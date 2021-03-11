State News
Governor Northam announces healthcare artificial intelligence company to establish headquarters in Loudoun County
On March 11, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Zasti, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) technology company that develops innovative risk screening, predictive analytics, and climate change solutions for the healthcare industry, will invest $5.9 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and operations in Loudoun County. The company will utilize the facility to develop and embed ZASTI© AI platforms in diagnostic devices and enterprise IT systems to ensure product quality, supply chain security, and affordability. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create 60 new jobs.
“Virginia continues to push new boundaries in artificial intelligence, and we are excited to welcome a global company that is advancing both the technology and healthcare industries with its innovative platform,” said Governor Northam. “Our Commonwealth has the second-highest concentration of technology workers in the country, and Zasti’s Loudoun County operation will tap into the deep well of talent in the region to build on its mission of using artificial intelligence to address our most pressing challenges.”
Founded in 2017 and incubated at the renowned Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Zasti, which is Sanskrit for ‘prediction,’ developed and validated its AI platform for three years in India and the United Kingdom. The company recently moved its headquarters to the United States and brings its strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values to U.S. healthcare. Zasti’s predictive analytics solutions are designed to provide early risk screening solutions to underserved communities and decarbonize healthcare. Further, each ZASTI© AI platform is based on rigorous research and validation conducted in tandem with high-pedigree academic research institutions.
“Artificial intelligence-powered health tools are becoming more prevalent because of innovative companies like Zasti, Inc.,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Zasti’s suite of AI products is making a difference in preventive care and diagnostics to improve overall health outcomes, and we are confident the company will benefit from the renowned higher education institutions in Northern Virginia.”
“Virginia represents a confluence of values given its workforce diversity, commitment to the environment, and a strong academic research setting,” said Krish R. Krishnan, Zasti CEO. “It is a great place for a transformative vision-driven business like ours to thrive. Our AI platform offers valuable health risk screening and early disease detection for communities in need while creating low-carbon pathways for our stakeholders. With continued support from Loudoun County and Virginia, we hope to grow our workforce well beyond 60 jobs.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Loudoun County with the project, and funding and services to support Zasti, Inc.’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“We are thrilled to attract Zasti’s U.S. headquarters to Loudoun County,” said Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “This is another great step for economic diversity in Northern Virginia and further evidence of the importance of our international business development efforts. At a time when many international firms have paused their site selection searches overseas, we appreciate the confidence that Zasti has in a bright #LoudounPossible future.”
“Virginia continues to lead the way in being the best state to do business by attracting new industries and by building upon a strong economy that creates new opportunities for all,” said Senator John Bell. “I am proud that Loudoun County will gain 60 new jobs in a growing industry through this partnership and investment. This is a monumental accomplishment for the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we proudly welcome Zasti, Inc. to Loudoun County.”
“It’s exciting that a global company has established its U.S. roots right here in the 32nd District,” said Delegate David A. Reid. “Zasti is revolutionizing the nexus of healthcare, artificial intelligence, and business to create better options for consumers globally. Bringing jobs to Loudoun means fueling our economy and creating lasting economic development that strengthens our community.”
Governor Northam statement on President Biden signing $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan
Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement on March 11, 2021, after President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. signed the American Rescue Plan into law. The historic $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill includes $1,400 per person stimulus checks, $125 billion to safely reopen K-12 schools, extended unemployment assistance, and $6.9 billion for state and local governments in Virginia.
“The American Rescue Plan provides the fuel we need to put this pandemic behind us, bolster our recovery, and move this Commonwealth and country forward. The legislation meets the urgency of this moment and will make a difference in the lives of Virginia families, students, and business owners.
“The bill delivers direct payments to millions of Virginia households, targeted relief for hard-hit businesses, and unemployment assistance for people who have lost their jobs and need help paying the bills. It means support for child care providers and help for families struggling to pay for child care. It includes funding to boost our vaccine distribution efforts, safely reopen our schools, support state, and local governments, address housing affordability, and expand broadband access. And it will make sure our health care providers have access to mental health services, including provisions named after Charlottesville native Dr. Lorna Breen who took her own life working on the front lines of the pandemic.
