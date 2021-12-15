State News
Governor Northam announces historic investments in cultural and natural resource conservation
On December 15, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam continued his ‘Thank you, Virginia’ Tour, announcing that his proposed budget includes $10 million to conserve historic and cultural sites that are important to Virginia’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and $12 million in one-time funding for Tribal land re-acquisition. These proposals are part of Virginia’s ongoing commitment to pursue historic justice and protect and conserve places that make the Commonwealth special.
“Protecting the historic landmarks of all people helps us tell a more inclusive and accurate story of the past,” said Governor Northam. “All of Virginia’s history deserves to be told and this funding will make that happen.”
The proposal dedicates $10 million over two years to establish the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Conservation Fund to conserve historic and cultural sites. The legislation will be introduced in the 2022 session to make this funding permanent, ensuring conservation efforts will continue. The fund will be the first in the Commonwealth dedicated to conserving, rehabilitating, and interpreting the historic landmarks of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. This fund will protect historic schools, churches, cemeteries, burial sites, sacred Tribal sites, and other endangered historic sites in Virginia.
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation will receive $12 million in the budget to help Tribal Nations acquire and protect their ancestral and historic land. In 2021, Governor Northam’s budget provided a one-time appropriation for the Chickahominy Indian Tribe to acquire historic land called Peace Hill Mamanahunt. The outgoing budget provides the other Tribal Nations in Virginia with a similar opportunity to acquire and preserve ancestral lands of significance to ensure Tribes have a place to continue sacred traditions, share their stories and celebrate their rich history.
“Today marks an important step in our efforts to build a more equitable Commonwealth,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “Access and ownership of traditional tribal lands allow for cultural and historic preservation as well as economic empowerment for Tribal Nations. This is an important moment of historic justice as the Commonwealth takes another step towards restoring trust with this community and others by investing in the preservation of historic and ancestral sites of Tribal Nations and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.”
“Land conservation has many purposes. It protects scenic vistas and viewsheds, supports wildlife and ecosystem health, and provides places for outdoor recreation,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Ann Jennings. “Governor Northam’s investments and creation of a BIPOC conservation fund show conservation must also play an important role in ensuring historic justice and that places of importance to all Virginians are protected in perpetuity.”
The Governor was joined by Tribal Nations, Indigenous Community members, and historic justice and natural conservation stakeholders during his announcement at Mantle: The Virginia Indian Monument at Capitol Square.
Virginia Promotes Inclusion & Transparency
Governor Northam assembled a leadership team that reflects Virginia’s diversity. He led the most diverse Administration in Virginia history—including the first-ever majority-female cabinet.
• Under Governor Northam’s leadership, Virginia now requires all state agencies and state higher-education institutions to establish and maintain a comprehensive plan for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
• Governor Northam established the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and appointed the country’s first Cabinet-level Chief Diversity Officer.
• Virginia saw the removal of statues dedicated to lost causes, thanks to a partnership between Governor Northam, the General Assembly, and the Office of Attorney General Mark Herring. These include the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond (the largest Confederate monument in the country), the statue of Harry Byrd Sr. on Capitol Square, the Robert E. Lee statue at the United States Capitol, and the Arch honoring Confederate Jefferson Davis at Fort Monroe. Governor Northam signed legislation to give localities the authority to remove monuments.
• Virginia established user-friendly dashboards to provide a snapshot of the progress made across the COVID-19 response, and to assess social determinants of health and other factors contributing to health equity.
• Virginia created the Office of New Americans to promote the economic and civic success of Virginia’s diverse immigrant communities.
• Governor Northam delivered the most diverse slate of appointments to state boards and commissions in Virginia history. Virginia established the first-ever African American Advisory Board and the first-ever LGBTQIA+ Advisory Board to advise and produce policy recommendations to the Governor.
• Governor Northam is the first to have installed constituency-specific outreach directors and regional leaders to elevate the voices of historically-excluded communities.
• Virginia negotiated and passed a bipartisan regulatory reform bill to reduce or streamline regulatory requirements by 25% over three years.
