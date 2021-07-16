State News
Governor Northam announces Virginia to invest $700 million in American Rescue Plan Funding to achieve universal broadband by 2024
Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia plans to invest $700 million in American Rescue Plan funding to expedite the deployment of last-mile broadband infrastructure to unserved areas and close the digital divide within the next three years. This proposal will accelerate the Governor’s 10-year goal for achieving universal internet access from 2028 to 2024, with the majority of connections obligated within the next 18 months. In May, Governor Northam and General Assembly leaders released a joint statement outlining shared priorities for allocating the $4.3 billion in federal funds available to the Commonwealth from the American Rescue Plan.
The Governor made the announcement at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon and was joined by U.S. Senator Mark Warner, State Senator Janet Howell and Delegate Luke Torian, who chair the General Assembly’s money committees, and State Senator Jennifer Boysko and Delegate Roslyn Tyler, who lead Virginia’s Broadband Advisory Council. Governor Northam also reported that the Commonwealth has successfully bridged half of the digital divide, with an estimated 233,500 unserved locations remaining.
“It’s time to close the digital divide in our Commonwealth and treat internet service like the 21st-century necessity that it is—not just a luxury for some, but an essential utility for all,” said Governor Northam. “The pandemic has reinforced how important high-quality broadband is for the health, education, and economic opportunity, and we cannot afford to leave any community behind. With this historic $700 million investment, universal broadband is now within our reach. I am grateful to Senator Warner for fighting to include this funding in the American Rescue Plan, which will be key to the success of local connectivity efforts and to ensuring every Virginian has affordable, reliable, and equitable access to high-speed internet.”
Since 2018, the Commonwealth has awarded approximately $124 million in broadband grants and connected over 140,000 homes, businesses, and community anchors. Governor Northam and the General Assembly made historic investments—$50 million in 2020 and an additional $50 million in 2021—in the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), a public-private partnership that provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to areas currently unserved by a provider. With this $700 million allocation of federal dollars and continued state investment, the Commonwealth has the necessary resources to meet the tremendous demand from localities and broadband providers and close the digital divide in Virginia.
“With telehealth and telework becoming permanent staples across the nation, access to broadband is more critical than ever,” said U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner. “Earlier this year, I was proud to help deliver more than $3.7 billion dollars in direct fiscal relief for the Commonwealth through the American Rescue Plan, including hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband. I’m hopeful that my friends in the General Assembly will use $700 million of that funding to expand access to broadband, thereby creating economic opportunity and ensuring that every Virginian can meaningfully participate in our 21st-century economy.”
“Localities and broadband providers have stepped up over the past three years and helped the Commonwealth connect thousands of unserved Virginians,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “With today’s announcement, large regional projects that achieve universal service can be funded across the Commonwealth without delay.”
Because Governor Northam prioritized broadband expansion well before the pandemic, Virginia is on track to be one of the first states in the country to achieve universal broadband service. In 2019, the Governor worked with the General Assembly to establish a pilot program that promotes collaboration between localities, electric utilities, and internet service providers to connect unserved areas to high-speed internet. In just two years of the pilot program, Virginia’s utility companies have helped connect more than 13,000 homes and businesses across the Commonwealth. Earlier this year, Governor Northam signed bipartisan legislation that makes the pilot program permanent.
“The Commonwealth continues to prioritize funding for universal broadband access, and I’m encouraged to see these investments coming ahead of schedule,” said Senator Janet Howell, Chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. “This appropriation of federal dollars will go a long way towards supporting the investments that the Commonwealth has already made to bridge the digital divide.”
“Funding for broadband is more critical now than ever,” said Delegate Luke Torian, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “We must continue to ensure that all citizens of the Commonwealth have access to quality internet access.”
“The Broadband Advisory Council has long prioritized funding to reduce the cost of broadband access and connect unserved Virginians,” said Senator Jennifer Boysko, Chair of the Broadband Advisory Council. “With this investment of American Rescue Plan dollars, we will greatly accelerate our progress.”
“I have lived in a rural area my entire life and I know that the Commonwealth benefits as a whole when we lift all communities,” said Delegate Roslyn Tyler, Vice-Chair of the Broadband Advisory Council. “This investment will have a tremendous impact on countless Virginians and allow our communities to prosper and grow.”
State News
Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped again, falling to 4.3 percent in June
Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage points to 4.3 percent in June, compared to 8.8 percent one year ago. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Commonwealth continues to be below the national rate of 5.8 percent.