“I am grateful to every member of the Virginia delegation who worked to pass this landmark bill and I look forward to working with our partners across the Commonwealth to ensure Virginians see the benefits of this federal funding as soon as possible. The past year has been long and difficult for everyone, but brighter days are ahead. The American Rescue Plan will accelerate our efforts to defeat this virus, put our economy on a solid footing to rebound, and make the investments we need to emerge as a stronger and more equitable Virginia.”
How Virginia’s data protection law will affect consumers, businesses
Information technology experts say a new Virginia consumer data protection law could be more robust, but it will force businesses to rethink how they handle consumer data.
“This is the first time in Virginia that consumers will have the right to understand what data a company collects about them, and how they use that data and who they share it with,” said Andrew Miller, the co-founder of Workshop Digital, a Richmond-based digital marketing agency.
Senate Bill 1392 and House Bill 2307 are known as the Consumer Data Protection Act or CDPA. The governor signed both bills into law this month.
The CDPA allows Virginia residents to retrieve a copy of their personal online data and delete the data. Consumers can opt-out of allowing businesses to sell their data.
Personal data is information that can be linked to a consumer’s profile, according to Joseph Jerome, director of state advocacy at San Francisco-based Common Sense Media. The nonprofit rates movies, TV shows, and other media for age appropriateness and learning potential.
“It’s important to have a broad understanding of personal data,” said Jerome, a lawyer whose expertise includes cybersecurity and data privacy.
What data will be affected
The law defines personal data as information that is linked or reasonably linkable to a person.
“Consumers tend to think of personal information as something like their Social Security number or an email address, but new privacy regulations are really trying to get at the sorts of data that go into customer profiles,” Jerome said.
A company can attach traits to a user, such as the individual’s perceived race, education level, and political affiliation, according to Jerome.
“The issue isn’t so much what one single company collects, but rather how companies share data among themselves and use that information to infer even more about us,” he said.
Some companies track consumers’ location.
“If a person is at location A at time Y and location B at time Z, if those two locations are coordinates for your home and office, it’s pretty easy to infer who that person is,” Jerome said.
The CDPA impacts companies which handle the data of at least 100,000 consumers annually, or which control or process the data of at least 25,000 consumers and make over half of their gross revenue from selling data.
CDPA exceptions
There are exceptions. Companies won’t have to participate if they are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which restricts the release of medical information or the
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act to protect health and financial data. The GLBA requires financial institutions to safeguard sensitive banking information.
“So in certain scenarios, Google is a business associate under HIPAA,” Jerome said. “Apple offers financial products on its iPhone, you know, has the Apple credit card.”
The Virginia measure is different from the 2018 California Consumer Privacy Act. The California law also regulates how companies buy, sell, license, and share data but with stricter parameters in place. California’s voters recently voted to amend and strengthen the privacy act, with the changes going into effect in 2023. Unlike the Virginia law, California consumers can pursue legal action for a breach of certain information. In Virginia, the attorney general’s office would handle the enforcement of the CDPA, from consumer complaints to the enforcement of fines.
The California law impacted businesses in Virginia, such as Richmond-based IT consulting firm CapTech. The company helps clients bring IT systems into compliance with the California law, said CapTech Principal Peter Carr.
“It affected our business in that it gave us more opportunities to sell into our clients and to help them with their problems around privacy,” Carr said.
Businesses predict impact
CapTech is preparing for Virginia’s new data protection law to go into effect.
“I briefed my partners on the law, we made some projections as to how much business we could generate from this law and how many clients this could apply to,” Carr said.
Other experts in the data field speculate that the CDPA could force businesses to rethink the value of consumer data. Miller, the co-founder of Workshop Digital, said companies can highlight how they protect consumer data to stand out from competitors.