Local News
Page County man sentenced to 5 years for cockfighting and animal cruelty
On December 14, 2021, Dale Comer, Jr., 42, of Page County has been sentenced to five years in jail after he was convicted of 26 counts of felony animal fighting, 20 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, and one count of felony drug possession. Additionally, Comer has 86 years of suspended time hanging over his head after he serves his five-year sentence, has a lifetime ban on owning animals of any kind, and was ordered to pay $29,714.51 in fees. This is the largest cockfighting sentence in Virginia history and in the nation’s history. Attorney General Herring’s award-winning first-in-the-nation Animal Law Unit prosecuted the case.
“Animal fighting of any kind is a heinous activity that puts innocent animals in dangerous, many times life-threatening, situations,” said Attorney General Herring. “I created my Animal Law Unit to help put a stop to animal cruelty and fighting in the Commonwealth and I am incredibly proud of their success over the past six years. I hope this strong sentence will send a message to anyone who plans to participate in cockfighting that it will not be tolerated in Virginia.”
According to evidence presented in court, Comer participated in cockfighting at his home in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office made three separate visits to Comer’s home and each time they found that Comer had set up a cockfighting yard and found hens, roosters, and cockfighting paraphernalia including gaffes. On their final visit to Comer’s property, authorities also found a plastic bag with methamphetamine residue. The Sheriff’s Office confiscated 335 birds, many of which had been altered and dubbed.
Additionally, two of the animal fighting charges involved Comer allowing his children to be involved in animal fighting – even giving them birds of their own, teaching them how to train the birds, and taking them to cockfights in West Virginia and Kentucky.
This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Michelle Welch from Attorney General Herring’s award-winning first-in-the-nation Animal Law Unit with assistance from the Page County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Stanley Police Department, the Virginia Animal Fighting Taskforce, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the Shenandoah Sheriff’s Office, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office, Page County Fire and EMS, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, the Fredericksburg SPCA, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
About the Animal Law Unit
In 2015, Attorney General Herring created the nation’s first OAG Animal Law Unit to serve as a training and prosecution resource for state agencies, investigators, and Commonwealth’s Attorneys around the state dealing with matters involving animal fighting, cruelty, and welfare. Illegal animal fighting is closely tied to illegal gambling, drug, and alcohol crimes, and violence against animals has been shown to be linked to violence towards other people. To date, the unit has handled thousands of matters, including training, prosecutions, and consultations.
State News
Governor Northam continues ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announces tax reduction for working Virginians
On December 14, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announcing that unprecedented economic strength is enabling the Commonwealth to both invest in long-term priorities—by raising salaries for teachers and law enforcement, funding Historically Black Colleges and Universities at record levels, boosting outdoor recreation, and more—while also reducing taxes to help working people.
The Governor noted that many working people have not experienced the booming national economy that has helped many professionals and office-based workers get ahead and build wealth during the pandemic.
“When Virginia cuts taxes next year, it should be done in a way that benefits working people,” said Governor Northam. “Many professionals made it through the pandemic fine, as their work simply moved online. But workers haven’t been so lucky when their jobs require close contact with other people. Some jobs simply can’t move online—restaurant workers, early childhood educators, home care attendants, and others—and we all depend on the people who do this work. Virginia can help working people by eliminating the state grocery tax, providing one-time rebates, and giving a tax break to people who are working.”
Governor Northam is proposing four changes to tax policy:
• Eliminating the state sales tax on groceries. Governor Northam first proposed eliminating this regressive tax on low-income individuals when he ran for Governor in 2017. Virginia’s unprecedented economic strength now makes this possible. The state grocery tax is 1.5%. Most states do not tax groceries. This proposal does not affect local revenues.
• Providing an income tax cut for working families. Governor Northam proposed to make up to 15 percent of the federal earned income tax credit (EITC) refundable for eligible families, which will give a tax break to working families who need it most. The EITC reduces the amount that low- and middle-income working people owe in taxes. Making it “refundable” means people will get a refund from the state if they are working but earning income below a certain level. The amount depends on income level, marital status, and family size. This program was started at the national level by former President Richard Nixon, a Republican. The Governor proposed a similar plan in 2019.
