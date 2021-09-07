State News
Governor Northam announces artifacts for new time capsule
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced on September 7, 2021, the artifacts for the new time capsule, crafted by Richmond sculptor Paul DiPasquale. The capsule will be placed in the concrete pedestal of Richmond’s Lee Monument.
Historians believe a copper time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the Lee pedestal on October 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.
The statue itself will be removed on Wednesday. On Thursday, the original time capsule will be removed and handed over to the Department of Historic Resources. This new time capsule will be put in its place in the statue’s base, as that will remain for the time being. Should it be removed later, the time capsule will be buried nearby.
“This monument and its time capsule reflected Virginia in 1890—and it’s time to remove both so that our public spaces better reflect who we are as a people in 2021,” said Governor Northam. “The past 18 months have seen historic change, from the pandemic to protests for racial justice that led to the removal of these monuments to a lost cause. It is fitting that we replace the old-time capsule with a new one that tells that story.”
The new capsule was crafted by Paul DiPasquale who also created Richmond’s Arthur Ashe monument and Virginia Beach’s King Neptune statue.
“The 1887 capsule we will remove this week offers us an incisive bite of time when the Lee Monument was erected. Now in 2021, this capsule gives future Virginian’s artifacts of the tectonic transition that has happened to us,” said DiPasquale. “The pedestal marks the past and has a new message for the future: we, all of us, are the New Virginia.”
Artifacts for the new time capsule were suggested by members of the public and narrowed down to 39 final choices by a committee that included historians from the Richmond region’s leading historical and cultural museums and members of Governor Northam’s cabinet. The committee included:
• Heather Anderson, Community Engagement Coordinator at Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia
• Alaysia Black Hackett, Deputy Chief Diversity Officer
• Jamie Bosket, Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture
• Christy Coleman, Executive Director of Jamestown Yorktown Foundation
• Rita Davis, Former Counsel to the Governor
• Grindly Johnson, Secretary of Administration
• Julie Langan, Director of the Department of Historic Resources
• Bill Martin, Director of The Valentine
• Jennifer McClellan, Senate of Virginia, District 9
• Pamela Northam, First Lady of Virginia
• Alex Nyerges, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
• Atif Qarni, Secretary of Education
• Scott Stroh, Executive Director of Gunston Hall
• Andrew Talkov, Senior Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture
• Dr. Sandra Treadway, Librarian of Virginia
• Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity Officer
The 39 artifacts are intended to reflect the cultural moment in Virginia’s, and the nation’s, history. In the past year and a half, Virginia has faced a global pandemic and a deep reckoning with racism. Protests for racial justice, sparked by the death of George Floyd, led to the removal of statues originally placed to memorialize those who fought to continue a way of life that enslaved other human beings. The artifacts are a snapshot of that moment in time, capturing both the protests of last year and the pandemic. They include a vaccination card, a photo of a Black ballerina in front of the statue, a Black Lives Matter sticker, a face mask, and a poem written in Unified English Braille. A full list of time capsule artifacts is listed below.
“In the midst of demonstrations and reclaiming space, my photo of a Black ballerina at America’s largest Confederate statue made national headlines in June 2020, surprising and inspiring viewers,” said photographer Marcus Ingram, whose photo will be included in the time capsule. “I am thrilled to have my print, my piece of history, be included in the new time capsule that aims to represent the Virginia of today. I am hopeful that future generations will see my photograph and understand what we stood up for.”
