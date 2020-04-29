Local News
Governor Northam announces expansion of payment relief for student loan borrowers
~ Borrowers are encouraged to contact their loan servicer immediately ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam on April 29, 2020, announced that Virginia has secured relief options for more than 200,000 Virginians with privately held student loans. The payment relief is the result of a new initiative by Virginia and several other states to work with the major private student loan servicers to expand on protections for federal student loan borrowers through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Virginians are facing unprecedented hardships as a result of this ongoing public health crisis, and student loan borrowers should not have to deal with the added pressure of how they are going to make their loan payments,” said Governor Northam. “This initiative will provide an important financial lifeline and repayment flexibility to Virginia residents who were not eligible for relief under the CARES Act.”
The federal CARES Act provided much-needed relief for students with federal loans, including the suspension of monthly payments, interest, and involuntary collection activity until September 30, 2020. However, millions of student loan borrowers with loans made by private lenders and federal loans not owned by the U.S. Government were left out.
Under this initiative, Virginians with commercially-owned Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) loans, Perkins loans, or privately held student loans who are struggling to make their payments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for expanded relief. Borrowers in need of assistance must immediately contact their student loan servicer to identify the options that are appropriate to their circumstances. Relief options include:
• Providing a minimum of 90 days of forbearance
• Waiving late payment fees
• Ensuring that no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting
• Ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days
• Working with the borrower to enroll them in other borrower assistance programs, such as income-based repayment
These options will provide short-term relief for borrowers with significant changes in their income, which is advisable over the option of non-payment which can lead to default. Borrowers should note that these solutions will impact the terms and conditions of the loans. Before exercising these options, carefully consider the impact of the interest that accrues during the 90-day forbearance and how it will extend the repayment schedule for the loans.
“Borrowers did not have a choice in whether their FFEL loans were held by the federal government or by the commercial lender, and yet 65 percent of all FFEL loans are not eligible for the CARES Act relief,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “The principle of equity demands that we provide relief for all federal borrowers, regardless of whether the federal government or a commercial lender backs the loan.”
The Office of the Qualified Education Loan Ombudsman at the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) is responsible for helping Virginia student borrowers understand their rights and responsibilities. The Student Loan Advocate serves as a liaison between student loan borrowers and loan servicers or other agencies, helping them explore repayment options and aiding in the resolution of complaints against loan providers.
“As a result of this collaboration with servicers, lending institutions for privately-held loans, and several other states, we are pleased to expand the relief options for Virginia’s student loan borrowers who are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Virginia’s Student Loan Advocate Scott W. Kemp.
Other states in the initiative include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, and Washington.
Private student loan servicers providing relief include:
Aspire Resources, Inc.
College Ave Student Loan Servicing, LLC
Earnest Operations, LLC
Edfinancial Services, LLC
Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation
Lendkey Technologies, Inc.
Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri (MOHELA)
Navient
Nelnet, Inc.
Scratch
SoFi Lending Corp.
Tuition Options, LLC
United Guaranty Services, Inc.
Upstart Network, Inc.
Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority (UHEAA)
Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC)
Borrowers can visit the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid or call Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243 or 1-800-730-8913 (TDD) to determine the types of federal loans they have and who their servicers are. Borrowers with private student loans can check their monthly billing statements for contact information. Borrowers can also file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau here.
Borrowers experiencing trouble with their student loan servicer or looking to better understand the implications of these relief options are encouraged to contact Virginia’s Student Loan Advocate at studentloan@schev.edu or (804) 786-2832.
For additional information about relief options for federal loan borrowers, visit schev.edu/studentloan.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 29, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
Free Food – CCAP and DSS team up
Our local CCAP has teamed up with the Department of Social Services and has opened a drive-thru food bank. Every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to Noon, food is available at the Health and Human Service Complex located at 465 W. 15th Street (on the gym side). For additional information, please call 540-635-3440. This service is available only to Warren County residents.
Keep updated about the CCAP/DSS food distribution program on the CCAP website.
We took our camera to the Complex and spoke with Deanna Cheatham and Janet Harshman about the drive-thru food distribution.
Local News
Local elementary students meet with Virginia’s Secretary of Education
Since March 16th, when the school-closures began due to COVID-19, Mrs. Amy Mawyer and Mrs. Lori Cockrell, 5th-grade teachers at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School in Front Royal, Virginia, meet twice weekly with their classes through the live video chat platform, Google Meet. Typically, during this time, Mrs. Mawyer and Mrs. Cockrell check-in with their students and provide them time to socialize with their teachers and classmates. To provide some fun interaction during a stressful time, these sessions have included scavenger hunts around their houses, showing off pets, introducing family members, and sometimes welcoming a special guest, or several.
On Tuesday, April 28th, Mrs. Mawyer and Mrs. Cockrell’s classes had some very special guests join them. The students had the amazing opportunity to meet with Mr. Atif Qarni, Secretary of Education for the State of Virginia. They were also joined by Mrs. Nikki Taubenberger, Principal of Hilda J. Barbour, Mrs. Jessica Vacca, Assistant Principal, as well as the Warren County Public Schools Director of Elementary Instruction, Ms. Lisa Rudacille, and Warren County Public Schools Interim Superintendent, Mrs. Melody Sheppard.