“When you’re telling your customers that we actually care about your data, we keep it secure, here’s how you can access it and what you can ask for us to remove, then I think it shows that the business is aligned with the customer,” Miller said.
He also said the CDPA could move the focus from the collection of data to the protection of consumer data.
“If it passes as it’s written now, it’ll mostly affect larger businesses or companies that aggregate and collect a lot of data about Virginia consumers or citizens,” Miller said. “It’ll force companies to rethink how they capture data, what they use it for, how much data they actually need and start to pivot towards having a privacy-driven message to their consumers.”
Consumers will have the ability to exert some control over how their data is used by businesses and across the internet, according to Randy Franklin, the vice-president and general manager at Terazo, a Richmond-based software, and platform development company.
“This bill is important for consumers because consumers are increasingly aware of the fact that they are tracked in their online activities,” Franklin said. “They want to understand that the information that these providers and businesses are collecting on them is used in a manner that aligns with how they would like to see that information be used.”
Concerns over data protection act
Jerome said Common Sense Media has concerns about the bill and said several things are still unclear. People do not read privacy policies and can be overwhelmed by choices such as requesting or deleting personal information, he added.
“We’re not entirely sure how it’ll be enforced, there are a number of provisions in the law that are, for a lack of a better word, squishy,” Jerome said. “That said, you know, it certainly creates a baseline set of protections that don’t exist for Virginians.”
Furthermore, to be effective, Miller said the bill requires that Virginia consumers are informed about their rights to access their data.
“The way it’s written now is it puts the emphasis on the consumer to request their data or request their data to be deleted,” Miller said. “It doesn’t obligate a company to do that proactively without the consumer requesting it.”
Miller and Jerome hope the CDPA will encourage discussion in Congress and help create a broader national data protection law.
“It’s the first step towards figuring out what a national data protection or data privacy law could look like, which would benefit consumers everywhere rather than just having a patchwork of state-specific laws and regulations,” Miller said.
The Consumer Data Protection Act will take effect in January 2023. The chairman of the Joint Commission on Technology and Science will establish a workgroup to review the bill and report any issues related to its implementation by November 1.
Reeves presented with national honor as Patrick Henry Award recipient
Virginia State Sen. Bryce E. Reeves was officially presented with the National Guard Association of the United States’ Patrick Henry Award during an informal ceremony March 9, 2021, at the Virginia War Memorial.
Reeves, who represents the 17th District, comprised of Orange County, Spotsylvania County (Part), Fredericksburg City, Culpeper County (Part), Albemarle County (Part) and Louisa County (Part), is one of the only 10 recipients chosen Nationwide in 2020 for this award.
Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the 28th Adjutant General of Virginia; Andrew J. Czaplicki, the President of the Virginia National Guard Association; and, Kevin Hoffman, VNGA Director of Advocacy, presented Reeves with his award.
“During his tenure on the Military Advisory Council, Senator Reeves has been a stalwart advocate for the Virginia National Guard,” said Czaplicki. “His tremendous support for the ‘hometown Guard’ is very much appreciated.”
Created in 1989, the Patrick Henry Award is designed to provide recognition to local officials and civic leaders, who in a position of great responsibility distinguished themselves with outstanding and exceptional service to the armed forces of the United States, and the National Guard, or NGAUS.
The award recipients were initially announced at the annual NGAUS conference, which was held virtually August 28-29, 2020. The award presentation was delayed due to ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This award is a walnut plaque with a laser-likeness of Patrick Henry centered at the top of the award. Above the image of Patrick Henry is the inscription “The Patrick Henry Award” and below the image the recipient’s name and date the honor was received. Also, written below the image is “National Guard Association of the United States.”
For information regarding this media release, please send an email to the VNGA at contact@vnga.us.
Virginia Commonwealth University adjuncts demand 172% pay increase
Roughly 100 Virginia Commonwealth University instructors are demanding what many adjuncts across the state want: a fair wage. Pay for adjunct instructors would more than double if requests are met.