“Virginia’s falling unemployment rate and expanding labor force show the strength of our economy and business climate,” said Governor Northam. “We continue to be recognized as the best place in America to do business because we are building a Commonwealth where both workers and employers can thrive. We can all be optimistic about what the future holds as we move beyond this pandemic.”
Virginia had the fourth-lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states behind Alabama, Oklahoma, and Georgia.
“The Commonwealth’s positive job growth and falling unemployment rate are welcome signs that workers are finding safety and opportunity in the job market,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy. “I look forward to maintaining this positive momentum in partnership with our business and workforce development partners, who are working diligently to ensure Virginians have all the support they need to transition back into employment.”
“Another drop in the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate is a great way to conclude this exciting week,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We expect to see continuing job growth in the coming months.”
In June, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 2.8 percent, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 3,200 jobs. The labor force increased by 4,343 to 4,234,360, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 5,448 to 183,799. The number of employed residents rose by 9,791 to 4,050,561.
The private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 179,900 jobs, and employment in the public sector added 10,500 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, 10 of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 67,200 jobs, or 25.5 percent. The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in trade and transportation, up 40,100 jobs, or 6.5 percent. Professional and business services experienced the third-largest over-the-year job gain of 26,300 jobs or 3.5 percent.
For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
Revenue collections surged 26.4 percent between April and June, resulting in largest budget surplus in Virginia history
On July 14, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam reported that Virginia reached the end of the fiscal year 2021 with a historic $2.6 billion surplus, the largest in the Commonwealth’s history. Total revenue collections soared 14.5 percent over the fiscal year 2020, ahead of the forecast of 2.7 percent growth.
“We have effectively managed Virginia’s finances through the pandemic, and now we are seeing the results—record-breaking revenue gains, a recovery that has outpaced the nation, and recognition as the best place to do business,” said Governor Northam. “Fueled by a surging economy, federal American Rescue Plan funds, and the largest surplus in Virginia history, we have significant resources available to make transformational investments in this Commonwealth. I look forward to working with the General Assembly in the fall to seize this opportunity so we can build a brighter future for all Virginians. ”
All major general fund revenue sources exceeded their forecasts for the fiscal year. Individual non withholding taxes, one of the Commonwealth’s most volatile revenue sources, accounted for about half of the surplus, although collections in payroll withholding, sales, and corporate income taxes were also well above their respective forecasts.
Total revenue collections reached $8.6 billion in the final quarter of the fiscal year 2021. In June, revenues decreased by $180.8 million, or 5.8 percent, compared to the previous year, which can be attributed to the extension of the individual income tax filing deadline to May 17.
“We expected a strong revenue performance and this surplus is even larger than initially anticipated,” said Secretary of Finance Joe Flores. “We are encouraged that for the fiscal year, payroll withholding and retail sales taxes increased by 6.4 percent, signifying that Virginia’s underlying economic foundation is strong.”
The Commonwealth will release the final figures for the fiscal year 2021 on August 18 at the Joint Money Committee meeting.
Analysis of Fiscal Year 2021 Revenues Based on Preliminary Data
• Total general fund revenue collections, excluding transfers, exceeded the official forecast (Chapter 552) by $2.6 billion (11.7 percent variance) in the fiscal year 2021.
• The 30-year average general fund revenue forecast variance is 1.6 percent.
• Payroll withholding and sales tax collections, 80 percent of total revenues, and the best indicator of current economic activity in the Commonwealth finished $560.2 million or 3.3 percent ahead of the forecast.
• Payroll withholding grew by 4.7 percent, exceeding the forecast of 2.7 percent growth.
• Sales tax collections increased 12.4 percent as compared to the annual forecast of 4.7 percent. Brick and mortar store sales increased 7.6 percent and internet sales increased 32.3 percent.
• Fourth-quarter results show that payroll withholding and sales tax grew 12.5 percent.
• Non-withholding income tax collections finished the year ahead of expectations, up 37.1 percent. This was mainly due to a 68.0 percent increase in final payments to the Department of Taxation. Estimated payments increased 19.8 percent.
• Individual income tax refunds were positive to the forecast, as the average check size did not increase. Tax refunds were $339.4 million below expectations, a positive to the bottom line.
• Corporate income tax collections increased 49.8 percent for the year, ahead of the annual forecast of 27.4 percent. A preliminary analysis of the data reveals a broad-based increase from larger corporations based on economic-related growth.
