Local News
Governor Northam announces Silent Falcon UAS Technologies to locate East Coast operations in Warren County, creating 249 new jobs
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Silent Falcon UAS Technologies, an unmanned aircraft systems service provider and original equipment manufacturer, will invest $6 million to locate its new East Coast headquarters for research, development, and manufacturing at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport in Warren County. Virginia successfully competed with Massachusetts and New Jersey for the project, which will create 249 new jobs.
“Silent Falcon UAS Technologies’ decision to establish its East Coast operations in Warren County and create a new workforce development partnership speaks volumes to Virginia’s leadership in the fast-growing unmanned systems industry,” said Governor Northam. “With one of the nation’s largest transportation networks, an unmatched talent pipeline, and competitive operating costs, the Commonwealth is an ideal location for the company to reach its expanding customer base. This project is a major win for the Northern Shenandoah Valley, and we are thrilled to welcome the company to Virginia.”
Silent Falcon UAS Technologies manufactures patent-pending, state-of-the-art unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) components and sensors for security, military, and commercial markets, including oil and gas and pipeline inspections, power utility inspections, large-scale agriculture, natural resource management, security/ISR, public safety, and mapping/surveying. Silent Falcon is the only solar electric UAS to provide long endurance and range, silent operations, and an open interface payload bay, accommodating a wide variety of payloads that are also quick and easy to change. Silent Falcon’s decision to locate in Virginia coincides with a significant expansion of the service portion of the company’s business, which focuses on data collection, specifically for runway inspections at airports.
“We’re proud to partner with companies like Silent Falcon UAS Technologies, which support industry growth and high quality job creation in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The unmanned systems sector is rapidly evolving, and Virginia’s top-ranked education system, combined with our research and development assets, will provide the company with a strong foundation for success. We thank Silent Falcon for creating 249 high-tech jobs in Warren County, and look forward to building a lasting partnership.”
Randolph-Macon Academy’s Unmanned Systems Lab (R-MA) will partner with Silent Falcon as part of its pre-professional pathway initiative through the R-MA drone program, which provides students with the tools and real-life experience to leverage the potential of unmanned technology in a range of career fields. This out-of-the-classroom learning opportunity allows students to experience first-hand how drones and drone-collected data can be applied to real-world community management, business, environmental, and economic challenges. R-MA will work with Silent Falcon to design new program curricula to prepare students for the next generation of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, while crafting data acquisition and data analysis solutions using artificial intelligence.
“We are excited to work with Silent Falcon UAS Technologies, a company committed to innovation, environmental sustainability, and workforce development,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Whether launching UAS from our airport runways or using them for infrastructure assessment, further integrating UAS into Virginia’s multimodal transportation system will prepare us for a strong economic future.”
“We are excited to be opening our operations and manufacturing center in Front Royal,” said Grant Bishop, CEO of Silent Falcon UAS Technologies. “The Virginia Economic Development Partnership was just that, a partnership, and they couldn’t have been more persuasive in helping us choose Warren County for our new facility. We’d like to thank Governor Northam and the officials in Warren County for their leadership and support for making this possible. The small, business-friendly atmosphere and the availability of a great workforce were real selling points. In addition, we are particularly excited about collaborating with the Randolph-Macon Academy and its innovative UAS program under the leadership of General Wesley, which has been at the forefront of training future UAS pilots and specialists. We look forward to being of assistance to their efforts and to having their input into our future development.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Warren County, the Virginia Department of Aviation, and the Center for Innovative Technology to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $161,482 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Warren County with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support Silent Falcon UAS Technologies’ employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“We want to thank Silent Falcon UAS Technologies for its investment in Warren County. We look forward to a thriving partnership with this growing company at the forefront of this exciting new technology,” said Jeff Browne, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority. “This project was the result of successful collaboration with Warren County, the Airport Commission, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, among others. We’re excited to help bring this high-tech industry to our community.”
“We are really excited that Silent Falcon has chosen to build its future in Virginia,” said Bob Stolle, CEO at the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT). “They are pioneers in this young industry that will soon impact every aspect of our lives, and the Unmanned Systems Center at CIT is anxious to support them in that pursuit.”
“Randolph-Macon Academy’s goal was to create a nationally-recognized and accredited UAS flight training and drone applications program serving as a direct pipeline to industry career opportunities, as well as a pathway to emerging four-year university UAS programs,” said Brian Kelly, Director of Unmanned Flight Operations at the Randolph-Macon Academy. “Thanks to our early investment in this industry and the support of partners like Silent Falcon, R-MA is positioned to become the leading high school UAS program in the country. Silent Falcon’s investment in Front Royal will do great things for Warren County and the region as a center for cutting-edge innovation, and we are excited about the opportunities created by this strategic partnership.”