Adjunct instructors marched last week through campus to VCU President Michael Rao’s office to deliver their demands, which include a meeting with Rao on March 19 and a response by March 30.
Tom Burkett, a founder of VCU Adjuncts for Fair Pay, is an adjunct instructor at the VCU School of the Arts.
“We just kind of look at our pay as really a kind of one defining thing that can bring up the quality of life and the accessibility of teaching at the higher education level,” Burkett said.
The group delivered demands to the president’s office on March 4 because certain in-person and hybrid classes at the university began that day, Burkett said.
VCUarts employees first launched the group in 2017 because the majority of instructors at the School of Arts are adjuncts, Burkett said. VCUarts adjuncts comprise 51% of instructors, according to
VCUarts spokesperson Teresa Engle Ilnicki. The university employed 691 adjunct faculty members this semester and 3,193 total faculty members last fall, according to VCU spokesperson Chris Katella.
VCU Adjuncts for Fair Pay is making demands for all university adjuncts, not just VCUarts instructors. Burkett said the movement was revamped because of the lack of living wage for adjunct instructors. VCUarts adjuncts were paid $800 per credit hour in 2017 and the group demanded an increase to $2,000 per credit hour, according to a letter addressed to Rao. Most classes at VCU are three credit hours.
“We saw a small pay increase, but nothing that substantially met a livable wage,” Burkett said.
The base pay is the same for graduate and undergraduate adjunct instructors and increased from $1,000 to $1,100 over a year ago, according to VCU spokesperson Michael Porter. VCU budgeted almost $400 million on all instruction for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, according to the university’s budget.
VCU Adjuncts for Fair Pay group now demands an increase in base pay from $1,100 per credit hour to $3,000 per credit hour, which is a 172% increase. The requested pay increase would bump adjuncts with a maximum teaching load above what some full-time faculty earn.
VCU Adjuncts for Fair Pay, who want demands met by next semester, asked for a one-year contract for adjuncts. The group requested $1,000 compensation for cancelled classes because of the labor that goes into development. The group also pushed for a policy that would limit adjunct cuts as demands are put into place.
VCU Adjuncts for Fair Pay also wants access to health benefits. Adjuncts are currently not eligible for health benefits, according to Porter.
VCU adjuncts can teach a maximum of nine credits, or three classes, each fall, and spring under the Manpower Control Act. Adjuncts are also eligible to teach six credits, or two classes, in the summer. If an adjunct instructor taught eight classes, they would make $26,400 per year.
The median household income in the city is just over $47,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Nearly a quarter of the city’s residents live in poverty, census data show.
Adjunct instructors acknowledge their role as part-time workers when they sign contracts, Porter stated in an email.
“Many of them enjoy the flexibility of a part-time position,” Porter stated.
Old Dominion University in Norfolk pays adjunct instructors between $1,043 to $1,263 per credit hour depending on the adjunct employee’s rank, according to ODU’s website.
Adjuncts at Virginia Tech do not have a base pay, according to Michael Copper, a compensation analyst at the university. The adjuncts are paid based on class demand and level of experience.
Burkett said the group has about 100 active members from different VCU departments who attend meetings.
“What we’re looking for is leadership that takes inequality and looks at it as a justice issue with the university and will respond,” Burkett said.
Jon Rajkovich, another member of VCU Adjuncts for Fair Pay and a VCUarts instructor, said he wants the university to become a model for paying adjuncts fairly. He is “rooted” with his family in Richmond and is committed to teaching at VCU, but he wants to see compensation for adjuncts increase.
“I think that could happen,” Rajkovich said. “Especially with the right administration in place; it’s possible but it’s an upward push.”
The petition circulated on Twitter and Instagram and gained support from the gubernatorial candidate and former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy. The group is grateful Carroll Foy supports labor movements, Burkett said.
Carroll Foy said in a statement she’s witnessed Virginia schools be denied resources and will work to ensure the quality of public education.
“This disinvestment has hurt our educators, including adjunct professors who deserve to be paid a living wage and fair benefits,” Carroll Foy stated.