Artifact List
• “Ballerina at the Lee Statue” photo taken on June 5th, 2020, captured and submitted by Marcus Ingram
• Expired Vial of COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine and CDC Vaccination Record Card suggested by Craig Fifer and contributed by the Virginia Department of Health
• National Geographic Special Issue “2020 in Pictures” with the cover image of Lee Monument in Richmond, VA suggested by Hope Wolf submitted by Connor Freche
• “Black Lives Matter” sticker submitted by Tangee Augustin and Abby Admete
• Collection of Michael Paul Williams’ Pulitzer prize-winning columns on Monument Avenue suggested by Michael Baker and contributed by Michael Paul Williams
• “Writing a new history” Kente cloth worn by the Commissioners of the Congressionally chartered 400 Years of African-American History Commission and Ghanian emissaries that participated in the 400th commemoration of 1619 at Point Comfort in Hampton, Virginia, now part of Fort Monroe National Monument, submitted by Governor Ralph S. Northam
• “New Virginians” booklet with portraits of 24 immigrants whose interviews formed the core of the Library of Virginia’s 2020 exhibition, submitted by the Library of Virginia
• General Assembly Acts of Assembly from the 2020 Special Session submitted by Senator Jennifer McClellan
• Virginia is for Lovers “pride” pin and sticker submitted by Virginia Tourism Commission
• “the protagonist” poem in uncontracted Unified English Braille written and submitted by Laura Minning
• “Better Together” LED Board coded by middle school girls at Patrick Henry Community College and submitted by Amanda Broome
• VA Ratify ERA sash and ERA 2020 pins submitted by Christine DeRosa and Julia Tanner
• “YOU ARE NOT ALONE” pink heart print found on Broad Street in front of the Institute of Contemporary Art on May 30, 2020, after a night of protests in Richmond, created by Studio Two Three and submitted by the Teele-Jordan Family
• Election Officer Badge for 2020 General Election submitted by Stephanie Hunter
• “Monument Avenue” Hip Hop Album by Noah-O and Taylor Whitelow suggested by DeMario Spurlock and contributed by Noah-O
• Prayer beads left by a family member who passed away from COVID-19 submitted by Tanzing Lahdon
• Danville Public Schools “First Lady” face mask submitted by First Lady Pamela Northam
• Photos of the June 4, 2020 press conference announcing the removal of the Lee Statue taken by Jack Mayer and submitted by Office of Governor Ralph S. Northam
• Steel railroad spike talking piece found near African Ancestral Burial Ground in Shockoe Bottom and used to promote conversations on racial healing, submitted by Coming to the
Table RVA
• Photos and fliers from “Stop Asian Hate” protests in May 2021 submitted by Shawn Soares
• Program and video from the dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard featuring a keynote from former Congressman John Lewis submitted by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture
• Letter describing VUUs history and commitment to the Richmond community-written and submitted by Virginia Union University’s Student Government Association President Joydan Lyons Parker
• Photo of the Virginia State Police at 14th and F Street NW in Washington helping DC Metro Police Department patrol the city for unrest after the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, submitted by Office of Governor Ralph S. Northam
• Essays and poems from Arcadia Middle School students reflecting on the experience of being a student during a pandemic submitted by the Eastern Shore Public Library
• Senate Resolution Commending the League of Women’s Voters agreed to by the Senate on February 6, 2020, to commemorate LMV’s centennial and the centennial of the 19th amendment, submitted by Deb Wake
• “Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee Monument is Coming Down, Thanks to Me and Black Women Like Me” July 10, 2021, Teen Vogue article written and submitted by Zyahna Bryant
• Hard copy of the Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa Igloria’s work “Dear America” presented during Governor Ralph. S. Northam’s commemoration of Juneteenth in 2021 at Fort Monroe submitted by Luisa Igloria
• Gifts from the dedication ceremony from the Mattiponi and Pamunkey nations, hand-painted gourd rattle, and handcrafted earrings with sturgeon scale and beading, submitted by First Lady Pamela Northam
• Booklet which outlines Virginia’s first One Virginia Plan for Inclusive Excellence submitted by Dr. Janice Underwood
• “Rumors of War Wasn’t a Rumor” photo lithographic plate with oil-based ink & sealant created by Marshal Turner, Jade Gibbens, and Studio Two Three and submitted by Studio Two Three
• Copy of the LGBTQ Richmond Walking Tour created by Blake McDonald submitted by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources
• First Presbyterian Church Session 2020 minutes approving the formation of a Dismantling Racism – Building The Beloved Community Advisory Group, submitted by Amy Starr Redwine
• Video of the One Commonwealth Many Virginians: Uniting in Interfaith Prayer for Healing and Unity event submitted by the Governor Ralph S. Northam’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
• Piece of tarp from the unveiling of Kehinde Wiley’s Rumors of War Statue and photos from the unveiling event, submitted by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
• Document describing selected student submissions from the Governor’s Inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest submitted by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources
• “Post-Colonial Love Poem” by 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry Winner Natalie Diaz suggested by Dana Chesser and submitted by Natalie Diaz
• New Legacy Postcard created and submitted by Marc Cheatham and Noah Scalin
• List of artifacts in the previous capsule as described in a Richmond Dispatch article dated October 26, 1887, submitted by the Library of Virginia
• Photo collage of individuals who contributed artifacts to the new time capsule and thank you note submitted by Tori Feyrer
State News
Governor Northam statement on Supreme Court Ruling in Lee Monument Case
RICHMOND—(September 2, 2021) Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement after the Virginia Supreme Court unanimously ruled in the Commonwealth’s favor in Taylor v. Northam and Gregory v. Northam, affirming the Commonwealth’s authority to remove the Robert E. Lee Monument. The rulings clear the way for Virginia to remove the statue, the largest confederate monument in the South.
