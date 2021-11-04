State News
Governor Northam announces new Commonwealth Connect Fund to expand broadband
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced on November 4, 2021, the collective pledge of more than $1.5 million by the Cameron Foundation, Dominion Energy, Facebook, and Primis Bank to expand broadband access to underserved locations across the Commonwealth. The funding will further the ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide for the approximately 233,000 locations in Virginia that lack access to broadband.
“These investments will play a vital role in connecting thousands across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “We are thrilled to see the private and philanthropic sectors recognizing the need for broadband access and stepping up to support getting as many Virginians connected as soon as possible. With these investments, our goal of universal broadband by 2024 is even closer.”
Earlier this year, Governor Northam announced a record number of local and private sector funds to match the state’s contribution. In total, Virginia has generated $2 billion in funding to close the digital divide by 2024. The historic investment was aided by $700 million from American Rescue Plan Funding.
Since 2017, the Commonwealth has deployed over $124 million in grant funds to connect over 140,895 homes and businesses, more than halving the digital divide in broadband access. Many of the least connected localities are also the least affluent in Virginia, and without resources, they struggle to compete. These pledges are by the Cameron Foundation, Dominion Energy, Facebook, and Primis Bank. will further connectivity solutions for some of the most fiscally-distressed localities in the Commonwealth.
“It is rewarding to see others stepping up to assist expanding broadband access,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This administration has made significant progress in reaching Virginians with broadband access, and these investments from the Cameron Foundation, Facebook, Primis Bank, and Dominion Energy will help to further that mission.”
The Cameron Foundation has pledged $1.15 million to support broadband expansion in Sussex and Dinwiddie Counties. Facebook’s $250,000 and Primis Bank’s $200,000 pledge will further broadband expansion in communities across Virginia, and with a significant contribution from Dominion Energy, these organizations will assist less-resourced communities to achieve universal access to broadband.
Pledgers to the Commonwealth Connect Fund will deliver funding directly to local governments or governments of their choice with planned broadband expansion efforts. Those interested in pledging to the Commonwealth Connect Fund should contact the Governor’s Broadband Team at commonwealthconnect@governor.virginia.gov.
State News
Governor Northam congratulates Governor-Elect Youngkin
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement on the 2021 election.
“This morning I spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected Governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world. We will meet tomorrow to begin a smooth transition to his administration.
“We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity. It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins. I want to thank the Virginia Department of Elections, registrars, poll workers, and all of the volunteers whose work sustains our shared faith in our democracy. Their commitment and integrity know no bounds.
“I encouraged the Governor-elect to continue the progress Virginia has begun—
• bringing $77 billion in new capital investment and 100,000 jobs,
• allocating the largest financial reserves in state history,
• making Virginia the best state for business and for workers,
• investing a record amount in public education,
• expanding access to healthcare, early childhood education, and free community college,
• delivering universal broadband and clean energy,
• delivering vaccination rates in the top ten among the states, and
• making voting easier, even as other states make it harder.
“Over the past four years, Virginia has accomplished something unique in America—delivering the most progressive agenda in the country, while also preserving traditions of fiscal responsibility and economic stewardship. Most importantly, we have made Virginia a more welcoming, open, and inclusive Commonwealth. Virginians expect this critical work to continue.
“This election brought record voter turnout for a non-presidential election because Virginians are engaged and involved in our government and democracy. That’s something we can all be proud of.
“Finally, thanks to every candidate who ran, from every party. It’s no small thing to put yourself out there as a candidate for public office, and we need good people to continue that commitment to public service.”
State News
Attorney General Herring confident following SCOTUS oral argument on unconstitutional Texas abortion ban
RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement following the November 1, 2021, oral argument in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in the cases of United States of America v. State of Texas et al., and Whole Woman’s Health et al. v. Jackson et al. that seek to block the unconstitutional Texas abortion ban:
“Following this morning’s oral arguments, I feel confident that the Supreme Court will do the right thing and uphold the decades-old precedent that the right to an abortion is protected under our Constitution,” said Attorney General Herring. “Not only does Texas’ law essentially ban all abortions, it also emboldens unchecked vigilantes to take the law into their own hands, something that even the most conservative justices appeared to take issue with. This disgusting law has burdened women in Texas for too long and the Supreme Court must strike it down, preventing further blatantly unconstitutional abortion bans from being passed in other states across the country.”
Attorney General Herring has been in court from the outset fighting back against Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban. He and his colleagues have filed numerous amicus briefs on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice in support of their challenge to Texas law.
Attorney General Herring has been a strong advocate for women’s healthcare and reproductive rights in Virginia. Last month, Attorney General Herring led a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Wilson arguing that South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban harms women’s healthcare and a lower court’s ruling blocking the law should be upheld. He has stood against attacks on women’s reproductive freedom and has fought in court to defend women’s access to comprehensive healthcare services, including abortion and birth control. He issued an official advisory opinion that helped protect women’s health clinics from expensive and medically unnecessary retrofits that would have closed many Virginia clinics that offer abortion services. Attorney General Herring successfully fought alongside his colleagues in the Whole Women’s Health case to strike down Texas’s onerous, medically unnecessary regulations and he has fought for women’s reproductive justice around the country, working with colleagues to oppose medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion in Ohio and Alabama. Additionally, he continuously fought against the Trump Administration’s attacks on women’s access to the full range of reproductive health care services and contraception options.
