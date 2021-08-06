Local News
Governor Northam announces composite manufacturer to expand in Frederick County, creating 84 new jobs
Governor Ralph Northam announced on August 6, 2021, that Evolve Services, Inc., a producer of composite productions and reproductions, will invest $1.25 million to expand its operation in Frederick County. The company will enlarge the plant by adding a second production line, tripling its facility space, and increasing production for its major customers, which include 84 Lumber, Lansing Building Products, ABC Supply, BFS, and Home Depot. The project will create 84 new jobs.
“Evolve Services is a key employer in Frederick County, and we are pleased to support the growth of another manufacturer reinvesting in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “This expansion is further evidence of the Shenandoah Valley’s ability to attract and retain businesses with its infrastructure, workforce, and livability.”
Founded in 2013, Evolve Services, Inc. is one of the most prominent specialty composite manufacturers in the United States, with its products displayed throughout the world. Its network of companies includes Evolve Stone, Evolve Play, and Createk by Evolve Custom. As the company has grown, it has expanded its services beyond nature-related composites to include the re-creation of virtually any object. The company is expanding its Evolve Stone line that is the world’s first artificial stone that is face nailed, making installation fast, intuitive, and easy, which is helping to solve some skilled labor shortages in the construction industry.
“Small businesses are the cornerstone of a thriving economy, and we celebrate Evolve Services’ continued success and the addition of 84 new jobs in Frederick County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company has experienced impressive growth since its founding eight years ago, and we are excited to see Evolve already tripling its facility size and adding production lines.”
“Evolve chose Virginia as its home because of its business-friendly environment, access to a diverse workforce, and small business support network,” said Evolve Services CEO Greg Fritz. “Virginia is the complete package for doing business.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Evolve Services’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
“We are excited for Evolve Services’ continued growth in Frederick County,” said Charles S. DeHaven, Jr., Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. “Evolve’s decision to increase capacity at its Frederick County facility is a testament to our community’s workforce and business environment and reinforces the Commonwealth’s position as a top state for business. This project elevates our local economy and further expands the County’s largest employment sector, advanced manufacturing.”
“Evolve Services’ expansion marks a significant investment in our region and speaks to the great economic development partnerships Virginia offers,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “We are excited for this outstanding company to expand in Frederick County, creating quality jobs and economic revenue.”
“These are the type of announcements we look forward to hearing more about for our area,” said Delegate Bill Wiley. “Congratulations to Evolve on being a valued member of the business community here in the Shenandoah Valley. It is important that we continue to promote opportunities like this one to better our community, offer job opportunities, and keep taxes low.”
Cherrydale Avenue fire hits multiple homes, displaces six families
On Thursday, August 5, 2021, at approximately 5:00 pm, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched for a reported residential structure fire located in the 300 block of Cherrydale Avenue in Front Royal.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a six-unit, row house/apartment structure with significant fire conditions in a middle unit. Fire was noted to be rapidly spreading to adjoining units and into the roof system of the buildings. Firefighters and Law Enforcement Officers were able to confirm that the occupants of all units were able to safely evacuate the structure prior to their arrival. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire suppression effort but were challenged by significant fire conditions and spreading various concealed spaces throughout the attic. After approximately 45 minutes into the incident, firefighters were forced to evacuate the structure due to structural stability concerns and fear of collapse. Firefighters moved to a defensive/exterior operation for fire suppression efforts.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire caused all six-units to be rendered uninhabitable. Six families consisting of nine adults and three children were noted to be living in various units at the time of the fire. Two families have received assistance from the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Program, all other families received assistance from friends and family.
One firefighter received minor burns on the incident. The firefighter was treated and transported to the local hospital center and later released and returned to work. Due to the limited resources remaining on the County, Station Fills were requested from surrounding localities.
Fire Chief James Bonzano stated “this unfortunate fire incident should serve as a reminder that disaster can strike anytime, anywhere. Our community must protect your home and family with proper fire safety devices and procedures. This should include a working smoke alarm and a home fire escape plan.”
