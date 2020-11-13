Local News
Governor Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
As COVID-19 surges in states across the country, Governor Ralph Northam today announced new actions to mitigate the spread of the virus in Virginia. While the Commonwealth’s case count per capita and positivity rate remain comparatively low, all five health regions are experiencing increases in new COVID-19 cases, positive tests, and hospitalizations.
“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” said Governor Northam. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work. I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”
Governor Northam shared a new video to update Virginians on the additional steps the Commonwealth is taking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which is available here and below.
The following measures will take effect at midnight on Sunday, November 15:
- Reduction in public and private gatherings: All public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.
- Expansion of mask mandate: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This expands the current mask mandate, which has been in place in Virginia since May 29 and requires all individuals aged 10 and over to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
- Strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses: All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning. While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a Class One misdemeanor.
- On-site alcohol curfew: The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight. Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, however, under current restrictions, individuals that choose to consume alcohol prior to 10:00 p.m. must be served as in a restaurant and remain seated at tables six feet apart.
Virginia is averaging 1,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases per day, up from a statewide peak of approximately 1,200 in May. While Southwest Virginia has experienced a spike in the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, all five of the Commonwealth’s health regions are currently reporting a positivity rate over five percent. Although hospital capacity remains stable, hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 35 percent in the last four weeks.
On Tuesday, Governor Northam announced new contracts with three laboratories as part of the Commonwealth’s OneLabNetwork, which will significantly increase Virginia’s public health testing capacity. Contracts with Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, and Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk will directly support high-priority outbreak investigations, community testing events, and testing in congregate settings, with a goal of being able to perform 7,000 per day by the end of the year.
The full text of amended Executive Order Sixty-Three and Order of Public Health Emergency Five and sixth amended Executive Order Sixty-Seven and Order of Public Health Emergency Seven will be made available here.
For information about COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Local News
Town Police looking into personnel matter related to officer Twitter posts
Royal Examiner was recently contacted on our website regarding social media posts of a somewhat inflammatory political nature alleged to have been made by a Front Royal Police Officer. The link and query as to whether we knew if the Town Police Department was addressing the matter after having been contacted by the posting source was actually found in our website SPAM folder, as the email inquiry to us was from anonymous@anonymous.com.
“Thought you should be aware of this: (followed by LINK) I know that the police chief has been contacted and has not responded. What actions are they taking?” we were asked by Mister or Missus “Anonymous”.
The LINK took us to a Twitter page with a double flagged “Content Warning” from the posting source “Firestorm on Fascism@AntifascistF12” which self-identified to the right of the page stating, “We ID fascists, bigots, supremacists, propagandists & funders. Not organized/funded. 100% outraged”.
Okay then – this reporter found himself wondering if he had landed at an ANTIFA or ANTIFA offshoot site, ANTIFA being an acronym for “Anti-fascist” as the site was identified. From information I have read, Antifa’s original MO or Mode of Operation was the outing of members of neo-fascist organizations to their employers as such.
Below that was the apparent Twitter handle of the alleged FRPD officer who had aroused this group’s ire. Since Royal Examiner has not independently verified if the named officer actually made the featured posts, we will not use his name in this story. However, we will note that the officer included in his self-identification as a “Common Sense Conservative” and that, “Tweets are my own, not of my agency or other personnel.”
And it did not appear there was any claim this officer was a member of any known neo-fascist group; rather suggestions his anti-BLM posts indicated racism and his intolerance for opposing political views, a tendency toward right-wing fascism.
A quick scroll through of posted Tweets opened with a reference to a story lead “Police union to replace American flags on NJ Turnpike after official …” above which the officer allegedly posted, “Local governments are now banning the American Flag.. Line these scum up and shoot them for treason!”
Several negative references to the Black Lives Matter movement were posted, including, “Now that BLM and Antifa have served their usefulness to the Democrats, will they now issue stand down orders to their commanders in the field? Retire your banners and send your mentally-challenged foot soldiers back into their basements until they are needed for another election.”
Another accusation was the officer’s repeated posting of retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan memes, which the “Firestorm on Fascism” posters alleged is often used by American neo-fascists as an “HH” code to mean Heil Hitler”. Or also self-identifying as “a fitness guru” I guess he could just be a pro-wrestling fan of the “27-inch pythons”.
