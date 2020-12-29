Local News
Governor Northam commits additional $20 million to Rebuild VA economic recovery fund
Governor Ralph Northam on December 29, 2020, allocated an additional $20 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund to meet demand for the program and fulfill pending grant applications. This new funding will bring the program total to $120 million and will enable more than 300 small business and nonprofit organizations that applied before the last round of funding was exhausted in early December to receive grants. Eligible applicants that are still in the pipeline have been notified via email that their applications have been re-opened.
Earlier this month, Governor Northam announced that Rebuild VA had fully committed the $100 million in federal funds previously allocated to the program, which provided grants to 2,500 small businesses and nonprofits whose normal operations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 45 percent of the available funding was awarded to nearly 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits located in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities and about $50 million was awarded to women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses. To date, Rebuild VA has received nearly 20,000 applications and the average grant award was $35,636.
“Small businesses and nonprofits are among those hit hardest by the pandemic, and many are bracing for an uncertain few months ahead as the virus surges and we await the widespread availability of the vaccines,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia’s small business community remains diligent in protecting the health and safety of their employees and customers, and we must continue to support them in every way we can. With Congress finally acting on a long-overdue relief package, I am also grateful that Virginia businesses will now have another opportunity to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program in the near future.”
Administered by the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD), Rebuild VA launched in August with $70 million in CARES Act funding. Governor Northam directed an additional $30 million to the program in October and SBSD expanded eligibility so that businesses with less than $10 million in gross revenue or fewer than 250 employees could apply.
“Getting these dollars to more small businesses and nonprofits that have been impacted by COVID-19 is a top priority for our administration,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The large number of applicants still in the pipeline for Rebuild VA funding demonstrates the tremendous need for this and additional financial support.”
For additional information on Rebuild VA, please visit governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA.
New opinion from AG Mark Herring says state universities and agencies can require a “living wage” as part of contracts with vendors
~ Opinion says state universities and agencies can require a “living wage” as part of contracts with vendors; overrules prior opinions of Republican AGs that stated a living wage could not be included in state contracts ~
In an important official opinion issued at the request of Senator Jennifer Boysko, Attorney General Mark R. Herring concludes that Virginia universities and state agencies may require government contractors to pay their employees a living wage, or at least a wage above the federal and state minimum. This opinion will help empower universities and other state agencies to secure higher wages for working Virginians as part of their contracting efforts. The opinion overrules prior opinions issued by Attorney General Kilgore (2002) and Attorney General McDonnell (2006) which said that state agencies and universities could not require a living wage in their contracts.
“Even before the COVID economic crisis, far too many Virginia families were struggling to make ends meet, as stagnant, low wages failed to keep up with ever-rising costs for rent, groceries, healthcare, childcare, and education,” said Attorney General Herring. “The Commonwealth and its agencies can set a higher standard, promoting wages that allow more Virginia workers to support themselves and their families, and reaping the benefits associated with higher wages.”
“I really appreciate Attorney General Herring taking on this important question, and I’m tremendously grateful that his opinion makes clear that the Commonwealth can take a leadership role in ensuring a living wage for more working men, women, and families in Virginia,” said Sen. Boysko. “Virginians should not have to work two, three, or four jobs to make ends meet, or work a full-time job that still doesn’t cover the bills or allow them to provide for their families. With this opinion, we can help raise the wages of more Virginians and help make Virginia a more worker-friendly state.”
The MIT Living Wage Calculator estimates that a true living wage in Virginia greatly exceeds the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour or even the $9.50/hour that will take effect in Virginia on May 1. For example, MIT estimates the hourly wage necessary to support a family of four with two working parents is:
• $19.12 in Fairfax County
• $17.87 in the Charlottesville area
• $17.27 in Hampton Roads
• $17.15 in the Richmond Metro area
• $16.30 in Blacksburg/Christiansburg
• $15.46 in the Roanoke region
Attorney General Herring’s opinion makes clear that “nothing in the Procurement Act or other applicable law categorically prohibits public bodies from including such a [living wage] requirement in its solicitations.”
