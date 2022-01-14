State News
Governor Northam announces Commonwealth’s implements of execution donated to Virginia Museum of History and Culture
RICHMOND –On January 14, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam announced that 114 years after acquiring an oak electric chair to execute people sentenced to death, the Commonwealth asked the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond to accept the chair and other implements of execution. The implements were conveyed this week.
“This action closes the era of state-sponsored execution in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth asked the Museum to accept these items, as they have the curatorial expertise to appropriately manage and interpret such materials. The Commonwealth’s history of using capital punishment is an important part of history, and the Museum is focused on telling Virginia’s full and true story for future generations.”
In March 2021 Governor Northam signed legislation to end the use of the death penalty, making Virginia the first southern state to do so. Virginia has executed more than 1,300 people in its history, more than any other state.
The chair was used to execute 267 people. It was installed at the Virginia State Penitentiary on Spring Street near downtown Richmond in 1908 and later was moved to Greensville Correctional Center. When Virginia moved to executions by lethal injection, the chair remained in place.
Also donated to the museum is the medical gurney used for executing people by lethal injection, along with other implements used to carry out executions, including leather straps. Those items were dismantled and removed from Greensville Correctional Center to the museum earlier this week.
Also, this week, in confirmation of the change in law, Governor Northam commuted to life in prison the death sentences of Thomas Porter and Anthony Juniper, the two persons on death row when capital punishment was abolished. Also as provided in the legislation, Thomas Porter and Anthony Juniper will not be eligible for parole, any good conduct allowance or any earned sentence credits, or conditional release.
Below are photos of the electric chair and medical gurney used to execute people. These and other implements were removed this week from the execution chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center.
Here is an inventory of all the items transferred to the Museum:
|Item
|Description
|Serial No.
|Quantity
|Phillips Heart Monitor
|Heart Monitor Model M3536A
|US00327726
|1
|Eden Heart Monitor
|Heart Monitor Model IM50
|333153-M17602270057
|1
|Eden Heart Monitor
|Heart Monitor Model IM50
|333152-M15304290007
|1
|Wooden Partition
|Partition Used For Lethal Injections
|None
|1
|Curtain
|Blue Partition Curtain Used For Lethal Injections
|None
|1
|Medical Gurney
|Gurney Model 600
|6367T
|1
|Resistor Bank
|Test Equipment for Electric Chair
|None
|1
|Execution Chair
|Execution Chair – Oak
|None
|1
|Base
|Base for Chair Mounted to Floor
|None
|1
|Wall Phone
|Wall Phone – Red
|None
|1
|Wall Switch
|Wall key-switch for Warden
|None
|1
|Control Panel Unit
|Controls for Electrocution Execution
|None
|1
|Aluminum Pot Large
|Pot for soaking sponges
|None
|1
|Aluminum Pot Small
|Pot for soaking sponges
|None
|1
|Aluminum Strainer
|Draining of Sponges
|None
|1
|Indicator Lights/Switch
|Carlon Indicator Lights
|None
|1
|Leg Straps
|Leg straps for gurney
|None
|14
|Chest Strap
|Chest strap for Gurney
|None
|2
|Ankle Strap
|Ankle Strap for Gurney With Key
|None
|2
|Thigh Straps
|Thigh Straps for Gurney
|None
|2
|Keys
|Spare Keys for Ankle Straps
|None
|4
|Natural Sponges
|Sponges for Contact Points
|None
|3
|Face Mask
|Leather Face Mask
|None
|4
|Leg Strap
|Leg Contact
|None
|1
|Spare Contact
|Spare Contacts
|None
|2
|Spare Spring Straps
|Spare Springs
|None
|4
|Rubber Electrical Gloves
|1 Pair
|None
|1
|Leather Gloves
|2 Pair
|None
|2
|Red Rubber Gloves
|3 Pair
|None
|3
|Copper Helmet
|Head Contact
|None
|1
|120 Grit Sand Paper
|Cleaning
|None
|3
|Emory Cloth
|Cleaning
|None
|1
|Used Toothbrush
|Cleaning
|None
|1
|Lemon Oil
|Cleaning
|None
|1
|Brasso
|Cleaning
|None
|1
|English Oil
|Cleaning
|None
|1
|Red Wall Phone
|Spare Phone
|None
|1
|Spare Leather
|Spare Leather
|None
|1
|Long Leather Strip
|Spare Strip for Helmet
|None
|6
|Short Leather Strip
|Spare Strip for Helmet
|None
|7
|Amplifier
|Amplifier for Sound- McGohan Electronics Model MSB103
|None
|1
State News
Glenn Youngkin’s Day One Game Plan
Glenn Youngkin is to be sworn in on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia, as the commonwealth’s 74th governor and the first Republican elected to the office since 2009.
