Local News
Governor Northam calls on school divisions to safely return students to classrooms statewide
On February 5, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam called on all K-12 school divisions in the Commonwealth to make in-person learning options available by March 15, 2021, in accordance with the health guidance the Northam Administration put forward in January and new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recognizing significant learning losses over the past year, Governor Northam also encouraged school divisions to offer classroom instruction during the summer months for those who choose.
Governor Northam joined Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane, and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver, MD, MA in applauding educators for their dedication to navigating a challenging and uncertain year, and highlighting data that show in-person learning is safe with proper mitigation measures in place. The governor, along with top state education and public health officials, communicated this goal to school superintendents on a call this morning and in a letter available here.
“The health and safety of students, educators, school personnel, and communities continue to be our top priority,” said Governor Northam. “We know that children learn better in classrooms and that going to school is vital for their social-emotional needs and for receiving critical services like meals. It is also important for our youngest learners, students with disabilities, and those with limited access to technology who have struggled most with remote learning. By focusing on mitigation measures, we can provide our kids with safe and equitable learning environments.”
On January 14, 2021, State Superintendent for Public Instruction Dr. James Lane and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, released interim guidance for safely re-opening PreK-12 schools in a letter to school superintendents and local health directors. This incorporated and replaced the phased guidance for Virginia schools and interim guidance for mitigation measures in K-12 settings previously issued by the Commonwealth prioritizes the safe return to in-person learning. On January 21, 2021, the Biden Administration also issued an executive order to support the safe reopening of schools.
“In-person learning is critical to the current and future well-being of our children,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver, MD, MA. “VDH remains committed to supporting school districts in getting kids back into classrooms as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and get Virginians vaccinated.”
Governor Northam also announced that his administration will be working to support local decisions around expanding summer learning opportunities. While the Commonwealth is not mandating extended learning time during the summer, the Northam Administration is in the process of determining additional resources to support this as an option for school divisions to offer.
“For those who choose to return to in-person instruction, we know that school will not look the same as students remember it from past years,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “However, implementing evidence-based public health strategies will provide students who need it most the opportunity to have an in-person environment to learn and develop academically, socially, and emotionally.”
Growing evidence, including a new CDC study recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows that with proper health and safety protocols, the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 is low in school settings. Additional data confirms that most children infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all.
“Virginia’s students and their learning have been dramatically impacted due to school building closures over the last year,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “By providing more in-person instructional opportunities, while implementing strong and consistent health mitigation measures, we can successfully support students’ academic growth and social-emotional well-being. We are grateful for the divisions and schools already providing these opportunities in accordance with state guidelines and look forward to working alongside others to ensure students and families have this option.”
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommends schools use the CDC Indicators for Dynamic School Decision-Making jointly with the Interim Guidance for K-12 School Reopening document to inform decisions about school operations with regard to COVID-19. VDH also maintains a school metrics dashboard, which compiles a variety of data sources, providing a visualization of COVID-19 community transmission by region and data trends in specific communities to guide local and state governments and school officials in determining whether additional mitigation measures are appropriate.
In 2020, Governor Northam directed $492 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to public schools and PreK-12 state-level education initiatives, with all 132 school divisions receiving funds. This included an allocation of $220 million in October, $66.8 million through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund in June, and $238.6 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund for K-12 activities in May. Funding has supported COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–2021 school year, including testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization, and technology for distance learning.
Local News
Second shot COVID vaccination clinics, February 10 and 12, by appointment only, for those first vaccinated at Boyce on January 11
The Lord Fairfax Health District will provide no-cost second shot COVID vaccines, Monday, February 8 and Wednesday, February 10, 2021, for persons first vaccinated at Boyce Fire Hall on 11 January. These clinics will occur at Clarke County Health Department, 100 N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, and Frederick/Winchester Health Department, 10 Baker St., Winchester. Vaccines will be given by appointment only, and the Health Department will reach out to those who attended the Boyce clinic.