“There is no legal basis upon which I can conclude that public bodies lack the discretion to determine whether a living wage or other minimum wage requirement is properly included in solicitations under the Procurement Act… In fact, there is evidence demonstrating that the payment of a living wage by employers often improves the quality of goods or services produced. This is due to the effect a living wage generally has in making employees more productive, reducing turnover, and decreasing costs, which in turn often improves the quality of the goods and services produced,” Herring writes in the opinion.
Attorney General Herring concludes the opinion by stating: “It is my opinion that the Procurement Act provides public bodies with the discretion to determine whether it is appropriate to include in a solicitation the requirement that a successful bidder or offeror pay its employees or contract workers a minimum wage or a living wage, other than the wage levels required by federal and state law. Ample evidence exists to show that a living wage requirement can improve the quality of goods or services obtained by a public body.”
Accused 2008 murderer of Buddhist monk in Fauquier denied bond
The 62-year-old Korean man arrested November 30 in Georgia for the 2008 murder of Du Chil Park, also known as Buddhist Monk Mogu, was denied bail in his first court appearance since being extradited to Fauquier County on December 15.
Won Yong Jung was in Fauquier County General District Court on December 23 seeking release on a cash bond. As initially reported by “Fauquier Now”, that bond was denied following a 20-minute hearing during which the prosecution described the knife attack on the 56-year-old Park as “brutal” and contended Jung remains a threat, not only to flee due to the gravity of the Second-Degree Murder charge and the top end 40-year sentence it carries, but to the community at large.
As noted by Fauquier Now, in denying the bond request Judge Allison Coppage ruled for Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamey Cooke’s arguments that the defendant, who utilized an English to Korean translator during the hearing, had not effectively countered the prosecution’s case against bond. Jung’s next scheduled court date is April 8 for a preliminary hearing on the evidence at the root of the Commonwealth’s Second-Degree Murder case against Jung.
As Royal Examiner initially reported following Jung’s arrest in his home area of Duluth, in Gwinnett County, Georgia, over 12 years earlier Park’s body was discovered several days after his death from multiple stab wounds at his Free State Road property in Marshall. Information released by Fauquier authorities in the wake of his 2008 murder indicated Park came to America in 1998 and established the Jungtosa Zen Buddhist Temple in the Springfield area of Fairfax County, moving the temple to Marshall in March of 2004 and continuing his healing work in acupuncture and moxibustion, the latter also “an oriental medicine therapy”.
Born in Kyong Ju, South Korea around 1951-52, Fauquier authorities also noted that “in the 1970’s/80’s Park was an activist against former Korean military governments. He was imprisoned in 1974 for hiding an activist on the run and then became a Monk in 1978” and “operated a small temple in Chung Noung, a part of Seoul, where he treated poor people with acupuncture and moxibustion.”
A Warren County resident with connections to Park and his healing work as Monk Mogu, noted he often travelled to the Front Royal area to treat children and adults, some with serious physical disabilities. “His Mantra was always ‘to help alleviate pain for all sentient beings’,” that area friend told this reporter.
It will be interesting to hear the prosecution address motive in Jung’s alleged murder of Du Chil Park, or Monk Mogu as he was known to patients and friends of his temple.
Pure Shenandoah to create 24 new jobs in Rockingham County, source all hemp from Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam announced on December 28, 2020, that Shenandoah Valley Hemp, LLC dba Pure Shenandoah will invest nearly $3.3 million to establish an industrial hemp fiber processing and cannabidiol (CBD) oil extraction facility in the historic Casey Jones building in the Town of Elkton. The company will create 24 new jobs and has committed to purchasing 100 percent of its industrial hemp from Virginia growers, resulting in nearly $5 million in payments to Virginia farmers over the next three years. Pure Shenandoah will become the first participant in Virginia’s Finest trademark program to source the hemp used in its products exclusively from the Commonwealth.
“Virginia’s industrial hemp industry continues to experience tremendous growth, creating a wealth of opportunity across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Projects like this one are an important part of diversifying our economy and developing new markets for industrial hemp. Our administration remains committed to supporting growers and processors as we work to ensure this crop has a sustainable future in Virginia.”