“I commend Silent Falcon UAS for choosing to make such a major economic investment in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “Silent Falcon UAS Technologies has worked in partnership with the Commonwealth and Warren County, and we welcome these new job opportunities for our citizens.”
“Thanks to Silent Falcon UAS Technologies, in partnership with Warren County and the Commonwealth, we have an innovative business providing more job opportunities for our citizens,” said Delegate Todd Gilbert. “Silent Falcon UAS Technologies is to be commended for its economic investment in the Shenandoah Valley.”
Arrest Logs
Fauquier authorities make arrest in 2008 murder of Marshall-based Buddhist Monk
According to a November 30 press release, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was involved in a joint operation in Georgia resulting in the arrest of a suspect in the June 2008 murder of a former South Korean political activist and Buddhist monk known for his non-traditional medical healing methods and work amongst the poor in his native South Korea. From that release: “Warrenton – The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the 2008 murder of Du Chil Park, 56 of Marshall, Virginia.
“On November 30, 2020, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the FBI and Gwinnett County, Georgia Police Department arrested 62-year-old Won Yong Jung of Duluth, Georgia for the 2008 murder of Du Chil Park. Jung was taken into custody in Gwinnett County, Georgia, a suburb north of Atlanta, where he was residing. He remains in custody awaiting extradition to Virginia.”
According to FCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Steven Lewis, as of December 7 extradition was still being worked out for the transfer of Jung back to Fauquier County.
The Jung arrest press release further notes that, “The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office continue to investigate this case and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-422-8624 or by email at cid@fauquiercounty.gov …”
Background
The following is information from the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office’s 2008 press release on Park’s murder from multiple stab wounds tracing his South Korean activist’s roots and installation and work as a Buddhist monk. His body was discovered days after his murder. “Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the victim of the homicide which occurred last week in the 5200 block of Free State Road, Marshall, VA.
“On Sunday, June 29, 2008 Du Chil Park, AKA: Mogu, a 56-year-old Buddhist Monk, was found murdered as a result of multiple wounds. Investigation has revealed the victim was born in Kyong Ju, (South) Korea, where he practiced acupuncture and moxibustion (an oriental medicine therapy). In the 1970’s/80’s Mr. Park was an activist against former Korean military governments. He was imprisoned in 1974 for hiding an activist on the run and then became a Monk in 1978. He has been praised for helping the poor. He operated a small temple in Chung Noung, a part of Seoul, where he treated poor people with acupuncture and moxibustion.
“Mr. Park came to the United States approximately ten (10) years ago (1998). He began the Jungtosa Zen Buddhist Temple on Old Keene Mill Road in the Springfield area of Fairfax County. In March of 2004 Mr. Park moved the temple to the Marshall area, where he continued working in the area of acupuncture and moxibustion.”
This reporter recalled from initial coverage of the Buddhist monk’s murder that he had connections to the Front Royal-Warren County community. We contacted one of those connections who recalled, “Monk Mogu traveled to the Front Royal area frequently to treat children and adults with and without disabilities – and had some friends locally. His Mantra was always ‘to help alleviate pain for all sentient beings’.”
EDA in Focus
R-MA, County officials react to EDA ‘landing’ Silent Falcon UAS Technologies in Warren County
The Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren (FRWCEDA) is excited to welcome Silent Falcon, UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Technologies to Warren County and the Front Royal/Warren County Airport.
Silent Falcon is a UAS Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) drone builder that specializes in aerial data collection and analysis for a variety of applications. At their Warren County location, they will design, fabricate and build their drones using advanced carbon fiber materials. They typically build 1-3 aircraft per month. This new location will also be their maintenance repair and flight training facility.
Silent Falcon has a fleet of 10+ drones that they deploy to remote locations to fly and capture data with their pilots. They also hire pilots with full aviation ratings for manned aircraft. Silent Falcon provides firefighting and security services in which a live feed from the tracking sensors is provided to law/fire officials.
Their software team, using data collected from the drones and their proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software, they create data visualization pages and reports for their customers. Their most popular product is their PCI+ (Pavement Condition Index) report and pavement management program (PMP) which is required by FAA regulations for airport pavement management. They can scan an airport in a short period of time and produce a report in just a few hours.