“These are second-shot clinics only,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “They are designed to allow those who were vaccinated at Boyce Fire Hall to receive their booster shot, and to maximize their chance of achieving lasting immunity to COVID-19.”
These clinics will be open only for second shots for the above group, by appointment only, and no walk-in vaccinations will be given. The Health District will use existing contact information to reach out to each vaccinated person to schedule an appointment. The Health Department staff asks that each person bring the vaccine card from the first shot to allow proper documentation, and to arrive up to 15 minutes before their appointment times, but no earlier. Early arrivals may be asked to return at their appointment times. Every eligible person will receive a vaccine at their appointment.
To protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Everyone is encouraged to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: cloth face-coverings or masks, distancing, washing hands well and often, and avoiding gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Crime/Court
Howellsville Road domestic incident results in arson, malicious wounding charges
Just after 8:00pm on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office units were dispatched to 3553 Howellsville Road, Front Royal, Virginia, located in Warren County, for a complaint of a Verbal Domestic. While units were in route, a second caller from inside the residence notified Warren County 911 that alcohol was thrown on a female victim and was attempted to be ignited. Warren County Fire and Rescue was notified and advised to stage near the residence until Sheriff’s Office Units could secure the scene.
Sheriff’s Office units arrived on scene and made contact with the original caller along with three juveniles located in the residence. The caller stated there was a verbal argument inside the residence with her husband. The caller stated that her husband had made threats to kill her along with himself in the morning. While the caller was lying in bed her husband then poured alcohol on her bedding, clothes and other items in the area, and threw a lit cigarette on the bed causing it to ignite. The caller had to extinguish the fire, causing what appeared to be minor injuries consistent with having a heat source on her hands.
The Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office arrived and assisted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with the arson investigation.
After the investigation, Mr. Michael P. Hively of 3553 Howellsville Road was placed under arrest and transported to RSW Jail where three warrants were obtained and served for: Attempted Arson of an Occupied Dwelling, Malicious bodily injury and Assault and Battery on a Family Member. Mr. Hively was held on an unsecured bond.
This incident still remains under investigation as an apparent attempted Arson of an occupied dwelling.
Anyone with further information about the incident can contact Deputy A. Stevens with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office 540-635-4128 or Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830.
Local News
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Friday
Just when we thought we were past the worst winter weather threat of this season with minimal consequences, at least off the mountainsides, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall has issued a snow and ice warning for Thursday night, Friday morning in Warren County. Well, Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow on Ground Hog Day Tuesday – though we’re about a month and a half from that “six MORE weeks of winter” he predicted for 2021.
As for the February 4-5, mid-winter forecast, here is Warren County Emergency Services warning on potentially hazardous driving and walking conditions for tonight and tomorrow morning:
- WHAT – Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
- WHERE – Portions of western Maryland, central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia.
- WHEN – From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST (Eastern Standard Time) Friday.
- IMPACTS – Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
Local News
COVID-19 Updates for County, Health District, State, Nation and Global
As of late morning, Monday, February 1, County Emergency Management Deputy Director Rick Farrall released the latest COVID-19 novel Coronavirus pandemic statistics for Warren County, the Lord Fairfax Health District of which we are a part, as well as state and national numbers. In the two weeks since our last published report of January 15, Warren County reported 380 new cases (to 2,013 from 1,633) compared to a 312-case jump over the previous two weeks, and saw its deaths rise by 1 to 37. Five more county citizens, up to 76 from 71 two weeks ago, had been hospitalized with the virus over the nearly a year it has been reported on our shore.
A check of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website on February 2, indicated 103,572,661 reported cases and 2,243,638 reported deaths globally. The U.S. cases (26,524,218) and deaths (447,715) reported February 2 equate to about 24% of the worlds cases and 20% of the global deaths, with the U.S.’s 4% of the world population.
See the comparative data below over the past month, in two-week increments:
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data, Feb. 1, 2021):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 677, Frederick 6,023, Page 1,660, Shenandoah 3,417, Warren 2,013 (76 are/were hospitalized, 37 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.84% total cases), Winchester 2,301; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 5,261,801 total people tested (PCR only); 507,640 total cases [11.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 21,444 total hospitalized; 6,474 total deaths (1.28%total cases).