Pure Shenandoah operates as a vertically integrated “seed to sale” company providing customers with safe and consistent hemp products of the highest quality. This includes strict regulatory control of crops, the application of certified good manufacturing practices, and complete traceability of each product back to the seed and farm from which it came.
“Pure Shenandoah is a great example of the many ways we are able to help innovative, agriculture-based companies grow and thrive in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am pleased to see continued job creation and investment in Virginia’s industrial hemp industry and excited for the new market opportunities the industry is creating for our farmers.”
“Industrial hemp is gaining momentum across the country, and we are excited for Virginia to be a player in this up-and-coming industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Pure Shenandoah will provide quality jobs and enable the Commonwealth’s hemp growers to source extraction and processing within Virginia, further benefiting our economy and agricultural ecosystem.”
As part of its strategic marketing efforts, Pure Shenandoah is a participating member of Virginia’s Finest® program. Created more than 30 years ago with more than 500 participating companies, this program helps consumers know they are purchasing top-quality Virginia-produced specialty food products whenever they see the classic blue and red VA checkmark logo.
“We are honored to receive these funds and to work with such influential state programs that are helping push the industrial hemp industry forward in the Commonwealth,” said Pure Shenandoah CEO Tanner Johnson. “With this support, we will continue to educate and provide safe and effective products to consumers. We are excited to do our part and help expand the future of industrial hemp and all of its potential.”
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Rockingham County and the Rockingham County Economic Development Authority to secure this project for the Commonwealth. Governor Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund for the project, which Rockingham County will match with local funds. Funding and services to support the company’s job creation will be provided through VEDP’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“Rockingham County is pleased with the announcement of 24 new jobs and the investment of $3.3 million in eastern Rockingham County,” said Chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Bill Kyger. “This is a new and exciting industry that offers a great opportunity to diversify the agriculture base of the county for the future.”
“We should never forget or take for granted Virginia’s tremendous agricultural heritage and its economic viability that continues to push Virginia forward,” said Senator Emmett Hanger. “I am pleased the AFID funds will further promote industrial hemp and that Pure Shenandoah is committed to exclusively sourcing Virginia agriculture products for this project. Of course, there is no better county to partner with on this funding than the number one agricultural county in the Commonwealth, Rockingham County. We are proud of our deep agricultural roots here in Virginia and this economic announcement adds yet another facet to our diverse agriculture operations.”
Local man and woman arrested for vehicle theft
On Monday, November 30, 2020, the Front Royal Police Department received two reports regarding thefts from vehicles. Incidents occurred at Front Royal Christian School, located at 80 N. Lake Ave. and the other at Commonwealth Assisted Living, located at 600 Mount View St. Security video footage was reviewed at Front Royal Christian School, which showed a dark-colored Escalade entering the parking lot. A female driver and male passenger were both seen entering vehicles without consent, where money was reported missing. The victim from Commonwealth Assisted Living reported her purse and wallet missing.
The suspects were identified as James Warren, 33, and Shawnte Mullins, 22, both of Front Royal. Warren and Mullins were contacted and interviewed. Both suspects admitted to their involvement in these incidents. The suspects also admitted to committing similar crimes in Frederick County, VA. James Warren was charged with 3 counts § 18.2-147 Climb into Vehicle/Boat to Commit Crime and 2 counts § 18.2-96 Petit Larceny. Shawnte Mullins was charged with § 18.2-147 Climb into Vehicle/Boat to Commit Crime and § 18.2-96 Petit Larceny.
James Warren and Shawnte Mullins were arrested on December 21, 2020, without incident and transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where they went before the magistrate and released on a $5000 secured bond. Their first court appearance will be December 29, 2020, at 10:00 am in Warren County General District Court.
Samuels Public Library recognizes the creativity and inspiration of area students with Annual Holiday Writing Contest awards
Samuels Public Library is pleased to announce the winners of its 42nd annual Holiday Writing Contest. The annual Holiday Writing Contest draws hundreds of entries each year and offers youth, ages kindergarten – 12th grade an opportunity to express their creativity and share their writing about the holiday winter season through a poem or short story.
