Governor Northam announces Fort Monroe named ‘Site of Memory’ associated with UNESCO Slave Route Project
Governor Ralph Northam on February 19, 2021, announced that the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated Fort Monroe as a Site of Memory Associated with the UNESCO Slave Route Project. Fort Monroe shares this distinction with more than 50 other sites and entities linked to the history of the transatlantic slave trade. A historic marker will be placed on the grounds of the forthcoming African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe. Governor Northam made the announcement at the newly-dedicated Fort Monroe Visitor and Education Center.
“Fort Monroe is among the most significant historic sites connected to the institution of slavery, African American history, and the struggle for freedom,” said Governor Northam. “In order to tell the full and true history of our Commonwealth, the stories of the people and the events that took place here must be more present in our collective narrative. This UNESCO designation is a meaningful and appropriate recognition of Fort Monroe that will anchor its place in history and support our ongoing work to promote a true accounting of the Black experience in Virginia and in America.”
In August 1619, the first enslaved African people arrived in the English colonies in the Americas on a ship called the White Lion, landing at Point Comfort, the present site of Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton, Virginia. This set into motion the enslavement of both Africans and American Indians and extended the Portuguese and Spanish Transatlantic Slave Trade to North America. Fort Monroe later became a refuge for those escaping enslavement and was one of the first places enslaved people were granted freedom during the American Civil War.
The designation as a Site of Memory associated with UNESCO’s Slave Route project is the latest in the Commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to honor and promote the historical significance of Fort Monroe. In 2019, Governor Northam ordered the removal of the name of disgraced Confederate president Jefferson Davis from an iron archway and memorial park within Fort Monroe. Interpretive signs were installed to contextualize the arch, the park, and the full history of Fort Monroe, and the letters were placed inside the nearby Casemate Museum. Later in 2019, Fort Monroe hosted a series of events to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in English North America in 1619. The Fort Monroe Visitor and Education Center opened in 2020 with new interactive exhibits that help chronicle this history.
A public art memorial to the trials of the enslaved Africans who landed at Fort Monroe is currently under construction. In 2019, Governor Northam proposed, and the General Assembly agreed to allocate $500,000 toward the African Landing Memorial project. The artist has engaged extensively with the public to give the community a chance to express their opinion on what this memorial project means to them, and what experiences should be included in the design. Learn more at 1619landing.org.
“Fort Monroe is an ideal site to explore the history of the African Black Diaspora, particularly the history of the African landing at Point Comfort, and the evolution of slavery in practice and law,” said Eola Dance, Acting Superintendent at Fort Monroe National Monument. “This partnership park provides a unique opportunity to tell the unvarnished truth about the disruption of slavery to Africans, the diversity of people who contributed to the making of America; the resilience of African Americans in the quest for freedom, equality, and justice; as well as the desire and need for reconciliation and healing across communities today.”
Launched in 1994, UNESCO’s Slave Route Project: Resistance, Liberty, Heritage was created to break the silence surrounding the slave trade and slavery across all continents. The project has contributed to a better understanding of the causes, forms of operation, stakes, and consequences of slavery in the world.
“I congratulate all the dedicated community groups and Governor Northam’s office on the designation of Fort Monroe as a Site of Memory Associated with the Slave Route,” said Dr. Jane Landers, United States Representative of UNESCO’s International Scientific Committee and Director of the Slave Societies Digital Archive. “As the site where the first enslaved Africans were introduced into the English colonies in 1619 and where the Union Army more than two centuries later sheltered self-liberated people, Fort Monroe holds a unique place in our nation’s history. This is an effort I hope will be a model for our historic sites in our country.”
Under the guidance of UNESCO’s International Scientific Committee, the Slave Route Project continues to encourage new research in neglected regions, define new approaches for the teaching of this history, and elaborate new guides for the identification, preservation, and promotion of sites and itineraries of memory related to the slave trade and slavery. In addition, the project promotes the contributions of people of African descent to the construction of contemporary societies.
“This historic site is uniquely positioned to break the silence surrounding Virginia’s role in slavery and create an educational space to understand the consequences of slavery and the contribution that enslaved people made to shape the modern society,” said Fort Monroe Authority Executive Director Glenn Oder.
Fort Monroe has received several national designations to recognize and protect the area’s important heritage. In 1960, Fort Monroe was designated a National Historic Landmark and in 1966, Fort Monroe was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2011, President Barack Obama signed a proclamation designating Fort Monroe as a national monument.
Lawmakers advance bills to compensate first responders hit by COVID-19
Virginia lawmakers have passed bills that allow certain first responders to file workers’ compensation benefits for being disabled from COVID-19, but still, need to reach an agreement on some differences.