VCU Adjuncts for Fair Pay plans to protest until the university meets its demands.
“It’s not about pitying us; it’s about creating systemic change at the university level,” Burkett said.
Virginia works to mitigate evictions crisis, implement long-term solutions to increase housing stability
On March 5, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced the new Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) Program, which will award more than $2.6 million in grants to 14 localities to help build capacity and implement eviction prevention and diversion programs that address the underlying causes of evictions.
The funding will support several communities identified as having the highest eviction rates in the Commonwealth, including the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, and Richmond. The four eviction prevention pilot programs in these cities will support local and regional initiatives in the counties of Gloucester, James City, Lee, Matthews, Scott, Wise, and York, as well as the cities of Norton, Poquoson, and Williamsburg.
“The affordable housing crisis predates the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have to address the underlying causes of evictions if we want to emerge stronger and continue moving Virginia forward,” said Governor Northam. “This pilot program will implement targeted, equitable solutions to help improve the overall resilience of our communities and strengthen local capacity to deliver eviction prevention services now and into the future.”
Governor Northam signed Executive Order Twenty-Five in November 2018 to prioritize efforts to reduce eviction rates and bolster housing stability across the Commonwealth. In 2019, as part of his historic budget to address affordable housing needs across Virginia, Governor Northam proposed $6.6 million, or $3.3 million per year, to establish an eviction prevention and diversion pilot program. During the 2020 Special Session, the General Assembly approved, and Governor Northam signed, a two-year budget that included $6.6 million for the pilot program. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development was directed to design and implement the pilot program using a coordinated systems approach to effectively prevent evictions and address immediate and long-term housing needs. This includes creating a collective impact model where organizations that serve as a safety-net within the community collaborate to ensure households have early access to resources to stabilize their housing situations. To learn more about the VERP, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/verp.
“Safe, stable housing is essential for public health, financial stability, and economic recovery,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These eviction prevention programs will develop a coordinated network of organizations that assist households facing housing instability and imminent evictions while providing a clear roadmap for future eviction relief.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic fallout have exacerbated housing instability and inequality in the Commonwealth and across the country, with disproportionate impacts on communities of color and low-income communities. Virginia has responded in part by providing rent and mortgage assistance through the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program. Localities have also utilized federal and local funds to administer their own rent relief initiatives. While state and local efforts seek to assist households facing eviction or foreclosure due to the pandemic, the goal of this pilot is to address systemic issues impacting housing insecurity and the high rate of evictions in Virginia.
Tenants and landlords currently in need of rental assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program should check their eligibility by completing the self-assessment at dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility or by dialing 2-1-1 from their phones. Tenants may be eligible for rent arrears payments back to April 1, 2020, and up to three months of payments into the future. The Commonwealth remains focused on helping eligible households access resources to maintain housing stability during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future. For additional housing resources, visit StayHomeVirginia.com.
2021 VERP Grant Awards:
United Way of the Virginia Peninsula
$1,050,000
Gloucester, James City, Mathews, and York counties and the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg
The United Way of the Virginia Peninsula (UWVP) will provide eviction prevention services to the cities and counties on the Virginia Peninsula, specifically targeting the cities of Hampton and Newport News, which are priority areas with high rates of eviction. The grant will enable UWVP to enhance current information and referral systems, creating a network of housing solutions, and increasing the accessibility of eviction services. Funds will be used to cover rent, utilities, legal expenses, child care, and other necessities for individuals and families facing eviction. The grant award will fund two full-time advocates who will be responsible for navigating the overall services provided through the pilot program.
Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia
$800,000
City of Richmond
Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc. (HOME) will serve the City of Richmond, a priority area with the highest rate of evictions in the Commonwealth. In partnership with the City of Richmond, Greater Richmond Bar Foundation, Firms in Service, and Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, HOME launched the Eviction Diversion Program in 2018, the first such program in the region. This funding will enable HOME to build upon the success of the Eviction Diversion Program by expanding outreach efforts to high-need communities, providing additional rental assistance, and expanding case management. The grant award will fund two additional eviction diversion counselors to work with clients providing intake, counseling, and rental assistance.