“Today’s ruling is a tremendous win for the people of Virginia. Our public memorials are symbols of who we are and what we value. When we honor leaders who fought to preserve a system that enslaved human beings, we are honoring a lost cause that has burdened Virginia for too many years.
“I am grateful to Attorney General Mark Herring, my former counsel Rita Davis, and all those who worked so hard for this victory. This ruling is an important step towards moving the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Richmond forward into a more inclusive, just future.
“Today it is clear—the largest Confederate monument in the South is coming down.”
The Commonwealth has been preparing for this moment for many months. Today’s ruling allows the Department of General Services to begin executing a plan that prioritizes public safety. This process is complicated by several logistical and security concerns, including street closures and the equipment required to ensure the safe removal of the 12-ton statue. Ultimately, removal of the statue will be a multi-day process; while crews are moving quickly, no action on the statue is expected this week.
For more information as the timeline and process move forward, please follow @VAMonument2021 on Twitter and Facebook.
State News
New opinion from Attorney General Herring says firearms prohibited at early voting locations
RICHMOND (September 1, 2021) – Attorney General Herring has issued an official opinion concluding that early voting locations are considered “polling places”, which means firearms are prohibited at these locations under Virginia Code § 24.2-604(A)(iv) while they are being used as polling places, however, those prohibitions do not apply to the whole building where the polling place is, but only to the 40-foot boundary around the part of the building that houses the polling place.
“No Virginian should ever feel unsafe when they are voting, whether they are voting in person on Election Day or whether they are voting in-person early,” said Attorney General Herring. “Last year, I made it a top priority to ensure safe, secure voting across the Commonwealth, and I intend to do the same during this year’s election cycle.”
As Attorney General Herring explains in his opinion, “[i]f the central absentee voter precincts, voter satellite offices, and offices of general registrars are designated locations for early voting in the locality, they are ‘polling places’ as defined in § 24.2-101…[I]t is my opinion that firearms are prohibited at central absentee voter precincts, voter satellite offices, and offices of general registrars where they are the designated locations for early voting in the locality, in the same way, that firearms are prohibited at polling places when the polls are open on Election Day.”
Attorney General Herring adds that Virginia Code “§ 24.2-604(A)(iv) prohibits the knowing possession of a firearm ‘within 40 feet of any building, or part thereof, used as a polling place.’ For those polling places that are not located in school buildings where the possession of a firearm is already prohibited by § 18.2 308.1(B), it is my opinion that the firearm prohibition in § 24.2-604(A)(iv) applies to the 40-foot boundary around the portion of the building being used as a polling place, including any entrances and exits, and not the entire building.”
Attorney General Herring concludes the opinion by saying, “It is my opinion that locations such as central absentee voter precincts, voter satellite offices, and offices of general registrars that are used as the designated location for early voting are considered ‘polling places’ such that the prohibitions of § 24.2-604(A)(iv) apply. Further, it is my opinion that the prohibitions of § 24.2-604(A)(iv) do not apply to the entire building that houses a polling place, but rather to the 40-foot boundary around the discrete portion of that building that is used as the polling place.”
Attorney General Herring’s Work Protecting Voters
Protecting Virginians’ voting rights has been a top priority for Attorney General Herring during his time in office. During the COVID pandemic, Attorney General Herring has worked hard to ensure that all Virginians could vote safely and easily, regardless of how they chose to vote, and protect voters from illegal harassment or intimidation at the polls.
Because of all the work that Attorney General Herring and his team did in preparation for Election Day 2020, including making it clear that absolutely no voter intimidation would be tolerated in Virginia and preparing and planning for any and all outcomes or potential legal challenges, the Commonwealth saw a remarkably smooth and uneventful Election day. In addition to the OAG attorneys who normally represent the Board of Elections and the Department of Elections, Attorney General Herring assembled a multidisciplinary team of attorneys from his Civil Litigation and Public Safety Divisions, Solicitor General’s Office, and other divisions across the OAG, who were on standby, ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice should the need have arisen. The OAG also had lawyers in every corner of the Commonwealth who were prepared to go into court to handle any potential legal challenges.
