Governor Northam commemorates Juneteenth in Virginia
On June 18, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam commemorated Juneteenth during an event at Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton. This year will be the second statewide observance of Juneteenth and the first as a permanent state holiday in the Commonwealth.
Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas—the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery—bringing news that the Civil War had ended, and the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two and a half years earlier, and all enslaved people were free.
“Our recognition of Juneteenth signifies that we understand its importance to all Americans—it was on this day in 1865 that our nation took one step closer toward its promise of liberty and justice for all,” said Governor Northam. “While it did not end racism, oppression, or violence, it is an important symbol of hope—and a reminder of the constant struggle for equality. As we continue the work of telling the full and accurate story of our shared history, we must also acknowledge historical moments like this, even as they challenge us to reckon with our past and our present.”
Governor Northam also issued a proclamation for Juneteenth and shared a new video message. He first declared Juneteenth a state holiday in the Commonwealth in June 2020, and it was codified in Virginia law earlier this year. Virginia had long marked Juneteenth by issuing a proclamation or executive order, but it had never previously been considered a state holiday. Yesterday, President Biden signed the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act,” which designates Juneteenth National Independence Day as a legal public holiday, the first new national holiday to be approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.
“When we elevate Juneteenth as a legal holiday, we invite people to think about its significance,” said Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood. “All Virginians are encouraged to learn about and reflect on the historical events that made Juneteenth necessary because this collective understanding will make us stronger and more united.”
Governor Northam also announced that the Commonwealth is partnering with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture to distribute a new book created by the museum around its 2019 exhibit titled, Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality. The exhibit drew connections from 1619—when a ship carrying the first enslaved African people landed in Virginia at Old Point Comfort, the present site of Fort Monroe—across the four centuries of the fight for Black equality that followed.
The book, based on the exhibit of the same name, expands on its narrative, providing a concise and accessible survey of Black history in Virginia, and putting it in context to help readers understand how the struggle for freedom has shaped American history and democratic ideals. The Commonwealth will work with the Museum to provide a copy of Determined to every high school, middle school, and library in Virginia.
“The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is proud to partner with the Commonwealth to make this important history more available and accessible in schools and libraries,” said Jamie Bosket, President and CEO of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. “Determined was one of our most successful and highly-visited exhibits, and we created this book to ensure the important story it told, and the vast work from the historians and curators involved, would be lasting. After more than four years of research, we are honored to put forward this new resource for all those seeking to learn more about our shared past.”
Virginians are encouraged to participate in Juneteenth events hosted by the Northam Administration and community organizations taking place online and throughout the Commonwealth. A list of some of these events can be found here.
“We are making great strides in promoting a more truthful and comprehensive Virginia history through the work of Governor Northam’s historic justice initiative, the Department of Historic Resources, and across state government,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J Strickler. “Juneteenth is not only about reflecting on our past, but it is also an opportunity to renew our commitment toward building a more equitable and just future.”
Earlier this year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Fort Monroe as a Site of Memory Associated with the UNESCO Slave Route project. Fort Monroe shares this distinction with more than 50 other sites and entities linked to the history of the transatlantic slave trade.
Democratic States Attorneys General on recent U.S. Supreme Court ACA Decision confirmation
On June 17, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a historic verdict on the future of the Affordable Care Act. The court sided with Democratic AGs, dismissing a challenge to the Affordable Care Act led by Republican Attorneys General, thus leaving the law intact.
Since 2018, Attorney General Ken Paxton and 17 other Republican state attorneys general have waged war on the Affordable Care Act in an attempt to make it more difficult to access healthcare. The state of California was the first state to push back against this effort, and over 20 other states joined the fight. The decision today in California v. Texas emphasizes the key role of the Attorneys General in defending access to health care.
Democratic AGs will be participating in a virtual press conference to analyze the Supreme Court’s decision and discuss its implications. Democratic AGs remain committed to fighting for meaningful access to quality and affordable healthcare.
Governor Northam proclaims June as Immigrant Heritage Month in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam has issued a proclamation declaring June as Immigrant Heritage Month in the Commonwealth to celebrate the history, cultures, and contributions of Virginia’s immigrant communities.
Immigrant Heritage Month is observed in June across Virginia and nationwide. Governor Northam issued the following statement and shared a new video message to commemorate the observance.