“This year, more than ever, children and youth in our community our looking for ways to express themselves,” said Michelle Ross, Library Director. “We are so pleased to continue this time-honored tradition and provide an outlet and a platform for the youngest voices in our community.”
The Library recognized 38 Writing Contest winners this year as well as seven additional art work winners.
“In spite of how students’ academic situations have recently changed, we still had a great number of entries. We were thrilled to receive 376 stories, poems, and drawings,” said Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “For over forty years, Samuels Library has held the Holiday Writing Contest, and we were determined to press on, in spite of COVID-19 restrictions,” Ashby continued.
Each contest winner will receive a professionally published keepsake booklet, sponsored by The Northern Virginia Daily. First place winners also receive a gift certificate provided by the Royal Oak Bookshop.
In year’s past, Holiday Writing Contest participants and their families were invited to a reception at the Library to read their winning writings out loud. “The Holiday Writing Contest reception has always been the highlight of my year,” said Ashby. “Unfortunately, we are not able to have the reception this year, so we are starting some new traditions. Winners have been given the opportunity to submit videos of themselves reading their winning stories and poems, for viewing on the library’s social media platforms. Additionally, the library plans to make the book available in an e-book format, which can be checked out like a regular e-book. We are excited to see how the Holiday Writing Contest has evolved in new and exciting ways.”
Sadie Rosner, a seventh grader at Warren County Middle school received a second-place award for her story, “Neighborly Spirit.” The story begins, “To a passing car or pedestrian, Elm Street looked quite normal, especially during the holiday season. All the houses were decorated with vibrant Christmas lights, and the occasional Santa Claus cut-out; all the houses, but one.” Want to read more, check out Samuels Library Facebook page to hear more winning entries from the Holiday Writing Contest winners or visit samuelslibrary.net to check out the 2020 Holiday Writing Contest book.
2020 Samuels Library Holiday Writing Contest Winners:
Kindergarten
- Odin DiFelici, First Place, “Santa’s Chimney,” Mountain Laurel Montessori School
- Rylee Lewis, Second Place, “Santa’s Ride,” Mountain Laurel Montessori School
- Trey Hall, Third Place, “Collecting a Snowman,” Mountain Laurel Montessori School
First Grade
- Beatrice Hoffman, First Place, “Sparkle’s Christmas,” Wakefield Country Day School
- Joey Maciag, Second Place, “The Little Lost Reindeer,” Homeschool
- Camden Ferguson, Third Place, “The Portal,” Wakefield Country Day School
Second Grade
- Amanda Baldwin, First Place, “This Is the Story of Freddy’s Pack,” Homeschool
- Malia Judge, Second Place, “Butter the Penguin,” John XXIII Montessori Children’s Center
- Marilyn A. Cizler, Third Place, “Yikes the Snowplow,” Padre Pio Academy
Third Grade
- Addison Fairhurst, First Place, “The Arctic Fox Kit,” Wakefield Country Day School
- Sage Milenkevich, Second Place, “Underground Christmas Town,” Homeschool
- Paige Fletcher-Perez, Third Place, “The Magic Trip,” Front Royal Christian School
Fourth Grade
- Avery Hill, First Place, “The Christmas Season,” Wakefield Country Day School
- Thomas Baldwin, Second Place, “Sam the Sad Snowman,” Homeschool
- Marcella Nicky Jagow, Third Place, “The Christmas Present,” Mountain Laurel Montessori School
Fifth Grade
- Sienna Milenkevich, First Place, “Nana’s Christmas Ornaments,” Homeschool
- Lydia Hickson, Second Place, “An Elve’s Christmas,” John Paul the Great Montessori Academy
- Brendan Thomas Griffin, Third Place, “The Broken Ornament,” Wakefield Country Day School
Sixth Grade
- David Otyenoh, First Place, “Christmas in Maplewood,” Front Royal Christian School
- Allison Baldwin, Second Place, “The Christmas Party!” Homeschool