This opportunity presented itself when Mrs. Mawyer saw a post on Facebook about Mr. Qarni offering to join students in classrooms throughout Virginia in a virtual learning activity. On a whim, Mrs. Mawyer reached out to Mr. Qarni via email to extend an invitation to join one of the classes’ weekly Google Meet sessions. Mr. Qarni responded back quickly, “sure thing.”
Mrs. Mawyer began preparing her students for the meeting by assigning them a virtual research project about Mr. Qarni. Students learned about Mr. Qarni’s past and current jobs, as well as his viewpoints on education. Every student was asked to write two questions that they would like to have Mr. Qarni answer. Mrs. Mawyer selected ten questions overall from the bank of questions students formulated. Students then signed up to pose the question to Mr. Qarni in the Google Meet session.
Students were excited and engaged while learning a lot of information about him, his position, and education in Virginia, as he answered their thought-provoking questions.
One student asked, “What was your favorite part of being a teacher?”
Mr. Qarni, a former eighth-grade teacher, responded, “My favorite part of being a teacher, besides putting together a field day for eighth-graders, was listening to students come in with their different stories and what they were going through and what they were enjoying about school, [and] about learning.”
Another student asked, “What is your favorite book?”
Mr. Qarni answered, “I have a few favorite books. One book that I really enjoyed the past couple of weeks… is a children’s book that is great for everyone, it’s called What Do You Do With an Idea? It’s by an author named Kobi Yamada, and it really encourages creativity.”
While answering students’ questions, Mr. Qarni wanted to acknowledge the tough decision to close school for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. He shared that through numerous meetings and after looking at various models, it seemed as though this virus was not going away anytime soon. He assured the students that this decision was not taken lightly, knowing that students would miss their friends and all the great things that usually happen in the last quarter of the school year.
The final question posed was, “If you could give teachers and students any advice for the rest of the year, what would it be?”
Mr. Qarni, commenting that it was a really good question to end on, said, “My advice would be to do two things. One is that this is a new type of crisis that we’re dealing with, especially young people, and we have not seen this for generations… I would definitely make notes and see how everybody is handling the crisis because when you are in a situation where you are making decisions… as you grow up, if you see pandemics like this, you can be better prepared. The second one and you already do this, I can tell, everyone is really kind and caring on the phone call, is to really show empathy as much as possible towards everyone because we’re all in this together.”
After the near hour Google Meet session with 26 students joining the call at various times, Mr. Qarni wrapped up the meeting by thanking students, teachers, and administrators for allowing him to visit. Hopefully, these members of the Class of 2027 will look back and remember this opportunity as a memorable event during this trying time.
The Royal Examiner thanks Amy Mawyer and Lori Cockrell for sharing this story with us.
Community Events
Fauquier Health invites you to “Light the Night” on April 29, 2020
Be sure to attend our Light the Night event on April 29, 2020, from 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm. We invite the public to drive through the front parking lots of the hospital during that timeframe to see first-responders light up the night and thank the healthcare community. Folks are encouraged to tune into WPER 89.9 on the radio to hear the station as they provide encouragement, positive music, and prayers to the front line personnel.
The local community has been rallying together to help pull off this great event. We hope it provides you and your families with something to do, while practicing social distancing!
No loitering or tailgating. This is meant to be a quick drive through for all to see.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 27, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
Front Royal/Warren County based Axalta Coatings donates over 600 gallons of hand sanitizer
Over the past several weeks, the Front Royal/Warren County manufacturing facility of Axalta Coatings began shifting their manufacturing capabilities to produce thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer that meet the high standards of the World Health Organization (WHO). Today, the Leaderships of the County of Warren and Town of Front Royal Governments joined our communities’ public safety professionals to receive 612 gallons of FDA-approved Isopropyl Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer.
Axalta is committed to worldwide efforts to support the safety, health, and well-being of hospital professionals, first responders, and our employees,” said Robert Bryant, Axalta’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our entire global Axalta family is pulling together to use our collective energy and resources to help fight coronavirus in the communities where we live, work, and raise our families.”
Members of the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services worked diligently distributing over 500 gallons of this product to various public safety agencies, healthcare facilities, and governmental organizations throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Additionally, Axalta has committed additional product to serve organizations throughout the eastern region of the United States by donating to local hospitals and first responders.
Warren County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley stated, “A local business working with our local governments to ensure the health and wellness of our public safety responders and essential personnel serves as the ultimate public/private partnership.”
Axalta’s plant in Front Royal is joined by plants in Mount Clemens, Michigan; Tlalnepantla, Mexico; Guarulhos, Brazil; and Wuppertal, Germany in the manufacturing of hand sanitizer.
King Cartoons
Wind: 14mph SSE
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 4
65/49°F
62/50°F