“We are a nation of immigrants, and our communities are strong because of hard-working individuals striving to create a better life for themselves and their children. During Immigrant Heritage Month, we celebrate the countless ways that immigrants enrich our Commonwealth and our country, as well as our shared future.
“One in eight Virginia residents is an immigrant—they are business owners, health care workers, friends, neighbors, and a critical part of the fabric of our Commonwealth. Our Administration is dedicated to creating a Virginia that is accepting, welcoming, and inclusive of all who chose to call our Commonwealth home. We have placed equity at the center of our agenda, and we have great strides in increasing access to opportunity for our immigrant populations through the historic passage of driver privilege cards, Medicaid expansion, and in-state tuition for all students regardless of citizenship status.
“I urge my fellow Virginians to join us in commemorating Immigrant Heritage Month and exploring the diversity that continues to shape the uniquely American story.”
During the 2020 General Assembly session, Governor Northam signed legislation creating the Office of New Americans and establishing the Office of New Americans Advisory Board to advise the Governor, cabinet members, and the General Assembly on strategies to improve state policies and programs to support the economic, linguistic, and civic integration of new Americans throughout the Commonwealth.
“We are working to ensure that state government policies and practices foster support for new Americans who face institutional barriers to meaningful integration,” said Mona Siddiqui, Deputy Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Policy Advisor for the Office of New Americans. “The Governor’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion serve as a liaison between the Governor, Office of New Americans, and the Office of New Americans Advisory Board to improve equitable opportunities and foster a sense of belonging to all those who have made their home in Virginia.”
“Our great nation was built upon the determination, talents, and ingenuity of the immigrants who came before us,” said Eric Lin, Chair of the Office of New Americans Advisory Board. “This holds true today, as our immigrant communities come and seek the American dream. I applaud Governor Northam for his understanding and uplifting of the valuable potential and contributions that our immigrant communities bring to the Commonwealth.”
Governor Northam also recently wrote a letter urging President Biden to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented essential workers in the next federal relief package. This change could grant legal status to about 140,000 people living in Virginia.
AG Herring successfully defends Affordable Care Act
Attorney General Mark R. Herring is celebrating his win after he successfully defended the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in the case California v. Texas. Attorney General Herring and 21 attorneys general successfully defended the ACA against a lawsuit filed by the Trump Administration that, if successful, would have dismantled the entire ACA, including its protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments, and Medicaid expansion, among others. The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the ACA means 642,000 Virginians keep their healthcare coverage and 3.4 million Virginians with pre-existing conditions will keep their protections.
“Today’s decision (June 17, 2021) is a massive win for every single Virginian and every single American. This lawsuit was no more than a thinly veiled political attack from the start, forcing millions to live in fear that their healthcare could be ripped away from them at any moment,” said Attorney General Herring. “It is unconscionable that Trump and his Republican allies played politics with human lives, especially as a global pandemic ravaged our country, killing 600,000 Americans – but the threat of healthcare loss is now gone.
“I am incredibly proud to have played a role in defending the Affordable Care Act, ensuring that it remains the law of the land. Everyone deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare no matter who they are, what their medical history is, their employment status, or what financial background they have.”
Background:
In order to protect Virginians’ healthcare, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues intervened to defend the Affordable Care Act in this lawsuit after President Trump switched sides and joined with Republican state attorneys general in trying to strike down the law. Following a Texas district court judge’s decision in December 2018 that found the ACA unconstitutional, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues immediately appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
In January, Attorney General Herring joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Fifth Circuit’s decision in Texas v. U.S. The Fifth Circuit’s decision held the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional and called into question whether the remaining provisions of the ACA could still stand, including those that protect and provide coverage to Americans with pre-existing conditions.
In May, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues filed a brief at the Supreme Court defending the ACA against efforts by the Trump Administration and Republicans to repeal the entire ACA. In July, the coalition filed a reply brief in the U.S. Supreme Court further defending the ACA against this reckless lawsuit.
Joining Attorney General Herring in fighting to protect the Affordable Care Act are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota (by and through its Department of Commerce), Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.
Clinch River becomes Commonwealth’s first blueway state park
On June 16, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam celebrated the official opening of Clinch River State Park, Virginia’s 41st state park and first blueway state park. Consisting of 696 acres, the park is situated across several small anchor properties and connected by multiple canoe-kayak access points along a 100-mile scenic stretch of the Clinch River.
