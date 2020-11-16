Local News
Governor Northam announces support for legalizing adult-use marijuana in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam announced November 16, 2020, that he will introduce and support legislation to legalize marijuana in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The announcement comes as the Northam Administration prepares to release a report on the impact of legalizing adult-use marijuana, which was compiled with robust input from government officials, policy experts, healthcare professionals, and community leaders.
“It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right.”
The Northam Administration is working closely with lawmakers to finalize legislation in advance of the 2021 General Assembly session. Governor Northam made clear that any legislation to legalize adult-use marijuana will need to address the following five principles.
Social equity, racial equity, and economic equity. Marijuana prohibition has historically been based on discrimination, and the impact of criminalization laws has disproportionately harmed minority communities as a result. A report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) issued today found that Black Virginians are arrested and convicted for marijuana use at more than three times the rate of white Virginians. Legislation should focus on undoing these harms by including initiatives such as social equity license programs, access to capital, community reinvestment, and sealing or expunging records of past marijuana-related convictions.
Public health. Legislation should include substance abuse prevention efforts in schools and communities.
Protections for young people. As a pediatrician, Governor Northam will require any legislation include protections for Virginia’s youth, including age limits, mandatory ID checks, and education campaigns.
Upholding the Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act. Legislation should be aligned with the Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act prohibiting indoor tobacco use, which Governor Northam championed as a state Senator.
Data collection. Legislation should ensure Virginia collects appropriate and ongoing information on safety, health, and equity.
In 2020, Governor Northam signed legislation that decriminalized simple marijuana possession in Virginia. The legislation also required the Secretaries of Agriculture and Forestry, Finance, Health and Human Resources, and Public Safety and Homeland Security to convene a Virginia Marijuana Legalization Work Group to study the impact on the Commonwealth of legalizing the sale and personal use of marijuana and report the recommendations of the workgroup to the General Assembly and the Governor by November 30, 2020.
Local News
Tracking the COVID-19 pandemic ‘3rd Wave’ locally, statewide and nationally
On Friday, November 13, County Emergency Management Deputy Director Rick Farrall released the latest COVID-19 novel Coronavirus pandemic statistics for Warren County, the Lord Fairfax Health District of which we are a part, as well as state and national numbers. Since his report of Monday, November 9, Warren County had recorded 20 new cases and three deaths attributed to COVID-19, raising county totals to 685 cases and 25 total fatalities (3.65% of total cases) attributed to the pandemic.
Below are the county, health district, state, and national numbers (nationally over 10.3 million cases and 241,069 total deaths – 2.34% of total cases – with a record of previous reports dating back to October 7 to track the pandemic’s recent impacts:
November 13, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the Va. Dpt. of Health website), there are 4,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 149, Frederick 1,427, Page 524, Shenandoah 1,144, Warren 685 (50 are/were hospitalized, 25 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.65% total cases), Winchester 745); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County). Royal Examiner Note: Since October 6 in Warren County that is an increase of 225 cases (from 460) and 12 deaths, up from 13 deaths over the first nine months of the pandemic, as what has been described as a “Third Wave” pandemic contamination progresses nationally.)
b. Commonwealth: 2,864,009 total people tested (PCR only); 199,262 total cases (up 45,571 from 153,691 cases on Oct. 6); [6.5% positive rate compared to 4.8% positive rate Oct. 6 (PCR only)], 13,408 total hospitalized; 3,785 total deaths (up 482 since Oct. 6) (1.90% of total cases).
c. United States: As of November 12, 2020, at 12:16 PM, there are 10,314,254 total cases and 241,069 total deaths (2.34% total cases) attributed to COVID-19. (Royal Examiner Note: That compares to 7,436,278 cases (up over 2.8 million) and 209,560 deaths (up 31,509) since October 6.
