floyd’s experience is consistent with what she’s heard from prisoners across the commonwealth.
“I think it’s fair to say that there has been a lot of chaos within [VADOC] in handling the coronavirus,” Ellis said.
Ellis is a co-leading attorney in long-running litigation against Fluvanna Women’s Correctional Center, she said. Ellis’ duties include counseling incarcerated women living in the facility and evaluating healthcare standards following a settlement agreement under which VADOC would improve Fluvanna’s medical care.
Ellis said her legal partners conduct between 100 and 200 interviews with incarcerated women per year, and she receives around 60 emails and letters every week.
Fluvanna Women’s Correctional Center has reported more than 630 COVID-19 cases among prisoners, ranking fifth in total positive inmate cases among the commonwealth’s correctional institutions, according to VADOC data.
“What we’re hearing from our clients at Fluvanna and what I’m hearing from other advocates that work with other facilities around the state is that there’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy that’s being caused simply by poor education and counseling ahead of time with the vaccines,” Ellis said.
Women living in Fluvanna have “had to say yes or no” to the COVID-19 vaccine without the opportunity to consult a doctor or a nurse despite having multiple serious health conditions and medication regimens, Ellis said.
“That’s a big problem,” Ellis said.
Prisoners are able to directly consult with a nurse or a doctor before receiving the vaccine, Carter said.
VADOC follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and communicates with local health districts regarding COVID-19 protocol and vaccine rollout, Moran said.
“We feel it’s going smoothly,” Moran said. “So if there are complaints, then you know, we’ll try to address those. But as of now, I’m being told it’s going fairly well in terms of the delivery of the vaccines.”
The Virginia Department of Health began offering COVID-19 vaccines to people living in state prisons and local jails in January, expanding eligibility for who can get the shot under phase 1b of the commonwealth’s distribution plan. For the public, the phase now includes frontline workers, people aged 65 or older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant camps. People aged 16 to 64 years old with an underlying condition were added to phase 1b, though the vaccines aren’t readily available to them yet.
Moran said those in law enforcement, including correctional officers, were a priority in the early days of phase 1b.
“As we went to the prisons to do the correctional officers, it was a matter of operational efficiency … to do all individuals at the facility,” Moran said. “And in recognizing the particularly vulnerable population of those who are in confined spaces, it was determined that we would include inmates for the vaccinations.”
Moran said his office is focused on having an aggressive vaccination and testing program to drive down positive cases in correctional institutions. However, the process is not running smoothly, Ellis said.
“I think that Brian Moran has heard many complaints from advocates and from family members of incarcerated people across the state,” Ellis said.
Some cells in the COVID-19 red zone at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women don’t have call buttons, Ellis said. This prevents women inside the cell from being able to quickly communicate if they are in a crisis.
“For example, if they’re having difficulty breathing,” Ellis said. “The only way to get attention is by shouting and basically banging on your closed locked cell door to try to get the attention of a guard, which, if you’re in a medical crisis, you may not even be able to do.”
Carter said cell intercom systems are not required by the American Correctional Association, the accrediting body for VADOC. Some facilities have cell intercom systems and some do not.
“Security and medical staff make regular rounds to check the inmates’ status and address specific needs,” Carter said in an email.
Carter said department staff provides mental health resources and services to prisoners. He said services vary by location but generally include periodic newsletters from mental health staff; a toll-free number to ask questions and the opportunity to share concerns and receive information from mental health staff.
“We also provide psychiatric services as needed and other programs and services as needed,” Carter said.
The department uses several methods to educate prisoners on the vaccine. This includes recorded interviews with medical and public safety authorities that are shared with staff and prisoners, Carter said.
“Our health services staff has done tremendous work these last few weeks getting shots into arms,” VADOC Director of Communications Lisa Kinney said in an email.
Regarding VADOC’s incentive packs for those who receive the vaccine, Floyd said it doesn’t change her mind about the shot.
“I think I’m going to get it, but I’m not going to base my decision about whether to take it on free stuff,” Floyd said. “If it gets people to take it that’s great.”
