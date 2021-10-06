State News
Governor Northam announces efficiency efforts have saved Virginians $1 billion in energy costs
RICHMOND—Governor Northam announced on October 6, 2021, that Virginia has reached more than $1 billion in energy savings through the Virginia Department of Energy’s Energy Savings Performance Contracting Program. More than 30 states have similar programs, and Virginia is only the second state to accomplish this milestone.
“Achieving this impressive level of energy savings shows that Virginia is ready and poised to be a national leader on clean energy,” said Governor Northam. “Energy efficiency is one of the most cost-effective ways to meet energy needs. These savings are a huge win for sustainability and reaching our ambitious clean energy goals.”
Virginia Energy’s Energy Efficiency and Performance Contracting Support program was created in 2001. Through the program, state agencies, higher education facilities, and other public bodies enter into a contract with an energy services company to significantly reduce energy costs through one or more conservation or operational measures. The cost of the project must equal the projected savings. The program has helped save $1,011,581,170 in energy costs since it was created.
“Working closely with state agencies, local governments, utilities, and the private sector, Virginia Energy has administered this important program, helping Virginia establish itself as a national leader in the expansion of energy efficiency,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These efforts and others are part of Virginia’s commitment to clean energy, and I commend Virginia Energy and those that worked with the agency for meeting this outstanding goal.”
“This significant milestone shows what we can accomplish when our public bodies work together with our vendor community to achieve common goals,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson. “Through innovative contracting, strategic management, and collaboration, we’re able to once again show why Virginia is a leader in business and energy efficiency.”
Since 2001, Virginia Energy has completed 271 energy efficiency projects: 166 for public bodies, 50 for state agencies, and 55 for higher education systems. The average project value was $3.7 million. Annually, Virginia Energy completes projects totaling an average of $50.5 million. To learn more about the program, click here.
“The General Assembly and Virginia Energy saw the rewards of energy efficiency improvements early—creating an avenue to facilitate those improvements through our agency in 2001,” said Virginia Energy Director John Warren. “Our team has spent many hours visiting localities throughout the Commonwealth to ensure successful projects, and the results speak for themselves. We are excited to see what the results of the next 20-years of work will be as more public bodies realize the benefits of the program.”
This announcement comes on Energy Efficiency Day, designated annually on October 6 and celebrated by a nationwide network of energy efficiency groups and businesses. More than 80,000 Virginians work in the energy efficiency sector in high-skilled, good-paying, clean energy jobs that cannot be outsourced.
Attorney General Herring brings first worker misclassification charges
RICHMOND (October 6, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is announcing the first worker misclassification charges brought by his Worker Protection Unit against two subcontractors, GTO Drywall, LLC (GTO) and Richmond Drywall Installers Constructors, Inc. (RDIC), that have been working on the construction of the Virginia General Assembly Building. Both GTO and RDIC were indicted on ten counts of felony embezzlement each by the Richmond Metropolitan Multi-jurisdiction Grand Jury.
The indictments are related to the alleged misclassification of workers by both subcontractors in an attempt to avoid withholding premiums for workers’ compensation and avoid paying various taxes to the Commonwealth. Attorney General Herring’s Worker Protection Unit worked with an investigator from the Office of the State Inspector General after the alleged illegal conduct was brought to the attention of the Unit.
These are the first worker misclassification charges brought by Attorney General Herring’s Worker Protection Unit since its creation earlier this year. Worker misclassification – one of the most common forms of worker exploitation – involves falsely identifying individuals as “independent contractors” when they are really employees. This allows employers to avoid paying unemployment and other taxes on workers and to avoid the costs of covering the employees with workers’ compensation and unemployment insurances, and it has been consistently shown to drive down the wages of other workers.
Criminal indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt. Both subcontractors are presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Herring has filed an amicus brief defending a Pennsylvania law limiting the issuance of concealed-carry licenses to people 21+
RICHMOND (October 1, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has filed an amicus brief defending a Pennsylvania law limiting the issuance of concealed-carry licenses to people ages 21 and up. In the brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Attorney General Herring and a coalition of 20 attorneys general argue that states have the right to enact reasonable, age-based firearm regulations that protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues filed the brief in Lara v. Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, a lawsuit challenging a Pennsylvania law that generally restricts the issuance of concealed-carry permits to people ages 21 and up. A lower court ruled in this case that laws regulating the sale of firearms to young people are longstanding and constitutional.