• A complete analysis of all final receipts for revenue sources, including transfers, will not be available until the Joint Money Committee meeting on August 18.
State News
What They’re Saying: Leaders across the Commonwealth applaud Virginia’s Consecutive Victories as “Top State for Business”
This week, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia has been named America’s “Top State for Business” in 2021 by CNBC, becoming the first to win the coveted recognition twice in a row. The Commonwealth has now earned the top spot five times, the most of any state, with previous victories in 2007, 2009, 2011, and 2019. In case you missed it, here is what leaders across the Commonwealth are saying about Virginia’s back-to-back titles in CNBC’s ranking:
“CNBC’s ranking reaffirms that long-term investments in workforce training, education, and inclusivity result in economic success for everyone. Virginia remains the top state for business as a direct result of policies that have made the Commonwealth an exceptional place to create and grow any enterprise, large or small. We look forward to continued partnership with our policymakers to support economic growth in Virginia.” —Barry DuVal, President and CEO, Virginia Chamber of Commerce
“We salute Governor Northam and his team on Virginia being recognized as America’s top state for doing business. We are particularly pleased with the wide range of factors considered earning this prestigious ranking. Criteria such as inclusion, health equity, and education reflect the Governor’s priorities and investments and build upon the foundation for a continued high-quality workforce that is also inclusive of the diversity of the Commonwealth.” —Gil Bland, President, and CEO, Urban League of Hampton Roads
“It is exciting to see our state recognized for what Virginians already know—the Commonwealth is a great place to develop skills, grow businesses, and nurture families. Our unparalleled talent pool and unwavering commitment to workforce development are the foundation of our first-class business climate, our dynamic economy, and future success.” —Lane Hopkins, Chair, Virginia Board of Workforce Development
“Amazon is proud to call Virginia home, and we commend Governor Northam and the entire Commonwealth on again being named the Top State for Business. Imperative to our decision to locate here was the business-friendly environment and access to the state’s world-class talent. Virginia’s continued investment in the tech talent pipeline is certainly a key driver to retaining this important designation. We look forward to continuing our investment and growth here for years to come.” —Brian Huseman, Vice President for Public Policy, Amazon and part of the core HQ2 site selection team
“We were pleased to see that Virginia’s robust health care resources were factored into its ranking as CNBC’s Top State for Business. The past year has highlighted the critical importance of accessible health care to a stable economy and high quality of life. We will continue to work diligently, along with our partners across the state, to ensure that Virginians have access to the high-quality care they need to thrive in the Commonwealth.” —Nancy Agee, President, and CEO, Carilion Clinic
“Virginia’s greatest asset is its workers, not only because of their talent and dedication but because of the diversity of experiences and perspectives that they bring to our economy. Virginia’s standing as the number one state to do business demonstrates that there is no limit to what we can accomplish when we embrace inclusivity.” —My Lan Tran, Executive Director, Asian American Chamber of Commerce
“We are thrilled to see that CNBC has acknowledged the critical importance of diversity to the strength and vibrancy of an economy and that Virginia has ranked highly in this area. Our progress is encouraging, but we still have a long way to go. We hope this exciting win will serve as a rallying cry for businesses to continue the important work of promoting inclusivity across the Commonwealth.” —Sheila Dixon, Executive Director, Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce and Ervin B. Clarke, Founder, and Chairman, Central Virginia African American Chamber of Commerce
“Virginia’s designation as the top state for business is yet another feat to be proud of in the Commonwealth. Our efforts to foster greater diversity in business have resulted in a stronger and more vibrant economy that deserves such national recognition. I would like to sincerely thank and congratulate all of our partners at the local, regional, and state-level who made this win possible.” —Michel Zajur, President and CEO, Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
“I was thrilled to hear the news that Virginia has been awarded Best State for Business yet again! The administration’s continued focus on broadband investments has paved the way for Southern Virginia to keep pace with the 21st-century economy. Thanks to these investments, our future is looking bright.” —Ed Owens, Mayor of South Boston, Virginia, and Chair, Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission
“On behalf of the hundreds of professionals who practice economic, industrial, and community development throughout Virginia, we are thrilled to spread the news of CNBC’s findings that Virginia’s investments in workforce, education, and infrastructure have kept us first in the nation for business!” —Steven J. Harrison, President, Virginia Economic Developers Association and Vice President, Hampton Roads Alliance
“Virginia’s incredible workforce, one of the best-educated in the nation, deserves this applause. Nearly 39 percent of our workers have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and we enjoy the nation’s third-highest concentration of STEM employees. Yet, we won’t rest on our laurels. With continued investment and new initiatives like the Governor’s G3 program, more Virginians can develop the skills to compete for the high-quality jobs available in our economy.” —John Downey, President, Blue Ridge Community College
“We are happy to see more support for Black-owned businesses being offered at the state level. This win is a tangible demonstration of equity that should have a positive generational impact on economic development across the state.” —Blair Durham, President, Black BRAND
“Virginia is the center of the universe when it comes to tech and government contracting. Access to talent, executive networking opportunities, infrastructure, and support for businesses in the area were all factors that led to our decision to anchor here. We wouldn’t think of locating our headquarters anywhere else.” —Greg Baroni, Founder, and CEO, Attain Partners and Chairman, Board of Directors, Northern Virginia Technology Council
Read more about Virginia’s 2021 ranking here.