Norfolk Eviction Diversion and Support Program
$560,000
City of Norfolk
This project will provide eviction prevention and diversion services to the City of Norfolk, a priority area with a high rate of evictions. The grant will allow Norfolk to fund and expand upon strategies identified in its Eviction Action Plan, developed as part of its participation in an eviction cohort sponsored by the National League of Cities in March 2020. Services will be prioritized for families with children due to the detrimental impact eviction places on children. Norfolk will work in partnership with local community organizations to provide rental assistance and other necessary services to households.
Family Crisis Support Services
$200,000
Lee, Scott, and Wise counties and the City of Norton
Family Crisis Support Services Inc. (FCSS) will provide eviction prevention services for rural communities that may experience significant informal evictions not accounted for in available eviction data. FCSS will utilize their coordinated entry process in addition to working with local landlords and property managers to identify individuals and families at risk of eviction. The grant award will allow FCSS to provide case management and financial assistance to families and individuals facing eviction. As the lead agency of its local planning group, FCSS will work closely with partner organizations to reach families and coordinate services across the community.
Virginia Attorney General secures debt relief and restitution for student loan borrowers
RICHMOND (March 3, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today announced that he has secured debt relief and restitution for 700 Virginia student loan borrowers through a settlement with Equitable Acceptance Corporation (Equitable). Under the terms of the agreement, Equitable is required to cancel over $50,000 in debt and provide $40,000 in restitution for nearly 700 Virginians. The settlement resolves allegations that Equitable violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act (VCPA) by making loans with illegal interest rates that were used by Virginians to purchase fake student debt relief services from companies that partnered with Equitable.
“Equitable scammed Virginia student borrowers by offering them illegal loans, when they were in vulnerable positions and needed help managing their debt,” said Attorney General Herring. “Tens of thousands of Virginia student loan borrowers, like so many around the country, face enormous amounts of debt once they have finished pursuing their educations. This settlement sends a strong message that my office will not tolerate debt relief scammers like Equitable and its partners who prey on Virginians who are in tough financial situations.”
Attorney General Herring’s Complaint alleges that:
• From February 20, 2015, through August 24, 2018, Equitable offered closed-end installment loans in Virginia, but misrepresented that its loans were a form of open-end credit;
• Equitable failed to qualify for an exemption from Virginia’s general usury cap of 12% APR, but misrepresented its ability to charge interest rates exceeding 12% APR; and
• Equitable and its partners conspired to offer fake student loan debt relief services to Virginia’s student loan borrowers and misrepresented the costs associated with those services.
The settlement includes the following key terms relating to loans Equitable made during the period in question:
• Equitable remains subject to a $5.5 million civil penalty to ensure its compliance with the settlement;
• Equitable agrees to pay $40,000 in restitution for 467 Virginia consumers who paid more than their loan principal plus 12% APR;
• Equitable agrees to give up the collection of $51,657.92 in illegal interest it charged on loans with 225 Virginia consumers;
• A payment to the Commonwealth of $10,000 for its costs and fees in investigating Equitable’s alleged violations of the VCPA; and
• Permanent injunctions preventing Equitable from, among other things, financing the purchase of student loan debt relief services in Virginia.
The settlement is in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance which was filed for approval with the Circuit Court of the City of Richmond on March 2, 2021. This matter was handled by the Predatory Lending Unit of Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section. The Unit was established as a part of Attorney General Herring’s reorganization of his Consumer Protection Section, which now includes a focus on predatory lending in addition to deceptive conduct, antitrust matters, charitable solicitation, and more. During Attorney General Herring’s administration, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section has recovered approximately $356 million in relief for consumers and payments from violators.
For additional information on the settlement or to file a complaint about a consumer protection matter, please contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
By phone: (800) 552-9963
By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