The measures would make COVID-19 an occupational disease for firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and law enforcement or correctional officers and allow these individuals to file for workers’ compensation benefits.
The workers’ dependents also would be eligible for benefits if the workers die from COVID-19. Occupational diseases arise out of and in the course of employment, according to state law, and include hepatitis, meningococcal meningitis, tuberculosis, or HIV.
Senate Bill 1375, sponsored by Sen. Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and House Bill 2207, introduced by Del. Jay Jones, D- Norfolk, had mostly unanimous support..
The main difference is that the House bill would extend the compensation to regional jail officers. The Senate also rejected an amendment by the House that would allow compensation for cases going back to March 2020. The bills would apply to persons diagnosed with COVID-19 on or after July 1, and whose death or disability from COVID-19 occurred on or after that same date, Del. Kaye Kory, D-Falls Church said in an email. She is the Senate bill’s House patron.
The workers and their dependents must meet certain requirements to be eligible for workers’ compensation. The bill provides that the COVID-19 virus is established by a positive diagnostic test, along with an incubation period consistent with COVID-19 and symptoms of COVID-19 that require medical treatment.
The bill would add COVID-19 to the work-related diseases that would prevent certain first responders or corrections officers from working and would cause them to lose their income, Kory said.
“In this time of pandemic emergency, our first responders are likely to be exposed to the coronavirus on the job, and should be protected if exposed to this dangerous virus,” Kory said in a statement. “I believe that adding this unemployment eligibility condition to the other work-related disabling conditions in our Code is the fair and just thing to do.”
It would cost an estimated $2.5 million to $3.3 million to implement the Senate legislation, according to a Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee held in early February. The House bill would cost significantly more if it allowed compensation for cases going back to March 2020.
There was some opposition to Jones’ bill during a January House subcommittee meeting. Jeremy Bennett, director of intergovernmental affairs at the Virginia Association of Counties, which seeks to represent the interests of counties in the state, urged legislators to vote against the House bill. He said local governments and risk insurance providers haven’t budgeted for additional payments that the new law would require. The bill should only be approved if the state provides local governments with additional funding.
Lawmakers agreed Friday to a conference committee to resolve legislative differences.
By Sam Fowler
Virginia lawmakers advance Consumer Data Protection Act
The General Assembly is advancing legislation that allows Virginia consumers more protection with their online data, though opponents say the measure does not include the ability for people to file private lawsuits against companies that breach the proposed law.
The measure is known as the Consumer Data Protection Act in both chambers of the state legislature. The Senate version, sponsored by Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, passed the House 89-9 on Thursday. The House version, sponsored by Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, is awaiting a final vote but was passed by for the day Thursday.
“The consumers should have the right to know what is being collected about them,” Hayes said when introducing the bill.
The data protection act allows consumers to retrieve a copy of their online data, amend or delete this data, and opt-out of allowing large businesses to sell the data.
Hayes wants businesses to responsibly handle consumer information.
“The bottom line is, we want the controllers to know what their role is when it comes to the protection of individual’s data,” Hayes said during a House committee meeting. “We believe that no matter who you are as an organization, you need to be responsible when it comes to the handling of data of consumers.”
The bills apply to businesses that control or process the personal data of at least 100,000 consumers per year. It also impacts businesses that handle data of at least 25,000 consumers per year and makes more than half of their gross revenue from selling personal data. The businesses must be located in Virginia or serve Virginians.
Under the Consumer Data Protection Act, the attorney general’s office would handle the enforcement of this legislation. The office would handle anything from consumer complaints to the enforcement of fines.
“The attorney general’s office will have the depth and breadth, experience, the investigative tools necessary to know and to follow trends of companies and to make sure that they bring the muscle of that office to the table,” Hayes said.
Microsoft’s Senior Director of Public Policy Ryan Harkins testified in favor of the proposed law.
“We’ve seen dramatic changes in technology over the past couple of decades and U.S. law has failed to keep pace,” Harkins said. “It’s fallen behind much of the rest of the world and failed to address growing challenges of privacy.”
Harkins said that Microsoft has advocated for data protection laws since 2005. He said that the public has lost trust in technology, and passing comprehensive data protection legislation can help win the public’s trust back.
Harkins said that the measure stands alongside leading data protection legislation such as California’s Consumer Privacy Act and aspects of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.
“In some respects, it would go further and provide the most comprehensive and robust privacy laws in the United States,” Harkins said.
Attorney Mark Dix spoke in opposition to the bill on behalf of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association. He said the measure would hurt Virginians because it is “going to close the courthouse doors.”
“It provides no cause of action whatsoever for the consumer, the person who is actually hurt,” Dix said. “It provides no remedy whatsoever for the consumer.”