Silent Falcon will also utilize their cutting edge, technologically advanced aircraft in a partnership with the Randolph Macon Academy (RMA) in Front Royal to train their students in the UAV program. This will provide RMA students the opportunity to learn about and work with the latest UAV technology. “To say we are “excited” about this announcement doesn’t quite capture what we are all truly feeling. This partnership with Silent Falcon strikes at the very core of our mission at the Unmanned Systems Lab at Randolph Macon Academy”, said Brian Kelly, Director of the Unmanned Systems Lab at RMA.
“As a signature offering in our pre-professional pathway’s initiative the R-MA drone program provides students with the tools and real-life experience needed to leverage the potential of unmanned technology in whatever career field they choose. Much of what we are doing is out of the classroom learning — applying drones and drone collected data to solving real-world problems. In this environment students take part in real projects from planning through execution and experience first-hand how “actionable” drone data is applied to many of today’s community management, business, environmental and economic challenges”, Kelly added. The partnership will also benefit the company due to the workforce talent pipeline that RMA offers through their well-developed UAV curricula.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors and Staff played a crucial role in successfully competing for this project. They worked with the EDA and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to structure a state and local incentive package that is entirely performance based. “The efforts of all the team members have made things happen to build an additional industry in our community. We wish Silent Falcon well and we all are looking forward to their expansion and future successes.” added Walt Mabe, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Delores Oates added, “It is my privilege to welcome Silent Falcon to our community. Their investment in Warren County to provide higher paying jobs focused on emerging technologies is a positive step toward our goal of building a community where we can live, play and work! Our County Staff, EDA and EDA Executive Director, Doug Parsons have done a tremendous job partnering with Silent Falcon to achieve this win for Warren County!”
“The Airport Commission is enthusiastic and excited about the UAS capabilities and services that Silent Falcon is bringing to Front Royal/Warren County Regional Airport.”, said Kenneth Roko, Chair of the Airport Commission. “We offer our support to help Silent Falcon pursue its business and R+D interests and their ongoing collaboration with Randolph-Macon Academy. As a Commission, we welcome the increased visibility of the Airport as one of many valuable assets to attract industry, tourism and economic opportunities to Warren County. We thank Grant Bishop, CEO of Silent Falcon and his company for selecting KFRR (our airport code). We also thank the Virginia Commonwealth, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Randolph-Macon Academy and the Warren County Economic Development Authority for supporting and enabling this important addition to our community.”
“I’d like to thank the BOS and Staff at the Warren County Government for their hard work and collaboration on this project. There were several departments involved, including the General Services Division, Public Works, the Administration and Legal teams and the Front Royal/Warren County Airport Commission. We also want to thank our partners at VEDP for bringing us this great opportunity and giving us the chance to compete for this investment.”, said Doug Parsons, Executive Director of the FRWCEDA. “This project shows that collaboration is the key to success in attracting jobs and tax revenue. We look forward to working with Silent Falcon and RMA going forward to ensure they are as successful as possible in their endeavors”.
For more information about this exciting new business, please contact Doug Parsons at 540-635-2182 or dparsons@wceda.com.
Local Government
Is Town backing off Happy Creek bank work compromise? Save Happy Creek Coalition calls for immediate citizen pushback to Town Council
Greetings and a Call to Action from the Save Happy Creek Coalition. We wish there were no need for our existence, but apparently, the Town Council is backpedaling on its sensible conclusions of November 23:
- To apply for a project extension from the relevant state permitting agencies,
- To develop a new community-friendly plan for the segment of Happy Creek between Prospect and South Streets,
- To consult with Front Royal’s Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (as per Town Code Section 156-3),
- To involve local expertise and YOU, Front Royal’s concerned citizens in developing that plan.
It is critical that YOU contact your Town Council members before they meet on Monday evening, December 7. Please insist on a proper construction plan in accordance with Virginia state standards and best practices for stream restoration. Council emails can be found at www.frontroyalva.com/381/Council-Members or you can leave a message with the Clerk of Council at 540-635-8007.
Also, local residents only can sign a new Save Happy Creek Coalition petition HERE.
According to a recent media report Vice Mayor Sealock states, “We went through the data, with what they gave us, and the (installation of) riprap will go on as scheduled.”
As currently planned, this project will require many tons of stone, costing YOU, the taxpayer $100-250K. This project will benefit no one but the quarry from which the stone is purchased.