Anyone with information with regards to this fire incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry R. Maiatico at gmaiatico@warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830.
For more information on how to protect your home and family from the dangers of fire or learn how to receive a free smoke alarm, visit www.warrencountyfire.com.
Units on the Call Station Fills:
- Truck 1 Warren County Engine 4
- Rescue Engine 10 Fauquier County Engine 1105
- Rescue Engine 8 Clarke County Medic 1
- Rescue Engine 9
- Rescue Engine 3
- Rescue Squad 1
- Medic 2
- Ambulance 10
- Ambulance 1-2
- Chief 100
- FM-1
- FM-3
- FM-4
- EM-2
- EM-1
Valley Health accelerates staff vaccination deadline – urgency driven by staff quarantine, Delta variant and lagging community vaccination rates
Concerned about a predicted surge in COVID-19 cases locally, Valley Health advised staff earlier today that it has shortened the timeline for employees, affiliated medical providers, and contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy requiring vaccination remains intact, but staff must now have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by September 7, 2021. (editor’s note: the original first dose deadline was October 1)
“I am pleased to see our Valley Health vaccination rate has increased to 75%, and I thank all of you who have chosen to protect yourselves, your patients, and your coworkers,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said in a memo to the health system’s 6,300 staff. “We continue to monitor new COVID-19 cases in our community and have seen an increase in caregiver quarantine, due in part to lagging community vaccination, as well as the growing presence of the highly contagious Delta variant. These circumstances compel us to reevaluate our timeline for requiring vaccination for VHS staff.”
Employees who plan to request a religious or medical exemption have until August 16 to file documentation; Valley Health anticipates review and resolution of exemption requests by August 23.
“Many of those infected seek care in our hospitals or visit Valley Health physician offices, clinics, or testing sites for diagnosis and treatment,” Nantz continued. “Each encounter with an infected patient offers COVID-19 the opportunity to spread, and the chance of transmission increases exponentially when our caregivers are unvaccinated. Our vaccination standard is our duty as a healthcare system and our moral responsibility as professionals who prioritize patient, visitor, community, and workforce safety in the midst of a pandemic.”
COVID-19 vaccination is available free of charge at Employee Health locations on each of Valley Health’s six hospital campuses.
(Taken from Valley Health press release)
Governor Northam announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for state workers; rising cases and hospitalizations
On August 5, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam held a press briefing to discuss the state’s rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Gov. Northam and other Virginia health leaders earlier in the week to discuss the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and the challenges ahead.
“Vaccination works, it is that simple,” said Governor Northam. “Nearly every single person who has died from COVID was unvaccinated.”
Governor Ralph Northam also announced that Virginia will require its state workers to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 every week. This policy will impact approximately 122,000 employees and will go into effect on September 1.
Governor Northam’s action comes as the highly transmissible Delta variant is driving up cases across the Commonwealth and around the country, primarily among unvaccinated people. Nearly 73 percent of Virginia adults have had their first shot, and 54 percent of all Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, which is higher than most states.
“The only way to end this pandemic is to for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “As head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve. The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over.”
Last week, President Joe Biden announced a vaccination requirement for federal workers, and Governor Northam’s executive directive is consistent with this policy. The full text of Executive Directive Eighteen can be found here.
“Our valued state employees are dedicated to public service, and I am confident they want to do what is necessary to keep themselves, their co-workers, and the public safe,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson, who oversees the Department of Human Resource Management.
Virginians who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) to find a nearby vaccination clinic. For answers to frequently asked questions or to learn more about vaccination for COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine
After room cleared School Board approves transgender policy, restroom study, phased mask use
Following two hours of comments from residents, the Warren County School Board on Wednesday approved the May 2021 Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) Policy Updates, which include anti-discrimination items specific to transgender students. The updates will now be included in the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Policy Manual.
The School Board also during its regular August 4 meeting approved a comprehensive study to access the feasibility of providing additional privacy in school restroom facilities, as well as a fall WCPS reopening plan that includes the phased-in use of face masks for staff and students.