Virginia also saw historic turnout during last year’s election, especially in early and absentee voting. This increase in voter participation was really possible in part because of Attorney General Herring’s work to make voting as easy and safe as possible during this unprecedented election cycle by crafting agreements to waive the witness signature on absentee ballots, making it easier for disabled Virginians to vote safely at home, extending the voter registration deadline, and blocking the drastic operational changes at the USPS.
Last year’s election cycle brought numerous challenges that prompted Attorney General Herring and his team to develop solutions and put out guidance to make sure every Virginian had a safe, comfortable, easy voting experience, whether they chose to vote early absentee, early in person, or on Election Day.
Attorney General Herring and his team negotiated options to promote safe, secure voting for Virginians who could not or did not want to risk their health to vote in person, including:
• An agreement that waived the witness requirement for absentee ballots for Virginians who feared for their safety voting in person
• An agreement that made it easier for Virginians with disabilities to participate in the election safely at home
Attorney General Herring also successfully blocked the Trump Administration’s drastic operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service, when a federal judge granted his motion for a preliminary injunction, explicitly saying in his order that, “at the heart of DeJoy’s and the Postal Service’s actions is voter disenfranchisement.”
Additionally, Attorney General Herring put a lot of emphasis on ensuring that Virginians felt comfortable and protected at polling places across the Commonwealth by:
• Issuing an advisory opinion outlining the protections in both state and federal law against voter intimidation and harassment in response to some reports of potential voter intimidation at a polling place in Fairfax, the day after early voting began in Virginia
• Reiterating the voter intimidation protections and outlining the actual duties of poll watchers in Virginia, following President Trump’s alarming rhetoric at the first presidential debate where he urged his supports to “go into the polls and watch very carefully”
• Writing to key law enforcement and elections stakeholder organizations asking for their commitment to ensuring a safe, fair, free, and accurate election, and outlining protections in both state and federal law to prevent voter intimidation and harassment
• Producing a short training video that walks law enforcement and elections officials through his voter intimidation opinion and the various tools that they can use to address potentially unlawful conduct
Local Government
Virginia to receive $220 million in ARP Broadband Expansion funding Senator Warner’s Office announces
On Wednesday, September 1, the office of Senator Mark Warner announced that Virginia will receive just under a $220-million-dollar chunk of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding aimed at Capital Improvement Projects, specifically in this case broadband expansion. Broadband expansion was one of the infrastructure improvement topics raised at the August 23 Infrastructure Funding Roundtable hosted by the Virginia Port Authority at the Virginia Inland Port in Northern Warren County. Virginia’s U.S. Senator Warner was the primary speaker and fielder of questions from county officials invited to the Roundtable.
Broadband expansion has been a particular concern of the Warren County Board of Supervisors as they recently elected to join a municipal effort with a broadband provider to jointly approach broadband expansion in this region of Virginia. One question Senator Warner was asked at the Roundtable was whether municipalities should move ahead with investment in needed infrastructure improvements, or wait to see what would become available to them in federal program funding. Now it would seem, at least on the broadband front pending state government decisions on prioritizing regional needs, local governments may know sooner, rather than later about their potential cut of this piece of federal COVID recovery funding pie.
Below is Senator Warner’s Office’s release and his comments, with linked materials, in its entirety:
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded an announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department that Virginia is eligible to receive $219,812,354 from the American Rescue Plan to support broadband expansion in the Commonwealth. The funding is the result of a $10 billion investment Sen. Warner secured in the American Rescue Plan that will help states, territories and tribal governments carry out critical capital projects to enable telework, online education, and tele-health in connection with COVID-19. State governments will also be permitted to use funds to increase broadband efficiency and reduce the costs of providing broadband services.
“Broadband is to the 21st century what electrification was to the 20th. The COVID-19 crisis exposed that far too many Americans are being left behind without access to high-speed internet for work, school or telehealth. That’s why I fought to secure a record $10 billion in federal funding to expand broadband access and affordability as part of the American Rescue Plan,” said Sen. Warner. “Today the Treasury Department announced that Virginia will be eligible to receive at least $220 million of this funding in order to expand broadband to households across the Commonwealth.”
More information from the Treasury announcement today is available here.
Local News
Price gouging protections in effect ahead of Tropical Depression Ida
RICHMOND (August 31, 2021) – As Virginia prepares for potential impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency.