Riprap is to be applied along the banks up to 15 feet in height. In some places, riprap is a good solution, but not along the entire 1300 feet of streambank, and 15 feet is overkill. As we’ve repeatedly stated, “channelizing” a stream simply turns it into a drainage pipe, accelerating and increasing the volume of water downstream while eliminating environmental benefits to wildlife, fish, and humans, to say nothing of buildings and businesses downstream.
According to our inventory, 161 trees at four inches or more were cut by both the initial contractor and the town crew, in violation of the Town’s commitment to cut only smaller trees. Thousands of expensive tons of riprap will not be required if tree stumps are left in place and allowed to regenerate. However, on December 2, the Town Manager told the Warren/Frederick County Report that stumps will be removed.
You can watch the November 23 Town Council meeting at here. And thank YOU for speaking out on behalf of YOUR Happy Creek.
The Save Happy Creek Coalition is: Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, Front Royal/Warren County Appalachian Trail Community, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, Izaak Walton League, Shenandoah Riverkeeper, and Sustainability Matters – and our affiliate, the Garden Club of Warren County
Local News
WATCH: Christmas Parade 2020
If you missed the Christmas Parade or want to see it again, sit back and enjoy!
This year the Christmas Parade was hosted by Mike McCool, Publisher of the Royal Examiner. Thanks to Mark Williams from National Media Services, Inc., for providing the video and the parade sponsor Jack Evans Chevrolet.
Local News
52 years selling Christmas Trees – Boy Scout Troop 52
Our publisher Mike McCool stopped by the Christmas Tree lot at the Royal Plaza where Troop 52 is selling Christmas Trees once again. He spoke to the Troop “helpers” – the Scouts were out getting ready for the Christmas Parade.
Boy Scout Troop 52, sponsored by the Front Royal United Methodist Church, would like to invite the community to visit their annual Christmas tree sales fundraiser being held at the Royal Plaza Shopping Center. Your generosity each year helps make it possible for these local youth to learn important life skills, attend summer camp, and grow as leaders. The Troop will be offering a variety of trees while supplies last through December 19, so stop by today. Hours are 4-8 weekdays, 8-8 on Saturdays, and 12-8 on Sundays. Youth and parents interested in the Scouting Program are also welcomed.
Boy Scout Troop 52 celebrates 52 years of selling Christmas Trees
EDA in Focus
Could Town-EDA disagreement over dynamics of Afton Inn sale kill redevelopment plan?
During the Asset Committee report at Friday’s Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority meeting, the Town of Front Royal, specifically through its legal department, was accused of “obstructing” the closing process on the sale that would allow redevelopment of the historic Afton Inn site to proceed at the head of the town’s Historic Downtown Business District.
“2 East Main, the contract purchasers of the Afton Inn, continues to work toward a settlement by the end of December. The Town of Front Royal, via their legal department, has begun obstructing this process by not cooperating with requests made by both 2 East Main and the EDA,” Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold stated in his December 4th meeting agenda written report.
Harold’s Asset Committee report on the status of the Afton Inn sale that would facilitate redevelopment observed, “The EDA’s sole ambition in this sale is to remove it from our asset book by selling it to a private developer that is qualified and capable of rebuilding this historic structure to the benefit of the entire community, including the Town Administrative Offices that sits adjacent to this currently dilapidated building.”
Royal Examiner called Harold following the 10:40 a.m. adjournment of Friday’s EDA Board of Directors meeting to seek more information on the impasse between the Town and EDA over the sale and redevelopment of the Afton Inn property. Harold referred us to Board Chairman Jeff Browne as point man on the EDA’s effort to solicit cooperation from the Town of Front Royal governmental apparatus to facilitate the long-pending sale to redeveloper 2 East Main Street LLC.
Contacted by phone, Browne explained that the 2 East Main Street development partnership and its title company had sought legal assurance from the Town that it agreed to the pending sale. The Town Attorney’s November 30th email reply to 2 East Main and the involved title company – the EDA was not copied in Napier’s response, Browne noted – disputed the EDA’s ability to sell the property to the development group without the Town’s written consent, consent apparently not yet given. Napier referenced a 2014 Land Exchange Agreement (LEA) and Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in making the assertion, Browne said. That was a condition of the referenced 2014 MOA, he explained.
In response to this assertion the EDA Board of Directors is preparing a response to town officials, including the mayor, council, and town manager, seeking a meeting of all involved parties as soon as possible to resolve the impasse to everyone’s mutual benefit, Browne told Royal Examiner. The EDA and 2 East Main Street LLC hope to have the sale closed by the end of the calendar year.