Current VDH Social Gatherings, and Holiday COVID-19 Related Guidance: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/schools-workplaces-community-locations/social-gatherings/
November 9, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 4,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 139, Frederick 1,342, Page 506, Shenandoah 1,103, Warren 665 (49 are/were hospitalized, 22 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.31% total cases), Winchester 704); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
b. Commonwealth: 2,802,850 total people tested (PCR only); 193,477 total cases [6.1% positive rate (PCR only)]; 13,116 total hospitalized; 3,713 total deaths (1.92% total cases).
c. United States: As of November 8, 2020, at 12:16 PM, there are 9,808,411 total cases and 236,547 total deaths (2.41% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
5. Congregate Living Conference Call:
a. There are currently three (3) COVID-19 outbreaks at County congregate living facilities.
b. Expect the NEXT Congregate Living (Long Term care facilities, RSW Jail, and WCPS) teleconference call to be Tuesday (15:00-15:30), November 17, 2020; invites and “Zoom” call-in instructions are posted, agenda to follow on the invitation.
October 23, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 3,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 116, Frederick 1,137, Page 464, Shenandoah 941, Warren 563 (39 are/were hospitalized, 20 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.55% total cases), Winchester 588); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
b. Commonwealth: 2,472,061 total people tested (PCR only); 171,284 total cases [5.0% positive rate (PCR only)]; 12,140 total hospitalized; 3,539 total deaths (2.07% total cases).
c. United States: As of October 22, 2020, at 12:31 PM, there are 8,312,667 total cases and 221,438 total deaths (2.66% total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is officially updated each weekend.
October 19, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 3,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 113, Frederick 1,097, Page 457, Shenandoah 924, Warren 520 (35 are/were hospitalized, 14 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.69% total cases), Winchester 563); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
b. Commonwealth: 2,398,111 total people tested (PCR only); 166,828 total cases [5.0% positive rate (PCR only)]; 11,882 total hospitalized; 3,457 total deaths (2.07% total cases).
c. United States: As of “Undefined”, 2020 at N/A PM, there are 8,128,524 total cases and 218,986 total deaths (2.69% total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is officially updated each weekend.
October 7, 2020 – COVID-19 Information
Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD):
As of today, according to the Virginia Department of Health website, there are 3,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the five-county, one city LFHD. Warren 460 cases – up 7 from last report; 33 are/were hospitalized; 13 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Warren County; deaths comprise 2.26% of total county cases, again up. There is currently one (1) COVID-19 outbreak at a County congregate living facility. Clarke 99 cases, Page 415 cases, Shenandoah 833 cases, Frederick 957 cases, City of Winchester 523 cases. The current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
Commonwealth of Virginia:
2,170,313 total people tested (PCR only); 153,691 total cases [4.8% positive rate (PCR only)]; 11,345 hospitalized; 3,303 deaths (2.15% of reported cases).
United States:
As of October 6, 2020, at 12:21 PM, there are 7,436,278 total cases and 209,560 total deaths (2.82% of total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is officially updated each weekend.
And throughout the county’s experience of the 2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic County COVID Task Force Chairman Walt Mabe has urged citizens to remain vigilant in maintaining care in social distancing, masking and fostering a sense of community in watching out for neighbors who may be more vulnerable to consequences of contracting the disease and might need some neighborly assistance in acquiring supplies or other assistance.
As Mabe posted around the time of the above October 7 report: “Please remember: “Wear a mask when you are out. Wash or sanitize your hands more. Don’t touch your face. Maintain social separation, 6 feet apart. If you’re not feeling well stay home and away from people and check with your primary care doctor and take their guidance. Please just be aware of your surroundings.”
And now as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam re-institutes some more cautious social gathering restrictions to try and head off a “Third Wave” of the severity some states are now experiencing, these precautions become a reminder that we are not yet out of the “woods” health-wise in 2020, a year unlike any other in our collective experience.
Governor Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
Local News
Town Police looking into personnel matter related to officer Twitter posts
Royal Examiner was recently contacted on our website regarding social media posts of a somewhat inflammatory political nature alleged to have been made by a Front Royal Police Officer. The link and query as to whether we knew if the Town Police Department was addressing the matter after having been contacted by the posting source was actually found in our website SPAM folder, as the email inquiry to us was from anonymous@anonymous.com.
“Thought you should be aware of this: (followed by LINK) I know that the police chief has been contacted and has not responded. What actions are they taking?” we were asked by Mister or Missus “Anonymous”.
The LINK took us to a Twitter page with a double flagged “Content Warning” from the posting source “Firestorm on Fascism@AntifascistF12” which self-identified to the right of the page stating, “We ID fascists, bigots, supremacists, propagandists & funders. Not organized/funded. 100% outraged”.