- United States: As of January 31, 2021 at 12:26 PM, there are 25,921,703 total cases and 438,035 total deaths (1.69%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (January 15, 2021):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 12,733 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 491, Frederick 4,661, Page 1,289, Shenandoah 2,756, Warren 1,633 (71 are/were hospitalized, 36 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.20% total cases), Winchester 1,903); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 4,730,680 total people tested (PCR only); 422,634 total cases [15.2% positive rate (PCR only)]; 19,741 total hospitalized; 5,656 total deaths (1.34%total cases).
- United States: As of January 14, 2021 at 12:16 PM, there are 22,965,957 total cases and 383,351 total deaths (1.67%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (December 30, 2020, at 11:54 a.m.):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 9,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 385, Frederick 3,703, Page 1,015, Shenandoah 2,186, Warren 1,321 (69 are/were hospitalized, 33 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.50% total cases), Winchester 1,637); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 4,220,943 total people tested (PCR only); 344,345 total cases [12.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 17,910 total hospitalized; 4,984 total deaths (1.45%total cases).
- United States: As of December 29, 2020 at 2:25 PM, there are 19,232,843 total cases and 334,029 total deaths (1.74%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- Current CDC Guidance Regarding When to Quarantine/Options to Reduce Quarantine
- CDC guidance as of December 2, 2020.
- Recommend everyone familiarize themselves with the updated guidance. See attached and website link below for details.
- https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html
Local News
Virginia Senate committee rejects hate crime expansion bill
Legislators attempted to pass a bill that would expand the definition of a hate crime to include crimes against people based on perception, but opponents said the bill was too broad and could be misused.
The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill for the year late last month. Four Democrats strayed from party lines to vote against the bill after much debate.
The current statute defines hate crime victims as those who are maliciously targeted based on race, religion, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or ethnicity. Legislators passed the legislation last year during the General Assembly session.
Senate Bill 1203, proposed by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, aimed to ensure that someone who maliciously attacks a person based on their perception of that person’s membership or association within one of the aforementioned groups is held to the same standard as someone who attacks a person they know is a member of one of the groups. Hashmi’s bill also added color, national origin, and gender expression to the list of protected classes.
Hashmi cited an incident during Black Lives Matter protests last summer in which Harry H. Rogers, an avowed high-ranking member of the Ku Klux Klan, drove his truck into a crowd of protesters. Henrico’s Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor said her client, who was hit, was not protected under current hate crime legislation because he is white. She said Rogers drove his truck with the intention to disrupt the protests.
“Our current law looks more at the victim and the victim’s characteristics than it does look at the offender and his intent,” Taylor said.
Vee Lamneck, the executive director of Equality Virginia, said hate crimes are more than acts of violence. Such crimes are committed with the intention of inciting fear and dehumanizing groups, Lamneck said.
“Individuals with intersecting identities, especially Black, Latinx, and Indigenous LGBTQ people are exposed to higher rates of violence,” Lamneck said. “Redefinition of the categories in this bill will help to further ensure that all diverse members of our communities are sufficiently protected by the law from hate crime violence and that perpetrators of such violence are held appropriately responsible.”
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, said during the committee hearing that the bill was a massive expansion of the current statute. Petersen said the proposed changes would be “pretty far off-field from the original purpose.”
Opponents, including the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said the bill was too broad and could allow for the exploitation of who was a hate crime victim. Legislators pondered over if this meant a person of color could be charged with a hate crime for assaulting a white person and postulated several scenarios of how the bill could be misused.
Emanuel Harris, a representative for the Black Coalition for Change, called the questioning of the protection of white supremacists puzzling, offensive, and laughable.
“The history has shown that the black community is the one being intimidated, not the other way around,” Harris said during the public comment portion of the meeting. Harris said the original statute needs to be expanded.