“With the dedication of Clinch River State Park, we will both protect and showcase one of the most beautiful and ecologically diverse places in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Located in the heart of Appalachia, this park will be a highlight of the robust outdoor recreation economy in Southwest Virginia and draw even more visitors to the region. The opening of our newest state park comes as we celebrate 85 years of Virginia’s state park system and the countless opportunities that our state parks provide.”
Clinch River State Park is the first of its kind in Virginia, based around a river instead of a landmass. The anchor properties and launch points comprise a “string of pearls,” or a collection of properties that run through Tazewell, Russell, Wise, and Scott counties where outdoor enthusiasts can access the river, learn about the river’s ecological diversity, and enjoy the beauty of what The Nature Conservancy has deemed “One of the Last, Great Places.” The Clinch River blueway provides a network of multi-activity recreational trails, marked by routes on a navigable waterway with launch points, camping sites, and points of interest for canoeists, paddleboarders, and watermen.
The Clinch River is among the most productive and biodiverse waterways in the Northern Hemisphere, sustaining more than 48 vulnerable animal species, including 29 varieties of rare freshwater mussels and 19 species of fish. Rare plants, mammals, and birds also thrive along the river’s edge.
“In addition to being a world-class recreation asset, the Clinch River is renowned for its biodiversity,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “Clinch River State Park will play a key role in the region’s ongoing efforts to protect this ecosystem while also increasing and encouraging public use and exploration of our natural landscapes.”
“After studies that began in 2005, much research and multiple land acquisitions, six tracts of land have been brought together to form Clinch River State Park,” said Department of Conservation and Recreation Director Clyde Cristman. “A very unique park is the outcome of that work, and we look forward to seeing how it will continue to develop and serve the people and visitors of the region.”
The Wise County property is known as Sugar Hill in Saint Paul currently has eight miles of hiking trails, a picnic shelter, and more than two miles of river frontage. The Sugar Hill area of the park also has significant cultural and historical attributes, as the property contains remnants of an 18th-century French settlement. Later owners farmed the land and in the 1930s created a maple syrup and sugar operation known as Sugar Hill.
Clinch River State Park allows hiking and biking on the Sugar Hill Loop Trail, while the AmeriCorps, Riverside, Hillside, Cliff, and Rock Bluff trails are hiking only. The Riverside Trail also offers access to bank fishing on the Clinch River.
“This park could not exist without the landowners who shared our vision and the efforts and partnerships of the communities along the Clinch River,” said Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker. “As visitors from all overcome to hike, fish, and float the river, it is our hope that they will also explore the local communities and discover what makes this region so special.”
Virginia State Parks are a division of the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). DCR will develop a master plan with the public input to guide any future facilities and amenities at the park. To learn more about Virginia State Parks, visit virginiastateparks.gov.
AG Herring joins a coalition of 16 attorneys general in submitting Congressional testimony in support of the Women’s Health Protection Act
On June 16, 2021, Attorney General Mark R. Herring joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general in submitting testimony to Congress, urging passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would protect the constitutional right to access abortion by prohibiting unnecessary restrictions passed at the state level that undermine the availability and safety of women’s health care services.
“Women have the right to make their own healthcare decisions, especially when it comes to their reproductive health, and they should never have to worry about their government making those decisions harder than they already can be,” said Attorney General Herring. “Unfortunately, too many states across the country are passing laws restricting women’s access to safe reproductive healthcare, and this disproportionately affects women in lower-income communities and communities of color. Women deserve access to safe, accessible reproductive healthcare without restrictive regulations or impediments, and I will continue to stand with my colleagues as a strong ally in this fight.”
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that, while legislators in many states may claim that the laws they are enacting are being passed to promote women’s health, the reality is that these laws are simply designed to restrict access to abortion services and, most often, lead to worse health outcomes for women. These include laws requiring physicians to have admitting privileges at hospitals and setting arbitrary requirements at women’s health clinics for the size of procedure rooms and corridors. The proliferation of these restrictions has negatively impacted women’s health and disproportionately affected low-income communities of color, while simultaneously creating a lack of national consistency that strains states’ healthcare systems. Most importantly, any law that imposes an undue burden on a woman’s right to choose to terminate a pregnancy is unconstitutional.