Dix argued that having the attorney general’s office handles the enforcement of this legislation limits the consumer. Using a hypothetical scenario, Dix asked what would happen to Virginians if there was an administration change and the Attorney General did not prioritize data protection.
The Consumer Data Protection Act would take effect in January 2023. Marsden told a Senate subcommittee that allows time to “deal and field any other tweaks to the bill or difficulties that someone figures out.”
By Hyung Jun Lee
Virginia lawmakers pass bills to collect data on pretrial detention
The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation this week that lawmakers said will increase transparency and equity in the judicial system, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.
The bills, introduced by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, will create a centralized, publicly-accessible data collection system on pretrial detention. Senate Bill 1391 and House Bill 2110 both passed Thursday.
Pretrial detention is the practice of holding a defendant in jail until trial. It is used, officials say, to guarantee the defendant appears in court and to ensure public safety. The compiled pretrial data would be distributed annually by the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission, or VCSC.
The bills require the VCSC to compile and share data on the sex, age, race, and zip code of an individual charged with a crime. The individual’s criminal background will also be included in the report without their name. No case identifying information could be accessed through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, or made publicly available, per the bills.
Maisie Osteen, an attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center, said the bills are a tremendous opportunity to understand release conditions like a bond or pretrial services. She said they also illuminate trends in the racial, gender, and economic demographics of people in jail.
“This is the heart of transparency,” Osteen said. “It’s opening up the actual raw data to the public in a downloadable, accessible format.”
In Virginia, 46% of the total jail population is being held pretrial, according to the Legal Aid Justice Center.
Lucas and Herring drafted the bills at the Virginia State Crime Commission’s recommendation. The lawmakers used data from the commission’s 2017 Pretrial Data Project, which sought to study the different types of release mechanisms involved in pretrial services, such as a bond or pretrial holdings. Of the individuals included in the data, 40% were Black, though this group makes up 20% of the commonwealth’s total population.
Cherise Fanno Burdeen, an executive partner at the Pretrial Justice Institute, said the commission’s new role was the first step in creating a more equitable Virginia. The institute provides information on current criminal justice issues and works to reform pretrial policies.
“The point of the bill is for advocates to take what they already knew was true about the way the system operates in terms of its disproportionate impact on communities of color,” Burdeen said. “And surely, its disproportionate impact on poor Virginians of all races.”
Being in jail before a trial can drastically destabilize the accused and their families, according to a 2020 National Legal Aid & Defender Association (NLADA) study. The research found that as a result of pretrial detention people were more likely to lose connections to employment, housing, and family.
Osteen said most people are held pretrial because they can’t make bail and are more likely to have non-salaried employment. She said they stand a greater chance of losing employment after a few days of being unable to report to work. This financial instability can then lead to a loss of housing or a loss of children.
The NLADA study also found that those held in pretrial detention are more likely to be rearrested for new crimes, and more likely to have longer prison sentences.
Osteen said that when a judge sees a defendant who “looks like a criminal” it can lead to harsher sentencing.
“I’ve heard judges say, honestly, ‘It’s just easier to send somebody to prison if they show up in a prison or jail outfit, then I already know they’ve been plucked from their lives,’” Osteen said.
She said the judges are less likely to feel as if sentencing is the destabilization factor because it has already happened to the defendant.
Osteen said she is excited by the potential impact data collection will have on understanding the commonwealth’s justice system. She wishes the legislation included information about why judges decide to detain a defendant or not, a standard not currently required, Osteen said.
According to the VCSC, this legislation will cause a significant increase in the agency’s workload. The agency expects it will need additional funding to finance two new salaried positions.
By Josephine Walker
AG Herring joins coalition urging the cancellation of Federal student loan debt
Attorney General Mark R. Herring on February 19, 2021, joined a multistate coalition urging the adoption of U.S. House and Senate resolutions that call for the cancellation of up to $50,000 in federal student debt owed by each and every federal student loan borrower nationwide.
In their letter to Congress, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues stress the immediate relief needed for borrowers struggling with unmanageable student loan debt, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and current financial crisis. The resolutions – Senate Resolution 46 and House Resolution 100 – call on President Biden to exercise his authority to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower.
“Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are suffering under the crippling weight of federal student loan debt, which in turn affects almost every other aspect of their lives,” said Attorney General Herring. “Black and Latinx communities in Virginia are particularly affected by the burden of student loan debt and giving them this relief could substantially increase their household income. Too often, a Virginian is held back in life because of student loan debt, and it’s time they get the help they deserve.”