Nicholes Callahan, a prisoner at River North Correctional Center in Grayson County, said he recalls when VADOC offered similar incentives to encourage getting the flu shot in the fall. He said it did not play a part in his decision to get the shot.
“I feel like the incentive pack is a bribe,” Callahan said in an email.
Callahan said he’s unsure if he wants to get vaccinated. He is concerned about the vaccine’s possible side effects.
“Some other inmates have gotten it this week so now I am going to see if they have any immediate side effects,” Callahan said.
Callahan said he was moved into quarantine after his cellmate tested positive for the virus. Prior to COVID-19, he said he would spend the entire day out of his cell with in-person visits and two weekly trips to the gym. Now, he is out of his cell for about three hours a day “if we are lucky,” he said.
“I feel they have done the best they can in River North,” Callahan said. “It would have been nice to not have lost so much rec time in them doing it.”
David Bomber, a prisoner of Nottoway Correctional Center, said he lives in a cell that is about 8 feet tall and 6 feet wide with a sink and a toilet. The cell is designed for one person but he has a cellmate, Bomber said.
“We basically live in a toilet,” Bomber said.
VADOC’s average daily population has decreased from 29,136 in March 2020 to 23,811 in January, Carter said. He did not respond directly to whether one-man cells are used to house more than one prisoner.
Bomber tested positive for COVID-19 in December with about 200 other prisoners, he said. Bomber and roughly 40 other men moved into quarantine in an area that previously served as a restrictive housing unit, Bomber said. These areas are intended to separate prisoners from the general population.
“The conditions were punitive at best,” Bomber said.
Bomber said he received temperature checks twice daily and only suffered from a headache. He’s now out of quarantine and on modified lockdown but doesn’t know if he’s eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They’re not putting out no kind of memos; there’s no exchange of information,” Bomber said.
Bomber said he hasn’t heard of incentives for getting the vaccine, but he remembers when he received bags of peanuts and Doritos for getting the flu shot several months ago.
As Bomber spoke on the phone, someone in the background announced with a megaphone that prisoners could sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think if they’re going to offer it, I’m going to go ahead and take it,” Bomber said.
By Andrew Ringle
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Virginia issues January 2021 revenue report
On February 11, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that January General Fund revenues fell 2.4 percent from the previous year.
“As we work to put this pandemic behind us, we must stay focused on positioning our Commonwealth for broad-based and inclusive growth,” said Governor Northam. “Our revenue picture remains stable, and I am confident that we can strengthen our cash reserves, provide Virginia families and businesses with the relief they need to get back on their feet and meet our budget priorities, which includes giving our teachers a pay raise.”
Collections of payroll withholding taxes fell 12.6 percent for the month, which was expected due to one less deposit day in January relative to a year ago. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting December sales, rose 5.6 percent in January. The combined December and January receipts, representing the bulk of the holiday shopping season, was 5.4 percent above the same period last year.
“Collections have been strong for the first seven months of the fiscal year, especially in individual estimated payments, sales and use taxes, corporate income tax, and recordation taxes,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “Besides the normal monthly payroll withholding and sales tax collections, estimated payments from individuals are due in January, making it a significant month for revenue collections.”
December and January are significant months for collections of non-withholding and receipts can be distorted by the timing of payments. Taxpayers had until January 15 to submit their fourth estimated payment for the tax year 2020 and some of these payments are received in December. Receipts of non withholding for the two-month period of January-December increased 14.7 percent from last year. Collections of corporate income taxes were $49.3 million in January, compared with receipts of $29.8 million in January of last year.
On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 6.0 percent through January, ahead of the forecasted 1.2 percent growth. Year-to-date, withholding collections are 0.3 percent ahead of the same period last year, but below the annual estimate of 2.7 percent growth. On a year-to-date basis, sales tax collections have risen 6.5 percent, well ahead of the annual estimate of a 2.6 percent decline. Non-withholding collections for the first seven months of the fiscal year grew 28.5 percent, ahead of the annual estimate of a 4.4 percent increase. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, corporate income tax collections rose 39.3 percent through January, ahead of the annual forecast of 19.9 percent growth.