State News
Herring requests Senator Amanda Chase produce evidence of alleged election ‘cheating’
RICHMOND (October 28, 2021)—Attorney General Mark R. Herring today requested that Senator Amanda Chase provide his Office with the alleged evidence of election “cheating” that she claims to have found and shared with a gubernatorial campaign.
“Let’s be clear: these kinds of baseless, false claims are simply designed to undermine confidence in our democracy and our elections,” said Attorney General Herring. “If Senator Chase has any evidence of cheating or voter fraud then she has an obligation to bring it to the attention of authorities who can do something about it rather than secretively sharing this supposed ‘evidence’ with political allies.”
In an interview yesterday, Senator Chase stated that “I know how Democrats are cheating, and that information has been given to the Youngkin campaign.”
In a letter today, Attorney General Herring’s office wrote to Senator Chase saying that “if you have evidence of ongoing election fraud, cheating, or misconduct, please contact [OAG] as soon as possible so we may make arrangements to receive and review it.”
State News
Statement of Governor Ralph S. Northam honoring the life of Governor Linwood Holton
RICHMOND—(October 28, 2021) Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement on the passing of former Governor Linwood Holton.
“Linwood Holton changed what it means to serve as Governor of Virginia. He knew defeat at the ballot box before victory—and when he won, he made every moment count.
“If you want to know what American strength looks like, look at the famous photographs of Governor Holton—smiling, as he walked his children to Richmond’s public schools during the tensest moments of desegregation. He faced down Virginia’s demons and enabled this Commonwealth to look ahead.
“He showed a wistful state how to embrace the future, inviting us all to be “touched by the better angels of our nature,” in the words of President Lincoln who founded the reforming Republican Party that Linwood Holton revered.
“A half-century has passed since Linwood Holton served as Governor. His public service continued for decades after that, and his children carry on his legacy today, serving in public office, in the academy, and as good and loving souls.
“May we all celebrate the life of Linwood Holton, Virginia’s servant leader. Our country needs more people like him today.
“Pam and I are smiling tonight in memory of this great man who lived nearly a century. Our thoughts tonight are especially with Jinks, Anne, Taylor, Woody, and Dwight, and everyone who loved Governor Holton.
“I have directed that Virginia state flags be flown at half-staff in Governor Holton’s honor for the next 30 days.”
State News
Herring has filed an amicus brief defending Florida’s law limiting the sale of firearms to people aged 21 and up
RICHMOND (October 26, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is defending a Florida law limiting the sale of firearms to people aged 21 and up. Attorney General Herring has joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit arguing that states have the right to enact reasonable, age-based firearms regulations that protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence.
In September, Attorney General Herring helped successfully defend a longstanding federal gun safety law after he and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed a similar amicus brief defending the decades-old law that limits the sale of handguns to those age 21 and older.
“Almost every state across the country, including Virginia, has implemented some kind of age-based restrictions on the sale of firearms,” said Attorney General Herring. “Age-based firearm regulations have been used for decades to keep communities and people safe, and to help keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals. It’s critical that states have the ability to pass gun safety measures, like age-based restrictions, that meet their individual public safety goals.”
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues filed the brief in National Rifle Association v. Commissioner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The lawsuit challenges a provision of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act that generally prohibits the purchase of firearms by individuals under the age of 21. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim that the law infringes upon the Second Amendment rights of young people. A lower court, in this case, rejected that argument, holding that laws regulating the sale of firearms to young people are longstanding and constitutional.
In the brief, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that the Second Amendment gives states the ability to enact sensible regulations designed to protect the public, including age-based restrictions that limit the ability of people younger than 21 to purchase firearms. Although regulations differ based on each state’s needs, virtually every state and the District of Columbia have imposed some age-based restrictions on the sale or use of firearms, and at least 19 states and the District of Columbia have enacted a minimum age requirement of 21 for the sale or possession of certain categories of firearms. Similarly, courts across the country have consistently upheld age-based regulations, noting that the goal of these regulations is to deter crime and promote public safety.
Joining Attorney General Herring in filing the amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
State News
Behavioral technician pleads guilty to unlawful wounding
RICHMOND (October 25, 2021) – Stacey Burrell, 57, of King William, has pled guilty today in New Kent Circuit Court to one count of felony unlawful wounding. The guilty plea is related to injuries suffered by a juvenile patient in 2019 at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County, while Burrell was employed at the hospital as a behavioral technician. A sentencing hearing, in this case, is scheduled for December 20, 2021.
“The conduct committed by this behavioral technician against a juvenile patient is truly awful and should never occur in a facility that is meant to treat and take care of children,” said Attorney General Herring. “My team and I are dedicated to protecting the vulnerable and holding those who harm their fellow Virginians accountable, especially when they harm our children.”
This guilty plea is part of an ongoing investigation into Cumberland Hospital by the Virginia State Police and was prosecuted by members of Attorney General Herring’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section. Previously, former Cumberland Hospital psychotherapist Herschel “Mickey” Harden was indicted for two felony counts of sexual assault, however, he died by suicide before standing trial.
If anyone has additional information about these or other alleged crimes that may have occurred at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents they may contact the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.