The Women’s Health Protection Act targets these onerous state laws that have been adopted in a concerted strategy to restrict access to abortion across the nation. In Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a Texas law that required abortion providers to maintain admitting privileges at a local hospital failed to advance women’s health and posed an undue burden on women seeking an abortion. Additionally, last year, a coalition of attorneys general helped win another victory in June Medical Services v. Gee, in which the Supreme Court held that a similar law in Louisiana was unconstitutional.
As more states try to pass new laws that restrict women’s reproductive freedoms with medically unnecessary restrictions, new court challenges continue to be filed — a process that can often take years. That’s why Attorney General Herring and his colleagues are urging Congress to pass the WHPA to ensure that such restrictions are not imposed in the first place.
The consequences of these laws are already evident across the country. Research from 2017 found that 38 percent of women between the ages of 15 to 44 live in counties without a single abortion clinic. Additionally, as of June 2019, six states have only one abortion clinic remaining. As providers close due to the impact of medically unnecessary restrictions, women are likely to be forced to travel farther and make greater sacrifices to obtain access to care. In fact, history shows that many women will cross state lines if they have the means to do so when abortions are unavailable in the states where they live. Unfortunately, the burden of living in a state with restrictive access to abortion care often falls disproportionately on lower-income women who cannot afford to travel, take time off from work, or find childcare while they visit their nearest provider.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues go on to assert that laws aimed specifically at restricting abortion providers have proved, time and time again, to lead to worse health outcomes for women, including:
• Increased maternal mortality rates
• Delayed abortions, as well as increased health risks and costs for women who find themselves too far from an abortion provider
• The undertaking of dangerous “black market” or self-induced abortions by some women
• A four-times higher risk of developing potentially life-threatening health conditions for women who are forced to carry a pregnancy to term, as well as a substantially greater likelihood of experiencing physical violence from abusive partners or family members
The widely known negative effects of laws targeting abortion providers undermine any argument that such laws are intended to promote women’s health.
Finally, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that without the WHPA, a lack of consistency in access to abortion services will lead to unnecessary strain on the states’ health care systems. Many women will cross state lines if they have the means to do so when abortions are unavailable in the states where they live. In the wake of recent abortion restrictions, some states have experienced a substantial influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortions as a result of reduced access in their home states. Medically unnecessary restrictions targeting abortion providers create a disservice to women’s health and safety and pose challenges for states that aim to provide a full range of reproductive health services.
Joining Attorney General Herring in submitting today’s testimony to Congress are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.
Governor Northam launches Return to Earn Grant Program to help Virginians transition back to work
On June 11, 20212, Governor Ralph Northam announced a new $3 million investment to pilot the Return to Earn Grant Program, which will match payments from eligible small businesses to provide new hires with up to $1,000 to support their transition back into the workforce. While many companies are offering hiring bonuses, the Return to Earn Grant Program will serve businesses with less than 100 employees that may not have the resources to provide this financial support. The initial launch of this program will be funded through Virginia’s federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) set aside, and additional recovery funds may be allocated based on demand.
“Many Virginians who lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic still face a variety of barriers to returning to work like access to affordable child care, transportation, and a living wage,” said Governor Northam. “These bonuses will serve as an incentive for unemployed workers to get back into the workforce, while also helping employers fill vacant jobs. The Virginia Return to Earn Grant Program is about empowering the true catalysts of our economic comeback—Virginia’s workers and small businesses.”
This initiative will match up to $500 that a qualifying small business pays directly to a new employee hired after May 31, 2021, either as a lump sum or in installments to offset the ongoing costs of child care, transportation, or other barriers to re-employment. Funds will only be reimbursed to businesses for new hires in positions that pay at least $15 per hour and that qualify as W-2 employment, either full- or part-time. To help address workforce shortages in child care, qualifying child care businesses may qualify for up to $500 per new hire without the match requirement.
“For Virginia to fully recover from the impacts of the pandemic on our economy, we need targeted solutions,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Dr. Megan Healy. “One in three Virginia workers has applied for unemployment benefits over the course of the pandemic. The new Return to Earn Grant Program will accomplish a dual purpose of helping unemployed Virginian’s transition back into living-wage jobs, particularly in the child care industry, and supporting small businesses with their hiring needs.”