We did notice in another post where the officer references a protester running a vehicle into police vehicles and/or officers, the observation, “A vehicle is the preferred method lately of radical extremists…this is another example. Don’t care if the driver is BLM, Antifa, Neo Nazi or a PETA member. The driver should be put down immediately!” – Not sure how PETA got drug into the conversation, but the post perhaps suggested little patience with radicals of the left or right – “Neo Nazi” being referenced – clashing violently with police.
Okay, was the FRPD Administration aware of these allegations. We decided to inquire of Chief Kahle Magalis and Communications Officer Crystal Cline by email Thursday afternoon, October 12. A short time later we received this reply from Captain Cline:
“Recently, the Front Royal Police Department was made aware of posts made on the personal social media account of one of our officers. We appreciate your concern and have taken steps to open an investigation into this personnel matter. The Front Royal Police Department strives to maintain a professional and unbiased agency and recognizes that all actions by police officers can impact community relations. We take this matter very seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation. Due to this being a personnel matter, no further information on the investigation may be released at this time.”
So I guess that answers anonymous@anonymous.com’s question posed to us under the SUBJECT field “Racist FR police officer”.
As to the allegation of racism, we noticed a post by the officer acknowledging the on-duty shooting death of a black St. Louis police officer with the notation, “RIP Officer… Anyone else getting tired of this? How about you BLM?”
The entire experience of sifting through both the quite shrill posts against BLM, Democrats and leftist politics in general by the officer and equally shrill accusatory posts of his critics on the opposite end of the political spectrum reminded me of lyrics from a song from another era of sometimes violent political unrest in the late 1960’s, early ‘70’s. Stephen Stills of the Buffalo Springfield penned the song “For What It’s Worth” which included some timeless lyrics:
“What a field day for the heat; A thousand people in the street; Singing songs and a carrying signs mostly say ‘Hooray for our side’ …
“There’s battle lines being drawn; Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong …”
Postscript
When opposing political sides lose the ability to rationally converse over differing philosophical perspectives without immediate deterioration into demonization and vilification, the odds become increasingly slim that a democratically based, representative republic form of government will continue to function as planned.
From Twitter posts and claims about a Front Royal Police officer to the ongoing Tweets from a “white house” 70 miles to our east, is it any wonder that the post-2020 national Election conversation has drifted from a peaceful transfer of power towards the potential of an attempted coup to overturn the electoral result due to unsubstantiated claims of fraud by an incumbent installing loyalist civilians at the Pentagon to join others already in place at the Justice and State Departments and U.S. Supreme Court?
Asked on Wednesday, November 11, by reporters about a “smooth transition” of power to a Biden Administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo actually said, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump Administration.”
And I thought the LBJ and Nixon eras were weird.
Local News
Warren County Parks and Recreation: County parks 2020 holiday closures
Warren County parks and facilities will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020, and Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2020. This includes, but is not limited to: Eastham Park, Gertrude E. Miller Community Park, Skyline Soccerplex, Rockland Park, and Florence Smith Memorial Playground.
For more information, please contact the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department at 540-635-7750.
Local News
Warren County Parks and Recreation: Parks and Facilities Promotional Video 2020
Warren County Parks and Recreation Department announces the release of the 2020 Parks and Facilities Promotional Video. Using state-of-the-art drone footage, the two minute film highlights many of the beautiful parks available to the public including: Gertrude E. Miller Community Park, Rockland Park, Lions Park, Eastham Park, Chimney Field Park, Dr. Seide Memorial Botanical Gardens, Burrell Brooks, Jr. Community Park, Peter Lehew Park, and Skyline Soccerplex, among others.
For more information, please contact the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department at 540-635-7750.
Community Events
Humane Society’s “Give Thanks” adoption event begins November 15th
The Humane Society of Warren County will be hosting a “Give Thanks” adoption event over the next two weeks. It begins Sunday, November 15, and runs through Saturday, November 28.
“In honor of the holiday season, we ask that you give thanks! Give thanks to your local shelter worker, a family member, a neighbor, a teacher, your local grocery clerk, your pets, and the list goes on. The staff at HSWC wants to give thanks to all of you! Our sponsors, donors, adopters and supporters, you are appreciated!” says Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager. The HSWC will be offering a “Pick your price Adoption Tree” for the event.