Watch Governor Northam discuss how Virginia retained the “Top State for Business” title in this video.
State News
Behavioral technician charged with malicious wounding for allegedly injuring juvenvile patient
Stacey Burrell, 57, of King William, was indicted yesterday on one felony count of malicious wounding. The indictment was handed down by the King William Multijurisdictional Grand Jury after a presentation of evidence by prosecutors from Attorney General Herring’s Office.
The indictment is related to injuries suffered by a juvenile patient in 2019 at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County while Burrell was employed as a behavioral technician.
The indictment is part of an ongoing investigation into Cumberland Hospital by the Virginia State Police and will be prosecuted by members of Attorney General Herring’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section. Previously, former Cumberland Hospital psychotherapist Herschel “Mickey” Harden was indicted for two felony counts of sexual assault, however, he died by suicide before standing trial.
If anyone has additional information about these or other alleged crimes that may have occurred at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, they may contact the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.
A criminal indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. Burrell is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty.
State News
Governor Northam proposes $353 million in American Rescue Plan funding to accelerate small business recovery
Governor Ralph Northam announced on July 12, 2021, that his first budget proposal for American Rescue Plan funding invests $353 million to boost recovery among Virginia’s small businesses and industries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the Governor and General Assembly leaders released a joint statement outlining shared priorities for the $4.3 billion in federal funds available to the Commonwealth from the American Rescue Plan.
The Governor was joined by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, and Delegates Kelly Convirs-Fowler, Nancy Guy, and Alex Askew for an event at Neptune’s Park on the Virginia Beach oceanfront to discuss his proposed $250 million investment in the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund, $50 million for Virginia Tourism Corporation initiatives, and $53 million for other small business including the Industrial Revitalization Fund and Virginia Main Street program.
“Virginia is roaring back stronger than we could have imagined one year ago, but small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they need additional support to get back on their feet,” said Governor Northam. “With the American Rescue Plan, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild from the impacts of the pandemic, revitalize our communities, and invest in our shared prosperity. That’s why I am proposing $353 million to bolster the Commonwealth’s successful recovery initiatives that target our hard-hit tourism and hospitality sectors, main streets, small businesses, and nonprofits.”
Since launching in August 2020, the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund has awarded $120 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to more than 3,000 small businesses and nonprofits. Governor Northam and the General Assembly agreed to fund Rebuild VA with an additional $25 million in March to fulfill many of the pending applications. The Governor is proposing a new $250 million investment in Rebuild VA to meet the ongoing demand for the program and provide grants to additional small businesses.
“There are so many wonderful examples of businesses pivoting and communities coming together to support one another over the past 16 months,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These investments will provide critical funding for important programs that work in harmony to strengthen our downtown and propel our small businesses back to prosperity.”
“Rebuild VA has been a lifeline of support for countless Virginia businesses,” said Senator Janet Howell, Chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations and Committee. “With so many businesses still in the queue for funding, there is no question that the General Assembly needs to approve the full amount to provide support to these businesses, and to allow new applications to be filed.”
