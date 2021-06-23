State News
Governor Northam announces Virginia’s Unemployment Rate fell to 4.5 percent in May
Governor Ralph Northam announced on June 23, 2021, that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage point to 4.5 percent in May, which is 4.0 percentage points below the rate from one year ago. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 5.8 percent.
“More people are working in Virginia and our recovery is outpacing the rest of the country,” said Governor Northam. “This week, we reached the 70 percent vaccination benchmark, and we did it two weeks ahead of the nationwide July 4 target. In the weeks and months ahead, we will remain focused on helping the communities that COVID-19 hit hardest and making sure all Virginians have the resources they need to thrive.”
Virginia had the third-lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, along with Kentucky, among the Southeast states. The only states with lower unemployment were Alabama and Georgia.
“Virginia’s unemployment rate continues to drop and more people are returning to the workforce—two important indications about the strength of our economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “It’s vitally important that every Virginian does their civic duty and gets vaccinated, so we can maintain this positive momentum.”
Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 3,500 jobs in May. The labor force increased by 4,042 to 4,229,852, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,061. The number of employed residents rose by 12,103 to 4,040,585. In May 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 7.0 percent.
“With over 4.2 million Virginians fully vaccinated, we are reaching what looks like the final stages of this pandemic,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Our Administration is committed to helping Virginians return to work and make sure that they have the skills and support they need to thrive in the post-pandemic job market.”
The private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 256,900 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 1,600 jobs in May. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of the 11 major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 104,600 jobs, or 45.7 percent. The next largest over-the-year job increase occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities, up 59,800 jobs, or 10.0 percent. Education and health services experienced the third-largest over-the-year job increase of 31,500 jobs or 6.3 percent.
For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
Governor Northam announces plans to replace 1887 Time Capsule on Monument Avenue
Governor Ralph Northam announced on June 22, 2021, plans to replace a 134-year-old time capsule embedded in the pedestal foundation of the Robert E. Lee statue located at Monument and Allen Avenues in Richmond. The Governor is inviting Virginians to suggest new artifacts that represent the Commonwealth of today for a new capsule that will be installed at the site when the statue is removed.
“It’s time to say to the world, this is today’s Virginia, not yesterday’s,” said Governor Northam. “And one day, when future generations look back at this moment, they will be able to learn about the inclusive, welcoming Commonwealth that we are building together. I encourage Virginians to be part of this unique effort to tell our shared story.”
Historians believe a copper time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the pedestal on October 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.
Virginians interested in participating should submit a description of their artifact, including the item’s size and material, and an explanation of how the object represents Virginia. To submit an artifact for consideration, individuals must own the item or have the ability to obtain it. Submissions will be collected for one month, through Tuesday, July 20. For more information about how to participate in the creation of the new time capsule, visit governor.virginia.gov/timecapsule.
“This is an incredible opportunity to honor the Virginia of today,” said Chief of Staff Clark Mercer. “Many researchers and historians have helped locate this time capsule, and we look forward to a continued partnership to tell Virginia’s story for future generations.”
“As we seek to portray Virginia’s history with honesty, we must ensure our symbols reflect the values we hold today,” said Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood. “This project is an opportunity to replace relics of the Lost Cause with items that represent the Commonwealth’s strength in diversity and unite us around the progress we are making together.”
On March 22, 2021, Historic Jamestown, an entity of Preservation Virginia, conducted a scan of the pedestal and identified a void in the base where the time capsule is likely housed. The Department of General Services analyzed the results of the scan and concluded that the time capsule can be removed and replaced without damaging the fidelity of the structure.
When the current time capsule is removed, a qualified conservator will take precautions to ensure the contents’ appropriate treatment. The capsule and its contents will be transferred for safekeeping at the Department of Historic Resources’ conservation lab, where expert staff can oversee the examination of the contents.
“Throughout this process, the Commonwealth has remained committed to following best practices for historic preservation,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “The Department of Historic Resources will work to ensure that the new capsule’s contents represent our Commonwealth and withstand the test of time.”