Community Participation
Roughly 30 residents spoke to board members about the inclusion of the transgender policy updates in the WCPS Policy Manual. Each had three minutes to speak. Many went over that mark, despite Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower’s instructions to refrain from doing so.
Many in the audience also ignored Bower’s instructions to refrain from applause, interruptions, and other distracting behavior. At the meeting’s roughly two-hour mark, some residents got so unruly that Bower called a board recess, had the Warren County Sheriff’s Department clear the meeting room at the government center, and then proceeded to hold the remainder of the meeting in a session closed to the public.
Following are excerpts from some of the residents’ comments, which may be heard and viewed in their entirety here. The chosen comments generally represent — though not completely — what people said ‘for’ and ‘against’ the board voting to include the transgender policy updates in the WCPS Policy Manual. The comments listed below are in the order they were made during the meeting.
1. The feelings of the majority “should not be put aside for the feelings of the one or two that are not the majority. This is not the time or place… to upset the rule of the majority to give special rights to those having special claims.” Gene McGuirk, Front Royal.
2. “There is a difference between an adult and a child. A child is often governed by emotion, as we can witness often in the tantrums of a 2-year-old or even in the struggles of a teenager. It’s a very interesting development to suspect that the feelings of a child should subjugate the structures of society…. It would be odd for those who are to be the educators to be subjugated to the educated.” John T. English III, a Valley Health physician, Front Royal.
3. “The thing that should primarily be in focus is what is best for the kids in our schools. And what we have proposed is the enshrinement of a radical, progressive ideology that is harmful to children and it isn’t in their best interest, not in the best interest of those who are suffering from this mental condition, and certainly not in the best interest of those who might be lured into it by swimming in the waters that have been set up to promote it — and certainly not for the teachers and the students who would be opposed to this.” Anthony McDonald, Front Royal.
4. “Warren County seems so committed to antiquated, oppressive ideals that it would rather risk legal action than ushering its schools into a safer and more inclusive future. Imagine if we fostered love, compassion, and acceptance in our most formative years inside our school system. Although Warren County seems content to perpetuate the status quo of anti-trans violence, fortunately… the rest of Virginia will keep driving us along as it leaves this hateful era in the dust.” Laura Lee Cascada, organizer, Northern Shenandoah Valley Unites (NSVU).
5. “Trans kids have rights in public schools in the state of Virginia and the Warren County School Board just needs to apply them.” Samuel Porter, Front Royal.
6. “No one wakes up one morning and says, ‘I think I’ll be a different gender today.’ To experience yourself as a gender that doesn’t match your body is not a choice; it is an existential reality. And coming to terms with that is made much more difficult by rejection from families, from churches, from schools. Transgender students using bathrooms with the gender with which they identify is not a risk to other students. It’s the transgender students themselves who are at risk of being bullied, demeaned, ostracized, maybe even physically attacked. If our commitment is to keep all students safe, then we need to deal in facts — not fears, not stereotypes.” Rev. Shea Godwin, deacon, Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
Once order was restored after the meeting room was cleared, the School Board members resumed their work around 9 p.m., which included approval of the May 2021 VSBA School Board Policy Updates as the second action agenda item. Prior to the 3-2 vote to accept the policy updates, the School Board members explained their rationale for their votes.
For instance, School Board member James Wells, who voted yes along with board members Kristen Pence and Ralph Rinaldi, agreed that the board needed to follow the law and make updates to its current policies. Rinaldi agreed, saying his concern “was of a legal stature” and he didn’t want to see the board get bogged down with potential lawsuits.
Among several reasons for voting no, Board Vice Chairwoman Bower and board member Melanie Salins explained that they would first like to see the results of a study on WCPS restroom facilities (see below). Bower also said she had read through the County’s existing policies multiple times and found them to be sufficient, while Salins also voiced concerns that the updates infringed upon parental rights.