“States must have the ability to enact reasonable, age-based firearm regulations that keep their communities and their citizens safe,” said Attorney General Herring. “These and other age-based gun safety measures have proven effective in maintaining public safety and potentially keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals. I will continue to stand with my colleagues in supporting a state’s right to enact commonsense gun safety policies that maintain public safety goals and keep communities and families safe.”
In the brief, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that the Second Amendment gives states the ability to enact sensible regulations designed to protect the public, including age-based restrictions that limit the ability of people younger than 21 to carry concealed firearms in public. Although regulations differ based on each state’s needs, virtually every state and the District of Columbia has imposed some age-based restrictions on the sale or use of firearms, and over 30 states and the District of Columbia have enacted statutes which prohibit people younger than 21 from carrying concealed firearms in public. Similarly, courts across the country consistently have upheld age-based regulations, noting that the goal of these regulations is to deter crime and promote public safety.
Earlier this month, Attorney General Herring helped successfully defend a longstanding federal gun violence prevention measure that limits the sale of handguns to those aged 21 and older, after he and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed an amicus brief defending the decades-old law.
Additionally, last week, Attorney General Herring filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court defending New York’s law regulating when individuals may obtain a license to carry firearms in public. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argued that the Second Amendment does not provide Americans with an unrestricted right to carry loaded firearms in virtually all public places, but instead, in keeping with centuries of tradition, allows states to enact policies regulating public carry that are tailored to local public safety concerns and needs.
Joining Attorney General Herring in filing the amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
Attorney General defends Virginia’s moratorium on uranium mining
RICHMOND (September 30, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has again successfully defended Virginia’s moratorium on uranium mining when the Supreme Court of Virginia today refused Virginia Uranium’s appeal, which sought to overturn a lower court’s ruling that upheld the 39-year moratorium.
“The Commonwealth has maintained this moratorium on uranium mining for almost four decades, protecting the safety and wellbeing of Virginians, our lands, and our waterways,” said Attorney General Herring. “The Supreme Court of Virginia’s ruling today yet again affirms what I have been saying all along – that Virginia has the right to regulate mining activities. I’m glad that my team and I once again were able to protect Virginia’s environment by successfully defending the Commonwealth’s ban on uranium mining.”
Last July, Judge Chadwick Dotson in the Circuit Court of Wise County and the City of Norton ruled in favor of Attorney General Herring and Virginia’s moratorium on uranium mining, saying “Clearly…the greater harm would be against the people. The common law supports it. Common sense supports it. To find otherwise would be untenable.” In June 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court also agreed with Attorney General Herring that Virginia has the right to enact a moratorium on uranium mining within its borders and upheld the Commonwealth’s ban. Additionally, Attorney General Herring has also successfully defended the moratorium in both federal district court and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Governor announces $24.7 million grant, celebrates Virginia’s progress in college access
On September 30, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced a $24.7 million federal GEAR UP grant to increase access to higher education and jobs training for Virginia students. This 7-year grant will allow the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to launch a statewide college access initiative and help ensure Virginia students do not miss out on millions in federal financial aid.
Governor Northam made the announcement at a meeting of the FAFSA Completion Work Group, which outlined strategies to improve students’ completion rates for federal financial aid applications.
“All students deserve access to a world-class education—and financial aid plays a critical role in making that happen,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia’s commitment to higher education and jobs training is why we are currently the best state in the nation to do business, and why companies from all over the world continue to flock to our Commonwealth. The FAFSA Completion Work Group’s recommendations will ensure every student has the chance to pursue affordable, high-impact degrees and credentials, no matter who they are or where they live.”
