Governor Northam announces Phase One guidelines to slowly ease public health restrictions

The Warren County School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved 17 action agenda items, including the fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 operating and cafeteria budgets and the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) special education annual plan.

“This is not the budget that I wanted to present to you guys this evening, but it is the budget I feel comfortable with due to the state of our economy,” Warren County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard told School Board members present during the May 6 meeting, who were Warren County School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr.; School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower; and School Board members James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi (participating virtually), and Kristen Pence.

Sheppard said that since the School Board on March 11 approved the FY 2020-21 operating and cafeteria budgets, “the world in which public education operates has drastically changed” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the less-than-desirable effects of the pandemic has been the loss of government revenue,” said Sheppard, noting that the total projected FY 2021 operating fund revenue totals more than $60.8 million, which includes the approved state budget; approved Warren County budget; a 6.5 percent decline in sales tax; and a 20 percent decrease in the WCPS state lottery allocation.

State funding estimates for FY 2020-2021 were reduced by more than $1.4 million, she said, “with no guarantee that additional reductions will not come later in the year as the full effects of the pandemic are recognized in the state tax collections.”

Conversely, if the effects are less than anticipated, Sheppard said that additional funding may be available in the fall.

Total required expenditures in the WCPS proposed operating budget for FY 2020-2021 total roughly $58.9 million, which creates a deficit of almost $1.9 million.

However, the school district has been able to make up the difference with additions to the existing budget that total $1,351,267, which creates an excess of $536,030, according to the WCPS proposed operating budget for FY 2020-2021.

“We would like to keep [the excess] in contingency in case additional funds are needed to get us through this pandemic,” Sheppard said. “I believe it’s prudent for us to do this due to the uncertainty of the economy.”

The $536,030 contingency may be used to cover any additional shortfalls in revenue, or if not needed for that, the contingency could be used to fund additional initiatives listed in the operating budget, she said.

Sheppard explained that the Virginia General Assembly will reconvene in the fall when they will reassess their reductions and WCPS state funding. And at that time, they also will determine whether they need to take the additional funds or whether they’re able to restore funds to WCPS.

“So, we’re hoping that they’re able to restore funds to us. At that time, we would reevaluate what we have done,” she said, noting the top priorities for using the contingency funds.

The No. 1 priority for WCPS would be to use the funds to give a step increase in salary for all employees except for teachers since the teacher scale is already being fully implemented. The second priority would be to give a 1 percent salary increase to all contracted positions except teachers; the third priority would be to restore bus funds for a five-year, lease-to-own agreement on five new buses; the fourth priority would be to fully implement the instructional assistant salary scale, and the fifth would be to fully implement the nurses’ salary scale.

“So that will be a conversation we’ll have later in the fall once we know how we’re going to be impacted by the pandemic,” said Sheppard. “I know it’s not the budget you wanted to receive and it’s not the budget I wanted to present; however, I think it’s the best we can do under the circumstances.”

School Board members unanimously voted to approve the WCPS FY 2020-2021 Operating Budget in the amount of $60,810,677 and the Cafeteria Fund Budget in the amount of $3,070,728.

Another important action item that received unanimous approval by the School Board was the 2020-2021 Special Education Annual Plan, which includes an application from WCPS seeking federal funding totaling about $1.16 million for personnel salaries, according to Michael Hirsch, WCPS director of special services, who attended the School Board meeting virtually.

The 2020-2021 Special Education Annual Plan application also includes the district’s assurance and certifications; the WCPS Interagency Jail Agreement; and a report on the implementation of the 2018-2019 plan, which is the most-current plan available, Hirsch said.

Before the vote, Bower asked Hirsch how WCPS has been accommodating students with disabilities during the pandemic, particularly those who require therapies.

“Obviously, therapies are not traditional; so they are not getting hands-on physical therapy or hands-on occupational therapies,” Hirsch answered. “There is the stuff that goes home that parents can work on with the students.”

WCPS also plans to provide “a significant amount of compensatory services” whenever school does reopen, he said, adding that “we do expect some regression because things just are not the same.”

“That’s difficult hearing,” Bower said.

The other 15 unanimously approved action items by the School Board last night were:

· The 2020-2021 Local Plan for Career and Technical Education (CTE) Perkins Funds. Jane Baker, the CTE principal for WCPS, who attended virtually, said the federal Perkins Funds permit Warren County to purchase materials and equipment, support professional development, and support members of identified special populations engaged in CTE student organizations. “This funding assists us in providing the equipment, training, and related resources that will enable our students to be workforce ready,” she said. “This money is greatly needed.”

· The adoption of the Into Literature textbook series published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for grades 6- 12, and the purchase of textbooks for grades 6-8 in the amount of $143,917.50. The Into Literature series will be for use beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, said Alan Fox, WCPS director of secondary instruction.

· A $75,564 contract to be awarded to Document Solutions Inc. for the lease of a copier at Warren County Middle School, where the current lease expires in June, said WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant.