We have a lot we need to get done here in Virginia, and we need to start strong – Glenn Youngkin
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Education Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent
RICHMOND, VA – Only January 14, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen Jillian Balow as the next Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education, and Elizabeth Schultz as the next Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education.
“Jillian and Elizabeth are going to be crucial in helping Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera restore excellence in education. Under my direction, they will get to work on ensuring our schools remain safely open, ban critical race theory and political agendas from our classrooms, and rebuild our crumbling schools,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Jillian Balow Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education
Jillian Balow taught for ten years and has worked to support children and families her entire career. In addition to teaching, Jillian has consulted in the private sector, served as an administrator at both the Wyoming Department of Family Services, and was a policy advisor to Wyoming Governor Matt Mead.
Superintendent Balow stepped down after serving seven years as Wyoming’s elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction to work in Governor Youngkin’s administration.
Jillian has worked with tribal partners to enact “Indian Education for All” so that all Wyoming students learn about the history and contributions of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Tribes. Jillian developed a support system for Wyoming’s lowest-performing schools and in three years, the number of schools requiring assistance has decreased by 5%. She incorporated career and military readiness into Wyoming’s statewide accountability model for the first time. She worked with business, industry, policymakers, and educators to enact and implement computer science education in every K-12 classroom.
Nationally, Jillian served as President of the Board of Directors for the Council of Chief State School Officers, the professional association of state education heads from across the nation, from 2019-2020. She is a 2020 Duke University Hunt-Keane Leadership Fellow. She also served as the Treasurer of the Education Commission of the States, the highest-ranking position a state superintendent can have in that organization. Jillian was recognized as the 2017 State Policymaker of the Year by the State Education Technology Directors Association and the 2016 Influencer of the Year, awarded by the Mott Foundation. In 2017, Jillian received the Patrick Henry Award for distinguished partnership with the armed forces. In 2021, Jillian was recognized as a Wyoming business “changemaker” for her initial and ongoing response to COVID-19. The team is grateful to have Jillian’s leadership in the administration.
Elizabeth Schultz, Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education
Elizabeth Schultz is an education and public policy professional, a prior U.S. Department of Education official, and a former professional senior contracts and negotiation manager with 25+ years of operational and organizational experience serving large, complex public and private sector organizations. Elizabeth’s work has served the U.S. Departments of Education, Treasury, & Justice, U.S. Customs Service, IRS, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, Secret Service, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Fairfax County, in the areas of asset management, information technology, global and K-12 education.
In her federal role, Elizabeth was appointed to serve as the Deputy Director of the Office of Educational Technology. She worked to establish, guide, and support national policy on technology in education to serve students at all stages of learning. Elizabeth led the publication of Digital Learning Guides, released nationwide as resources to assist leaders of school districts and teachers to effectively educate students in distance, hybrid, and transition to in-person learning environments.
In addition to her federal service, she served as a Senior Fellow for Parents Defending Education and was elected twice to the Fairfax County School Board, the nation’s 10th largest school system. As a Board Member, she had the responsibility for governing operations, ensuring statutory compliance, executing, and monitoring $3.2+B in annual operational and capital budgets, and hiring and evaluating the Superintendent.
Elizabeth is passionate about effective education and public policy development which champions academic excellence for all students, respects parental rights and student data privacy, and encourages citizen engagement, transparency and accountability, and fiscally responsible limited government. She has championed promoting civics and digital citizenship education, expanding cybersecurity and technical-readiness skills to protect private industry, systems, and critical infrastructure, and ensuring college, life, and work-readiness for students of all abilities.
Elizabeth was born in Richmond and raised in a military family that was stationed throughout the United States. She returned to Virginia to attend James Madison University, graduating with degrees in Political Science and History. Elizabeth has been married for 30 years, is the mother of four sons who range from college graduate to middle school, and resides in Fairfax, Virginia.
State News
Governor Northam issues 1,200+ pardons, restores civil rights of 126,000 Virginians
RICHMOND—On January 14, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam said that he has granted pardons to over 1,200 Virginians over the past four years—including exonerating eight individuals who served lengthy prison sentences after being wrongfully convicted for crimes that they did not commit. He also has restored civil rights to more than 126,000 individuals who completed their sentences and fully paid their debts to society.
“Virginians are forgiving people, who believe in second chances,” Governor Northam said. “When people make mistakes and pay their debts, they deserve the opportunity to return and be productive members of society. We can all be proud that Virginia has been able to provide thousands of deserving people the opportunity for a fresh start.”