Governor Northam convened the FAFSA workgroup in March 2021, when he set a long-term goal of every eligible student in Virginia completing a FAFSA application each year. Virginia is currently ranked 26th nationally for FAFSA completion, with a 52.7 percent completion rate. According to a 2018 study, approximately 15,000 Virginia high school seniors that would have been eligible for Pell grants did not complete the FAFSA, amounting to more than $58 million in federal aid that students left on the table. This aid could have made the difference in thousands of students continuing their education, filling high-impact jobs, and collecting greater earnings over their lifetime.
“Research indicates that those with a college degree have greater lifetime earnings, are healthier, enjoy greater job security, and are more engaged in their communities,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Higher education cultivates talent to support our 21st-century workforce—I am proud of the work Virginia has done and will continue to do to invest in wraparound supports, increase FAFSA completion rates, decrease achievement gaps, and improve degree attainment.”
The work group’s report outlines several strategies to increase FAFSA completion, including establishing a College Access and Completion Advisory Board; creating a state dashboard with real-time data for school division and individual school FAFSA completion rates; developing partnerships to provide free tax prep and FAFSA assistance for low-income families; and launching a comprehensive landing page for Virginia FAFSA resources and frequently asked questions. The group’s full report is available here.
Members of the FAFSA workgroup include:
• Matthew G. Bailey of Waynesboro, Director of Counseling, Waynesboro High School, Waynesboro Public Schools
• Sarah Bazemore of Chesterfield County, School Counseling Specialist, and Student Assistance Systems Coordinator, Office of Student Services, Virginia Department of Education
• Fran Bradford of Richmond, Deputy Secretary of Education
• Sherika Charity of Petersburg, Director of Financial Aid, Reynolds Community College
• Cherrelle Davis of Chesterfield County, Professional School Counselor, Petersburg City Public Schools
• Elizabeth F. Dutton of Powhatan County, Chief Administrative Officer, Virginia529
• Juan P. Espinoza of Blacksburg, Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, Director of Undergraduate Admissions, Virginia Tech
• Thomas Ferrell of Henrico County, Director of High School Education at Henrico Public Schools
• Megan Healy of Richmond, Secretary of Labor
• Erin McGrath of Richmond, Assistant Director of College Access and PK-12 Outreach, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
• Sabena Moretz of Mechanicsville, Director of Government Relations, Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia
• Joy Pugh of Charlottesville, Executive Director, Virginia College Advising Corps, University of Virginia
• Judith P. Sams of Cumberland, Specialist, Business and Information Technology and Related Clusters, Virginia Department of Education
• Joseph Wharff of Chesterfield County, Associate Director, Office of Student Services, Virginia Department of Education
• Van C. Wilson of Glen Allen, Associate Vice Chancellor, Student Experience and Strategic Initiatives, Virginia Community College System
“The first step to affording college is to complete the FAFSA,” said State Council of Higher Education for Virginia Director Peter Blake. “Every student, no matter their income level, should go through the process to determine how much federal money is available to help pay for their postsecondary opportunities. Too often, students leave millions of dollars in unused aid on the table. This is especially problematic for Black, Hispanic, and low-income students who are less likely to enroll in college than the state average. As October 1st approaches, we want to remind all Virginians to go to fafsa.gov to complete their application.”
The FAFSA is also vitally important for Governor Northam’s new “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Get Ahead” (G3) initiative, which provides financial support to cover the tuition, fees, and books of eligible Virginia students who complete a FAFSA form. The G3 Program aims to make community college more affordable for low- to middle-income individuals seeking employment in high-demand sectors such as technology, skilled trades, health care, early childhood education, and public safety. Virginians interested in participating in G3 can visit this website to explore their options.
The FAFSA form opens on October 1st each year. For more information, or to fill out the application, please click here.
Governor Northam announces app that makes small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses more accessible
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced on September 29, 2021, the launch of the Start Small app to connect app users and state government agencies with nearby vendors. Start Small is free, mobile-friendly, and can be used by anyone.
Keyword searches will match users with nearby businesses from the approximately 100,000 registered vendors. Searches can be further refined to only small businesses, including those owned by women, minorities (SWaM), or service-disabled veterans certified through the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.