Town perspective
In an email response to our inquiry on the matter, Town Attorney Doug Napier explained his and apparently the town council and its governmental apparatus’s stance.
That stance is that the EDA has simply been a real estate broker for the Town in dealing with the Afton Inn property. “The EDA itself never had any skin in the game. The Town was never about to ‘give’ the EDA a million-dollar piece of property in the form of Old Town Hall for nothing, that would be insane,” Napier wrote, perhaps highballing the 2014 assessment a bit in referencing the eventual EDA-enabled 2014 swap of the old Town Hall building the town government had outgrown, for the Afton Inn in order to facilitate its marketing and redevelopment.
Perhaps coincidentally, that swap was bitterly opposed by then citizen Matt Tederick who repeatedly appeared before the town council to berate the swap idea. That idea was hatched to get the Afton property out of the hands of its owner, Northern Virginia developer Frank Barros. Barros let the property languish for several years, refusing to take calls from the Town about the property after the town council had alienated him, in part by suing its own Board of Zoning Appeals to overturn its code exception granted to allow Barros’s elaborate Afton Inn redevelopment plan to increase the height of the building to about 10-feet above the height of the County Courthouse across the street. Building above the height of the courthouse was and remains against Town Code.
“For many years the Town had been trying to get the owner of the Afton Inn to fix up that building, but could get nowhere with the owner,” Napier wrote in his December 4th reply to our inquiry on the current sale impasse, adding, “Town Council had an idea to exchange Old Town Hall for the Afton Inn, but it is difficult for local governments to do real estate investment deals on its own under the Code of Virginia, a big reason EDAs exist in the first place … The title company doing the real estate closing agrees with me. It’s the law, as well as the facts of the case. There is no real controversy here at all.”
No real controversy here?
However, the EDA Board of Directors and its legal counsel do not agree.
The 2014 Land Exchange Agreement and Memorandum of Agreement referenced above by EDA Chairman Browne were attached by Napier to his reply to us to bolster his contention the EDA does not own outright and cannot sell the Afton property without the Town’s written authority.
However, Harold pointed us to a December 1st email from EDA attorney Sharon Pandak in response to Napier’s November 30 reply to 2 East Main Street LLC and its title company seeking the Town’s signing off on its purchase contract with the EDA. In the letter, Pandak counters Napier’s conclusion and the developer’s title company’s concurrence with it. – The short version:
1 – the 2014 MOA, which came after the LEA, was never signed by an EDA representative; and
2 – the Town was not a party to the Lease Exchange Agreement in which Barros’s Afton Inn LLC conveyed the Afton property directly to the EDA.
The complete explanation of the EDA stance penned by the EDA attorney elaborates:
“As I indicated to you … previously, we do not believe that 2 East Main LLC’s current title company’s (Chicago/Champion Title Company) position is meritorious. The EDA can convey “good and marketable fee simple and unencumbered title” to the Afton Inn for the following key reasons:
1 – The conveyance to East Main is not for a required “future purpose” under the Memorandum of Agreement between the Town and the EDA, dated June 23, 2014 (MOA). The MOA, if operative, relates to future use of the Afton Inn, and is not a limitation on the EDA’s ability to convey the property. Therefore, the MOA, if operative, simply does not apply.
2 – The MOA was signed by the Town after the conveyance of the property by the Town to the EDA (June 11, 2014). The agreement is not signed by the EDA.
3 – The Land Exchange Agreement (LEA) between the EDA and Afton Inn, LLC conveyed the Afton Inn to the EDA. The Town was not a party to LEA, and the land never passed through Town ownership to get to EDA ownership. There are no restrictions on the EDA’s use or future conveyance in the LEA. The LEA precedes the incomplete MOA,” Pandak wrote. But she wasn’t finished countering the Town stance.
“There are other reasons for believing that the Town Attorney’s recently expressed opinion is not well-taken which include: The Town has already issued permits to 2 East Main for some work on the Afton Inn and the Town has implicitly approved 2 East Main’s proposed redevelopment by including it in its VDHR (Virginia Department of Historic Resources) grant application (resulting in the Town’s Community Development Block Grant – CDBG award from the State). These actions indicate a Town approval of the ‘future purpose’ by 2 East Main for the Afton Inn, if the MOA is operative. Mr. Napier also does not acknowledge that the EDA gave the Town notice of its Purchase Contract with 2 East Main on June 16, 2020, directly and through him.
“The Title Company’s requirement to have the Town of Front Royal provide consent to the transaction is not well-grounded for the reasons set forth above,” Pandak concludes.