· A $13,680 contract to be awarded to Mid Atlantic Controls Corp. for the WCPS energy management systems and controls service. The current service agreement expires in June with no renewal options remaining, according to WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay. “Mid Atlantic Controls Corp. has been instrumental this past year in collaboration with staff and the energy service company, Ameresco, in developing and providing needed technical programming and support as we continue to monitor and operating our energy management systems,” said Livesay, who attended the meeting virtually. The current annual cost for the service is $12,960. The new $13,680 yearly contract will include A.S. Rhodes Elementary School when the renovations are complete, Livesay said.

· An annual service agreement for solid waste removal and dumpster service in the amount of $62,770.58 with Republic Services. The current agreement with Republic Services is scheduled to expire on June 30, Livesay said. The current annual cost for the service is $60,824.21, and Livesay said that Republic Services has asked for an annual increase of 3.2 percent, bringing the new annual costs to $62,770. 58, which is within the range of the CPI (Consumer Price Index) for Al Urban Consumers dated March 2020.

· The 2020-2021 salary scales, which include the completion of phase II and III of the teacher salary scale as recommended by the 2018 Compensation Study. WCPS staff are also authorized to issue contracts and letters of appointment based on approved scales, and to issue contracts and letters of appointment based on approved scales.

· The WCPS 2020-2021 health, vision, and dental insurance rates. George “Bucky” Smith, WCPS director of personnel, said there was a 6.7 percent decrease in rates from the 2019-2020 rates. Eligible employees who enroll or re-enroll in the high deductible/ health savings plan during the division’s open enrollment period also will be eligible for an employer’s paid contribution of $1,000 to their health savings account (HSA). A minimum 6.7 percent decrease is applied to all premiums, he said. An “Employee/Children” option was added to Key Advantage 1000 and the High Deductible health plan/HSA to make the plans more competitive with local competing school divisions, Smith said.

· 2020-21 Support Staff appointments and new hires.

· February 2020 Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Policy Updates, which will be included in the WCPS Policy Manual.

· A request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors appropriate $1,623,021 to WCPS with $1,076,200 appropriated to the capital improvement budget to complete the renovation of A. S. Rhodes Elementary School, and $546,821 to the FY 2020-2021 operating budget for the replacement of four buses and carpet replacement at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School. Sheppard explained that Warren County received the FY 2019 audit, which shows that the School Board’s Operating Fund surplus is $1,623,021.

· $23,245.18 to purchase PowerSchool Enrollment Express, an online enrollment program that allows parents to electronically enroll students. “We have been exploring this program for several years but decided to forego the cost and continue to use paper forms,” Sheppard said. “However, due to the current [coronavirus] situation, we need a way to enroll our kindergarten students and new students to our school system.” The system allows parents to fill out the enrollment forms electronically and upload digital documents using a smart phone’s camera as a scanner, giving WCPS an opportunity to place students in time for school to start in the fall, she said. “Another benefit of this program is that it allows parents and guardians to recommend changes to addresses and phone numbers so the school always has the most current information,” said Sheppard. “If we purchase this program in the first part of May, it will take a little over one month to get the program fully functional. If all goes well, we should be able to enroll our students electronically by the middle of June.”

· The induction of Dr. Frederick P. Logan, Jr. into the Roy K. Boyles Wall of Recognition, which was created in 2017 by the Warren County School Board to recognize Boyles, a long-standing supporter, and contributor to the education system in Warren County. Dr. Logan will receive a plaque and recognition at a future board meeting.

· A resolution expressing WCPS’s “deep appreciation” for its school nutrition professionals. The adopted resolution coincides with the National School Lunch Hero Day, a celebration to recognize and honor the dedicated school nutrition professionals who prepare healthy and delicious school meals. School Lunch Hero Day occurred this year on May 1.

· The renewal of property, liability, student accident, auto, cyber risk, storage tank, and workers’ compensation insurances for 2020-2021 through the Virginia Association of Counties Group Self Insurance Risk Pool at a total cost of $318,471.

· The selection of the firm of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates PLLC to conduct the FY 2020 School Activity Funds audit at a cost of $13,250.

During her superintendent’s report, Sheppard also said that the Warren County High School’s Theatre Department, the Maroon Masques, will virtually present “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine,” by Don Zolidis. The theatrical production was written to be performed virtually and will stream live on May 14 at 7 p.m. Additionally, the high school schedule committee will meet for the first time on May 14. There are three school administrators, 21 teachers, and two School Board office staff on the committee, which will consider a 4 x 4 block (which WCPS currently follows), an AB block, a 7-period day, and an 8-period day, Sheppard said.

“This high school schedule committee will be a virtual meeting. The meeting is not open to the public and none of our School Board members are on the committee,” she told the Royal Examiner in an email today. “We are looking at our current schedule to determine if there is a different schedule that will better meet our students’ needs.”

The Warren County School Board will hold a regular meeting and work session on May 20 starting at 5 p.m.