The Constitution of Virginia grants the Governor the authority to grant reprieves and pardons after conviction and restore the civil rights to individuals convicted of a felony. Governor Northam has used his executive authority to provide a second chance to Virginians who have demonstrated a commitment to rehabilitation.
A pardon provides unique relief to individuals with exceptional circumstances who have demonstrated rehabilitation. The governor can grant three types of pardons: simple, conditional, or absolute. A pardon does not remove the crime from an individual’s record. Pardon petitions go through a thorough and extensive review process, meaning most petitions do not receive a decision for several years.
Governor Northam has acted on nearly 4,000 pardon petitions, far more than his predecessors. This was made possible by dedicating additional staff and resources to ensure those seeking clemency receive thorough consideration.
The review team has promoted a clemency system that makes the process equitable, transparent, and timely. This includes launching a redesigned, user-friendly website, and creating a portal enabling individuals to submit a pardon petition electronically, check the status of a pending petition, and provide support or opposition for a petition. This allows staff to spend less time opening and sorting mail and more time reviewing actual petitions.
During his term, Governor Northam built on a number of bipartisan reforms made to the restoration of rights process over the last decade. Governor Northam created new eligibility criteria, mirroring a proposed change to the Constitution of Virginia that would automatically restore voting rights to individuals upon completion of their sentence of incarceration. Governor Northam was proud to announce that going forward, any Virginian released from incarceration would qualify to have their rights restored, even if they remain on community supervision.
Under current law, anyone convicted of a felony in Virginia loses their civil rights, including the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for office, become a public notary, and carry a firearm. Virginia remains one of the three states in the nation whose constitution permanently disenfranchises citizens with past felony convictions but gives the governor the sole discretion to restore civil rights, excluding firearm rights.
“It has been an honor to work with a Governor who is so committed to second chances,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “His actions will leave lasting impacts on countless Virginians who have moved forward from the mistakes of their past and deserve to be treated as full citizens and community members. It is my hope that future administrations continue this important work.”
As Secretary of the Commonwealth under two Governors of Virginia, Kelly Thomasson has signed more certificates restoring civil rights than any other state official in the country.
State News
AG Herring filed series of lawsuits against multiple companies alleging housing discrimination against Virginians
RICHMOND (January 14, 2022) – Following a series of lawsuits filed by Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) against real estate companies for alleged illegal housing discrimination in central Virginia, Attorney General Herring has obtained more than $100,000 in monetary relief, as well as opened up thousands of housing opportunities for more Virginians.
“No Virginian should ever have to worry about being discriminated against while they’re trying to find safe housing for themselves and their families. Refusing to rent to someone who is using a Housing Choice Voucher is not only illegal but it’s blatant housing discrimination and it will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Herring. “I commend these housing providers for coming to the table, acknowledging issues that prevented voucher holders from accessing their properties, and recommitting to fair housing principles of equality and choice for all. I want to thank my Office of Civil Rights for all of their hard work on these cases, because of them, voucher holders now have thousands more housing opportunities that will be open to them.”
Under a Virginia law that became effective in July 2020, it is illegal for landlords to discriminate against people who use assistance—including Housing Choice Vouchers, disability income, veteran benefits, rent relief, and more—to secure housing. In October 2021, Attorney General Herring filed 13 lawsuits, the first filed under the new law, against 29 real estate companies based on testing evidence from Housing Rights Initiative (HRI), a national nonprofit housing watchdog group dedicated to promoting fair and lawful housing practices. In recorded phone calls, staff for the real estate companies told the testers that they do not accept Housing Choice Vouchers.
In addition to monetary relief exceeding $100,000, these settlements provide significant public interest relief, including widespread affirmative marketing to Housing Choice Voucher holders.
Some of the terms in the agreements include:
1. Affirmative marketing campaigns to highlight properties to home-seekers searching for housing with terms like “vouchers accepted” and “voucher apartments”
2. Listing property availability on websites used by Housing Choice Voucher holders to search for housing, including www.virginiahousingsearch.com and www.affordablehousing.com
3. Implementation of strong non-discrimination policies that include “source of funds,” including confirmation that employees have received and agreed to abide by the policy
4. Ongoing fair housing training for employees, including portions dedicated to preventing source-of-funds discrimination
5. Posting of fair housing compliance on property websites and in property management offices
6. Assuring that any third-party contractors that have contact with home seekers know not to discriminate based on the source of funds
7. Regular reporting to OCR of voucher applicants, outcomes of those applications, and the reasons therefore
Landlords like Bell Partners and Campus Apartments, recognizing both the importance of diverse communities and the value of ensuring that low-income home seekers and others who use alternative sources of funds are able to live in their communities, agreed to even more extensive public interest relief by creating significant changes to their policies, thereby ensuring that housing was available on a nondiscriminatory basis to countless tenants in Virginia and across the country.