Delaying sale to what end?
Asked what investment the EDA has made in marketing and moving the Afton Inn property toward redevelopment since acquiring it in 2014, Brown and Harold both pointed to $478,000 in various legal, closing, and developmental costs, including masonry work to shore up the crumbling building as its sale and redevelopment have stalled. The sale price if made this month will be $345,000. Had it been made by September it would have been $325,000. So, the EDA is not looking to even recoup its total investment in the property, which means the Town would not be eligible to collect any proceeds from the sale according to the disputed MOA were it ruled to be enforceable without an EDA signature on it.
Bullet point 5D of the MOA states the “EDA shall be entitled to retain from the sales proceeds an amount equal to any sum it has paid without reimbursement from the Town during its ownership, management, maintenance, repairs and marketing for sale or lease of the Afton Inn property.”
So, one might wonder why the Town is stalling on endorsing the EDA’s sale to 2 East Main Street LLC after past permitting of work related to the 2 East Main Street development plan and referencing that plan in its CDBG application.
“Their stonewalling this sale only hurts them and the community,” a perplexed Harold told Royal Examiner. Following conversations with 2 East Main principals Alan Omar and Jim Burton, the EDA Asset Committee chairman said, “I am fully confident 2 East Main Street wants to move forward and are willing to develop the property to the betterment of the community in a way that will make it a cornerstone of historic downtown Front Royal. We are willing to broker communications and we’ve both tried to work with the Town to realize this project since September.
“If this sale can’t occur because of obstruction by the Town we are going to execute any leverage we can to covey the property if this falls thru,” Harold said of the EDA, including acquiring a demolition permit “to keep all available options at our disposal”.
Harold’s written report to his board Friday morning added a call for public action to add another dimension to EDA Board Chairman Browne’s effort to bring all involved parties to the table for a mutually beneficial resolution before the year’s end.
“The community should start lobbying Town Council to allow this sale to commence without further delay or disruption. This is critical both from a safety standpoint as stated by Town Attorney Doug Napier and from an aesthetic standpoint being the corner of historic downtown Front Royal. Delaying the sale and settlement places additional unnecessary risk to public money in the maintenance and public security of this building which has been previously stated by the Town Attorney as the responsibility of the Town taxpayer.”
During subsequent open meeting discussion Friday morning, board member Tom Pattison suggested “reaching out” to new Town Manager Steven Hicks, who begins the transition from Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick on Monday, December 7, in an attempt to re-establish a meaningful relationship with the town government. That relationship has deteriorated into expensive hostile civil litigation and an absence of communications under Tederick and the current town council majority over the past year-plus. While a spot for a “Town Manager’s Report” has remained on the monthly EDA Board meeting agenda, as has been the case for much of 2020, no town manager or designee was present virtually to deliver that report Friday morning despite the Town’s continued legal partnership with Warren County in the operational oversight of the half-century-old joint County-Town EDA.
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Brown and the five-member quorum present virtually concurred with Doctor Pattison’s notion of attempting to restore a meaningful relationship with the town government with the coming personnel change at the head of the Front Royal Administrative network.
While we didn’t get a call back from Mayor Tewalt, we did reach Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock about the EDA board discussion of “Town obstructionism” in finalizing the Afton sale to 2 East Main Street. Sealock said his last recollection of council discussion of the proposed sale to 2 East Main Street LLC group was when the September option date was missed.
The vice mayor also expressed disappointment council and the mayor wasn’t included in the EDA communications with town staff over the project. “I’m very upset – we’re the ones who would decide these things,” Sealock said of Town approval or endorsement of the sale.
“I’d be happy to do that,” EDA Board Chairman Browne said when told of Sealock’s observation, adding that he had personally been involved in several “reach outs” to council and the interim town manager in past efforts to resolve issues surrounding finalization of the Afton sale. And as reported above, he is planning to have a letter to all involved parties, including council and the mayor out by early in the coming week.
And he noted that the recent email exchange with the town attorney came from 2 East Main LLC and its title company’s direct effort to seek assurance the Town would endorse the EDA sale of the property, not from an EDA inquiry.
So, it seems the EDA, the Front Royal Town Council, and mayor, and 2 East Main Street LLC principals and staff will have an opportunity in coming weeks to sit down and get on the same page philosophically and legally to the joint benefit of the entire community. Will they be able to pull it off?
Stay tuned as the Afton Inn redevelopment project perhaps reaches a point of no return if a sale is not finalized within the next three weeks.
King Cartoons