Okay then – this reporter found himself wondering if he had landed at an ANTIFA or ANTIFA offshoot site, ANTIFA being an acronym for “Anti-fascist” as the site was identified. From information I have read, Antifa’s original MO or Mode of Operation was the outing of members of neo-fascist organizations to their employers as such.
Below that was the apparent Twitter handle of the alleged FRPD officer who had aroused this group’s ire. Since Royal Examiner has not independently verified if the named officer actually made the featured posts, we will not use his name in this story. However, we will note that the officer included in his self-identification as a “Common Sense Conservative” and that, “Tweets are my own, not of my agency or other personnel.”
And it did not appear there was any claim this officer was a member of any known neo-fascist group; rather suggestions his anti-BLM posts indicated racism and his intolerance for opposing political views, a tendency toward right-wing fascism.
A quick scroll through of posted Tweets opened with a reference to a story lead “Police union to replace American flags on NJ Turnpike after official …” above which the officer allegedly posted, “Local governments are now banning the American Flag.. Line these scum up and shoot them for treason!”
Several negative references to the Black Lives Matter movement were posted, including, “Now that BLM and Antifa have served their usefulness to the Democrats, will they now issue stand down orders to their commanders in the field? Retire your banners and send your mentally-challenged foot soldiers back into their basements until they are needed for another election.”
Another accusation was the officer’s repeated posting of retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan memes, which the “Firestorm on Fascism” posters alleged is often used by American neo-fascists as an “HH” code to mean Heil Hitler”. Or also self-identifying as “a fitness guru” I guess he could just be a pro-wrestling fan of the “27-inch pythons”.
We did notice in another post where the officer references a protester running a vehicle into police vehicles and/or officers, the observation, “A vehicle is the preferred method lately of radical extremists…this is another example. Don’t care if the driver is BLM, Antifa, Neo Nazi or a PETA member. The driver should be put down immediately!” – Not sure how PETA got drug into the conversation, but the post perhaps suggested little patience with radicals of the left or right – “Neo Nazi” being referenced – clashing violently with police.
Okay, was the FRPD Administration aware of these allegations. We decided to inquire of Chief Kahle Magalis and Communications Officer Crystal Cline by email Thursday afternoon, October 12. A short time later we received this reply from Captain Cline:
“Recently, the Front Royal Police Department was made aware of posts made on the personal social media account of one of our officers. We appreciate your concern and have taken steps to open an investigation into this personnel matter. The Front Royal Police Department strives to maintain a professional and unbiased agency and recognizes that all actions by police officers can impact community relations. We take this matter very seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation. Due to this being a personnel matter, no further information on the investigation may be released at this time.”
So I guess that answers anonymous@anonymous.com’s question posed to us under the SUBJECT field “Racist FR police officer”.
As to the allegation of racism, we noticed a post by the officer acknowledging the on-duty shooting death of a black St. Louis police officer with the notation, “RIP Officer… Anyone else getting tired of this? How about you BLM?”
The entire experience of sifting through both the quite shrill posts against BLM, Democrats and leftist politics in general by the officer and equally shrill accusatory posts of his critics on the opposite end of the political spectrum reminded me of lyrics from a song from another era of sometimes violent political unrest in the late 1960’s, early ‘70’s. Stephen Stills of the Buffalo Springfield penned the song “For What It’s Worth” which included some timeless lyrics:
“What a field day for the heat; A thousand people in the street; Singing songs and a carrying signs mostly say ‘Hooray for our side’ …
“There’s battle lines being drawn; Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong …”
Postscript
When opposing political sides lose the ability to rationally converse over differing philosophical perspectives without immediate deterioration into demonization and vilification, the odds become increasingly slim that a democratically based, representative republic form of government will continue to function as planned.
From Twitter posts and claims about a Front Royal Police officer to the ongoing Tweets from a “white house” 70 miles to our east, is it any wonder that the post-2020 national Election conversation has drifted from a peaceful transfer of power towards the potential of an attempted coup to overturn the electoral result due to unsubstantiated claims of fraud by an incumbent installing loyalist civilians at the Pentagon to join others already in place at the Justice and State Departments and U.S. Supreme Court?
Asked on Wednesday, November 11, by reporters about a “smooth transition” of power to a Biden Administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo actually said, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump Administration.”
And I thought the LBJ and Nixon eras were weird.