The Governor proposed and the General Assembly funded $1 million to create a plan for reimaging Monument Avenue. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, in partnership with the City of Richmond, will lead this planning effort.
The Old Capsule
Below is an article from the Richmond Dispatch dated October 26, 1887, describing the original capsule’s contents.
State News
Virginia reaches key vaccination milestone two weeks ahead of July 4 goal set by President Biden
Governor Ralph Northam announced on June 21, 2021, that 70 percent of adults 18 years and older in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Virginia is the 16th state in the nation to meet this goal set by President Joe Biden in early May and reaches the key vaccination milestone two weeks ahead of the nationwide July 4 target. To date, over 8.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia, and more than 4.2 million individuals, or 60.3 percent of the population 18 and older, are fully vaccinated.
“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us. A statewide effort has brought us to this point, with strong partnerships in our communities, health systems, the private sector, and across all levels of government. Even as we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we will continue working together to vaccinate everyone who is eligible, so our Commonwealth so can keep moving forward.”
Virginia continues to see a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. New daily cases exceeded a seven-day moving average of 5,900 in early January and dropped under 250 by June 1. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked in early January with a seven-day moving average above 2,600 and had decreased to nearly 500 by June 1. Deaths from COVID-19 reached a seven-day moving average of 83 in mid-January and fell below 7 by June 1. Additional data on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Virginia can be found on VDH’s data dashboards. As Virginia’s vaccination program proceeds, VDH will continue to monitor trends including vaccination uptake, COVID-19 variants, and outbreaks.
“We are deeply grateful to all those who have been vaccinated and to the vaccinators helping Virginia reach and surpass this milestone,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “There are still Virginians we need to reach, and our efforts to make vaccination as accessible and as convenient as possible will continue. Those who have yet to get the vaccine are encouraged to do so to protect themselves and to keep others safe, particularly children under 12, people with weakened immune systems, or individuals who cannot be vaccinated for other reasons.”
Federal approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15 has made more than 400,000 additional Virginians eligible to get vaccinated, and about 30 percent of individuals in that age group have received the vaccine so far. VDH will continue working with school districts to make the vaccine available to students as the vaccination efforts shift from large-scale vaccination sites to health care providers, pharmacies, and mobile vaccine clinics.
“Virginia’s remarkable progress is a testament to the commitment, coordination, and leadership of our local health districts, community-based organizations, faith leaders, National Guard members, and so many others,” said Virginia Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny TK Avula. “While there is still work to do in addressing vaccine hesitancy, I remain confident that we can keep this momentum going and defeat this virus.”
“Reaching this goal shows that Virginians are serious about wanting this pandemic to end and wanting to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD. “This has been a team effort with Virginians, and we look forward to continuing to protect our communities.”
With increased vaccination rates, public health metrics trending in the right direction, and revised federal guidelines, Virginia ended all COVID-19 mitigation measures on May 28. The state of emergency that Governor Northam declared on March 12, 2020, in response to COVID-19 is set to expire on June 30.
Unvaccinated individuals and those who are not fully vaccinated should continue wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces in accordance with federal CDC guidance.
Virginians who have not been vaccinated yet are encouraged to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) to find a nearby vaccination clinic. For answers to frequently asked questions or to learn more about vaccination for COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
State News
Governor Northam proclaims June as Immigrant Heritage Month in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam has issued a proclamation declaring June as Immigrant Heritage Month in the Commonwealth to celebrate the history, cultures, and contributions of Virginia’s immigrant communities.
Immigrant Heritage Month is observed in June across Virginia and nationwide. Governor Northam issued the following statement and shared a new video message to commemorate the observance.
“We are a nation of immigrants, and our communities are strong because of hard-working individuals striving to create a better life for themselves and their children. During Immigrant Heritage Month, we celebrate the countless ways that immigrants enrich our Commonwealth and our country, as well as our shared future.