According to the letter, the existing repayment system for federal student loans provides an insufficient opportunity for struggling borrowers to manage their debts. As many as one in five federal student loan borrowers are in default. Options for student borrowers to obtain relief have also proven to be inadequate. Only 2 percent of borrowers who applied for loan discharges under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program have been granted a discharge, and efforts by state attorneys general to obtain student loan discharges for students defrauded by for-profit schools have been stymied by the U.S. Department of Education.
The letter specifically highlights misconduct by for-profit schools, and how the industry’s predatory practices have disproportionately harmed people of color. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues state that canceling federal student loan debt can substantially increase Black and Latinx household wealth and help close the racial wealth gap.
Attorney General Herring has taken major actions against for-profit colleges for misleading students. In November 2015, for-profit education company Education Management Corporation announced it would significantly reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and forgive more than $2.29 million in loans for approximately 2,000 former students in Virginia through an agreement with the Attorney General and a group of state attorneys general. Nationwide, the agreement required the for-profit college company to forgive $102.8 million in outstanding loan debt held by more than 80,000 former students.
In December 2016, the Attorney General announced that more than 5,000 Virginia students formerly enrolled in schools operated by Corinthian Colleges, Inc. may be eligible for loan forgiveness. This came after the U.S. Department of Education found that Corinthian College and its subsidiaries published misleading job placement rates for many programs between 2010 and 2014. Following this announcement, Attorney General Herring urged Secretary DeVos and the Department of Education to follow through on their commitment to cancel student debt for students in Virginia and around the country who were victimized by Corinthian Colleges’ practices.
Attorney General Herring announced in January 2019 that he and 48 other attorneys general reached a settlement with for-profit education company Career Education Corporation (CEC). The terms of the settlement required CEC to reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and forgo collecting about $493.7 million in debts owed by 179,529 students nationally. In Virginia, 3,094 students will receive relief totaling $8,022,178.
Joining Attorney General Herring in filing today’s letter are the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – February 17, 2021
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers going down. Vaccination numbers are going up. 1.4 million vaccine doses given.
- Hospitalizations going down.
- Virginia Department of Health’s pre-registration website now live. Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to preregister.
- Warns about COVID-19 vaccine scams. The vaccine is free.
- Sporting events will be up to 250 spectators.
- Overnight summer camps will be allowed this summer.
- Schools for more in-person learning presented by March 15.
Governor Northam unveils statewide COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system
Governor Ralph Northam today, February 17, 2021, invited Virginians to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA. The Commonwealth’s new, centralized system allows individuals to easily pre-register for the free vaccine, confirm that they are on the waitlist, and learn more about Virginia’s vaccination program.
“Virginians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, and these new tools will help them get answers, get pre-registered, and most importantly, get vaccinated,” said Governor Northam. “While our vaccine supply remains limited, we are doing everything we can to acquire more doses and put shots into the arms of eligible individuals in a safe, efficient, and equitable manner. I thank everyone for staying patient and continuing to follow public health guidance, so we can mitigate the spread of this dangerous virus.”
Virginia’s new website and call center are designed to streamline vaccine pre-registration by bringing disparate processes from local health departments together under one unified system. Virginians who previously pre-registered for the vaccine through their local health district do not need to sign up again. Those who have already pre-registered have been automatically transferred to the centralized system, and their pre-registration status will not be affected. Data migration will continue throughout the week and it may take several days for everyone to appear in the new system.
Virginia is also launching a new call center for those who prefer to pre-register by phone. The call center is open seven days a week, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. It is staffed by 750 live operators who can answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and help people get pre-registered. The call center has English- and Spanish-speaking agents, as well as a call-back service in more than 100 other languages. TTY service is available to assist people who are deaf or hard of hearing. If wait times are long, Virginians can choose to get a callback and avoid having to stay on hold. Call volume is expected to be very high during the first week of operation.
To complete your pre-registration, you will be asked to provide some basic information to determine your eligibility. You will not be asked for your social security number or your immigration status. Anyone who pre-registers will receive a pre-registration confirmation and a reference code that can be used to verify that you are still on the waitlist. Individuals can also specify whether they prefer to be contacted by phone, text, or email.
Pre-registration gives Virginians the opportunity to get updates about vaccine availability and to make an appointment when vaccine supply allows—it does not provide immediate access to a vaccine. When you become eligible, you will receive instructions from your local health department on how to schedule an appointment.
More than 12 percent of Virginia’s population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine. Across the country, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine currently far exceeds supply, and it is expected to take several months to reach all individuals who want to be vaccinated. The Commonwealth is prioritizing individuals who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 and those who work in certain critical industries, based on public health guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Virginians who qualify for Groups 1A and 1B are currently eligible for vaccinations. This includes health care personnel, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, people age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, those living and working in homeless shelters and correctional facilities, and individuals with underlying medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
For the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