Restrooms Study
The School Board also approved the first action agenda item, which was presented to the board by WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith, Jr., who recommended a comprehensive study be conducted that will access the feasibility of providing additional privacy in school restroom facilities, including whether to provide stalls on all urinals and to identify single-user or gender-inclusive facilities, or other reasonable alternatives for any student who seeks privacy.
“I asked for this item to be on the agenda so I would like to make a few comments,” Bower said prior to the board’s vote.
During the past few months, Bower said there have been discussions, public comments, emails, and phone calls related to transgender students in school restrooms. “We have had transgender students in our schools for many years,” she read from a prepared statement. “In the past, if a transgender student was uncomfortable using the restroom that aligned with their biological sex, they were offered the use of a single-stall restroom in the nurse’s office or in the counselor’s office. There had never been an issue.”
However, Virginia law now states that transgender students may use the restroom of their choice, said Bower. “We will absolutely abide by the law,” she said, even if “this may not be acceptable to all students.”
Bower said that she thinks the only equitable solution for all that doesn’t discriminate against anyone is to remodel WCPS restrooms into single-stall or unisex restrooms.
“I think a comprehensive study is needed to assess the restroom needs of our students so that everyone feels comfortable, both physically and emotionally,” said Bower, who added that a preliminary evaluation of single-stall restrooms in WCPS middle and high schools is already underway. However, the restrooms in WCPS elementary schools also will require remodeling “so that they are acceptable,” she added.
Some of the items Bower thinks the study should investigate include determining whether all or just a few restrooms need to be remodeled; where unisex restrooms would be most needed; the costs to remodel and where the remodeling funds would come from; and the length of time needed to complete remodeling and whether a temporary fix would be required in the meantime, among other questions.
“This is a state law that we’re adhering to, and I doubt that the state is going to fund this,” Bower said. “It would be nice, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
The approved study will be conducted by the WCPS Director of Facilities and Assistant Superintendent for Administration, but Bower said she would also like to see the study team include a school administrator, a teacher or two, a School Board member, and a community member. Rinaldi volunteered to join the team on behalf of the School Board.
Following some discussion by board members and WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, Wells made a motion to accept the study with a second made by Pence. The board voted 5-0 to approve the study.
Reopening Plan
With the fall start date for classes slated for August 17, the School Board also approved a WCPS COVID-19 Mitigation Health Plan entitled “2021 Leading the Rebound,” which emphasizes the implementation of layered prevention strategies “to protect people who are not fully vaccinated,” according to the plan.
Ballenger and WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch said that the health mitigation strategies in the plan vary in two main areas: distancing requirements and the use of face coverings.
For example, a tiered, or phased, response will be used to address the health and safety needs of WCPS students and staff. According to the plan, medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) has been acquired for health services staff. N95 masks, shields, gowns, and gloves will be provided to WCPS nurses and assistants who are supporting them. Face shields will be available, in addition to additional masks, upon request.
“Face coverings are an important part of our mitigation strategies in keeping our students and staff safe against COVID-19,” the plan states. “Face covering procedures will be discussed in each phase of our plan to reopen. All visitors (very limited number) will wear face coverings when entering and occupying any school building.”
During phase one of the reopening plan, face coverings will be “strongly encouraged” for all employees and students. “However, it is parent choice” whether their child wears one to school. Face coverings will not be required to be worn outdoors.
During phase two of the plan, face coverings will be required for all students and staff when indoors and on school buses.
During phase three, face coverings will be required for all students and staff indoors and outdoors and there will be increased social distancing.
Ballenger noted that movement between the phases will be based on metrics and data. He pointed out that changing between phases “could happen before school starts. We want to stay in phase one,” he said. “We need the community’s help. Everyone has COVID fatigue, but we still need to work as a community as a whole.”
Likewise, as the “2021 Leading the Rebound” plan permits in-person instruction for all students, WCPS will strive to educate students in this manner as health conditions permit, Ballenger said, noting that such a fluid approach will allow WCPS to maximize in-person instruction supported by a robust virtual academy and social-emotional supports.