- Lotus Lowe, Third Place, “Chanukkah,” Wakefield Country Day School
Seventh Grade
- Victor Alonzo, First Place, “2021 Travels,” Wakefield Country Day School
- Sadie Rosner, Second Place, “Neighborly Spirit,” Warren County Middle School
- Shiloh Phelps, Third Place, “The Feel of the Wait,” Wakefield Country Day School
Eighth Grade
- Raven Milenkevich, First Place, “A Little Extra Magic,” Homeschool
- Jude Patterson, Second Place, “The Sl. E. D.” Warren County Middle School
- Lynne Blank, Third Place, “The Forest at Dawn,” Wakefield Country Day School
Ninth Grade
- Claire Mullins, First Place, “Found,” Wakefield Country Day School
- Sophia Korte, Second Place, “Season’s Greetings! Love, Depression,” Wakefield Country Day School
- Madisyn Clark, Third Place, “Christmas Eve,” Front Royal Christian School
Tenth Grade
- Ruthie McMahon, First Place, “Christmas?” Wakefield Country Day School
- Maeve Ciuba, Second Place, “A Long-Awaited Feast,” Wakefield Country Day School
- Sophia Esposito, Third Place, “Holiday Traditions,” Wakefield Country Day School
Eleventh Grade
- Taryn Henry, First Place, “Peppermint,” Front Royal Christian School
- Katherine Kelly, Second Place, “Traffic in Christmas Time,” Chelsea Academy
- Jenna Babick, Third Place, “The Tree,” Front Royal Christian School
Twelfth Grade
- Sky Herndon, First Place, “Make a Wish,” Front Royal Christian School
- Carolyn Bockrath, Second Place, “Why Rudolph’s Nose Is Red,” Mother of Divine Grace School
Artwork Featured in the 2020 Book:
- Audrey K. Veitenthal, Front Cover, Fifth Grade, Mountain Laurel Montessori School
- Ariel Jacob, Inside Front Cover, Tenth Grade, Homeschool
- Daniel Winter, Inside Cover Bottom, Fourth Grade, Mountain Laurel Montessori School
- Sydney Martin, Inside Cover Top, First Grade, Mountain Laurel Montessori School
- Lucas Lanterman, Inside Book, Seventh Grade, Skyline Middle School
- Ariya King, Inside Book, Kindergarten, Mountain Laurel Montessori School
- Sophie Brackens, Back Cover, Fourth Grade, Mountain Laurel Montessori School
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Reaching Out Now works with our community to raise over $8,000 for local families this holiday season
With the Christmas holiday finally upon us, Reaching Out Now has been overwhelmed by our community support and has surpassed all of its goals this season. Together with local businesses and community members, they were able to raise $8,390.00 to support local families and put together a community drive-through event at Skyline High School.
At the beginning of December, a need was identified for assistance with purchasing holiday gifts for local families. Through a donation drive, Reaching Out Now was able to grant E Wilson Morrison, Skyline Middle School, and Skyline High School each with checks for $1,500.00 to use towards gifts for children in their care. These funds were used to purchase gifts for 48 families, including toys and games, socks, pants, t-shirts, and winter clothing. They used the remaining funds and partnerships to aid an additional 7 families in our community, which included a total of 17 children.
The community drive-through event occurred on Monday, December 14th, and featured 5 booths with holiday gifts and treats, a collection of Christmas decorations, and of course, Santa Claus.
Local volunteers, teachers, and the Skyline High School cheerleading and girls’ basketball teams greeted and served approximately 30 families from the safety of their vehicles.
They would like to thank all of their supporters for their contributions both in time and money at this busy time of year, but especially: Virginia Hills Church, New Hope Bible Church, Limeton Methodist Church, Quality Title, HEART Networking, DASH Consulting & Design, Rick and Phyllis Guthrie, Sean Higdon and the team at Starbucks (Stephens City), Latanya Holland of Lefty’s Barbecue, Divine Beauty Hair Salon and Gina Matthews of G & B Trucking, Inc for their generous donations.
About
Reaching Out Now supports under-resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism. They serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.