Travel and hospitality have long been an impactful revenue generator for the Commonwealth, and from March 2020 to April 2021, Virginia lost an estimated $14.5 billion in total tourism spending. Governor Northam is proposing a $50 million investment to help the tourism industry recover and restore additional economic activity across the Commonwealth. The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) will create the Virginia Tourism Recovery Program to deliver funding to all 114 destination marketing organizations throughout the Commonwealth. This funding will also allow VTC to boost its sports and meeting marketing programs, which experienced significant revenue loss during the pandemic and extend its broadcast and digital marketing into tier 2 and 3 media markets in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Boston, and Chicago and digital advertising to an additional 29 markets east of the Mississippi River.
“The tourism economy has always been, and will always be, a shining light here in the Commonwealth,” said Delegate Luke Torian, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia is the destination that countless people dream to visit. Now that our doors are open, and our lights are on, I am confident that Virginia Tourism will use this funding to reboot our tourism economy and bring people in from across the nation and beyond.”
Finally, Governor Northam is proposing $53 million for the Industrial Revitalization Fund and the Virginia Main Street program. The Industrial Revitalization Fund helps jumpstart industrial projects through a collaborative approach with local governments and assistance with site identification, location preparation, and the transformation of derelict structures to increase the number of shovel-ready projects. The funding will also support Virginia Main Street’s Technical Assistance Grant program, which has proven to be a successful tool for revitalizing small towns. This increased investment will be focused on providing support for minority and immigrant communities, as well as a woman- and minority-owned businesses.
“This is another example of our work to ensure Virginia’s small businesses have the support they need,” said Speaker Filler-Corn. “As we emerge from COVID-19, these continued investments will help working families and put millions back into our quickly-recovering economy.”
“I am grateful to Democrats in Congress for providing this critical funding,” said Majority Leader Saslaw. “Together, we will get this relief directly into the hands of small businesses, families, and communities across the Commonwealth.”
State News
State Police Chiefs comment on Mental Health crisis in State facility accommodation shortfall
Last week the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police issued a statement on the recent announcement by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) on a long-developing crisis in maintaining sufficient state facility accommodations for citizens in a mental health crisis requiring temporary or long-term commitment. That July 9 announcement by DBHDS was that 5 of 8 state institutions for the mentally ill were closing to “new admissions” until further notice due to overcrowding issues. Below is the full text of the Association of Police Chiefs Press Release on the matter. At the end is a LINK to the July 9 DBHDS statement on the facility closings:
On July 9, 2021, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) announced the closing TO NEW ADMISSIONS until further notice of five of the eight state institutions for the mentally ill, citing a lack of capacity to meet the growing need. There is literally no place for people to go who are in critical need of mental health services.
Law enforcement’s role is to transport people who are subject to emergency commitment orders (ECO) to hospital emergency rooms for medical clearance while the search begins for a psychiatric bed. If a bed is located in a private hospital first, or in a state institution as a “bed of last resort,” then a temporary detention order (TDO) is issued. The law enforcement officer then continues the transport to the mental health facility for detention and treatment. That’s if the system is working. With the lack of bed capacity and medical and mental health workers, there is simply no room at the inn.
Law enforcement does not have a viable choice: if an ECO/TDO is ordered and there is no psychiatric bed, the only option is street release. This is not a viable or responsible option for the treatment and care of an individual in mental health crisis. More than 25 years ago, Virginia made a verbal commitment to community-based mental health care to eliminate the use of state institutions. The verbal commitment has never been realized. The mental health system says it lacks capacity to meet the needs of the mentally ill. Law enforcement cannot answer this lack of capacity nor meet the expectations of the public when it comes to mental health care. Virginia is in a state of crisis, and no one is listening.
Mental health professionals have shared that it isn’t whether the person has insurance that determines whether a bed is found. The critical problem hospitals are facing is the growing number of violent persons in mental health crisis that the hospitals and mental health facilities can’t accommodate and that present a great risk for staff. We can empathize but law enforcement can’t solve this problem. The only other secure beds are those in jails, and Virginia has made a commitment not to jail the mentally ill. Being mentally ill in not a crime.
Policymakers and the public need to understand that law enforcement didn’t create this problem and we can’t solve it. In fact, the public doesn’t want law enforcement to solve it. Civil commitment should be the solution of LAST resort for people in need of help. Virginia needs and deserves a mental health system that treats people in crisis and keeps them out of the criminal justice system. Virginia law enforcement is there to help people in crisis, but we can’t do it alone. The mental health system is broken.
FULL ANNOUNCEMENT FROM DBHDS COMMISSIONER (PDF)
(From a Release by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police)
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 3
84/64°F
86/64°F