• Offering one-time ‘economic growth rebates.’ The Governor is proposing one-time tax rebates to everyone who files state income taxes in Virginia—$250 for individuals and $500 for married couples—so that everyone benefits from the Commonwealth’s unprecedented economic growth. Low- and middle-income working people will benefit from this the most. Governor Northam and the legislature last offered tax rebates in 2019, providing $110 for individual filers and $220 for married couples.
• Ending ‘accelerated sales tax’ payments for retailers. When you pay sales tax at a store or online, the retailer collects it for the state, and then forwards the money along to the Commonwealth. But when the economy collapsed in 2008, the state began requiring many retailers to pre-pay these tax payments early—before they had even collected the revenue. This placed a burden on retailers, causing them to dip into their own pockets. Governor Northam is proposing to end this system.
Together, these plans are expected to reduce state revenues by a total of $2.1 billion. Most of this amount is a one-time reduction for the state’s General Fund, and $419 million is an ongoing obligation. All ongoing tax cuts will directly benefit working people through changes to the EITC and the elimination of the regressive state grocery tax.
The Governor said his budget proposal also will put $1.7 billion into the Revenue Stabilization Fund, set aside $1 billion for the Virginia Retirement System, and allocate $2.8 billion for capital projects in state government and higher education buildings.
“Virginia is able to take these steps now because our sound fiscal leadership has shaped a booming economy,” said Secretary of Finance Joe Flores. “These steps are tools to make sure that working people share in the prosperity.”
“Virginia has been named the best state for business for three years running and we have a remarkably strong economy, but not everyone is benefitting equally,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus. “This tax plan focuses on Virginians who need help and who have largely not benefited from our strong economy. This is the right way to help working people and provide equity in our tax policy.”
The Governor made the announcement at The Market at 25th, a community-driven grocery store in Richmond’s East End.
Virginia’s Finances Are Strong
Under Governor Northam, Virginia’s financial reserves are at record levels.
• Governor Northam leaves office proposing more than $3.8 billion in financial reserves. That’s 16.8% of state revenues–and more than eight times the amount Virginia had in the bank when he took office. In 2018, those same reserves stood at just $440 million, so he set a then-ambitious goal to get to 8% during his four-year term.
• This is unprecedented in Virginia history.
Virginia closed Fiscal Year 2021—the pandemic year—with a record surplus: $2.6 billion.
• Unlike some other states, Virginia managed through the pandemic without cutting services, laying off workers, or borrowing to pay the bills.
Virginia has preserved a AAA bond rating since 1938, longer than any other state.
• Virginia shares this first-place ranking with just 13 other states.
• When rating agency Fitch reaffirmed Virginia’s AAA in July 2021, it said:
• Virginia’s ‘AAA’ bond rating reflects its solid fiscal resources, conservative approach to financial operations and exceptional financial flexibility.
• The commonwealth’s strong fundamental economic profile provides a stable revenue base and solid growth prospects.
• Virginia also maintains a low long-term liability burden relative to economic resources.
• Virginia’s fundamental economic profile remains strong, with a diverse mix of industries and high wealth. Fitch expects the commonwealth’s economy to absorb the negative effects of the pandemic and return to a steady pace of growth over the near term.
• The commonwealth’s long-term economic growth prospects are solid, with above-average population growth and high education levels.
State News
Attorney General Herring holds two gas stations accountable for price gouging
RICHMOND (December 13, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is holding two gas stations accountable for alleged price gouging of gasoline during the Colonial Pipeline emergency in the spring of 2021. Attorney General Herring has reached settlements with Terry Singh Corp. d/b/a Waynesboro Marathon and Springfield-based Tahir and Sons LLC d/b/a Interstate Fuel LLC (Interstate Fuel) for alleged violations of the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act relating to allegations that the gas stations charged unconscionable prices on gasoline, a necessary good, after a state of emergency was declared on May 11, 2021, in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies motor fuels and other petroleum-based products to a large portion of the east coast.
Attorney General Herring has also taken other enforcement actions regarding price gouging following the Colonial Pipeline emergency. Additionally, he has taken enforcement actions against price gouging in relation to the state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The sad reality is that bad actors will take advantage of their fellow Virginians during times of crisis or emergency just to make an extra buck,” said Attorney General Herring. “My Consumer Protection Section will continue to monitor and investigate any complaints we receive of alleged price gouging in the Commonwealth. Businesses should know that, if they choose to participate in price gouging practices, they will be held accountable – price gouging will not be tolerated in Virginia.”