The launch of the Return to Earn Grant Program coincides with the reinstatement of the weekly work search requirement in Virginia, which started the week of May 31, 2021. Virginians receiving unemployment benefits must make contact with employers each week and accept reasonable offers of employment.
On June 1, the Commonwealth also reopened its Virginia Career Works Centers for in-person services to ensure that Virginians making the transition back to the workforce have access to the resources they need to find high-quality jobs. Job seekers can continue to access resources virtually through the Virginia Career Works Referral Portal.
For additional information on requirements and to apply for Return to Earn grant funding, small businesses should contact their local Virginia Career Works Center.
Answers to frequently asked questions.
1. What is the Virginia Return to Earn Grant Program?
Unemployed Virginians are facing a variety of childcare, transportation, and other barriers to returning to the workforce while some small businesses are struggling to find workers. To support Virginians in their transition back to employment, Governor Ralph Northam will invest $3 million in federal WIOA set aside funds to pilot the VA Return to Earn Grant Program. The pilot initiative will match up to $500 that a qualifying small business pays directly to a new employee hired on or after May 31st, 2021 to support their transition back to employment. Funds will only be reimbursed for new hires in positions that pay at least $15 per hour and qualify as W-2 employment, either full- or part-time. Qualifying small childcare businesses, who may be facing particularly challenging workforce shortages, may qualify for up to $500 per new hire without the requirement to match.
2. Which small businesses are eligible for funds through the VA Return to Earn Grant Program?
A business must have 100 or fewer employees and be incorporated in Virginia. The employee count is the sum of the business’s employees across all Virginia locations. Qualifying childcare businesses, who may be facing particularly challenging workforce shortages, are eligible for 100% reimbursement for up to $500 per new hire. This means that no match is required from the childcare business to receive funding for new hires through the grant program.
3. What qualifies as a “childcare business”?
A childcare business may be a sole proprietorship, partnership or corporation, with services delivered in home- and/or center-based settings. These businesses may be licensed or legally exempted from licensing by the state.
4. Which job positions are eligible for funds through the VA Return to Earn Grant Program?
Funds will only be reimbursed for new hires in positions that pay at least $15 per hour and qualify as W-2 employment, either full- or part-time.
5. Is there a limit to the number of new hires eligible for reimbursement through the VA Return to Earn Grant Program?
Yes, qualifying small businesses are eligible for a match of up to $500 per new hire for up to 25 new employees. These must have been hired on or after May 31st, 2021.
6. How can VA Return to Earn funds be used?
Funds are only reimbursable through the VA Return to Earn Grant Program if they are provided by a qualifying small business directly to a qualifying new hire, either as a lump sum or in installments to offset the ongoing costs of childcare, transportation, or other barriers to re-employment.
7. How should a qualifying small business apply for reimbursement of funds through the VA Return to Earn Grant Program?
For additional information on requirements and to apply for grant funding, small businesses should contact their local Virginia Career Works Center. Funds will only be reimbursed once they have been fully paid to the new hire.
8. This program matches up to $500 provided to a new hire to support their re-employment, for a total of $1000. If I am a qualifying small business, can I give the new hire a stipend that is more than $1000?
Yes, it is at the discretion of the employer as to how much is provided to the new employee. The VA Return to Earn Program will reimburse for 50% of the funds provided but only up to $500 per new hire. Childcare businesses will receive 100% reimbursement for up to $500 per new hire.
9. How is the initial $3 million in funding for the VA Return to Earn Grant Program being allocated across the Commonwealth? What happens if the money runs out?
Grant funds will be allocated across Virginia’s workforce development areas proportional to the number of current continuing unemployment insurance claims in each region. The initial $3 million allocated from WIOA Governor’s set-aside funds will serve to pilot the approach, and additional funding may be allocated depending on demand for the program.
10. What other strategies is the Commonwealth employing to support people with their return to work and ensure that employers have the workforce they need to fuel Virginia’s economic recovery?
The launch of the new Return to Earn Grant Program coincides with the reinstatement of the Virginia work search requirement beginning the week of May 31, 2021. Virginians receiving unemployment benefits must make contact with employers each week and accept reasonable offers of employment. On June 1, the Commonwealth reopened its Virginia Career Works Centers for in-person services to ensure that Virginians making the transition back to the workforce have access to the resources they need to find a high-quality job. Jobseekers can continue to access resources virtually through the Virginia Career Works Referral Portal.