“One in eight Virginia residents is an immigrant—they are business owners, health care workers, friends, neighbors, and a critical part of the fabric of our Commonwealth. Our Administration is dedicated to creating a Virginia that is accepting, welcoming, and inclusive of all who chose to call our Commonwealth home. We have placed equity at the center of our agenda, and we have great strides in increasing access to opportunity for our immigrant populations through the historic passage of driver privilege cards, Medicaid expansion, and in-state tuition for all students regardless of citizenship status.
“I urge my fellow Virginians to join us in commemorating Immigrant Heritage Month and exploring the diversity that continues to shape the uniquely American story.”
During the 2020 General Assembly session, Governor Northam signed legislation creating the Office of New Americans and establishing the Office of New Americans Advisory Board to advise the Governor, cabinet members, and the General Assembly on strategies to improve state policies and programs to support the economic, linguistic, and civic integration of new Americans throughout the Commonwealth.
“We are working to ensure that state government policies and practices foster support for new Americans who face institutional barriers to meaningful integration,” said Mona Siddiqui, Deputy Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Policy Advisor for the Office of New Americans. “The Governor’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion serve as a liaison between the Governor, Office of New Americans, and the Office of New Americans Advisory Board to improve equitable opportunities and foster a sense of belonging to all those who have made their home in Virginia.”
“Our great nation was built upon the determination, talents, and ingenuity of the immigrants who came before us,” said Eric Lin, Chair of the Office of New Americans Advisory Board. “This holds true today, as our immigrant communities come and seek the American dream. I applaud Governor Northam for his understanding and uplifting of the valuable potential and contributions that our immigrant communities bring to the Commonwealth.”
Governor Northam also recently wrote a letter urging President Biden to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented essential workers in the next federal relief package. This change could grant legal status to about 140,000 people living in Virginia.
State News
Governor Northam commemorates Juneteenth in Virginia
On June 18, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam commemorated Juneteenth during an event at Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton. This year will be the second statewide observance of Juneteenth and the first as a permanent state holiday in the Commonwealth.
Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas—the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery—bringing news that the Civil War had ended, and the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two and a half years earlier, and all enslaved people were free.
“Our recognition of Juneteenth signifies that we understand its importance to all Americans—it was on this day in 1865 that our nation took one step closer toward its promise of liberty and justice for all,” said Governor Northam. “While it did not end racism, oppression, or violence, it is an important symbol of hope—and a reminder of the constant struggle for equality. As we continue the work of telling the full and accurate story of our shared history, we must also acknowledge historical moments like this, even as they challenge us to reckon with our past and our present.”
Governor Northam also issued a proclamation for Juneteenth and shared a new video message. He first declared Juneteenth a state holiday in the Commonwealth in June 2020, and it was codified in Virginia law earlier this year. Virginia had long marked Juneteenth by issuing a proclamation or executive order, but it had never previously been considered a state holiday. Yesterday, President Biden signed the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act,” which designates Juneteenth National Independence Day as a legal public holiday, the first new national holiday to be approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.
“When we elevate Juneteenth as a legal holiday, we invite people to think about its significance,” said Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood. “All Virginians are encouraged to learn about and reflect on the historical events that made Juneteenth necessary because this collective understanding will make us stronger and more united.”
Governor Northam also announced that the Commonwealth is partnering with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture to distribute a new book created by the museum around its 2019 exhibit titled, Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality. The exhibit drew connections from 1619—when a ship carrying the first enslaved African people landed in Virginia at Old Point Comfort, the present site of Fort Monroe—across the four centuries of the fight for Black equality that followed.
The book, based on the exhibit of the same name, expands on its narrative, providing a concise and accessible survey of Black history in Virginia, and putting it in context to help readers understand how the struggle for freedom has shaped American history and democratic ideals. The Commonwealth will work with the Museum to provide a copy of Determined to every high school, middle school, and library in Virginia.