HSWC currently has more than 50 animals who are ready to find their ‘furever’ homes. HSWC has an additional 75+ waiting to become available for varying reasons – waiting on spay/neuter, vaccinations, to finish out their medical holds and get healthy, gain weight and/or underage kittens in foster homes.
There is a small Christmas tree decorated in fall décor with a variety of price tags on it in our lobby; Take your pick, and thank you for adopting! The more animals we can place in loving adoptive homes, the more animals we can save! Can you open your heart and home to a furry friend?
All adoptions are being done by appointment only with approved applications, so head on over to our website and get started with the adoption process today! We also regularly post videos and photos of available pets on our Facebook page.
Those of you who are not able to adopt at this time, but would like to participate in the event, are welcome to “sponsor” an adoption or donate to the care of the animals in our facility.
For more information, please visit our website at www.humanesocietywarrencounty.org or give us a call at 540-635-4734.
Local News
People Inc. now accepting nominations for the Garland Thayer and Henderson Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for People Incorporated’s Garland Thayer Award and Henderson Award. The awards recognize outstanding achievements by community leaders, advocates and volunteers in the agency’s service area.
“People Inc.’s work would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of community members across our 16 city and county service area,” said People Inc. President and CEO Rob Goldsmith. “I look forward to recognizing the achievements of groups and individuals who work to provide opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to improve their lives, families and communities.”
The Garland Thayer Award is presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution to benefit low-income people through their employment or paid position with an organization. Previous recipients have founded new organizations, new programs or new services that align with the agency’s mission. The award is named for People Inc.’s founding Executive Director, Garland Thayer.
The Henderson Award recognizes the remarkable achievements of a volunteer or group of volunteers who have made lasting and significant contributions to benefit economically disadvantaged communities. The award is named in honor of Fount and Thelma Henderson, who worked as tireless advocates alongside Garland Thayer to mobilize community support for People Inc.’s mission. Fount Henderson also served as the agency’s founding Board of Directors Chairperson.
Nominations for both awards may be submitted by visiting www.peopleinc.net or by contacting Rachel Fogg at rfogg@peopleinc.net. Nominations received by Nov. 30 will be considered.
People Inc. was founded in 1964 as a community action agency in the rural community of Hayter’s Gap in Washington County. The agency has been committed to moving communities into the economic mainstream for 56 years.
Local News
LFCC’s 50th anniversary celebrated with ribbon cutting
It was only fitting that Professor Frank Borleske was the one wielding the extra-large scissors when the ribbon was cut in honor of LFCC’s fiftieth anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The math professor is the only current faculty member who has worked at the college since it first opened its doors to students on Sept. 28, 1970.
“I was there at the dedication ceremony, Oct. 17, 1970 in the old student lounge,” Professor Borleske recently recalled. “It was an absolutely beautiful day. The mountains were very clear. Gov. Mills Godwin spoke about the advantage of having a community college, how it would change lives in this area.”
Godwin also said the mission of the community college was to “educate the young men and women who never thought they would have a chance to go on to college. To many of them, it must seem like a miracle.”
In its 50-year history, LFCC has enrolled more than 400,000 credit and workforce students and presented more than 23,000 with degrees or certificates, President Kim Blosser said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was organized by the Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center and the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber. Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Sharon Baroncelli was also in attendance.
Each year, LFCC serves about 20,000 students.
“Imagine what it would be like if we had never been built,” President Blosser said. “My hope for our next 50 years is that it doesn’t take a miracle for so many of our students to earn their credentials or degrees. We have accomplished a great deal in the first 50 years, and we’re looking forward to even greater achievements in the next 50.”
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, an LFCC alumnus and adjunct professor, said any town would love to have a community college in its midst.
“I have had many friends and family members who have come through the community college, mainly at the Luray-Page County Center,” said Page County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center President Regina Hilliard. “May your work continue to bring joy.”
Half of her family has attended LFCC, said Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider. Her youngest daughter’s future was turned around by attending LFCC, and she is now studying for her master’s degree.
Coming to LFCC “was a life-changing time for her,” Schneider said. “This nurturing environment is a launch pad for success.”
Learn more about LFCC’s history and view a timeline at www.lfcc.edu/50.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph WNW
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
57/41°F
63/39°F