“First and foremost, I want to encourage all Virginians to prepare for the potential impacts the Commonwealth could experience from Hurricane Ida and take any necessary precautions to stay safe,” said Attorney General Herring. “Sadly, bad actors will take advantage of hurricanes and other natural disasters by raising prices on necessary goods just to line their own pockets. No one should ever have to worry about paying more for things that they need when they are also worried about keeping themselves and their families safe.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, except for claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and has sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints has largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Attorney General Herring has, to date, taken three separate enforcement actions against price gouging this year, including two following the state of emergency declaration in response to COVID and one following the state of emergency declaration in response to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Additionally, in April, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
Local News
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency in response to Tropical Depression Ida
On August 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, which is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding along the I-81 and I-66 corridors. Localities in the southwest region have already experienced heavy rainfall in recent days, leading to flash floods and complicating storm preparation efforts. In addition to the flood threat, there is also a risk of tornadoes across the Commonwealth late Tuesday night through Wednesday.
“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” said Governor Northam. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”
Severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Monday, August 30, and is expected to continue as remnants from Tropical Depression Ida arrives in the Commonwealth. Heavy rainfall has already caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, with potential for additional flooding, downed trees, electrical outages, and impacts to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. Impacts are expected to be felt particularly along the I-81 and I-66 corridors.
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with our state and local partners. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.
The full text of Executive Order 81 is available here.
Local News
Virginia launches 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI Enforcement and public education campaign
On August 26, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam kicked off the Commonwealth’s 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI enforcement and public education campaign. The enforcement aspect of the traffic safety campaign will take place from August 20 through Labor Day weekend and resume throughout the 2021 winter holiday season.
“It is great news that restaurants are open again and everyone is eager to celebrate, but let’s all remember to do so safely and take care of each other,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “The tireless efforts of Checkpoint Strikeforce over the past 20 years have been critical in reminding Virginians of the importance of getting a safe ride after drinking. This year, as they have for the last two decades, Checkpoint Strikeforce will help keep drunk drivers off the road and save the lives of countless Virginians.”
Last year in Virginia, nearly a third (32 percent) of all traffic fatalities in Virginia were due to alcohol-related crashes. 14,105 people were convicted of a DUI in the Commonwealth in 2020. During last year’s Labor Day weekend alone, Virginia State troopers arrested 55 drunk drivers, averaging a DUI arrest every 104 minutes. Checkpoint Strikeforce is a crucial joint effort between public and private partners that works to stop these fatalities through surround-sound persuasion campaigning and high-visibility enforcement that reminds Virginians to get a safe ride after drinking or face arrest.
Virginia State Police will work through Labor Day as part of Operation CARE, or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police will participate in this program starting on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., and continue through midnight on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
“As a trauma surgeon, I’ve seen first-hand the destruction that impaired driving causes for families and communities,” said medical director of VCU Medical Center’s Level I Trauma Center and VCU’s Injury and Violence Prevention Program Michel B. Aboutanos, M.D., “Drunk driving-related injuries can be devastating for not just the driver but innocent people on the roadways. Treating injuries begins by preventing them from happening in the first place, and we need everyone in the community to play a role in preventing impaired driving.”
“The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program is proud to partner with Virginia for the 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign—marking two decades of saving the lives of Virginians from alcohol-related driving fatalities,” said President and CEO of the Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program Kurt Erickson. “Since Checkpoint Strikeforce’s inaugural campaign in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased 41.2%, fatalities have decreased by 24%, and injuries have been halved.”
The campaign launch is supported by new research from local partner Lake Research Partners, who conducted a survey that found 21 to 35-year-old males are most likely to drive after drinking. The research also showed that in the last year, 90 percent of men surveyed admitted to having driven after having a few drinks or being driven by someone who had a few drinks. However, 93 percent of young men indicated that they believe it is important to make a plan to get home safely after a night of drinking. Of the men surveyed, 61 percent expect to need a safe ride after drinking.
128 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the first wave of Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign. Law enforcement officers will conduct 559 individual saturation patrols and 74 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.
Complementing the enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is continuing its advertising campaign called “Act Like It.” The 30-second ad is an updated version of the spot which debuted in 2018. To address the changing environment in 2021 with COVID-19 restrictions lifted and restaurants open, the traffic safety campaign’s “man-baby” character returns to the bar, considering dangerous choices after drinking. The spot was built on public opinion research that shows the campaign’s primary audience strongly agrees that “people who drink and drive are not acting like responsible adults.” The advertisements remind viewers that drinking and driving are irresponsible—if you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Don’t risk a DUI. The latest ad can be viewed here: http://actlikeit.org/.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero-tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using sobriety checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while impaired. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
Wind: 4mph S
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 0
79/54°F
75/52°F