“Virginia is stronger because of our small businesses,” said Governor Northam. “This app makes it easier than ever to support our local, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses. I encourage all Virginians to take advantage of Start Small to find vendors that fit their needs.”
Start Small helps agencies with the routine purchases that keep the government running and make up millions in dollars of government spending. Governor Northam issued Executive Order 35 in 2019 directing executive branch agencies and institutions to allocate more than 42 percent of discretionary spending to certified small businesses.
Agency purchases are often made using small purchase charge cards. More than $945 million was spent by cardholders in the fiscal year 2020.
“The Virginia Department of Transportation remains a leader in SWaM and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise best practices, and I am proud that its procurement application can be expanded to help state agencies connect with and support small businesses across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Economic growth and vitality will depend upon access to the best, the brightest, and most innovative small businesses in Virginia.”
“The collaboration and resourcefulness of the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of General Services exemplify the great successes we can achieve as a Commonwealth when we cultivate cross-agency partnerships,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson. “The resource that the Department of General Services and the Virginia Department of Transportation created will, in turn, expand the relationships between state government agencies and small businesses in Virginia.”
Dozens of businesses register in eVA each day. Registering is free and helps businesses – particularly small businesses – get noticed by government purchasers. There are nearly 13,000 small, women-owned, and minority-owned certified vendors registered in eVA. More than 191,000 purchase orders, worth more than $1.5 billion, were issued through eVA to small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses in the fiscal year 2020.
The Virginia Department of Transportation created the Start Small app using vendor data from the Department of General Services’ electronic procurement system, known as eVA. Companies register to do business with the Commonwealth through this system. The new app will allow state agencies, who frequently look for companies to work with, to access this convenient and searchable list of registered companies.
“With the Virginia Department of Transportation constructing and maintaining over 57,000 miles of roadway across the Commonwealth, in addition to the equipment and tools necessary to keep Virginia moving, our agency does business with vendors and suppliers across the state,” said the Virginia Department of Transportation Commissioner Stephen C. Brich. “We are proud to contribute to the growth and success of Virginia entrepreneurs and the economy by supporting small businesses owned by women, minorities, and disabled veterans.”
“We are excited to collaborate with the Virginia Department of Transportation to make it easier and more convenient for state employees to find eVA registered vendors all across the Commonwealth,” Department of General Services Director Joe Damico said. “We understand that when employees are in the field and they need immediate supplies, they just need to get the job done. Bringing this information to their fingertips helps ensure those taxpayer dollars are spent with Virginia’s small businesses to the greatest extent possible.”
To learn more, visit virginiadot.org and eva.virginia.gov.
Former Christiansburg Police Officer sentenced to 40 years for distribution and possession of child pornography
RICHMOND (September 29, 2021) – Former Christiansburg Police Department Officer Ethan Michael Havens, 26, of Christiansburg, has pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court to three counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to three years of active imprisonment with an additional 37 years suspended. Attorney General Mark R. Herring made the announcement after the guilty plea was accepted by Circuit Court Judge Robert M.D. Turk.
“Anyone who possess and distributes child pornography must be held accountable for contributing to the exploitation of children, but especially when that person is a law enforcement officer who has taken an oath to protect his community,” said Attorney General Herring. “My team and I remain dedicated to keeping dangerous individuals off of our streets and out of our communities. I want to thank my team for their hard work as well as our local and state partners for their continued collaboration on important cases like this one.”
Evidence presented in court showed that Havens had distributed four images of child pornography through his Twitter account, all of which depicted the sexual exploitation of minor females. Officers subsequently interviewed Havens who admitted to viewing child pornography on his cell phone and to exchanging child pornographic images through Twitter. A subsequent forensic examination of his seized cell phone revealed 38 saved images of child pornography. Havens was employed as a police officer with the Christiansburg Police Department when he committed the crimes. As part of the plea, Havens will have to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he works or resides following imprisonment.
This case was investigated by the Virginia State Police, as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant Attorney General Cynthia Paoletta of Attorney General Herring’s Computer Crime Section prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