Local News
Governor Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
As COVID-19 surges in states across the country, Governor Ralph Northam today announced new actions to mitigate the spread of the virus in Virginia. While the Commonwealth’s case count per capita and positivity rate remain comparatively low, all five health regions are experiencing increases in new COVID-19 cases, positive tests, and hospitalizations.
“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” said Governor Northam. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work. I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”
Governor Northam shared a new video to update Virginians on the additional steps the Commonwealth is taking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which is available here and below.
The following measures will take effect at midnight on Sunday, November 15:
- Reduction in public and private gatherings: All public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.
- Expansion of mask mandate: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This expands the current mask mandate, which has been in place in Virginia since May 29 and requires all individuals aged 10 and over to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
- Strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses: All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning. While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a Class One misdemeanor.
- On-site alcohol curfew: The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight. Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, however, under current restrictions, individuals that choose to consume alcohol prior to 10:00 p.m. must be served as in a restaurant and remain seated at tables six feet apart.
Virginia is averaging 1,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases per day, up from a statewide peak of approximately 1,200 in May. While Southwest Virginia has experienced a spike in the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, all five of the Commonwealth’s health regions are currently reporting a positivity rate over five percent. Although hospital capacity remains stable, hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 35 percent in the last four weeks.
On Tuesday, Governor Northam announced new contracts with three laboratories as part of the Commonwealth’s OneLabNetwork, which will significantly increase Virginia’s public health testing capacity. Contracts with Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, and Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk will directly support high-priority outbreak investigations, community testing events, and testing in congregate settings, with a goal of being able to perform 7,000 per day by the end of the year.
The full text of amended Executive Order Sixty-Three and Order of Public Health Emergency Five and sixth amended Executive Order Sixty-Seven and Order of Public Health Emergency Seven will be made available here.
For information about COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Local News
Warren County Parks and Recreation: County parks 2020 holiday closures
Warren County parks and facilities will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020, and Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2020. This includes, but is not limited to: Eastham Park, Gertrude E. Miller Community Park, Skyline Soccerplex, Rockland Park, and Florence Smith Memorial Playground.
For more information, please contact the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department at 540-635-7750.
Local News
Warren County Parks and Recreation: Parks and Facilities Promotional Video 2020
Warren County Parks and Recreation Department announces the release of the 2020 Parks and Facilities Promotional Video. Using state-of-the-art drone footage, the two minute film highlights many of the beautiful parks available to the public including: Gertrude E. Miller Community Park, Rockland Park, Lions Park, Eastham Park, Chimney Field Park, Dr. Seide Memorial Botanical Gardens, Burrell Brooks, Jr. Community Park, Peter Lehew Park, and Skyline Soccerplex, among others.
For more information, please contact the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department at 540-635-7750.
Community Events
Humane Society’s “Give Thanks” adoption event begins November 15th
The Humane Society of Warren County will be hosting a “Give Thanks” adoption event over the next two weeks. It begins Sunday, November 15, and runs through Saturday, November 28.
“In honor of the holiday season, we ask that you give thanks! Give thanks to your local shelter worker, a family member, a neighbor, a teacher, your local grocery clerk, your pets, and the list goes on. The staff at HSWC wants to give thanks to all of you! Our sponsors, donors, adopters and supporters, you are appreciated!” says Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager. The HSWC will be offering a “Pick your price Adoption Tree” for the event.
HSWC currently has more than 50 animals who are ready to find their ‘furever’ homes. HSWC has an additional 75+ waiting to become available for varying reasons – waiting on spay/neuter, vaccinations, to finish out their medical holds and get healthy, gain weight and/or underage kittens in foster homes.
There is a small Christmas tree decorated in fall décor with a variety of price tags on it in our lobby; Take your pick, and thank you for adopting! The more animals we can place in loving adoptive homes, the more animals we can save! Can you open your heart and home to a furry friend?
All adoptions are being done by appointment only with approved applications, so head on over to our website and get started with the adoption process today! We also regularly post videos and photos of available pets on our Facebook page.
Those of you who are not able to adopt at this time, but would like to participate in the event, are welcome to “sponsor” an adoption or donate to the care of the animals in our facility.
For more information, please visit our website at www.humanesocietywarrencounty.org or give us a call at 540-635-4734.