“The outcomes of these historic lawsuits speak to the power and promise of non-profits and government agencies working together to uproot the illegal practices of housing discrimination. These settlements pave the path for our continued work in the Commonwealth of Virginia and across the country. This is just the beginning,” said Aaron Carr, Founder and Executive Director of Housing Rights Initiative.
“The Virginia Fair Housing Office applauds the Office of the Attorney General and housing providers for reaching an agreement in these cases with substantial public interest relief. These settlements will contribute to a greater understanding of the source of funds protection, and why compliance is good for housing providers as well as residents and neighborhoods across the Commonwealth,” said Lizbeth Hayes, Virginia Fair Housing Office Director at the Department of Professional & Occupational Regulation.
Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights has settled the following matters:
• Campus-Sydnor, LLC d/b/a The Sydnor Flats; CCSHP The Collection, LLC d/b/a The Collection Midtown; and Campus Apartments, LLC d/b/a Pierce Arrow Properties
• FC Cameron Kinney LLC and Brookfield Properties Multifamily, LLC
• Shockoe Realty Ventures LLC and Gates, Hudson, and Associates, Inc.
• Historic Broad Pioneers, LLC d/b/a Metro Sound Apartments
• Copper Springs Property LP and Bell Partners Inc.
• Dominion Realty Partners, LLC and Rivergate KW Management LLC
The below cases brought by Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights remain pending:
• PMC Kensington Court Apartments, LLC; 1806 East Franklin Street, LLC; 403 Stockton Street, LLC; PMC/Seaboard, LLC; and PMC Property Group, Inc
• Harrison Street Development LLC and 18th Street Management, LLC
• Miller & Rhoads Condominium Association, Inc. and HRI Properties, LLC.
• CB Richmond Associates, L.C. and Rangewater Residential, LLC
• Falling Creek BL Owner LLC and Brick Lane LLC
About Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights
The Office of Civil Rights, established by AG Herring in 2021, investigates and brings lawsuits to challenge discriminatory patterns and practices that harm Virginia residents. The Office of Civil Rights is the culmination of a multi-year plan to expand the authority and resources dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Virginians and to place the protection of civil rights at the center of the mission of the Office of Attorney General.
About the Virginia Fair Housing Office
The Virginia Fair Housing Office, located within the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, investigates complaints alleging discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, elderliness, family status, disability, source of funds, sexual orientation, gender identity, or military status.
If you believe you have a housing discrimination complaint, please reach out to the Virginia Fair Housing Office to file a complaint at:
• www.dpor.virginia.gov/FairHousing
• (888) 551-3247
Local News
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency: Incoming winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Virginia
On January 14, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in preparation for a winter storm expected to move into Virginia over the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday, impacting a majority of the Commonwealth. Some areas in Southwest Virginia are predicted to get up to a foot of snow.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Governor Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”
Governor Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.
The Virginia Emergency Operations Center has been actively monitoring the movement of a major winter weather system heading toward Virginia, with anticipated tracks showing impacts beginning Saturday evening. The National Weather Service is still refining its forecasts based on real-time data, but initial forecasts are predicting impactful to highly impactful snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain across broad swaths of the Commonwealth.
Parts of Virginia are still dealing with the consequences of last week’s back-to-back events, including power restoration and significant debris removal. This upcoming weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions.
Virginians are urged to follow local news for up-to-date forecasts, and to avoid traveling in dangerous weather.
Local News
Planning to travel over the holiday weekend? Then please plan ahead.
As many are making plans now for what they’ll do over the long weekend, the Virginia State Police is advising everyone to be weather aware and factor in how the pending winter storm can/will impact those travel plans.
As of January 13, the weather forecasts have all regions of Virginia being affected by varying combinations of precipitation starting late Saturday, Jan. 15, and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 16. This winter storm system is also expected to impact much of the East Coast, especially along the I-95 corridor – for those who may be traveling out of or returning to Virginia over the weekend.
For the latest on this weather system and to help Virginians plan ahead, please visit any one of the following National Weather Service websites:
https://weather.gov/ covers the US
https://weather.gov/akq Central and Southeast VA
https://weather.gov/lwx Northern VA and Northern Mountains
https://weather.gov/rnk Western VA
The Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.
VSP is advising folks to delay/avoid travel during the storm. But, If you must travel, then please take these safety tips into consideration:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial
vehicle – before you travel.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
– Bring with you snacks, water, a cell phone charger, a warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.
– Be sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas and is in good working condition.
Wind: 5mph NNE
Humidity: 66%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 0
36/25°F
37/19°F