Waynesboro Marathon
Attorney General Herring’s complaint alleges that, on May 11 – 12, 2021, Waynesboro Marathon significantly raised the prices of regular unleaded and midgrade gasoline. By May 12th, the gas station was charging as much as $3.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline; the increase to that price point represented a 45% increase over what the station was charging before the disaster occurred. Similar increases were noted on midgrade gasoline, where average prices increased more than 32%. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Under the terms of the settlement, Waynesboro Marathon agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees and also has disgorged more than $1,394.15 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution. Consumers who purchased regular or midgrade gasoline from Waynesboro Marathon on or around May 11th and 12th should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Waynesboro City Circuit Court.
Interstate Fuel
This settlement resolves a lawsuit that Attorney General Herring filed in August 2021, alleging that this gas station raised its prices of regular unleaded gasoline by as much as 33.4% during the declared emergency. Under the terms of the settlement, Interstate Fuel agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business will disgorge $15,166.75 in excess profits made from the offending sales, and also has agreed to pay $3,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees. Consumers who purchased regular unleaded gasoline from Interstate Fuel on or around May 13, 2021, should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of a Consent Judgment, has been filed for approval with the Fairfax County Circuit Court.
Attorney General Herring’s Anti-Price Gouging Work
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April 2020, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints. If consumers believe they are a victim of price gouging specific to motor fuel they should file complaints with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
Local News
State, federal, local, private investment to bring high-speed internet to 90% of Virginians
On December 13, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced new grants that will advance Virginia 90% to the goal of achieving universal access to broadband and high-speed internet, placing Virginia on track to being one of the first states successfully charting a path to universal access to broadband.
The dramatic progress results from a combination of state, federal, local, and private-sector investments that Virginia has accelerated over the past four years. The Governor said the pandemic highlighted the need for swift and bold action to extend high-speed internet across Virginia, and he thanked the partners who made this progress possible.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” said Governor Northam. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”
Virginia has taken dramatic steps on broadband since Governor Northam took office in 2018, as Virginia’s first rural Governor in a generation. He set out a clear goal: achieve universal access to broadband within 10 years. The goal was bold, as Virginia’s broadband program was investing just $4 million a year and 660,000 Virginians did not have access to high-speed internet.
Since then, Virginia has invested more than $846 million to connect more than 429,000 Virginia homes, businesses, and community anchors to broadband service. Governor Northam recently announced that Virginia has received a record number of local and private sector applications to leverage state broadband investments, putting the Commonwealth on track to become one of the first states to achieve universal broadband access by 2024.
Today’s announcement comes as Virginia allocates more than $722 million to provide universal broadband infrastructure in 70 localities, which will close 90% of Virginia’s digital divide. The funding—from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)—will support 35 projects, connecting more than 278,000 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions to high-speed internet, and leverages more than $1 billion in private and local investments, pushing the total broadband investment in Virginia above $2 billion over the past four years.
“Virginia and the VATI program continue to be the national model for closing the digital divide and today’s announcement cements our success,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This round of grants will connect more than 278,550 households/businesses to high-speed internet, ensuring more communities across the Commonwealth have access to the necessities of modern life.”
The Department of Housing and Community Development administers the VATI program, which provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to areas that are currently unserved by a provider. Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area.
In this application year, VATI received 57 applications from 84 localities that partnered with 25 internet service providers, requesting more than $943 million in funding. Additional information on VATI is available here. Here are the awards:
Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission and All Points Broadband
$95,303,000.00 Award
$190,759,621.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 37,357 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Augusta, Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, and Warren Counties.
West Piedmont Planning District Commission and RiverStreet Networks
$87,003,888.00 Award
$65,421,347.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 24,641 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Amelia, Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Nottoway, and Pittsylvania Counties when combined with other projects.
Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and Firefly
$79,027,930.00 Award
$208,969,670.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 36,283 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Powhatan Counties when combined with other projects. The project was supported by CSX through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Southside Planning District Commission and EMPOWER Broadband
$69,431,635.00 Award
$84,677,555.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 11,527 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Brunswick, Charlotte, Halifax, and Mecklenburg Counties when combined with other projects.
