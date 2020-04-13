Local News
Governor Northam announces expansion of ‘Virtual Virginia’ to support distance learning during school closures
~ New resources available for K-12 schools and teachers ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 13, 2020) announced a dramatic expansion of Virtual Virginia, the Virginia Department of Education’s existing online learning system, to allow every teacher in the Commonwealth to host virtual classes while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. These resources include a platform that enables all Virginia public school teachers to share lessons and activities with their students through June 30.
“While there is no perfect substitute for in-person classroom instruction, this is an unprecedented public health crisis and we must do everything we can to ensure all children have equitable learning opportunities,” said Governor Northam. “I want to thank our educators, school administrators, and superintendents for their extraordinary efforts to keep students connected and learning. The expansion of Virtual Virginia will help ensure that the closure of schools and interruption of formal instruction this spring does not lead to a widening of achievement gaps.”
Virtual Virginia will expand its offerings to include elementary and middle school content as an option for students to learn content missed this spring. Courses will begin in May and the new course content will be available to any school division that enrolls students and teachers in the program, at no cost to the division.
Virtual Virginia content can be loaded onto devices for use by students in homes without sufficient internet access to support online learning. The expansion does not affect the more than 6,000 students already enrolled in one or more of Virtual Virginia’s 81 high school-level courses.
“The expansion of Virtual Virginia will provide additional options for school divisions to present the instruction and content that they are unable to provide this spring in traditional classroom settings,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “Access to the Virtual Virginia platform will be especially helpful for teachers and students in school divisions without robust distance learning systems.”
The expansion of Virtual Virginia is the third major action the Commonwealth has taken within the last week to mitigate the impact of school closures on students.
Today, Monday, April 13, marks the launch of “VA TV Classroom” by four Virginia public media stations. Blue Ridge PBS, VPM, WETA, and WHRO Public Media worked closely with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to create the programming to provide teacher-led, on-air instruction aligned with the Commonwealth’s academic standards for students who are unable to access other distance learning options.
In an effort to support Virginia educators, VDOE established the Continuity for Learning (C4L) Task Force consisting of more than 120 teachers, leaders, and collaborating educational partners across Virginia. Working with the C4L Task Force, VDOE launched Virginia Learns Anywhere, a hub of resources and recommendations to reinforce much-needed structure while also empowering individual teachers to support students in learning remotely. The C4L Task Force encourages divisions to develop and implement continuous learning plans in partnership with local county health departments, families, staff, and local boards of education.
Virginia Learns Anywhere includes a guidance document for teachers and schools on providing equitable learning opportunities for students and preventing the widening of achievement gaps and meet the social and emotional needs of students while schools are closed. Sample instructional modules cover essential knowledge and skills for all content areas and grade levels and provide recommendations on integrating the skills and attributes known as the “5 C’s” (critical thinking, creative thinking, communication, collaboration, and citizenship) into distance learning.
A comprehensive list of resources, guidance, and support documents for K-12 public schools in Virginia during the COVID-19 school closures is available here. Find answers to frequently asked questions here.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 13, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with William Huck, C&C Frozen Treats
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with William Huck from C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street in Front Royal.
Local News
New guidance about COVID-19 economic impact payments for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries
TheTreasury Department launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for Economic Impact Payments for eligible individuals who do not normally file a tax return, and also announced that it would begin making automatic payments. However, for some people receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration–specifically those who have dependent children under the age of 17–it is to your advantage to go to the portal to ensure you also get the $500 per dependent Economic Impact Payment. Do this as soon as possible, and provide the following details:
People who receive Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability insurance benefits and who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and who have qualifying children under age 17 should now go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments to enter their information instead of waiting for their automatic $1,200 Economic Impact Payment. By taking proactive steps to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. If Social Security beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait to receive their $500 per qualifying child.
The same new guidance also applies to SSI recipients, especially those who have qualifying children under age 17. To receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for, go to the IRS’s Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info page at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments and provide information about yourself and your qualifying children.
Additionally, any new beneficiaries since January 1, 2020, of either Social Security or SSI benefits, who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, will also need to go to the IRS’s Non-Filers website to enter their information.
Lastly, for Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability beneficiaries who do not have qualifying children under age 17, you do not need to take any action with the IRS. You will automatically receive your $1,200 economic impact payment directly from the IRS as long as you received an SSA-1099 for 2019.
For SSI recipients who do not have qualifying children under age 17, SSA will continue to work closely with Treasury in efforts to make these payments automatically. Please note that SSA will not consider Economic Impact Payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.
The eligibility requirements and other information about the Economic Impact Payments can be found here: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center. In addition, continue to visit the IRS at www.irs.gov/coronavirus for the latest information.
Check the Social Security’s COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/ as further details become available.”
Local News
Some good news from Shenandoah Senior Living
Shenandoah Senior Living asked for some cards or letters from the Front Royal community to cheer up their residents during this social distancing time, and to their surprise, cards and letters started pouring in:
“To date, we have received over 300 cards, letters and care packages for our residents. Their eyes light up each day when we get to share these with them. Each resident is confined to their own suites at this time, due to the Coronavirus and our aggressive quarantine to keep them safe. We have NO incidences of the virus within our community, and we aim to keep it that way. These cards and letters brighten up our residents lives so much. We are taking phone calls, texts, video calls, e-mails and virtual visits with all of our residents and their families, but that only takes up so much of their time. Activities come to their individual suites, and we are still keeping them active and engaged with those activities, but the cards and letters are an extra bright spot within their days. We cannot thank the community enough for their outpouring of love for our residents.”
Local News
United Way donates $2,600 to Thermal Shelter through COVID-19 Response Fund
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County has established a “COVID-19 Response Fund” to help our community address pressing needs during the current crisis.
This grant is made possible through a grant made by Truist (formerly SunTrust and BB&T) as well as generous donations from people in our own community.
The United Way has approved part of the funding from this grant to go toward the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.
The Thermal Shelter has already completed its regular 15-week schedule for this calendar year. However, with places being shut down as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the homeless population in our community has nowhere to go. To address this need, the Thermal Shelter is attempting to continue operations for ten more weeks.
The County has allowed the agency to use the 15th Street Gymnasium during this time, and has provided some funding for continued operations. However, Thermal Shelter Director and Warren County Social Services Community Liaison Michelle Smeltzer indicated that, even with these resources from the County, the funding gap is still substantial, and the agency hopes that the community continues to step up so that these vital services can be continued for the next ten weeks.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Community Events
Belle Grove Plantation to further postpone opening for 2020 season
Belle Grove Plantation will delay opening for the 2020 season until at Thursday, June 11, 2020. This is in response to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Executive Order 55 that requests residents to “stay at home” and extends the order to close museums and other businesses until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order.
Belle Grove is closely monitoring news and guidance regarding COVID-19 from health and government officials to make sure that when we open to the public we will do so safely for our guests and personnel. The public is advised to check www.bellegrove.org for updates before planning a visit. The website also lists the status of special events scheduled for this spring and summer at Belle Grove.
Belle Grove will continue to share content on our website and the Museum Shop has products for sale at www.bellegrove.org/shop. We also share news and photographs daily on our social media streams at:
The Board of Directors and staff of Belle Grove Plantation wish everyone well and thank our nation’s medical and essential workers for their extraordinary work during this challenging time. We look forward to welcoming the public back to the property as soon as it is safe to do so.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
King Cartoons
Wind: 13mph WNW
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 0
55/36°F
55/37°F