“The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is proud to partner with the Commonwealth to make this important history more available and accessible in schools and libraries,” said Jamie Bosket, President and CEO of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. “Determined was one of our most successful and highly-visited exhibits, and we created this book to ensure the important story it told, and the vast work from the historians and curators involved, would be lasting. After more than four years of research, we are honored to put forward this new resource for all those seeking to learn more about our shared past.”
Virginians are encouraged to participate in Juneteenth events hosted by the Northam Administration and community organizations taking place online and throughout the Commonwealth. A list of some of these events can be found here.
“We are making great strides in promoting a more truthful and comprehensive Virginia history through the work of Governor Northam’s historic justice initiative, the Department of Historic Resources, and across state government,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J Strickler. “Juneteenth is not only about reflecting on our past, but it is also an opportunity to renew our commitment toward building a more equitable and just future.”
Earlier this year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Fort Monroe as a Site of Memory Associated with the UNESCO Slave Route project. Fort Monroe shares this distinction with more than 50 other sites and entities linked to the history of the transatlantic slave trade.
State News
Democratic States Attorneys General on recent U.S. Supreme Court ACA Decision confirmation
On June 17, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a historic verdict on the future of the Affordable Care Act. The court sided with Democratic AGs, dismissing a challenge to the Affordable Care Act led by Republican Attorneys General, thus leaving the law intact.
Since 2018, Attorney General Ken Paxton and 17 other Republican state attorneys general have waged war on the Affordable Care Act in an attempt to make it more difficult to access healthcare. The state of California was the first state to push back against this effort, and over 20 other states joined the fight. The decision today in California v. Texas emphasizes the key role of the Attorneys General in defending access to health care.
Democratic AGs will be participating in a virtual press conference to analyze the Supreme Court’s decision and discuss its implications. Democratic AGs remain committed to fighting for meaningful access to quality and affordable healthcare.
State News
AG Herring successfully defends Affordable Care Act
Attorney General Mark R. Herring is celebrating his win after he successfully defended the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in the case California v. Texas. Attorney General Herring and 21 attorneys general successfully defended the ACA against a lawsuit filed by the Trump Administration that, if successful, would have dismantled the entire ACA, including its protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments, and Medicaid expansion, among others. The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the ACA means 642,000 Virginians keep their healthcare coverage and 3.4 million Virginians with pre-existing conditions will keep their protections.
“Today’s decision (June 17, 2021) is a massive win for every single Virginian and every single American. This lawsuit was no more than a thinly veiled political attack from the start, forcing millions to live in fear that their healthcare could be ripped away from them at any moment,” said Attorney General Herring. “It is unconscionable that Trump and his Republican allies played politics with human lives, especially as a global pandemic ravaged our country, killing 600,000 Americans – but the threat of healthcare loss is now gone.
“I am incredibly proud to have played a role in defending the Affordable Care Act, ensuring that it remains the law of the land. Everyone deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare no matter who they are, what their medical history is, their employment status, or what financial background they have.”
Background:
In order to protect Virginians’ healthcare, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues intervened to defend the Affordable Care Act in this lawsuit after President Trump switched sides and joined with Republican state attorneys general in trying to strike down the law. Following a Texas district court judge’s decision in December 2018 that found the ACA unconstitutional, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues immediately appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
In January, Attorney General Herring joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Fifth Circuit’s decision in Texas v. U.S. The Fifth Circuit’s decision held the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional and called into question whether the remaining provisions of the ACA could still stand, including those that protect and provide coverage to Americans with pre-existing conditions.
In May, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues filed a brief at the Supreme Court defending the ACA against efforts by the Trump Administration and Republicans to repeal the entire ACA. In July, the coalition filed a reply brief in the U.S. Supreme Court further defending the ACA against this reckless lawsuit.
Joining Attorney General Herring in fighting to protect the Affordable Care Act are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota (by and through its Department of Commerce), Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.
(Press Release)
Wind: 1mph SE
Humidity: 35%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 8
82/64°F
88/70°F