New River Valley Regional Commission and Gigabeam and All Points Broadband
$68,355,355.00 Award
$67,370,008.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 19,966 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bland, Montgomery, and Pulaski Counties.
Mount Rogers Planning District Commission and Point Broadband
$65,883,228.00 Award
$33,052,600.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 27,450 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Smyth, Washington, and Wythe Counties.
West Piedmont Planning District Commission and RiverStreet Networks
$33,571,073 Award
$61,794,113 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 10,056 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Franklin, Henry, and Patrick Counties when combined with other projects.
Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission and Point Broadband
$23,478,429.00 Award
$6,459,000.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 5,828 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell Counties.
LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and Scott County Telephone Cooperative
$22,190,500.00 Award
$6,354,500.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 10,982 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Lee, Wise, and Scott Counties.
Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and Charter Communications
$21,120,053.50 Award
$13,839,522,50 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 12,223 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in the City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight, and Southampton Counties. The project was supported by Primis Bank through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Loudoun County and All Points Broadband
$17,524,000.00 Award
$42,376,126.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 8,629 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Loudoun County.
Commonwealth Regional Council and Kinex
$15,000,000.00 Award
$12,450,992.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 11,397 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Cumberland, Lunenburg, and Prince Edward Counties when combined with other projects.
Hanover County and All Points Broadband
$13,970,000.00 Award
$41,469,332.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 6,198 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Hanover County. The project was supported by Primis Bank through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority
$12,310,777.25 Award
$3,314,865.50 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 11,091 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Accomack and Northampton Counties.
Shenandoah County and Shentel
$12,176,662.00 Award
$20,733,235.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 4,139 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Shenandoah County.
Franklin County and Shentel
$9,832,456.00 Award
$14,722,315.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber and wireless broadband to 3,508 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Franklin County when combined with other projects.
Bedford County and Shentel
$8,642,313.00 Award
$17,546,515.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber and wireless broadband to 5,565 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bedford County when combined with other projects.
Bedford County and ZiTEL
$8,523,908.31 Award
$10,208,347.39 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 4,114 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bedford County when combined with other projects.
Culpeper County and All Points Broadband
$8,600,000.00 Award
$21,914,455.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 4,269 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Culpeper County.
Bath-Highland Network Authority and MGW
$7,876,800.00 Award
$3,113,200.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 2,470 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bath and Highland Counties.
Dinwiddie County and RURALBAND
$7,532,055.35 Award
$13,116,640.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 1,622 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Dinwiddie County. The project was supported by the Cameron Foundation through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Campbell County and Shentel
$5,443,000.00 Award
$10,107,617.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber and wireless broadband to 3,509 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Campbell County when combined with other projects.
King William County and All Points Broadband
$5,400,000.00 Award
$12,330,631.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 2,236 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in King William County. The project was supported by Primis Bank through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Sussex County and RURALBAND
$4,896,892.00 Award
$1,678,571.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 2,267 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Sussex County. The project was supported by the Cameron Foundation through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Stafford County and Comcast
$3,398,155.60 Award
$2,364,380.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 634 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Stafford County.
Northern Neck Planning District Commission and All Points Broadband
$3,190,500.00 Award
$20,477,692.25 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 3,411 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in King George, Lancaster, and Northumberland Counties.
Botetourt County and Lumos
$3,084,796.00 Award
$4,824,937.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 1,901 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Botetourt County.
Middlesex County and All Points Broadband
$2,050,000.00 Award
$8,453,887.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 970 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Middlesex County.
Roanoke County and Craig Botetourt Electric Cooperative
$1,581,584.00 Award
$1,646,138.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 495 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
Roanoke County and Cox Communications
$1,535,264.00 Award
$1,597,927.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 396 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
Roanoke County and Shentel
$490,000.00 Award
$510,000.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 213 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
Roanoke County and B2X Online
$170,609.00 Award
$177,572.00 Leveraged
The project will build a wireless broadband network to connect 290 locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
West Piedmont Planning District Commission and Charter Communications
$1,415,290.00 Award
$2,124,671.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 690 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Patrick County when combined with other projects.