Additionally, according to the plan, significant resources have been allocated to support the division’s Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Initiative. The current SEL teacher will be collaborating with school social workers and trauma coaches to ensure staff and students are supported.
In addition, Student Support Coaches have been allocated for each school to further support academic remediation and students’ social/emotional needs. This support includes linkage to community-based mental health supports that currently partner with WCPS, as well as direct support to students and staff.
Outpatient counselors also will be available in each middle and high school to meet the additional mental health challenges the pandemic has created, the plan says, and private Insurance, as well as Medicaid, may be used to access these supports.
A motion to accept the plan as presented was made by board member Pence, with a second by Rinaldi. The motion carried on a 4-1 vote with Salins voting no.
To watch the School Board’s August 4 meeting in its entirety, go here.
FRWRC awards 2021 Kim South Girl Grant to Reaching Out Now
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) awarded its annual Kim South Girl Grant to the Reaching Out Now, Girls of Destiny Program for the second year in a row. The $1000 grant was presented at the Reaching Out Now Diamonds & Pearls Gala on June 16.
“The Girl of Destiny Leadership Program directly aligns with the mission of the Kim South Girl Grant by empowering young women in our community with workshops and programs that help them rise above life’s challenges,” said Joyce Jenkins-Wimmer, FRWRC President and the Girl Grant Chair. “We are delighted to award this grant to this thriving program for the second year in a row. We were especially excited to have Mary Ellen South, the funder of this grant, with us this year to witness all the leadership opportunities this program offers to the youngest women in our community.”
Mary Ellen South, a member of the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center, and her husband Mike, established the Kim South Girl Grant in 2006 in memory of their young daughter. Awarded annually, the grant supports middle-school aged girls by providing programs that inspire future leadership, curiosity, confidence, and success.
“When Mike and I first established the grant, the FRWRC worked with middle school counselors to award the grant to individual girls,” she said. “We have been thrilled to watch its expansion to reach more young women.”
Over the years, the grant has supported summer camp, courses in the arts, summer school, a training course, tutoring or special needs. Grants are also awarded to organizations or a clubs that empower young girls through related activities. Since 2006, 22 individual grants and seven program grants have been awarded totaling $15,450.
The Reaching Out Now organization recognized Mary Ellen South’s significant contributions to young women in the community with a special Legacy Award.
Ms. South dedicated a new poem, Girl Power, when accepting the Legacy Award from Reaching Out Now:
Girl Power
Girls are special
Girls are strong
Girls can be anything
Girls can achieve it all.
When I was a girl I looked
At a mountain far away
I said I’ll cross that mountain
And one day I did.
I’ve crossed that mountain and many more
Fulfilling dreams with a few scars
But never giving up, never giving into
The notion that I couldn’t, that I wouldn’t.
Women are special
Women are strong
Women can be anything
Women achieve and carry those girls on their shoulders.
So reach out, reach up
Search for your dream
Your destiny awaits…
And you can do it.
Mary Ellen South
June 2021
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $133,000 in grants and scholarships to 178 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Twitter @FRWRC.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Great Horned Owl
Possible West Nile Virus Case
We see many cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) each summer in corvids (crows/ravens) and raptors and this year is no exception. This Great Horned Owl was found unable to fly and was rescued by Kristi’s Caring Hands Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education, then brought to our hospital for evaluation. Given his mental status and signs, we suspect this may be due to WNV and diagnostics are currently pending.
Help out at home by removing standing water that accumulates in planters, pools, buckets, tires, etc. This is where mosquitoes lay eggs. Cover water storage containers (cisterns, rain barrels) so that mosquitoes cannot get in. Prevent bites by wearing long-sleeved clothing and using repellants when outdoors. Keep screens on doors/windows to prevent mosquitoes indoors.
WNV is just one of many diseases that mosquitoes can transmit to animals and people and lowering the prevalence helps us all!
While we wait for test results, this owl is receiving fluids and tube feedings as it is not yet stable enough to eat on its own. We are hopeful that this bird will recover, but WNV typically has a poor prognosis.