“I am offended that folks brought this and then clouded, or wrapped it up in BLM, and suggested that if we vote against it, somehow we’re not supporting the prosecution of hate crimes, cause that is not what we are doing,” said Sen. Joseph Morrissey, D-Richmond. “This bill is offensive in so many ways.”
Hashmi said Morrissey was approaching the bill from a position of privilege, at which point Senate Minority Leader Thomas Norment, R-Williamsburg, interrupted with an “Oh my God.” Hashmi continued and said the bill addressed race as well as oppressed and terrorized religious and LGBTQ communities.
The Anti-Defamation League helped with the bill’s language. Meredith R. Weisel, representing the ADL, said the bill is important because it would help ensure that offenders who are mistaken about the victim’s protected characteristics can still be held accountable for a hate crime under the law.
Brittany Whitley, chief of external affairs and policy with the Office of the Attorney General spoke in support of the bill along with other citizens and attorneys.
Hashmi said in an email that she hopes to refine the language in the bill and will consider reintroducing it next year.
“Addressing hate crimes is important for the well-being of our communities: hate crimes are designed to harm and inflict pain on not just the targeted individual(s) but also to intimidate and terrorize entire groups of people,” she said.
By Cierra Parks
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library celebrates Library Lovers’ Month with new programs, services and Day of Giving
In honor of Library Lovers’ Month, Samuels Library is introducing a brand new mobile Library App, SPL To Go, launching a new Adopt-An-Author program and culminating the month with an Annual Day of Giving. Celebrated each February, Library Lovers’ Month recognizes the value of community and school libraries across our nation by highlighting excellent library programs and services.
“Libraries are one of our greatest community assets,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “Our staff is always striving to provide both free and convenient access to information and ideas throughout the year. National Library Lovers’ Month gives us another opportunity to elevate new library services and make supporting our excellent community library easy and fun.”
SPL To Go, the newly launched library mobile phone app, allows Library patrons to access Samuels Library’s catalog, place holds on items, browse and register for events, access digital resources and use a digital library card right from the palm of their hands. “It’s a fun and convenient way to manage your Library account from your phone, something you always have handy,” Ross said. Library cardholders can now download the free app from the Apple or Android App Store by searching for SPL To Go or visit our website to LEARN MORE.
On February 1, Samuels Library will launch a new Adopt-An-Author Program giving Library patrons a new way to support the Library’s book collection while also being the first in line to read the newest book publications from favorite authors. “Library patrons can sign up to adopt their favorite best-selling author, and each time that author publishes a new book, that patron will be the first in line to check out the new publication,” said Erin Rooney, Samuels Adult Reference Librarian. Cost to participate is $15 for each new book published by the author. “This program, sponsored by the Friends Of Samuels Library, gives our patrons a fun way to support Samuels Library, while also receiving the added benefit of checking out the first copy of popular new books,” Rooney added. Visit our website to LEARN MORE.
On February 25, Samuels Library will host its second annual Day of Giving, with a goal of raising $6,000 to support excellent new library services and programs. “Library Lovers’ Month offers our patrons and supporters a meaningful and impactful opportunity to support Samuels Public Library,” said Maj. Gen. Henry Hobgood, USAF, ret, Samuels Library Trustee and Chair of the Development Committee. “This year, we are fortunate to have a generous, anonymous donor who has agreed to match our supporters’ Day of Giving gifts up to $3,000 meaning every dollar donated in February will go twice as far in bringing exceptional library services and programs to Warren County and Front Royal families.” You can show your love for your community library this month by making a Day of Giving donation. DONATE NOW.
Samuels Library will also celebrate library lovers who sign-up for the Adopt-An-Author program or make a Day of Giving donation during the month of February with the gift of a sweet, heart-shaped Samuels Library cookie handmade by the Bea Sweet n’ Sassy Dessert Shop. It’s a great month to be a Library Lover in Front Royal and Warren County!
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
King Cartoons
Wind: 8mph SSW
Humidity: 51%
Pressure: 29.7"Hg
UV index: 2
41/19°F
39/30°F