Floyd County and Citizens
$1,310,267.00 Award
$1,111,725.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 723 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Floyd County.
City of Chesapeake and Cox Communications
$580,435.00 Award
$434,559.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 279 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in the City of Chesapeake.
Regional News
Virginia has record November as projects advance; strong December volume expected
November was a productive month for The Port of Virginia® as it processed nearly 291,000 TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent units) and began moving forward on expanding its rail capacity.
November’s volume was the highest of any November in the port’s history: cargo was up 10,891 TEUs, or nearly 4 percent when compared with the same month last year, which was the best November on record. When compared with October, November’s volume was down nearly 9 percent or 28,000 TEUs: in October, the port set its all-time single-month volume mark having handled more than 318,000 TEUs.
In parallel to processing record cargo volumes, the port is progressing with critical infrastructure projects – expanding rail capacity and channel deepening — that will help accommodate ultra-large container vessels and drive even greater efficiency. At its November meeting, the Virginia Port Authority Board of Commissioners approved an $80 million expansion of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT).
“We had a productive November in terms of volume, but equally important is that we now have a clear path forward on expanding our rail capacity at NIT and that effort will be underway shortly,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The completion of the railyard expansion is timed to support the opening of the new deeper, wider channel and both of those projects will be in place and ready support the expansion of NIT’s North Berth.
“In a little more than two years The Port of Virginia will be served by the deepest and widest ship channel anywhere on the US East Coast. Pairing that channel depth with modern terminals and a significant increase in double-stack, on-dock rail capacity is going to attract big ships and more cargo volume. We are going to need the rail capacity to support the additional cargo we’ll be getting from this shift of big vessels to Virginia.”
When complete, NIT’s Central Rail Yard will be able to accommodate 610,000 annual container lifts; current lift capacity is 350,000 at NIT and 480,000 at Virginia International Gateway. The work on the Central Rail Yard begins in February 2022 with completion scheduled in late 2023. The work to widen the channel and deepen it to 55 feet will be finished in late 2024.
“Interest in The Port of Virginia is very high right now because we are not experiencing any congestion and we are able to accommodate those vessels that are off-schedule,” Edwards said.
“Operationally, our performance remains best-in-class, so we are delivering service and real value to all of our customers — the owners of goods in containers and breakbulk cargo owners.”
Import loads and empties helped drive November’s volume, up 13 percent (+16,403 TEUs) and 465 percent (+3,617 TEUs) respectively. In addition, breakbulk tonnage was up 229 percent, or nearly 17,000 tons, and total barge volume was up 50 percent, or nearly 2,600 containers.
To see the port’s operational metrics on productivity at the berth, rail ramp and truck gates, click here.
With one reporting month left in 2021, the port’s TEU volume is 3.2 million TEUs, an increase of 644,293 units (+25%) vs. the same period last year with gains made across almost all phases of the operation.
November Cargo Snapshot (2021 vs. 2020)
- Total TEUs – 290,759, up 3.9%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 84,002, down 5.6%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 141,617, up 13.1%
- Total Containers – 161,993, up 6%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 1,946, down 19.5%
- Breakbulk Tonnage – 16,683, up 228.8%
- Total Rail Containers – 52,107, up 4.3%
- Total Truck Containers – 102,112, up 4.6%
- Total Barge Containers – 7,774 up, 50%
State News
Governor Northam continues ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announces $27 million for gun violence prevention
RICHMOND (December 10, 2021) —Governor Ralph Northam today continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announcing that his proposed two-year state budget will include $27.4 million to address gun violence in Virginia. The funds will establish the Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention at the Department of Criminal Justice Services, building on his landmark gun violence prevention measures he has signed into law over the past four years.
“We lose a thousand Virginians to gun violence each year, and we must do everything we can to bring that number to zero,” said Governor Northam. “The new research Center will collect important data that can lead to meaningful change. Gun violence is a public safety and a public health issue, and we have so much work to do to end this epidemic of violence. This data will save lives.”
The Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention will work across public safety and public health sectors to collect data and publish reports on violence caused by firearms. The information will be shared with state and local agencies, higher education institutions, research institutions, hospitals, and other medical care facilities, and community-based organizations. These efforts will receive assistance and resources from the Center. Additionally, training standards and model policies for law-enforcement personnel will be established and updated periodically.
Virginia’s push for common-sense gun safety legislation started in 2019 after 12 people were killed in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach. The Governor called a special session to address gun violence, but the session adjourned after just 90 minutes and no action was taken. In 2020, Governor Northam signed seven new laws to reduce gun violence—including background checks on all gun sales and mandated reporting of lost or stolen firearms. In 2021, Governor Northam signed a law prohibiting a person convicted of assaulting a family member from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm.
“I am proud of the landmark gun violence prevention legislation that we, as an administration, have championed over the past four years,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “The Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention is the next step for the Commonwealth, and I’m confident it will help ensure Virginia remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”
“The Department of Criminal Justice Services has knowledgeable and experienced staff and we are prepared to take on the responsibilities of the Governor’s proposal,” said Department of Criminal Justice Services Director Shannon Dion. “We are committed to administering programs that help keep all Virginians safe.”
The Governor made the announcement at the Capitol Square Bell Tower in Richmond.
Virginia is Protecting Public Safety and Reforming Criminal Justice:
Under Governor Northam, Virginia finally passed laws to prevent gun violence—to keep communities safer by keeping prohibited persons away from firearms. The new laws:
• Require background checks on all gun sales.
• Enact a Substantial Risk Protective Order.
• Require reporting of lost and stolen firearms.
• Strengthen the law to prevent children from accessing firearms.
• Reinstate Virginia’s successful one-handgun-a-month policy—first passed 30 years ago.
• Prohibit firearms at polling places.
• Prohibit possession of firearms by persons subject to protective orders.
Governor Northam proposed and signed the law abolishing the death penalty in Virginia—becoming the first Southern state to end capital punishment.
Governor Northam signed landmark legislation to legalize possession of marijuana and seal the records of prior convictions.
• The law creates a new Cannabis Control Authority, establishing a regulatory and licensing structure for safe and equitable marijuana industry.
• The law takes effect three years earlier than originally proposed, and includes provisions to protect public health and safety, as well as the rights of people working in the new industry.
Governor Northam led Virginia’s efforts to prevent violence and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. These include:
• Becoming the first state in the country to ban no-knock search warrants (Breonna’s Law).
• Requiring universal training on de-escalation techniques for law enforcement officers.
• Limiting the circumstances under which law enforcement can use deadly force, including neck restraints (choke-holds)—and requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force.
• Creating a statewide “Marcus Alert” system for responding to mental health crises.
• Advancing Community Policing—requiring law enforcement officers to collect demographic information during all traffic and investigatory stops.
Under Governor Northam’s leadership, Virginia:
• Worked across the aisle to increase the ‘felony larceny threshold’ to $1,000. It had been just $200—the lowest level in the nation—since 1980.
• Maintained one of the lowest rates of recidivism in the country at 23.9%, thanks to investments in re-entry programs in the Department of Corrections.
• Provided bonuses of up to $5,000 for the Virginia State Police, Sheriff’s Deputies, and Jail Officers.
• Ended the oppressive suspension of driver’s licenses for nonpayment of court costs, benefiting up to 600,000 Virginians.
• Increased safety on Virginia roads and improved the lives of undocumented immigrants and their families by issuing more than 39,000 driver privilege cards. Non-citizens, who are Virginia residents, can now drive safely and legally on Virginia roads.
• Vetoed legislation to expand mandatory minimum sentencing, and pledged to veto all future legislation to expand mandatory minimums in Virginia.
• Under the Governor’s budget proposal, newly-sworn state troopers will receive a 7.7 percent pay raise; the starting salary for new correction officers will increase by 25 percent, and the average entry-level salary for deputy sheriffs and regional jail officials will increase by approximately 20 percent.
• The Governor’s budget also includes significant funding to address pay compression and provide additional raises to a range of targeted officers and sworn personnel. Virginia gave one-time bonuses of $3,000 to $5,000 to public safety officials in 2021, in addition to a one-time bonus of $500 in 2020.
